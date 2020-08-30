China Petroleum & Chemical : Resignation of Independent Non-executive Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibilities for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00386)

Resignation of Independent Non-executive Director

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") announces that due to work arrangements, Mr. Fan Gang tendered his resignation to the Board as independent non-executive director of Sinopec Corp., member of the Strategy Committee, Chairman of the Remuneration and Appraisal Committee and member of the Social Responsibility Management Committee of the Board (the "Resignation"), with effect from 28 August 2020.

Mr. Fan Gang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to the Resignation that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders of Sinopec Corp.

Mr. Fan Gang is diligent and responsible during his tenure. The Board would like to express its gratitude to him for his hard working and contribution to the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Huang Wensheng

Vice President and Secretary to the Board of Directors

Beijing, the PRC,

28 August 2020

As of the date of this announcement, directors of the Company are: Zhang Yuzhuo*, Ma Yongsheng#, Yu Baocai*, Liu Hongbin# , Ling Yiqun#, Li Yong*, Tang Min+, Cai Hongbin+, Ng, Kar Ling Johnny+