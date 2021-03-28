China Pacific Insurance : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - 2020 Annual Results Announcement China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02601)
Overseas Regulatory Announcement
By Order of the Board
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.
KONG Qingwei
Chairman
Hong Kong, 29 March 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. KONG Qingwei and Mr. FU Fan; the Non-executive Directors are Mr. HUANG Dinan, Mr. WANG Tayu, Mr. WU Junhao, Mr. CHEN Ran, Mr. ZHOU Donghui, Ms. LIANG Hong, Ms. LU Qiaoling and Mr. John Robert DACEY; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Ms. LIU Xiaodan, Mr. CHEN Jizhong, Ms. LAM Tyng Yih, Elizabeth, Mr. WOO Ka Biu, Jackson, and Mr. JIANG Xuping.
* Note: The appointment qualification of Mr. John Robert DACEY is subject to approval by China
Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.
2020 Annual Results Announcement China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.
April 1, 2021
Overview
u In the face of global spread of COVID-19, economic slow-down, and cyclical shifts of the
insurance sector, we persisted in high-quality development, and stayed focused on the core business of insurance.
u The Board, with KPIs in mind, focused on delivery and rallied efforts on both pandemic
control & prevention and transformation & development. We achieved steady growth
of overall business results, with continued increase in comprehensive strength.
Performance Highlights
Steady growth of overall business results
Group Operating Income 1)
(Unit: RMB million)
(Unit: RMB million)
(Unit: RMB million)
+8.8%
2018
2019
2020
2018
2019
(Unit: RMB yuan)
2020
2018.12.31
2019.12.31
Group Number of Customers
(Unit: thousand)
+19.3%
2018.12.31
2019.12.31
2020.12.31
2018.12.31
2019.12.31
2020.12.31
2020.12.31
Notes: 1) Based on PRC GAAP.
2) Attributable to equity holders of the parent.
Steady increase in shareholder dividends since IPO
DPS (unit: RMB yuan)
+8.3%
2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
Pay-out Ratio (unit: %)
33.5
35.1 35.2 36.2
62.5
51.1 52.6 49.4 50.3
50.9
39.1 41.0
39.2
2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
Average pay-out ratio
Note: Total dividend for 2020 includes an annual dividend of RMB1.2 and a special dividend of RMB0.1 on the occasion of CPIC's 30th anniversary, subject to approval of shareholders' general meeting.
Successful issuance of GDR and breakthroughs in mechanisms
Achieved listing in 3 venues
Became the first insurer listed in Shanghai, Hong Kong and London, pooling both funds and talents
Optimized ownership structure
A more professional, market-oriented and international board, with continued improvement of governance
Established long-term incentive system
Launched "the Ever-green Plan" in the life and P/C operations, stimulating organizational vitality
All-around progress in retirement business & launch of health business strategy
Deployment in Retirement Business
u Completed the 1st phase of 10bn-yuan investment in retirement properties, with 7 projects up and running in Chengdu, Dali, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xiamen and Nanjing, involving a total floor space of 510,000 square meters, 6,300 beds under construction and 11,000 beds in reserve.
u Achieved initial success in establishing a full spectrum of product and service offerings for different age groups, and issued over 10,000 certificates of admission into our CPIC Home communities.
Health Strategy and Planning
-
u The Board reviewed and approved the development programme of health business, providing guidelines on strategic direction.
-
u Entered into strategic cooperation with Ruijin Hospital, a top-notch health care provider in China, and established Guangci CPIC Internet Hospital, marking an important step towards a full life-cycle health management model closely linked with insurance business.
-
u Promoted long-term investment along the health value chain such as bio-pharmaceutical, medical appliances, medical care and tele-medicine based on market-oriented platforms.
Deepened technology marketization to better empower core insurance business
Empowering Governance
u Formed strategic partnerships with leadingu Started test-run of CPIC Fintech, with 5
technology firms and institutions of higher learning, established a technology system, a team of scientists, and joint AI labs.
business units of data intelligence, application development, Internet operation, cloud service, and shared platforms, as well as
2 R&D centres in Shanghai and Chengdu.
u Set up on-line platform for individual automobile
u Recruited leading technology experts in big
data, cloud computing, Internet operation and cyber security.
u Stepped up on-line transitioning of sales model, such as cloud-driven distribution using "WeChat + AI", and realized remote taping and recording of the sales process based on video interaction technology.
insurance customers, with insurance application, claims handling, customer service and entitlements all going on-line.
Deepened customer operation to promote coordinated business development
Steady Increase in Individual Customer ProtectionContinued Improvement in Cross-sell to Individual Customers
4.73mn +17.1%
17.15mn +31.9%
No. of customers with sum assured exceeding RMB300,000 on critical illness products of CPIC Life
No. of customers with sum assured of a million yuan and above on Third-party Liability of automobile insurance
2.09
+7.2%
31.66mn
+23.3%
10.24mn
+22.5%
Group average number of insurance policies per individual customer
No. of individual customers with 2 insurance policies and above
No. of individual customers holding insurance policies of multiple subsidiaries
Further Diversified Services for Group Clients
Consolidated strengths in traditional business lines: agricultural insurance, government-sponsored critical illness insurance, long-term care insurance, occupational annuity
Delivered continued progress in emerging business: inherent defect insurance (IDI) and green insuranceExplored the path to deliver insurance solutions to employees and their families via our corporate/government clients
Performance Analysis
Group OPAT attributable to the parent RMB31.140bn, an increase of 11.7%
(unit: RMB million)
Life Insurance
Others and Consolidation Cancelling-outOPAT Attributable to Minority Shareholders
OPAT = Net Profits − Short-term Investment Movements −
Changes to Evaluation Assumptions − Material One-off Factors
+11.7%
OPAT 28,484
OPAT 32,031
ProfitsInvestmentChanges to EvaluationMaterial One-off
2020 OPATMovements1) Assumptions2) Factors
Notes:
OPAT 2020 OPAT Attributable to Attributable Minority to the Parent Shareholders
1) Short-term investment movements refer to the difference between actual investment income from life insurance, etc. and long-term investment assumption (5%), while adjusting for ensuing changes to liabilities on insurance and investment contracts, and considering the impact of corporate income tax.
-
2) Changes to evaluation assumptions are based on amounts arising from accounting estimates changes, while considering the impact of corporate income tax.
-
3) Numbers may not add up due to rounding.
(unit: RMB million)
Composition of EV as at 31 December 2020
(unit: RMB million)
+16.0%
217,617
(12,167)
(3,508)
459,320
2019.12.31
2020.12.31
Group Value of In-force Cost of Minority
GroupAdjusted Business Before RequiredShareholders' Embedded Net Worth Cost of Required Capital Share of Life VIF Value
Capital
Movement of Embedded Value in 2020
(unit: RMB million)
EV as of the End of 2019
Expected Return on EV
NBVInvestment Operating Change to Diversification Change toExperience Experience Methods,VarianceEffect 1) MarketVarianceAssumptions, and ModelsValue AdjustmentProfit Distribution
Notes:
OthersEV as of the End of 2020
NBV under pressure, with NBV margin on individual customer business at decent level
(unit: RMB million)
新业NB务V价值
Annualize年d化Ne新w保Premiums
新N业BV务M价a值rgi率n
NBV Margin on Individual Customer
Business
54.9%
2019
2020
Sustained growth of residual margin
201260年161.21月2.31 日
201270年171.122月.3311日
201280年181.122月.3311日
201290年191.122月.3311日
20220年201.122月.311日
Stability of total premiums driven by renewal business, with surrender ratio staying largely flat
(unit: RMB million)
212,514
211,952
FYP from Agency
Channel of Individual Customers
Renewal Business from
Agency Channel of
Individual Customers
(unit: %)
2.0
220016年 22001177年 22001188年 22019年 22002200年
Others
Life Insurance (4/4)
Pressing ahead with restructuring and upgrading of agency force in the face of challenges
Monthly Average Number of Agents
2019
2020
Monthly Average Performing
Ratio of Agents 57.8%-1.0pt
Monthly Average First Year
Premiums per Agent
RMB3,259-22.6%
Delivered rapid top-line growth while maintaining underwriting profitability
(unit: RMB million)
(unit: %)
2019 2020
Automobile iInsurance Non-automobile iInsurance
Note: The property and casualty insurance on this slide refers only to CPIC P/C.
98.3
2019
99.0
2020
Stable underwriting profitability of automobile insurance, with renewal business becoming core growth driver
Combined Ratio of Auto Insurance
Auto Insurance Growth Attribution
(unit: %)
(unit: RMB billion)
97.9
97.9
Notes： 1）The property and casualty business on this slide refers only to CPIC P/C.
2019
LEoxspsenRsaetioratio
2020
|
2019年
2019
|
RenewalBusiness
续保
|
Bu转sin保ess N新ew保 rom Other Business nsurance Companies
Others2) 2020 其他2) 2020年
2）Others include motorcycles, tractors business, etc.
Property and Casualty Insurance (3/3)
Maintained rapid growth of non-auto emerging business lines
GWPs
RMB8.886bn
Health Insurance
Diversified the supply of personal lines health insurance products, gradually expanded the scope of business of government-sponsored
+72.7%insurance, contributed to China's health care system
Agricultural Insurance
GWPs
In spite of the pandemic, seized opportunities of government supportive policies, and realised profitable, sustainable and high-
RMB8.649bn quality development driven by intensive +44.8%management and continued improvement of strategies in geography, business lines, customers and management
GWPs
Liability Insurance
Focused on improving people's life, boosting innovation in public administration
RMB8.784bn and serving the real economy, accelerated development of business in food safety,
+44.1%environmental pollution, large high-tech machinery, and new materials
GWPs
RMB6.682bn
Personal lines business accounted for over 90%; it continued to enhance the risk control systems, and maintained stable business quality. Commercial lines focused on
+19.0%business which serves as a substitute for security deposit, with overall business risk under control
Asset Management (1/4)
Steady Growth in Group assets under management
Group Assets under Management
(unit: RMB million)
+19.2%
2,436,080
201260年161.122月.3311日
2012170,年018711.12,22月8.3211日
201280年181.212月.311日
201290年191.122月.3311日
2020年201.122月.3311日
Note: Figures as of 31 Dec. 2018 were restated.
Gro集u团p I投n-资ho资us产e AuM
Asset Management (2/4)
Persisted in asset liability management, and continued to optimize asset allocation
|
Group in-house investment portfolio
|
31 December 2020 (%)
|
Change (pt)
|
Fixed income investments
|
78.3
|
(2.1)
|
Bonds
|
39.3
|
(3.3)
|
Term deposits
|
11.7
|
1.3
|
Debt investment plans
|
11.4
|
0.7
|
Wealth management products 1)
|
9.6
|
(0.3)
|
Preferred shares
|
1.9
|
(0.4)
|
Other fixed income investments 2)
|
4.4
|
(0.1)
|
Equity investments
|
18.8
|
3.1
|
Equity funds
|
2.5
|
0.6
|
Bond funds
|
1.2
|
(0.1)
|
Stocks
|
7.7
|
1.3
|
Wealth management products 1)
|
0.1
|
-
|
Preferred shares
|
0.8
|
(0.2)
|
Other equity investments 3)
|
6.5
|
1.5
|
Investment properties
|
0.5
|
(0.1)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and others
|
2.4
|
(0.9)
|
Notes:
1) Wealth management products include wealth management products issued by commercial banks, collective trust plans by trust firms, special asset management plans by securities firms and loan assets backed securities by banks, etc.
-
2) Other fixed income investments include restricted statutory deposits and policy loans, etc.
-
3) Other equity investments include unlisted equities and derivative financial assets, etc.
Asset Management (3/4)
Solid investment performance
Investment Yield Total Investment Yield
(unit: %)
(unit: %)
(unit: %)
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
Asset Management (4/4)
Credit risk of investment assets under control
External Credit Ratings of Corporate and Non-government-sponsored Bank Financial Bonds
Mix and Distribution of Yields of Non-public Financing Instruments
SectorsShare of Investments
(%)Average DurationNominal Yield (%)Average
(year)
Remaining Duration(year)
Infrastructure
Real Estate
Non-bank Financial Institutions Communications & Transport
Energy and Manufacturing
37.2
5.3
7.1 5.4
18.4
5.3
6.4 4.6
17.8
4.9
5.1 3.7
12.8
5.4
9.2 6.5
7.2
5.4
6.3 3.9
Others
6.6
5.9
8.0 5.6
Total
100.0
5.3
6.9
5.0
Note: Non-public financing instruments include wealth management products issued by commercial banks, debt investment plans, collective trust plans by trust firms, special asset management plans by securities firms and loans backed securities by banking institutions, etc..
Outlook
Looking ahead into 2021, we will persist in the long-term and focus on value, and mitigate external risks and uncertainties by securing our own development.
Business Strategies
-
u Life insurance will focus on fostering new growth drivers as part of the Changhang Program, continue to improve the quality and productivity of the agency force, diversify value-added services and enhance digital empowerment.
-
u Property and casualty insurance will emulate top players of the industry, continuously enhance underwriting profitability to sharpen competitive edge for long-term development.
-
u Investment will adapt to changing regulatory and competitive landscape, improve asset allocation through economic cycles and enhance research and risk control capabilities.
Transformation & Breakthroughs
-
u Continue to focus on key levers, striving for further progress in corporate governance, organizational reform, deployment in health and retirement sectors, marketization of technology and collaborative regional development.
Q&A
Appendix: Financial Analysis of Life Insurance Business
(unit: RMB million)
For 12 months ended 31 December Net premiums earned
2020
203,848
Investment incomenote 1 Exchange losses/(gains) Other operating income Gains on disposal of assets Other income
75,548
2019 204,340 59,876
changes(%)
(0.2) 26.2
(89)
17 (623.5)
2,283
2,330 (2.0)
4
13 (69.2)
Operating income Surrenders Claims
45 281,639
30 50.0
266,606 5.6
(14,421)
(11,089) 30.0
(59,577)
(57,769) 3.1
Less: claims recoveries from reinsurers Net change in insurance contract reserves Commission and brokerage expenses Operating and administrative expenses Other expenses note2
3,644
2,758 32.1
(132,775)
(118,988) 11.6
(21,359)
(28,886) (26.1)
(15,037)
(14,938) 0.7
(21,743)
(18,318) 18.7
Operating expenses Operating profit
(261,268)
(247,230) 5.7
20,371
19,376
Net of non-operating income and expenses
(72)
(93)
5.1 (22.6)
Income tax Net profit
(1,657) 18,642
1,247 (232.9)
20,530 (9.2)
Notes:
-
1. Investment income includes investment income and gains/(losses) arising from change in fair value on financial statements.
-
2. Other expenses include policyholder dividends, expenses for reinsurance assumed, expenses recoveries from reinsurers, interest expenses, other operating expenses, asset impairment losses and taxes and surcharges, etc.
Appendix: Financial Analysis of P/C Insurance Business
(unit: RMB million)
|
For 12 months ended 31 December
|
2020
|
2019
|
changes(%)
|
Net premiums earned
|
121,835
|
104,587
|
16.5
|
Investment incomenote1
|
6,834
|
5,631
|
21.4
|
Exchange losses/(gains)
|
(249)
|
44
|
(665.9)
|
Other operating income
|
225
|
314
|
(28.3)
|
Gains on disposal of assets
|
2
|
1
|
100.0
|
Other income
|
31
|
30
|
3.3
|
Operating income
|
128,678
|
110,607
|
16.3
|
Claims
|
(81,908)
|
(69,432)
|
18.0
|
Less: claims recoveries from reinsurers
|
10,014
|
8,799
|
13.8
|
Net change in insurance contract reserves
|
(3,010)
|
(2,392)
|
25.8
|
Changes in insurance premium reserves
|
105
|
87
|
20.7
|
Commission and brokerage expenses
|
(18,277)
|
(18,064)
|
1.2
|
Operating and administrative expenses
|
(33,689)
|
(26,876)
|
25.3
|
Other expenses note 2
|
5,004
|
3,401
|
47.1
|
Operating expenses
|
(121,761)
|
(104,477)
|
16.5
|
Operating profit
|
6,917
|
6,130
|
12.8
|
Net of non-operating income and expenses
|
(29)
|
(5)
|
480.0
|
Income tax
|
(1,679)
|
(215)
|
680.9
|
Net profit
|
5,209
|
5,910
|
(11.9)
|
Notes:
-
1. Investment income includes investment income and gains/(losses) arising from changes in fair value on financial statements.
-
2. Other expenses include expenses for reinsurance assumed, expense recoveries from reinsurers, interest cost, other operating expenses, asset impairment losses and taxes and surcharges, etc.
Appendix: Comprehensive Solvency Margin Ratio
(unit: %)
(unit: %)
(unit: %)
2018
2019
2020
2018
2019
2020
2018
2019
2020
Appendix：Sensitivity Analysis
Sensitivity results of the value of in-force business and the value of one year's sales after cost of required capital held as at 31 Dec. 2020
(unit: RMB million)
|
Value of In-force Business After
|
Value of One Year's Sales After
|
Cost of Required Capital Held
|
Cost of Required Capital Held
|
Base
|
205,451
|
17,841
|
Risk discount rate "+50 basis points"
|
198,062
|
17,065
|
Risk discount rate "-50 basis points"
|
213,448
|
18,676
|
Investment return "+50 basis points"
|
237,937
|
19,975
|
Investment return "-50 basis points"
|
172,511
|
15,707
|
Mortality "+10%"
|
204,270
|
17,687
|
Mortality "-10%"
|
206,629
|
17,995
|
Morbidity "+10%"
|
199,123
|
16,820
|
Lapse and surrender rates "+10%"
|
206,591
|
17,510
|
Lapse and surrender rates "-10%"
|
204,190
|
18,168
|
Expenses "+10%"
|
202,029
|
16,733
Note: In determining the sensitivity results, only the relevant cashflow assumption and risk discount rate assumption have been changed, while all other assumptions have been left unchanged.
Appendix: Honours & Awards
-
u CPIC Group was listed on Fortune Global 500 for the 10th consecutive year, ranking 193rd, up 6 places from 2019
-
u CPIC Group ranked 132nd among the World's 500 Most Valuable Brands in 2020, and 6th among the World's 100 Most Valuable Insurance Brands in 2020 released by Brand Finance, with brand value exceeding USD 14 billion, an increase of 31% from previous year.
-
u CPIC Group won the Company of the Year Award in Corporate Social Responsibility for the 11th consecutive year by China Business Network.
-
u CPIC P/C and CPIC Life both won top A rating for the 5th consecutive year in the regulatory evaluation of business operation of insurance companies. CPIC
P/C and CPIC Life both won the Service Institution of the Year Award at the 2020 China Insurance Service Innovation Summit held by China Banking and Issuance News.
-
u CPIC P/C and CPIC P/C Inner Mongolia Branch both were awarded the honorary title of "National Excellent Organization for Poverty Alleviation" by CPC Central Committee and the State Council for their pioneering efforts and outstanding results in fighting poverty with insurance.
-
u CPIC Life won the honorary title of Excellent Life Insurance Company of the Year of the 2020 China Golden Tripod Award organized by National Business Daily.
-
u CPIC AMC and Changjiang Pension were honored as Best Insurance Asset Management Company of the Year 2020 and Best Pension Management Company of the Year 2020 respectively in the 2020 China Asset Management Annual Meeting & Jinbei Awards Ceremony hosted by the 21st Century Economic Daily.
-
u CPIC Health was awarded the 2020 Customer Satisfaction Brand for March 15th the Consumer Rights Protection Day by China's Foundation of Consumer Rights Protection.
-
u Anxin Agricultural's Agriculture-related Financial and Insurance Service System Project was granted the 2020 China Insurance Ark Award by the People's Daily and the Securities Daily.
THANKS!