China Pacific Insurance : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - 2020 Annual Results Announcement China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

Overview u In the face of global spread of COVID-19, economic slow-down, and cyclical shifts of the insurance sector, we persisted in high-quality development, and stayed focused on the core business of insurance. u The Board, with KPIs in mind, focused on delivery and rallied efforts on both pandemic control & prevention and transformation & development. We achieved steady growth of overall business results, with continued increase in comprehensive strength. Performance Highlights Steady growth of overall business results Group Operating Income 1) (Unit: RMB million) Group OPAT 2) (Unit: RMB million) Group Embedded Value (Unit: RMB million) +9.5%422,182 +8.8% 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 Net Asset per Share 2) (Unit: RMB yuan) 2020 2018.12.31 2019.12.31 Group Number of Customers (Unit: thousand) +13.6% +19.3% 2018.12.31 2019.12.31 2020.12.31 2018.12.31 2019.12.31 2020.12.31 2020.12.31 Notes: 1) Based on PRC GAAP. 2) Attributable to equity holders of the parent. Steady increase in shareholder dividends since IPO DPS (unit: RMB yuan) +8.3% 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Pay-out Ratio (unit: %) 33.5 89.9 35.1 35.2 36.2 62.5 51.1 52.6 49.4 50.3 50.9 39.1 41.0 39.2 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Average pay-out ratio Note: Total dividend for 2020 includes an annual dividend of RMB1.2 and a special dividend of RMB0.1 on the occasion of CPIC's 30th anniversary, subject to approval of shareholders' general meeting. Successful issuance of GDR and breakthroughs in mechanisms Achieved listing in 3 venues Became the first insurer listed in Shanghai, Hong Kong and London, pooling both funds and talents Optimized ownership structure A more professional, market-oriented and international board, with continued improvement of governance Established long-term incentive system Launched "the Ever-green Plan" in the life and P/C operations, stimulating organizational vitality All-around progress in retirement business & launch of health business strategy Deployment in Retirement Business u Completed the 1st phase of 10bn-yuan investment in retirement properties, with 7 projects up and running in Chengdu, Dali, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xiamen and Nanjing, involving a total floor space of 510,000 square meters, 6,300 beds under construction and 11,000 beds in reserve. u Achieved initial success in establishing a full spectrum of product and service offerings for different age groups, and issued over 10,000 certificates of admission into our CPIC Home communities. Health Strategy and Planning u The Board reviewed and approved the development programme of health business, providing guidelines on strategic direction.

u Entered into strategic cooperation with Ruijin Hospital, a top-notch health care provider in China, and established Guangci CPIC Internet Hospital, marking an important step towards a full life-cycle health management model closely linked with insurance business.

u Promoted long-term investment along the health value chain such as bio-pharmaceutical, medical appliances, medical care and tele-medicine based on market-oriented platforms. Deepened technology marketization to better empower core insurance business Empowering Governance u Formed strategic partnerships with leadingu Started test-run of CPIC Fintech, with 5 technology firms and institutions of higher learning, established a technology system, a team of scientists, and joint AI labs. business units of data intelligence, application development, Internet operation, cloud service, and shared platforms, as well as 2 R&D centres in Shanghai and Chengdu. u Set up on-line platform for individual automobile u Recruited leading technology experts in big data, cloud computing, Internet operation and cyber security. Empowering Insurance u Stepped up on-line transitioning of sales model, such as cloud-driven distribution using "WeChat + AI", and realized remote taping and recording of the sales process based on video interaction technology. insurance customers, with insurance application, claims handling, customer service and entitlements all going on-line. Deepened customer operation to promote coordinated business development Steady Increase in Individual Customer ProtectionContinued Improvement in Cross-sell to Individual Customers 4.73mn +17.1% 17.15mn +31.9% No. of customers with sum assured exceeding RMB300,000 on critical illness products of CPIC Life No. of customers with sum assured of a million yuan and above on Third-party Liability of automobile insurance 2.09 +7.2% 31.66mn +23.3% 10.24mn +22.5% Group average number of insurance policies per individual customer No. of individual customers with 2 insurance policies and above No. of individual customers holding insurance policies of multiple subsidiaries Further Diversified Services for Group Clients Consolidated strengths in traditional business lines: agricultural insurance, government-sponsored critical illness insurance, long-term care insurance, occupational annuity Delivered continued progress in emerging business: inherent defect insurance (IDI) and green insuranceExplored the path to deliver insurance solutions to employees and their families via our corporate/government clients Performance Analysis Group OPAT attributable to the parent RMB31.140bn, an increase of 11.7% (unit: RMB million) Life Insurance Others and Consolidation Cancelling-outOPAT Attributable to Minority Shareholders OPAT = Net Profits − Short-term Investment Movements − Changes to Evaluation Assumptions − Material One-off Factors +11.7% OPAT 28,484 2020 Net Short-term OPAT 32,031 ProfitsInvestmentChanges to EvaluationMaterial One-off 2020 OPATMovements1) Assumptions2) Factors Notes: OPAT 2020 OPAT Attributable to Attributable Minority to the Parent Shareholders 1) Short-term investment movements refer to the difference between actual investment income from life insurance, etc. and long-term investment assumption (5%), while adjusting for ensuing changes to liabilities on insurance and investment contracts, and considering the impact of corporate income tax. 2) Changes to evaluation assumptions are based on amounts arising from accounting estimates changes, while considering the impact of corporate income tax.

3) Numbers may not add up due to rounding. Group Embedded Value (unit: RMB million) Composition of EV as at 31 December 2020 (unit: RMB million) +16.0% 217,617 (12,167) (3,508) 459,320 2019.12.31 2020.12.31 Group Value of In-force Cost of Minority GroupAdjusted Business Before RequiredShareholders' Embedded Net Worth Cost of Required Capital Share of Life VIF Value Capital Movement of Embedded Value in 2020 (unit: RMB million) EV as of the End of 2019 Expected Return on EV NBVInvestment Operating Change to Diversification Change toExperience Experience Methods,VarianceEffect 1) MarketVarianceAssumptions, and ModelsValue AdjustmentProfit Distribution Notes: 1) Diversification effect refers to the impact on cost of required capital of new business and business change.

2) Numbers may not totally add up due to rounding. OthersEV as of the End of 2020 NBV under pressure, with NBV margin on individual customer business at decent level New Business Value (unit: RMB million) 新业NB务V价值 Annualize年d化Ne新w保Premiums 新N业BV务M价a值rgi率n NBV Margin on Individual Customer Business 54.9% 2019 2020 Sustained growth of residual margin Residual Margin 201260年161.21月2.31 日 201270年171.122月.3311日 201280年181.122月.3311日 201290年191.122月.3311日 20220年201.122月.311日 Stability of total premiums driven by renewal business, with surrender ratio staying largely flat Gross Written Premiums (unit: RMB million) 212,514 211,952 22001199年 FYP from Agency Channel of Individual Customers 22002200年 Renewal Business from Agency Channel of Individual Customers Surrender Ratio (unit: %) 2.0 220016年 22001177年 22001188年 22019年 22002200年 Others Life Insurance (4/4) Pressing ahead with restructuring and upgrading of agency force in the face of challenges Monthly Average Number of Agents 2019 2020 Monthly Average Performing Ratio of Agents 57.8%-1.0pt Monthly Average First Year Premiums per Agent RMB3,259-22.6% Delivered rapid top-line growth while maintaining underwriting profitability Gross Written Premiums (unit: RMB million) Combined Ratio (unit: %) +0.7pt 2019 2020 Automobile iInsurance Non-automobile iInsurance Note: The property and casualty insurance on this slide refers only to CPIC P/C. 98.3 2019 Loss Rraattioio 99.0 2020 Expense Rraatitoio Stable underwriting profitability of automobile insurance, with renewal business becoming core growth driver Combined Ratio of Auto Insurance Auto Insurance Growth Attribution (unit: %) (unit: RMB billion) +0.0pt 97.9 97.9 Notes： 1）The property and casualty business on this slide refers only to CPIC P/C. 2019 LEoxspsenRsaetioratio 2020 LEoxspsenrasteioRatio 2019年 2019 RenewalBusiness 续保 Bu转sin保ess N新ew保 rom Other Business nsurance Companies Others2) 2020 其他2) 2020年 2）Others include motorcycles, tractors business, etc. Property and Casualty Insurance (3/3) Maintained rapid growth of non-auto emerging business lines GWPs RMB8.886bn Health Insurance Diversified the supply of personal lines health insurance products, gradually expanded the scope of business of government-sponsored +72.7%insurance, contributed to China's health care system Agricultural Insurance GWPs In spite of the pandemic, seized opportunities of government supportive policies, and realised profitable, sustainable and high- RMB8.649bn quality development driven by intensive +44.8%management and continued improvement of strategies in geography, business lines, customers and management GWPs Liability Insurance Focused on improving people's life, boosting innovation in public administration RMB8.784bn and serving the real economy, accelerated development of business in food safety, +44.1%environmental pollution, large high-tech machinery, and new materials GWPs RMB6.682bn Guarantee Insurance Personal lines business accounted for over 90%; it continued to enhance the risk control systems, and maintained stable business quality. Commercial lines focused on +19.0%business which serves as a substitute for security deposit, with overall business risk under control Asset Management (1/4) Steady Growth in Group assets under management Group Assets under Management (unit: RMB million) +19.2% 2,436,080 201260年161.122月.3311日 2012170,年018711.12,22月8.3211日 201280年181.212月.311日 201290年191.122月.3311日 2020年201.122月.3311日 Note: Figures as of 31 Dec. 2018 were restated. Gro集u团p I投n-资ho资us产e AuM 第T三hi方rd-管pa理rt资y A产uM Asset Management (2/4) Persisted in asset liability management, and continued to optimize asset allocation Group in-house investment portfolio 31 December 2020 (%) Change (pt) Fixed income investments 78.3 (2.1) Bonds 39.3 (3.3) Term deposits 11.7 1.3 Debt investment plans 11.4 0.7 Wealth management products 1) 9.6 (0.3) Preferred shares 1.9 (0.4) Other fixed income investments 2) 4.4 (0.1) Equity investments 18.8 3.1 Equity funds 2.5 0.6 Bond funds 1.2 (0.1) Stocks 7.7 1.3 Wealth management products 1) 0.1 - Preferred shares 0.8 (0.2) Other equity investments 3) 6.5 1.5 Investment properties 0.5 (0.1) Cash, cash equivalents and others 2.4 (0.9) Notes: 1) Wealth management products include wealth management products issued by commercial banks, collective trust plans by trust firms, special asset management plans by securities firms and loan assets backed securities by banks, etc. 2) Other fixed income investments include restricted statutory deposits and policy loans, etc.

3) Other equity investments include unlisted equities and derivative financial assets, etc. Asset Management (3/4) Solid investment performance Comprehensive Investment Yield Total Investment Yield Net Investment Yield (unit: %) (unit: %) (unit: %) 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Asset Management (4/4) Credit risk of investment assets under control External Credit Ratings of Corporate and Non-government-sponsored Bank Financial Bonds Mix and Distribution of Yields of Non-public Financing Instruments SectorsShare of Investments (%)Average DurationNominal Yield (%)Average (year) Remaining Duration(year) Infrastructure Real Estate Non-bank Financial Institutions Communications & Transport Energy and Manufacturing 37.2 5.3 7.1 5.4 18.4 5.3 6.4 4.6 17.8 4.9 5.1 3.7 12.8 5.4 9.2 6.5 7.2 5.4 6.3 3.9 Others 6.6 5.9 8.0 5.6 Total 100.0 5.3 6.9 5.0 Note: Non-public financing instruments include wealth management products issued by commercial banks, debt investment plans, collective trust plans by trust firms, special asset management plans by securities firms and loans backed securities by banking institutions, etc.. Outlook Looking ahead into 2021, we will persist in the long-term and focus on value, and mitigate external risks and uncertainties by securing our own development. Business Strategies u Life insurance will focus on fostering new growth drivers as part of the Changhang Program, continue to improve the quality and productivity of the agency force, diversify value-added services and enhance digital empowerment.

u Property and casualty insurance will emulate top players of the industry, continuously enhance underwriting profitability to sharpen competitive edge for long-term development.

u Investment will adapt to changing regulatory and competitive landscape, improve asset allocation through economic cycles and enhance research and risk control capabilities. Transformation & Breakthroughs

u Continue to focus on key levers, striving for further progress in corporate governance, organizational reform, deployment in health and retirement sectors, marketization of technology and collaborative regional development. Q&A Appendix: Financial Analysis of Life Insurance Business (unit: RMB million) For 12 months ended 31 December Net premiums earned 2020 203,848 Investment incomenote 1 Exchange losses/(gains) Other operating income Gains on disposal of assets Other income 75,548 2019 204,340 59,876 changes(%) (0.2) 26.2 (89) 17 (623.5) 2,283 2,330 (2.0) 4 13 (69.2) Operating income Surrenders Claims 45 281,639 30 50.0 266,606 5.6 (14,421) (11,089) 30.0 (59,577) (57,769) 3.1 Less: claims recoveries from reinsurers Net change in insurance contract reserves Commission and brokerage expenses Operating and administrative expenses Other expenses note2 3,644 2,758 32.1 (132,775) (118,988) 11.6 (21,359) (28,886) (26.1) (15,037) (14,938) 0.7 (21,743) (18,318) 18.7 Operating expenses Operating profit (261,268) (247,230) 5.7 20,371 19,376 Net of non-operating income and expenses (72) (93) 5.1 (22.6) Income tax Net profit (1,657) 18,642 1,247 (232.9) 20,530 (9.2) Notes: 1. Investment income includes investment income and gains/(losses) arising from change in fair value on financial statements.

2. Other expenses include policyholder dividends, expenses for reinsurance assumed, expenses recoveries from reinsurers, interest expenses, other operating expenses, asset impairment losses and taxes and surcharges, etc. Appendix: Financial Analysis of P/C Insurance Business (unit: RMB million) For 12 months ended 31 December 2020 2019 changes(%) Net premiums earned 121,835 104,587 16.5 Investment incomenote1 6,834 5,631 21.4 Exchange losses/(gains) (249) 44 (665.9) Other operating income 225 314 (28.3) Gains on disposal of assets 2 1 100.0 Other income 31 30 3.3 Operating income 128,678 110,607 16.3 Claims (81,908) (69,432) 18.0 Less: claims recoveries from reinsurers 10,014 8,799 13.8 Net change in insurance contract reserves (3,010) (2,392) 25.8 Changes in insurance premium reserves 105 87 20.7 Commission and brokerage expenses (18,277) (18,064) 1.2 Operating and administrative expenses (33,689) (26,876) 25.3 Other expenses note 2 5,004 3,401 47.1 Operating expenses (121,761) (104,477) 16.5 Operating profit 6,917 6,130 12.8 Net of non-operating income and expenses (29) (5) 480.0 Income tax (1,679) (215) 680.9 Net profit 5,209 5,910 (11.9) Notes: 1. Investment income includes investment income and gains/(losses) arising from changes in fair value on financial statements.

2. Other expenses include expenses for reinsurance assumed, expense recoveries from reinsurers, interest cost, other operating expenses, asset impairment losses and taxes and surcharges, etc. Appendix: Comprehensive Solvency Margin Ratio CPIC Group CPIC Life CPIC P/C (unit: %) (unit: %) (unit: %) 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 Appendix：Sensitivity Analysis Sensitivity results of the value of in-force business and the value of one year's sales after cost of required capital held as at 31 Dec. 2020 (unit: RMB million) Value of In-force Business After Value of One Year's Sales After Cost of Required Capital Held Cost of Required Capital Held Base 205,451 17,841 Risk discount rate "+50 basis points" 198,062 17,065 Risk discount rate "-50 basis points" 213,448 18,676 Investment return "+50 basis points" 237,937 19,975 Investment return "-50 basis points" 172,511 15,707 Mortality "+10%" 204,270 17,687 Mortality "-10%" 206,629 17,995 Morbidity "+10%" 199,123 16,820 Lapse and surrender rates "+10%" 206,591 17,510 Lapse and surrender rates "-10%" 204,190 18,168 Expenses "+10%" 202,029 16,733 Note: In determining the sensitivity results, only the relevant cashflow assumption and risk discount rate assumption have been changed, while all other assumptions have been left unchanged. Appendix: Honours & Awards u CPIC Group was listed on Fortune Global 500 for the 10th consecutive year, ranking 193rd, up 6 places from 2019

u CPIC Group ranked 132nd among the World's 500 Most Valuable Brands in 2020, and 6th among the World's 100 Most Valuable Insurance Brands in 2020 released by Brand Finance, with brand value exceeding USD 14 billion, an increase of 31% from previous year.

u CPIC Group won the Company of the Year Award in Corporate Social Responsibility for the 11th consecutive year by China Business Network.

u CPIC P/C and CPIC Life both won top A rating for the 5th consecutive year in the regulatory evaluation of business operation of insurance companies. CPIC P/C and CPIC Life both won the Service Institution of the Year Award at the 2020 China Insurance Service Innovation Summit held by China Banking and Issuance News.

u CPIC P/C and CPIC P/C Inner Mongolia Branch both were awarded the honorary title of "National Excellent Organization for Poverty Alleviation" by CPC Central Committee and the State Council for their pioneering efforts and outstanding results in fighting poverty with insurance.

u CPIC Life won the honorary title of Excellent Life Insurance Company of the Year of the 2020 China Golden Tripod Award organized by National Business Daily.

u CPIC AMC and Changjiang Pension were honored as Best Insurance Asset Management Company of the Year 2020 and Best Pension Management Company of the Year 2020 respectively in the 2020 China Asset Management Annual Meeting & Jinbei Awards Ceremony hosted by the 21st Century Economic Daily.

u CPIC Health was awarded the 2020 Customer Satisfaction Brand for March 15th the Consumer Rights Protection Day by China's Foundation of Consumer Rights Protection.

