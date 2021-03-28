China Pacific Insurance : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

ʕ˄̻ݱڭᎈ€ණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02601)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors ("Board") of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. are set out below:
Executive Director, Chairman KONG Qingwei
Independent Non-executive Directors LIU Xiaodan
CHEN Jizhong
Executive Director, President FU Fan
LAM Tyng Yih, Elizabeth WOO Ka Biu, Jackson JIANG Xuping
Non-executive Directors HUANG Dinan
WANG Tayu WU Junhao CHEN Ran ZHOU Donghui LIANG Hong LU Qiaoling
Five Board committees have currently been established. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committee
Director
|
Audit Committee
|
Strategic and
Investment Decision-Making & ESG Committee
|
Nomination and Remuneration Committee
|
Risk Management and Related Party
Transaction Control Committee
|
Technological Innovation and
Consumer Rights Protection
Committee
|
KONG Qingwei
|
C
|
FU Fan
|
M
|
M
|
HUANG Dinan
|
M
|
WANG Tayu
|
M
|
WU Junhao
|
M
|
M
|
CHEN Ran
|
M
|
ZHOU Donghui
|
M
|
LIANG Hong
|
M
|
M
|
LU Qiaoling
|
M
|
LIU Xiaodan
|
M
|
C
|
CHEN Jizhong
|
M
|
C
|
LAM Tyng Yih, Elizabeth
|
C
|
M
|
WOO Ka Biu, Jackson
|
M
|
M
|
JIANG Xuping
|
M
|
M
|
C
Notes:
Hong Kong, 29 March 2021
