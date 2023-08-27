Summary of Solvency Report (Excerpts)

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

2023 Interim

Company overview and contact information

Company name (Chinese):

中国太平洋保险（集团）股份有限公司

Company name (English):

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

Legal representative:

KONG Qingwei

Registered address:

1 Zhongshan Road (South), Huangpu District,

Shanghai, PRC.

Registered capital:

RMB9.620 billion

Business license number:

000013

First date for registration:

May 13, 1991

Business scope:

Invest in controlling stakes of insurance companies;

supervise and manage the domestic and

international reinsurance business of the insurers

under its control; supervise and manage the

investments by the insurers under its control;

participate in international insurance activities as

approved.

Contact person Office Tel. number Cell phone

Fax number

E‐mail

HUANG Danyan

021‐33968093

13764517031

021‐58792445

huangdanyan@cpic.com.cn

CONTENTS

I. BOARD AND MANAGEMENT STATEMENT

4

II. BASIC INFORMATION

5

III. BUSINESS OPERATION OF MAJOR MEMBER COMPANIES

7

IV. SOLVENCY STATEMENTS

9

V. MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS AND DISCUSSIONS

10

VI. RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES

12

VII. INTEGRATED RISK RATING

18

3

I. Statement by the board and management

We hereby declare that the report has been approved by the board of directors. The board and the senior management of the Company warrant that the contents of this report are true, accurate and complete and have fully complied with applicable laws and regulations, and that there is no false representation, misleading statements or material omissions; and they severally and jointly accept responsibility for the contents of this report.

1Voting results by directors

Name of directors

For

Against

Abstain

KONG Qingwei

FU Fan

HUANG Dinan

WANG Tayu

WU Junhao

CHEN Ran

ZHOU Donghui

LU Qiaoling

John Robert Dacey

LIU Xiaodan

CHEN Jizhong

LAM Tyng Yih, Elizabeth

LO Yuen Man, Elaine

JIANG Xuping

Total

14

Note: Mark "" in corresponding blanks according to opinions of directors.

2Are there any directors who cannot guarantee or harbor any doubt about the truthfulness,

accuracy, completeness or compliance of the contents of this report? yesno■）

4

  1. Basic Information
  1. Shareholding structure, shareholders and change

1Shareholding structure (unit: share)

Before change

Increase or decrease (+ or ‐)

After change

Percentage

New shares

Transfer

Amount

Bonus

Others

Sub‐total

Amount

Percentage (%)

(%)

issued

from

shares

reserves

1.Ordinary shares denominated

6,845,041,455

71.15

6,845,041,455

71.15

in RMB

2.Domestically listed foreign

shares

3.Overseas listed foreign shares

2,775,300,000

28.85

2,775,300,000

28.85

(H share)

4. Others

Total

9,620,341,455

100.00

9,620,341,455

100.00

2Top 10 shareholders (unit: share)

5

