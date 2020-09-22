China Petroleum & Chemical : List of Directors and their Roles and Function

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibilities for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00386)
List of Directors and their Roles and Function
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation are set out below.
Executive Directors
-
Ma Yongsheng
-
Yu Baocai
-
Liu Hongbin
-
Ling Yiqun
Non-Executive Director
Independent Non-Executive Directors
-
Tang Min
-
Cai Hongbin
-
Ng, Kar Ling Johnny
There are five Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
Strategy Committee
|
Function
|
Name
|
|
|
Chairman
|
Zhang Yuzhuo
|
|
|
Member
|
Ma Yongsheng
|
|
|
|
Ling Yiqun
|
|
|
|
Cai Hongbin
|
|
|
Audit Committee
|
|
Function
|
Name
|
|
|
Chairman
|
Ng, Kar Ling Johnny
|
|
|
Member
|
Tang Min
|
|
|
|
Cai Hongbin
|
|
|
Remuneration and Appraisal Committee
|
Function
|
Name
|
|
|
Chairman
|
Tang Min
|
|
|
Member
|
Ma Yongsheng
|
|
|
|
Ng, Kar Ling Johnny
|
|
|
Nomination Committee
|
|
Function
|
Name
|
|
|
Chairman
|
Zhang Yuzhuo
|
|
|
Member
|
Tang Min
|
|
|
|
Ng, Kar Ling Johnny
|
|
Social Responsibility Management Committee
|
Function
|
Name
|
|
|
Chairman
|
Zhang Yuzhuo
|
|
|
Member
|
Tang Min
|
|
|
|
Cai Hongbin
|
|
|
Beijing, 22 September 2020
|
-
Independent Non-executive Director
