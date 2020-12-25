China Petroleum & Chemical : Sinopec Capital Expands into New Energy and New Materials through Investment in PV F

Beijing, December 18th 2020, Sinopec Capital announced its investment in Changzhou Bbetter Film Technologies Co.,Ltd., which is an expansion into new energy and new materials by building further presence in photovoltaic (PV) value chain.

The move is in alignment with Sinopec Group's vision of 'building a world-leading clean energy and chemical company' and its development pattern of 'One Foundation, Two Wings and Three Growth Points', creating synergy of financial investment with industry, and contributing to another big step of Sinopec in new energy and new materials.

Solar PV energy represents important clean energy supported by the State government. Bbetter Film is one of the flagship PV film materials companies in the world. The Company specializes in the R&D, production and marketing of specialty polymer materials, in which the PV film materials create great synergy with Sinopec as its downstream extension of petrochemical value chain. Sinopec Capital is well positioned to join Bbetter Film on the development of PV film materials, supply the high-end product demand in China, and extend the Sinopec's value chain in advanced chemical materials with higher added value.

Since its establishment in July 2018, Sinopec Capital has been focusing on five new areas, including new energy, new materials, advanced smart manufacturing, energy conservation and environmental protection as well as big data and artificial intelligence. By far Sinopec Capital has entered into strategic investment cooperation with a number of partners and added value to the invested companies, some of which have been public listed in the capital market. （By Zhang Minyan）