I. Statement by the board and management

We hereby declare that the report has been approved by the board of directors. The board and the senior management of the Company warrant that the contents of this report are true, accurate and complete and have fully complied with applicable laws and regulations, and that there is no false representation, misleading statements or material omissions; and they severally and jointly accept responsibility for the contents of this report.

1．Voting results by directors Name of directors For Against Abstain KONG Qingwei √ FU Fan √ HUANG Dinan √ WANG Tayu √ WU Junhao √ CHEN Ran √ ZHOU Donghui √ LU Qiaoling √ John Robert Dacey √ LIU Xiaodan √ CHEN Jizhong √ LAM Tyng Yih, Elizabeth √ LO Yuen Man, Elaine √ JIANG Xuping √ Total 14

Note: Mark "√" in corresponding blanks according to opinions of directors.

2．Are there any directors who cannot guarantee or harbor any doubt about the truthfulness,

accuracy, completeness or compliance of the contents of this report? （yes□no■）

