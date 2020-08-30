China Petroleum & Chemical : List of Directors and their Roles and Function
List of Directors and their Roles and Function
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation are set out below.
Executive Directors
Ma Yongsheng
Liu Hongbin
Ling Yiqun
Non-Executive Directors
Zhang Yuzhuo
Yu Baocai
Li Yong
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Tang Min
Cai Hongbin
Ng, Kar Ling Johnny
There are five Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
Strategy Committee
Function
Name
Chairman
Zhang Yuzhuo
Member
Ma Yongsheng
Ling Yiqun
Cai Hongbin
Audit Committee
Function
Name
Chairman
Ng, Kar Ling Johnny
Member
Tang Min
Cai Hongbin
Remuneration and Appraisal Committee
Function
Name
Chairman
Tang Min
Member
Ma Yongsheng
Ng, Kar Ling Johnny
Nomination Committee
Function
Name
Chairman
Zhang Yuzhuo
Member
Tang Min
Ng, Kar Ling Johnny
Social Responsibility Management Committee
Function
Name
Chairman
Zhang Yuzhuo
Member
Tang Min
Cai Hongbin
Beijing, 28 August 2020
As of the date of this announcement, directors of the Company are: Zhang Yuzhuo* , Ma Yongsheng#, Yu Baocai* , Liu Hongbin #, Ling Yiqun#, Li Yong*, Tang Min+, Cai Hongbin+, Ng, Kar Ling Johnny+
