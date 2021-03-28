MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation 386 CNE1000002Q2 CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION (386) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/26 3.99 HKD +0.25% 06:26a CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Estimated Increase in Profit for the First Quarter of 2021 PU 06:24a CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Proposed Change in Auditors PU 06:20a CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Proposed Election of Directors of the Eighth Session of the Board and Supervisors of the Eighth Session of the Board of Supervisors PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies China Petroleum & Chemical : 2020 Sinopec Corp. Sustainability Report 03/28/2021 | 06:14am EDT Send by mail :

Addressing Environmental Safety Respecting Human Contributing to Climate Change Protection Management Rights Society Report Information The 2020 sustainability report (hereinafter referred to "SR") is the 15th sustainability report of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "Sinopec Corp.", "the Company" or "We"). The report introduces our sustainability philosophy and policies and our environmental protection, social responsibility and corporate governance (hereinafter referred to as "ESG") performances in 2020, and highlights on how we responded to the expectations and concerns of stakeholders. Report Perimeters This report covers our business activities from 1 January to 31 December, 2020, with some content from beyond this time span for continuity reasons. The information herein comes from internal data, materials from our subsidiaries, and relevant public information. Unless otherwise speciﬁed, all monetary ﬁgures shown in this SR are expressed in RMB (yuan). Unless otherwise speciﬁed, the data in this SR covers the data of Sinopec Corp. and its wholly-owned and controlled subsidiaries. The Company's Board of Directors reviewed and approved this report on March 26, 2021. The report is available in Chinese and English versions, and the Chinese version shall prevail in case of any conﬂict or inconsistency. The report can be downloaded at the website:http://www.sinopec.com/listco/en References This report is prepared in accordance with the Guideline on Environmental Information Disclosure issued by Listed Companies of Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide issued by Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx), Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), and the criteria of the Global Compact Advanced Communication on Progress, and with reference to the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards) issued by the GRI Global Sustainability Standards Board (GSSB). The Addressing Climate Change section is also prepared with reference to the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Disclaimer This report includes certain forward-looking statements with respect to the results of our business operations and certain plans and conditions. All statements that address activities, events or developments that we expect will or may occur in the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and by their nature involve risk and uncertainty. This means that actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statement due to a number of factors and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are made by March 26, 2021 and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless required by an appropriate regulatory authority. 46 02 Letter from Chairman

04 Board's Statement on ESG Governance

05 About Us

07 Topic 1: Concerted Efforts to Fight Against the Covid-19 Pandemic

10 Topic 2: Achieving Poverty Eradication Goals with Unwavering Commitment 14 Corporate Governance 16 Development Strategy

17 Board of Directors

19 Business Integrity and Operation Compliance

22 Risk Management

23 Sustainability Management

27 Technological Innovation 30 Addressing Climate Change

32 Management of Climate Actions

35 Energy Saving and Emission Reduction

40 Energy Transition

44 Optimising Energy Structure Environmental Protection 48 Environmental Management System

51 Green Enterprise Campaign

53 Atmospheric Pollutants Control

55 Solid Waste Management

57 Water Resource Management

58 Land Resource Management

58 Preventing Leak and Spill of Hydrocarbons

59 Biodiversity Protection 60 Safety Management

62 Safety Management System

63 Workplace Safety

64 Contractor Safety

65 Logistics Safety

66 Information Security

67 Security 68 Respecting Human Rights

70 Respecting and Protecting Human Rights

72 Employee Health

74 Employee Training and Development

75 Caring for Employees 76 Contributing to Society 78 Responsible Value Chain

79 Community Engagement and Development

80 Product and Service Management

81 Contributing to Philanthropy

83 Key Performance 83 Environmental Performance

85 Social Performance 88 Independent Assurance Report

92 Report Content Indexes 92 HKEX ESG Reporting Guide Content Index

95 UNGC Ten Principles Index

95 TCFD Index

96 UNGC Advanced Level Criteria Index

97 Feedback Letter from Chairman Dear Friends, On behalf of the Board of Sinopec Corp., I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks for your continued attention and support! 2020 was truly an unprecedented year. While responding to the severe challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, the world is also paying greater attention to the future of climate governance as green and sustainable development has increasingly become a broad consensus. The Chinese government took concrete actions to implement the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and proposed the ambitious goal to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. As a LEAD member of the United Nations Global Compact and an integrated energy and chemical enterprises, Sinopec Corp. is ﬁrmly committed to low-carbon, green, safe, responsible and sustainable development. We are committed to better integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into our operations and development strategy. Over the past year, we coordinated pandemic control and business operations, and worked together with stakeholders to overcome difﬁculties. And we have achieved not only industry leading operating results, but also successfully fulﬁlled our responsibilities as a corporate citizen, making new progress in our focused key areas such as transformation and upgrading, energy conservation and emission reduction, technological innovation and safety management. We are focusing on high-quality development through accelerated transformation and upgrading. We are vigorously promoting energy transition at multiple fronts: actively expanding the natural gas business, with a new record high proportion of natural gas in total oil and gas production, accelerating the development of new energy and renewable energy and actively exploring the hydrogen energy industry chain, accelerating the construction of world-class reﬁning and chemical facilities and deepen the transformation of the reﬁning business from "oil to chemical", vigorously developing medical raw materials, degradable plastics and other high-end chemical products, promoting the upgrade of the reﬁning and marketing industry chain and accelerating the development of an integrated energy service provider of "oil, gas, hydrogen, electricity and non-fuel business". We are focusing on green and low-carbon development through continuous conserving energy and reducing carbon and other GHGs emissions. We have taken the lead to conduct researches on the strategic path of having carbon emissions peaking and achieve carbon neutrality to develop the relevant strategy, targets, roadmaps and implementation measures. We continued to implement the Green Enterprise Campaign and our pollution control and ozone pollution control measures have achieved positive results with lower amount of major pollutants discharged, lower volume of fresh water withdrawal for industrial use, and the shutdown and ecological restoration of facilities in the ecological protection zones. We have further implemented the Energy Efﬁciency Improvement Plan, and further improved the comprehensive energy efﬁciency. We havestrengthened the research and application of carbon dioxide and methane recovering technologies. We also vigorously carried out research on the control of carbon footprint, and participated in the national carbon trading pilot programmes. In 2020, we were named as the "China's Low Carbon Model" for the 10th consecutive year. We are focusing on innovation-driven development with fruitful results of technological innovations. We have vigorously implemented the innovation-driven development strategy, pushed for reform of the technology management mechanism, and increased R&D spending to allow technological innovation to play a central role in driving our growth. We have promptly developed the production technology of melt-blown fabric and other medical supply materials, and achieved a number of new breakthroughs in key technological ﬁelds, such as ultra-deep oil and gas exploration and development, high-efﬁciency catalytic cracking, 48K large-tow carbon ﬁbre, and automotive lightweight materials. We have also made breakthroughs in cutting-edge new energy technologies and successfully started the pilot production of high-quality hydrogen generation units for hydrogen fuel cell. In 2020, we were granted a total of 4,254 patents, ranking in the forefront among all large Chinese enterprises. We are focusing on safety development and laying a solid foundation for sustainable development. We have ensured the efﬁcient operation of the HSSE management system to support our sustainable development. We have further implemented the three- year safety rectiﬁcation programme, strengthened risk management and control in key links, strengthened contractor management and full-process management of subcontractors, implemented the accountability system, and organised inspections to prevent safety risks. We have further strengthened our emergency response capabilities and strictly follow pandemic control measures. Throughout the year, we have maintained overall safe and stable operations. We are focusing on fulﬁlling social responsibilities as an outstanding corporate citizen. Faced with the severe situation of pandemic, we quickly adjusted the production capacities to produce medical materials in short supply, including building the world's largest melt-blown fabric production base from scratch in a short time. We ensured the supply of oil and gas and facilitate people's livelihood, and played a well-recognised leading role in working together with our industrial chain partners to resume operation and production, making signiﬁcant contributions to winning the ﬁght to control the pandemic. We focused on targeted poverty alleviation and promote long-term development to contribute to poverty alleviation. We have also continuously implemented public welfare programmes such as Open Days, the Sinopec Lifeline Express Programme. As the ofﬁcial partner of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, we actively participate in building Olympic infrastructure, provide clean energy, and vigorously promote the spirit and culture of the Olympics. The Company's current Board will be re-elected in May 2021. During the past three years, Sinopec Corp. vigorously implemented the new development concepts, and continuously improved quality, performance, governance and efﬁciency. As an active contributor to participating in global climate governance and building a beautiful China, our environmental protection efforts have achieved remarkable results, and our social responsibilities performance were well-recognised. The Board has approved Sinopec's world-leading development strategy. Looking forward, Sinopec Corp. will actively embrace global energy and industrial transformations and expedite formation of our development pattern of "One Foundation of energy and resources, Two Wings of clean fuels and advanced chemicals, and Three Growth Engines in new energy, new materials and new economy", and vigorously implement development strategies of value creation, market orientation, innovation driven, green and clean, open cooperation and talent-cultivation to strive to build a world leading clean energy and chemical company. In the context of carbon emission peaking and carbon neutrality target, we will adhere to the integration of the carbon reduction process and business transformation and upgrading, and the coordination of structural optimisation with carbon emission control. After a thorough and systematic research, we have proposed our "net zero" target as the ultimate goal to promote the clean transformation of fossil energy, the scale-up of clean energy, and low-carbon production and operation, so as to ensure that our carbon emissions peak before the national target, and strive to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, making new contributions to addressing global climate change. Practice enriches knowledge. More knowledge leads to better practice. In 2021, Sinopec Corp. will continue to improve its ESG governance structure and related policies, continuously improve the HSSE management system, so that green and clean will become the hallmark of our high-quality development. We will accelerate the development of new energy business with hydrogen energy as the core, to become the largest hydrogen energy company in China. We will continue to strengthen technological innovation to build a technology-leading company. We will also continue to leverage our advantages in industry layout, resources and technology to support rural revitalisation. We cherish your valuable suggestions for the company's sustainable development, and look forward to working together with you to become a world-leading clean energy and chemical company, building a better life and a better future for all! Zhang Yuzhuo Chairman March 26, 2021 Board's Statement on ESG Governance About Us The Company's Board of Directors made the following statement in accordance with the requirements of the "Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guidelines" of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"). The Board of the Company promises that the Company and its Board of Directors strive to follow the requirements of the Guidelines for the Governance of Listed Companies issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guidelines issued by Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and continuously optimise its environmental, social and corporate governance mechanism. We will further strengthen the Board's role in supervising and participation on ESG related issues, and vigorously integrate ESG considerations into the Company's major decision-making processes and various business practices. Board's Role in ESG Governance The Board of Directors bears the ultimate responsibility for Sinopec Corp.'s ESG governance. The Social Responsibility Management Committee under the Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Company's commitments and performances on key ESG issues, coordinating with other committees and functional departments to incorporate ESG factors into internal control, risk management, strategic planning, renumeration and incentives, etc., and reporting ESG performances and major plans to the Board of Directors. The Social Responsibility Management Committee is composed of three directors, with Chairman of the Board serves as the chairperson of the committee. The Committee convenes at least once each year, and can hold ad hoc meetings when necessary. The Committee shall inform the board on ESG related issues in a timely manner. ESG Management Policies and Strategy The Company attaches great importance to the signiﬁcant impact that ESG risks may have on the Company. Every year, the Company updates its ESG issue database based on ESG risk analysis, macro policies and trends, and feedback from stakeholders. Then the ESG issues are prioritised based on stakeholder survey and expert evaluation results, providing guidance to prioritise the focus of the Company's ESG governance efforts. The results of this year's materiality analysis have been submitted to the Board of Directors for approval. Targets, Indicators and Review of Progresses The Company has established an ESG target management mechanism, covering major ESG performance indicators such as GHGs emissions, resource consumption, pollutant discharge, safety management, and anti-corruption compliance management, etc. In addition to annual quantitative targets, there are also mid- and long-term management targets, all of which are regularly reviewed to check their process. To ensure the achievement of these targets, the Company signs annual performance commitment documents with management staff and subsidiaries to integrate the Company's key ESG performance, and take workplace safety, energy conservation and environmental protection, and operation compliance as the KPI for key management staff. To ensure the reliability of our ESG performance indicators, the Company hired PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP to conduct an independent assurance of the Sinopec Corp. 2020 Sustainability Report, and issued independent assurance opinions regarding 14 ESG performance indicators of the Company. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Board of Directors March 26, 2021 Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China that headquartered in Beijing. The Company was listed in Hong Kong, New York and London Stock Exchanges respectively in October 2000, in Shanghai Stock Exchange in August 2001. Chemicals Sinopec Corp.'s primary chemical production facilities are located in China, producing synthetic resin, synthetic fibre, synthetic rubber and other petrochemical products. The only overseas projects include the Sibul project in Russia and the Amur project under construction. In 2020, we produced 12.06 million tonnes of ethylene. Technology R&D We have four State Key Laboratories, ﬁve National Engineering Research Centres, a National-Provincial Joint Engineering Research Centre, a National Engineering Lab, four National Energy R&D (Experiment) Centres, a National Testing and Evaluation Platform, and two State-Certiﬁed Enterprise Technology Centres. Concerted Efforts to Fight Achieving Poverty Eradication Goals Corporate Addressing Environmental Safety Respecting Human Contributing to Against the Covid-19 Epidemic with Unwavering Commitment Governance Climate Change Protection Management Rights Society Recognitions and Awards Topic 1: Concerted Efforts to Fight Against the Covid-19 Pandemic The Covid-19 pandemic that started in 2020 posed severe threat to people's lives and health, and brought severe challenges to economic and social development globally. As the largest energy and chemical company in China, Sinopec Corp. ﬁrmly fulﬁlled its two major responsibilities: protecting the health of its employees and contributing to the ﬁght against the pandemic , and comprehensively coordinated pandemic prevention and control efforts and its production and business operations at multiple fronts, including ensuring stable oil and gas supplies, producing and supplying materials for medical supplies, petrochemical products, masks andagricultural produce, innovating on business models to bring people convenience, leading the efforts to resume production with industrial chain partners, strictly implementing pandemic control, and actively participating in pandemic control efforts in the frontline, etc. Meanwhile, we launched "100-day overcoming difﬁculties and creating efﬁciency" campaign and subsequent campaigns across our entire value chain of all business segments to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the supply chain, minimise the impact of the pandemic on our production and operations, and contribute to the economic and social recovering from the impact of the pandemic . The 500 tonne-per-year melt-blown cloth production line of the Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Plant started operation on March 29, 2020 Resuming Production and Switching Capacity to Support Pandemic Control Ensuring Pandemic Control Supplies: "We have melt-blown cloth. Who has mask machines?" When the pandemic erupted, the domestic demand for medical supplies grew explosively and resulted signiﬁcant shortage of medical supplies such as masks, protective suits, and disinfectants. To help solve this weak link in medical supplies and resource constraint, Sinopec Corp. took prompt actions to resume production. We leveraged our industrial, logistics and procurement capabilities to not only ensure the stable supply of energy and daily necessities, but also produce the urgently needed medical supplies and materials by expanding and adjusting our capacities, making positive contributions to the pandemic control efforts. In response to the sudden supply shortage of melt-blown non-woven fabric, we promptly established the largest melt blown fabric production base from scratch, and posted messages such as "We have melt-blown cloth. Who has mask machines?" to look for partners to make the melt-blown fabric we produced into masks. Our actions had impact across the whole industrial chain: upstream, we maintained the stable production of the polypropylene materials, while midstream and downstream, we started producing melt-blown materials, cloth and masks to help stabilise the market price of melt-blown cloth and ensure the quality and quantity of masks. We swiftly invested and built 16 melt-blown cloth production lines in our Yanshan and Yizheng facilities with a total capacity of 9,600 tons of melt-blown cloth per year and two million masks per day. As the largest supplier of materials for medical and healthcare products in China, we took no time to adjust our its production plan to give priority to the production of medical grade polyoleﬁn materials for making masks, surgical gowns, protective suits, infusion bottles and syringes, and disinfection supplies. Besides ensuring the material supply for medical supplies, we also promised not to increase the prices of materials needed for making pandemic control supplies. Concerted Efforts to Fight Topic 1 Against the Covid-19 Epidemic Ensuring Stable Fuel Supply Leveraging our extensive marketing network, we kept over 30,000 Sinopec service stations and 27,000 EasyJoy conveniences stores open for business to ensure the stable fuel supplies. We also donated 16,500 litres of diesel fuel and 1,000 drums of construction machinery lubricants to support the construction of the hospitals for pandemic patients, and free refuelling service for the ambulances of these hospitals. Distributing free masks to customers during the pandemic Ensuring the Supply of Daily Necessities To better serve the spiked demand for purchases and deliveries of daily necessities due to the pandemic lockdowns, we vigorously promoted contact-free services such as the "one-touch refuelling" to create a safe shopping environment, and provided convenient supplies of daily staples and pandemic control supplies such as masks and disinfectants. In addition, we also used our extensive logistic network to solve the serious problem of unsalable rural vegetables. As a temporary measure, over 7,000 EasyJoy conveniences stores in 126 cities started selling vegetables, helping both farmers sell their produce and local residents to get daily necessities. EasyJoy convenience stores started selling grocery to help both farmers sell their produce and local residents to get daily necessities Protecting Employee Health with Strict Pandemic Control Measures Since the outbreak of the pandemic , we closely followed the development of the pandemic and promptly activated relevant emergency plans to protect the safety and health of our employees, customers and the public. We closely monitored the health of employees, provided emergency supplies, and carried out joint prevention and control activities in accordance with government requirements. As of the end of 2020, there was no occurrence of clustering Covid-19 infection within the Company. Responding to Supply Chain Challenges with Coordinated Efforts The Covid-19 pandemic put tremendous pressure on both upstream and downstream of the supply chain. We strengthened the cooperation with suppliers and partners to deal with the challenges by initiating better information exchange and stronger industrial chain coordination, and accelerating the ﬂow of products. Connecting the "missing links" to keep the industry running Regarding the problems and weaknesses in the industrial chain triggered by the pandemic , we made great efforts to help solve the logistics and transportation challenges and the lack of liquidity, so as to help the industry quickly resume normal operation. Building a "strong supply chain" together to promote stable economic growth We proactively promoted industrial chain coordination, focusing on the EPEC e-commerce platform to deepen the cooperation with upstream and downstream partners, governments and other enterprises, forming a stronger, synergic industrial chain for promoting stable economic growth. When the pandemic caused severely disruption in export, we used the EPEC e-commerce platform to help the affected products ﬁnd new market domestically. In addition, we established a dedicated Hubei Products section on EPEC and provide special bidding sessions for industrial projects in Hubei to support the economic recovering of the province. At present, there were 3,182 products of 21 Hubei enterprises offered on EPEC and marketed overseas, with a total sale of RMB 220 million. 3,182 products from Hubei enterprises offered on EPECwith a total sale of RMB 220million Beijing Petroleum Company conducted live broadcasting to promote the sales of agricultural products from Hubei at EasyJoy convenient stores Topic 2: Achieving Poverty Eradication Goals with Unwavering Commitment To eradicate poverty, we stuck to the "targeted" principle and our promise of "on one left behind", continued to provide targeted poverty alleviation assistance through industrial development, product marketing, job creation and education support in 2020. Since 1988, Sinopec Corp. has been actively involved in poverty alleviation undertakings. As of the end of 2020, all of our eight designated targeted poverty alleviation counties had been ofﬁcially lifted out of poverty. Overview of Sinopec's Poverty Alleviation Achievements RMB 2.4 billion+ of poverty alleviation funds invested cumulatively, including RMB 190 million invested and RMB 45.88 million of poverty alleviation funds facilitated in 2020 989 poverty alleviation projects implemented 750 designated poverty alleviation target villages lifted out of poverty 1,945 poverty alleviation volunteers dispatched cumulatively, 15,318 grassroots ofﬁcers and 21,669 technicians trained during the year Nearly 3,000,000 low-income population beneﬁted The Sinopec Poverty Alleviation Model was highly recognised with its comprehensive approach List of Designated Poverty Alleviation Target Counties Achieving Poverty Alleviation Goals August 2018 Yuexi County, Anhui Province February 2019 Bangor County, Tibet Autonomous Region RMB 2.4 billion poverty alleviation fund cumulatively 8 counties lifted out of poverty March 2020 Fenghuang County, Hunan Province March 2020 Luxi County, Hunan Province Poverty alleviation through industrial developmentPoverty alleviation through product marketing Poverty alleviation through education support Poverty alleviation through promoting employment Focusing on income generation, we leveraged local natural resource endowment to develop specialty poverty alleviation industries such as growing, animal husbandry, and processing, and connected various resources to establish a long-term poverty alleviation mechanism through commercialisation. In 2020, we implemented 16 poverty alleviation projects focusing on industrial development, beneﬁting over 30,000 low-income population. Following the "one county, one product" concept, we established a dedicated product marketing team to develop brand recognition for specialty products from poverty-stricken counties, such as quinoa from Dongxiang County, yak beef jerky from Zeku County, duck eggs from Yingshang County, and mulberry stick fungus from Yuexi County. Developed a product selection mechanism and a traceability mechanism to ensure both the quality and the authenticity of the poverty alleviation purpose of the products being marketed. Allocated a dedicated display shelf for poverty alleviation products in 28,000 EasyJoy conveniences stores, providing the marketing access to reach consumers for products from poverty-stricken areas. Promoted the sales of poverty alleviation products by giving the products access to our online and ofﬂine sales channels for poverty alleviation products, such as EasyJoy online store, Sinopec employee crowd purchase online store, and Shengda Super Market, and prioritising them for corporate procurement. In 2020, the Company helped marketed RMB 480 million worth of products from poverty-stricken areas. Improved education facilities such as classrooms and dormitories in poverty-stricken areas. Supported 1,560 students from low-income families with RMB 950,000 through the Sinopec Student Grant programme. Organised Sinopec Summer/Winter Camps, Winter Olympics Camps and other activities for students from targeted poverty counties. Launched special hiring sessions in targeted poverty counties during the pandemic and provided over 1,400 job opportunities. Besides the special hiring sessions in targeted poverty counties though a third party, the Company also carried out recruiting events in eight targeted poverty alleviation counties. Built poverty alleviation workshops in poverty-stricken areas to help create job opportunities for low-income population, especially women. May 2019 Yingshang County, Anhui Province February 2020 Yuepuhu County, Kashgar Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region April 2020 Zeku County, Qinghai Province November 2020 Dongxiang Autonomous County, Gansu Province In the future, we will further leverage our advantages, continue our support in capital and personnel, fully utilise local resource endowments, and work together with our stakeholders to support rural industries, promote rural revitalisation, and turn rural areas into a beautiful, liveable and happy homeland. Sea Change in Dongxiang Case Dongxiang County, Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu Province, is located at the intersection of the Loess Plateau and the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. With mountainous terrain, barren soils, and severe shortage of water, Dongxiang, the only ethnic minority autonomous county for the Dongxiang ethnic minority, was deeply impoverished. Since Dongxiang County became the designated assistance target for Sinopec in 2013, we have invested a total of RMB 450 million and implemented a series of poverty alleviation projects, and effectively addressed the most urgent livelihood challenges of the local people. In November 2020, Dongxiang County was ofﬁcially lifted out of poverty, marking another victory along the journey of enter an all-round well-off society with "on one left behind". RMB 450million supported cumulatively Promoting quinoa growing in Dongxiang County Photovoltaic power generation project in Dongxiang County Sinopec volunteers helping with rice harvest Breaking infrastructure bottlenecks Water shortage is the primary problem in Dongshan County. We spent over RMB 67 million to lay water pipelines, build and renovate reservoirs, install household tap water, build a water quality inspection centre, and develop a tap water intelligent management system, to bring safe and convenient tap water to the homes of villagers in the Bulengou Valley. Besides household tap water, we invested another RMB 100 million to upgrade village roads, replacing the old dirt roads, which were "dusty when sunny and muddy when rainy", with concrete ones. We also supported 56 villagers in Bulengou Village to build houses, and supported housing renovation projects that beneﬁted 1,335 households, including virtually all the registered low-income households in the Bulengou Valley. 1,335 households beneﬁted from housing renovation project Developing specialty produce and industries In order to accelerate the pace to eradicate poverty, we established a quinoa pilot farm in 2018 with the cooperation of Gansu Academy of Agricultural Sciences. In 2020, there were over 670 hectares of quinoa growing in Dongxiang County, generating higher incomes for 2,149 farming households and over1,600 low-income villagers working on related businesses. We helped build processing workshops, promoted the "Dongxiang Quinoa" brand, and developed a "ﬁeld to fork" full industrial chain poverty alleviation model including growing, harvesting, procurement, processing, packaging and sales. We also supported the Bulengou Village Chicken Cooperative, building warm coop and encouraging chicken farmers to have conﬁdence; worked together with the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation to support homestay tourism in Maxiang Village, Tangwang Township; and established Gansu Agricultural and Animal Husbandry Product Sales Centre and the Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta markets, leveraging our extensive marketing platform to bring over 230 local agricultural products to the nationwide market. Generated higher income for 2,149 farming households Fostering knowledge and skills Among the population of 300,000 in Dongxiang County, ethnic minorities account for a relatively high proportion, and overall education level is relatively low. Sinopec invested RMB 89.63 million of education poverty alleviation support to build schools and training centres, and support students from low-income families or families with other difﬁculties. We sponsored the "Project Hope Care for Girls" programme in Linxia Middle School, providing food, boarding, commuting and living assistance to the 515 girl students study at the school. We carried out a series of trainings on craft making for local women Longyuan, organised villagers to go to Ningxia to study growing and breeding skills, and hosted advanced capacity building trainings for local veterinarians, Women's Federation poverty alleviation workers, and grassroots village administrators, effectively improving the capabilities and skills of technical personnel and village administrators in Dongxiang County. With the unwavering support of Sinopec, Dongxiang County has turned into a vibrant new look. During the 14th Five-Year Plan period, we will continue our support to help Dongxiang County further consolidate its poverty alleviation achievements, and make more contributions to build a better Dongxiang. RMB 89.63million donated in education poverty alleviation support Since its listings, Sinopec Corp. has established a sound corporate governance structure. The Company regularly optimises basic systems such as the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Board of Directors, and the Board of Supervisors, and actively manages information disclosure and investor relations to improve transparency. In addition to maintaining a high standard of business ethics, the Company strives to integrate risk management, operation compliance, anti-corruption, technological innovation, environmental protection, safety development, social responsibility and other concepts into its development strategy, business operations and corporate culture, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of investors, communities, customers, employees and other stakeholders. Development Strategy Board of Directors Business Integrity and Operation Compliance Risk Management Sustainability Management Technological Innovation Development Strategy Board of Directors With a vision of "to build a world-leading clean energy and chemical corporation", the Company vigorously implements its world-leading development strategy, expedite formation of our development pattern of "One Foundation of energy and resources, Two Wings of clean fuels and advanced chemicals, and Three Growth Engines in new energy, new materials and new economy" and implement the six development strategies. The Board of Directors is the core of corporate governance. Sinopec Corp. continues to optimise the composition of the Board, standardise relevant mechanisms for the Board and its committees, and attach importance to the role of Independent Directors, laying a solid foundation for the Company's sustainable development. To develop cleaner fossil energy and scale up clean energy, vigorously promote pollution control and energy conservation and emission reduction, actively develop and produce environmentally friendly products, so as to make progress towards the "net zero" carbon emission target and become an industry benchmark for green development. Board of Directors Independence of the Board The Board is the decision-making body of Sinopec Corp. In 2020, the Company held eleven Board meetings attended by all directors with no absence. The Directors give full play to their professional skills and exercise their powers as Directors within the boundary of their authorisation, actively promoting the sustainable development of the Company. Diversity of the Board The Company has formulated the Board Diversity Policy, which stipulates that members of the Board shall be nominated and appointed based on the skills and experience required for the overall optimum operation of the Board, while taking into account the targets and requirements for diversity of the Board. When deciding the composition of the Board, Sinopec Corp. takes into consideration of several factors in relation to the diversity of the Board, including but not limited to profession experience, skills, knowledge, length of service, regions, cultural and educational backgrounds, gender and age. The Company focuses on the implementation of the Board Diversity Policy. The Directors come from different industries at home and abroad, and have rich work experience. Professional backgrounds of Directors include petroleum and petrochemical, as well as economics, accounting and ﬁnance, which are conductive to scientiﬁc decision-making. For detailed information of members of the Board, please refer to the Sinopec Corp. 2020 Annual Report. The Company has established a complete and sound Independent non-executive director system. independent non-executive directors are selected strictly in accordance with the election procedures and terms of appointment stipulated in the Articles of Association from prominent personnel and industry experts both at home and abroad. The number of independent non-executive directors shall account for no less than one third of the total members of the Board. Independent non-executive directors fulﬁl their duties in good faith as required by the Company's Terms of Reference of the Independent Non-Executive Directors. When expressing independent opinions on company affairs, independent non-executive directors pay particular attention to the following matters: major related transactions, annual proﬁt distribution plans, appointment and dismissal of senior management personnel, and issues that may harm the interest of minority shareholders. In addition to exercising the general functions and powers of a director of the Company', the Articles of Association also grants some special powers to independent non-executive directors to ensure the effective protection of the legitimate rights and interests of shareholders, especially minority shareholders. Board Committees In order to effectively fulﬁl the functions of the board of directors and improve the quality of decision-making of the Board, the Company has established ﬁve committees, namely the Strategy Committee, the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee, the Remuneration and Appraisal Committee, and the CSR Management committee. The members of the Board committees are directors of the Company. Make recommendations to the Board on the long-term development strategies and signiﬁcant investment decisions of the Company. Strategy CommitteeAudit CommitteeNomination CommitteeRemuneration and Appraisal CommitteeCSR Management Committee The Strategy Committee consists of four directors, including Chairman of the Board, who serves as Chairman, and an independent non-executive director, who serves as members. In 2020, the Strategy Committee convened three meetings in total, with a 100% attendance rate. Responsible for proposing to hire and replace external auditing agencies, supervising the Company's internal audit system and its implementation, handling the communication between internal auditing and external auditing agencies, reviewing the Company's ﬁnancial information and its disclosure policies, and reviewing the Company's internal control system, etc. The Audit Committee consists of three independent non-executive directors, including one independent non-executive director who is an accounting professional. In 2020, the Audit Committee convened six meetings in total, with a 100% attendance rate. Making recommendations to the Board on the size and composition of the Board, as well as the selection criteria, procedures and candidates for directors and senior management personnel based on the Company's business activities, asset scale and equity structure. The Nomination Committee is composed of three directors, including Chairman of the Board, who serves as Chairman, and two independent non-executive directors, who serve as members. In 2020, the Nomination Committee convened ﬁve meetings in total, with a 100% attendance rate. Researching and reviewing the remuneration policies and plans of directors, supervisors and senior management. The Remuneration and Appraisal Committee is composed of three directors, including an independent non-executive director, who serve as member. In 2020, the Remuneration and Appraisal Committee convened one meeting, with a 100% attendance rate. Researching the Company's sustainability policy, governance, strategy, planning, etc., and reviewing the Company's annual sustainability plan and its implementation. The CSR Management Committee is composed of three directors, including Chairman of the Board, who serves as Chairman, and two independent non-executive directors, who serve as members. In 2020, the CSR Management Committee convened one meeting, with a 100% attendance rate. Business Integrity and Operation Compliance Sinopec Corp. adheres to the rule of law and the integrity culture of "honouring agreements and operating compliance", and continues to improve its governance of business integrity and operation compliance. The Company focused on key areas, key links and key personnel, and implements a "zero tolerance" policy towards corruption and violations of business ethics, striving to eliminate all forms of corruption. Compliance Management Picture Legend: Employees of Sinopec Zhongyuan Oilﬁeld Co. reading materials on Chinese Constitution The Company has formulated and implements the Integrity and Compliance Management Handbook, which speciﬁes 80 commonly applicable codes of conduct in ten key areas, including corporate governance and operation, business partners, international trade and investment, intellectual property and data, social responsibility and employee rights, taxation and assets, antitrust and unfair competition, consumer rights protection, anti-commercial bribery and anti-corruption, and HSSE. In 2020, the Company formulated the Sinopec Compliance Management Measures, which clariﬁes the basic compliance management requirements of the Company, and requires the integration of compliance requirements throughout the decision-making, implementation, and supervision processes. Meanwhile, the Company implemented the Sinopec Compliance Management System Implementation Plan to effectively improve the compliance management system in terms of compliance organisational structure, policy system, business process, working mechanism, and safeguard measures. The Company has also strengthened the effectiveness of supervision and internal control implementation, prioritised research and early warning of overseas legal compliance risks, carried out legal compliance education and training, vigorously cultivated a risk compliance culture, and organised a professional talent team. During the reporting period, the Company had no major legal compliance incident. Tax Management The Company has formulated and implemented the Sinopec Tax Risk Management Guidelines, requiring strict compliance with the taxation regulations of the place where it operates, rigorous accounting of taxes and charges, and timely tax ﬁling. The Company also paid close attention to changes in the tax laws and regulations of the place where it operates, and regularly evaluated its tax risks to ensure tax payment compliance. The Company disclosed its annual taxation payment information in annual report to ensure that its stakeholders could have timely access to this information. Following the relevant provisions of the British Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules, the Company disclosed a Resource Country Government Payment Report on the London Stock Exchange website, and made relevant announcements on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange subsequently, listing the payments that the Company had made to different governments because of its business activities. In 2020, the Company had no incident of major tax-related litigation or arbitration. Anti-Corruption Management System The Company strictly abides by China's anti-corruption laws and regulations, the United Nations Convention against Corruption, the anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws applicable to the countries and regions where it operates, and the business integrity and anti-corruption regulations and commitments of its business partners'. The Company also advocates for an integrity culture, and strictly forbids its subsidiaries and employees, including labourers and temporary workers, to give or accept bribery, or involved in corruption, fraud or monopoly behaviours for any reason, in any form and any location. The Company also apply these requirements to its suppliers, contractors and service providers. When conducting business overseas, the Company strictly abides by the aforementioned principles and regulations of anti-corruption, anti-commercial bribery, anti-fraud, and anti-monopoly. Ensuring integrity with transparency The Company regards transparency and openness as a key approach to prevent and ﬁght corruption, and created a conducive supervision environment internally and externally by focusing on key areas and key links, improving information disclosure policies to expand both the breadth and the depth of information disclosure. In 2020, the Companies disclosed over 5.34 million pieces of information through its business information system. Petition mechanism The Company has established unimpeded petition and whistleblowing channels, including mail, phone and email. There are speciﬁc handling procedures to ensure all reported incidents shall be registered, veriﬁed and investigated properly and the whistle- blower shall be informed of the result. The identify information of the whistle-blower shall be keep conﬁdential to protect his/her rights. Anti-corruption and compliance of supply chain The Company signs the Letter of Responsibility for Business Ethics with its contractors and suppliers, speciﬁes that in case of corruption, they will be disqualiﬁed and their transactions with the Company will be discontinued, and they will be banned from any business cooperation with Sinopec Corp. for the next three years. Violators with severe cases will be blacklisted by the Company. This document has been strictly implemented, and there was no incident of supplier being disciplined due to violation of the Letter of Responsibility for Business Ethics in 2020. Raise awareness of anti-corruption The Company strives to build a culture of integrity, and carried out a series of anti-corruption education programmes that targeted for different categories and levels of employees to ensure the relevance and effectiveness of the programmes. Anti-corruption Organisation System The Company established the Sinopec Supervision Committee, with Chairman of the Board in charge, which is responsible for formulating anti-corruption and integrity guidelines and key measures, identifying compliance risks, convening regular committee meetings, researching and deploying key supervision tasks, and overseeing the timely rectiﬁcation of problems found. The Company implemented a two-level supervisory committee system at the headquarters and the subsidiary levels respectively, ensuring full coverage of supervision, including directors, supervisors, senior management personnel, and all organisations and personnel that exercise management authorities. The Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Department is responsible for the daily supervision and management of anti-corruption, reports to the Supervisory Committee and CSR Management Committee regularly, and conducts accountability assessment for the anti-corruption and integrity management at subsidiaries. The Social Responsibility Management Committee of the 7th Board of Directors discussed and reviewed the Company's anti-corruption and compliance management and its performance in 2020 at the third meeting in March 2021. Anti-corruption system In 2020, the Company continued to strengthen its anti-corruption system, and optimised a "Big Supervision" structure by integrating the comprehensive supervision by the party group/committee, the dedicated supervision by the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision departments, and the functional supervision by each functional departments, providing a system guarantee for the Company's long-term and stable development by creating an integrity culture that "no one dare, no one can, and no one want to" become corrupt. Existing policies Plans on Reforming Supervision Mechanism Regulation on the Punishment of Employees who Violate Disciplines or Regulations Supervision and Discipline Measures of Sinopec Discipline Inspection and Supervision Team (Trial) Opinions on Strengthening Daily Supervision of Discipline Inspection and Supervision Institutions (Trial) Guidelines on Strengthening the Prevention and Control of Overseas Integrity Risk Policies released in 2020 Sinopec Supervisory Committee Working Rules (Trial) Whistle-blowing Handling Methods of Sinopec Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Department Case Trial Measures for Disciplinary Inspection Departments of Sinopec Subsidiaries In addition, employees who are also CPC members also need to strictly abide by party regulations, such as the CPC Code of Integrity and CPC Self-Discipline, the CPC Regulations on Disciplinary Actions, and the CPC Accountability Regulations, and other regulations, and are put under relevant supervision accordingly. Indicators 2018 2019 2020 Number of employees participated in anti-corruption trainings (10,000 person-times) 114.3 123.8 105.2 Coverage rate of anti-corruption trainings (%) 100 100 100 Number of CPC integrity and anti-corruption trainings organised (10,000 times) 1.5 1.7 1.3 Number of employees participated in CPC integrity and anti-corruption trainings (10,000 person-times) 59.6 67.3 85.2 Risk Management Sustainability Management Sound risk management is essential for the stable operation of enterprises. Sinopec Corp. attaches great importance to the risks it comes across in the process of sustainable development. The Company continuously improves its risk management system and strives to cultivate a solid risk management culture, so as to lay a solid foundation for the Company's sustainable development. Adhering to the development concepts of innovation, coordination, green, openness and sharing, Sinopec Corp. has integrated ESG into its development strategy. The Company continuously improves its ESG governance structure and related policies along its unwavering quest to achieve low-carbon, green, safe, responsible and sustainable development, working together with stakeholders to create sustainable development value. The Audit Committee, set up under the Board of Directors, is responsible for reviewing risk management and providing advices to the Board. Moreover, the Comprehensive Risk Management Working Group and relevant departments are established in charge of managing and mitigating risks related to production safety, environmental protection, response to climate change, ﬁnance, legal affairs, anti-corruption and overseas security. The Comprehensive Risk Management Working Group convenes meetings regularly to organise the identiﬁcation and assessment of major and signiﬁcant risks, determine control measures and formulate solutions. Subsidiaries and professional companies also followed the requirements of comprehensive risk management and established their respective Comprehensive Risk Management Leading Group to ensure the effective implementation of risk management. Sinopec Corp. adopted the enterprise risk management framework provided by COSO, and established its risk management policy and risk management organisation system, such as the Comprehensive Risk Management Measures and the Risk Assessment Guidelines, and ensured their implementation. The Company annually conducts risk evaluation and incorporate risks identiﬁed into the online risk management system in accordance with the principles of "layering, classiﬁcation, and concentration" to clarity risk management responsibilities. The Company regularly carries out internal control and risk management training to enhance overall risk management awareness of employees, and encourage them to improve their risk management skills. In 2020, a total 35,081 employees from 119 units participated in risk management related trainings. In 2020, the Company had no major risk incident, and its effectiveness of internal control continued to improve. 35,081 employees from 119 units participated in risk management related trainings ESG Governance The Company actively integrates ESG considerations into its corporate governance system. By establishing and optimising ESG governance structures and mechanisms, the Company ensures that the relevant economic, social and environmental factors are fully considered in decision-making process at all levels, ensuring the proper management of its sustainability issues. The Board of Directors is the top ESG decision-making body, responsible for the overall planning and coordination of its ESG governance. The CSR Management Committee, under the Board of Directors, is responsible for supervising and approving the Company's ESG strategy, targets, and annual plans, and the relevant implementation and evaluation. Both the Strategy Committee and the Audit Committee under the Board of Directors also participate in the deliberation and decision-making of the Company's climate strategy, ESG risk management, and other related issues. Our headquarters is responsible for the overall coordination and implementation of the Company's ESG management, and functional departments, such as Energy Management and Environmental Protection, Safety Supervision, Human Resources, Enterprise Restructuring, and Legal are responsible for the daily-to-daily management of speciﬁc ESG issues. Our subsidiaries operate in accordance with the Company's ESG management policies and procedures. The Company has established an ESG governance framework at both the headquarters and the subsidiary levels: Board of Directors ReportingDecision-making / FeedbackNomination CommitteeStrategy Committee CSR Management Committee Audit CommitteeReporting / ApprovalDecision-making / FeedbackRemuneration and Appraisal Committee Sinopec Headquarters CommunicationCoordination / Implementation Anti-corruption Management System Human Rights Management System HSSE Management System Risk Management System HQ Departments / Subsidiaries Stakeholder Engagement Aiming at better serving the people with the upmost sincerity, Sinopec Corp. maintain regular communication with investors, community representatives, customers, employees and other stakeholders to gain a more comprehensive understanding of relevant sustainability issues. StakeholdersGovernment and RegulatorsShareholdersCustomersEmployeesCommunities Key Communication Topics Communication Channels Business ethics and anti-corruption Risk management and operation compliance Invest in new energy Respond to climate change Ensure energy security Taxation & job creation Research and innovation Daily communication and reporting Discussion and seminar Project approval Government supervision and regulation Business performance Research and innovation Respond to climate change Promote energy transition Risk management and operation compliance Information disclosure required by law Performance release and meeting Teleconference and online interaction Investor hotline Investor visit Capital market conference Improve quality of products and services Accelerate smart transformation Invest in new energy Ensure energy security Daily service communication Customer visits Questionnaire survey Website, WeChat and other online media Workplace health and safety Training and career development Diversity and equal opportunity Respect human rights Employees' representative meeting Annual commendation Regular trainings Corporate cultural activities Website, WeChat and other online media Community engagement and development Taxation and job creation Responsible supply chain Support eradication of poverty Respond to climate change Pollution and emission management Invest in new energy Resource recycling and reuse Biodiversity and land use Water resource management Corporate philanthropy On-site research Community communication activities Media communication Project environmental and social risk assessment Environmental performance monitoring and disclosure Respond to external investigation Materiality Analysis In 2020, we continued carrying out the identiﬁcation, evaluation and screening of sustainability issues to focus on issues that are signiﬁcant both to us and to our stakeholders, and focused our information disclosure in response in this report. Identiﬁcation We studied macro policies and industry trends and benchmarked with the sustainability performance of industry peers to identify policy trends and business opportunities related to the energy and chemical industry. We reviewed our development strategy and plans and identiﬁed 22 issues of signiﬁcance both to the Company and its stakeholders. Evaluation We invited both key stakeholders, such as investors and sustainability experts, and employee representatives, to evaluate the identiﬁed issues from their perspectives, and constructed a two-dimensional mapping of the issues based on their signiﬁcance. Screening Based on the materiality matrix constructed, we ranked the material issues based on their signiﬁcance, and selected the issues with high signiﬁcance for focused disclosure in this report. Regular Signiﬁcance to stakeholders Core Signiﬁcance to Sinopec Issue hierarchyNo. Material issue Indicator aspect Risk management and operation compliance - Invest in new energy A4 Climate change Respond to climate change A4 Climate change Research and innovation - Occupational health and safety B2 Health and Safety Pollution and emissions control A1 emissions, A3 environment and natural resources Improve corporate governance - Business ethics and anti-corruption B7 Anti-corruption Improve the quality of products and services B6 Product Responsibility 10 Accelerate intelligent transformation - 11 Respect human rights B1 employment, B4 labour standards 12 Promote energy transition A4 Climate change 4 1 2 3 5 6 Core 7 8 9 13 Ensure energy supply 14 Resource recycling and reuse 15 Support eradication of poverty 16 Employee training and career development 17 Biodiversity and land use 18 Water resource management 19 Responsible supply chain 20 Community communication and development - A2 Resource use B8 Community investment B3 Development and training A3 The Environment and Natural Resources A2 Resource use B5 Supply Chain Management B8 Community Investment Important Core SDGs Mapping Table Technological Innovation SDGs Sinopec Corp. Actions We vigorously supported targeted poverty alleviation by dispatching 1,945 designated poverty alleviation volunteers and providing RMB141 million in poverty alleviation ﬁnancial support. All of our eight designated poverty alleviation counties were lifted out of poverty. We supported the development of specialty agriculture in poverty-stricken areas. Over 10,000 mu of quinoa were grown in Dongxiang County, Gansu Province, which generated higher income for 2,149 farming households, including over 1,600 low-income households. We protected the health and safety of our employees, and there was no occurrence of clustering Covid-19 infection within the Company during the pandemic. We provide all employees with occupational disease screenings, and established the Sinopec mental health (EAP) committee to promote the physical and mental health of our employees. We adjusted and increased our capacities to supply materials for medical supplies to provide material support for the ﬁght against the pandemic and better protect the health of our customers and the public. We provided a variety of trainings for our employees, totalling 1,259,800 person-times in 2020, and maintained a 100% vocational training coverage rate. We donated RMB 89.63 million to upgrade educational facilities in our targeted poverty areas. Our Sinopec Scholarship programme provided ﬁnancial aid to a total of 1,560 students from low-income families. We uphold gender equality and has established the Female Employees Committee to protect the rights of female employees. We strive to eliminate gender discrimination in recruiting and promotion, and encourage female employees to participate in democratic management of the enterprise. We pay attention to the needs of female employees during pregnancy and maternity, as well as the physical and mental health of female employees. We set annual water consumption targets and committed to reducing our annual industrial fresh water withdrawal by 1% or greater year-on-year. To achieve this, we optimised water sourcing strategy to replace the use of fresh water with unconventional water resources. We invested over RMB 67 million to upgrade water facilities in Dongxiang County to bring tap water to villages in Dongxiang County, Gansu Province. We actively invested in new energy businesses to increase the share of natural gas and other clean energy in our energy supplies, with natural gas accounting 41% of oil and gas production in 2020. The total production capacity of our high purity hydrogen generation unit reached 9,000 kg per day, and our bio-jet fuel capacity reached 100,000 tonnes per year. We strive to support local economic development through investing, paying taxes, creating jobs and increasing localised procurement. In 2020, we generated over 1,400 job opportunities for migrant workers and new recruits from previous employment history. We also actively recruited female employees, overseas employees and minority employees to ensure equal employment opportunities. We invested RMB 15.2 billion in R&D and obtained 4,254 patents both at home and abroad in 2020. We have built six intelligent factories, and piloted digitalised and contact-free intelligent gas stations in nearly 20,000 Sinopec service stations. SDGs Sinopec Corp. Actions We strictly forbid the use of child labour and forced labour, and forbid any form of discrimination such as due to gender, region, religion and nationality. We strive to further increase the diversity at our workplace, such as in gender and ethnicity, and fully ensure equal opportunities for employees. We actively cooperate with the development of the new energy vehicle industry and accelerated the construction of new energy vehicle charging and swapping facilities and hydrogen refuelling stations. We invested RMB 100 million to build village roads in Dongshan County, Gansu Province. We kept optimising HSSE management to ensure workplace safety, occupational health and environmental compliance. There was no occurrence of major safety accident or environmental emergency in 2020. We worked together with our suppliers to promoted green procurement and responsible procurement, and disclosed our sustainability performance in our annual sustainability report to improve transparency. We kicked-off the research on the strategic path towards carbon peak and carbon neutral in order to formulate our low-carbon development strategy and roadmap. We carried out the "near zero emission" pilot projects, developed and promoted carbon emission reduction technologies, and strengthened the monitoring and management of greenhouse gas emissions. We strive to reduce our carbon footprint and contribute to the national carbon neutral goal through a variety of approaches, such as carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) and forestry carbon sinks and other carbon removal technologies. We conducted site visits to enterprises along the Yangtze River, the Yellow River and other key river basins to protect the environment of the river systems. We maintained our membership in the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) to protect the marine environment and marine life. We took meticulous measures to prevent oil spill accidents at sea, recycle and reuse more wastewater, and fully comply with all compliance criteria for afﬂuents. We required all new and under-construction projects to pass environmental impact assessment ﬁrst, identify the eco-environmental sensitivity of projects to avoid eco-sensitive areas. We also conducted ecological environmental environment assessment for decommissioned facilities, and carried out ecological restoration work if needed. We continued improving compliance management to ensure business integrity, and implemented a "zero tolerance" policy for corruption and violations of business ethics to eradicate all forms of corruption. We also urged our suppliers and contractors to strengthen their safety management and environmental protection efforts. We continuously supported UN Global Compact and other global initiatives; actively participated in international organisations and trade associations, and promoted research collaboration. We also continued investing in e-commerce platforms such as EPEC and Sinopec Chememall to achieve win-win development of the industrial chain. Sinopec Corp. is committed to vigorously implementing an innovation-driven strategy, promoting comprehensive innovation centred around technological innovation, optimising institutional mechanism that conforms to the law of innovation, and striving to build a technology-leading enterprise. Deepening Structural Reform The Company continued to implement the reform of its technology management system, and optimised the long-term mechanism for the continuous growth of technological investment focusing on its key business segments. In 2020, the Company strove to improve its independent innovation capabilities and launched the Science Reform Demonstration Programme as a pilot programme to further deepen the reform of technology management system. The Sinopec Ningbo New Materials Institute ofﬁcially has already started operating, and the construction of the Sinopec Guangdong New Materials Institute is underway as planned. Moreover, the Company also organised the second company-wide innovation and entrepreneurship competition, and strove to develop its own technology incubator by establishing innovation incubation platform companies in directly afﬁliated research institute, and exploring dividend and other incentive mechanisms for technology enterprises. Strengthening Research on Key Technologies In the past 30 years, the Company has already successfully completed the development and application of a total of 192 major complete sets of technologies across the value chain, providing a strong support for promoting industrial upgrading. In 2020, the Company continued to promote the "Ten-Dragon" joint research model, and successfully completed 14 key research projects in the ﬁelds of oil and gas exploration and development technology, oil reﬁning technology, chemical material technology, and public technology. In 2020, the Company focused on giving greater support and incentives for basic research, developed and released the Sinopec Implementation Provisions for the Management of Basic Research Projects, and kicked off a number of research projects on cutting- edge technologies in ﬁelds such as molecular chemical engineering, optoelectronic materials, and artiﬁcial intelligence. Enhancing External Cooperation The Company took active measures to integrate into the global innovation network and enhance its own technological innovation capabilities through open cooperation. As of the end of 2020, the Company had joined the International Synthetic Rubber Association (IISRP), the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and other international academic organisations and relevant events. The Company has also set up overseas R&D centres to communicate and cooperate with local enterprises on research and technological support. Moreover, the Company further expanded the technical exchanges and cooperation with internationally renowned universities, research institutions and enterprises, supporting its technology-leading development through joint research programmes, joint training of research talents, and other forms of cooperation. Indicators Number of patent applications ﬁled in the year Number of patent applications granted in the yearCumulative number of patents granted globallyR&D investment (RMB 100 million) 2018 2019 2020 6,074 6,160 6,808 4,434 4,076 4,254 30,365 34,441 38,050 128.8 155.39 152 Addressing Environmental Safety Respecting Human Contributing to Climate Change Protection Management Rights Society Digital and Intelligent Transformation Triple Successes in the Field of Biodegradable Materials material Case Sinopec Corp. vigorously explored solutions to solve the "white pollution" problem, and became the ﬁrst Chinese company to join the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW). The Company intensiﬁed its research in the ﬁeld of biodegradable materials. After independently developed the material preparation technology for PBAT and PBST, the Company successfully realised the industrial production of PBSA biodegradable plastic in October 2020. Terms and Tips: PBST and PBAT are copolymerised thermoplastic biodegradable plastics processed on the basis of PBT (polybutylene terephthalate, one of the ﬁve major engineering plastics). They are widely used in making plastic ﬁlm, shopping bags, garbage bags, etc. Other than biodegradable, they can also be disposed by composting. Compared with PBST and PBAT, PBSA (polybutylene succinate adipate) has lower melting point, faster crystallisation and higher ﬂuidity. It can be used in 3D printing and as materials for making medical supplies and ﬁlm and bags. PBSA, a new biodegradable plastic material Yizheng Chemical Fibre started production of new biodegradable plastic PBSA At present, information technology has penetrated into various ﬁelds of economy and social life, and the mode of promoting economic development has expanded from providing physical products and services to providing information products and services. Sinopec Corp. vigorously built new infrastructure such as data centres, Internet of Things, and industrial Internet. With the new model of "data + platform + application", the Company vigorously accelerated the digital transformation of the industry and strove to comprehensively accelerate the digitalisation in the ﬁelds of operation management, production, and service management through nimble, efﬁcient, stable and reliable information technology support and two digital services platforms. The Sky Eye aerial surveillance system uses UAVs for monitoring oil and gas production in winter Target: By 2025, develop upgraded versions of intelligent oil and gas ﬁelds, and implement them in six oil and gas ﬁeld subsidiaries. Target: Develop multiple intelligent application scenarios focusing on the ecosystem of "people, vehicles and life", support integrated and cross-functional development. Completed the pilot upgrade project of intelligent oil and gas ﬁeld in Sinopec Northwest Oil Field Company. Initiated the implementation of intelligent oil and gas ﬁeld in three locations, including Sinopec Northwest, Shengli Offshore and Jianghan Fuling, and completed the implementation of seven major applications, such as dynamic management of oil and gas reserves, single well management, etc. Launched pilot programmes in areas such as safety and environmental protection, and shale gas production, further improving the efﬁciency and proﬁtability of exploration and development operations. Offered station-level integrated system with core functions at close to 20,000 service stations, and launched mobile Apps such as EasyJoy Refuelling, Sinopec Wallet, aiming at exploring touch-free consumption scenarios and improving customer experience. Realised automatic license plate recognition and digital marketing through technologies such as big data and artiﬁcial intelligence, further promotes the development of a diversiﬁed business ecosystem. In September 2020, the Chinese government announced for the ﬁrst time to strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Sinopec Corp. is committed to building a world leading clean energy and chemical company. In the context of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality target, we will adhere to the integration of the carbon reduction process and business transformation and upgrading, and the coordination of structural optimisation with carbon emission control. After a thorough and systematic research, we have proposed our "net zero" target as the ultimate goal to promote the clean transformation of fossil energy, the scale-up of clean energy, and low-carbon production and operation, so as to ensure to peak our carbon dioxide emissions before the national carbon peaking target, and strive to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, making new contributions to addressing global climate change. Management of Climate Actions Energy Saving and Emission Reduction Energy Transition Optimising Energy Structure Management of Climate Actions In this report, the Company disclosed its management policies, actions and progresses in addressing climate change in accordance with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Climate Governance Addressing climate change is an important factor for the Board and the Strategy Committee of the Company to take into consideration before making decisions on development strategies and major investments. To improve the effectiveness of addressing climate change, the Company has established a management system and organisational structure related to climate actions covering both the functional departments at the headquarters and its subsidiaries. Board of Directors Strategy Committee Audit Committee Reviewing climate change related development plans, policies and reports, and making recommendations to the Board; identifying, assessing and managing important investment and operation issues related to climate change, establishing an appropriate and effective climate risk management system; Reviewing and supervising development plans for natural gas and renewable energy, and the development of the Company's energy structure. Management level Implementation level Green and Low-carbon Strategy The Company ﬁrmly abides by the new development concept, vigorously implements the green and low-carbon development strategy, promotes the clean transformation of fossil energy, the scale-up of clean energy, and low-carbon production and operation. Taking "net zero" emission of carbon as the ultimate goal, the Company vigorously promoted energy conservation and emission reduction, and continuously enhanced its green and low-carbon competitiveness. In 2020, the Company carried out "near-zero" emission pilots in Yanshan Petrochemical, Jinling Petrochemical, Jinan Reﬁnery and Changling Reﬁnery. In the future, Sinopec Corp. will formulate its carbon peaking and carbon neutral strategy, targets, road map, as well as detailed action plans, accelerate the technological innovation and industrialisation of advanced energy, such as hydrogen, and advanced decarbonising technologies, such as CCUS, and formulate low-carbon industry protocols and technical standards, and promote the low-carbon transformation of the industry. Risk Management Climate-related Risks and ImpactsAcute risk Increasing frequency of extreme weather events such as hurricanes and ﬂoods may cause the Company's production capacity to decline due to production shutdowns, transportation difﬁculties, and supply chain interruptions, and reduce the Company's proﬁtability. Sudden natural disasters are prone to trigger secondary production accidents, causing major economic losses to the Company and heavy human casualties. Ultimate Goal • Achieve "net zero" of carbon emissions • Promote clean and low-carbon transition of energy structure

• Accelerate technological research and development Commitments and Initiatives

• Signiﬁcantly increase the intensity of green and low-carbon investment

• Improve supply capacity of high-end petrochemical products

• Vigorously improve energy efﬁciency

• Accelerate the deployment of carbon dioxide capture and utilisation Policy and legal risk The Chinese government has announced to peak carbon emission by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Regulators will adopt more stringent measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions, which may reduce the demand for fossil fuels. Chronic risk Changes in rainfall and extreme ﬂuctuations in weather patterns may cause the Company's construction costs to increase (such as due to extended construction period, damaged equipment, etc.); insurance costs for equipment and personnel may increase. An increase or decrease in the average temperature may increase the Company's operating costs, such as an increase in equipment cooling water demand, and an increase in ofﬁce cooling and heating requirements. China will implement a quota system for carbon emissions. Most of the Company's subsidiaries are expected to be included as key emission units in the national carbon emission trading market, which may increase the Company's carbon emission costs for compliance. Restrictions on the access of high-energy-consuming and high-carbon-intensity products may cause some products or equipment to be gradually phased out. Technology risk Technological innovation during the transition to a low-carbon and energy-saving economy will increase the Company's R&D costs, as well as the investment in clean energy, new energy and emission reduction technologies. Market risk Consumers' concern about climate change and sustainability may persuade them to prefer low-carbon products, thereby reducing the demand for traditional energy products with high carbon emission intensity. Reputation risk Stakeholders pay greater attention to the Company's climate strategy and energy transition, which may result in a negative impact on the Company's image if they fail to meet the stakeholders' expectations. Opportunities For Sinopec Corp., climate change means not only risks and challenges, but also opportunities for transformation and development. The Company will seize the development opportunities brought by climate change, vigorously expand the natural gas business, focus on the development of the hydrogen energy industry chain, promote the steady development of new energy businesses such as photovoltaic power generation and biomass fuel, accelerate the deployment of supporting facilities for new energy vehicles such as hydrogen refuelling stations and recharging stations, and actively explore new businesses and new products. The Company owns a number of CCUS technologies covering the entire industrial chain and has started the industrial application of these technologies, with the ambition to market relevant commercial services to industry customers after meeting its own carbon reduction targets in the future. Indicators and Targets The Company has set the following greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets in the Green Enterprise Campaign: The Company proposed the ambitious goal to peak its carbon dioxide emissions before the national carbon peaking target, and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Indicators 2018 2019 2020 GHGs emission (million tonnes CO2-equivalent) 171.52 170.69 170.94 Direct 128.57 125.68 128.58 IndirectOil & gas exploration and production segment 42.95 31.26 45.01 23.18 42.36 24.42 Reﬁning and chemicals segment 137.65 144.93 144.32 Marketing segment 2.61 2.58 2.20 CO2 capture (thousand tonnes) 1,010 1,263 1,290 Methane recovery (million cubic metres) 226 397 600 In 2020, the Company's GHGs emissions increased by over 4 million tonnes of CO2-equivalent due to the partial injection of Baling Petrochemical Assets Corporation into Sinopec Corp. 2020 Oil & gas exploration and production segmentMethane emission (million cubic metres) 283.56 Reﬁning and chemicals segment Marketing segment 245.98 23.75 13.83 Energy Saving and Emission Reduction The Company actively followed the change of domestic and abroad climate change policies, and regularly optimised its carbon emission management system to ﬁt actual conditions, and formulated a number of management policies to strengthen the monitoring and management of greenhouse gas emissions, such as the Sinopec Carbon Emission Management Measures, the Sinopec Carbon Emission Trading Management Measures and the Sinopec Carbon Emission Information Disclosure Management Measures. The Company also adopted targeted emission reduction measures, and used CCUS, forestry carbon sinks and other carbon removal technologies to reduce carbon footprint and contribute to achieving the carbon neutrality target of China. Formulated the Sinopec Carbon Emission Management Measures to specify carbon emission statistics, emission reduction, trading and other procedures, and carried out annual audits and internal inspections of the carbon emission data of subsidiaries to fully understand the speciﬁc carbon emissions situation of the Company. Established and launched a carbon asset management information system, and optimised its accounting modules during the year to improve the efﬁciency of data collection; completed the group-wide carbon audit and carbon veriﬁcation of all devices, laying a solid foundation for formulating emission control measures. In accordance with domestic and international greenhouse gas emission accounting standards, including ISO14064-1: 2006 standards, China Oil and Gas Production Enterprises Greenhouse Gas Emission Accounting Methods and Reporting Guidelines, and China Petrochemical Enterprise Greenhouse Gas Emission Accounting Methods and Reporting Guidelines. Carbon Emission Monitoring and Management In 2020, the Company continued to carry out carbon inventory audit and carbon veriﬁcation in all production units and subsidiaries. The Company's total annual greenhouse gas emissions reached 170.94 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. Direct greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1) and indirect (energy) greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 2) have already been included in the scope of the audit process. The Company has not included the identiﬁcation, audit and veriﬁcation of emission sources of other indirect (value chain) greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 3), but has established a product carbon footprint calculation and evaluation method to calculate the carbon footprint of four oil products, including jet fuel, lubricant base oil, polypropylene, and PX. Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) The Company attached great importance to CCUS technology, continued to optimise the economy, safety and energy consumption performance of CCUS technology in the implementation process, and actively integrated the upstream and downstream resources of the industrial chain to conducts large-scale and low energy consumption CCUS demonstration projects in oilﬁeld and reﬁnery subsidiaries. Methane Recovery and Emissions The Company continued to improve the monitoring, veriﬁcation and reporting system for methane emissions, incorporated methane emissions into the scope of carbon emissions with reference to the ISO14064 standards, and formulated methane emission control measures to promote methane emission reduction, recovering and utilisation in different business segment. In 2020, the Company's methane emissions reached 283.56 million cubic metres, ﬂareburning volume reached 180.57 million cubic metres. A total of 600 million cubic metres of methane was recovered throughout the year, increased by 51.1% year-on-year, which is equivalent to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by about 9 million tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent. Continued to carry out CO2 ﬂooding projects, injecting CO2 into oil reservoirs to improve oil recovery rate and realise CO2 storage at the same time. In 2020, our oil ﬁeld subsidiaries injected 298 thousand tonnes of CO2 for oil displacement, reaching a cumulative total of 3.97 million tonnes of CO2 injected underground for ﬂooding. Developing CCUS Demonstration Models Case The Company's East China branch and Nanhua Company jointly launched CCUS demonstration projects over the entire industrial chain in Jiangsu Province, exploring the use of carbon dioxide tail gas recovered from chemical plants for oil displacement in oilﬁeld, so as to realise the comprehensive utilisation of carbon dioxide resources within the Company. • Completed the construction of two sets of carbon dioxide tail gas capture and recovery devices with an annual processingcapacity of 100 thousand tonnes per year in accordance with the carbon dioxide emissions of reﬁnery subsidiaries and the oil displacement needs of oilﬁelds in Jiangsu. All recovered tail gas is used for oil displacement. With this independently developed oil displacement technology, we successfully realised the integrated management of the entire industrial chain of "tail gas capture - puriﬁcation - oil displacement - storage". Recovered 600 million cubic metres of methane in oilﬁeld subsidiaries, which was equivalent to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by about 9 million tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent. Methane Emissions Control Measures Expanded the scope of vented natural gas recovery, improved low-pressure natural gas management, and used low-pressure condensing systems to recover vent air to reduce natural gas escape. Fully adopted airtight mixed transportation technology, and intensiﬁed the management of leakage. Required inspection, maintenance and equipment commissioning to be scheduled in advance to minimise the amount of natural gas vented during the operation. Paid greater attention to the smooth operation of equipment to reduce abnormal ﬂuctuations and unscheduled shutdowns, so as to avoid venting the torch under emergency shutdown; and conducted leak detection and maintenance of the vent valves of the equipment torch. Examined the operation of the gas tank and the discharge of the torch, and required thorough equipment inspection to ensure smooth operation of the equipment and the effective recovering of methane. Almost achieved the "zero torching" target for chemical subsidiaries. New devices were built in accordance to the plan to maximise torch gas recovery. The venting of the torch system was only used as a safety guarantee for the incineration treatment of the exhaust gas that cannot be recovered or under emergencies. Performed strict safety inspections on CNG (compressed natural gas) tube bundle trucks and LNG (liqueﬁed natural gas) tanker trucks in accordance with the operating procedures after their arrival at the stations and before their departure to ensure there was no leakage. Installed intelligent GPS systems on all self-owned natural gas transportation vehicles, ensured the operating procedures were strictly followed during loading and unloading, used video surveillance and special inspections and other measures to prevent abnormal leakage due to improper operations. During the sales process of CNG and LNG, the ﬁlling, return hose and valves all needed to be checked to ensure they were in good conditions and could function properly. All ﬁlling hoses were equipped with break valves to effectively reduce the risk of escape. Carbon Trading Sinopec Corp. actively participates in China's carbon emission market trading pilot programmes. The Company has coordinated the participation in pilot programmes and the national carbon trading management to accumulate market experience, and formulated appropriate trading plans and strategies in accordance with the requirements of the new national carbon market. As of the end of 2020, a total of 14 subsidiaries of the Company had participated in carbon trading pilot programmes. The participating enterprises formulated fulﬁlment plans and trading plans each year, and completed their fulﬁlment of annual carbon quota on time, actively using the quota deduction policy of the China Certiﬁed Emission Reduction (CCER) mechanism to reduce the cost of fulﬁlment. Greening and Carbon Sinks The Company followed the government initiative on greening and integrated the greening initiative with the efforts to build a green and environmentally friendly enterprise and increase the vegetation coverage on campus. The Company also encouraged employees to participate in voluntary tree planting, so as to promote greater coverage of forest to utilise both the carbon sinks and the ecological improvement effect of forest. Number of subsidiaries participates in carbon trading pilot programmes 14 14 2019 2020 Total amount of carbon emission traded (10,000 tonnes) 202 189 2019 2020 Total value of carbon trading transactions (RMB 10,000) 4,957 4,885 Improving Energy Efﬁciency With the goal of "strictly controlling total energy consumption and improving energy efﬁciency", Sinopec Corp. vigorously implemented the Energy Efﬁciency Improvement Plan, continuously optimised its own energy use structure, and intensiﬁed the promotion of innovation and application of energy-saving technologies. In 2020, the Company implemented a total of 2,892 energy-saving projects, achieving a total energy saving of 4.58 million tons of standard coal. Decreased by 0.85% year-on-year 2019 2020 Organised business segments to develop showcases of mature and applicable energy-saving technologies, and accelerated the R&D on new energy-saving technologies, new catalysts and new equipment to provide technical support for energy efﬁciency improvement. Strictly implemented the requirements on controlling both total energy consumption and energy intensity, signed annual energy and environmental responsibility commitment with business units and subsidiaries, strengthened process inspection and early warning, carried out quarterly reviews and year-end assessment to ensure that the annual energy efﬁciency goals were met. Established energy management systems at key energy-consuming subsidiaries, promoted energy management informatisation, and established overall energy management solutions in reﬁning and chemical subsidiaries; carried out energy efﬁciency benchmarking to ensure continuous improvement of energy efﬁciency. Carried out energy audit and energy saving supervision to improve energy conservation management at the subsidiary level; strengthened the post-evaluation of energy conservation performance of ﬁxed asset investment projects, and urged subsidiaries to manage energy consumption from the source. Digitalising Energy Management Case Sinopec Zhenhai Reﬁning & Chemical Co. continued to promote the digital transformation of energy management. It developed and implemented an energy management information system in accordance with the new model of "data + platform + application". The system allows for the visualised full-process management of energy. With the new system, Sinopec Zhenhai Reﬁning & Chemical Co. was able to identify weaknesses and energy saving potentials through the comprehensive monitoring and big data analysis of steam pipe networks, heating furnaces and other equipment, and formulate and implement rectiﬁcation measures accordingly to optimise operation management and improve its overall energy efﬁciency. Sinopec Zhenhai Reﬁning & Chemical Co.'s case, Integrating SMES into the ISO 50001 System for Energy Efﬁciency Improvement, was awarded the CEM Insight Award for Leadership in Energy Management at the 11th International Ministerial Conference on Clean Energy (CEM). The Company closely followed global energy development trends, and commissioned the Sinopec Economic and Technological Research Institute to conduct research on China's energy structure and prepare the China Energy and Chemical Industry Development Report each year. The report also made forecast on future energy needs based on China's carbon peaking and carbon neutral targets. Energy Transition Guangzhou Petrochemical technicians conducted high-pressure testing of a hydrogen compressor Natural Gas Natural gas is a fossil energy with low carbon emission intensity. In the context of promoting the achievement of carbon neutrality, natural gas will play a key role in the process of energy transition. The Company adhered to the strategic plan to promote the development of natural gas business, coordinated natural gas resources and markets, promoted the development the entire natural gas industrial chain system, and further increased the proportion of natural gas in domestic primary energy consumption. In 2020, the Company's natural gas output reached 30.4 bcm, increased by 2.3% year-on-year. The planned natural gas output in 2021 is 34.1 bcm, increased by 12.2% year-on-year. Sinopec Corp. President Ma Yongsheng visiting the Puguang gas ﬁeld of Sinopec Zhongyuan Oilﬁeld Co. Demand for primary energy (100 million tons of standard coal) 2020 2025 Percentage of coal (%) 2025 Percentage of fossil energy (%) 2020 Percentage of oil (%) 2020 2020 Note: Data from China Energy and Chemical Industry Development Report. Percentage of non-fossil energy (%) 2020 2025 2025 Percentage of natural gas (%) Indicator 2018 2019 2020 2021 Target Natural gas production (BCM) 27.678 29.673 30.369 34.100 Proportion of domestic natural gas to oil and gas equivalent (%) 39 41 41 44 2025 2020 2025 Unloading operation at Tianjin LNG terminal Hydrogen Hydrogen is one of the key pathways to achieve a clean and low-carbon global energy structure. With rich industrial experience and competitive advantages of hydrogen business, Sinopec Corp. takes hydrogen as a main focus of its new energy business and leveraged its industrial, technological and network advantages to develop hydrogen energy through independent innovation, cooperative development and strategic investment. The Company has already developed an integrated and coordinated operation model of hydrogen business covering production, transportation, technology, and investment of hydrogen, forming a whole-process hydrogen energy industrial chain from production, puriﬁcation, transportation and marketing. Refuelling a hydrogen energy vehicle Biomass Energy The Company actively promoted the development of biofuels and strengthened the production, promotion and supply of biomass energy. Owns the world's second largest transportation infrastructure network with over 30,000 service stations, which is a strong competitive advantage for developing the hydrogen industrial chain. The Company has already built 10 oil and hydrogen service stations in Guangdong, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Henan and other regions. Built three sets of high-purity hydrogen puriﬁcation equipment in Yanshan Petrochemical, Guangzhou Petrochemical and Gaoqiao Petrochemical, producing 99.999% purity hydrogen products with a total capacity of 9,000 kg/day. Researched and drafted the national standard for the research of oil and hydrogen service station, which was under review currently; Completed the construction of a hydrogen analysis and testing laboratory for fuel cells, which had obtained the national CMA certiﬁcation. Annual hydrogen production capacity reached approximately 3.5 million tonnes per year, accounting for more than 14% of the domestic production capacity. Cooperated with other companies to explore the electrolysis hydrogen production technology and applications. In the next ﬁve years, Sinopec Corp. will accelerate the development of new energy business with hydrogen energy as the core. Focusing on hydrogen-powered transportation and green hydrogen reﬁning, the Company will vigorously promote the rapid development of the whole industrial chain of hydrogen, intensify the cooperation with industry leaders in the ﬁelds of new energy and hydrogen manufacturing, plan to deploy 1,000 hydrogen refuelling stations or oil and hydrogen stations, striving to become the largest hydrogen company in China, as well as an industry leader in promoting the commercial application of hydrogen. Annual hydrogen production capacity reached 3.5 million tons per yearOver 14% of domestic production capacity Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province is one of the venues for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles will be used as service vehicle during the Winter Olympics. In 2020, Sinopec Corp. took the lead in participating in the Phase 1 construction project of the hydrogen energy support system in Zhangjiakou, and has completed the construction of three hydrogen refuelling stations. The hydrogen refuelling stations will not only provide hydrogen refuelling services for the Winter Olympics, but also play a role in the development plan of Zhangjiakou to become a ﬁrst-class hydrogen energy city in China. Developing Charging and Swapping Stations The Company attached great importance to the development of new energy vehicles and vigorously developed supporting facilities for new energy vehicles such as charging stations and hydrogen refuelling stations, and promoted the steady development of the charging and swapping business. As of the end of 2020, the Company has built 281 charging and swapping stations and 984 charging piles nationwide. As of the end of 2020 281charging and swapping stations and 984charging piles built nationwide Providing fast charging service to new energy taxis at Sinopec charging stations Optimising Energy Structure As a mega-sized energy and chemical enterprise, Sinopec Corp. is not only a major energy producer but also a major energy consumer. The Company continued to promote transition to a clean and low-carbon development of energy structure, encouraged its subsidiaries to promote the consumption of new energy sources such as solar and wind energy based on their business segment, and gradually reduced the use of coal, accelerating the march towards the "net zero emissions" target. Shengli Oilﬁeld Gudao Plant uses solar automatic heating device to boost green production Promote New Energy Use Upstream segment Reﬁning and chemical segment Marketing segment increased by 41.3% year-on-year Promoted the transition from diesel fuel to electricity and natural gas, promoted the utilisation of new energy such as geothermal, solar, and wind energy to replace coal, fuel oil or gas boilers for heating supplies, built distributed power supply systems, and promoted the clean transition of the energy structure. Promoted the utilisation of waste heat in steam and power generation for heating to improve energy utilisation; Implemented cross-supply of steam and power to achieve complementary and shared thermal power resources; and used vacant space to develop distributed photovoltaic power generation. Implemented the Thousand Stations with Solar Energy project and had built 205 distributed photovoltaic power generation pilot projects in service stations with a total installed capacity of 8.88 MW, which is equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by about 12,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. Reducing Coal Use The Company strengthened process control and encouraged the application of energy-saving technologies to improve the efﬁciency of coal-ﬁred boilers and meet requirements of the coal consumption standard for power generation. The Company also focused on energy efﬁciency improvement of coal-ﬁred power plants. Plant-level supervision information systems (SIS) was deployed to optimise the production process monitoring, performance calculation, operation optimisation, load distribution, performance testing and system management, so as to achieve system energy saving. In 2020, the Company's coal consumption for power generation decreased by 1.66 grams of standard coal/kWh year-on-year and standard coal consumption for heating decreased by 0.30 kg/GJ year-on-year Building a harmonious relationship between man and nature and pursuing green development has become a broad consensus. Adhering to the concepts of green development and ecological civilisation, Sinopec Corp. is committed to promoting a green and low-carbon strategy and comprehensively optimising its environmental protection, including strengthening the environmental management system, implementing energy conservation and emission reduction, ensuring pollution prevention and control, improving energy and resource efﬁciency, strengthening land stewardship and protecting biodiversity. Considering the green and low-carbon development as the main characteristics of its high-quality development, Sinopec Corp will work together with its stakeholders to march on towards a low-carbon, green and sustainable future. Environmental Management System Green Enterprise Campaign Atmospheric Pollutants Control Solid Waste Management Water Resource Management Land Resource Management Preventing Leak and Spill of Hydrocarbons Biodiversity Protection Environmental Management System Sinopec Corp. continued to improve its environmental management system. The Company vigorously promoted green and sustainable development by comprehensively measuring the environmental performance of its business operations, evaluating resource consumption trends, assessing discharges and emissions data, and strengthening the supervision, control and incentives over its subsidiaries regarding their environmental performance. The "Zero Pollution" Targets • Strictly implement the laws and regulations related to environmental protection, strengthen environmental protection policies and management systems, and integrate environmental protection management into all aspects of daily operations.

• Actively formulate mid- and long-term environmental protection management improvement plans, benchmark with the best-in-class environmental protection management practices, and comprehensively improve environmental protection management capabilities.

• Identify, monitor and control environmental risks, fully measure the impact of the Company's own operations on the environment, systematically improve own environmental performance, and strive to achieve "zero pollution" and operate in harmony with nature and the environment. Environmental Risk Management The Company has integrated environmental risk management into its comprehensive risk management system, continued to improve the dynamic management of environmental risk and control mechanism, improved the quantitative management capabilities and real-time monitoring capabilities of environmental risks, identiﬁes environmental risk factors from the source, and identiﬁed theimpacts of different risks and the Company's exposure to them. The Company has also established an environmental risk management system and the relevant operating procedures, managing environmental risk sources by their category and tier, and strictly implemented supervision and inspection mechanism to identify environmental risks hazards for screening and rectiﬁcation. Environmental Protection Management System The Company continuously implemented the HSSE (health, safety, security and environment) management system and optimised the policies and system documents related to environmental protection, which provided the necessary guarantees in terms of policies and guidelines, implementation, and evaluation and assessment, to ensure the smooth operation, auditing and continuous improvement of the environmental protection management system. The Company also urged its subsidiaries to make continuous improvement of their environmental management. As of the end of 2020, there were 46 subsidiaries of the Company had passed the ISO14000 environmental management system third-party certiﬁcation. Environmental Protection Policy System of Sinopec Formulated the Sinopec HSSE Management System (Requirements) to specify the Company's overall environmental protection requirements. Formulated the Sinopec HSSE System Environmental Implementation Guide with reference to the ISO14001 (GB/T24001) standard. Formulated four policies in 2020, including Sinopec Pollution Prevention and Control Management Regulations, Sinopec Environmental Factors Identiﬁcation, Evaluation and Control Management Measures, Policy Requirements Sinopec Environmental Incident Risk and Emergency Management Measures, and Sinopec Emergency Plan for Natural Disasters, revised the Sinopec Environmental Protection Management Regulations and two other policies. A total of 19 environmental protection policies have been formulated, which comprehensively deﬁne the responsibilities, scope, processes and targets of Sinopec's environmental protection undertakings. Formulated the Sinopec Energy Environmental Performance Evaluation Implementation Measures and the Enterprise Environmental Performance Evaluation Work Guidelines (Trial), to evaluate the environmental performance of subsidiaries. Established the HSSE Management Committee at top management level as the decision-making body of the Company's environmental protection policies, with Chairman of the Board serves as the director of the committee. The committee is responsible for reviewing the company's environmental development plan and related policies and regulations, coordinating and solving environmental problems, and supervising the performance of its environmental protection efforts. Management Requirements Established the Sinopec HSSE Management System Operation Centre, which is responsible for the operation and audit of the environmental management system. Required all subsidiaries to establish HSSE management bodies and formulate their own HSSE management handbooks in accordance with HSSE guidelines and environmental protection requirements, so as to realise reﬁned environmental management. Formulated the Sinopec HSSE Management System Audit Scoring Rules, set up an HSSE auditor team and provided relevant training for auditor, and conducted HSSE management system audits of subsidiaries. Organised trainings for HSSE management system internal auditors, established HSSE management system internal auditor team in subsidiaries, and carried out HSSE management system internal audit. Implementation Requirements Established the environmental monitoring system, the environmental performance appraisal system, and the environmental incident accountability system. Signed the Energy and Environment Target Responsibility Commitment with subsidiaries every year, specifying indicators of annual evaluation; integrated energy conservation and environmental protection into the management performance evaluation system and increase environmental accountability. Included energy conservation and environmental protection as a binding indicator for the performance appraisal of management personnel of the Company and its subsidiaries, for each point deducted, the annual performance bonus of a manager would be deducted by 3%, up to a 20% maximum. Environmental Impact Management Focusing on its "zero pollution" target, the Company made great efforts to regulate project construction and production operation, managed and mitigated the negative environmental impact of its business activities both upstream and downstream from a life-cycle perspective, so as to achieves reasonable development while protecting the ecological environment. Carried out ecological environment survey and assessment before entering new production areas, identiﬁed ecological environment sensitive targets, and avoided ecologically sensitive areas. Strictly implemented the requirements of environmental assessment and design documents, adopted green construction plans, and gave priority to the use of production and construction techniques and technical measures with less emissions and using less land to reduce the impact of project construction on the ecological environment. Formulated the Notice on the In-Depth Implementation of the Clean Production Audit Work in Key Industries, and regularly optimised the mechanism, promote emissions reductions throughout the entire process, and supervise subsidiaries to continuously reduce pollutant emissions. Established the investigation and evaluation mechanism regarding the current ecological environmental conditions, and carried out ecological rectiﬁcation and restoration based on the ﬁndings of the investigation and evaluation. Carried out project feasibility study and environmental impact assessment, evaluated the impact of project construction and operation on the ecological environment, proposed and implemented corresponding ecological environmental protection measures in the construction and operation process. Both the Company and its subsidiaries have submitted their implementation reports on the national pollution discharge permit management platform, which could be publicly accessed after being reviewed by local environmental protection authorities. The key pollutant discharge units were required to install online monitoring device, data collected were transmit to the national and local monitoring platforms in real-time and used for supporting the supervision by relevant authorities. Formulated the Guidelines for the Preparation of Emergency Plans for Emergent Environmental Incidents and Guiding Opinions on the Provision of Emergency Supplies for Emergent Environmental Incidents to ensure that effective treatment measures would be taken when an incident occurs, so as to reduce pollution loss and mitigate the ecological damage. The Green Enterprise Campaign Sinopec Corp. launched the Green Enterprise Campaign in 2018. With a vision of "contributing to clean energy and practicing green development", the Green Enterprise Campaign calls for the comprehensive implementation of the green and low-carbon development strategy from six aspects: green development, green energy, green production, green service, green technology, and green culture. The Company has established the green action targets for 2023, formulated the Sinopec Green Enterprise Evaluation Guideline, established the Sinopec Green Enterprise Campaign Working Group to comprehensively promoted the development of green enterprises. Sinopec Green Enterprise Campaign Gree Working Group C n Enterprise ampaign Subsidiaries and grassroots enterprises Vision, targets and action plans Implementation plan and task lists Green Enterprise Evaluation System and Guideline Full coverage of the upper- middle- and lower-stream of the industrial chain The Company issues Energy and Environmental Responsibility Commitment to its subsidiaries every year, specifying the emission reduction targets and governance tasks for them. The performances of the subsidiaries are included as part of their annual performance evaluation, so as to ensure that they reach their various targets as planned, including KPI on clean energy, resource and energy Number of "Sinopec Green Enterprises" awarded 2018 2019 2020 utilisation, pollutants, and greenhouse gas emissions, etc. In 2020, 39 subsidiaries of the Company were nominated to be awarded the title of "Sinopec Green Enterprise". In addition, another 37 subsidiaries were reviewed to maintain the title, totally accounting for 66% of the Green Enterprise Campaign target. East China Petroleum Bureau adopted green production management measures during the drilling process to ensure environmental protection Supplying Green Products Sinopec Corp. is committed to reducing the impact on the environment in the overall value chain. The Company focuses on developing and providing clean, green, and high-quality energy and chemical products, continues to improve product quality, and strives to meet the highest standards of emissions and certiﬁcation. Fuel products that meet the National VI emission standards Completed the oil quality upgrade to meet the National VI emission standards ahead of schedule in key cities in July 2017; Started supplying National VI standard gasoline and diesel products for motor vehicles nationwide on January 1, 2019. Low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) In compliance with the new International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Low Sulphur Regulation and requirements of China's maritime authority on low sulphur fuel oil, the Company produced 4.54 million tonnes of LSFO and dominated the domestic market as the largest LSFO supplier in China. Developed environmentally friendly, low-carbon and high-performance chemical products; launched new innovative epoxy resin products, which are non-toxic, waterproof and corrosion-resistant, VOCs-free during its production process, and can be used in a variety of applications; Green chemical products Independently developed a low-volatility, low-odour synthetic resin for auto parts, and a synthetic resin product used as high-capacity lithium battery separator materials; Realised the industrialise production of biodegradable polyester, which can be used to make disposable daily necessities, packaging materials, agricultural ﬁlms, etc. It can be completely degraded into water and carbon dioxide under composting conditions. Note: Low-sulphur maritime fuel oil (LSFO) is mainly used by large ships at sea. Compared with traditional maritime fuel oil, LSFO reduces the sulphur content from 3.5% to 0.5% and has signiﬁcantly less amount of sulphur dioxide emission. Independently developed biodegradable polyester bag Atmospheric Pollutants Control The Company strictly abides by laws, policies and standards related to air pollution prevention and control, implements integrated management of energy conservation and environmental protection, comprehensively monitors its emission of atmospheric pollutants to improve the comprehensive control of air pollution, and makes timely rectiﬁcation to issues identiﬁed to its emission of atmospheric pollutants meets the requirement of applicable standards. Atmospheric Pollutants Control Measures Continued to implement the Three-year Implementation Plan for Pollution Prevention and Control of the Sinopec Green Enterprise Campaign; Policies and standards Formulated the Sinopec 2020 VOCs Governance Plan and the Special Action Plan for Ozone Pollution Prevention and Control in 2020, putting forward emission standards for VOCs and NOX that are more stringent than the national and regional standards. Emission permit The main atmosphere pollutants produced by the Company include SO2, VOCs and NOX. All Sinopec subsidiaries have applied and been granted the necessary emission permits before the required deadline, and managed the concentration and total amount their atmosphere pollutants emissions in strict accordance with the permits. Source control Implemented integrated management of energy conservation and environmental protection, reducing atmosphere pollutants emissions by optimising energy structure, using clean fuels and raw (auxiliary) materials and adopting clean production technologies and advanced treatment technologies. Environmental monitoring Installed online environmental monitoring device in accordance with government requirements to ensure real-time monitoring of atmosphere pollutants emissions, strengthened the operation management and maintenance of online monitoring device to ensure reliable results. Established early warning and alarm mechanisms, and made timely adjustment to the operation of production equipment and management of environmental protection device to ensure compliance with emission standards. Emergency response Initiated emergency plans under severely polluted weather conditions, and made timely adjustment to production equipment and environmental protection device to ensure compliance. Solid Waste Management Adhering to the principle of "reduce, resource and harmless" for solid waste disposal, the Company actively promoted the concept of circular economy, and vigorously promoted the comprehensive utilisation of solid waste. The Company strengthened the whole-process management of solid waste, requiring the 100% disposal rate for hazardous waste to be disposed properly, and included solid waste management into its energy and environmental responsibility evaluation. All solid waste of the Company were properly utilised or harmlessly disposed of. Indicator Standardising Operation Processes to Reduce VOCs Emissions Case Usually at a service station, a small amount of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) escapes during the unloading process and the refuelling process. Sinopec Corp. vigorously carried out measures to reduce VOCs emissions. From 2018 to date, the Company has completed the fuel vapour recovery upgrades of nearly 300 oil depots and more than 28,000 service stations. VOCs emissions were effectively controlled due to the sealed unloading and storage processes of fuel products. The Company also strictly monitors the operation of fuel vapour recovery device, hiring qualiﬁed third-party to carried out mandatory inspections to ensure all environmental protection device operate properly, so as to reduce the environmental impact. Amount of non-hazardous solid waste (thousand tons)Amount of hazardous waste (thousand tons) Compliance rate of solid waste disposal (%) Percentage of hazardous solid waste disposed properly (%) 2019 2020 2,115.32 1,710.8 642.3 731.1 100 100 100 100 VOCs treatment project for the Baling Petrochemical's newly built cyclohexanone plant Reducing Packaging Waste Case In response to the green packaging trend, the Company focused on the pilot project of the thinning of the heavy ﬁlm packaging bags used in synthetic resin products such as polyoleﬁns. As of the end of 2020, all chemical subsidiaries of Sinopec had reduced the thickness of heavy ﬁlm packaging bags to no more than 0.16 mm, and over 80% of them even The thinning of heavy ﬁlm packaging bag is reduced by: 0.02mm reached 0.14 mm. Based on the Company's polyoleﬁn production capacity of approximately 16 million tonnes per year, the thinning of 0.02mm could reduce packaging material use by approximately 11,000 tonnes and save cost by approximately RMB 130 million each year, achieving both cost-effectiveness and reduction in packaging waste. The cost is reduced by: approximate RMB 130 million Management system requirements and standards Process control source control In compliance with the Law of the People's Republic of China on the Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution by Solid Waste (revised in 2020) and the National Directory of Hazardous Wastes (2021 edition). Formulated the Work Plan for the Implementation of the Law of the People's Republic of China on the Prevention and Control of Solid Waste Pollution; organised subsidiaries to carry out environmental protection inspection and appraisal on solid waste pollution prevention and control facilities, as well as special actions for ensuring the proper disposal of construction waste and domestic waste, making sure all production and operations were in compliance with laws and regulations related to solid waste. Formulated the Sinopec Hazardous Waste Environmental Management Guidelines (Trial), requiring supervision for the third-party contracted to handle non-hazardous solid waste, and identiﬁcation veriﬁcation and monitoring by in-person or GPS on-vehicle monitoring and video surveillance for the third-party contracted to handle hazardous solid waste. Formulated the Implementation Plan for the Special Rectiﬁcation of Hazardous Waste Safety, and organised subsidiaries to conduct thorough inspection and rectiﬁcation of hazards and environmental protection issues related to hazardous waste. Optimised the whole-process environmental supervision system of solid waste, including generation, collection, storage, transfer, transportation, utilisation and disposal. The Company and its subsidiaries carried out campaign to categorise solid waste and implement categorised management, and to develop hazardous waste list, and use the list to ensure categorised collection and storage of hazardous waste depending on their categories. Continued to promote the reduction of solid waste and implement green procurement and green packaging mechanisms to effectively reduce the amount of solid waste generated and increase the comprehensive utilisation of solid waste. Solid waste generated in the production and operation processes of the Company are managed in four categories in accordance with of relevant laws and regulations: hazardous waste, non-hazardous industrial waste, construction waste, and domestic waste. Water Resource Management The Company attaches great importance to water resources management. It has formulated the Sinopec Industrial Water Conservation Management Measures, and make the commitment in the Green Enterprise Campaign to "reducing the fresh water withdrawal for industrial use by no less than 1% each year". The Company actively implemented water-saving and alternative measures to minimise water loss and waste, applied advanced processes and IT solutions to improve water use efﬁciency, and vigorously promoted the utilisation of waste water to achieve efﬁcient and rational use of water resources. In 2020, at the "2020 Leading Action for Water Efﬁciency Leaders in Key Water-using Enterprises" organised by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Water Resources, Development and Reform Commission, and State Administration of Market Supervision, Zhenhai Reﬁning & Chemical Co. was named as "Water Efﬁciency Leading Enterprise in Reﬁning Industry", and Zhenhai Reﬁning & Chemical Co. and Yanshan Petrochemical were name as "Water Efﬁciency Leading Enterprise in Ethylene Industry". Water Conservation Measures Reduce from source Used alternatives to fresh water, optimised water use structure to reduce fresh water use; A number of subsidiaries started using municipal reclaimed water or treated mine water to replace fresh water to reduce fresh water consumption. Carried out water balance testing and regularly examined water supply pipelines to eliminate leakage; upgraded pipelines of age or with severe leaking to realise water saving potential and reduce water loss due to leakage. year-on-year Recycle to increase efﬁciency Optimised the operation of the water circulation system, using reclaimed water and reused water as replenishment water to reduce the use of fresh water; built condensate recovery systems to increase the reused rate of condensate. Developed and implemented a water-saving technology, which was able to reduce process water use, purify sulphur-containing waste water by stripping for reuse, increasing the reuse rate of stripped and puriﬁed water. Hazardous wastes are mainly utilised or disposed in the Company's own facilities, or by third-parties with proper qualiﬁcation to handle hazardous waste. Categorised management and professional disposal Non-hazardous industrial wastes are handled by entities with proper technologies and capabilities for comprehensive utilisation or sent to landﬁll. Construction wastes are utilised in accordance with the disposal plan approved by the local government, or sent to designated landﬁll. Domestic wastes are collected and disposed by qualiﬁed entities with approval from the local government. The Company strengthened the prevention and control of water pollution risks, and conducted comprehensive inspection of its discharge of water pollutants in accordance with the requirements of the national pollution prevention and control campaign as well as relevant standards. Problems identiﬁed were rectiﬁes in a timely manner to ensure compliance. Reuse waste water to reduce discharge Promoted subsidiaries at all levels to reuse sewage and waste water, built appropriate sewage treatment facilities according to the quality of sewage inﬂow, and improved sewage treatment and utilisation. Cooperated with research institutions, overcame technical bottleneck and developed a high-concentration salt water desalination treatment system and solution to improve sewage reuse rate. Discharge permit Required all subsidiaries to apply for the necessary discharge permits before the required deadline, and control the total amount of water pollutants discharged in accordance with the requirements of the permit. Online monitoring Installed online environmental monitoring device in accordance with government regulations to ensure real-time monitoring of waste water discharge; optimised the operation management and maintenance of online monitoring device to ensure reliable results. Source control Intensiﬁed reduction measures at the source, vigorously implemented rain-sewage diversion upgrades and the visualisation of sewage pipelines among subsidiaries to effectively reduce the amount of sewage generated. Real-time monitoring Established early warning and alarm mechanisms, and made timely adjustment to the operation of production equipment and management of environmental protection device to ensure compliance with discharge standards. Land Resource Management Sinopec Corp. strengthened the management of land resources in accordance with the principle of "intensive, efﬁcient and green land use", required all subsidiaries to minimise the use of arable lands, and implemented closed-loop management over the life cycle of land. To promote the sustainable use of land resources, Sinopec subsidiaries formulated detailed land management measures, and conducted swift reclamation and soil restoration after land use strictly in accordance with relevant state regulations. Ensuring land use compliance Excavation operation for land reclamation on the Cangxi 3-9 platform of the East China Petroleum Bureau Taizhou Oil Production Plant Included the completeness of land procedures and documents into the scope of identiﬁcation and assessment of key risks, communicated and coordinated with local governments to ensure land use compliance, and provide ﬁnancial compensation and cultivated land compensation in accordance with local government regulations. Land Protection during construction Idle land utilisationSoil restoration Developed comprehensive soil protection measures during the construction process in accordance with the characteristics of the project, including layer stripping, layered excavation, layered stacking and sequential layered backﬁlling, to reduce the impact on the topsoil and soil nutrients, and accelerate soil restoration. Implemented retiring and reclamation of idle land from industrial uses. Idle land with no safety and environmental risk was arranged to be retired in accordance with their category. Land located near farmland and eligible for reclamation was returned to the local government after reclamation. Required reﬁning and chemical subsidiaries to implement Soil restoration. For instance, Zhejiang Petroleum commissioned a professional third-party to restore the replacement land of its oil depot; Yizheng Chemical Fibre cleared its sludge landﬁll, carried out soil and groundwater inspections over the site, and conducted treatment and restoration subsequently. Preventing Leak and Spill of Hydrocarbons The Company formulated the Sinopec Pollution Prevention and Control Management Measures to strictly control various pollutants including hydrocarbons, and made great efforts, including regular inspections and rectiﬁcations of devices, storage and transportation equipment upstream and downstream of the industrial chain, to prevent the risk of hydrocarbons leaks or spills. Biodiversity Protection In compliance with the Environmental Protection Law of China and the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity, Sinopec Corp. continued to improve the management system and policies for biodiversity protection, strengthened the ecological protection management system, and urged all subsidiaries to proactively identify ecologically sensitive sites and avoid areas protected by the ecological red line. The Company has established a sound ecological protection and restoration supervision mechanism. In 2020, there was no major harmful incident to biodiversity occurred concerning Sinopec Corp. The Company has included speciﬁc requirements on biodiversity in the feasibility study and environmental impact assessment for major investment projects. Biodiversity assessment was required before entering any new production area to fully investigates the regional ecological environment. Regular inspections were carried out to identify potential risks related to the ecological red line and mitigate or eliminate the impact. The Company also conducted surveys on the types and quantities of animals and plants in oil and gas ﬁelds, conducted dynamic tracking and monitoring of the corresponding pollutants and chlorophyll content in soil, water and sediments, and studied the effects of its environmental protection measures in the oil ﬁeld based on monitoring results. In 2020, there were 31 ecological monitoring points deployed, and 4,186 sets of monitoring data were collected at these monitoring points. Migrating birds return to the Dagang Wetland next to Tianjin Petrochemical every March Green Construction Helps Protect Biodiversity 31 ecological monitoring points deployed 4,186 sets of monitoring data collected Measures for the Environmental Protection Management of Sinopec Corp. (Sinopec Production [2020] No.222) "…strictly in compliance with state ecological protection requirements, project construction, operation and decommissioning (relocation) shall have their respective ecological protection plans formulated and implemented, shall take effective measures to reduce the disturbance to the ecological environment, shall carry out the necessary ecological assessment, monitoring, restoration and statistic studies as required, so as to protect biodiversity and ensure ecological safety." Management Measures of Ecological Protection of Sinopec Corp. (Sinopec Energy [2019] No.288) "All units shall strictly manage their production and operation, reduce the disturbance of production and operation to the ecological environment, protect biodiversity, and ensure ecological safety." The Management Measures also speciﬁes the ecological protection requirements for each stage of project construction and operation, and clearly requires the inclusion to biodiversity protection into the annual energy and environmental performance evaluation. Case Focused research Carried out a special research project, Research on Oil and Gas Loss Monitoring, Prevention and Control in Oil and Gas Field, during the year, exploring the establishment of a quantitative assessment, prevention and control system for oil and gas loss in the production process by analysing key factors inﬂuencing oil and gas loss and comparing and optimising control technologies for both end of oil and gas loss. Rectiﬁcation of key risks Independently developed the Sinopec Underground Double-layer Oil Tank technology to solve the corrosion and leakage problems of traditional single-layer oil storage tanks when buried underground; Implemented anti-seepage upgrades in nearly 30,000 service stations to continuously improve soil and groundwater pollution prevention and control capabilities and prevent fuel tank leakage from the source. During the site selection for the natural gas pipeline project on the southern trunk line of the Shandong pipeline network, the Company gave priority to avoiding ecological protection red lines and ecologically sensitive areas, carried out research on ecological protection measures and feasibility analysis along with the feasibility study of the project, speciﬁed a variety of ecological protection measures to be used, including land protection measures during construction, restoration measures for land temporarily used, vegetation protection and restoration measures, aquatic ecological protection measures, and soil erosion prevention measures, etc. We used manual excavation operation in woodland area to reduce the impact of mechanical operations on farmland, vegetation and woodland. We also paid attention to the protection of river creatures and ﬁshes in rivers the project passed through. Solid safety management is of great signiﬁcance to the petrochemical industry as the operation of the industry involves multiple safety risks. Sinopec Corp. strictly implemented the HSSE management system to comprehensively manage health, safety, security and environment issues. Taking safety as a red line, the Company strengthened safety awareness of all employees and fulﬁlled its primary safety responsibility to prevent the occurrence of safety accidents and ensure safe operations, providing the safety guarantee for the Company's sustainable development. Safety Management System Workplace Safety Contractor Safety Logistics Safety Information Security Security Safety Management System Workplace Safety Sinopec Corp. regards safety as a top priority. The Company strictly abides by the Safety Production Law, strictly implements the HSSE management system and makes regular updates and improvements, vigorously carries out risk identiﬁcation and assessment, and continuously reinforces its safety risk management and emergency management systems. The Company strictly abides by the safety red line in workplace. By specifying the relevant safety responsibilities, the Company has established a well-structured, well-deﬁned tiered management responsibility system, under which the general manager taking full responsibility, the vice general managers taking responsibility of the business segment under charge, business unit directors taking the main managing role, and the safety department providing supervision. 100% rectiﬁcation rate of major safety hazards on watch list HSSE Management System In 2020, the Company formulated and implemented measures of the HSSE system, which clariﬁed the responsibilities of each department and established audit standards and quantitative evaluation criteria. Key indicators were monitored and analysed to ensure the effective operation of the system regularly. All subsidiaries actively carried out internal audits of the system, and the results were incorporated into their safety performance appraisal to ensure the implementation of safety responsibilities. Target Zero casualty, zero pollution, zero accident Guideline s Organisation leads, and all employees participate; manage and control risks, and strength the fundamentals Concepts Safety ﬁrst, environmental protection foremost, ensure physical and mental health of employees, and strict, detailed, effective and consistent implementation Identiﬁcation and Management of Safety Risks In accordance to the requirements of the Sinopec Management Measures on the Dual Preventive Mechanisms of Production Safety and Safety Hazard Identiﬁcation and Rectiﬁcation, the Company took a "bottom-up" approach to identify safety risks at four different levels, from grassroots units at the bottom, to secondary units, subsidiaries, and the Company at the top. Each level was required to produce a risk list of their own. The Company carries out a comprehensive identiﬁcation and assessment of safety risks once a year, and the major safety risks will be singled out for intensiﬁed monitoring and management. Meanwhile, the Company focused on developing information system for safety risk management, and developing and launching the uniﬁed management platform for risk assessment to improve professional and accurate results. The risk identiﬁcation process of the Company mainly focuses on the operation of the HSSE management system, risk management and control and hazard identiﬁcation and rectiﬁcation, contractor and direct operation management, special safety inspection and supervision, emergency management, employee health, and security. Safety hazards identiﬁcation and rectiﬁcation Direct operation safetyEmergency management The Company carried out large-scale screening and analysed leakage patterns in the past ﬁve years to identify and ﬁx leakage hazards. In conjunction with the Three-Year Special Rectiﬁcation Action for Safety Production, we carried out inspections to screen for leakage hazards related to materials of high risks, such as autopolymer and materials easily oxidise. In 2020, all major safety hazards on the watch list had been rectiﬁed, with a rectiﬁcation rate of 100%. The Company carried out special rectiﬁcation measures regarding construction operation safety, and intensiﬁed the control of key processes such as project contracting and construction operation planning. The Company also carried out special rectiﬁcation measures focusing on operations in restricted spaces and high- altitude operations, implemented the requirements of the Ten Measures to Strengthen Safety Management of Direct Operation, and strengthened the safety management over contractors and direct operation by strengthening the owner's main responsibility through special inspections and remote video monitoring. The Company revised emergency plans for a number of safety risks (such as leakage of sulphur-containing natural gas pipelines and frequent occurrence of geological disasters), and released the updated version, Emergency Plan for Production Safety Accidents (2020 Edition). An emergency command platform has been established to effectively improve emergency response capabilities. The Company also carried out emergency drills and conducted assessment afterwards to make the emergency drills more targeted and more effective, so as to further enhance its emergency response capabilities. Regarding emergency response team, on the one hand, the Company established dedicated emergency response teams, such as emergency rescue, ﬁre control, monitoring and early warning, and ﬁre prevention, etc. to enhance its comprehensive emergency response capabilities; on the other hand, it also strengthened voluntary emergency response teams and formulated well-deﬁned goals and requirements to enhance the ﬁrst response capabilities of grassroots units. 2001 Developed the Safety, Environment and Health Management System 2015 Released the Safety Management HandbookIntegrated security into the safety management system, forming the Sinopec HSSE (health, safety, security and environment) management system 2018 Revised relevant management policies regarding safety responsibility, safety behaviour, safety training, risk management and hazards control, operations, and occupational health, etc. 2019 Started the implementation of Sinopec HSSE Management System (Requirements), which covers safety management 2020 Formulated and started implementing the HSSE system implementation measures Safety management personnel screening for hazards at the Shunbei 5 site Contractor Safety Logistics Safety Regarding the safety management regarding contractors, the Company mainly focused on requiring contractors to improve safety skills, enhance safety awareness, and strengthen subcontracting management, so as to encourage contractors to improve safety management and prevent safety accidents. In 2020, the Company formulated the contractor safety management implementation measures, which speciﬁed the safety responsibilities for each party and focused on urging contractors to raise their risk awareness. The Company analysed the causes of contractor accidents, carried out special rectiﬁcation of construction safety, and intensiﬁed the management of key control points such as project contracting and construction planning. The Company also carried out special inspections and remote video inspections of operations of its own and by contractors to ensure accountability, and carried out special rectiﬁcation programmes focusing on restricted space operations and high-altitude operations to ensure the implementation of the management measures. Contractors with safety violations will be disciplined with measures such as ﬁnancial penalties, partial stoppage and rectiﬁcation, warnings, etc. In 2020, twelve contractors who violated the safety management system were disciplined, which was a 25% decline from the previous year. 25% decline in number of contractors with safety violations disciplined in 2020 Indicators 2018 2019 2020 Percentage of contractors qualiﬁed by the QHSE management system (%) 100 100 100 Zhongyuan Oilﬁeld uses models to carry out landscaping operation safety trainings for workers of a contractor of its natural gas project The Company has formulated the safety management system for hazardous chemicals transportation carriers, required carriers to implement HSSE management, and carried out on-site inspections and carrier inspection to urge carriers to improve safety management. Moreover, the Company continued to study the supply model of hazardous chemicals and worked with carriers and partners to ensure the logistics safety across the whole process. In 2020, the Company enhanced the HSSE management and eligibility management of logistics service providers, encouraging them to develop a sound management system covering quality, safety and environmental protection requirements. The Company also explored the development and application of information system for hazardous chemicals transportation safety management, and implemented other measures such as emergency watch and monitoring and early warning. In 2020, the Company had no reported accident involving the transportation of hazardous chemicals. Carried out awareness raising campaigns regarding new regulations and standards, researched and formulated the safety management system for the transportation of hazardous chemicals, and strengthened the safety supervision of key control points, such as consignment, transportation, loading and unloading. Continued to implement the inspection and certiﬁcation of transportation vehicles for hazardous chemicals, so as to urge logistics service providers to fulﬁl their safety responsibilities. Conducted inspections of tankers on the road by dedicated personnel with GPS positioning system to ensure the safety of the transportation process. Organised road transportation emergency response trainings for hazardous chemical carriers, including onsite training on leakage sealing, cargo transferring and hoisting under simulated accident scenarios. Convened meetings of logistics service providers to specify safety responsibility and brief on typical accidents as cautionary safety education. Required "dedicated tanker vehicles for diesel and gasoline respectively" during transportation, strictly implemented safety management measures for tankers, such as the requirement for tanker lead seals and the ID requirement for tanker drivers. Safety personnel inspecting a tanker vehicle to for leakage hazards of at Feixi Oil Depot Customized side-loading container truck ensures reliable transportation of lithium battery separator materials Information Security Security Sinopec Corp. has formulated a network security strategy and established a sound network security notiﬁcation and emergency response mechanism. The Company strengthened the security management of critical information infrastructure and regularly examined its Internet applications to protect the security of its information infrastructure and data. In 2020, there was no signiﬁcant incident of major network security incident occurred at the Company. The Company formulated and implemented the Sinopec Overseas Security Management Measures, and regularly optimised its security management and pandemic prevention and control systems focusing on risk assessment and control, risk prevention and protection, emergency response and rescue, and inspection and supervision. The Company strengthened its medical support and emergency response capabilities, and implemented professional management of pandemic prevention and control and safety emergency response operations overseas. In 2020, the Company focused on pandemic prevention and control and achieved remarkable results, maintaining its overseas security record of "zero death" for 13 consecutive years. Formulated relevant policies such as the Information Security Management Measures, Sinopec Network Security Notiﬁcation Management Measures, and Desktop Computer Security Management Measures, continuously tracked security risks in existing information systems, and timely rectify identiﬁed security hazards. Set up the Sinopec Security Response Centre (SSRC) to dynamically monitor the Company's network to look for security loopholes, conduct real-time analysis of network attacks, and promptly handle the threats from abnormal network behaviours. Regularly published updates on network security and safety rectiﬁcation notiﬁcations, and continuously tracked and retested the reported security risk rectiﬁcation cases to ensure closed-loop management. Actions in 2020: Formulate regulations on the prevention and management of natural disasters, developed relevant emergency plans, and conducted screening of geological disaster hazards. Released two issues of Overseas Security Risk Assessment Report and organised subsidiaries to participate in online overseas security risk assessment. The assessment was participated by over 90% of relevant employees and studied by all employees concerned with a 100% response rate. Conducted 48 training sessions on overseas safety and security precautions in China, covering 1,029 employees. To better protect the safety of employees of our overseas operations, the Company established the Overseas Pandemic Prevention and Control Steering Group, formulated policies such as the Guidelines on the Prevention and Control of Covid-19 Pandemic for Overseas Organisations and Projects, and the Sinopec's Emergency Plan for Overseas Covid-19 Incidents, purchased and prepared emergency supplies such as pandemic prevention materials, medical supplies and daily supplies, and hired medical experts to provide remote diagnosis and medical consultation. In 2020 90%+ of relevant employees participated online overseas security risk assessment 1,029 employees participated trainings on overseas security Sinopec Corp. has integrated its respect and protection of human rights throughout the whole process of human resource management. The Company is committed to protecting the legitimate rights and interests of employees, and providing employees with sound workplace health management, complete training and career development mechanisms, and considerate employee caring measures. By providing employees with enabling platforms, opportunities and care, we strive to grow together with our employees to create a better future. Respecting and Protecting Human Rights Employee Health Employee Training and Development Caring for Employees Respecting and Protecting Human Rights Sinopec Corp. strictly complies with laws and regulations on human rights protection, the National Human Rights Action Plan of China and international human rights conventions, and prohibits any act of disregard or abuse of human rights. We strictly abide by China's Regulation on Prohibiting the Use of Child Labour and relevant laws and regulations in overseas markets where we operate to prohibit the use of child labour. We respect the employees' right of personal freedom and the right to take leave, and prohibit the use of forced labour. We respect the rights and interests of female employees and ethnic minority employees, and strictly prohibit any form of discrimination, such as due to gender, ethnicity, religion and nationality. Meanwhile, we abide by the requirements of laws and regulations such as the Labour Law of China and the relevant regulations in where we operate, fully protect employee rights, strictly ensure occupational health and safety, optimise employee career development mechanisms, and comprehensively manage the occupational, physical and mental health of employees, striving to grow together with our employees. Sinopec Corp. strictly abides by laws, such as the Labour Law of China, the Labour Contract Law of China, and the Trade Union Law of China, refers to the international conventions such as the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, the Convention on the Elimination of Employment and Occupational Discrimination and the National Human Rights Action Plan, and follows the principles of equal consultation and mutual beneﬁt, to build harmonious and stable labour relationship with employees. Diversity and Equal Opportunities Sinopec Corp. supports employee diversity and equal opportunities, and actively recruits female employees, foreign employees and ethnic minority employees with equal employment opportunities. The Company prohibits any form of discrimination and strives to create a welcoming and diversiﬁed workplace that allows employees to fully express their personalities and realise their values. The Company strives to protect the legitimate rights and interests of female employees, adheres to the principle of gender equality, and ensures that female employees enjoy equal labour rights and social security beneﬁts. It also strictly implements the policies regarding female employees' pregnancy and maternity leaves, nursing breaks, and regular physical examinations. The Company actively encourage female employees to participate in the management of the enterprise and advance to management positions. As of the end of 2020, the Company had a total of 384,065 employees, among which 33.1% were female, and 3.8% were ethnic minorities. All employees were registered as members of the Labour Union. As of the end of 2020, the Company had 384,065 employees 33.1% percentage of female employees 3.8% percentage of ethnic minority employees Salary and Beneﬁts Protecting Labour Rights Sinopec Corp. strictly abides by the laws and regulations of China and the overseas markets where it operates regarding the prohibition of child labour and forced labour, and explicitly prohibits the use of child labour and forced labour. In 2020, the Company had no incident of child labour and forced labour. Regarding recruitment and hiring, the Company signs written labour contracts with employees, which stipulates the conditions, remuneration, working hours, vacation and other rights. TheCompany has formulated labour contract management policies to regulate the signing, execution, change, cancelation and termination of labour contracts with employees in accordance with the law, to protect the labour contracts and employees' rights and interests. The Company continuously attaches importance to improving working environment, and prohibits any form of compulsory labour, such as by taking workers' ID or money as security, or putting workers under surveillance and threats. Sinopec Corp. attaches great importance to employee salary and beneﬁts. The Company has optimised the remuneration system following a dual incentive system of both salary and non-salary incentives, and established a multi-dimensional motivated system based on position, capability and performance, which consists of basic salary, performance bonus, and mid- and long-term incentives. The Company provides employees with proper social insurance with a multi-pillar and multi-layer insurance and support system including both social security insurance and corporate pensions. The Company ensures the employees' right to maintain regular working hours and take proper leaves and vacations, and provides employees with regular physical examinations, paid vacations and rehabilitation to help employees maintain work-life balance. Employees celebrating Chinese Lantern festival Employee Communication and Participation Sinopec Corp. has established a sound employee communication and participation mechanism, with the employee representative conference playing an important role, to encourage employee participation, such as making suggestions, and promote the harmonious enterprise-employee relationship. In 2020, our employ representatives made more than 8,200 proposals on workplace safety, environmental protection, corporate management, production and operation, salary and beneﬁts, and employee training, etc. To ensure full compliance and transparency, the Company has also established a transparent information disclosure mechanism regarding issues that the employees were concerned about, such as performance and promotion appraisals, disclosing information and gathering employee feedbacks. In 2020, the Company launched the "Internet + Supervision" platform to listen to employee opinions and suggestions more extensively. All suggestions and complaints were sorted by designated personnel and forwarded to relevant departments and subsidiaries for timely veriﬁcation and rectiﬁcation. 8,200+ suggestions collected from employ representatives during 2020 Employee Health Sinopec Corp. takes employee health and safety as a top priority. Following the guideline of the Healthy China 2030 Plan and abiding by the Safety Production Law of China and the Occupational Diseases Prevention and Control Law of China, the Company focused on strengthening its HSSE Management System and strictly implemented its Employee Health Management Policies. The Company advocated for the comprehensive management of employee health, and actively promoted the integrated management of occupational health, physical health, and mental health of employees based on the prevention and treatment of occupational diseases. Implementation of key tasks Required and supervised subsidiaries to make rectiﬁcation to sites could not meet standards for dusts and poisonous matters. Checked the progress of rectiﬁcation monthly, and provided on-site guidance to subsidiaries. Rectiﬁed two sites with excessive poisonous chemical hazards and ten sites with excessive levels of dust throughout the year. At present, all sites that could not meet standards for dusts and poisonous matters have been rectiﬁed. Identiﬁcation and Control of Occupational Hazards Sinopec Corp. takes a comprehensive approach to identify and control occupational hazards. The Company focuses on the control of occupational disease hazards and systematically assesses the relevant health risks to identify workplace and personnel at higher risks, then adopts targeted control measures accordingly to protect employee health. The Company provided health education and training for all employees to raise their awareness of occupational disease prevention, workplace safety protection, healthy lifestyle, disease prevention, and mental health, and encouraged them to better manage thier health. In 2020, the Company organised a series of Regarding key occupational hazards： The Company studied the occupational exposure to chemical hazards, invited industry experts to give relevant lectures, and further reﬁned the requirements for categorised management. The company also researched on the identiﬁcation and countermeasures of occupational hazards for reﬁning and chemical enterprises, and conducted in-depth screening of systemic risks in the existing identiﬁcation and control system of occupational health hazards and relevant improvement suggestions. The Company strengthened the management and control of occupational harmful factors and formulated a list of hazardous factors for inspection and monitoring at workplace, including 112 poisonous matters, 20 types of dust, noise, and radiation, etc. expert lectures on the latest national occupational health standards, occupational health monitoring, noise hazard risk management and control, workplace safety protection equipment, etc. More than 3,000 technical management personnel at all levels participated in a total of eight of such training sessions. The Company actively studies the identiﬁcation of industrial hazard factors, and cooperated with the National Health Commission on the compilation of the Occupational Disease Hazard Factors Protection Manual for the Petrochemical Industry, including organising seminars for pilot application, updating content, and implementing pilot programmes. Employees receiving CPR training Study on noise exposure Studied noise control and the management of noise risks, and organised the research work on relevant prevention and control guidelines. Initiated and funded ﬁve noise control pilot projects. Implemented noise prevention and control measures, and rectiﬁed 54 posts with excessive noise exposures, with an annual rectiﬁcation rate of 40%. Drafted and circulated internal safety brieﬁngs to share and promote relevant management and technical measures. Providing health examination for employees Employee Training and Development Sinopec Corp. adheres to the talent-driven growth strategy. Aiming at "cultivating a talent team that supports the new industrial structure", the Company has deepened the reform of its talent development system and mechanism, focused on improving employee capabilities, and optimised the career path designs for employees to grow together with our employees. The Company carried out a variety of training activities for different employees which supplied a central platform to help employees improve professional skills. Vigorously carried out trainings for management staff at all levels, and developed an 8-level training programme covering new recruits, young leadership pilot programme candidates, young and middle-aged management staff, establishing a progressive training system from new recruits to management positions. Accelerated the training for strategic, leadership, and innovative talent, and organised a series of training programmes, such as the high-level seminars on innovation and development of the reﬁning and chemical industry, expert training on the general reﬁning process, and the training on integrated research and application of high-end materials, etc. Focused on the development of a skilled talent team with knowledge, skills and innovation capabilities following the strategy of "encouraging regular skilled talent to grow, enabling advanced skilled talent to expand their skill set, and promoting top skilled talent to become masters". The Company also took advantage of its online training capabilities and developed a variety of quality online training resources for employees through online learning, on-the-job training, community learning and other methods. In 2020, the total participation of employee training of the Company reached 1,259,800 person-times, totalling 27,721,300 hours. 1,259,800 person-times Total employee training participation 27,721,300 hours total training hours for employees Organised customised trainings for "leadership, professional, and reserve" international talent, and made efforts to develop a multi-level and multi-discipline training matrix for international talent, including capacity enhancement training for overseas project managers and training for international business professionals. Orientation for newly recruited graduates at the Innovation and Efﬁciency Base Caring for Employees Sinopec Corp. cares for each of its employees, and strives to forge an enabling "caring family" for all employees by building a warm, caring, and encouraging workplace and foster sense of belonging and cohesion. In 2020, with the vision of "Healthy Sinopec, Healthy Mentality", the Company implemented the Opinions on Further Promoting the Application of Employee Assistance Programme (EAP), and formally established the Sinopec Mental Health (EAP) Working Committee, to better protect the mental health of employees. In 2020, the Company organised three EAP trainings for 176 safety management and overseas personnel to enhance the management of safety and overseas operations. We also carried out a group-wide survey on our internal employee aid programme. The survey shows that we have provided aid to 113,341 employees, totalling RMB 187 million (including in-kind donations). The Company advocates the concept of "working happily and living healthily" and regularly organises a rich variety of cultural and sports activities to promote the physical and mental health of employees. Employee volunteers visited the parents of a colleague that couldnot return home for Chinese New Year celebration 113,341 employees beneﬁted RMB 187million of employee support fund Sinopec Corp. strives to take root in the communities where it operates. Adhering to the concept of "paying back to the local communities and contributing to local economy", the Company actively promotes localised and market-oriented operations, strives to create job opportunities, promote local economic development, and contribute to poverty alleviation and public welfare undertakings, aiming at growing together with communities to achieve coordinated economic, environmental, and social development. Responsible Value Chain Community Engagement and Development Product and Service Management Contributing to Philanthropy Responsible Value Chain Community Engagement and Development Sinopec Corp. attaches great importance to supply chain management and strives to integrate sustainability concepts into the supply chain management process. The Company has formulated the Sinopec Green Material Procurement Management Measures aiming at establishing a long-term green procurement management mechanism that is "green, low-carbon, circular, and efﬁcient". During the material procurement process, we give priorities to raw materials, products and services that are conducive to resource conservation and have the least impact on the environment by taking full consideration of related factors, including environmental protection, resource conservation, safety and health, circular and low-carbon, and recycle and reuse. The Company is committed to building a green supply chain spanning from design selection, procurement and fulﬁlment, warehousing and logistics, to decommission and disposal, taking the initiative to fulﬁlling our social responsibilities to protect the environment, conserve energy and reduce emissions together with our upstream and downstream subsidiaries. Supplier Management The Company has integrated environmental protection, resource conservation, safety management, and sustainability management into its assessment and qualiﬁcation process for suppliers by speciﬁcally adding pollution discharge permits, energy management system certiﬁcations, green product, and low-carbon product certiﬁcations to the list of qualiﬁcation requirements for suppliers, as well as no occurrence of major safety incident in the last years as a red line requirement. The Company regularly conducts on-site inspections of suppliers, covering the supplier's ISO14000, ISO18000 system certiﬁcations, workplace safety emergency management system, labour protection measures, discharge and emissions, and waste treatment. Health, safety and environmental management factors have been given greater weight in on-site inspection criteria. The Company attaches great importance to supplier compliance management and requires all suppliers to sign a Business Integrity Commitment document. Violator of the commitment will be disciplined by cancellation of the transaction involved and a three-year suspension of its supplier eligibility. The Company has established a supplier assessment and evaluation mechanism and developed sound disciplinary measures regarding the fulﬁlment of supplier contracts, such as alert, warning interview, suspension under risk, and handling of breach of contract. Suppliers with suspicious bidding behaviours such as bid rigging and collusion will be given a risk warning, as well as suppliers of major engineering projects with quality or on-time delivery risks. In 2020, the Company issued "Reminder Letter" to 143 suppliers and applied disciplinary actions to 41 suppliers that had breached the contract. Contractor Management The Company has developed the Sinopec Construction Project Bidding Criteria Document to integrate its HSSE management requirements and the Sinopec Safety Supervision and Management Measures for Contractors into criteria for engineering and construction contractors. All eligible bidders must have the necessary occupational health and safety, environmental and quality management systems to meet the criteria. The Company also increased the weight of HSSE evaluation results in the technical section of bidding document to 25%. Adhering to the concept of "serving communities and contributing to the prosperity of local economy" where it operates, Sinopec Corp. strives to protect the environment, promote industrialisation and urbanisation through job creation, project investment, tax payment, and contribute to the coordinatedeconomic, environmental and social development to achieve win-win development of both the Company and the communities where it operates. When conducting business overseas, we strive to be a responsible corporate citizen, respect and protect human rights, adhere to safe and compliant operations, support localised hiring and procurement, and actively manage the environmental impact of our operations. We help ensure energy supply, protect the environment, and support public welfare undertakings, establish good neighbourly relationship with both local governments and communities, and work together with them to form a partnership for promoting the comprehensive development of the local communities. We actively promoted the "Cultural Integration Programme", respecting local customs and cultural heritage, and we organised a variety of communication, cultural, sports and other team building activities to promote cross-cultural integration among employees. In 2020, the Company organised online "Open Day" events in China, with a record number of visitors, and "Community Open Day" events in Saudi Arabia and Russia. The employee localisation rates in our joint-ventures in Colombia, Angola, Russia, and Yanbu of Saudi Arabia reached 98%, 68%, 99%, and 86.7% respectively, and the reﬁnery in Yanbu generated 6,000 jobs both through direct hiring and in related supporting industries. Employee localisation rates in 2020: 98% in Colombia 68% in Angola 99% in Russia 86.7% in Saudi Arabia Employee volunteers of the UDM project in Russia visiting a local orphanage Product and Service Management Sinopec Corp. adheres to the tenet of "high quality, sufﬁcient quantity and customer satisfaction" and is committed to providing customers and consumers with high-quality products and services by continuously improving its product quality management system and service efﬁciency, and taking integrity and quality as top priorities. Quality Management The Company regards product quality as its "lifeline" and strictly abides by relevant laws and regulations, including the Product Quality Law of China, the Measurement Law of China and the Standardisation Law of China. The Company also has formulated internal regulations to strictly ensure product quality and safety, such as the Measures for Quality Management of Reﬁned Oil Products and Natural Gas and the Provisions on Accountability for Reﬁned Oil Products and Natural Gas Quality Incidents. Customer Satisfaction Survey Results in 2020: Reﬁned oil products Service Improvement The Company upholds the belief of "winning market with integrity, and creating value with service" and strives to continuously improve its customer service both online and ofﬂine in accordance with its service standards of "enthusiastic, efﬁcient, meticulous, and thoughtful in service". The Company established the Sinopec Corp. Customer Service Hotline (95388, 0) to provide 24-hour coordinated handling of customer service of all business units. In 2020, we innovatively launched the "one-touch refuelling service", which allows service station customers to have "contactless" refuelling service without leaving their vehicles by using mobile App. The mobile App also offers other functions to drivers such as recharging, purchasing, online invoicing, and navigation. Scored 4.82 (out of 5) based on 2.45 million customer reviews received. Customer Rights Protection The Company strictly abides by the Consumer Rights Protection Law of China and the Anti-Unfair Competition Law. The Company continuously improved its customer service by listening to feedback and suggestions from customers and consumers, conducting customer satisfaction surveys and analysing customer complaints. To do so, the Company standardised its management process of customer complaints, including the principles, procedures, and precautions regarding the handling of customer complaints. The Company adhered to the principles of lawfulness, fairness, transparency, and necessity to protect customer information. It required full disclosure of the purpose and method for the collection and use of customers' personal information, and ensures that they are accessed only when necessary. The Company regularly educated employees on information security and conﬁdentiality, strictly regulated the authorisation process, and actively identiﬁes and rectiﬁes privacy risks to comprehensively protect customer privacy. In 2020, there was no incident of major breach of customer privacy in the Company. Sinopec Corp. employees staying on the frontline to serve customers during the pandemic Contributing to Philanthropy Sinopec Corp. attaches great importance to fulﬁlling its social responsibilities and actively support public welfare activities, sharing its development results with society. In 2020, adhering to our commitment to giving back to society, we continued our support for public welfare activities in the ﬁelds of education, medical care, and caring for vulnerable groups, encouraged our employees to participate in volunteering services to contribute to society, and furthered our efforts to promote the normalised and sustainable development of public welfare undertakings. Chemical products Scored 91,4 (out of 100) based on 3,287 valid questionnaires received, with a 99% effectiveness rate, increased by 2.2% year-on-year. The Company also commissioned a third-party to carry out a special customer satisfaction survey for homopolypropylene and polyester products. Survey results indicated that the two products of the Company outperformed industry peers in overall customer satisfaction, product quality, and product technical services. Lubricants Scored 88 (out of 100), with no year-one-year change. Sinopec Lifeline Express Programme The Sinopec Lifeline Express (hereinafter referred to as "Lifeline Express") is a mobile ophthalmic railway hospital specialised in charitable medical services. The Lifeline Express is equipped with modern ophthalmic medical equipment and has four carriages, including a generator car, a camping car, an operation car, and a ward car. Since its launch in 2004, we have donated close to RMB180 million to the programme and built 21 Sinopec Cataract Treatment Centres. By providing free surgery to low-income cataract patients, the programme has brought hope to more than 46,000 patients and their families from 39 regions of 18 provinces and municipalities. In 2020, the Lifeline Express came to Hezhou City of Guangxi Autonomous Region. We fully leveraged our network advantages to actively promote the programme. Sinopec volunteers spent their holidays to help local medical workers to conduct household screening in local communities. A total of 1,006 cataract patients were cured through the Lifeline Express during the year. A cataract patient smiles after received surgery provided by the Sinopec Lifeline Express Programme Drivers' Home Programme for Truck Drivers A report released by the China Road Transport Association estimates that there are about 30 million truck drivers in China, and their unique working conditions make it difﬁcult for them to eat, shower and wash clothes regularly. In 2019, Sinopec offered help with its extensive coverage of service stations by building resting centres, i.e., Drivers' Home, for truck drivers at some of its service stations. Truck drivers could receive core services, such as secured parking space, self-serviced water supply, eating, showering and laundry services, and areas for resting, at these Drivers' Homes. Some of them also offered additional services, including vehicle maintenance, road rescue, fuel theft insurance, tips and education, access to information services, vehicle registration services, legal aid, and mobile phone charging, etc. By the end of 2020, we had built 575 qualiﬁed Drivers' Homes in 23 provinces. In Guangdong Province alone, we have built 99 Drivers' Homes that meet the qualiﬁcation standards of the Ministry of Transportation, becoming the ﬁrst enterprise in China with province- wide coverage of Drives' Home at all Sinopec service stations along expressways and national and provincial highways within the province. We plan to build another 3,000 Drivers' Homes in the next two years. 575 qualiﬁed Drivers' Homes established Warm Stations Programme Since 2013, we have been launching the Warm Station, Going Home with Love programme at our service stations to help home bound migrant workers before the Chinese New Year for eight consecutive years. In January 2020, we worked together with 30 partner organisations in Guangdong, Guangxi, Guizhou, Hunan and Jiangxi to offer free refuelling service, short-term accident insurance protection and other travel supplies to homebound migrant workers at our service stations. During the Chinese New Year holidays, we had served over 40 million migrant workers cumulatively. Sanitation Workers' Stations Programme The Sinopec Sanitation Workers' Station Programme was ofﬁcially launched in 2016 to welcome sanitation workers to use Sinopec service stations to rest and enjoy some convenient services. The programme later expanded to Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze River Delta, Pearl River Delta, and Sichuan and Chongqing. By 2020, the Sanitation Workers' Station Programme reached a coverage of 1,604 gas stations and 744 service stations nationwide. During the pandemic, we also provided free masks to trafﬁc police and sanitation workers at these locations to support these front-line heroes who stuck to their posts during the pandemic to provide necessary public services for society. Sinopec Lifeline Express arrived in Hezhou City, Guangxi 40 million migrant workers served cumulatively 744 Sanitation Workers' Station Guangxi Beihai Oil Product Company donated supplies to sanitation workers in the celebration of the Sanitation Workers' Day. Contributing to Society Key Performance Environmental Performance GHGs emissions and management Indicators 2018 2019 2020 GHGs emission (million tonnes CO2- equivalent ) 171.52 170.69 170.94 Direct GHGs emission 128.57 125.68 128.58 Indirect GHGs emission 42.95 45.01 42.36 31.26 23.18 24.42 137.65 144.93 144.32 2.61 2.58 2.20 59.32 57.55 81.17 1,010 1,263 1,290 226 397 600 2018 2019 2020 - - 283.56 - - 245.98 - - 23.75 - - 13.83 1 Oil & gas exploration and production segment Reﬁning and chemicals segment Marketing segment GHGs emission intensity (tonnes CO2-equivalent / RMB1 million) 2 CO2 capture (thousand tonnes) Methane recovery (million cubic metres) Indicators Methane emission (million cubic metres)Oil & gas exploration and production segment Reﬁning and chemicals segment Marketing segment Note: 1. The Company conducts GHGs emission (direct and indirect) accounting and veriﬁcation according to ISO14064-1:2006 standards, covering six gases including carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), hydro ﬂuoro carbons (HFCs), perﬂuorinated compounds (PFCs) and sulphur hexaﬂuoride (SF6).

2. GHGs emissions intensity = Greenhouse gas emission / revenue (in RMB million). Energy and resources Social Performance Indicators 2018 2019 2020 Consumption of comprehensive energy per RMB10,000 of production value (tonne of standard coal) Consumption of crude oil (million tonnes) Consumption of natural gas (billion cubic metres) Consumption of purchased electricity (billion kWh) Consumption of coal (million tonnes) Fresh water withdrawal for industrial use (million cubic metres) 0.496 1.33 3.83 30.57 15.18 657.46 0.494 1.21 4.14 32.26 14.77 650.36 0.490 1.07 3.78 30.83 15.00 643.20 Employment Indicators Total number of employeesMale employeesFemale employeesPercentage of female employees (%) 2018 423,543 - - 2019 402,206 - - 2020 384,065 257,053 127,012 35 33.8 33.1 Employees below 30 years of ageEmployees between 31 and 50 years of age Emissions, efﬂuents and wastes Indicators 2018 2019 2020 Sulphur dioxide (thousand tonnes) Employees over 51 years of ageEmployees newly hired during reporting period 67.2 64.6 61.9 Employees turnover during reporting period - - - - -- - - - - 40,076 254,948 89,041 16,011 13,963 Nitrogen oxides (thousand tonnes) 99.8 95.9 92.0 Employee turnover rate (%) 0.8 0.8 0.69 COD (thousand tonnes) Ammonia and nitrogen (thousand tonnes) Non-hazardous waste (thousand tonnes) 1 19.4 2.0 19.0 1.96 18.6 1.92 Turnover rate of employees below 30 years of age (%) Turnover rate of employees between 31 and 50 years of age (%) 2,229.0 2,115.32 1,710.8 Turnover rate of employees over 51 years of age (%) - - -- - - 1.5 0.5 0.3 Weight of disposed hazardous waste (thousand tonnes) 2 505.3 642.3 731.1 Percentage of female employees in management (%) 12.67 12.38 12.59 Note: 1. Refers to the total amount of non-hazardous waste that disposed by qualiﬁed third-parties.

2. Refers to the total amount of hazardous waste entrusted for disposal by qualiﬁed third-parties. Collective contract coverage (%) Social insurance coverage (%) Enterprise annuity coverage (%) 100 100 100 100 100 100 79.19 80.57 80.59 Percentage of ethnic minority employees(%) 3.8 3.7 3.8 Percentage of employees with labour union membership (%) 100 100 100 Workplace health and safety Indicators Employee occupational health examination coverage (%) Health examination and health record coverage (%) Number of newly diagnosed cases of occupational diseases Safety training coverage of frontline employees (%) Training participation rate of special operation personnel (%) Number of accidents reported Number of deaths due to production safety accidents Total recorded accident (Incident) rate (per 200,000 working-hours, %) Fatal accident rate (per 200,000 working-hours, %) Supply chain Indicators Number of suppliers passed qualiﬁcation assessmentPercentage of suppliers qualiﬁed by QHSE management system (%) Number of suppliers qualified by the quality management system (ISO 9000) Percentage of suppliers qualiﬁed by the quality management system (ISO 9000) (%) Number of suppliers qualified by the environmental management system (ISO 14000) Percentage of suppliers qualiﬁed by the environmental management system (ISO 14000) (%) Number of suppliers qualified by the occupational health and safety management system (ISO 18000) Percentage of suppliers qualified by the occupational health and safety management system (ISO 18000) (%) Concerted Efforts to Fight Topic 2 Achieving Poverty Eradication Goals Corporate Contributing to Against the Covid-19 Epidemic with Unwavering Commitment Governance Society 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 99 99 99.9 Investment in vocational training (10,000 RMB) 748.08 850.21 875.04 99 99 99.9 Vocational training coverage (%) 75 78.2 85.7 15 15 10 Total amount of vocational training (hours) - 10,190,302 12,853,165 100 100 100 Average training hours of employees (hours) - 25.34 33.47 100 100 100 Average training hours of male employees - 49.48 52.61 2 1 3 Average training hours of female employees - 49.83 53.53 3 1 3 Average training hours of senior management staff - 40.57 52.21 - - 0.1062 Average training hours of mid-level management staff - 41.62 48.65 - - 0.00072 Average training hours of grassroots employees - 50.26 45.62 Vocational training participation (person-time) 936,143 985,612 1,536,501 Online training participation (person-time) - 5,014,143 1,259,800 Total amount of online training (hours) - 101,903 27,721,300 Training participation rate of male employees (%) - 33.95 36.85 2018 2019 2020 Training participation rate of female employees (%) - 34.84 35.62 - 18,646 21,446 Training participation rate of senior management staff (%) - 81.18 95.6 26.0 31.1 31.3 Training participation rate of mid-level management staff (%) - 44.61 92.5 9,614 9,312 10,327 Training participation rate of grassroots employees (%) - 35.77 85.6 47.3 49.9 48.2 6,071 6,463 7,412 Public welfare 29.9 34.7 34.6 5,621 6,108 7,044 Indicators 2018 2019 2020 Number of patients cured under the Lifeline Express Programme 27.7 32.8 32.8 3,456 2,376 1,006 Employee training Indicators Independent Assurance Report 2021/SH-0196 (Page1/3) Independent practitioner's assurance report To the Board of Directors of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation We have been engaged to perform a limited assurance engagement on the selected 2020 key data as deﬁned below in the 2020 Sustainability Report of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (the "Company"). Selected Key Data The selected key data in the Company's 2020 Sustainability Report that is covered by this report is as follows: • GHGs emission (million tonnes CO2-equivalent)

• Direct GHGs emission (million tonnes CO2-equivalent)

• Indirect GHGs emission (million tonnes CO2-equivalent)

• CO2 capture (thousand tonnes)

• Consumption of crude oil (million tonnes)

• Consumption of natural gas (billion cubic metres)

• Consumption of purchased electricity (billion kWh)

• Consumption of coal (million tonnes)

• Weight of hazardous waste disposed by third-parties(thousand tonnes)

• Number of accidents reported

• Number of deaths due to production safety accidents

• Total number of employees

• Employee turnover rate (%)

• Number of patients cured under the Lifeline Express Programme Our assurance was with respect to the year ended 31 December 2020 information only and we have not performed any procedures with respect to earlier periods or any other elements included in the 2020 Sustainability Report. Criteria The criteria used by the Company to prepare the selected key data in the 2020 Sustainability Report is set out in the basis of reporting of the key data (the "basis of reporting") after this assurance report. The Board of Directors' Responsibilities 2021/SH-0196 (Page2/3) The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the preparation of the selected key data in the 2020 Sustainability Report in accordance with the basis of reporting. This responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining internal control relevant to the preparation of the selected key data in the 2020 Sustainability Report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Our Independence and Quality Control We have complied with the independence and other ethical requirement of the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants, which is founded on fundamental principles of integrity, objectivity, professional competence and due care, conﬁdentiality and professional behaviour. Our ﬁrm applies International Standard on Quality Control 1 and accordingly maintains a comprehensive system of quality control including documented policies and procedures regarding compliance with ethical requirements, professional standards and applicable legal and regulatory requirements. Practitioner's Responsibilities It is our responsibility to express a conclusion on the selected key data in the 2020 Sustainability Report based on our work. We conducted our work in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) "Assurance Engagements Other Than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information". This standard requires that we plan and perform our work to form the conclusion. The procedures performed in a limited assurance engagement vary in nature and timing from, and are less in extent than for a reasonable assurance engagement. Consequently the level of assurance in a limited assurance engagement is substantially lower than the assurance that would have been obtained had a reasonable assurance engagement been performed. Accordingly, we do not express a reasonable assurance opinion about whether the Company's 2020 selected key data in the 2020 Sustainability Report has been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the basis of reporting. Our work involves assessing the risks of material misstatement of the selected key data in the 2020 Sustainability Report whether due to fraud or error, and responding to the assessed risks. The extent of procedures selected depends on our judgment and assessment of the engagement risk. Within the scope of our work, we have performed the following procedures in the Head Ofﬁce, Sinopec Beijing Oil Products Company and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited. We have not conducted work in other subsidiaries. 1) Interviews with relevant departments of the Company involved in providing information for the selected key data within the Sustainability Report; and 2) Analytical procedure;

3) Examination, on a test basis, of documentary evidence relating to the selected key data on which we report;

4) Recalculation; and

5) Other procedures deemed necessary. 2021/SH-0196 (Page3/3) Inherent Limitation The absence of a signiﬁcant body of established practice on which to draw to evaluate and measure non-ﬁnancial information allows for different, but acceptable, measures and measurement techniques and can affect comparability between entities. Conclusion Based on the procedures performed and evidence obtained, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the 2020 selected key data in the 2020 Sustainability Report is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the basis of reporting. Restriction on Use Our report has been prepared for and only for the board of directors of the Company and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the content of this report. PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP Shanghai, China March 26, 2021 Appendices: Compilation and Reporting Basis of Key Data GHGs emission (million tonnes of CO2-equivalent): GHGs emission disclosed herein refers to the sum of direct GHGs emission and indirect GHGs emission produced by the production operation subsidiaries of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation. Direct GHGs emission (million tonnes of CO2-equivalent): Direct GHGs emission disclosed herein refers to direct GHGs emission from ﬁxed emission source, mobile emission source, process emission source and escape emission source produced by the production operation subsidiaries of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation. Indirect GHGs emission (million tonnes of CO2-equivalent): Indirect GHGs emission herein refers to indirect greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the consumption of purchased electricity, purchased heat (steam), etc by the production operation subsidiaries of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation. CO2 capture (thousand tonnes): CO2 capture herein refers to the total amount of carbon dioxide captured by reﬁnery enterprises of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation in carbon dioxide recovery work. Consumption of crude oil (million tonnes): Consumption of crude oil herein refers to total end-use crude oil consumed by industrial subsidiaries of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation. Consumption of natural gas (billion cubic metres): Consumption of natural gas herein refers to total end-use natural gas consumed by industrial subsidiaries of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation. Consumption of purchased electricity (billion kWh): Consumption of purchased electricity herein refers to the difference between total consumption of electricity of industrial subsidiaries of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation and their self-generated electricity. Consumption of coal (million tonnes): Consumption of coal herein refers to total coal consumed by industrial subsidiaries of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation. Weight of hazardous waste disposed by third-parties (thousand tons): Weight of disposed hazardous waste herein refers to the total weight of hazardous waste entrusted for process and disposal, which is collected in the Environmental Protection Information System of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation. Number of accidents reported: Number of accidents reported herein refers to the number of General Grade A and higher accidents that occurred of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation. A General Grade A accident means an accident in which some person died. Number of deaths due to production safety accidents: Number of deaths due to production safety accidents herein refers to the number of permanent employees that are eventually conﬁrmed dead in General Grade A accidents of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation. Total number of employees: Total number of employees herein refers to the total number of employees who has signed full-time employment contracts with China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, excluding dispatched employees. Employee turnover rate (%): Employee turnover rate herein refers to the proportion of the number of employees whose labor contracts were terminated by China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation for personal reasons (excluding ordinary employees such as gas station operators). Number of patients cured under the Lifeline Express Programme: Number of patients cured under the Lifeline Express Programme herein refers to the number of patients who have undergone rehabilitation surgery in the Lifeline Express Programme, which was launched by China Healthy Express Foundation in reporting year and supported by China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation. Addressing Environmental Safety Respecting Human Contributing to Climate Change Protection Management Rights Society Report Content Indexes HKEX ESG Reporting Guide Content Index Subject Areas, Aspects, General Disclosures and KPIs A: Environmental General Disclosure Information on: (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a signiﬁcant impact on the issuer relating to air and greenhouse gas emissions, discharges into water and land, and generation of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. KPI A1.1 KPI A1.2 Aspect A1:Emissions General Disclosure: Policies on the efﬁcient use of resources, including energy, water and other raw materials. The types of emissions and respective emissions data. Direct (Scope 1) and energy indirect (Scope 2) greenhouse gas emissions (in tonnes) and, where appropriate, intensity (e.g. per unit of production volume, per facility). KPI A1.3 KPI A1.4 KPI A1.5 KPI A1.6 KPI A2.1 Aspect A2:Use of ResourcesAspect A3:The Environment and NaturalResources Total hazardous waste produced (in tonnes) and, where appropriate, intensity (e.g. per unit of production volume, per facility). Total non-hazardous waste produced (in tonnes) and, where appropriate, intensity (e.g. per unit of production volume, per facility). Description of emissions target(s) set and steps taken to achieve them. Description of how hazardous and non-hazardous wastes are handled, and a description of reduction target(s) set and steps taken to achieve them. Direct and/or indirect energy consumption by type (e.g. electricity, gas or oil) in total (kWh in '000s) and intensity (e.g. per unit of production volume, per facility). KPI A2.2 KPI A2.3 KPI A2.4 KPI A2.5 General Disclosure: Policies on minimizing the issuer's signiﬁcant impacts on the environment and natural resources. Water consumption in total and intensity (e.g. per unit of production volume, per facility). Description of energy use efﬁciency target(s) set and steps taken to achieve them. Description of whether there is any issue in sourcing water that is ﬁt for purpose, water efﬁciency target(s) set and steps taken to achieve them. Total packaging material used for ﬁnished products (in tonnes) and, if applicable, with reference to per unit produced. Description of the signiﬁcant impacts of activities on the environment and natural resources and KPI A3.1 the actions taken to manage them. Pages 37, 51-55 83 83 84 84 34-45 53-56 57-58 84 84 35-39 57 - 48-50, 59 51-52, 87 Aspect A4: Climate Change General Disclosure: Policies on identiﬁcation and mitigation of signiﬁcant climate-related issues which have impacted, and those which may impact, the issuer. KPI A4.1 Description of the signiﬁcant climate-related issues which have impacted, and those which may impact, the issuer, and the actions taken to manage them. 32-34 35-45 Subject Areas, Aspects, General Disclosures and KPIs B. Social Employment and Labour PracticesPagesAspect B1: Employment General Disclosure Information on: (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a signiﬁcant impact on the issuer relating to providing a safe working environment and protecting employees from occupational hazards. Aspect B2:Health and Safety KPI B2.1 Aspect B3: Developmentand TrainingAspect B4: General Disclosure Information on: (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a signiﬁcant impact on the issuer relating to compensation and dismissal, recruitment and promotion, working hours, rest periods, equity opportunity, diversity, anti-discrimination, and other beneﬁts and welfare. KPI B1.1 KPI B1.2 KPI B2.2 KPI B2.3 General Disclosure: Policies on improving employees' knowledge and skills for discharging duties at work. Description of training activities. Total workforce by gender, employment type (for example, full- or part- time), age group and geographical region. Employee turnover rate by gender, age group and geographical region. Number and rate of work-related fatalities occurred in each of the past three years including the reporting year. Lost days due to work injury. Description of occupational health and safety measures adopted, and how they are implemented and monitored. KPI B3.1 KPI B3.2 General Disclosure Information on: (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a signiﬁcant impact on the issuer relating to preventing child and forced labour. Labour Standards KPI B4.1 Description of measures to review employment practices to avoid child and forced labour. KPI B4.2 The percentage of employees trained by gender and employee category (e.g. senior management, middle management). The average training hours completed per employee by gender and employee category. Description of steps taken to eliminate such practices when discovered. 70-71 85 85 62-64 86 86 64-67, 72 74-75 87 87 70 70 70 Addressing Environmental Safety Respecting Human Contributing to Climate Change Protection Management Rights Society Subject Areas, Aspects, General Disclosures and KPIs B. Social Operating Practices Pages General Disclosure: Policies on managing environmental and social risks of the supply chain. KPI B5.1 Aspect B5:Supply Chain Management General Disclosure Information on: (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a signiﬁcant impact on the issuer relating to health and safety, advertising, labelling and privacy matters relating to products and services provided and methods of redress. Number of suppliers by geographical region. KPI B5.2 KPI B5.3 KPI B5.4 Aspect B6:Product Responsibility General Disclosure Information on: (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a signiﬁcant impact on the issuer relating to bribery, extortion, fraud and money laundering. Description of practices relating to engaging suppliers, number of suppliers where the practices are being implemented, and how they are implemented and monitored. Description of practices used to identify environmental and social risks along the supply chain, and how they are implemented and monitored. Description of practices used to promote environmentally preferable products and services when selecting suppliers, and how they are implemented and monitored. KPI B6.1 KPI B6.2 KPI B6.3 KPI B6.4 KPI B6.5 Aspect B7:Anti- corruption Percentage of total products sold or shipped subject to recalls for safety and health reasons. Number of products and service related complaints received and how they are dealt with. Description of practices relating to observing and protecting intellectual property rights. Description of quality assurance process and recall procedures. Description of consumer data protection and privacy policies, and how they are implementedand monitored. KPI B7.1 KPI B7.2 KPI B7.3 Number of concluded legal cases regarding corrupt practices brought against the issuer or its employees during the reporting period and the outcomes of the cases. Description of preventive measures and whistle-blowing procedures, and how they are implemented and monitored. Description of anti-corruption training provided to directors and staff. 78 86 78 78 78 80 - 80 19, 27 80 80 19-21 21 20-21 21 Community Aspect B8: CommunityInvestment General Disclosure: Policies on community engagement to understand the needs of the communities where the issuer operates and to ensure its activities take into consideration the communities' interests. KPI B8.1 KPI B8.2 Focus areas of contribution (e.g. education, environmental concerns, labour needs, health, culture, sport). Resources contributed (e.g. money or time) to the focus area. 7-9, 10-13 79, 81-82 7-9, 79, 87 10-13 UNGC Ten Principles Index Scope UNGC's Ten Principles Pages Human Rights Businesses should support and respect the protection of internationally proclaimed human rights; and Make sure that they are not complicit in human rights abuses. Businesses should uphold the freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining; Labour The elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labour; The effective abolition of child labour; and The elimination of discrimination in respect of employment and occupation. Businesses should support a precautionary approach to environmental challenges Environment Undertake initiatives to promote greater environmental responsibility; and Encourage the development and diffusion of environmentally friendly technologies. Anti-Corruption Businesses should work against corruption in all its forms, including extortion and bribery. TCFD Index 70 70 71 70 70 70-71 32-34, 48 35-45, 53-59 35-45, 51-52 19-21 TCFD recommended disclosures Pages Governance: Disclose the organisation's governance around climate-related issues and opportunities. a) Describe the board's oversight of climate-related risks and opportunities.

b) Describe the management's role in assessing and managing climate-related risks and opportunities. Strategy: Disclose the actual and potential impacts of climate-related risks and opportunities on the organisation's business, strategy and ﬁnancial planning where such information is material. a) Describe the climate-related risks and opportunities the organisation has identiﬁed over the short, medium, and long term.

b) Describe the impact of climate-related risks and opportunities on the organisation's businesses, strategy and ﬁnancial planning. c) Describe the resilience of the organisation's strategy, taking into consideration different climate-related scenarios, including a 2°C or lower scenario. Risk Management: Disclose how the organisation identiﬁes, assesses and manages climate-related risks. a) Describe the organisation's processes for identifying and assessing climate-related risks.

b) Describe the organisation's processes for managing climate-related risks.

c) Describe how processes for identifying, assessing and managing climate-related risks are integrated into the organisation's overall risk management. Metrics and Targets: Disclose the metrics and targets used to assess and manage relevant climate-related risks and opportunities where such information is material. a) Disclose the metrics used by the organisation to assess climate-related risks and opportunities in line with its strategy and risk management process b) Disclose Scope 1, Scope 2 and, if appropriate, Scope 3 GHG emissions, and the related risks.

Scope Criteria for UNGC Advanced Level Pages Criterion 1: Key aspects of the Company's advanced level sustainability strategy in line with Global Compact principles Strategy Governance and Engagement Criterion 2: Effective decision-making processes and systems of governance for corporate sustainability Criterion 3: Engagement with all important stakeholders UN Goals and Issues Criterion 4: Actions taken in support of broader UN goals and issueCriterion 5: Robust commitments, strategies or policies in the area of human rights Human Rights Implementation Criterion 6: Effective management systems to integrate the human rights principle Criterion 7: Effective monitoring and evaluation mechanisms of human rights integrationCriterion 8: Key outcomes of the human rights integration 70-75 2-3, 16 23, 32, 48-50, 62, 70, 78 27, 78-79, 81-82 26 70-71 23, 70-71 23, 70-71 Criterion 9: Robust commitments, strategies or policies in the area of Labour 70-71 Criterion 10: Effective management systems to integrate the Labour principle Labour Principles Implementation Criterion 11: Effective monitoring and evaluation mechanisms of the labour principle integration Criterion 12: Key outcomes of the Labour principle integration Criterion 13: Robust commitments, strategies or policies in the area of environmental stewardship Environmental Stewardship Implementation Criterion 14: Effective management systems to integrate the environmental principle Criterion 15: Effective monitoring and evaluation mechanisms for environmental stewardship Criterion 16: Key outcomes of the environmental principle integration Criterion 17: Robust commitments, strategies or policies in the area of anti-corruption Criterion 18: Effective management systems to integrate the anti-corruption principle Anti-Corruption Implementation Criterion 19: Effective monitoring and evaluation mechanisms for the integration of anti-corruption Criterion 20: Key outcomes of the anti-corruption principle integration Value Chain Implementation Criterion 21: Implementation of the Global Compact principles in the value chain Criterion 22: The COP provides information on the Company's proﬁle and context of operation Transparency and Veriﬁcation Criterion 23: The COP incorporates high standards of transparency and disclosure Criterion 24: The COP is independently veriﬁed by a credible third-party 23, 70-75 23, 70-75 85-87 33-34, 48, 51-59 52-58 48-50 39, 41-45, 51-59 19-21 19-21 19-21 20-21 78-79 About this report About this report 88-90 Dear Readers, Thank you for reading this report. Your opinions and suggestions are important to us and can help us improve the preparation of future reports. Please help us by completing the following Feedback Form and sending it to the following address: Oﬃce of the Board China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation No.22 Chaoyangmen North Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100728, PRC Your Information Name: Organisation: Title: Tel: Fax: E-mail: Content Very good / Good / Fair / Poor/ Very poor This report provides a complete and accurate description of the signiﬁcant economic, social and environmental impacts of Sinopec Corp. This report responds to and discloses information about the concerns of stakeholders. The information, indicators and data disclosed in this report are clear, accurate and complete. This report is easy to read, i.e., its structure, content, wording and layout are well designed. 1. What do you like the most of this report? 2. What other information do you think that should be included in this report? 3. What are your suggestions that how we can better prepare our sustainable development progress report in the future? Attachments Original document

