    386   CNE1000002Q2

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(386)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:09 2022-07-22 am EDT
3.560 HKD   -0.28%
07/21China Petroleum & Chemical's Oil and Gas Production Up in H1
MT
07/20China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Reports Production Results for the First Half of 2022
CI
07/20China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
China Petroleum & Chemical : 1. An announcement regarding operational statistics for the first half of 2022 of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (the “Registrant”); and - Form 6-K

07/22/2022 | 08:24am EDT
1.An announcement regarding operational statistics for the first half of 2022 of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (the "Registrant"); and

2.An announcement regarding resignation of senior vice president of the Registrant;

Each made by the Registrant on July 20, 2022.


Announcement 1


Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibilities for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00386)
OPERATIONAL STATISTICS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022
This is an announcement voluntarily made by China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (the "Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") in connection with certain matters relating to the operational statistics for the first half of 2022 of Sinopec Corp.

The board of directors and all directors of Sinopec Corp. warrant that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions contained in this announcement and severally and jointly accept full responsibility for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the information contained herein.

Production
Unit
1H 2022
1H 2021
Change %
Oil and gas
mmboe
242.01
235.29
2.9
Crude Oil
mmbbls
139.65
138.15
1.1
China
mmbbls
124.63
123.62
0.8
Overseas
mmbbls
15.02
14.53
3.4
Natural Gas (Note 1)
bcf
613.92
582.60
5.4
Refinery Throughput (Note 2)
Million tonnes
120.76
126.11
(4.2)
Gasoline
Million tonnes
30.03
32.40
(7.3)
Diesel
Million tonnes
30.65
28.54
7.4
Kerosene incl. Jet Fuel
Million tonnes
8.31
11.24
(26.1)
Light Chemical Feedstock
Million tonnes
22.01
22.26
(1.1)
Ethylene
'000 tonnes
6,846
6,463
5.9
Synthetic Resins
'000 tonnes
9,275
9,292
(0.2)
Synthetic Fibers
'000 tonnes
555
676
(17.9)
Synthetic Rubbers
'000 tonnes
646
594
8.8

1

Total Domestic Sales Volume of Refined Oil Products
Million tonnes
78.46
84.01
(6.6)
Retail
Million tonnes
51.23
55.50
(7.7)
Direct sales & Distribution
Million tonnes
27.23
28.51
(4.5)

Notes:
1. Natural gas production conversion rate is 1 cubic meter = 35.31 cubic feet
2. Refinery throughput conversion rate is 1 tonne = 7.35 barrels
3. The above table includes 100% of the production from domestic Joint Ventures.

Investors are advised that the operational statistics for the first half of 2022 as listed in the above table are based on our current statistical survey of the Company. The Company will release its definitive production data in its interim report, which may be different from, and in such cases shall prevail, the above.

By Order of the Board
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
Huang Wensheng
Vice President and Secretary to the Board of Directors

Beijing, PRC
20 July 2022
As of the date of this announcement, directors of the Company are: Ma Yongsheng*, Zhao Dong*, Yu Baocai#, Ling Yiqun#, Li Yonglin#, Liu Hongbin#, Cai Hongbin+, Ng, Kar Ling Johnny+, Shi Dan+ and Bi Mingjian+.
# Executive Director
*Non-executive Director
+Independent Non-executive Director



2
Announcement 2


Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibilities for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00386)

Resignation of Senior Vice President

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") announces that due to his age, Mr. Chen Getendered his resignation as senior vice president of Sinopec Corp. to the Board on 20 July 2022.

Mr. Chen Ge has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders of Sinopec Corp.

Mr. Chen Ge has been diligent and responsible during his tenureand has played a significant role in promoting corporate governance and reform and development of the Company. The Board of the Company would like to express its gratitude to him for his hard work and contributions to the Company.

By Order of the Board
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
Huang Wensheng
Vice President and Secretary to the Board of Directors

Beijing, the PRC,
20 July 2022

As of the date of this announcement, directors of the Company are: Ma Yongsheng*, Zhao Dong*, Yu Baocai#, Ling Yiqun#, Li Yonglin#, Liu Hongbin#, Cai Hongbin+, Ng, Kar Ling Johnny+, Shi Dan+ and Bi Mingjian+.

#
Executive Director
*
Non-executive Director
+
Independent Non-executive Director



Disclaimer

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 12:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 195 B 472 B 472 B
Net income 2022 70 140 M 10 366 M 10 366 M
Net cash 2022 26 879 M 3 972 M 3 972 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,29x
Yield 2022 12,7%
Capitalization 469 B 69 365 M 69 365 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 385 691
Free-Float 31,4%
