Summary of Solvency Report (Excerpts)
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.
2023 Interim
Company overview and contact information
Company name (Chinese):
中国太平洋保险（集团）股份有限公司
Company name (English):
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.
Legal representative:
KONG Qingwei
Registered address:
1 Zhongshan Road (South), Huangpu District,
Shanghai, PRC.
Registered capital:
RMB9.620 billion
Business license number:
000013
First date for registration:
May 13, 1991
Business scope:
Invest in controlling stakes of insurance companies;
supervise and manage the domestic and
international reinsurance business of the insurers
under its control; supervise and manage the
investments by the insurers under its control;
participate in international insurance activities as
approved.
Contact person： Office Tel. number： Cell phone：
Fax number：
E‐mail：
HUANG Danyan
021‐33968093
13764517031
021‐58792445
huangdanyan@cpic.com.cn
CONTENTS
I. BOARD AND MANAGEMENT STATEMENT
4
II. BASIC INFORMATION
5
III. BUSINESS OPERATION OF MAJOR MEMBER COMPANIES
7
IV. SOLVENCY STATEMENTS
9
V. MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS AND DISCUSSIONS
10
VI. RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES
12
VII. INTEGRATED RISK RATING
18
3
I. Statement by the board and management
We hereby declare that the report has been approved by the board of directors. The board and the senior management of the Company warrant that the contents of this report are true, accurate and complete and have fully complied with applicable laws and regulations, and that there is no false representation, misleading statements or material omissions; and they severally and jointly accept responsibility for the contents of this report.
1．Voting results by directors
Name of directors
For
Against
Abstain
KONG Qingwei
√
FU Fan
√
HUANG Dinan
√
WANG Tayu
√
WU Junhao
√
CHEN Ran
√
ZHOU Donghui
√
LU Qiaoling
√
John Robert Dacey
√
LIU Xiaodan
√
CHEN Jizhong
√
LAM Tyng Yih, Elizabeth
√
LO Yuen Man, Elaine
√
JIANG Xuping
√
Total
14
Note: Mark "√" in corresponding blanks according to opinions of directors.
2．Are there any directors who cannot guarantee or harbor any doubt about the truthfulness,
accuracy, completeness or compliance of the contents of this report? （yes□no■）
4
- Basic Information
- Shareholding structure, shareholders and change
1．Shareholding structure (unit: share)
Before change
Increase or decrease (+ or ‐)
After change
Percentage
New shares
Transfer
Amount
Bonus
Others
Sub‐total
Amount
Percentage (%)
(%)
issued
from
shares
reserves
1.Ordinary shares denominated
6,845,041,455
71.15
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
6,845,041,455
71.15
in RMB
2.Domestically listed foreign
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
shares
3.Overseas listed foreign shares
2,775,300,000
28.85
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
2,775,300,000
28.85
(H share)
4. Others
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Total
9,620,341,455
100.00
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
9,620,341,455
100.00
2．Top 10 shareholders (unit: share)
5
