China Pacific Insurance : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02601)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. are set out below:

Executive Director, Chairman KONG Qingwei

Independent Non-executive Directors LIU Xiaodan

CHEN Jizhong

Executive Director, President FU Fan

LAM Tyng Yih, Elizabeth WOO Ka Biu, Jackson JIANG Xuping

Non-executive Directors HUANG Dinan

WANG Tayu WU Junhao CHEN Ran ZHOU Donghui LIANG Hong LU Qiaoling

Five Board committees have currently been established. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee Director Audit Committee Strategic and Investment Decision-Making & ESG Committee Nomination and Remuneration Committee Risk Management and Related Party Transaction Control Committee Technological Innovation and Consumer Rights Protection Committee KONG Qingwei C FU Fan M M HUANG Dinan M WANG Tayu M WU Junhao M M CHEN Ran M ZHOU Donghui M LIANG Hong M M LU Qiaoling M LIU Xiaodan M C CHEN Jizhong M C LAM Tyng Yih, Elizabeth C M WOO Ka Biu, Jackson M M JIANG Xuping M M C

Notes:

C Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 29 March 2021