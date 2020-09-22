China Petroleum & Chemical : List of Directors and their Roles and Function

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibilities for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00386)

List of Directors and their Roles and Function

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation are set out below.

Executive Directors

Ma Yongsheng

Yu Baocai

Liu Hongbin

Ling Yiqun

Non-Executive Director

Zhang Yuzhuo

Independent Non-Executive Directors