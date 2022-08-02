China Petroleum & Chemical : 6-K With Monthly Return For Equity Issuer And Hong Kong Depositary Receipts - Form 6-K
08/02/2022 | 08:32am EDT
N/A
This Form 6-K consists of:
A copy of monthly return for equity issuer and Hong Kong depositary receipts of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (the "Registrant"), submitted by the Registrant on August 1, 2022.
Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
For the month ended:
31 July 2022
Status:
New Submission
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer:
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
Date Submitted:
01 August 2022
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Class H
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
00386
Description
H shares
Number of authorised/registered shares
Par value
Authorised/registered share capital
Balance at close of preceding month
25,513,438,600
RMB
1
RMB
25,513,438,600
Increase / decrease (-)
0
RMB
0
Balance at close of the month
25,513,438,600
RMB
1
RMB
25,513,438,600
2. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Class A
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
No
Stock code
600028
Description
A shares
Number of authorised/registered shares
Par value
Authorised/registered share capital
Balance at close of preceding month
95,557,771,046
RMB
1
RMB
95,557,771,046
Increase / decrease (-)
0
RMB
0
Balance at close of the month
95,557,771,046
RMB
1
RMB
95,557,771,046
Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month
RMB
121,071,209,646
Page 1 of 6
II. Movements in Issued Shares
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Class H
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
00386
Description
H shares
Balance at close of preceding month
25,513,438,600
Increase / decrease (-)
0
Balance at close of the month
25,513,438,600
2. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Class A
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
No
Stock code
600028
Description
A shares
Balance at close of preceding month
95,557,771,046
Increase / decrease (-)
0
Balance at close of the month
95,557,771,046
Page 2 of 6
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A).
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Not applicable
(B).
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable
(C).
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) Not applicable
(D).
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes) Not applicable
(E).
Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable
Page 3 of 6
IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable
Page 4 of 6
V. Confirmations
We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III and IV which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under Main Board Rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorised by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:
(Note 2)
(i)
all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
(ii)
all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
(iii)
all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
(iv)
all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
(v)
all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
(vi)
all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
(vii)
completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
(viii)
the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.
Submitted by:
Huang Wensheng
Title:
Vice President and Secretary to the Board of Directors
(Director, Secretary or other Duly Authorised Officer)
Notes
1.
SEHK refers to Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.
2.
Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under Main Board Rule 13.25A / GEM Rule 17.27A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
Page 5 of 6
3.
"Identical" means in this context:
•
the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
•
they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
•
they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
4.
If there is insufficient space, please submit additional document.
5.
In the context of repurchase of shares:
•
"shares issuable to be listed on SEHK" should be construed as "shares repurchased listed on SEHK"; and
•
"stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK)" should be construed as "stock code of shares repurchased (if listed on SEHK)"; and
•
"type of shares issuable" should be construed as "type of shares repurchased"; and
•
"issue and allotment date" should be construed as "cancellation date"
6.
In the context of redemption of shares:
•
"shares issuable to be listed on SEHK" should be construed as "shares redeemed listed on SEHK"; and
•
"stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK)" should be construed as "stock code of shares redeemed (if listed on SEHK)"; and
•
"type of shares issuable" should be construed as "type of shares redeemed"; and
•
"issue and allotment date" should be construed as "redemption date"
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 12:31:06 UTC.