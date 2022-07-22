China Petroleum & Chemical : 1. An announcement regarding operational statistics for the first half of 2022 of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (the “Registrant”); and - Form 6-K

1.An announcement regarding operational statistics for the first half of 2022 of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (the "Registrant"); and





(Stock Code: 00386) OPERATIONAL STATISTICS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022 This is an announcement voluntarily made by China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (the "Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") in connection with certain matters relating to the operational statistics for the first half of 2022 of Sinopec Corp.

The board of directors and all directors of Sinopec Corp. warrant that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions contained in this announcement and severally and jointly accept full responsibility for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the information contained herein.

Production Unit 1H 2022 1H 2021 Change % Oil and gas mmboe 242.01 235.29 2.9 Crude Oil mmbbls 139.65 138.15 1.1 China mmbbls 124.63 123.62 0.8 Overseas mmbbls 15.02 14.53 3.4 Natural Gas (Note 1) bcf 613.92 582.60 5.4 Refinery Throughput (Note 2) Million tonnes 120.76 126.11 (4.2) Gasoline Million tonnes 30.03 32.40 (7.3) Diesel Million tonnes 30.65 28.54 7.4 Kerosene incl. Jet Fuel Million tonnes 8.31 11.24 (26.1) Light Chemical Feedstock Million tonnes 22.01 22.26 (1.1) Ethylene '000 tonnes 6,846 6,463 5.9 Synthetic Resins '000 tonnes 9,275 9,292 (0.2) Synthetic Fibers '000 tonnes 555 676 (17.9) Synthetic Rubbers '000 tonnes 646 594 8.8

Total Domestic Sales Volume of Refined Oil Products Million tonnes 78.46 84.01 (6.6) Retail Million tonnes 51.23 55.50 (7.7) Direct sales & Distribution Million tonnes 27.23 28.51 (4.5)

Notes: 1. Natural gas production conversion rate is 1 cubic meter = 35.31 cubic feet 2. Refinery throughput conversion rate is 1 tonne = 7.35 barrels 3. The above table includes 100% of the production from domestic Joint Ventures.

Investors are advised that the operational statistics for the first half of 2022 as listed in the above table are based on our current statistical survey of the Company. The Company will release its definitive production data in its interim report, which may be different from, and in such cases shall prevail, the above.

By Order of the Board China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Huang Wensheng Vice President and Secretary to the Board of Directors

Beijing, PRC 20 July 2022

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 00386)

Resignation of Senior Vice President

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") announces that due to his age, Mr. Chen Getendered his resignation as senior vice president of Sinopec Corp. to the Board on 20 July 2022.

Mr. Chen Ge has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders of Sinopec Corp.

Mr. Chen Ge has been diligent and responsible during his tenureand has played a significant role in promoting corporate governance and reform and development of the Company. The Board of the Company would like to express its gratitude to him for his hard work and contributions to the Company.

By Order of the Board China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Huang Wensheng Vice President and Secretary to the Board of Directors

Beijing, the PRC, 20 July 2022

Beijing, the PRC, 20 July 2022

