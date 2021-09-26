China Pacific Insurance : Q&A for CPIC 2021 Interim Results Announcement

Summary of Q & A of 2021 Interim Results Announcement

（August 2021, Shanghai）

1. Q: The past half year has been very tough for listed insurance companies. For investors, there has been a great deal of uncertainties surrounding the industry. What is management view on the trends and dynamics of the sector going forward? What is your thinking on strategies to ensure development in the medium and long term ?

A: The first half of 2021 was indeed difficult, with lots of "unknowns", testing the tenacity, wisdom, patience and confidence of business leaders. I'd like to describe the past half year as"stable". As an enterprise, in the face of profound changes rarely seen before caused by COVID-19, maintaining "stability" is of paramount importance. But that does not mean "business as usual". Instead, it calls for the pursuit of improvement, progress and change while ensuring stable fundamentals.

"Improvement" means maintaining an upward trend in fundamentals no matter how the environment changes. This year marks our 30th anniversary. What helped to navigate us through twists and turns of economic and industry cycles was our commitments to the long term, to high-quality development, to transformation centering on customer needs