CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(386)
China Petroleum & Chemical : List of Directors and their Roles and Function

08/30/2020 | 06:20am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibilities for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00386)

List of Directors and their Roles and Function

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation are set out below.

Executive Directors

  • Ma Yongsheng
  • Liu Hongbin
  • Ling Yiqun

Non-Executive Directors

  • Zhang Yuzhuo
  • Yu Baocai
  • Li Yong

Independent Non-Executive Directors

  • Tang Min
  • Cai Hongbin
  • Ng, Kar Ling Johnny

There are five Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Strategy Committee

Function

Name

Chairman

Zhang Yuzhuo

Member

Ma Yongsheng

Ling Yiqun

Cai Hongbin

Audit Committee

Function

Name

Chairman

Ng, Kar Ling Johnny

Member

Tang Min

Cai Hongbin

Remuneration and Appraisal Committee

Function

Name

Chairman

Tang Min

Member

Ma Yongsheng

Ng, Kar Ling Johnny

Nomination Committee

Function

Name

Chairman

Zhang Yuzhuo

Member

Tang Min

Ng, Kar Ling Johnny

Social Responsibility Management Committee

Function

Name

Chairman

Zhang Yuzhuo

Member

Tang Min

Cai Hongbin

Beijing, 28 August 2020

As of the date of this announcement, directors of the Company are: Zhang Yuzhuo* , Ma Yongsheng#, Yu Baocai* , Liu Hongbin #, Ling Yiqun#, Li Yong*, Tang Min+, Cai Hongbin+, Ng, Kar Ling Johnny+

  • Executive Director
  • Non-executiveDirector
  • Independent Non-executive Director

Disclaimer

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation published this content on 30 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2020 10:19:16 UTC
