Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation    386   CNE1000002Q2

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(386)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Petroleum & Chemical : List of Directors and their Roles and Function

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 04:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibilities for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00386)

List of Directors and their Roles and Function

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation are set out below.

Executive Directors

  • Ma Yongsheng
  • Yu Baocai
  • Liu Hongbin
  • Ling Yiqun

Non-Executive Director

  • Zhang Yuzhuo

Independent Non-Executive Directors

  • Tang Min
  • Cai Hongbin
  • Ng, Kar Ling Johnny

- 1 -

There are five Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Strategy Committee

Function

Name

Chairman

Zhang Yuzhuo

Member

Ma Yongsheng

Ling Yiqun

Cai Hongbin

Audit Committee

Function

Name

Chairman

Ng, Kar Ling Johnny

Member

Tang Min

Cai Hongbin

Remuneration and Appraisal Committee

Function

Name

Chairman

Tang Min

Member

Ma Yongsheng

Ng, Kar Ling Johnny

Nomination Committee

Function

Name

Chairman

Zhang Yuzhuo

Member

Tang Min

Ng, Kar Ling Johnny

Social Responsibility Management Committee

Function

Name

Chairman

Zhang Yuzhuo

Member

Tang Min

Cai Hongbin

Beijing, 22 September 2020

As of the date of this announcement, directors of the Company are: Zhang Yuzhuo* , Ma Yongsheng#, Yu Baocai#, Liu Hongbin #, Ling Yiqun#, Tang Min+, Cai Hongbin+, Ng, Kar Ling Johnny+

  • Executive Director
  • Non-executiveDirector
  • Independent Non-executive Director

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 08:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
04:40aCHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Resignation of Director
PU
09/15CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : 2020 Interim Report
PU
09/11CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Further Revised Proxy Form for the Second Extraordi..
PU
09/11CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Further Supplemental Notice of the Second Extraordi..
PU
09/11CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Re-designation of Director and Appointment of Senio..
PU
09/11CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : List of Directors and their Roles and Function
PU
09/11CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Sinopec Holds First Virtual Open Day Event in Saudi..
AQ
09/11CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Proposed Appointment of Director
PU
09/09CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Resignation of Supervisors
PU
09/04China's Sinopec awards 10-year gas tender to Qatargas - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 290 B 337 B 337 B
Net income 2020 16 975 M 2 501 M 2 501 M
Net Debt 2020 58 035 M 8 551 M 8 551 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
Yield 2020 5,93%
Capitalization 453 B 66 578 M 66 754 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 402 206
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,02 CNY
Last Close Price 2,89 CNY
Spread / Highest target 90,8%
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Sheng Ma President, General Manager, Executive Director
Dong Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Zhuo Zhang Chairman
Donghua Shou Chief Financial Officer
Zhen Ying Jiang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-29.85%66 578
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD53.74%199 062
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-47.79%157 248
BP PLC-49.95%64 090
NESTE OYJ56.71%44 281
PTT-20.45%32 386
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group