China Petroleum & Chemical : Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibilities for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 00386) Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2020 The board of directors (the "Board") of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") hereby announces the audited results of Sinopec Corp. and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020. This announcement, containing the full text of the 2020 Annual Report of Sinopec Corp., complies with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcement of annual results. The full text of the 2020 Annual Report of Sinopec Corp. is published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and of Sinopec Corp. (www.sinopec.com/listco/). Printed version of the 2020 Annual Report of Sinopec Corp. will be delivered to the shareholders of H shares of Sinopec Corp. in April 2021. PUBLICATION OF RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT Both the Chinese and English versions of this results announcement are available on the websites of Sinopec Corp. (www.sinopec.com/listco/) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkex.com.hk). In the event of any discrepancies in interpretations between the English version and Chinese version, the Chinese version shall prevail. By Order of the Board China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Huang Wensheng Vice President and Secretary to the Board of Directors Beijing, the PRC, 26 March 2021 As of the date of this announcement, directors of the Company are: Zhang Yuzhuo*, Ma Yongsheng#, Yu Baocai#, Liu Hongbin#, Ling Yiqun#, Zhang Shaofeng*, Tang Min+, Cai Hongbin+, Ng, Kar Ling Johnny+. # Executive Director

* Non-executive Director

+ Independent Non-executive Director CONTENTS 2 Company Profile

3 Principal Financial Data and Indicators

6 Changes in Share Capital and Shareholdings of Principal Shareholders

8 Chairman's Address

10 Business Review and Prospects

17 Management's Discussion and Analysis

28 Significant Events

37 Connected Transactions

39 Corporate Governance

46 Report of the Board of Directors

54 Report of the Board of Supervisors

56 Directors, Supervisors, Senior Management and Employees

71 Principal Wholly-owned and Controlled Subsidiaries

72 Financial Statements

207 Corporate Information

208 Documents for Inspection This annual report includes forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including but not limited to projections, targets, reserve and other estimates and business plans) are forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results or developments may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties. The Company makes the forward-looking statements referred to herein as at 26 March 2021 and unless required by regulatory authorities, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements. COMPANY PROFILE Company Profile IMPORTANT NOTICE: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, DIRECTORS, THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, SUPERVISORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT OF SINOPEC CORP. WARRANT THAT THERE ARE NO FALSE REPRESENTATIONS, MISLEADING STATEMENTS OR MATERIAL OMISSIONS IN THIS ANNUAL REPORT, AND JOINTLY AND SEVERALLY ACCEPT FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUTHENTICITY, ACCURACY AND COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNUAL REPORT. THERE IS NO OCCUPANCY OF NON-OPERATING FUNDS BY THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS OF SINOPEC CORP. MR. YU BAOCAI, A DIRECTOR OF SINOPEC CORP., WAS ON LEAVE FOR BUSINESS REASONS AND COULD NOT ATTEND THE 21ST MEETING OF THE SEVENTH SESSION OF THE BOARD, MR. YU BAOCAI HAS AUTHORISED MR. LING YIQUN TO VOTE ON HIS BEHALF FOR THE RESOLUTIONS AT THIS BOARD MEETING. MR. ZHANG YUZHUO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD, MR. MA YONGSHENG, PRESIDENT, MS. SHOU DONGHUA, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND HEAD OF THE FINANCIAL DEPARTMENT OF SINOPEC CORP. WARRANT THE AUTHENTICITY AND COMPLETENESS OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONTAINED IN THIS ANNUAL REPORT. THE AUDIT COMMITTEE OF SINOPEC CORP. HAS REVIEWED THE ANNUAL REPORT OF SINOPEC CORP. FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020. THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 OF THE COMPANY PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PRC ACCOUNTING STANDARDS FOR BUSINESS ENTERPRISES (CASs) AND INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS (IFRS) HAVE BEEN AUDITED BY PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS ZHONG TIAN LLP AND PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS RESPECTIVELY. BOTH FIRMS HAVE ISSUED STANDARD UNQUALIFIED AUDITOR'S REPORT. AS APPROVED AT THE 21ST MEETING OF THE SEVENTH SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SINOPEC CORP., THE BOARD PROPOSED A FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF RMB 0.13 (TAX INCLUSIVE) PER SHARE FOR 2020, COMBINING WITH THE SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF RMB 0.07 (TAX INCLUSIVE) PER SHARE, THE TOTAL CASH DIVIDEND FOR 2020 WILL BE RMB 0.20 (TAX INCLUSIVE) PER SHARE. THE DIVIDEND PROPOSAL IS SUBJECT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' APPROVAL AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE YEAR 2020. COMPANY PROFILE Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations include the exploration and production, pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; the production, sale, storage and transportation of refinery products, petrochemical products, coal chemical products, synthetic fibre, and other chemical products; the import and export, including an import and export agency business, of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; and research, development and application of technologies and information. DEFINITIONS: In this report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the meaning as set out below: Sinopec Corp.: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Company: Sinopec Corp. and its subsidiaries China Petrochemical Corporation: The controlling shareholder of Sinopec Corp., China Petrochemical Corporation Sinopec Group: China Petrochemical Corporation and its subsidiaries NDRC: China National Development and Reform Commission RMC: Oil and Natural Gas Reserves Management Committee of the Company CSRC: China Securities Regulatory Commission Hong Kong Stock Exchange: The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Hong Kong Listing Rules: Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited CONVERSION: For domestic production of crude oil, 1 tonne = 7.1 barrels For overseas production of crude oil: 1 tonne = 7.20 barrels in 2020, 1 tonne = 7.21 barrels in 2019, 1 tonne = 7.21 barrels in 2018 For production of natural gas, 1 cubic meter = 35.31 cubic feet Refinery throughput is converted at 1 tonne = 7.35 barrels PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL DATA AND INDICATORS 1 FINANCIAL DATA AND INDICATORS PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CASs (1) Principal financial data Items Operating income Operating income other than principal activities Operating income from principal activities Operating profit Profit before taxation Net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company Net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company excluding extraordinary gains and losses Net cash flow from operating activities Items Operating income 2020 RMB million 2,105,984 2,038,483 Net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company Net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company excluding extraordinary gains and losses (adjusted) RMB million 2,959,799 67,501 2,882,776 50,331 47,969 32,924 (1,565) 167,518 57,619 54,280 153,619 First Quarter RMB million 554,482 (19,866) Net cash flow from operating activities Items Total assets Total liabilities Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the Company Total number of shares (1,000 shares) (2) Principal financial indicators Items Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Basic earnings per share (excluding extraordinary gains and losses) Weighted average return on net assets (%) Weighted average return (excluding extraordinary gains and losses) on net assets (%) Net cash flow from operating activities per share Items Net assets attributable to equity shareholders of the Company per share Liabilities to assets ratio (%) Note: Liabilities to assets ratio= total liabilities/total assets 2019 For the year ended 31 December 2019 (before adjustment) RMB million 2,966,193 77,023 65,705 2,900,488 90,134 90,025 90,111 90,016 57,591 54,271 153,420 For the year of 2020 Second Quarter RMB million 478,582 Change (%) (28.8) (12.4) (29.3) (44.2) (46.8) (42.9) (102.9) 9.0 Third (20,444) (67,970) (3,135) (3,960) 108,335 Quarter RMB million 519,337 46,435 14,147 43,824 2019 2020 RMB million (adjusted) RMB million As of 31 December 2019 (before Quarter RMB million 553,583 9,490 8,692 83,329 adjustment) RMB millionChange (%) 1,733,805 849,929 742,463 1,760,286 881,912 739,965 1,755,071 878,166 739,169 (1.5) (3.6) 0.3 121,071,210 121,071,210 121,071,210 - 2019 (adjusted)For the year ended 31 December 2019 (before 2020 RMB adjustment) RMB RMB 0.272 0.476 0.476 0.272 0.476 0.476 (0.013) 0.448 0.448 4.44 7.90 7.90 (0.21) 7.44 7.45 1.384 1.269 1.267 2020 RMB 6.132 49.02 2019 (adjusted)As of 31 December 2019 (before adjustment) (adjusted) RMB million 2018 2018 (before adjustment) RMB million 2,882,077 2,891,179 78,152 65,566 2,803,925 2,825,613 101,625 101,474 100,731 100,502 63,179 59,633 175,937 63,089 59,630 175,868 Fourth Total RMB million 2,105,984 32,924 (1,565) 167,518 (adjusted) RMB million 2018 2018 (before adjustment) RMB million 1,597,402 1,592,308 738,280 734,649 719,148 718,355 121,071,210 121,071,210 Change 2018 (adjusted) 2018 (before adjustment) (%) RMB RMB (42.9) (42.9) (102.9) (3.46) percentage points 0.522 0.521 0.522 0.521 0.492 0.493 8.67 8.67 (7.65) percentage points 8.18 8.20 9.1 1.453 1.453 Change 2018 (adjusted) 2018 (before adjustment) RMB 6.112 50.1 RMB 6.105 50.04 0.3 (1.08) percentage points (%) RMB 5.940 46.22 RMB 5.933 46.14 PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL DATA AND INDICATORS (CONTINUED) Items RMB million RMB million RMB million Net (gain)/loss on disposal of non-current assets (973) 1,318 742 Donations 301 209 180 Government grants (8,605) (6,857) (7,482) Gain on holding and disposal of business and various investments (37,520) (410) (1,023) Other non-operating expenses, net 2,992 634 1,383 Subtotal (43,805) (5,106) (6,200) Tax effect 6,611 1,642 2,377 Total (37,194) (3,464) (3,823) Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the Company (34,489) (3,339) (3,546) Minority interests (2,705) (125) (277) (4) Items measured by fair values Unit: RMB million Influence on the profit Items Changes of the year Other equity instruments 4 156 Derivative financial instruments 109 (1,252) Cash flow hedging 9,485 2,886 Financial assets held for trading Total (5) Significant changes of items in the financial statements (3) Extraordinary items and corresponding amounts For the year ended 31 December (Income)/expenses 2020 2019 Beginning of the year 1,521 End of the year 1,525 48 (1,940) 3,319 2,948 157 7,545 1 9,228 (3,318) 6,280 2018 114 1,904 The table below sets forth the reasons for those changes of items in the financial statements where the fluctuation was more than 30% during the reporting period: Items Cash at bank and on hand Financial assets held for trading Derivative financial assets Accounts receivable Short-term loans Non-current liabilities due within one year Debentures payable Cash paid for goods and services Cash received from disposal of investments Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other business entities As of 31 December 2020 2019 RMB million RMB million RMB million (%) Reasons for change 184,412 128,052 56,360 44.01 Cash received from pipeline business transaction and the impact of decrease in inventory and accounts receivable. (3,318) (99.97) Structured deposit withdrawal at maturity of RMB 3.3 billion. 11,691 1,396.77 Mainly due to increased floating earning from crude oil hedging. (18,788) (34.55) Mainly due to strengthened cash flow management and decreased product selling price. (10,440) (33.47) Short-term loans repayment at maturity. (46,997) (67.63) Mainly due to the repayment of non-interest maturity loan of shareholder. 19,199 100.22 Mainly due to mid-term notes with a total amount of RMB 20 billion in the first half of 2020. 837,723 (32.32) Mainly due to decrease in crude oil price and business scale. (24,345) (67.63) Decrease in received structured deposit. 49,869 - Cash received from selling the pipeline business. Increase/(decrease) Amount Percentage 1 12,528 35,587 20,756 22,493 38,356 3,319 837 54,375 31,196 69,490 19,157 (1,754,016) (2,591,739) 11,651 49,869 35,996 - 2 FINANCIAL INFORMATION EXTRACTED FROM THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS Items Turnover and other operating revenues Operating profit Profit before taxation Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company Basic earnings per share (RMB) Diluted earnings per share (RMB) Return on capital employed (%) Return on net assets (%) Net cash generated from operating activities per share (RMB)Items Non-current assets Net current liabilities Non-current liabilities Non-controlling interests Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company Net assets per share (RMB) Adjusted net assets per share (RMB) 2020 2,105,984 For the year ended 31 December 2019 2,959,799 13,193 86,374 48,143 90,022 33,096 57,493 0.273 0.475 0.273 0.475 6.22 8.98 4.46 7.78 1.384 1.269 As of 31 December 2020 1,278,410 328,757 66,795 141,364 741,494 6.124 5.914 2018 Unit: RMB million 2017 2,882,077 2016 2,348,931 1,923,273 82,564 71,817 77,664 99,339 86,964 80,544 61,708 51,384 46,884 0.51 0.424 0.387 0.51 0.424 0.387 9.24 8.27 7.32 8.59 7.07 6.59 1.453 1.579 1.770 Unit: RMB million 2019 2018 2017 2016 1,312,976 1,091,930 1,069,984 1,089,911 132,668 63,140 52,101 74,970 303,004 170,792 163,374 181,941 138,358 139,921 127,509 121,046 738,946 718,077 727,000 711,954 6.103 5.931 6.005 5.880 5.953 5.748 5.875 5.816

3 MAJOR DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PREPARED UNDER CASs AND IFRS PLEASE REFER TO PAGE 200 OF THE REPORT. CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL AND SHAREHOLDINGS OF PRINCIPAL SHAREHOLDERS 1 CHANGES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL There is no change in the number and nature of issued shares of Sinopec Corp. during the reporting period.

2 NUMBER OF SHAREHOLDERS AND THEIR SHAREHOLDINGS As of 31 December 2020, the total number of shareholders of Sinopec Corp. was 533,319 including 527,573 holders of A shares and 5,746 holders of H shares. As of 28 February 2021, the total number of shareholders of Sinopec Corp. was 508,489. Sinopec Corp. has complied with requirement for minimum public float under the Hong Kong Listing Rules. (1) Shareholdings of top ten shareholders The shareholdings of top ten shareholders as of 31 December 2020 are listed as below: Name of shareholders China Petrochemical Corporation State-owned Share HKSCC Nominees Limited2 H Share ʕ਷ᗇՎږፄٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ A Share ࠰ಥʕ̯ഐၑϞࠢʮ̡ A Share ʕ਷ɛྪڭᎈٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ Ñ ʱߎ Ñ ࡈɛʱߎ Ñ005LÑFH002လ A Share ʕ਷ɛྪڭᎈٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ Ñ ෂ୕ Ñ ౷ஷڭᎈପۜ Ñ005LÑCT001လ A Share ʕ̯䁩ږ༟ପ၍ଣϞࠢப΂ʮ̡ A Share ʕ਷ʈਠვБ Ñ ɪᗇ50ʹ׸ۨක׳όܸᅰᗇՎҳ༟ਿږ A Share Ό਷ٟڭਿږɓɓʬଡ଼Υ A Share 䁩૴బਿږ၍ଣٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ Ñ ٟڭਿږ1103ଡ଼Υ A Share Unit: share Number of shares subject Nature of Percentage of Total number of Changes of to pledges or Shareholders shareholdings % shares held shareholding1 lock-up 68.31 82,709,227,393 0 0 20.97 25,385,280,408 (2,128,597) unknown 2.16 2,609,312,057 0 0 0.69 841,072,282 269,227,962 0 0.67 815,670,168 605,892,688 0 0.67 814,606,031 643,272,938 0 0.27 322,037,900 0 0 0.08 99,590,176 (3,491,593) 0 0.07 85,968,400 85,968,400 0 0.06 70,000,000 (40,000,000) 0 Changes in Share Capital and Shareholdings of Principal Shareholders Note 1: As compared with the number of shares held as of 31 December 2019. Note 2: Sinopec Century Bright Capital Investment Limited, an overseas wholly-owned subsidiary of China Petrochemical Corporation, held 553,150,000 H shares, accounting for 0.46% of the total issued share capital of Sinopec Corp. Those shareholdings are included in the total number of the shares held by HKSCC Nominees Limited. Statement on the connected relationship or acting in concert among the above-mentioned shareholders: Apart from ʕ਷ɛྪڭᎈٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ Ñ ʱߎ Ñ ࡈɛʱߎ Ñ005LÑFH002လ and ʕ਷ɛྪڭᎈٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ Ñ ෂ୕ Ñ ౷ஷڭᎈପۜ Ñ005LÑCT001လ which were both managed by ʕ਷ɛྪڭᎈٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡, Sinopec Corp. is not aware of any connected relationship or acting in concert among or between the above-mentioned shareholders. (2) Information disclosed by the shareholders of H shares in accordance with the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO) as of 31 December 2020 % of Sinopec Corp.'s issued Name of shareholders Status of shareholders Citigroup Inc. Person having a security interest in shares 7,810,000 (L) 0.03 (L) Interest of corporation controlled by 121,092,483 (L) 0.47 (L) cthe substantial shareholder 119,342,984 (S) 0.47 (S) Approved lending agent 2,167,641,996 (L) 8.50 (L) GIC Private Limited Investment manager 1,531,058,022 (L) 6.00 (L) BlackRock, Inc. Interest of corporation controlled by 1,510,306,390 (L) 5.92 (L) the substantial shareholder 1,709,000 (S) 0.01 (S) Schroders Plc Investment manager 1,291,515,302 (L) 5.06 (L) Number of shares interested voting shares (H Share) Note: (L): Long position, (S): Short position 3 ISSUANCE AND LISTING OF SECURITIES (1) Issuance of securities during the reporting period Not Applicable. (2) Existing employee shares Not Applicable.

4 CHANGES IN THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS AND THE DE FACTO CONTROLLER There was no change in the controlling shareholder and the de facto controller of Sinopec Corp. during the reporting period. (1) Controlling shareholder The controlling shareholder of Sinopec Corp. is China Petrochemical Corporation. Established in July 1998, China Petrochemical Corporation is a state-authorised investment organisation and a state-owned enterprise. The legal representative is Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo. Through re-organization in 2000, China Petrochemical Corporation injected its principal petroleum and petrochemical businesses into Sinopec Corp. and retained certain petrochemical facilities. It provides well-drilling services, well-logging services, downhole operation services, services in connection with manufacturing and maintenance of production equipment, engineering construction, and utility services including water and power and social services. (2) Other than HKSCC Nominees Limited, there was no other legal person shareholder holding 10% or more of the total issued share capital of Sinopec Corp. Shares of other listed companies directly held by China Petrochemical Corporation Name of Company Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co. Ltd. Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation Sinopec Oilfield Equipment Corporation China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd. Number of Shares Held Shareholding Percentage 2,907,856,000 65.67% 10,727,896,364 56.51% 456,756,300 912,886,426 58.74% 13.54% Note:China Petrochemical Corporation holds 2,595,786,987 H shares of Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation (the "SSC") through Sinopec Century Bright Capital Investment Ltd., a wholly-owned overseas subsidiary of China Petrochemical Corporation, accounting for 13.67% of the total share capital of SSC. Such shareholdings are excluded from the total shares of SSC directly held by China Petrochemical Corporation indicated above. (3) Basic information of the de facto controller China Petrochemical Corporation is the de facto controller of Sinopec Corp. (4) Diagram of the equity and controlling relationship between Sinopec Corp. and its de facto controller * : Inclusive of 553,150,000 H shares held by Sinopec Century Bright Capital Investment Ltd. (overseas wholly-owned subsidiary of China Petrochemical Corporation) through HKSCC Nominees Limited. Changes in Share Capital and Shareholdings of Principal Shareholders CHAIRMAN'S ADDRESS Dear Shareholders and Friends: On behalf of the Board of Directors, the management, and our entire staff, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our shareholders and the community for your interest and support. 2020 was truly an unprecedented year. Faced with the global COVID-19 pandemic and a severe economic recession worldwide, international oil prices endured a historic slide as market demand sharply contracted. Under a complex web of risks and problems, instability and unpredictability were evidently growing. In the wake of this extraordinary and severe impact, the Company's Board of Directors maintained a steady grip on all developments, while management worked closely with all staff to focus on major issues and areas such as system optimization, baseline risk prevention and control and turning risks into opportunities, as well as to stabilize basic production and operations, go all out to carry out a series of campaigns to tide over difficulties, and promote the company's reform, thus achieving industry-leading results. In accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, our turnover and other operating revenues reached RMB 2.1 trillion, while profit attributable to shareholders of the Company amounted to RMB 33.096 billion. The Company also enjoyed a cash flow from operating activities totalling RMB 167.518 billion with a year-on-year increase of 9.0%, while the liabilities to assets ratio at the end of the period was 49.08%. The Company remained in a solid financial position with a strong cash flow and robust capability to strengthen anti-risk capability. In view of the Company"s profitability, return to shareholders, and needs for future development, the Board of Directors proposed the payment of a final dividend of RMB 0.13 per share. Taking into account the interim special dividend of RMB 0.07 per share, the total dividend for the year was RMB 0.20 per share, with a dividend payout ratio of 73.2% ensuring a stable dividend payout level. Chairman's Address Over the past year, the Company's has achieved new progress across all business segments. The upstream business promoted high-quality exploration and profitable development. As natural gas reserves steadily increased, production and sales hit a record high. Further, as the oil and gas break-even point steadily declined, stabilizing oil output while increasing gas output has led to marked achievements with cost reduction. The refining and marketing businesses leveraged efforts to tackle tough problems and increased the production of marketable and value-added products. With low-sulfur fuel oil as a market leader, advantages in domestic refined oil market continued to be strengthened. Meanwhile, the Company sped up the construction of integrated service stations, innovated marketing models, and continued to develop the non-fuel business on a sound basis. The chemical business deepened structural adjustments, increased the proportion of three major synthetic raw materials products with high added value, and maintained a stable market share for major products as well as a steady and upward business development. To accelerate transformation and upgrading, major oil and gas engineering projects were introduced, and the construction of refining and chemical bases also rapidly progressed. Further, the Company proactively expanded new energy business and pushed forward the application of hydrogen and the deployment of battery charging and swapping stations. At the same time, the sales of oil and gas pipelines were completed. Under these steps, solid progress was made in overall business readjustment. The Company also made positive progress in the research and development of key technologies and equipment. Of note, the Company's comprehensive patent advantages continued to rank at the top among domestic enterprises, which underlines the role of technological innovation in supporting development. Over the past year, the Company has improved its corporate governance. On the basis of efficient decision-making, the Board of Directors strengthened strategic planning and conducted an in-depth study of mid-term and long-term development strategies, contributing to a clear vision and development goal of the Company. All independent directors stayed true to their duties and offered advice and suggestions for reforms and development, which served to promote the standardized operation and efficient decision-making of the Board. The Company also continued to strengthen its information disclosure and investor relations management to further enhance transparency. To continuously upgrade management, the Company has implemented a three-year reform campaign that is fully benchmarked against world-class standards. Over the past year, the Company has proactively assumed social responsibility with new contributions. Facing the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company donated funds and goods to support the frontline fight against the pandemic as well as adjusted its production to provide pandemic-countering items by leveraging its industrial advantages. Notably, the world's largest melt-blown cloth production facility was built up from scratch within a short time, a stable supply in the oil and gas market was ensured, thus promotingproduction resumption along the industrial chain from upstream to downstream operations. These achievements received wide community recognition. Additionally, to fulfill our social responsibilities, the Company focused its efforts on targeted poverty alleviation, with implementation of poverty alleviation measures in terms of industry, education and consumption, objectives to help poverty alleviation have been achieved on all fronts. Finally, the Company put forth great effort to provide clean energy for society, such as commissioning strategic studies on carbon emissions peak and carbon neutrality and adhering to a development path that is green, low carbon, and sustainable. The term of the 7th Session of Board of Directors and Board of Supervisors is due to expire in 2021. Over the 3 years, and in the face of severe and complicated external conditions, the Company navigated deep industrial transformation and intense competition to achieve major targets handed down in the "13th Five-Year Plan". As a result, the Company experienced gains in the effectiveness of its corporate governance model and witnessed developmental outcomes that are inspiring and encouraging. Looking back on these three years, the quality of the Company's development continues to improve. Oil and natural gas reserves have seen growth, which strengthen the upstream resource base. The company accelerated the construction of world-class refining and chemical base. The refining and polyolefin capacities have reached the world top position while the production and sales volumes are still expanding. The Company's resource coordination and allocation capabilities are continuously enhanced. The comprehensive competitive advantages in its oil products sales network are robust, and the Company's total number of service stations ranks the second in the world. Taken together, these demonstrate how the Company's comprehensive capabilities have been steadily improving. Further, an innovation-driven strategy was implemented, which helped foster a collection of outstanding and strategic technological innovations. With breakthrough and the accelerated implementation of technological researches in frontier in areas such as new energy, the Company managed to significantly upgrade its technological capabilities. Looking back on these three years, the Company continues to improve efficiency. The all-in cost of oil saw a decrease of USD 13.24 per barrel of oil equivalent, and natural gas reserves experienced an accumulative growth of 17.1%. The refining and marketing businesses coordinated to respond to the increasingly fierce market competition, as a result the market share remained stable and the ability to drive profitability continued to increase, thus demonstrating the advantages of integration. The chemicals business deepened structural adjustments in raw materials, products and plants. Moreover, the proportion of high value-added products continued to increase. E-commerce platforms such as Epec, Chememall and Easy Joy also developed rapidly, and the non-fuel business is also developing well. Overall, the Company's operating profit has maintained relatively a rapid growth. In the past three years, the Company has declared a dividend of RMB 112.6 billion, with an average dividend payout ratio of 73.9%, sharing the Company's development performance with shareholders. Looking back on these three years, the Company fulfilled its corporate citizenship responsibilities. The Company proactively responded to global climate change, vigorously developed clean energy, and implemented an energy efficiency improvement campaign and a green enterprise action plan, meanwhile, comprehensive energy consumption and the discharge of major pollutants continued to decline. This demonstrated new contributions made to the development of an ecological civilization. The Company also worked on targeted poverty alleviation and took the lead to make great changes in poverty-stricken areas. At the same time, the Company continued to carry out public welfare projects such as the "Lifeline Health Express" and promote the coordinated development of the economy, environment, and society in areas where the Company's domestic and overseas operations are situated. Providing additional benefits to the people, the Company's achievements in development demonstrate its commitment to social responsibility. These achievements were due to the concerted efforts of the Board of Directors, the management and all staff, and is inseparable from the strong support of shareholders and the community. In accordance with regulatory requirements, Mr. Tang Min ceased to serve as a director for a new term. During his tenure, he was fully devoted to his duties, diligent, responsible, and played an important role in the scientific decision-making, standardized operation, reform and development of the Company. On behalf of our Board, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all shareholders and the community for their support, and for the hard work and contributions made by the Independent Directors and Supervisors over the years. The year of 2021 marked the commencement of China's "14th Five-Year Plan". Upon entering a new phase of development, the Company vows to implement new development concepts and world-leading development strategies. The Company will work hard to implement the following six major development strategies: value creation, market orientation, innovation-driven, green and clean, open cooperation and talent-cultivation. The Company will also implement the "One Foundation of energy and resources, Two Wings of clean fuels and advanced chemicals, and Three Growth Engines in new energy, new materials and new economy" industrial deployment pattern. The new pattern will enhance the development quality, efficiency, and core competitiveness of all industrial chains and the overall industrial system. Focusing on high-quality development, the Company strives to build a world-leading clean energy and chemical corporation. We shall strive to excel in and inspire technological innovation. With enhanced R&D investment, the Company will strengthen proprietary and original innovations, and cultivate more innovative talents to become a technology-leading Company. Furthermore, we seek to optimize industry deployment to accelerate the transformation and upgrading. This is in effort to position the Company as a comprehensive energy service provider of oil, natural gas, hydrogen, electricity, and non-fuel business. The Company will stick to its commitment to high-quality exploration and effective development and to promoting breakthrough developments in natural gas. The Company will work to further deploy its hydrogen business from a leading perspective and lay a strong foundation for building China's largest hydrogen energy company. Moreover, the Company seeks to accelerate its construction of world-class advanced refining and chemical capacities and to promote further adjustments in business structures. The Company will also work hard to develop the digital and platform economies and to ascend to the mid-to-high end of the industrial and value chains. We will continue to work hard to overcome difficulties and create value, and to improve quality and efficiency in order to drive stable growth. Maximizing the advantages of upstream and downstream integration, the Company will coordinate procurement, transportation, production, storage, and marketing while exploiting the potential of system optimization. In turn, these efforts will fulfill market demand, consolidate market advantages, and maximize the overall benefits along the industrial chain. We will persist in our pursuit of green and clean development and creating low-carbon competitiveness. We will also coordinate the transformation and carbon reduction process, structural optimization and carbon emission control, and deepening of the green enterprise action plan. These efforts will allow green and clean energy to become the bright backdrop for the Company's high quality development. Considering the corporate development strategy, production and operation arrangements, cash flow and other factors, the Company plans to spend RMB 167.2 billion on capital expenditures in 2021, mainly in the areas of large-scale development of natural gas, construction and transformation upgrading of advanced refining and chemical production capacity, among other aspects. Greatness can be achieved through joint efforts, and nothing is impossible through collective wisdom. Striving toward a world-leading position, we need not only ambitious goals, but also a sustained willingness to continue to work hard and march forward. I cherish the strong belief that under the leadership of the new Board of Directors, and with the concerted efforts of the management and staff, as well as the strong support of shareholders and all members of society, Sinopec Corp. will surely be able to write a new chapter in quality development that creates greater value for shareholders and society. Chairman's Address BUSINESS REVIEW AND PROSPECTS Business Review and Prospects BUSINESS REVIEW In 2020, the global economy suffered a serious recession due to the COVID-19 outbreak and rapid spread worldwide. China took the lead in controlling the spread of the pandemic in the world. Its economic growth has picked up quarter by quarter since the second quarter, with the annual gross domestic product (GDP) up by 2.3% year-on-year. The international oil prices experienced a historic slump, the global demand for oil decreased significantly, the domestic demand for refined oil products decreased, and the growth rate of natural gas demand slowed down, while demand for chemical products still maintained a rapid growth. Confronted with severe challenges, the Company coordinated pandemic prevention and control, production and operation, made rapid response, took the initiative to launch "one-hundred day campaign of overcoming the difficulties and creating efficiency" and a follow-up campaign, and achieved remarkable results. On the one hand, we made full use of our resources and technological advantages to make a positive contribution to the pandemic prevention and control; on the other hand, we seized the favorable opportunity of domestic economic recovery, vigorously increased the production of marketable and high-profit products and achieved substantial improvement in production, operation and profitability in the second half of the year. Meanwhile, the Company completed the transaction of pipeline assets, realizing good appreciation in asset value. 1 MARKET REVIEW (1) Crude Oil & Natural Gas Market In 2020, international oil prices fluctuated and rose after a historic slump. The spot price of Platt's Brent for the year averaged USD 41.67 per barrel, down by 35.2% year on year. Along with the changes in China's energy mix, domestic demand for natural gas continued to grow, but the growth rate declined due to COVID-19. Based on statistics released by the NDRC, domestic apparent consumption of natural gas reached 324 billion cubic meters, up by 5.6% year on year. US$/barrel Trend of International Crude Oil Prices (2) Refined Oil Products Market In 2020, domestic refined oil products demand declined while supply exceeded the demand. According to the statistics released by NDRC, the apparent consumption of refined oil products (including gasoline, diesel and kerosene) was 331 million tonnes, down by 4.1% from the previous year. Among them, in the first half of the year, affected by the pandemic, the demand decreased by 6.0%. In the second half, the demand improved with the steady resumption of work and production nationwide. For the whole year, gasoline, diesel and kerosene fell by 0.7%, 1.2% and 30.4%, respectively. There were 13 price adjustments for domestic refined oil products throughout the year with 8 increases and 5 decreases. (3) Chemical Products Market In 2020, the demand grew rapidly for medical raw materials and packaging materials. The rapid recovery of exports in the second half also drove the growth in the demand for chemical products. Based on our statistics, domestic consumption of ethylene equivalent increased by 12.2% from the previous year, and the apparent consumption of synthetic resin, synthetic fiber and synthetic rubber rose by 8.9%, 3.3% and 8.4%, respectively. The average margin of chemical products narrowed. 2 PRODUCTION & OPERATIONS REVIEW (1) Exploration and Production In 2020, under the environment of low oil prices, we pressed ahead with high-quality exploration and profit-oriented development, accelerated the systematic integration of natural gas production, supply, storage and marketing, and achieved tangible results in maintaining oil production, increasing gas output and cutting cost. In exploration, we continuedto strengthen risk exploration in strategic areas, oil and gas rich zones and shale resources, which led to new discoveries in Tarim Basin, Sichuan Basin and Bohai Bay Basin. In crude oil development, we efficiently proceeded with the capacity building of Shunbei and other oilfields, strengthened fine development in mature fields, intensified EOR technology breakthrough and application, and consolidated the basis for steady production. In natural gas development, Summary of Operations for the Exploration and Production Segment we constantly pushed forward capacity building in Weirong and West Sichuan gas fields, expanded the market and sales, and continuously improved the sales volume with a record high domestic market share. The Company's production of oil and gas reached 459.02 million barrels of oil equivalent, with domestic crude production reaching 249.52 million barrels and natural gas production totalled 1,072.3 billion cubic feet, up by 2.3% year on year. Oil and gas production (mmboe) Crude oil production (mmbbls) China Natural gas production (bcf) Overseas Change from 2020 2019 2018 2019 to 2020(%) 459.02 458.92 451.46 0.02 280.22 284.22 288.51 (1.4) 249.52 249.43 248.93 0.0 30.70 34.79 39.58 (11.8) 1,072.33 1,047.78 977.32 2.3 Summary of Reserves of Crude Oil and Natural Gas Items Proved reserves Proved developed reserves Equity accounted entities Proved undeveloped reserves China Consolidated subsidiaries Overseas Shengli Others China Consolidated subsidiaries Crude oil reserves (mmbbls) Overseas Consolidated subsidiaries Shengli Others Consolidated subsidiaries Equity accounted entities 31 December 2020 31 December 2019 1,542 1,741 1,389 1,588 1,130 1,326 1,130 1,326 821 982 309 344 259 262 15 17 244 245 153 153 102 107 102 107 16 12 86 95 51 46 5 0 46 46 CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION BUSINESS REVIEW AND PROSPECTS (CONTINUED) Items 31 December 2020 31 December 2019 Proved reserves 8,191 7,225 Proved developed reserves 6,365 6,035 China 6,357 6,026 Consolidated subsidiaries 6,357 6,026 Puguang 1,675 1,814 Fuling 1,491 1,315 Others 3,191 2,897 Overseas 8 9 Consolidated subsidiaries 0 0 Equity accounted entities 8 9 Proved undeveloped reserves 1,826 1,190 China 1,824 1,190 Consolidated subsidiaries 1,824 1,190 Fuling 119 65 Others 1,705 1,125 Overseas 2 0 Consolidated subsidiaries 0 0 Equity accounted entities 2 0 Exploration and Production Activities Natural gas reserves (bcf)Wells drilled (as of 31 December) China Consolidated subsidiaries Shengli Others Overseas Consolidated subsidiaries Equity accounted entities Total China 176 Consolidated subsidiaries 176 Shengli 20 Others 156 Overseas 0 Consolidated subsidiaries 0 Equity accounted entities 0 Total 176 Net China 52,112 Consolidated subsidiaries 52,112 Shengli 33,819 Others 18,293 Overseas 2,855 Consolidated subsidiaries 14 Equity accounted entities 2,841 Total 54,967 Exploratory Development Dry Productive Dry Productive Dry 383 136 3 350 174 2,098 5 383 136 3 350 174 2,098 5 204 64 2 195 81 1,168 4 179 72 1 155 93 930 1 2 0 0 3 1 99 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 1 99 0 385 136 3 353 175 2,197 5 2020 Gross Wells drilling (as of 31 December) 2020 Exploratory Development Productive Dry Productive 2,015 2,015 1,080 935 100 4 96 2,115 2019 2019 Net Gross Net Exploratory Development Exploratory Development Exploratory Development Exploratory Development 92 212 92 212 29 52 63 160 2 0 0 0 2 0 94 92 92 29 63 2 0 2 212 94 212 212 52 160 0 0 0 212 Oil productive wells (as of 31 December) 2020 Gross 53,240 117 117 60 57 0 0 0 117 Net 53,240 53,240 34,572 18,668 7,055 28 7,027 60,295 53,240 34,572 18,668 2,752 10 2,742 55,992 177 117 177 117 20 60 157 57 0 0 0 177 117 2019 Gross 52,112 52,112 33,819 18,293 7,248 28 7,220 59,360 0 0 0 Natural gas productive wells (as of 31 December) 2020 Region China Consolidated subsidiaries Puguang Fuling Others TotalAcreage with exploration licenses Gross 6,976 6,976 67 632 6,277 6,976 Area under license (as of 31 December) 2019 Net Gross Net 6,928 6,420 6,378 6,928 6,420 6,378 67 61 61 632 482 482 6,229 5,877 5,835 6,928 6,420 6,378 Unit: Square kilometers China Acreage with development licenses China Overseas (2) Refining In 2020, the Company actively responded to the severe situation of the sharp drop in crude oil prices and the decline in market demand, integrated and coordinated production and marketing, and maximized profits along the value chain. With a market-oriented approach, we optimized refined oil product yield and diesel-to-gasoline ratio, increasedoutput of marketable and high-profit products, and kept a relatively high utilization rate. Thanks to our flexible crude oil procurement strategies, crude sourcing costs were continuously reduced. We sped up the construction of advanced production capacity and promoted structural adjustment in an orderly manner. We organized low-sulfur bunker fuel production with efficiency and 2020 2019 436,864 472,017 436,864 472,017 39,195 38,697 33,965 33,467 5,230 5,230 became the domestic leader in low-sulfur fuel market. By improving the marketing mechanism, high-grade lubricants, asphalt and other products sales realized good growth. In 2020, the Company processed 237 million tonnes of crude oil, yielding 142 million tonnes of refined oil products, and 40.22 million tonnes of light chemical feedstock, with a year-on-year increase of 1.1%. Summary of Operations for the Refining Segment Refinery throughput Gasoline, diesel and kerosene production Light chemical feedstock production Light product yield (%) Gasoline Diesel Kerosene Refinery yield (%) Note: Includes 100% of the production from domestic joint ventures. (3) Marketing and Distribution In 2020, confronted with challenges from the pandemic impact and shrinking market demand, the Company brought our advantages of integrated production and marketing network into full play, seized the favorable opportunity of market recovery, coordinated allocation of resources, expanded market and increased sales, and continuously improved the quality of our retail. With Change from 2020 2019 2018 2019 to 2020 (%) 236.91 248.52 244.01 (4.7) 141.50 159.99 154.79 (11.6) 57.91 62.77 61.16 (7.7) 63.21 66.06 64.72 (4.3) 20.38 31.16 28.91 (34.6) 40.22 39.78 38.52 1.1 74.34 76.38 76.00 (2.04) percentage points 94.77 94.98 94.93 (0.21) percentage points focus on customer needs, we adopted a precision and differentiated marketing strategy to continuously improve our service level. We upgraded the network layout to reach end users to further strengthen our existing advantages. We accelerated the construction of comprehensive service stations including oil, gas, hydrogen, power and non-fuel businesses, and enhanced our comprehensive service competitiveness. Unit: million tonnes Total sales volume of refined oil products for the year was 218 million tonnes, of which domestic sales volume accounted for 168 million tonnes. Meanwhile, we innovated the marketing model, strengthened development and marketing of company-owned brands, and actively explored emerging business models to speed up the development of non-fuel businesses. Summary of Operations for the Marketing and Distribution Segment 2020 2019 Total sales volume of oil products (million tonnes)* 217.91 254.95 237.69 (14.5) Total domestic sales volume of oil products (million tonnes) 167.99 184.45 180.24 (8.9) Retail sales (million tonnes) 113.19 122.54 121.64 (7.6) Direct sales and distribution (million tonnes) 54.80 61.91 58.61 (11.5) Annual average throughput per station (tonne/station) 3,686 3,992 3,979 (7.7) Change from the end of the previous year to the end of the 31 December 31 December 31 December reporting period 2020 2019 2018 (%) Total number of service stations under the Sinopec brand 30,713 30,702 30,661 0.04 Number of company-operated stations 30,707 30,696 30,655 0.04 Change from 2018 2019 to 2020 (%) Note: The total sales volume of refined oil products includes the amount of refined oil marketing and trading sales volume. (4) Chemicals In early 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak led to shutdown of downstream factories, imposing severe challenges to the Company. We further adjusted product mix and producing units, scheduled utilization, rapidly switched our production to increase the supply of medical and health raw materials, and maintained stable production and operation. Since the second quarter, with the steady resumption of work and production in China, the chemicals market witnessed a remarkable recovery. The Company seized the opportunity by actively responding to market changes, strengthened the dynamic optimization of the facilities and product chain, and realized optimal operation of the units and utilization. We further fine-tuned chemical feedstock mix to optimize feeding proportion and increase product yield. We integrated production with marketing to continuously increase the ratio of high value-added and high-end products. Ethylene production in 2020 reached 12.06 million tonnes, theratio of high value-added products of synthetic fiber was 32.5%, up by 0.8 percentage point year on year. The ratio of high value-added products of synthetic rubber was 31.6%, up by 2.5 percentage points year on year. The ratio of new and specialty products in synthetic resin reached 67.1%, up by 1.8 percentage points year on year. Meanwhile, we innovated marketing model, deepened fine marketing strategy, targeted our tailored service, and further expanded the market. The total annual sales volume was 83 million tonnes, realizing full sales. Summary of Operations for the Chemicals Segment Ethylene Synthetic resin Synthetic rubber Synthetic fiber monomer and polymer Synthetic fiber Note: Includes 100% of the production of domestic joint ventures. (5) Research and Development In 2020, with the emphasis on the support and leading role of technology and increasing investment in technology, the Company accomplished notable results in deepening reform of R&D mechanism, promoting innovation platforms such as joint R&D centers and incubators, and making breakthrough in key and core technologies. In upstream, new breakthroughs were made in shale oil and gas exploration theory and 2020 12,060 17,370 1,067 9,057 1,313 technology, and the first atmospheric shale gas resource block in China was discovered. New breakthroughs were also made in ultra-deep oil and gas exploration and development technology, and seismic node acquisition system had been developed and applied on a large scale. In refining, the industrial test of fast bed catalytic cracking technology for producing low-carbon olefins was completed, and a complete set of technologies such as heavy oil catalytic 2019 12,493 17,244 1,047 10,029 1,289 Unit: thousand tonnes Change from 2019 to 2020 2018 (%) 11,512 15,923 896 9,343 1,218 (3.5) 0.7 1.9 (9.7) 1.9 cracking with high slag content and low emission were commercialized. In chemicals, we developed a complete set of 48K large-tow carbon fiber technology, realized the industrial production of a series of biodegradable materials, and quickly mastered the production technology of medical raw materials such as meltblown material and fabric. In 2020, the Company had 6,809 patent applications at home and abroad, among which 4,254 were granted. (6) Health, Safety, Security and Environment In 2020, the Company constantly promoted the HSSE management system, achieving an overall stable record in terms of safety and environmental protection. We promoted health management of all staff, especially strengthened the COVID-19 prevention and control measures with a focus on occupational, physical and psychological health of employees at home and abroad. The three-year programme of special rectification of work safety was implemented to strictly supervise the contractors and our direct operations, and improve our emergency response. Emphasis was laid on the control of key areas and links to safeguard a stable public security situation. In 2020, we persistently promoted the green enterprise action plan, focusing on pollution prevention and control, energy efficiency improvement, resource utilization, carbon emission reduction, and accomplished all targets. Compared with 2019, energy consumption per 10,000 yuan of output was down by 0.85%, industrial fresh water usage was down by 1.1%, COD of discharged water down by 2.3%, and SO2 emissions down by 4.2%. All solid waste was properly treated. For more detailed information, please refer to "Sinopec 2020 Communication on Progress for Sustainable Development Report". (7) Capital Expenditures In 2020, focusing on quality and profitability of investment, the Company optimized its investment management system, with total capital expenditures of RMB 135.1 billion. Capital expenditure for the exploration and production segment was RMB 56.4 billion, mainlyfor Shengli and Northwest crude oil capacity building projects, Fuling and Weirong shale gas projects, phase II of Tianjin LNG project, and phase II of Shandong LNG project. Capital expenditure for the refining segment was RMB 24.7 billion, mainly for Zhongke Refining and Petrochemical project, Zhenhai, Tianjin, Maoming, Luoyang and Sinopec-SK refining upgrading projects. Capital expenditure for the marketing and distribution segment was RMB 25.4 billion, mainly for construction of service stations, oil products depots and non-fuel business. Capital expenditure for the chemicals segment was RMB 26.2 billion, mainly for Zhongke, Zhenhai and Gulei projects, Amur gas chemical complex project, Sinopec-SK ethylene revamping projects, Jiujiang aromatics project and meltblown fabric capacity building. Capital expenditure for corporate and others was RMB 2.3 billion, mainly for R&D facilities and information technology projects. BUSINESS PROSPECTS (1) Market Outlook Looking into 2021, there are many uncertainties in COVID-19 situation and external environment, and the international economic prospect is still grim and complex. China's economy has recovered steadily and is expected to achieve positive growth. It is expected that the demand for refined oil products will gradually recover and the demand for natural gas and petrochemical products will continue to grow. Considering the supply capacity of oil producing countries, global demand growth, inventory level and other factors, the international oil price is expected to be higher than last year. (2) Operations In 2021, we will implement our development strategy to build a world leading clean energy and chemical company. We will expedite formation of our development pattern of "One Foundation of energy and resources, Two Wings of clean fuels and advanced chemicals, and Three Growth Engines in new energy, new materials and new economy", and vigorously implement development strategies of value creation, market orientation, innovation driven, green and clean, open cooperation and talent-cultivation. Our focuses are on the following aspects: Exploration and Production, the Company will adhere to the principle of "sustainable development of crude oil and rapid growth of natural gas business", continue to strengthen high-quality exploration and profitable production, reduce cost, and forge the resilience against low oil prices. In crude oil development, more efforts will be made in promoting capacity building of Shunbei and west rim of Jungar oilfields, strengthening the fine reservoir characterization and modeling of mature fields, and vigorously promoting the application of EOR technology. In natural gas development, we will speed up the capacity construction of West Sichuan, Dongsheng, Weirong and other gas fields, give full play to the integration of production, supply, storage and marketing system to maximize the value of the whole business chain of natural gas. In 2021, we plan to produce 280.82 million barrels of crude oil, including 31.25 million barrels abroad, and 1,203.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Business Review and Prospects Refining, the Company will strengthen integration of production and marketing, promote the systematic upgrading of refining industry chain. We will coordinate domestic and overseas markets, constantly optimize product export volume and structure, and reasonably schedule utilization and production. We will adhere to the direction of "oil to chemical", and further adjust product slate based on market needs. The crude oil resources allocation will be optimized, and the whole process management of crude oil supply will be well coordinated to lower procurement cost. In addition, we will strengthen the production of low sulfur heavy bunker fuel, and constantly improve our market share. In 2021, we plan to process 250 million tonnes of crude oil and produce 153 million tonnes of refined oil products. Marketing and Distribution, balancing volume and profit, the Company will expand the market and sales with full wings to continuously improve operational quality and volume. We will vigorously carry out differentiated marketing to continuously expand retail volume with focus on customer needs. We will constantly optimize the network layout to reach end users, and improve the network integrity, stability and competitiveness. We will deepen non-fuel business reform and improve membership system. New model of "internet+service station+convenience store+third party operation" will be promoted, and more hydrogen stations will be constructed alone or with conventional service stations to establish a new model of comprehensive energy supply and services, providing refined oil products, gas, hydrogen, power and non-fuel business. In 2021, we plan to sell 183 million tonnes of refined oil products in domestic market. Chemicals, the Company will focus on the"basic plus high-end"development concept, speed up advanced capacity building, continuously deepen structural adjustment, and improve production scale in high-end and new materials, including medical and health care feedstock and degradable plastics, so as to extend our industry chain and foster new growth points. We will strengthen to measure the marginal benefits of the product chain, enhance structural adjustment of the three major synthetic materials and fine chemical products, dynamically optimize the feedstock mix, continuously reduce the cost of raw materials, and further schedule the facility utilization to fully release the effective production capacity. Meanwhile, we will strengthen market and sales expansion, improve service quality and efficiency, as well as the overall competitiveness. In 2021, we plan to produce 13 million tonnes of ethylene. Research and Development, we will make every effort to implement the innovation-driven development strategy, further deepen mechanism reform, continue to increase R&D investment, to accelerate building a technology-leading company. Guided by market demands, we will closely integrate production, marketing, research and application, accelerate the industrialization of a number of key technologies supporting the Company's high-quality development, such as oil and gas exploration and development, oil refining restructuring, high-end synthetic materials, energy conservation and environmental protection. The Company will focus on new energy, new materials and other cutting-edge areas, and establish strong technical reserves to support transformation and development. We will actively leverage social science and technology resources to carry outcross-industry collaborative research and integrated innovation to consolidate our leading position, implement the "science and technology reform demonstration action", build new type of R&D institutions, and build a more efficient and dynamic innovation ecosystem. Capital Expenditures, Capital expenditures for the year 2021 are budgeted at RMB 167.2 billion, among which, RMB 66.8 billion will be invested in exploration and production with focuses on the production capacity building of Fuling and Weirong shale gas fields, Shengli and Northwest crude oil development projects, and the Phase II LNG project in Tianjin and Phase II LNG project in Shandong. The refining segment will account for RMB 20.1 billion, mainly on the structural adjustment projects of Yangzi and Anqing, as well as the expansion of Zhenhai. RMB 26.5 billion is budgeted for marketing and distribution with emphasis on service stations, gas stations, hydrogen stations, depots and non-fuel business. The share for chemicals will be RMB 48.6 billion, focusing on projects such as Zhenhai, Gulei, Hainan and Tianjin Nangang, Sinopec-SK and the Amur ethylene projects, Jiujiang aromatics, Baling caprolactam project, Shanghai large-tow carbon fiber, Yizheng PTA and other projects. The capital expenditure for corporate and others will be RMB 5.2 billion, mainly for R&D facilities and information technology projects. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS THE FOLLOWING DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS SHOULD BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE COMPANY'S AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES. PARTS OF THE FOLLOWING FINANCIAL DATA WERE ABSTRACTED FROM THE COMPANY'S AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THAT HAVE BEEN PREPARED ACCORDING TO THE IFRS, UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED. THE PRICES IN THE FOLLOWING DISCUSSION DO NOT INCLUDE VALUE-ADDED TAX. 1 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS In 2020, the Company's turnover and other operating revenues was RMB 2,106.0 billion, decreased by 28.8% compared with that of 2019. That was mainly due to the drop of petroleum and petrochemical products price and shrink of market demand resulted from the impact of COVID-19. Facing severe challenges, the Company took actions proactively and implemented "100-day campaign of overcoming difficulties and creating efficiency" and subsequent campaigns to improve performance. As a result, the Company achieved RMB 34.7 billion operating profit in the second half and RMB 13.2 billion in the full year when it still suffered an operating loss in the first half. The following table sets forth the main revenue and expenses from the Company's consolidated financial statements: Year ended 31 December 2020 2019 Change (%) RMB million RMB million Turnover and other operating revenues 2,105,984 2,959,799 (28.8) Turnover 2,049,456 2,899,682 (29.3) Other operating revenues 56,528 60,117 (6.0) Operating expenses (2,092,791) (2,873,425) (27.2) Purchased crude oil, products and operating supplies and expenses (1,594,130) (2,370,699) (32.8) Selling, general and administrative expenses (55,315) (55,438) (0.2) Depreciation, depletion and amortisation (106,965) (109,172) (2.0) Exploration expenses, including dry holes (9,716) (10,510) (7.6) Personnel expenses (86,006) (82,743) 3.9 Taxes other than income tax (234,947) (244,517) (3.9) Other operating expenses, net (5,712) (346) 1,550.9 Operating profit 13,193 86,374 (84.7) Net finance costs (9,506) (10,048) (5.4) Investment income and share of profits less losses from associates and joint ventures 44,456 13,696 224.6 Profit before taxation 48,143 90,022 (46.5) Income tax expense (6,219) (17,939) (65.3) Profit for the year 41,924 72,083 (41.8) Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 33,096 57,493 (42.4) Non-controlling interests 8,828 14,590 (39.5) (1) Turnover and other operating revenues In 2020, the Company's turnover was RMB 2,049.5 billion, representing a decrease of 29.3% over 2019. This was mainly due to decreased price and sales volume of refined oil products, decreased price of chemical products, and shrank international trading scale of crude oil and refined oil products, which was impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and the slump in international crude oil price. The following table sets forth the external sales volume, average realised prices and respective rates of change of the Company's major products in 2020 and 2019: Average realised price Sales volume (thousand tonnes) (RMB/tonne, RMB/thousand cubic meters Year ended 31 December Year ended 31 December 2020 2019 Change (%) 2020 2019 Change (%) Crude oil 7,422 6,034 23.0 2,029 3,000 (32.4) Natural gas (million cubic meters) 26,280 27,073 (2.9) 1,352 1,562 (13.4) Gasoline 86,193 92,233 (6.5) 6,298 7,387 (14.7) Diesel 77,280 87,083 (11.3) 4,792 5,811 (17.5) Kerosene 20,828 27,041 (23.0) 2,635 4,298 (38.7) Basic chemical feedstock 36,683 41,022 (10.6) 3,635 4,599 (21.0) Monomer and polymer for synthetic fibre 9,691 14,019 (30.9) 4,297 5,714 (24.8) Synthetic resin 17,112 16,103 6.3 7,148 7,804 (8.4) Synthetic fibre 1,402 1,370 2.3 6,381 8,438 (24.4) Synthetic rubber 1,361 1,280 6.3 7,982 9,583 (16.7) Chemical fertiliser 1,177 924 27.4 1,955 2,110 (7.3) Most crude oil and a small portion of natural gas produced by the Company were internally used for refining and chemical production, with the remaining sold to external customers. In 2020, the turnover from crude oil, natural gas and other upstream products sold externally amounted to RMB 104.5 billion, representing a decrease of 5.9% over 2019. The change was mainly due to decreases in crude oil and natural gas prices. In 2020, petroleum products (mainly consisting of refined oil products and other refined petroleum products) sold by Refining Segment and Marketing and Distribution Segment achieved external sales revenues of RMB 1,164.7 billion (accounting for 55.3% of the Company's turnover and other operating revenues), representing a decrease of 24.1% over 2019, mainly due to the decrease in prices and volume of major products, such as gasoline, diesel and kerosene, resulting from the impact of COVID-19 and slump of international crude oil price. The sales revenue of gasoline, diesel and kerosene was RMB 968.0 billion, representing a decrease of 25.7% over 2019, and accounting for 83.1% of the total sales revenue of petroleum products. Turnover of other refined petroleum products was RMB 196.6 billion, representing a decrease of 15.1% compared with 2019, accounting for 16.9% of the total sales revenue of petroleum products. The Company's external sales revenue of chemical products was RMB 322.1 billion, representing a decrease of 24.9% over 2019, accounting for 15.3% of the Company's total turnover and other operating revenues. This was mainly due to the decrease in price of chemical products. (2) Operating expenses In 2020, the Company's operating expenses was RMB 2,092.8 billion, decreased by 27.2% compared with 2019. The operating expenses mainly consisted of the following:Purchased crude oil, products and operating supplies and expenses was RMB 1,594.1 billion, representing a decrease of 32.8% over the same period of 2019, accounting for 76.2% of the total operating expenses, of which:Crude oil purchasing expenses was RMB 479.1 billion, representing a decrease of 29.7% over the same period of 2019. Throughput of crude oil purchased externally in 2020 was 222.79 million tonnes (excluding the volume processed for third parties), representing a decrease of 2.6% over the same period of 2019. The average cost of crude oil purchased externally was RMB 2,380 per tonne, representing a decrease by 28.4% over 2019. The Company's purchasing expenses of refined oil products was RMB 257.6 billion, representing a decrease of 29.4% over the same period of 2019. The Company's purchasing expense related to crude oil and refined oil trading activities was RMB 421.2 billion, representing a decrease of 42.6% over the same period of 2019. The Company's other purchasing expenses was RMB 436.3 billion, representing a decrease of 26.1% over the same period of 2019. Selling, general and administrative expenses was RMB 55.3 billion, representing a decrease of 0.2% over 2019. Depreciation, depletion and amortisation was RMB 107.0 billion, representing a decrease of 2.0% compared with 2019. That was mainly due to the depletion ratio of oil and gas assets decreased. Exploration expenses was RMB 9.7 billion, representing a decrease of 7.6% compared with 2019. That was mainly due to optimisation of investment scale and structure in upstream and improvement of success rate in exploration. Personnel expenses was RMB 86.0 billion, representing an increase of 3.9% over 2019. Taxes other than income tax was RMB 234.9 billion, representing a decrease of 3.9% compared with 2019. That was mainly due to the decrease of consumption tax resulting from the decrease of production volume in gasoline and diesel. Other operating expense, net was RMB 5.7 billion, representing an increase of RMB 5.4 billion over the same period of 2019. That was mainly due to the increased impairment in fixed and long-term assets. (3) Operating profit was RMB 13.2 billion, representing a decrease of 84.7% over the same period of 2019. That was mainly due to the decrease of processing volume, sales volume, and products margin affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, slump of crude oil prices, and drop of market demand.

(4) Profit before taxation was RMB 48.1 billion, representing a decrease of 46.5% compared with 2019. (5) Income tax expense was RMB 6.2 billion, representing a decrease of 65.3% year on year. That was mainly due to decrease of profit before taxation, resulting in a decrease of RMB 10.5 billion in income tax. (6) Profit attributable to non-controlling shareholders was RMB 8.8 billion, representing a decrease of RMB 5.8 billion compared with 2019.

(7) Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB 33.1 billion, representing a year-on-year decrease of 42.4%. 2 RESULTS OF SEGMENT OPERATIONS The Company manages its operations through four business segments, namely exploration and production segment, refining segment, marketing and distribution segment and chemicals segment, and corporate and others. Unless otherwise specified, the inter-segment transactions have not been eliminated from financial data discussed in this section. In addition, the operating revenue data of each segment include other operating revenues. The following table shows the operating revenues by each segment, the contribution of external sales and inter-segment sales as a percentage of operating revenues before elimination of inter-segment sales, and the contribution of external sales as a percentage of consolidated operating revenues (i.e. after elimination of inter-segment sales) for the periods indicated. As a percentage of As a percentage of consolidated operating consolidated operating revenue before elimination revenue after elimination Operating revenues of inter-segment sales of inter-segment sales Year ended 31 December Year ended 31 December Year ended 31 December 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 RMB million RMB million (%) (%) (%) (%) Exploration and Production Segment External sales* Inter-segment sales Operating revenues Refining Segment 110,242 57,513 167,755 121,397 89,315 210,712 3.2 1.7 4.9 2.5 1.8 4.3 5.2 4.1 External sales* Inter-segment sales Operating revenues 118,698 825,812 944,510 147,138 1,077,018 1,224,156 3.4 3.0 5.6 5.0 23.7 27.1 22.2 25.2 Marketing and Distribution Segment External sales* Inter-segment sales Operating revenues Chemicals Segment 1,097,352 4,854 1,102,206 1,426,804 4,159 1,430,963 31.6 0.1 31.7 29.3 0.1 29.4 51.9 48.2 External sales* Inter-segment sales Operating revenues Corporate and Others 331,336 40,518 371,854 438,103 78,165 516,268 9.5 1.2 9.0 1.6 15.4 14.8 10.7 10.6 External sales* Inter-segment sales Operating revenues Operating revenue before elimination of inter-segment sales Elimination of inter-segment sales 460,210 430,073 890,283 3,476,608 826,357 654,337 1,480,694 4,862,793 13.2 12.4 25.6 100.0 17.0 13.5 30.5 100.0 21.9 27.9 (1,370,624) (1,902,994) Turnover and other operating revenues 2,105,984 2,959,799 c c 100.0 100.0 * : Other operating revenues are included. The following table sets forth the operating revenues, operating expenses and operating profit by each segment before elimination of the inter-segment transactions for the periods indicated, and the percentage change of 2020 compared to 2019. Year ended 31 December Exploration and Production Segment Operating revenues Operating expenses Operating (loss)/profit Refining Segment Operating revenues Operating expenses Operating (loss)/profit Marketing and Distribution Segment Operating revenues Operating expenses Operating profit Chemicals Segment Operating revenues Operating expenses Operating profit Corporate and Others Operating revenues Operating expenses Operating (loss)/profit Elimination of inter-segment profit/(loss) (1) Exploration and Production Segment Most crude oil and a small portion of the natural gas produced by the exploration and production segment were used for the Company's refining and chemical production. Most of the natural gas and a small portion of crude oil were sold externally to other customers. In 2020, the operating revenues of this segment was RMB 167.8 billion, representing a decrease of 20.4% over 2019. This was mainly attributed to the decrease of realised price in crude oil, natural gas and LNG. In 2020, the segment sold 34.52 million tonnes of crude oil, representing an increase of 0.5% over 2019. Natural gas sales volume was 27.8 billion cubic meters (bcm), representing a decrease of 3.6% over 2019. Regasified LNG sales volume was 15.7 bcm, representing an increase of 40.3% over 2019. LNG sales volume was 6.17 million tonnes, representing an increase of 30.2% over 2019. Average realised prices of crude oil, natural gas, Regasified LNG, and LNG were RMB 1,902 per tonne, RMB 1,360 per thousand cubic meters, RMB 1,774 per thousand cubic meters, and RMB 2,543 per tonne, representing decrease of 33.6%, 13.2%, 13.0%, and 23.1% respectively over 2019. In 2020, the operating expenses of this segment was RMB 184.2 billion, representing a decrease of 8.5% over 2019. That was mainly due to the following: 2020 2019 Change RMB million RMB million (%) 167,755 210,712 (20.4) (184,231) (201,428) (8.5) (16,476) 9,284 - 944,510 1,224,156 (22.8) (950,065) (1,193,524) (20.4) (5,555) 30,632 - 1,102,206 1,430,963 (23.0) (1,081,378) (1,401,856) (22.9) 20,828 29,107 (28.4) 371,854 516,268 (28.0) (361,482) (498,941) (27.6) 10,372 17,327 (40.1) 890,283 1,480,694 (39.9) (890,676) (1,480,630) (39.8) (393) 64 - 4,417 (40) - • Procurement cost decreased by RMB 12.0 billion year on year, as a result of decrease of LNG price;

• Depreciation, depletion and amortisation decreased by RMB 4.5 billion year on year;

• Cost of power fuel and purchased materials decreased by RMB 2.1 billion year on year;

• Resource Tax and special oil income levy decreased by RMB 2.0 billion year on year;

• Impairment losses on long-lived assets increased by RMB 7.9 billion year on year; In 2020, the oil and gas lifting cost was RMB 729.59 per tonne, representing a year on year decrease of 6.7%, mainly attributable to the decrease in the cost of purchased material, fuels, and power since the upstream segment proactively reinforced the cost control to cope with the low oil price environment. In 2020, the operating loss of the exploration and production segment was RMB 16.5 billion, representing a decrease of RMB 25.8 billion compared with 2019, mainly attributable to decrease of international oil prices. (2) Refining Segment Business activities of the refining segment include purchasing crude oil from third parties and the exploration and production segment of the Company, as well as processing crude oil into refined petroleum products. Gasoline, diesel and kerosene are sold internally to the marketing and distribution segment of the Company; part of the chemical feedstock is sold to the chemicals segment of the Company; and other refined petroleum products are sold externally to both domestic and overseas customers. In 2020, the operating revenues of this segment was RMB 944.5 billion, representing a decrease of 22.8% over 2019. This was mainly attributed to the decrease in products prices and crude oil throughput compared with the same period of last year as a result of recession in market demand which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The following table sets forth the sales volumes, average realised prices and the respective changes of the Company's major refined oil products of the segment in 2020 and 2019. Sales Volume (thousand tonnes) Year ended 31 December 2020 2019 Change (%)Average realised price (RMB/tonne) Year ended 31 December 2020 2019 Change (%) Gasoline Diesel Kerosene Chemical feedstock Other refined petroleum products 56,259 60,750 (7.4) 5,813 7,057 (17.6) 61,167 63,509 (3.7) 4,354 5,477 (20.5) 17,309 23,890 (27.6) 2,673 4,252 (37.2) 39,872 39,720 0.4 2,596 3,531 (26.5) 65,353 61,890 5.6 3,011 3,237 (7.0) In 2020, sales revenue of gasoline was RMB 327.0 billion, representing a decrease of 23.7% over 2019. The sales revenue of diesel was RMB 266.3 billion, representing a decrease of 23.4% over 2019. The sales revenue of kerosene was RMB 46.3 billion, representing a decrease of 54.5% over 2019. The sales revenue of chemical feedstock was RMB 103.5 billion, representing a decrease of 26.2% over 2019. The sales revenue of refined petroleum products other than gasoline, diesel, kerosene and chemical feedstock was RMB 196.8 billion, representing a decrease of 1.8% over 2019. In 2020, the segment's operating expenses was RMB 950.1 billion, representing a decrease of 20.4% over 2019. This was mainly attributed to the decrease in procurement cost of crude oil resulted from the slump of international crude oil price. In 2020, the average processing cost for crude oil was RMB 2,456 per tonne, representing a decrease of 27.8% over 2019. Total crude oil processed was 245.92 million tonnes (excluding volume processed for third parties), representing a decrease of 2.6% over 2019. The total cost of crude oil processed was RMB 603.9 billion, representing a decrease of 29.7% over 2019, which was accounted for 63.6% of the segment's operating expenses, a decrease of 8.4 percentage points year on year. In 2020, refining margin was RMB 240 per tonne, decreased by RMB 126 per tonne compared with 2019. This was mainly due to the significant shrink of margin in kerosene and other refined petroleum products which was impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and market demand recession as well as inventory losses of crude oil and refined products due to crude oil price slump. In 2020, the refining cash operating cost (defined as operating expenses less the processing cost of crude oil and refining feedstock, depreciation and amortisation, taxes other than income tax and other operating expenses, then divided by the throughput of crude oil and refining feedstock) was RMB 181.48 per tonne, an increase of 2.1% over 2019, which was mainly because the unit costincreased as a result of the throughput decreased compared with last year. In 2020, the operating loss of the segment totaled RMB 5.6 billion, representing a decline of RMB 36.2 billion compared with 2019. (3) Marketing and distribution segment The business activities of the marketing and distribution segment include purchasing refined oil products from the refining segment and the third parties, conducting direct sales and wholesale to domestic customers and retailing, distributing oil products through the segment's retail and distribution network as well as providing related services. In 2020, the operating revenues of this segment was RMB 1,102.2 billion, down by 23.0% year-on-year. This was mainly because demand and sales volume of refined oil products decreased as a result of COVID-19 impact and oil prices plunged. The sales revenues of gasoline totaled RMB 549.2 billion, down by 19.4% year-on-year; the sales revenues of diesel was RMB 377.0 billion, down by 25.7% year-on-year; the sales revenues of kerosene was RMB 54.9 billion, down by 52.8% year-on-year. The following table sets forth the sales volumes, average realised prices and respective percentage changes of the segment's four major refined oil products in 2020 and 2019, including detailed information about retail, direct sales and distribution of gasoline and diesel: Sales volume (thousand tonnes) Year ended 31 December 2020 2019 Change (%)Average realised price (RMB/tonne) Year ended 31 December 2020 2019 Change (%) Gasoline 86,216 92,261 (6.6) 6,370 7,387 (13.8) Retail 61,446 66,440 (7.5) 6,940 7,968 (12.9) Direct sales and distribution 24,770 25,820 (4.1) 4,955 5,892 (15.9) Diesel 77,507 87,335 (11.3) 4,865 5,812 (16.3) Retail 36,757 43,503 (15.5) 5,351 6,227 (14.1) Direct sales and distribution 40,750 43,832 (7.0) 4,426 5,399 (18.0) Kerosene 20,828 27,068 (23.1) 2,634 4,297 (38.7) Fuel oil 23,331 21,772 7.2 2,536 3,072 (17.4) In 2020, the operating expenses of the segment were RMB 1,081.4 billion, representing a decrease of RMB 320.5 billion year-on-year, down by 22.9%. This was mainly due to the decrease of sales volumes and procurement costs. In 2020, the segment's marketing operating cash cost (defined as the operating expenses less the purchase costs, taxes other than income tax, depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volume) was RMB 189.86 per tonne, up by 4.0% year-on-yeard which was mainly because the unit cost increased as a result of the decreased sales volume. In 2020, the operating revenues of non-fuel business was RMB 33.9 billion, upby RMB 1.8 billion year-on-year and the profit of non-fuel business was RMB 3.7 billion, up by RMB 0.5 billion. This was mainly because the Company vigorously promoted company-owned brands and innovated marketing model to boost the increase of volume and profit of non-fuel business. In 2020, the segment's operating profit was RMB 20.8 billion, down by 28.4% year-on-year. This was mainly because sales volume decreased as a result of shrinking demand of refined oil product. (4) Chemicals segment The business activities of the chemicals segment include purchasing chemical feedstock from the refining segmentand the third parties and producing, marketing and distributing petrochemical and inorganic chemical products. In 2020, the operating revenues of this segment was RMB 371.9 billion, down by 28.0% year-on-year. This was mainly due to the decrease in chemical products prices and sales volume of some products because of COVID-19 impact. In 2020, the sales revenue generated by the segment's six major categories of chemical products (namely basic organic chemicals, synthetic resin, synthetic fiber monomer and polymer, synthetic fibre, synthetic rubber, and chemical fertiliser) was RMB 354.4 billion, down by 24.3%, accounting for 95.3% of the operating revenues of the segment. The following table sets forth the sales volume, average realised prices and respective changes of each of the segment's six categories of chemical products in 2020 and 2019. Sales Volume (thousand tonnes) Year Ended 31 December 2020 2019 Change (%)Average Realised Price (RMB/tonne) Year Ended 31 December 2020 2019 Change(%) Basic organic chemicals Synthetic fibre monomer and polymer Synthetic resin Synthetic fibre Synthetic rubber Chemical fertiliser 47,109 52,007 (9.4) 3,564 4,534 (21.4) 9,743 14,089 (30.8) 4,302 5,722 (24.8) 17,124 16,131 6.2 7,150 7,804 (8.4) 1,403 1,370 2.4 6,407 8,438 (24.1) 1,364 1,284 6.3 7,986 9,595 (16.8) 1,181 925 27.8 1,950 2,109 (7.5)In 2020, the operating expenses of the segment was RMB 361.5 billion, down by 27.6% year-on-year. In 2020, the segment's operating profit was RMB 10.4 billion, down by RMB 7 billion year-on-year. This was mainly due to the decrease in chemical product prices and narrowed gross margin as a result of COVID-19 impact. (5) Corporate and others The business activities of corporate and others mainly consist of import and export business activities of Sinopec Corp.'s subsidiaries, research and development activities of the Company, and managerial activities of the headquarters. In 2020, the operating revenues generated from corporate and others was RMB 890.3 billion (of which the operating revenues of trading companies was RMB 886.4 billion), down by 39.9%year-on-year. This was mainly because sales volume and prices of crude oil and refined oil products plunged as a result of COVID-19 impact. In 2020, the operating expenses for corporate and others was RMB 890.7 billion (of which the operating expenses of trading companies was RMB 882.2 billion), down by 39.8% year-on-year. In 2020, the segment's operating loss was RMB 0.4 billion, of which trading companies realised an operating profit of RMB 4.1 billion. 3 ASSETS, LIABILITIES, EQUITY AND CASH FLOWS The major funding sources of the Company are its operating activities and short-term and long-term loans. The major use of funds includes operating expenses, capital expenditures, and repayment of short-term and long-term debts. (1) Assets, Liabilities and Equity UnitjRMB million As of As of 31 December 31 December 2020 2019 change Total assets 1,733,805 1,760,286 (26,481) Current assets 455,395 447,310 8,085 Non-current assets 1,278,410 1,312,976 (34,566) Total liabilities 850,947 882,982 (32,035) Current liabilities 522,190 579,978 (57,788) Non-current liabilities 328,757 303,004 25,753 Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 741,494 738,946 2,548 Share capital 121,071 121,071 - Reserves 620,423 617,875 2,548 Non-controlling Interests 141,364 138,358 3,006 Total equity 882,858 877,304 5,554 As of 31 December 2020, the Company's total assets were RMB 1,733.8 billion, representing a decrease of RMB 26.5 billion compared with the end of 2019, of which: Current assets were RMB 455.4 billion, representing an increase of RMB 8.1 billion compared with that of the end of 2019, mainly because cash and cash equivalents increased by RMB 27.1 billion, the time deposits with financial institutions increased by RMB 32.9 billion, the derivative financial assets increased by RMB 11.7 billion, trade accounts receivable decreased by RMB 18.8 billion, inventories decreased by RMB 42.2 billion. Non-current assets were RMB 1,278.4 billion, representing a decrease of RMB 34.6 billion compared with that as of the end of 2019, mainly because property, plant and equipment net decreased by RMB 36.4 billion, construction in progress decreased by RMB 49.1 billion, interest in joint ventures increased by RMB 40.4 billion and long-term prepayments and other non-current assets increased by RMB 9.1 billion. Total liabilities were RMB 850.9 billion, representing a decrease of RMB 32 billion compared with that as of the end of 2019, of which: Current liabilities were RMB 522.2 billion, representing a decrease of RMB 57.8 billion compared with that as of the end of 2019, mainly because short-term debts decreased by RMB 16.8 billion, loans from China Petrochemical Corporationand its subsidiaries decreased by RMB 38 billion, trade accounts payable and bills payable decreased by RMB 38.4 billion, other payables increased by RMB 30.5 billion. Non-current liabilities were RMB 328.8 billion, representing an increase of RMB 25.8 billion compared with that as of the end of 2019, mainly because long-term debts increased by RMB 22.8 billion. Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company were RMB 741.5 billion, representing an increase of RMB 2.5 billion compared with that as of the end of 2019. (2) Cash Flow The following table set forth the major items in the consolidated cash flow statements for 2020 and 2019. Major items of cash flows UnitjRMB million Year ended 31 December 2020 2019 Net cash generated from operating activities 167,518 153,619 Net cash used in investing activities (102,203) (121,051) Net cash used in financing activities (36,955) (84,204) In 2020, the net cash generated from operating activities of the Company was RMB 167.5 billion, representing an increase in cash of RMB 13.9 billion year on year. This was mainly due to the strengthened management of inventories and receivables and payables and sharp decrease of occupation of funds. In 2020, the net cash used in investing activities was RMB 102.2 billion, representing a year on year decrease of RMB 18.8 billion, mainly because capital expenditures decreased by RMB 12.2 billion. In 2020, the net cash used in financing activities were RMB 37.0 billion, representing a year on year decrease of RMB 47.2 billion, mainly because proceeds from bank and other loans decreased by RMB 43.8 billion, repayments of bank and other loansdecreased by RMB 74.1 billion, dividends paid by the Company decreased by RMB 14.5 billion, distributions by subsidiaries to non-controlling shareholders decreased by RMB 3.2 billion. At the end of 2020, the cash and cash equivalents was RMB 87.6 billion. (3) Contingent Liabilities Please refer to "Material Guarantee Contracts and Their Performance" in the "Significant Events" section of this report. (4) Capital Expenditure Please refer to "Capital Expenditures" in the "Business Review and Prospects" section of this report. (5) Research & Development and Environmental Expenditures R&D expenditures include expenses occurred in the period. In 2020 theexpenditures for R&D was RMB 15.2 billion, of which expense was RMB 10.1 billion, and capitalised cost was RMB 5.1 billion. Environmental expenditures refer to the normal routine pollutant discharge fees paid by the Company, excluding capitalised cost of pollutant treatment properties. In 2020, the Company paid environmental expenditures of RMB 11.4 billion. (6) Measurement of fair values of derivatives and relevant system The Company has established sound decision-making mechanism, business process and internal control systems relevant to financial instrument accounting and information disclosure. Items relevant to measurement of main fair values Unit: RMB million Profits and losses from Accumulated Impairment variation of variation of loss fair values fair values provision Beginning End of in the recorded of the Funding Items of the year the year current year as equity current year source Financial assets held for trading 3,319 1 114 0 0 Self-owned fund Structured deposit 3,318 0 133 0 0 Self-owned fund Stock 1 1 (19) 0 0 Self-owned fund Derivative financial instruments 48 157 (1,252) 0 0 - Cash flow hedges (1,940) 7,545 3,051 9,207 0 - Other equity instruments investment 1,521 1,525 0 (18) 0 - Total 2,948 9,228 1,913 9,189 0 - 4 ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PREPARED UNDER CASs (1) Under CASs, the operating income and operating profit or loss by reportable segments were as follows: 2019 RMB million RMB million Operating income Exploration and Production Segment 167,755 210,712 Refining Segment 944,510 1,224,156 Marketing and Distribution Segment 1,102,206 1,430,963 Chemicals Segment 371,854 516,268 Corporate and Others 890,283 1,480,694 Elimination of inter-segment sales (1,370,624) (1,902,994) Consolidated operating income 2,105,984 2,959,799 Operating (loss)/profit Exploration and Production Segment (20,570) 6,289 Refining Segment (6,556) 30,074 Marketing and Distribution Segment 19,634 29,781 Chemicals Segment 9,147 16,665 Corporate and Others (2,048) 3,530 Elimination of inter-segment sales 4,417 (40) Financial expenses, investment income, losses from changes in fair value, other income and asset disposal gains/(losses) 46,307 3,835 Consolidated operating profit 50,331 90,134 Net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company 32,924 57,619 The major differences between the Company's financial statements prepared under CASs and IFRS are set out in Section C of the financial statements of the Company on page 200 of this report. Year ended 31 December 2020 Operating profit: In 2020, the operating profit of the Company was RMB 50.3 billion, representing a decrease of RMB 39.8 billion as compared with 2019. Net profit: In 2020, the net profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company was RMB 32.9 billion, representing a decrease of RMB 24.7 billion or 42.9% compared with 2019. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (CONTINUED) (2) Financial data prepared under CASs As of 31 As of 31 December 2020 December 2019 Change RMB million RMB million Total assets 1,733,805 1,760,286 (26,841) Non-current liabilities 327,739 301,934 25,805 Shareholder's equity 883,876 878,374 5,502 Change analysis: At the end of 2020, the Company's total assets was RMB 1,733.8 billion, representing an decrease of RMB 26.5 billion compared with that of the end of 2019. At the end of 2020, the Company's non-current liabilities was RMB 327.7 billion, representing an increase of RMB 25.8 billion compared with that of the end of 2019. That was mainly due to the increase of RMB 19.2 billion in debentures payable, and the increase of RMB 5.8 billion in long-term loans. At the end of 2020, the shareholders' equity of the Company was RMB 883.9 billion, representing an increase of RMB 5.5 billion compared with that of the end of 2019. (3) The results of the principal operations by segments Increase/ Increase/ (decrease) Increase/ (decrease) of of operation (decrease) of gross profit Operation income on a operation cost margin on a income Operation cost Gross profit year-on-year on a year-on- year-on-year Segments RMB million RMB million margin* (%) basis (%) year basis (%) basis (%) Exploration and Production 167,755 148,306 7.1 (20.4) (12.0) (8.4) Refining 944,510 698,838 2.6 (22.8) (25.9) (1.7) Marketing and Distribution 1,102,206 1,013,788 7.8 (23.0) (24.0) 1.2 Chemicals 371,854 329,441 10.5 (28.0) (30.2) 2.6 Corporate and Others 890,283 873,067 1.9 (39.9) (40.4) 0.8 Elimination of inter-segment sales (1,370,624) (1,375,041) N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 2,105,984 1,688,398 8.7 (28.8) (31.9) 0.7 *: Gross profit margin = (operation income - operation cost, tax and surcharges)/operation income. 5 THE CAUSE AND IMPACT OF THE CHANGE IN THE COMPANY'S ACCOUNTING POLICY, ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND ACCOUNTING METHODS None.

6 SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN MAJOR ASSETS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD During the reporting period, the closing of transaction of Relevant Oil and Gas Pipeline Asset has been accomplished. For details, please refer to item 4 in section "Significant Events". SIGNIFICANT EVENTS 1 MAJOR PROJECTS (1) Zhongke integrated refining and chemical project Zhongke integrated refining and petrochemical project mainly consists of the construction of a 10,000,000 tpa refinery project, 800,000 tpa ethylene unit, 300,000 tonne capacity jetty and relevant utilities project. It was put into operation on 16 June 2020. The Company's self-owned fund accounts for 30% of the project investment, and bank loan is the main source of the remaining 70%. As of 31 December 2020, the aggregate investment was RMB 34.6 billion. (2) Zhenhai refining & chemical expansion project (phase 1) Significant Events Zhenhai Refining & Chemical expansion project (phase 1) consists of a 4,000,000 tpa crude oil modification project for old refinery and a 1,200,000 tpa ethylene project. The project was approved in June 2018, the construction started at the end of October 2018 and is expected to achieve the mechanical completion in mid-2021. The Company's self-owned fund accounts for 30% of the project investment, and bank loan is the main source of the remaining 70%. As of 31 December 2020, the aggregate investment was RMB 11.4 billion. (3) Zhenhai refining & chemical expansion project (phase 2) Zhenhai Refining & Chemical expansion project (phase 2) consists of building a 11,000,000 tpa refinery project and a 600,000 tpa propane dehydrogenatin and downstream projects. The refinery project is expected to begin construction in October 2021 and to be put into operation in the end of 2024. Thechemical project is expected to begin construction in June 2022 and to be put into operation in June 2025. The Company's self-owned fund accounts for 30% of the project investment, and bank loan is the main source of the remaining 70%. (4) Tianjin Nanggang ethylene and downstream high-end new material industry cluster project Tianjin Nanggang ethylene and downstream high-end new material industry cluster project consists of a 1,200,000 tpa ethylene project and downstream processing units. The project is expected to begin construction in June 2021 and be put into operation in the end of 2023. The Company's self-owned fund accounts for approximately 30% of the project investment and bank loan is the main source of the remaining 70%. (5) Wuhan ethylene de-bottleneck project Wuhan ethylene de-bottleneck project mainly consists of an 800,000 tpa-to-1,100,000 tpa ethylene capacity expansion project. The project started construction at the end of October 2018 and is expected to achieve the mechanical completion in March 2021. The Company's self-owned fund accounts for approximately 30% of the project investment and bank loan is the main source of the remaining 70%. As of 31 December 2020, the aggregate investment was RMB 3.3 billion. (6) Hainan Refining 1,000,000 tpa ethylene and refinery revamping and expansion project Hainan Refining 1,000,000 tpa ethylene and refinery revamping and expansion project mainly consists of the construction of 1,000,000 tpa ethylene and auxiliaryunits. The project started at the end of December 2018 and is expected to achieve the mechanical completion in May 2022. The Company's self-owned fund accounts for approximately 30% of the project investment and bank loan is the main source of the remaining 70%. As of 31 December 2020, the aggregate investment was RMB 5.6 billion. (7) Weirong shale gas project (phase 1 and phase 2) Under the guidance of the principle of "overall deployment, stage-wise implementation and fully consideration", the capacity construction project started comprehensively in August 2018. The construction of phase 1 project with a production capacity of 1 billion cubic meters per year was completed and put into operation in December 2020. The phase 2 project with a production capacity of 2 billion cubic meters per year is expected to be completed and put into operation in December 2022. The Company's self-owned fund accounts for 30% of the project investment and bank loan is the main source of the remaining 70%. As of 31 December 2020, the aggregate investment was RMB 4.1 billion.

(8) Tianjin LNG project (phase 2) Tianjin LNG project (phase 2) mainly consists of a new wharf, five new 220,000-cubic-meter storage tanks etc. LNG processing capacity will reach 11 million tonnes per year after phase 2 expansion project is completed. The project started in January 2019 and is expected to be put into operation in August 2023. The Company's self-owned fund accounts for approximately 30% of the project investment and bank loan is the main source of the remaining 70%. As of 31 December 2020, the aggregate investment was RMB 1.5 billion. 2 CORPORATE BONDS ISSUED AND INTEREST PAYMENTS Basic information of corporate bonds Bond name Abbreviation Code Issuance date Maturity date Amount issued (RMB billion) Outstanding balance (RMB billion) Interest rate (%) Sinopec Corp. Sinopec Corp. Sinopec Corp. 2010 Corporate bond 2012 Corporate bond 2015 Corporate bond (first issue) 10ͩʷ02 12ͩʷ02 15ͩʷ02 122052 122150 136040 21 May 2010 1 June 2012 19 November 2015 21 May 2020 1 June 2022 19 November 2020 9 7 4 Ñ 7 Ñ 4.05 4.90 3.70 Principal and interest repayment Simple interest is calculated and paid on an annual basis without compounding interests. Interest is paid once a year. The principal will be paid at maturity with last installment of interest. Payment of interests Sinopec Corp. had paid in full the interest accrued of "12ͩʷ02" during the reporting period and "10 ͩʷ02" and "15ͩʷ02" had been repaid and delisted from Shanghai Stock Exchange. Investor Qualification Arrangement 15ͩʷ02 was publicly offered to qualified investors in accordance with Administration of the Issuance and Trading of Corporate Bonds. Listing exchange Shanghai Stock Exchange Corporate bonds trustee Credit rating agency Name China International Capital Corporation Limited Address 27th-28th Floor, China World Office 2, 1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang District, Beijing Contact Person Huang Xu, Zhai Ying Telephone Number (010) 6505 1166 Name United Credit Ratings Co., Ltd. Address 12th Floor, PICC building, No.2 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang District, Beijing Use of proceeds Proceeds from the above-mentioned corporate bonds have been used for their designated purpose as disclosed. All the proceeds have been completely used. Credit rating During the reporting period, United Credit Ratings Co., Ltd. tracked and provided credit rating for 10ͩʷ02, 12ͩʷ02 and 15ͩʷ02 and reaffirmed AAA credit rating in the continuing credit rating report. The long term credit rating of Sinopec Corp. remained AAA with its outlook being stable. Pursuant to relevant regulations, the latest credit rating results will be published through media designated by regulators within six months commencing from the date of the end of each fiscal year. Credit addition mechanism, repayment scheme and other relative events for corporate bonds during the reporting period The guarantor of 10ͩʷ02 and 12ͩʷ02 is China Petrochemical Corporation. For more information of the guarantor, please refer to the annual report of corporate bonds which had been published on website of Shanghai Stock Exchange by China Petrochemical Corporation. During the reporting period, there is no arrangement to credit addition mechanism and change of the repayment for the above-mentioned corporate bonds. Sinopec Corp. strictly followed the provisions in the corporate bond prospectus to repay interests of the corporate bonds to bondholders. Convening of corporate bond holders' meeting Performance of corporate bonds trustee During the reporting period, the bondholders' meeting was not convened. During the durations of the above-mentioned bonds, the bond trustee, China International Capital Corporation Limited, has strictly followed the Bond Trustee Management Agreement and continuously tracked the Company's credit status, utilisation of bond proceeds and repayment of principals and interests of the bond. The bond trustee has also advised the Company to fulfil obligations as described in the corporate bond prospectus and exercised its duty to protect the bondholders' legitimate rights and interests. The bond trustee has disclosed the Trustee Management Affairs Report of last year. The full disclosure is available on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn). Principal accounting data and financial indicators for the two years ended 31 December 2020 Principal data EBITDA (RMB million) Current ratio Quick ratio Liability-to-asset ratio (%) 2020 168,785 0.87 0.58 49.02 EBITDA to total debt ratio Interest coverage ratio 1.23 4.02 Cash flow interest coverage ratio EBITDA-to-interest coverage ratio Loan repayment rate (%) Interest payment rate (%) 24.51 10.64 100% 100%During the reporting period, the Company paid in full the interest accrued for the other bonds and debt financing instruments. As at 31 December 2020, the standby credit line provided by several domestic financial institutions to the Company was RMB 444.0 billion in total, facilitating the Company to get such amount of unsecured loans. The Company has fulfilled all the relevant undertakings in the offering circular of corporate bonds and had no significant matters which could influence the Company's operation and debt paying ability. 2019 214,953 0.77 0.44 50.10 1.25 6.40 28.70 12.88 100% 100% Change (46,168) Reasons for change 0.10 0.14 (1.08) percentage points Due to the decrease of earnings before tax Due to the decrease of current liability Due to the decrease of current liability Due to the decrease of total liability (0.02) (2.38) (4.19) (2.24) - - Due to the decrease of profit before tax Due to the decrease of profit before tax Due to the decrease of profit before tax Due to the decrease of profit before tax - - On 18 April 2013, Sinopec Capital (2013) Limited, a wholly-owned overseas subsidiary of Sinopec Corp., issued senior notes guaranteed by the Company with four different maturities, namely 3 years, 5 years, 10 years and 30 years. The 3-year notes principal totaled USD 750 million, with an annual interest rate of 1.250% and had been repaid and delisted; the 5-year notes principal totaled USD 1 billion, with an annual interest rate of 1.875% and had been repaid and delisted; the 10-year notesprincipal totaled USD 1.25 billion, with an annual interest rate of 3.125%; and the 30-year notes principal totaled USD 500 million, with an annual interest rate of 4.250%. These notes were listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 25 April 2013, with interest payable semi-annually. The first payment of interest was made on 24 October 2013. During the reporting period, the Company has paid in full the current-period interests of all notes with maturity of 10 years and 30 years. 3 PERFORMANCE OF THE UNDERTAKINGS BY CHINA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION Type of Background Undertaking Undertakings related to Initial IPOs Public Offerings (IPOs) Other undertakings Party Contents China Petrochemical 1 CorporationCompliance with the connected transaction agreements; 2 Solving the issues regarding the legality of land-use rights certificates and property ownership rights certificates within a specified period of time;

3 Implementation of the Reorganisation Agreement (please refer to the definition of Reorganisation Agreement in the H share prospectus of Sinopec Corp.);

4 Granting licenses for intellectual property rights;

5 Avoiding competition within the same industry;

6 Abandonment of business competition and conflicts of interest with Sinopec Corp. Term for performance From 22 June 2001 Other China Petrochemical Given that China Petrochemical Corporation engages in Within 10 years after 29 April 2014 Corporationthe same or similar businesses as Sinopec Corp. with regard to the exploration and production of overseas petroleum and natural gas, China Petrochemical Corporation hereby grants a 10-year option to Sinopec Corp. with the following provisions: (i) within ten years from the issuance date of this undertaking, after a thorough analysis from political, economic and other perspectives, Sinopec Corp. is entitled to require Chinaor the date when China Petrochemical Corporation acquires the assetsPetrochemical Corporation to sell its overseas oil and gas assets owned as of the date of the undertaking and still in its possession upon Sinopec Corp.'s exercise of the option to Sinopec Corp.; (ii) in relation to the overseas oil and gas assets acquired by China Petrochemical Corporation after the issuance of the undertaking, within 10 years of the completion of such acquisition, after a thorough analysis from political, economic and other perspectives, Sinopec Corp. is entitled to require China Petrochemical Corporation to sell these assets to Sinopec Corp. China Petrochemical Corporation undertakes to transfer the assets as required by Sinopec Corp. under aforesaid items (i) and (ii) to Sinopec Corp., provided that the exercise of such option complies with applicable laws and regulations, contractual obligations and other procedural requirements. Whether bears deadline or not No Whether strictly performed or not Yes Yes Yes 4. THE TRANSACTIONS WITH CHINA OIL & As of the date of this report, Sinopec Corp. had no undertakings in respect of financial performance, asset injections or asset restructuring that had not been fulfilled, nor did Sinopec Corp. make any profit forecast in relation to any asset or project. GAS PIPELINE NETWORK CORPORATION On 23 July 2020, Sinopec Corp. entered into the Agreement on Additional Issuance of Equity to Purchase Relevant Oil and Gas Pipeline Assets with China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation ("PipeChina"), pursuant to which Sinopec Corp. transferred equity interests in the relevant oil and gas pipeline companies to PipeChina. PipeChina issued additional equity to Sinopec Corp. to satisfy the transaction consideration. On the same day, Sinopec Natural Gas Limited Company, entered into the Agreement on Additional Issuance of Equity and Cash Payment to Purchase Relevant Oil and Gas Pipeline Assets with PipeChina, pursuant to which Sinopec Natural Gas Limited Company transferred equity interests in the relevant oil and gas pipeline companies to PipeChina. PipeChina issued additional equity and made cash payment to Sinopec Natural Gas to satisfy the transaction consideration. On the same day, Sinopec Marketing Co., Limited ("Sinopec Marketing"), a subsidiaryof Sinopec Corp., entered into the Agreement on Cash Payment to Purchase Relevant Oil and Gas Pipeline Assets with PipeChina, pursuant to which Sinopec Marketing transferred the refined oil pipelines and other assets held by it to PipeChina, in exchange for cash consideration paid by PipeChina. On 21 July 2020, Sinomart KTS Development Limited, a subsidiary of Sinopec Corp., entered into the Agreement on Cash Payment to Purchase 100% Equity in Sinopec Yu Ji Pipeline Company Limited with PipeChina (together with the Agreement on Additional Issuance of Equity to Purchase Relevant Oil and Gas Pipeline Assets with PipeChina, the Agreement on Additional Issuance of Equity and Cash Payment to Purchase Relevant Oil and Gas Pipeline Assets with PipeChina and the Agreement on Cash Payment to Purchase Relevant Oil and Gas Pipeline Assets with PipeChina, collectively, the "Relevant Agreements"), pursuant to which Sinomart KTS Development Limited transferred 100% equity interest in Sinopec Yu Ji Pipeline Company Limited, its subsidiary, to PipeChina, in exchange for cash consideration paid by PipeChina. On 30 September 2020, Sinopec Marketing and PipeChina entered into the Agreement on Disposal of Pipeline Inventory in relation to the Oil and Gas Pipeline Assets Transaction, pursuant to which Sinopec Marketingdisposed of the refined oil products stored in the pipelines and storage facilities in the target assets to PipeChina. On the same day, all the conditions in the Relevant Agreements have been fulfilled. The ownership, obligations, responsibilities and risks of the target assets were transferred to PipeChina from 24:00 on 30 September 2020. Sinopec Corp. and PipeChina had entered into agreements for the use of relevant oil and gas pipeline facilities, agreeing on the terms and arrangements for the relevant services. On 28 January 2021, the Board of Directors of Sinopec Corp. approved the continuing connected transaction cap in relation to refined oil pipeline transportation services between Sinopec Marketing and PipeChina, within the period from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2021. The aggregate amount of the continuing related party transaction of the Company and PipeChina from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020 was RMB 1.42 billion. For details, please refer to the announcements published by Sinopec Corp. on China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Times, and on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange on 24 July 2020, 9 October 2020 and 29 January 2021, and on the website of Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 23 July 2020, 30 September 2020 and 28 January 2021. 5 MATERIAL GUARANTEE CONTRACTS AND THEIR PERFORMANCE Unit: RMB million connected parties*1 Yes No Total amount of guarantees provided during the reporting period*2 None Total amount of guarantees outstanding at the end of reporting period*2 (A) 14,840 Guarantees by the Company to the controlled subsidiaries Total amount of guarantee provided to controlled subsidiaries during the reporting period None Total amount of guarantee for controlled subsidiaries outstanding at the end of the reporting period (B) 11,378 Total amount of guarantees for the Company (including those provided for controlled subsidiaries) Total amount of guarantees (A+B) 26,218 The proportion of the total amount of guarantees to the Sinopec Corp.'s net assets 3.53% Guarantees provided for shareholder, de facto controller and its related parties (C) None Amount of debt guarantees provided directly or indirectly to the companies with liabilities to assets ratio over 70% (D) 6,390 The amount of guarantees in excess of 50% of the net assets (E) None Total amount of the above three guarantee items (C+D+E) 6,390 Statement of guarantee undue that might be involved in any joint and several liabilities None Statement of guarantee status None *1: As defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on Shanghai Stock Exchange. mature date is estimated) Sinopec Corp. The listed company itselfZhong An United Coal Chemical Co., Ltd. 6,390 18 April 2018 18 April 2018-31 December 2031 Joint liability guaranteeNoNoNoneNo *2: The amount of guarantees provided during the reporting period and the outstanding balance of guarantees amount at the end of the reporting period include the guarantees provided by the controlled subsidiaries to external parties. The amount of the guarantees provided by these subsidiaries is derived from multiplying the guarantees provided by Sinopec Corp.'s subsidiaries by the percentage of shareholding of Sinopec Corp. in such subsidiaries. 6 SPECIFIC STATEMENTS AND INDEPENDENT OPINIONS FROM INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS REGARDING EXTERNAL GUARANTEES PROVIDED BY THE COMPANY DURING AND BY THE END OF 2020: We, as Independent Directors of Sinopec Corp., hereby make the following statements after conducting a thorough check of external guarantees provided by the Company during and by the end of 2020 in accordance with the requirements of the domestic regulatory authorities: Sinopec Corp. shall continue to strengthen its management and actively monitor guarantee risks. It shall strictly follow the approval and disclosure procedures in relation to guarantee businesses for any new external guarantees provided thereafter. 7 SIGNIFICANT LITIGATION, ARBITRATION RELATING TO THE COMPANY No significant litigation, arbitration relating to the Company occurred during the reporting period.

8 INSOLVENCY AND RESTRUCTURING 10 CREDIBILITY FOR THE COMPANY, CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS AND DE FACTO CONTROLLER During the reporting period, the Company and its controlling shareholder did not have any unperformed court's effective judgments which should be performed or any large amount of debt which should be repaid. The external guarantees prior to 2020 had been disclosed in previous annual reports. The aggregate balance of external guarantees provided by Sinopec Corp. for the year 2020 was RMB 26.2 billion, accounting for approximately 3.53% of the Company's net assets. We hereby present the following opinions: (2) ENTRUSTED LOAN

During the reporting period, the Company was not involved in any insolvency or restructuring matters.

9 OTHER MATERIAL CONTRACTS Saved as disclosed by Sinopec Corp., the Company did not enter into any material contracts subject to disclosure obligations during the reporting period. Project construction Current capital Type unitjRMB billion Source Occurred amount Undue amount Overdue amount Self-owned fund 2.258 2.969 0 Self-owned fund (0.717) 0.384 0 11 TRUSTEESHIP, CONTRACTING AND LEASES During the reporting period, the Company was not involved in any events relating to significant trusteeship, contracting or leases for the assets of any other company, nor has it placed its assets with any other company under a trusteeship, contracting or lease agreement subject to disclosure obligations.

12 ENTRUSTED FINANCING AND LOAN (1) ENTRUSTED FINANCING During the reporting period, the Company was not involved in any entrusted financing which should be disclosed but was not disclosed. 13 DEPOSITS AT SINOPEC FINANCE CO., LTD. (3) OTHER FINANCING AND DERIVATIVE INVESTMENT During the reporting period, the Company was not involved in other financing or derivative investment. AND SINOPEC CENTURY BRIGHT CAPITAL INVESTMENT, LTD. In order to regulate connected transactions between the Company and Sinopec Finance Co., Ltd. (Sinopec Corp.'s domestic settlement center, hereinafter referred to as the "Finance Company") and to ensure the safety and liquidity of the deposits of the Company at the Finance Company, Sinopec Corp. and the Finance Company formulated the Risk Control System on Connected Transactions Between China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation and Sinopec Finance Co., Ltd., which covers the risk control system and the risk management plan of theCompany to prevent financial risks and to ensure that the deposits of the Company at the Finance Company can be utilised at the Company's discretion. At the same time, as the controlling shareholder of the Finance Company, China Petrochemical Corporation undertakes that in case of an emergency when the Finance Company has difficulty in making payments, China Petrochemical Corporation will increase the capital of the Finance Company in accordance with the actual need for the purpose of making payment. In order to regulate connected transactions between the Company and Sinopec Century Bright Capital Investment, Ltd. (Sinopec Corp.'s overseas settlement center, hereinafter referred to as the "Century Bright Company"), Century Bright Company ensures the safety of the deposits of the Company at Century Bright Company by strengthening internal risk controls and obtaining various supports from China Petrochemical Corporation. China Petrochemical Corporation has formulated a number of internal rules, including the Rules for the Internal Control System, the Rules for Implementation of Overseas Capital Management Methods, and the Provisional Methods for Overseas Fund Platform Management, to impose strict rules on Century Bright Company for providing overseas financial services. Century Bright Company has also established the Rules for the Implementation of the Internal Control System, which ensures the standardisation and safety of its corporate deposits business. At the same time, as the wholly controlling shareholder of Century Bright Company, China Petrochemical Corporation entered into a keep-well agreement with Century Bright Company in 2013, in which China Petrochemical Corporation undertakes that when Century Bright Company has difficulty in making payments, China Petrochemical Corporation will ensure that Century Bright Company will fulfill its repayment obligation through various channels. The deposits of the Company at the Finance Company and Century Bright Company during the reporting period did not exceed the relevant caps as approved at the General Meeting of Sinopec Corp. During daily operations, the Company can withdraw the full amount of its deposits at the Finance Company and Century Bright Company. 14 APPROPRIATION OF NON-OPERATIONAL FUNDS BY THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER AND ITS RELATED PARTIES AND THE PROGRESS FOR CLEARING UP Not applicable. 15 STRUCTURED ENTITY CONTROLLED BY THE COMPANY None.

16 DETAILED IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE INCENTIVE SCHEME DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD Sinopec Corp. did not implement any share incentive scheme during the reporting period.

17 ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION SITUATIONS OF COMPANIES AND THEIR SUBSIDIARIES AS MAJOR POLLUTANT DISCHARGING COMPANIES RECOGNISED BY ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION DEPARTMENTS In 2020, certain subsidiaries of Sinopec Corp. which are listed as major pollutant discharge units have disclosed environmental information as required by the relevant authorities and local government. The details of such information were published on national pollutant discharge license management information platform (http:// permit.mee.gov.cn/permitExt/defaults/ default-index!getInformation.action) and therelevant websites of the local government. Sinopec Corp. built prevention and control facilities for sewage, flue gas, solid waste and noise in accordance with the requirements of the national and local pollution prevention and environmental protection standards, kept effective and stable operation of pollution prevention and control facilities, and realised standardised discharges and emissions of sewage, flue gas, solid waste and factory noise. For details, please refer to the Company's Communication on Progress for Sustainable Development. The Company further regulated and enhanced the environmental management of construction projects, and implemented "three-simultaneity" management (environmental facilities shall be designed, constructed and put into operation simultaneously with the main construction). All of the newly-built projects have obtained approvals from the environment authorities. Sinopec Corp. strictly complies with relevant national requirements on environment emergency plan management and continuously improves the emergency plans for environmental emergencies and heavy pollution weather. According to the national pollution permit and self-monitoring technology guidelines in relevant industries, we acquired discharge permit and modified the self-monitoring plan, implemented new national requirements of sewage, flue gas and noise monitory, and disclosed the environmental results. For other subsidiaries that are not listed as major pollutant discharge units, the Company also completed relevant environmental protection formalities in accordance with the national and local requirements, and implemented relevant environmental protection measures. According to the requirements of national and local ecological environment departments, these companies do not need to disclose relevant information. The Company was not subject to major administrative penalties relating to environment protection. 18 POVERTY ALLEVIATION PROGRAM LAUNCHED BY THE COMPANY (1) Targeted Poverty Alleviation Plan The year 2020 is the last year for the campaign of Targeted Poverty Alleviation. The Company invested around RMB 190 million in Targeted Poverty Alleviation in 2020 and in aggregate has invested over RMB 2.4 billion. All the eight targeted poverty counties have successfully got rid of poverty. The Company focused on poverty alleviation in terms of industry, improving the income level of the poverty-stricken people; focused on poverty alleviation in terms of consumption, widening the sales channels for poverty-stricken people; focused on poverty alleviation in terms of education, strengthening the education benefit for poverty-stricken people; focused on poverty alleviation in terms of getting jobs, increasing the job opportunities for poverty-stricken people; focused on poverty alleviation in terms of medical care, improving the health care level of poverty-stricken people. (2) 2020 Targeted Poverty Alleviation Work Statistics In 2020, the Company invested RMB 140.535 million in six counties of Targeted Poverty Alleviation with 40 targeted poverty alleviation programs implemented in Yingshang county and Yuexi county in Anhui, Fenghuang county and Luxi county in Hunan, Yuepuhu county in Xinjiang and Dongxiang county in Gansu, mainly including rural industry development, village tourism development, labor output trainings and education assistance. In total, 34,699 people benefited from the programs and 1,560 students were granted financial assistance. Unit: RMB million Data I. Overview 1. Funds 186.44 2. Value of goods and materials 0.95 3. Number of people lifted out of poverty 34,699 II. Input breakdowns Index 1. Poverty elimination through industrial development 1.1 Categories of poverty alleviation programs through industrial development ½√ Poverty alleviation through agriculture and forestry development

½√ Poverty alleviation through tourism development

½√ Poverty alleviation through e-commerce

½√ Poverty alleviation through assets income

½√ Poverty alleviation through science and technology development

½√ Others 1.2Number of poverty alleviation programs 1.3Input in poverty alleviation projects through industrial development 1.4Number of people lifted out of poverty 2. Poverty elimination through provision of employment 2.1Input in professional skill training 2.2Participants of professional skill trainings (person/time) 2.3Number of people employed

3. Poverty elimination through relocation 3.1Number of relocated people provided with employment 3.2Input in relocation

4. Poverty elimination through education 4.1Input in students funding 4.2Number of students who received funding assistance (person) 4.3Input in education resources in poverty-stricken areas

5. Poverty alleviation through healthcare 5.1 Input in medical and health care resources in poverty-striken areas

6. Poverty alleviation through ecological protection 6.1 Items ½√ ½√ Develop ways for ecological protection and compensation ½√ ½√ Significant Events 6.2Input in ecological protection

7. Guarantee basic living standard 7.1Input in left-behind children, women and senior people 7.2 Number of left-behind children, women and senior people assisted (person) 7.3Input in assisting the disabled 7.4Number of the disabled helped (person)

8. Poverty alleviation through social projects 8.1Input in coordinated poverty alleviation 8.2Input in targeted poverty alleviation programs 8.3Public welfare funds for poverty alleviation

9. Other projects 9.1Number of projects 9.2 Total input 9.3Number of people lifted out of poverty (person) Conduct ecological protection and constructionSet up ecological public welfare positions Others 16 50.35 32,135 3.69 21,699 2,564 0 0 0.95 1,560 52.94 14.46 0.11 0.25 210 0.23 76 140.54 0.40 24 25.69 12,659 9.4 Other (3) Subsequent plan In 2021, in accordance with the guideline of "rural revitalization with prosperous industry, ecological friendly residential ambiance, communities with civilization, effective social governance and well-off rural life", the Company will further undertake its social responsibilities, helping poverty-alleviated counties as target of rural revitalization to prosper with strengthening the outcome of targeted poverty alleviation, developing their industries, improving education programs, thus promoting rural revitalization on the basis of targeted poverty alleviation. CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS 1 AGREEMENTS CONCERNING CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN SINOPEC CORP. AND CHINA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION Prior to Sinopec Corp.'s overseas listing, in order to ensure the smooth continuation of production and business conducted by the Company and China Petrochemical Corporation, the two parties entered into a number of agreements on continuing connected transactions, details of which are as follows: (1) The Company and China Petrochemical Corporation will mutually supply ancillary services for products, production and construction services (Mutual Supply Agreement); (2) China Petrochemical Corporation will provide trademarks, patents and computer software to the Company for use free of charge; (3) China Petrochemical Corporation will provide cultural and educational, hygienic and auxiliary services to the Company (Cultural, Educational, Hygiene and Auxiliary Services Agreement);

(4) China Petrochemical Corporation will provide leasing services for lands and certain properties to the Company; (5) China Petrochemical Corporation will provide comprehensive insurance to the Company;

(6) China Petrochemical Corporation will provide shareholders' loans to the Company; and

(7) The Company will provide franchise licenses for service stations to China Petrochemical Corporation. On 24 August 2018, Sinopec Corp. and China Petrochemical Corporation entered into a supplemental agreement of the continuing connected transactions and the Land Use Rights Leasing Agreement Amendment Memo, pursuant to which the scope ofservices of the Mutual Supply Agreement and the Cultural, Educational, Hygienic and Auxiliary Services Agreement were adjusted and the term of the Mutual Supply Agreement and the Cultural, Educational, Hygienic and Auxiliary Services Agreement was extended from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2021; the term of the Properties Leasing Agreement was extended to 31 December 2021 and the term of Intellectual Property Licensing Agreements was extended to 31 December 2029. The area and rent in the Land Use Rights Leasing Agreement were also adjusted. The resolution relating to continuing connected transactions for the three years from 2019 to 2021 was approved at the first extraordinary general meeting of Sinopec Corp. for 2018 held on 23 October 2018. For details of the above continuing connected transactions, please refer to relevant announcements published on 27 August 2018 on the China Securities Journal, the Shanghai Securities News and the Securities Times and on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange dated 26 August 2018. The capitalised terms used in this section shall have the same meaning as that used in the above-mentioned announcements. 2 COMPLIANCE OF DISCLOSURE AND APPROVALS OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN THE COMPANY AND SINOPEC GROUP WITH HONG KONG LISTING RULES AND THE RULES GOVERNING THE LISTING OF STOCKS ON SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE Pursuant to the Hong Kong Listing Rules and the Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on Shanghai Stock Exchange, the continuing connected transactions between the Company and Sinopec Group are subject to disclosure, Independent Non-executive Directors' approval and/or independent shareholders' approval (if needed) based on the nature and the value of the transactions. Sinopec Corp. has fully complied with the above requirements in relation to the continuing connected transaction between the Company and Sinopec Group. The aggregated amount of the continuing connected transactions for 2020 of the Company is in compliance with the relevant requirements of the Hong Kong Listing Rules and the Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on Shanghai Stock Exchange. For performance details of connected transaction agreements, please refer to Item 3 below. 3 ACTUAL CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS ENTERED INTO BY THE COMPANY DURING THE YEAR Pursuant to the above-mentioned agreements on continuing connected transactions, the aggregate amount of the continuing connected transactions of the Company during the reporting period was RMB 385.868 billion. Among which, purchase expenses amounted to RMB 252.381 billion, representing 11.38% of the total amount of this type of transaction for the reporting period, including purchases of products and services (procurement, storage and transportation, exploration and development services, and production-related services) of RMB 236.685 billion, purchases of auxiliary and community services of RMB 3.126 billion, payment of property rent of RMB 565 million, payment of land use right of RMB 11.086 billion, and the interest expenses amounted to RMB 0.919 billion. The sales income amounted to RMB 133.486 billion, representing 5.99% of the total amount of this type of transaction for the reporting period, including RMB 132.643 billion for sales of products, RMB 140 million for agency commission income, and RMB 704 million for interest income. The amounts of the above continuing connected transactions between the Company and Sinopec Group did not exceed the relevant caps for the continuing connected transactions as approved by the general meeting of shareholders and the Board. Connected Transactions CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS (CONTINUED) Principle of pricing for the continuing connected transactions: (a) The government-prescribed price will apply; (b) where there is no government-prescribed price but where there is a government-guidance price, the government-guidance price will apply; (c) where there is neither a government-prescribed price nor a government-guidance price, the market price will apply; or (d) where none of the above is applicable, the price for the provision of the products or services is to be agreed between the relevant parties, which shall be the reasonable cost incurred in providing the same plus 6% or less of such cost. For details of the pricing principle, please refer to relevant announcements published on 27 August 2018 in China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News and Securities Times and on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 26 August 2018. Decision-making procedures:The continuing connected transaction agreements were entered into in the ordinary course of the Company's business and in accordance with normal commercial terms that are fair and reasonable to the Company and its shareholders. The Company, according to its internal control procedures, adjusts the scope and the relevant caps 5 FUNDS PROVIDED BETWEEN RELATED PARTIES of continuing connected transactions every three years, and will announce and implement upon the approval of the Board and/or independent shareholders. For the other connected transactions, Sinopec Corp., in strict compliance with domestic and overseas regulatory rules, will publish the announcement and implement the transactions only after submitting the relevant proposals of connected transactions to the Board and/or the general meeting of shareholders for consideration and approval according to internal control procedures. Connected transactions with the Sinopec Group that occurred during the year, as set out in Note 39 to the financial statements prepared under the IFRS in this annual report, also fall under the definition of connected transactions under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. The above-mentioned connected transactions between the Company and Sinopec Group in 2020 were approved at the 21st meeting of the seventh session of the Board and have complied with the requirements under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. The external auditor of Sinopec Corp. was engaged to report on the Company's continuing connected transactions in accordance with the Hong Kong Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000, Assurance Engagement Other Than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information, and with reference to Practice Note 740, Auditor's Letter on Continuing Connected Transactions under the Hong Kong Listing Rules, issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The auditor has issued its unqualified letter containing its conclusions Connected Transactions Related Parties Relations Sinopec Group Parent company and affiliated companies* Other related parties Associates and joint ventures Total Balance at the end of the year 9,027 6,087 15,114 Reason for provision of funds between related parties Impacts of the provision of funds on the Company *:Affiliated companies include subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures. in respect of the above-mentioned continuing connected transactions in accordance with Rule 14A.56 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Sinopec Corp. has submitted a copy of the auditor's letter to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. After reviewing the above-mentioned connected transactions, the Independent Non-executive Directors of Sinopec Corp. have confirmed the following: (a) The transactions have been conducted in the ordinary course of the Company's business;

(b) The transactions have been entered into based on either of the following terms: i normal commercial terms; or ii terms not less favorable than those available from or to independent third parties, where there is no available comparison to determine whether such terms are on normal commercial terms; and

(c) The transactions were conducted pursuant to the terms of relevant agreements, and the terms were fair and reasonable and in the interests of Sinopec Corp. and its shareholders as a whole. 4 OTHER SIGNIFICANT CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS OCCURED THIS YEAR For details, please refer to item 4 "The transactions with China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation" in section "Significant Events". 1,738 12,556 9,590 9,295 Balance at the end of the year 10,523 11,328 21,851 392 18,780 Loans and other accounts receivable and payable No material negative impact Unit: RMB million 5,695 (3,666) CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 1 IMPROVEMENTS IN CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD During the reporting period, Sinopec Corp. complied with the Articles of Association as well as domestic and overseas laws and regulations, adhered to the standard operation, and further improved corporate governance structure through completion of the election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Directors and Employee's Representative Supervisors, the adjustment of special committees of the Board of Directors and the appointment of the senior management. Independent Non-executive Directors actively offered advice and suggestions to the "14th Five-Year" development plan and decision-making regarding major issues, examined the subsidiary's operating conditions, and contributed to the Company's reform and development. The Company continuously implemented the campaign of promoting the execution effectiveness of internal control and achieved positive results. The Company also improved its transparency by improving the information disclosure and investor relations and strengthening communications with the market, which were recognized by regulatory authorities and capital market. The Company actively fulfilled social responsibilities by promoting targeted poverty alleviation, implementing public welfare projects. Facing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company dedicated to the prevention and control of the pandemic by ensuring the stable supply of oil and gas, increasing production and supply of medical and health raw materials, as well as driving the recovery and development of the industrial chain. The Company further enhanced the Party building to stimulate the enthusiasm of the staff to generate the strength for the Company to overcome difficulties and create efficiency, and promoted the high-quality development of the Company through facilitating the management to effectively implement the deployments of the Board of Directors. During the reporting period, there is no material inconsistency between Sinopec Corp.'s corporate governance and the requirements of the PRC Company Law and relevant regulations of the CSRC. The Board of Supervisors of Sinopec Corp. agreed with all supervised matters. None of Sinopec Corp., the Board, Directors, Supervisors, senior management, controlling shareholders or de facto controllers of Sinopec Corp. were under investigation by the CSRC or received any regulatory sanction or criticised publiclyby the CSRC, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States, or received any public censure from Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange or the London Stock Exchange. 2 GENERAL MEETINGS During the reporting period, Sinopec Corp. convened the First Extraordinary General Meeting for the year 2020 on 25 March 2020 in Beijing, China,Annual General Meeting for the year 2019 on 19 May 2020 in Beijing, China, and the Second Extraordinary General Meeting for the year 2020 on 28 September 2020 in Beijing, China in accordance with the required procedures of noticing, convening and holding pursuant to the relevant laws and regulations and the Articles of Association. For meeting details, please refer to the poll results announcements published on China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Times and the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange dated 26 March 2020, 20 May 2020 and 29 September 2020 respectively, as well as on the website of Hong Kong Stock Exchange dated 25 March 2020, 19 May 2020 and 28 September 2020 respectively. 3 EQUITY INTERESTS OF DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS AND OTHER SENIOR MANAGEMENT As of December 31, 2020, Mr. Ling Yiqun, Director, Senior Vice President, held 13,000 A shares of Sinopec Corp., and Mr. Li Defang, Supervisor, held 40,000 A shares of Sinopec Corp. (the actual holder of the said shares is the spouse of Mr. Li Defang). Save as disclosed above, during the reporting period, none of the Directors, Supervisors and senior management of Sinopec Corp. and their respective associates had any interests or short positions (including any interest or short position that is regarded or treated as being held in accordance with the SFO) in the shares, debentures and underlying shares of Sinopec Corp. or any associated corporations (as defined in Part XV of SFO) that would fall to be disclosed to the Sinopec Corp. and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the Division 7 and 8 of Part XV of SFO or which was recorded in the register required to be kept under section 352 of SFO or otherwise should notified Sinopec Corp. or the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers under the Hong Kong Listing Rules. 4 PERFORMANCE OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS During the reporting period, the Independent Non-executive Directors of Sinopec Corp. fulfilled their duties diligently as required by Terms of Reference of the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company, and actively contributed to the reform and development of the Company. They actively attended Board meetings and meetings of the Board Committees (please refer to the section "Report of the Board of Directors" in this annual report for details of their attendance), reviewed the relevant documents with due care. They exercised their profession advantages to promote scientific decision-making by offering advice and suggestions to company's "14th Five-Year" development plan and decision-making on significant events, investigating on-site the business operations of the Company and its subsidiaries, and providing advice for the Company's development strategy, operations and reform. The Independent Non-executive Directors maintained timely and effective communication with the management, external auditors and internal audit department, put forward detailed requirements on auditing, and gave their independent opinions on matters such as connected transactions, special dividend distribution plan, and protected the legitimate interests of the minority shareholders' interests. Pursuant to requirements of securities regulatory authority of China, Independent Non-executive Directors of Sinopec Corp. reviewed the performance of the senior management of Sinopec Corp. who held concurrent positions as senior management in China Petrochemical Corporation and published independent opinions as follows: "President Mr. Ma Yongsheng, Senior Vice President Mr. Yu Baocai, Mr. Liu Hongbin and Mr. Ling Yiqun, each of whom concurrently held position as senior management of China Petrochemical Corporation, have obtained the exemptions for holding concurrent position from CSRC. During the reporting period, Mr. Ma Yongsheng, Mr. Yu Baocai, Mr. Liu Hongbin and Mr. Ling Yiqun devoted sufficient time and energy to fulfilling their duties with diligence and due care. They protected the interests of the Company and minority shareholders effectively and didn't harm the legitimate interests of Sinopec Corp. and minority shareholders due to holding concurrent positions in China Petrochemical Corporation." 5 COMPANY'S INDEPENDENCE FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER The Company is independent from its controlling shareholder in terms of, among other matters, business, assets and finances. The Company has a well-integrated independent business and independent operational capabilities.

6 COMPETITION BETWEEN SINOPEC CORP AND ITS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER Please refer to "Performance of the Undertakings by China Petrochemical Corporation" under the section "Significant Events" in this annual report for details.

7 IMPROVEMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF THE INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM For details of internal control self-assessment and internal control auditing, please refer to the internal control assessment report and the internal control auditing report disclosed by the Company on the same date of this annual report.

8 SENIOR MANAGEMENT APPRAISAL AND INCENTIVE SCHEMES Sinopec Corp. has established and is continuously improving the fairness and transparency of its performance appraisal standards, incentive schemes and requirements for Directors, Supervisors and other senior management. Sinopec Corp. has implemented a number of incentive policies, including the Measures of Sinopec Corp. on the Implementation of Remuneration for Senior Managers and the Measures of Sinopec Corp. on the Management of Performance Evaluation.

9 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT (IN ACCORDANCE WITH HONG KONG LISTING RULES) (1) Compliance with the Corporate Governance Code Sinopec Corp. complied with all code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code during the reporting period. ABoard of Directors A.1 Board of Directors a. The Board is the decision-making body of Sinopec Corp. and abides by good corporate governance practices and procedures. All decisions made by the Board are implemented by the Management of Sinopec Corp. b. The meeting of the Board of the Company is held at least once a quarter. The Board will usually communicate the time and proposals of the Board meeting 14 days before convening of the meeting. The relevant documents and materials for Board meetings are usually delivered to each Director 10 days in advance. In 2020, Sinopec Corp. held eleven Board meetings. For details about each Director's attendance at the Board meetings and the general meetings, please refer to the section "Report of the Board of Directors" in this annual report.

c. Each Director of the Board can submit proposals to be included in the agenda of Board meetings, and each Director is entitled to request other related information.

d. The Board has reviewed and evaluated its performance in 2020 and is of the view that the Board made decisions in compliance with domestic and overseas regulatory authorities' requirements and the Company's internal rules; that the Board has considered the suggestions from the Party organisation, Board of Supervisors and management during its decision-making process; and that the Board safeguarded the legitimate rights and interests of Sinopec Corp. and its shareholders. e. The Secretary to the Board assists the Directors in handling the day-to-day work of the Board, continuously informs the Directors of the regulations, policies or other requirements of domestic or overseas regulatory authorities in relation to corporate governance and ensures that the Directors comply with domestic and overseas laws and regulations when performing their duties and responsibilities. Sinopec Corp. has purchased liability insurance for all Directors to minimise their risks that might incur from the performance of their duties. A.2 Chairman and President a. Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo serves as Chairman of the Board and Mr. Ma Yongsheng serves as President of Sinopec Corp. The Chairman of the Board is elected by a majority vote of all Directors, and the President is nominated and appointed by the Board. The main duties and responsibilities of the Chairman and the Presidentare clearly distinguished from each other, and the scope of their respective duties and responsibilities are set out in the Articles of Association. b. The Chairman of the Board places great emphasis on communication with the Independent Non-executive Directors. The Chairman independently held three meetings with the Independent Non-executive Directors in respect of development strategy, corporate governance and operational management, etc. c. The Chairman encourages open and active discussions. Directors fully and deeply participated in the discussions of significant decisions in the Board meetings. A.3 Board composition a. The Board of Directors currently consists of nine members, four Executive Directors and five Non-executive Directors. Among the Non-executive Directors, there are three Independent Non-executive Directors, accounting for one third of the total number of Directors. For details, please refer to the section "Directors, Supervisors, Senior Management and Employees" of this annual report. b. Sinopec Corp. has received from each of the Independent Non-executive Directors a letter of confirmation for 2020 regarding their compliance with relevant independence requirements set out in Rule 3.13 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Sinopec Corp. considers that each of the Independent Non-executive Directors is independent. A.4 Appointment, re-election and dismissal a. The Directors serve three-year terms, and the consecutive term of office of an Independent Non-executive Director cannot exceed six years. During the reporting period, Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo and Mr. Liu Hongbin, nominated by the Board of Directors, and Mr. Zhang Shaofeng, nominated by China Petrochemical Corporation, were elected by the general meeting of shareholders as Directors of the Company. For details about the tenure of each Director, please refer to the section "Directors, Supervisors, Senior Management and Employees". b. All Directors of Sinopec Corp. have been elected at the general meeting of shareholders. The Board has no power to appoint temporary Directors. c. Sinopec Corp. engages professional consultants to prepare detailed materials for newly elected Directors, to notify them of the regulations of each listing place of Sinopec Corp. and to remind them of their rights, responsibilities and obligations as Directors. A.5 Nomination Committee a. The Board of Directors established Nomination Committee, consisting of the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo, who serves as the Chairman, and Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Tang Min and Mr. Ng, Kar Ling Johnny, who serve as members. The major responsibilities of Nomination Committee are to provide suggestions to the Board on Board's size and composition, as well as the selecting standards, procedures and candidates for Directors and senior management. Procedures to Propose a Person for Election as a Director of Sinopec Corp. are published on Sinopec Corp.'s website athttp://www.sinopec.com. b. The Board establishes the Board Diversity Policy which stipulates that the members of the Board shall be nominated and appointed based on the skills and experience for the overall optimum operation of the Board, while taking into account the targets and requirements of the board diversity. When deciding the composition of the Board, Sinopec Corp. shall consider several factors in relation to the diversity of the Board, including but not limited to professional experience, skills, knowledge, length of service, regions, cultural and educational backgrounds, gender and age. The provisions of the Articles of Association concerning the term of office of directors help to ensure that the Board of Directors has a proper balance between continuous experience and new thinking, and enhance the level of diversity. Sinopec Corp. focuses on the implementation of the Board Diversity Policy. The Directors come from different industries at home and abroad with rich work experience. Professional backgrounds of Directors include petroleum and petrochemical corporate management, as well as economics, accounting and finance, which are conductive to scientific decision-making. c. The members of the Nomination Committee can engage professionals when performing their duties. Reasonable costs arising from such consultations are borne by Sinopec Corp. In the meantime, the Nomination Committee has also appointed consultant members and canrequire such member to provide advice. The working expenses of the Remuneration Committee are included in the budget of Sinopec Corp. d. During the reporting period, the Nomination Committee held five meetings (please refer to "Meetings Held by the Board Committees" under the section of "Report of the Board of Directors" in this annual report). A.6 Responsibility of Directors a. All Non-executive Directors have the same duties and powers as the Executive Directors. In addition, the Independent Non-executive Directors are entitled to certain specific powers. The Articles of Association and the Rules of Procedure of Board Meetings clearly prescribe the duties and powers of Directors, Non-executive Directors including Independent Non-executive Directors, which are published on the Sinopec Corp.'s website athttp://www.sinopec.com. b. Each of the Directors was able to devote sufficient time and efforts to handling the matters of Sinopec Corp. c. Each of the Directors confirmed that he has complied with the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers during the reporting period. In addition, Sinopec Corp. formulated the Rules Governing Shares Held by Company Directors, Supervisors and Senior Managers and Changes in Shares and the Model Code of Securities Transactions by Company Employees to regulate the purchase and sale of Sinopec Corp.'s securities by relevant personnel.

d. Sinopec Corp. organised and arranged training sessions for Directors and paid the relevant fees as well as making relevant records. During the reporting period, the Directors actively participated in the trainings and attached great importance to continuing professional development to ensure that their contribution to the Board remains informed and relevant. A.7 Provision and use of information a. The agenda and other reference documents for meetings of the Board and Board committees will be distributed prior to the meetings to give each Director sufficient time to review the materials so that Directors can make informed decisions. b. Each Director can obtain all related information in a comprehensive and timely manner. The Secretary of the Board is responsible for organising and preparing the materials for the Board meetings, including preparation of explanations for each proposal to ensure fully understanding by the Directors. The Management is responsible for providing the Directors with necessary information and materials. The Directors may require the Management, or require, via the Management, relevant departments to provide necessary information or explanations. The Directors may seek advices from professional consultants when necessary. BRemuneration and Appraisal Committee a. Remuneration and Appraisal Committee ("Remuneration Committee") consists of Independent Non-executive Director Mr. Tang Min, who serves as the Chairman, and Executive Director Mr. Ma Yongsheng and Independent Non-executive Director Mr. Ng, Kar Ling Johnny, who serve as the members of the Remuneration Committee. The Remuneration Committee is responsible for reviewing the implementation of the annual remuneration plans for Directors, Supervisors and other senior management as approved at the general meeting of the shareholders, and reporting to the Board. b. The Remuneration Committee always consults the Chairman of the Board and the President about the remuneration plans for other Executive Directors. After the Remuneration Committee's review, it is of the view that all the Executive Directors of Sinopec Corp. have fulfilled the duty clauses in their service contracts in 2020. c. The members of the Remuneration Committee can engage independent professionals when performing its duties. Reasonable costs arising from such consultations are borne by Sinopec Corp. In the meantime, the Remuneration Committee has also appointed consultants member and can require such member to provide advices. The working expenses of the Remuneration Committee are included in the budget of Sinopec Corp. According to the policies of Sinopec Corp., the senior management and relevant departments of Sinopec Corp. must actively cooperate with the Remuneration Committee. d. During the reporting period, the Remuneration Committee held one meeting (please refer to "Meetings Held by the Board Committees" under the section of "Report of the Board of Directors" in this annual report). CAccountability and Auditing C.1 Financial reporting a. Directors are responsible for supervising the preparation of accounts for each fiscal period to ensure that the accounts truly andfairly reflect the condition of the business, the performance and the cash flow of the Company during the period. The Board approved the Financial Report for 2020 and warranted that the annual report contained no false representations, no material omissions or misleading statements and jointly and severally accepted full responsibility for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the content. b. Sinopec Corp. provides Directors with information about the financial, production and operating data of the Company every month to ensure that the Directors can learn about the latest developments of the Company in a timely manner. c. Sinopec Corp. has adopted an internal control mechanism to ensure that the Management and relevant departments have provided the Board and the Audit Committee with sufficient financial data and related explanations and materials.

d. The external auditors of Sinopec Corp. made a statement on their reporting responsibilities in the auditor's report contained in the financial report. C.2 Internal Control and Risk Management a. Sinopec Corp. has formulated and implemented its internal control and risk management system. The Board as a decision-making body is responsible for evaluating and reviewing the effectiveness of its internal control and risk management. The Board and the Audit Committee periodically (at least annually) receive reports of the Company regarding internal control and risk management information from the Management. All major internal control and risk management issues are reported to the Board and the Audit Committee. Sinopec Corp. has set up its internal control and risk management department and internal auditing departments, which are equipped with sufficient staff, and these departments periodically (at least twice per year) report to the Audit Committee. The internal control and risk management system of the Company are designed to manage rather than eliminate all the risks of the Company. b. In terms of internal control, Sinopec Corp. adopted the internal control framework prescribed in the internationally accepted Committee of Sponsoring Organisations of the Treadway Commission Report ("COSO"). Based upon the Articles of Association and the applicable management policies currently in effect, as well as in accordance with relevant domestic and overseas applicable regulations, Sinopec Corp. formulates and continuously improves the Internal Control Manual to achieve internal control of all factors of internal environment, risk assessment, controlling activities, information and communication, and internal supervision. At the same time, Sinopec Corp. has constantly supervised and evaluated its internal control, and conducted comprehensive and multi-level inspections including regular test, enterprise self-examination and auditing check, and included headquarters, branches and subsidiaries into the scope of internal control evaluation, with an internal control evaluation report being produced. The Board annually reviews the internal control evaluation report. For detailed information about the internal control during the reporting period, please refer to the "Report on Internal Control Evaluation" prepared by Sinopec Corp. Sinopec Corp. has formulated and implemented its information disclosure policy and insider registration policy. The Company regularly evaluates the policy implementation and makes disclosure in accordance with relevant regulations. Please refer to the website of Sinopec Corp. (http://www.sinopec.com) for the details of the information disclosure policy. c. In terms of risk management, Sinopec Corp. adopts the enterprise risk management framework provided by COSO, and establishes its risk management policy and risk management organisation system. The Company annually conducts risk evaluation to identify major and important risks and perform risk management duties. It has designed major and important risks tackling strategies and measures combined with its internal control system and periodically monitors their implementation to ensure adequate care, monitor and tackling of major risks. d. Based upon the review and evaluation of internal control and risk management of the reporting period, the Board is of the view that the internal control and risk management of the Company are effective. C.3 Audit Committee a. The Board has established an Audit Committee. The Audit Committee consists of Independent Non-executive Director Mr. Ng, Kar Ling Johnny, who serves as the Chairman, and Independent Non-executive Director Mr. Tang Min and Independent Non-executive Director Mr. Cai Hongbin, who serve as members. As verified, none of them has served as a partner or a former partner in ourcurrent auditing firm. b. During the reporting period, the Audit Committee held six meetings (please refer to the "Meetings Held by the Board Committees" under the section of "Report of the Board of Directors" in this annual report). The review opinions were issued at each meeting and submitted to the Board. During the reporting period, the Board and the Audit Committee had no disagreement. c. Audit Committee can engage independent professionals when performing its duties. Reasonable costs arising from such consultations are borne by Sinopec Corp. In the meantime, the Audit Committee has appointed consultants members and can request such member to provide advice. The working expenses of the Audit Committee are included in the budget of Sinopec Corp. In accordance with the policies of Sinopec Corp., the senior management and relevant departments of Sinopec Corp. shall actively cooperate with the Audit Committee. d. The Audit Committee has reviewed the adequacy and sufficiency of the resources for accounting and financial reporting and the qualifications and experience of the relevant employees as well as the sufficiency of the training courses and the budget thereof. Audit Committee is of the view that the Management has fulfilled the duties to establish an effective internal control system. The Company established a whistle-blowing policy in its internal control system, providing several channels as online reporting, letter reporting, receipt of appeals and a complaint mailbox, etc. to employees to report behavior that violates the internal control system of the Company. The Audit Committee has reviewed and approved such policy. DDelegation of power by the Board a. The Board and the Management have clear duties and responsibilities in written rules. The Articles of Association and the Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings of Shareholders and the Rules of Procedure of the Board Meetings clearly set forth the scope of duties, powers and delegation of power of the Board and Management, which are published on the website of Sinopec Corp. athttp://www.sinopec.com.

b. In addition to the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee, the Board had established the Strategy Committee and the Social Responsibility Management Committee. The Strategy Committee is responsible for overseeing long-term development strategies and significant investment decisions of the Company. The seventh Session of Strategy Committee consists of four Directors, including Chairman of the Board Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo, who serves as Chairman, as well as Executive Directors Mr. Ma Yongsheng, Mr. Ling Yiqun and Independent Non-executive Director Mr. Cai Hongbin, who serve as members. The Social Responsibility Management is responsible for preparing policies, governance, strategies and plans for social responsibility management of the Company. The Social Responsibility Management Committee consists of three Directors, including Chairman of the Board Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo, who serves as Chairman, Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Tang Min and Mr. Cai Hongbin, who serve as members. c. Each Board Committee is required to report its decisions and recommendations to the Board and has formulated its terms of references. The Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee, The Terms of Reference of the Remuneration Committee and The Terms of Reference of the Nomination Committee are published on the website of Sinopec Corp. athttp://www.sinopec.com. E Investor Relations a. Sinopec Corp. pays high attention to investor relations. The Management attends road shows every year to answer questions on subjects of concern to investors, such as introducing the development strategies and the production and business performance of the Company. Sinopec Corp. establishes a department responsible for communicating with investors. In compliance with regulatory provisions, Sinopec Corp. enhances communication with investors by holding meetings with institutional investors, setting up an investor hotline and communicating through internet platform. b. During the reporting period, separate resolution was proposed for each substantially separate issue at the general meeting of shareholders. All resolutions were voted by poll to ensure the interests of all shareholders. Notices of the general meeting were dispatched to shareholders 45 days (excluding the date of the general meeting) in advance. c. The Chairman of the Board hosted the annual general meeting for the year 2019 and the Second Extraordinary General Meeting for the year 2020. Some members of the Board of Directors and Board of Supervisors and senior management attended the meeting and communicated deeply with the investors. d. According to relevant rules of Sinopec Corp., the Secretary to the Board is responsible for establishing an effective communication channel between Sinopec Corp. and its shareholders, for setting up special departments to communicate with the shareholders and for passing the opinions and proposals of the shareholders to the Board and Management in a timely manner. Contact details of Sinopec Corp. can be found on the "Investor Center" section on Sinopec Corp's website. F Company Secretary a. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange recognised the Secretary to the Board as having the relevant qualifications as company Secretary. Nominated by the Chairman of the Board and appointed by the Board, the Secretary to the Board is a senior management officer of Sinopec Corp. and responsible for the Company and the Board. The Secretary gives opinions on corporate governance to the Board and arranges orientation training and professional development for the Directors. b. During the reporting period, the Secretary to the Board actively participated in career development training with more than 15 training hours. G Shareholders' Rights a. Shareholders who individually or collectively hold 10% of the total voting shares of Sinopec Corp. may request the Board in writing to convene the general meeting of shareholders. If the Board fails to approve the request to convene the meeting according to the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings of Shareholders, the shareholders may convene and hold the meeting at their discretion according to applicable laws, and reasonable expenses incurred will be borne by Sinopec Corp. These aforementioned provisions are subject to the following conditions: the proposals at the general meeting of shareholders must fall within the responsibilities of the general meeting of shareholders, with specific proposals and resolutions and in compliance with relevant laws, administrative regulations and the Articles of Association. b. When Sinopec Corp. holds the general meeting of shareholders, shareholders who individually or collectively hold 3% of the total voting shares of Sinopec Corp. may propose a supplemental proposal 10 days before the date of the general meeting. c. The eligibility for attending the general meeting, the rights of shareholders, the resolutions at the meeting and the voting procedures are clearly stated in the notice of the general meeting of shareholders of Sinopec Corp. dispatched to the shareholders.

d. Sinopec Corp. establishes special organisation in charge of communication with shareholders and publishes relevant contact details to facilitate shareholders to make enquiries pursuant to Articles of Association. (2) Auditors The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers as Sinopec Corp.'s external auditors for 2020 and the authorisation of the Board to determine their remuneration were approved at Sinopec Corp.'s Annual General Meeting for the Year 2019 on 19 May 2020. The audit fee for 2020 is RMB 47.38 million (including audit fee of internal control), which was approved at the 21st Meeting of the Seventh Session of the Board. The annual financial statements of the year ended 31 December 2020 have been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers. The Chinese certified accountants signing the report are Zhao Jianrong and Hu Yang from PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP. During the reporting period, neither PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP nor PricewaterhouseCoopers provided any non-audit service to the Company. As PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers have served as external auditors of the Company for eight consecutive years, the Company is required to replace its external auditors in 2021 according to the regulations in China. The 15th Meeting of the Audit Committee of the seventh Session of Board of Directors and the 21st Meeting of the seventh Session of Board of Directors of Sinopec Corp. have decided to appoint KPMG Huazhen Certified Public Accountants as the external auditors of the Company in 2021. The matter has yet to be submitted to the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for consideration. (3) Other information about Sinopec Corp.'s corporate governance Except for their working relationships with Sinopec Corp., none of the Directors, Supervisors or other senior management has any financial, business or family relationship or any relationship in other material aspects with one another. For information about shareholdings of substantial shareholders and changes in share capital, please refer to page 6 to page 7; for information about meetings of the Board, please refer to page 46; for information about meetings held by Board Committees, please refer to page 48; for information about tenure of Non-executive Directors, please refer to page 60; for information about equity interests of Directors, Supervisors and other senior management, please refer to page 39; for information about the biographies and annual remuneration of Directors, Supervisors and other senior management, please refer to page 56 to page 70. REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS The Board is pleased to present the Directors' report for the year ended 31 December 2020 for shareholders' review. 1 MEETINGS OF THE BOARD During this reporting period, Sinopec Corp. held eleven Board meetings. The details are as follows: Report of the Board of Directors (1) The 9th meeting of the seventh session of the Board was held by written resolution on 13 January 2020, whereby the proposals in relation to the following matters were approved: (i) the appointment of Chief Financial Officer, (ii) the representative on securities matters.

(2) The 10th meeting of the seventh session of the Board was held by written resolution on 7 February 2020, whereby the proposals in relation to the following matters were approved: (i) nomination of candidates for Directors; (ii) Notice of 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting. (3) The 11th meeting of the seventh session of the Board was held by written resolution on 25 March 2020, whereby the proposals in relation to the following matters were approved: (i) the election of the Chairman of the Board, the member adjustment of Board committees; (ii) the appointment of Senior Vice President. (4) The 12th meeting of the seventh session of the Board was held by on-site meeting and via video conference on 27 March 2020, whereby the proposals in relation to the following matters were approved: (i) the Work Report of the Board for the year 2019; (ii) the completion of key targets of 2019 and work arrangements of 2020; (iii) financial results and business performance of the Company for the year 2019; (iv) provision for impairment for the year 2019; (v) the connected transactions for the year 2019; (vi) profit distribution plan for the year 2019; (vii) audit costs for the year 2019; (viii) re-appointment of external auditors of Sinopec Corp. for the year of 2020 and to authorise the Board to determine their remunerations; (ix) to authorize the Board to determine the interim profit distribution plan of Sinopec Corp. for the year 2020; (x) to authorize the Board to determine the proposed plan for issuance of debt financing instrument(s); (xi) the report of Risk Assessment for Capital Deposits at Finance Company and Century Bright Company; (xii) Internal control assessment report of Sinopec Corp. for the year 2019; (xiii) Financial Statements of Sinopec Corp. for the year 2019; (xiv) Annual Report of the Company for the year 2019; (xv) Form 20F of the Company for the year 2019; (xvi) 2019 Communication on Progress on Sustainable Development Report of Sinopec Corp.; (xvii) the proposal to the annual general meeting to grant to the Board a general mandate to issue new domestic shares and/or overseas-listed foreign shares of Sinopec Corp. (5) The 13th meeting of the seventh session of the Board was held by written resolution on 14 April 2020, whereby the proposal on external guarantees in Project AMUR was approved. (6) The 14th meeting of the seventh session of the Board was held by written resolution on 29 April 2020, whereby the proposals in relation to the following matters were approved: (i) the first quarterly results of the Company for the three months ended 31 March 2020; (ii) Reorganisation and integration of assets of ZhongKe Refining and Zhanjiang Dongxing. (7) The 15th meeting of the seventh session of the Board was held by written resolution on 23 July 2020, whereby the proposals in relation to the following matters were approved: (i) Disposal of Oil and Gas Pipelines and Related Assets; (ii) the appointment of Vice President of Sinopec Corp. (8) The 16th meeting of the seventh session of the Board was held by on-site meeting and via video conference on 28 August 2020, whereby the proposals in relation to the following matters were approved: (i) the report on the fulfillment of the key targets for the first half of the year 2020 and the work arrangements for the second half of the year 2020; (ii) the 2020 interim special dividend distribution plan; (iii) the report of Risk Assessment for Capital Deposits at Finance Companyand Century Bright Company; (iv) the adjustment of the 2020 investment plan; (v) the financial statements for the first half of the year 2020 reviewed by PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers; (vi) interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2020; (vii) the member adjustment of Board committees. (9) The 17th meeting of the seventh session of the Board was held by written resolution on 11 September 2020, whereby the proposals in relation to the following matters were approved: (i) the appointment of Senior Vice President of Sinopec Corp.; (ii) the nomination of candidate for Director. (10)The 18th meeting of the seventh session of the Board was held by written resolution on 28 October 2020, whereby the proposals in relation to the following matters were approved: (i) the third quarterly report for three months ended 30 September 2020; (ii) reorganisation of assets in respect of Baling Petrochemical. (11)The 19th meeting of the seventh session of the Board was held by written resolution on 4 December 2020, whereby the proposal in relation to investment and construction of Tianjin Nangang 1.2 million tonnes/year ethylene and downstream high-end new materials project was approved. For details of each meeting, please refer to the announcements published on China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News and Securities Times after each meeting and on the websites of Shanghai Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Sinopec Corp. 2 IMPLEMENTATION OF RESOLUTIONS APPROVED AT THE GENERAL MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS BY THE BOARD During this reporting period, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations as well as the Articles of Association, all members of the Board diligently implemented the resolutions approved at the general meetings of Sinopec Corp., and had completed all the tasks delegated to them at the general meetings. 3 DIRECTORS' ATTENDANCE TO THE BOARD MEETINGS AND INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS' ATTENDENCE TO THE GENERAL MEETINGS. (1) Directors of the seventh session of Board of Directors ' attendance to the board meetings and general meetings during this reporting period Director titles Name Board meeting Meetings No. of Actual attended by Attended meetings held attendance communication by proxy Absent meetings held Chairman Zhang Yuzhuo 9 2 7 0 0 2 Director Ma Yongsheng 11 2 9 0 0 3 Director Yu Baocai 11 1 9 1 0 3 Director Liu Hongbin 5 1 4 0 0 1 Director Ling Yiqun 11 1 9 1 0 3 Director Zhang Shaofeng 2 0 2 0 0 0 Independent Director Tang Min 11 2 9 0 0 3 Independent Director Cai Hongbin 11 2 9 0 0 3 Independent Director Ng, Kar Ling Johnny 11 2 9 0 0 3 No.of General meetingActual attendance 2 3 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 (2) Former Directors of the seventh Session of Board of Directors' attendance to the board meetings and the general meetings during this reporting period Name Board meetings Meetings No. of Actual attended by Attended meetings held attendance communication by proxy Absent meetings held Dai Houliang 1 0 1 0 0 0 Li Yunpeng 2 0 2 0 0 0 Li Yong 9 2 7 0 0 2 Former Independent Director Fan Gang 7 1 6 0 0 2 Director titles General meeting No. of Former FormerChairman Director Actual attendance 0 0 Former Director 0 0 Note 1: No Directors were absent from two consecutive meetings of the Board. Note 2: Mr. Dai Houliang resigned as the Chairman, Director of the Board on 19 January 2020. Note 3: Mr. Li Yunpeng resigned as a Director of the Board on 24 March 2020. Note 4: Mr. Fan Gang resigned as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Board on 28 August 2020. Note 5: Mr. Li Yong resigned as a Director of the Board on 22 September 2020. (3) The Independent Director's attendance to the General Meetings. During the reporting period, none of the Independent Non-executive Directors had attended the general meetings of shareholders in person due to pandemic or official duties. 4 MEETINGS HELD BY THE BOARD COMMITTEES During the reporting period, the board committees held sixteen meetings, Audit Committee held six meetings, the Strategy Committee held three meetings, the Remuneration and Appraisal Committee held one meeting, the Social Responsibility Management Committee held one meeting, and the Nomination Committee held five meetings. All members of each committee had attended the relevant meetings. Details of those meetings are as follows: (1) The eighth meeting of the seventh session of the Audit Committee was held by on-site meeting and via video conference on 25 March 2020, whereby the proposals in relation to the following matters were approved: (i) Annual Report of the Company for the year 2019 and Form 20F of the Company for the year 2019; (ii) Financial results and business performance of the Company for the year 2019 (including a. provision for impairment for the year 2019; b. The continuing connected transactions for the year 2019; c. Profit appropriation plan for the year 2019; d. Audit costs for the year 2019; e. the report of Risk Assessment for Capital Deposits at Finance Company and Century Bright Company); (iii) Internal control assessment report of Sinopec Corp. for the year 2019; (iv) Report on audit work in 2019 and audit work arrangement in 2020. Reports on the auditing work of the financial statements for the year 2019 prepared by the domestic and overseas auditors were also reviewed at the meeting. (2) The ninth meeting of the seventh session of the Audit Committee was held by written resolutions on 28 April 2020, whereby the proposals in relation to the following matters were approved: (i) the first quarterly report of the Company for the three months ended 31 March 2020; (ii)Reorganisation and Integration of assets of ZhongKe Refining and Zhanjiang Dongxing. (3) The tenth meeting of the seventh session of the Audit Committee was held by written resolutions on 22 July 2020, whereby the Proposal in relation to Sale of Oil and Gas Pipelines and Related Assets was approved. (4) The eleventh meeting of the seventh session of the Audit Committee was held by on-site meeting and via video conference on 26 August 2020, whereby the proposals in relation to the following matters were approved: (i) the interim financial statements for the first half of the year 2020; (ii) interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2020; (iii) the report on the business performance, financial statements and related matters for the first half of the year 2020 (including: a. the 2020 interim special dividend appropriation plan, b. the report of Risk Assessment for Capital Deposits at Finance Company and Century Bright Company); (iv) Report on the main audit work in the first half of 2020 and the overall arrangement of audit work in the second half of 2020. (5) The twelfth meeting of the seventh session of the Audit Committee was held by written resolutions on 28 October 2020, whereby the proposals in relation to the following matters were approved: (i) the third quarterly report of the Company for the three months ended 30 September 2020; (ii) reorganisation of assets in respect of Baling Petrochemical. (6) The thirteenth meeting of the seventh session of the Audit Committee was held by on-site meeting and via video conference on 2 November 2020, whereby the proposal in relation to recruitment of accounting firms in 2021 was approved. (7) The fourth meeting of the seventh session of the Strategy Committee was held by written resolution on 25 March 2020, whereby the proposal in relation to the plan of investments of 2020 of Sinopec Corp. was approved. (8) The fifth meeting of the seventh session of the Strategy Committee was held by written resolution on 14 April 2020, whereby the proposal in relation to Project AMUR was approved. (9) The sixth meeting of the seventh session of the Strategy Committee was held by written resolution on 26 August 2020, whereby the proposal in relation to the adjustment of the 2020 investment plan was approved. (10)The second meeting of the seventh session of the Remuneration and Appraisal Committee was held by written resolution on 25 March 2020 whereby the proposal in relation to the implementation of the rules of the remuneration of Directors, Supervisors and other senior management for 2019 was approved. (11)The second meeting of the seventh session of the Social Responsibility Management Committee was held by written resolution on 25 March 2020, whereby the proposal in relation to 2019 Communication on Progress on Sustainable Development Report of Sinopec Corp. was approved. (12)The third meeting of the seventh session of the Nomination Committee was held by written resolution on 10 January 2020, whereby the proposal in relation to the appointment of Chief Financial Officer was approved. (13)The fourth meeting of the seventh session of the Nomination Committee was held by written resolution on 6 February 2020, whereby the proposal in relation to the nomination of candidates for Director was approved. (14)The fifth meeting of the seventh session of the Nomination Committee was held by written resolution on 25 March 2020, whereby the proposals in relation to the nomination of candidates for Director and the appointment of Senior Vice President were approved. (15)The sixth meeting of the seventh session of the Nomination Committee was held by written resolution on 22 July 2020, whereby the proposal in relation to the appointment of Vice President of Sinopec Corp. was approved. (16)The seventh meeting of the seventh session of the Nomination Committee was held by written resolution on 10 September 2020, whereby the proposal in relation to the appointment of Senior Vice President was approved. 5 BOARD COMMITTEES ISSUED REVIEW OPINIONS TO THE BOARD WHEN PERFORMING THEIR DUTIES DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD, WITHOUT OBJECTION.

6 BUSINESS PERFORMANCE The financial results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS and the financial position as at that date and the accompanying analysis are set out from page 141 to page 199 in this annual report. A fair review of the Company's business, a discussions and analysis on business performance using financial key performance indicators and the material factors underlying our results and financial position during the reporting period, particulars of significant events affecting the Company and the outlook of the Company's business are discussed throughout this annual report and included in the chapters of Chairman's Address, Business Review and Prospects, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Significant Events. All above discussions constitute parts of the report of the Board of Directors.

7 DIVIDEND The profit distribution policy of Sinopec Corp. maintains consistency and steadiness, and considers the long-term interests of the Company, overall interests of all the shareholders and the sustainable development of the Company. Sinopec Corp. gives priority to adopting cash dividends for profit distribution, and is able to deliver an interim profit distribution. When the net profits and retained earnings of the Company are positive in current year, and in the event that the cash flow of Sinopec Corp. can satisfy the normal operation and sustainable development, Sinopec Corp. should adopt cash dividends, and the distribution profits in cash every year are no less than 30% of the net profits of the Company realised during the corresponding year. The profit distribution plan of Sinopec Corp. for the corresponding year will be carried out in accordance with the policy and procedures stipulated in the Articles of Association, with the advice of minority shareholders being heard and considered. Meanwhile, the independent Directors will issue independent opinions. Proposals for dividend distribution At the 21st meeting of the seventh session of the Board, the Board approved the proposal to distribute a final cash dividend of RMB 0.13 (tax inclusive) per share for 2020. Taking into account the distributed special interim dividend of RMB 0.07 (tax inclusive) per share for the first half of 2020, the total dividend for the whole year is RMB 0.20 (tax included) per share. The final cash dividend will be distributed on or before 28 June 2021 (Monday) to all shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of Sinopec Corp. on the record date of 16 June 2021 (Wednesday). In order to qualify for the final dividend for H shares, the holders of H shares must lodge all share certificates accompanied by the transfer documents with Hong Kong Registrars Limited located at 1712-1716, 17th Floor Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai Hong Kong before 4:30 p.m. on 9 June 2021 (Wednesday) for registration. The H shares register and transfer of members of Sinopec Corp. will be closed from 10 June 2021 to 16 June 2021 (both dates inclusive). The dividend will be denominated and declared in RMB, and distributed to the domestic shareholders and investors participating in the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program in RMB and to the overseas shareholders in Hong Kong Dollar. The exchange rate for the dividend calculation in Hong Kong Dollar is based on the average benchmark exchange rate of RMB against Hong Kong Dollar as published by the People's Bank of China one week preceding the date of the declaration of such dividend. Arrangements for the distribution of the final dividend of A shares will be announced separately. In accordance with the Enterprise Income Tax Law of the People's Republic of China which came into effect on 1 January 2008 and its implementation regulations, Sinopec Corp. is required to withhold and pay enterprise income tax at the rate of 10% on behalf of the non-resident enterprise shareholders whose names appear on the register of members for H Shares of Sinopec Corp. when distributing cash dividends or issuing bonus shares by way of capitalisation from retained earnings. Any H Shares of the Sinopec Corp. which are not registered under the name of an individual shareholder, including those registered under HKSCC Nominees Limited, other nominees, agentsor trustees, or other organisations or groups, shall be deemed as shares held by non-resident enterprise shareholders. Therefore, on this basis, enterprise income tax shall be withheld from dividends payable to such shareholders. If holders of H Shares intend to change their shareholder status, please enquire about the relevant procedures with your agents or trustees. Sinopec Corp. will strictly comply with the law or the requirements of the relevant government authority to withhold and pay enterprise income tax on behalf of the relevant shareholders based on the registration of members for H shares of Sinopec Corp. as at the record date. If the individual holders of the H shares who are Hong Kong or Macau residents or residents of the countries which had an agreed tax rate of 10% for the cash dividends or bonus shares by way of capitalisation from retained earnings with China under the relevant tax agreement, Sinopec Corp. will withhold and pay individual income tax on behalf of the relevant shareholders at a rate of 10%. Should the individual holders of the H Shares are residents of the countries which had an agreed tax rate of less than 10% with China under the relevant tax agreement, Sinopec Corp. shall withhold and pay individual income tax on behalf of the relevant shareholders at a rate of 10%. In that case, if the relevant individual holders of the H Shares wish to reclaim the extra amount withheld (Extra Amount) due to the application of 10% tax rate, Sinopec Corp. would apply for the relevant agreed preferential tax treatment provided that the relevant shareholders submit the evidence required by the notice of the tax agreement to the share register of Sinopec Corp. in a timely manner. Sinopec Corp. will assist with the tax refund after the approval of the competent tax authority. Should the individual holders of the H Shares are residents of the countries which had an agreed tax rate of over 10% but less than 20% with China under the tax agreement, Sinopec Corp. shall withhold and pay the individual income tax at the agreed actual rate in accordance with the relevant tax agreement. In the case that the individual holders of the H Shares are residents of the countries which had an agreed tax rate of 20% with China, or which has not entered into any tax agreement with China, or otherwise, Sinopec Corp. shall withhold and pay the individual income tax at a rate of 20%. Pursuant to the Notice on the Tax Policies Related to the Pilot Program of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect ( ᗫ׵လಥٰୃ̹ ఙʹ׸ʝᑌʝஷዚՓ༊ᓃϞᗫ೼ϗ݁ഄٙஷٝ') (Caishui [2014] No. 81) and the Notice on the Tax Policies Related to the Pilot Program of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect ( ᗫ׵ଉಥٰୃ̹ఙʹ׸ʝᑌʝஷዚՓ༊ᓃϞᗫ೼ ϗ݁ഄٙஷٝ') (Caishui[2016] No.127): For domestic investors investing in the H Shares of Sinopec Corp. through Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program, the Company shall withhold and pay income tax at the rate of 20% on behalf of individual investors and securities investment funds. The Company will not withhold or pay the income tax of dividends for domestic enterprise investors and those domestic enterprise investors shall report and pay the relevant tax by themselves. For dividends of investors of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (including enterprises and individuals) investing in the A Shares of Sinopec Corp. through Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program, the Company will withhold and pay income taxes at the rateof 10% on behalf of those investors and will report to the competent tax authorities for the withholding. For investors who are tax residents of other countries which have entered into a tax treaty with the PRC stipulating a dividend tax rate of lower than 10%, the enterprises and individuals may, or may entrust a withholding agent to, apply to the competent tax authorities for the entitlement of the rate under such tax treaty. Upon approval by the tax authorities, the amount paid in excess of the tax payable based on the tax rate according to such tax treaty will be refunded. 2020 2019 2018 Cash dividends (RMB/Share, tax inclusive) 0.20 0.31 0.42 Total amount of cash dividends (RMB billion, tax inclusive) 24.214 37.533 50.850 Net profits attributed to the shareholders of the listed company shown in the consolidated statement for the dividend year (RMB billion) 32.924 57.619 63.179 Ratio of the dividends to the net profit attributed to the shareholders of the listed company in the consolidated statement (%) 73.5 65.1 80.5 Note: The final cash dividend for 2020 is subject to the approval at the 2020 annual general meeting. According to the PRC Accounting Standards, the dividend distribution and bonus shares declared by Sinopec Corp. in the past three years are as follows: The aggregate cash dividend declared by Sinopec Corp. during three years from 2018 to 2020 is RMB 0.93 per share, and the total dividend payment from 2018 to 2020 as a percentage of average net profit attributed to the shareholders of the listed company in the three years is 220%. 8 RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE COMPANY'S INTERNAL CONTROL The Board is fully responsible for establishing and maintaining the internal control system related to the financial statements as well as ensuring its effective implementation. In 2020, the Board assessed and evaluated the internal control of Sinopec Corp. according to the Basic Standard for Enterprise Internal Control, Application Guidelines for Enterprise Internal Control and Assessment Guidelines for Enterprise Internal Control. There were no material defects in relation to the internal control system as of 31 December 2020. The internal control system of Sinopec Corp. related to the financial statements is sound and effective. 2020 Internal Control Assessment Report of Sinopec Corp. was reviewed and approved at the 21st meeting of the seventh Session of the Board on 26 March 2021, and all members of the Board warrant that the contents of the report are true, accurate and complete, and there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions contained in the report. 9 DURING THIS REPORTING PERIOD, THE IMPLEMTATION OF ENVIRONMENTAL POLICIES BY THE COMPANY During the reporting period, the Company complied with the environmental policy in all material aspects. Details with regard to the Company's performance in relation to environmental and social-related policies and performances are provided in the Chairman's Address and Business Review and Prospects in this annual report as well as the 2020 Communication on Progress for the Sustainable Development of Sinopec Corp. Those disclosures in relation to the environmental policies constitute part of the Report of the Board of Directors. 10 DURING THIS REPORTING PERIOD, THE COMPANY DID NOT VIOLATE LAWS OR REGULATIONS WHICH HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON THE COMPANY

11 MAJOR SUPPLIERS AND CUSTOMERS During this reporting period, the total value of the purchasing from the top five crude oil suppliers of the Company accounted for 45.2% of the total value of the crude oil purchasing by the Company, of which the total value of the purchasing from the largest supplier accounted for 17.2% of the total value of the crude oil purchasing by the Company. The total revenue from the five largest customers of the Company in 2020 was RMB 212,976 million, accounting for 10.1% of the total revenue of the Company, of which the sales value to the connected party and the largest customer (Sinopec Group) among the five largest customers was RMB 105,183 million, accounting for 5.0% of the total revenue for the year. During the reporting period, other than disclosed above, to the best knowledge of the Board of the Directors of the Company, none of the Directors of the Company, their close associates, and shareholders holding more than 5% of the shares of the Company had any interest in the top five suppliers or the top five customers of the Company. There were no suppliers, customers, employees or others that have a significant impact on the Company and on which the Company's success depends. 12 BANK LOANS AND OTHER BORROWINGS Details of bank loans and other borrowings of the Company as of 31 December 2020 are set out in Note 30 to the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS in this annual report.

13 FIXED ASSETS During this reporting period, changes to the fixed assets of the Company are set out in Note 17 to the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS in this annual report. 14 RESERVES During this reporting period, the changes to the reserves of the Company are set out in the consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity in the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS in this annual report. 15 DONATIONS During this reporting period, the amount of charity donations made by the Company amounted to RMB 301 million. 16 PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS Pursuant to the Articles of Association and the laws of the PRC, the shareholders of Sinopec Corp. are not entitled to any pre-emptive rights. Therefore the existing shareholders cannot request Sinopec Corp. to issue shares to them on a preferential basis in proportion to their shareholdings.

17 REPURCHASE, SALES AND REDEMPTION OF SHARES During this reporting period, neither Sinopec Corp. nor any of its subsidiaries repurchased, sold or redeemed any listed shares of Sinopec Corp. or its subsidiaries. 18 DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN COMPETING BUSINESS As at the end of the reporting period, the Company has resolved its competition with Sinopec Group in the chemical business. For details for the positions held by the Directors (excluding Independent Non-executive Directors) of Sinopec Corp. in the Sinopec Group during the reporting period, please refer to the section "Directors, Supervisors, Senior Management and Employees" of this annual report. 19 DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN CONTRACTS No Director had a material interest, either directly or indirectly, in any contract of significance to the business of the Company to which Sinopec Corp. or any of its holding companies, subsidiaries or fellow subsidiaries was a party during the reporting period. 20 MANAGEMENT CONTRACTS No contracts concerning management or administration of the whole or any substantial part of the business of the Company were entered into or existed during the reporting period.

21 PERMITTED INDEMNITY PROVISIONS During the reporting period, Sinopec Corp. has purchased liability insurance for all Directors to minimise their risks arising from the performance of their duties. The permitted indemnity provisions are stipulated in such Directors' liability insurance in respect of the liabilities and costs associated with the potential legal proceedings that may be brought against such Directors.

22 EQUITY-LINKED AGREEMENTS As of 31 December 2020, the Company has not entered into any equity-linked agreement.

23 OIL & GAS RESERVE APPRAISAL PRINCIPLES We manage our reserves estimation through a two-tier management system. Our Oil and Natural Gas Reserves Management Committee, or RMC, at the headquarters level oversees the overall reserves estimation process including organisation, coordination, monitoring and major decision-making, and reviews the reserves estimation of our Company. Each of our branches has a reserves management committee that manages and coordinates the reserves estimation, organises the estimation process and reviews the reserve estimation report at the branch level, being responsible to the RMC of the Company. Our RMC consists of the senior management of the Company, related departments of headquarters, Petroleum Exploration and Production Research Institute of Sinopec (PEPRIS) and senior managers of oilfield branches. Mr. Liu Hongbin, the Chairman of RMC is Senior Vice President of Sinopec Corp., with over 30 years of experience in oil and gas industry. A majority of our RMC members hold master's or Ph.D. degrees, and have an average of more than 20 years of technical experience in relevant professional fields, such as geology, engineering and economics. Our reserves estimates are guided by procedural manuals and technical guidance formulated by the Company. A number of working divisions at the production bureau level, including the exploration, development and financial divisions, are responsible for initial collection and compilation of information about reserves. Experts from exploration, development and economic divisions prepare the initial report on the reserves estimate which is then reviewed by the RMC at the subsidiary level to ensure the qualitative and quantitative compliance with technical guidance as well as its accuracy and reasonableness. We also engage external consultants to assist in our compliance with the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Our reserves estimation process is further facilitated by a specialised reserves database, which is improved and updated periodically. 24 CORE COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS The Company is a large scale integrated energy and petrochemical company with upstream, mid-stream and downstream operations. The Company is a large scaled oil and gas producer in China; in respect of refining capacity, it ranks first in China; equipped with a well-developed refined oil products sales network, the Company is the largest supplier of refined oil products in China; and in terms of ethylene production capacity, the Company ranks first in China, and has a well-established marketing network for chemical products. The integrated business structure of the Company carries strong advantages in synergy among its various business segments, enabling the Company to continuously tap onto potentials in attaining an efficient and comprehensive utilisation of its resources, and endowed the Company with strong resistance against risks, as well as remarkable capabilities in sustaining profitability. The Company enjoys a favourable positioning with its operations located close to the consumer markets. Along with the steady growth in the Chinese economy, sales volume of both oil products and chemical products of the Company has been increasing steadily over the years; through continuous and specialised marketing efforts, the Company's capability in international operations and market expansion has been further enhanced. The Company owns a team of professionals with expertise in the production of oil and gas, operation of refineries and chemical plants, as well as marketing activities. The Company applies outstanding fine management measures with its remarkable capabilities in management of operations, and enjoys a favourable operational cost advantage in its downstream businesses. The Company has formulated a well-established technology system and mechanism, and owns competent teams specialised in R&D covering a wide range of subjects; the four platforms for technology advancement is taking shape, which includes exploration and development of oil and gas, refining, petrochemicals and strategic emerging technology. With its overall technologies reaching state of the art level in the global arena, and some of them taking the lead globally, the Company enjoys a strong technical strength. The Company always attaches great importance to the fulfilment of social responsibilities, and carries out the green and low carbon development strategy to pursue a sustainable development. Moreover, the Company enjoys an outstanding "Sinopec" brand name, plays an important role in the national economy and is a renowned and reputable company in China. 25 RISK FACTORS In the course of its production and operations, the Company will actively take various measures to circumvent operational risks. However, in practice, it may not be possible to prevent the occurrence of all risks and uncertainties described below. Risks with regard to the variations from macroeconomic situation: The business results of the Company are closely related to China's and global economic situation. The development of Chinese economy has entered New Normal. Impacted by COVID-19, with counter-globalisation emerging, aging population accelerating, climate change and environmental problem restriction etc., world economy recovery remains difficult and tortuous. The Company's business could also be adversely affected by other factors such as the impact on export due to trade protectionism from certain countries, impact on import which is likely caused by regional trade agreements, and negative impact on the investment of overseas oil and gas exploration and development and refining and chemical storage projects which results from the uncertainty of geopolitics, international crude oil price and etc. Risks with regard to the cyclical effects from the industry: The majority of the Company's operating income comes from the sales of refined oil products and petrochemical products, and part of those businesses and their related products are cyclic and are sensitive to macro-economy, cyclic changes of regional and global economy, the changes of the production capacity and output, demand of consumers, prices and supply of the raw materials, as well as prices and supply of the alternative products etc. Although the Company is an integrated company with upstream, midstream and downstream operations, it can only counteract the adverse influences of industry cycle to a certain extent. Risks from the macroeconomic policies and government regulation: Although the Chinese government is gradually liberalizing the market entry regulations on petroleum and petrochemicals sector, the petroleum and petrochemical industries in China are still subject to entry regulations to a certain degree, which include: issuing licenses in relation to exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas, issuing business licenses for trading crude oil and refined oil, setting caps for retail prices of gasoline, diesel and other oil products, the imposition of the special oil income levy; the formulation of refined oil import and export quotas and procedures; the formulation of safety, quality and environmental protection standards and the formulation of energy conservation policies. In addition, the changes which have occurred or might occur in macroeconomic and industry policies such as the opening up of crude oil import licenses and the right of tenure; reforming and improvement in pricing mechanism of natural gas, cost supervision of gas pipeline and access to third party; cancellation of qualification approval of the wholesale and storage of refined oil business, decentralisation of retail business authorisation of refined oil products to regional and city level government, further improvement in pricing mechanism of refined oil products, gas stations investment being fully opened to foreign investment; and reforming in resource tax and environmental tax, etc. Such changes might further intensify market competition and have certain effects on the operations and profitability of the Company. Risks with regard to the changes from environmental legislation requirements: Our production activities generate waste liquids, gases and solids. The Company has built up the supporting effluent treatment systems to prevent and reduce the pollution to the environment. However, the relevant government authorities may issue and implement much stricter environmental protection laws and regulations, adopt much stricter environment protection standards. Under such situations, the Company may increase expenses in relation to the environment protection accordingly. Risks from the uncertainties of obtaining additional oil and gas resources: The future sustainable development of the Company is partly dependent to a certain extent on our abilities in continuously discovering or acquiring additional oil and natural gas resources. To obtain additional oil and natural gas resources, the Company faces some inherent risks associated with exploration and development and/or with acquisition activities, and the Company has to invest a large amount of money with no guarantee of certainty. If the Company fails to acquire additional resources through further exploration, development and acquisition to increase the reserves of crude oil and natural gas, the oil and natural gas reserves and production of the Company may decline over time which may adversely affect the Company's financial situation and operation performance. Risks with regard to the external purchase of crude oil: A significant amount of crude oil as needed by the Company is satisfied through external purchases. In recent years, especially influenced by the mismatch between supply and demand of crude oil, geopolitics, global economic growth and other factors, the prices of crude oil fluctuate sharply. Additionally, the supply of crude oil may even be interrupted due to some extreme major incidents in certain regions. Although the Company has taken flexible countermeasures, it may not fully avoid risks associated with any significant fluctuation of international crude oil prices and sudden disruption of supply of crude oil from certain regions. Risks with regard to the operation and natural disasters: The process of petroleum chemical production is exposed to the high risks of inflammation, explosion and environmental pollution and is vulnerable to extreme natural disasters. Such contingencies may cause serious impacts to the society, major financial losses to the Company and grievous injuries to people. The Company has always been laying greatemphasis on the safety production, and has implemented a strict HSSE management system as an effort to avoid such risks as far as possible. Meanwhile, the main assets and inventories of the Company as well as the possibility of damage to a third party have been insured. However, such measures may not shield the Company from financial losses or adverse impact resulting from such contingencies. Investment risks: Petroleum and chemical sector is a capital intensive industry. Although the Company has adopted a prudent investment strategy, as stipulated and enforced by the new investment decision-making procedures and rules in 2020, conducted rigorous feasibility study on each investment project, which consists of special verifications in raw material market, technical scheme, profitability, safety and environmental protection, legal compliance, etc., certain investment risks will still exist and expected returns may not be achieved due to major changes in factors such as market environment, prices of equipment and raw materials, and construction period during the implementation of the projects. Risks with regard to overseas business development and management: The Company engages in oil and gas exploration, refining and chemical, warehouse logistics and international trading businesses in some regions outside China. The Company's overseas businesses and assets are subject to the jurisdiction of the host country's laws and regulations. In light of the complicated factors such as imbalance of global economy, competitiveness of industry and trade structure, exclusiveness of regional trading blocs, polarisation of benefits distribution in trade, and politicisation of economic and trade issues, including sanctions, barriers to entry, instability in the financial and taxation policies, contract defaults, tax dispute, the Company's risks with regard to overseas business development and management could be increased. Currency risks: At present, China implements an administered floating exchange rate regime based on market supply and demand which is regulated with reference to a basket of currencies in terms of the exchange rate of Renminbi. As the Company purchases a significant portion of crude oil in foreign currency which is based on US dollar-denominated prices, the realized price of crude oil is based on international crude oil price. Despite the fact that, the price of the domestic refined oil products will change as the exchange rate of the Renminbi changes according to the pricing mechanism for the domestic refined oil products, and the price of other domestic petrochemical products will also be influenced by the price of the imported products, which to a large extent, smooths the impact of the Renminbi exchange rate on the processing and sales of the Company's crude oil refined products. However, the fluctuation of the Renminbi exchange rate will still have an effect on the income of the upstream sector. Cyber-security risks: the Company has a well-established network safety system, information infrastructure and operation system, and network safety information platform, devotes significant resources to protecting our digital infrastructure and data against cyber-attacks. However, if our systems against cyber-security risk are proved to be ineffective, we could be adversely affected by, among other things, disruptions to our business operations, and loss of proprietary information, including, intellectual property, financial information and employer and customer data, thus causing harm to our personnel, property, environment and reputation. As cyber-security attacks continue to evolve, we may be required to expend additional resources to enhance our protective measures against cyber-security breaches. By Order of the Board Zhang Yuzhuo Chairman Beijing, China, 26 March 2021 REPORT OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS Dear Shareholders:In 2020, the Board of Supervisors and each Supervisor of Sinopec Corp. diligently performed their supervision responsibilities, actively participated in the supervision process of decision making, carefully reviewed and effectively supervised the major decisions of the Company, and endeavored to safeguard the interests of shareholders and the Company in accordance with the PRC Company Law and the Articles of Association of Sinopec Corp. During this reporting period, the Board of Supervisors held four meetings in total, and mainly reviewed and approved the proposals in relation to the Company's periodic report, financial statements, Communication on Progress for Sustainable Development, internal control assessment report and working report of the Board of Supervisors, etc. On 27 March 2020, the 8th meeting of the seventh session of the Board of Supervisors was held, and the proposals in relation to Annual Report of Sinopec Corp. for 2019, the Financial Statements of Sinopec Corp. for 2019, 2019 Communication on Progress for Sustainable Development of Sinopec Corp., Internal Control Assessment Report of Sinopec Corp. for 2019, Work Report of the Board of Supervisors of Sinopec Corp. for 2019 and Work Plan of the Board of Supervisors of Sinopec Corp. for 2020, were reviewed and approved at the meeting. On 29 April 2020, the 9th meeting of the seventh session of the Board of Supervisors was held, and the proposal in relation to the First Quarterly Report of Sinopec Corp. for 2020 and Proposal on Integration and Reorganisation of Zhongke Refining and Zhanjiang Dongxing were reviewed and approved at the meeting. On 28 August 2020, the 10th meeting of the seventh session of the Board of Supervisors was held, and the Interim Report of Sinopec Corp. for 2020 and the Interim Financial Statements of Sinopec Corp. for 2020 were reviewed and approved at the meeting. On 28 October 2020, the 11th meeting of the seventh session of the Board of Supervisors was held, and the Third Quarterly Report of Sinopec Corp. for 2020 and Baling Petrochemical Reorganization Proposal were reviewed and approved at the meeting. In addition, the Supervisors attended the general meetings of shareholders and attended meetings of the Board. The Board of Supervisors also organised some of the Supervisors to attend the trainings for directors and supervisors of listed companies organised by Beijing Securities Supervisory Bureau under CSRC, which have further improved the Supervisors' capabilities in performing supervisory duties. Report of the Board of Supervisors Through supervision and inspection on the production and operation management as well as financial management conditions, the Board of Supervisors and all the Supervisors conclude that in 2020, facing the unfavourable conditions such as the outbreak of COVID-19 and a significant decline in crude oil price, the Company conscientiously implemented the decision-making and deployment of the Board of Directors, focused on prevention of COVID-19 and business operation targets, consecutively implemented "100-day overcoming difficulties and creating efficiency" campaign and subsequent campaigns to improve performance, maintaining the steadiness of business operations, and achieving better than expectation business performance. The Board of Supervisors had no objection to the supervised issues during this reporting period. Firstly, the Board and the senior management of Sinopec Corp. performed their responsibilities pursuant to relevant laws and regulations, and implemented efficient management. The Board diligently fulfilled its obligations and exercised its rights under the PRC Company Law and the Articles of Association, and made informed decisions on major issues. The senior management diligently executed the resolutions approved by the Board, made all-out efforts to tap potentials and enhance efficiency, optimise business structures, committed to achieving the target of business operations set by the Board. During the reporting period, the Board of Supervisors did not discover any behavior of any Director or senior management which violated laws, regulations, or the Articles of Association, or was detrimental to the interests of Sinopec Corp. or its shareholders. Secondly, the reports and financial statements prepared by Sinopec Corp. in 2020 complied with the relevant regulation of domestic and overseas securities regulators, the disclosed information truly, accurately, completely and fairly reflected Sinopec Corp.'s financial results and operation performance. The dividend distribution plan was made after comprehensive consideration of the long-term interests of Sinopec Corp. and the interests of the shareholders. No violation of confidential provisions of persons who prepared and reviewed the report was found. Thirdly, Sinopec Corp.'s internal control system is effective. No material defects of internal control were found. Fourthly, the consideration for selling assets made by Sinopec Corp. was fair and reasonable, neither insider trading, damage to shareholders' interest nor losses of corporate assets was discovered. Fifthly, all connected transactions between the Company and Sinopec Group were in compliance with the relevant rules and regulations of domestic and overseas listing exchanges. The pricing of all the connected transaction was fair and reasonable. No behaviors which is detrimental to the interests of Sinopec Corp. or its shareholders was discovered. In 2021, the Board of Supervisors and each Supervisor will continue to follow the principle of due diligence and integrity, earnestly perform the duties of supervision as delegated by the shareholders, strictly review the significant decisions, strengthen the process control and supervision, increase the strength of inspection and supervision on subsidiaries and protect Sinopec Corp.'s benefit and its shareholders' interests. Zhao Dong Chairman of the Board of Supervisors 26 March 2021 Report of the Board of Supervisors DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES (1) Directors Directors, Supervisors, Senior Management and Employees Zhang Yuzhuo, aged 59, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sinopec Corp. Mr. Zhang is a Research Fellow, Ph.D. in engineering and Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering. Mr. Zhang is an alternate member of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China ("CPC"). In January 1997, he was appointed as Vice President of China Coal Research Institute; in February 1998, he temporarily served as Deputy General Manager of Yankuang Group Co. Ltd.; in July 1998, he was appointed as Vice President of China Coal Research Institute, Director and Deputy General Manager of China Coal Technology Corporation; in March 1999, he served as President of China Coal Research Institute and Chairman of China Coal Technology Corporation; in June 1999, he was appointed as President and Deputy Secretary of CPC Committee of China Coal Research Institute, and Chairman and Deputy Secretary of CPC Committee of China Coal Technology Corporation; in January 2002, he was appointed as Deputy General Manager of Shenhua Group Corporation Limited, and served concurrently as Chairman and General Manager of China Shenhua Coal Liquefaction Company Limited; in August 2003, he was appointed as DeputyGeneral Manager and Member of the Leading Party Member Group of Shenhua Group Corporation Limited, and served concurrently as Chairman of China Shenhua Coal Liquefaction Company Limited; in December 2008, he was appointed as Director, General Manager and Member of the Leading Party Member Group of Shenhua Group Corporation Limited; in July 2009, he served concurrently as Vice Chairman of All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese; in May 2014, he was appointed as Chairman and Secretary of the Leading Party Member Group of Shenhua Group Corporation Limited, and served concurrently as Chairman of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited; in March 2017, he served as a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Tianjin Municipal Committee and Secretary of the CPC Binhai New Area Committee; in July 2017, he served concurrently as Chairman of Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Investment & Development Co., Ltd.; in May 2018, he served concurrently as Director of China (Tianjin) Pilot Free Trade Zone Administration; in January 2020, he was appointed as Chairman and Secretary of the Leading Party Member Group of China Petrochemical Corporation. In March 2020, he was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sinopec Corp. Ma Yongsheng, aged 59, Director and President of Sinopec Corp. Mr. Ma is a professor level senior engineer with a Ph.D. degree and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering. Mr. Ma is a member of the 13th National Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference ("CPPCC"). In April 2002, he was appointed as Chief Geologist of Sinopec Southern Exploration and Production Company; in April 2006, he was appointed as Executive Deputy Manager (in charge of overall management), Chief Geologist of Sinopec Southern Exploration and Production Company; in January 2007, he was appointed as General Manager and Party Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Southern Exploration and Production Company; in March 2007, he served as General Manager and Deputy Party Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Exploration Company; in May 2007, he was appointed as Deputy Commander of Sichuan-East China Gas Pipeline ProjectHeadquarter of Sinopec Corp., General Manager and Deputy Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Exploration Company; in May 2008, he was appointed as Deputy Director General of Exploration and Production Department of Sinopec Corp. (Director General Level) and Deputy Commander of Sichuan-East China Gas Pipeline Project Headquarter; in July 2010, he served as Deputy Chief Geologist of Sinopec Corp.; in August 2013, he was appointed as Chief Geologist of Sinopec Corp.; in December 2015, he served as Vice President of China Petrochemical Corporation and was appointed as Senior Vice President of Sinopec Corp.; in January 2017, he was appointed as Member of the Leading Party Member Group of China Petrochemical Corporation; in April 2019, he was appointed as Director, President and Vice Secretary of the Leading Party Member Group of China Petrochemical Corporation. In February 2016, he was elected as Director of Sinopec Corp.; in October 2018, he was appointed as President of Sinopec Corp. Yu Baocai, aged 56, Director and Senior Vice President of Sinopec Corp. Mr. Yu is a senior engineer with a master's degree in economics. In September 1999, Mr. Yu was appointed as Deputy General Manager of Daqing Petrochemical Company; in December 2001, he was appointed as General Manager and Deputy Secretary of CPC Committee of Daqing Petrochemical Company; in September 2003, he was appointed as General Manager and Secretary of CPC Committee of Lanzhou Petrochemical Company; in June 2007, he was appointed as General Manager and Deputy Secretary of CPC Committee of LanzhouPetrochemical Company and General Manager of Lanzhou Petroleum & Chemical Company; in September 2008, he was appointed as a member of the Leading Party Member Group and Deputy General Manager of China National Petroleum Corporation ("CNPC") and since May 2011, he acted concurrently as Director of PetroChina Company Limited; in June 2018, he was appointed as a Member of the Leading Party Member Group and Vice President of China Petrochemical Corporation. In October 2018, Mr. Yu was elected as Director of Sinopec Corp.; in September 2020, he was appointed as Senior Vice President of Sinopec Corp. Liu Hongbin, aged 58. Director and Senior Vice President of Sinopec Corp. Mr. Liu is a senior engineer with a bachelor's degree. In June 1995, he was appointed as Chief Engineer of Tuha Petroleum Exploration & Development Headquarters; in July 1999, he was appointed as Deputy General Manager of PetroChina Tuha Oilfield Company; in July 2000, he was appointed as Commander and Deputy Secretary of CPC Committee of Tuha Petroleum Exploration & Development Headquarters; in March 2002, he served as General Manager of the Planning Department of PetroChina Company Limited; in September 2005, he served as Director of the Planning Department of CNPC; in June 2007, he was appointed as Vice President of PetroChina Company Limited, and in November 2007, he served concurrently as General Manager and Secretary of CPC Committee of the Marketing Branch of PetroChina Company Limited; in June 2009, he served concurrently asGeneral Manager and Deputy Secretary of CPC Committee of the Marketing Branch of PetroChina Company Limited; in July 2013, he was appointed as Member of the Leading Party Member Group and Deputy General Manager of CNPC and in August 2013, he served concurrently as an Executive Director and General Manager of Daqing Oilfield Company Limited, Director of Daqing Petroleum Administration Bureau and Deputy Secretary of CPC Committee of Daqing Oilfield; in May 2014, he served concurrently as Director of PetroChina Company Limited; in November 2019, he was appointed as a member of the Leading Party Member Group of China Petrochemical Corporation; in December 2019, he was appointed as Vice President of China Petrochemical Corporation. In March 2020, he was appointed as Senior Vice President of Sinopec Corp.; in May 2020, he was elected as Director of Sinopec Corp. Ling Yiqun, aged 58, Director and Senior Vice President of Sinopec Corp. Mr. Ling is a professor level senior engineer with a Ph.D. degree. From 1983, he worked in the refinery of Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Company and the Refining Department of Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Company Ltd.; in February 2000, he was appointed as Deputy Director General of Refining Department of Sinopec Corp.; in June 2003, he was appointed as Director General of Refining Department of Sinopec Corp.; in July 2010, he was appointed as Vice President of Sinopec Corp.; in May 2012, he was appointedconcurrently as Executive Director, President and Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Refinery Product Sales Company Limited; in August 2013, he was appointed concurrently as President and Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Qilu Petrochemical Company, and President of Sinopec Qilu Company; in March 2017, he was appointed as Vice President of China Petrochemical Corporation; since April 2019, he has been a member of the Leading Party Member Group of China Petrochemical Corporation. In February 2018, he was appointed as Senior Vice President of Sinopec Corp.; in May 2018, he was elected as Director of Sinopec Corp. Zhang Shaofeng, aged 49, Director of Sinopec Corp., Mr. Zhang is a professor level senior accountant with a master's degree in business administration. In December 2008, he was appointed as Chief Accountant and Member of the CPC Committee of Trans-Asia Gas Pipeline Company Limited of CNPC; in July 2017, he was appointed as General Manager of Finance Department of CNPC (ʕ ਷ͩذ˂್ंණྠʮ̡) and served concurrently as General Manager of Finance Department of PetroChina Company Limited; in December 2017, he was appointed as General Manager of Finance Department of CNPC (ʕ ਷ͩذ˂್ंණྠϞࠢʮ̡) and served concurrently as General Manager of Finance Department of PetroChina Company Limited; in July 2020, he was appointed as Member of the Leading Party Member Group and Chief Accountant of China Petrochemical Corporation. In September 2020, he was elected as Director of Sinopec Corp. Tang Min, aged 67, Independent Director of Sinopec Corp. Mr. Tang has a Ph.D. degree in economics. He presently acts as Counsellor of the State Council of the PRC and Executive Vice Chairman of YouChange China Social Entrepreneur Foundation. He was an economist and senior economist at the Economic Research Centre of the Asian Development Bank between 1989 and 2000; chief economist at the Representative office of the Asian Development Bank in China between 2000 and 2004; Deputy Representative at the Representative Office of the Asian Development Bank in China between 2004 and 2007 and Deputy Secretary-General of the China Development Research Foundation between 2007 and 2010. In May 2015, he was appointed as Independent Director of Sinopec Corp. Cai Hongbin, aged 53, Independent Director of Sinopec Corp. Mr. Cai is Dean of Faculty of Business and Economics and Professor of Economics of the University of Hong Kong. Mr. Cai has a Ph.D. degree in Economics. From 1997 to 2005, Mr. Cai taught at the University of California, Los Angeles. Since 2005, he served as a professor and Ph.D. supervisor in Applied Economics Department at Guanghua School of Management at Peking University, and he once served as Director, Assistant to the Dean and Vice Dean of the Applied Economics Department. From December 2010 to January 2017, he served as Dean of Guanghua School of Management at Peking University. In June 2017, he joined the Faculty of Business and Economics of the University of Hong Kong. Mr. Cai once served as a member of the 12th National People's Congress, a member of Beijing Municipal Committee of CPPCC, a member of the 11th Central Committee of China Democratic League, Deputy Chairman of Beijing Municipal Committee of China Democratic League and a Special Auditor of the National Audit Office. He currently serves as an Independent Director of CCB International (Holdings) Limited and Ping An Bank Co., Ltd. In May 2018, he was elected as Independent Director of Sinopec Corp. Ng, Kar Ling Johnny, aged 60, Independent Director of Sinopec Corp. Mr. Ng currently is a practicing Certified Public Accountant in Hong Kong, a practicing auditor and Certified Public Accountant in Macau, a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FCPA), a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountant (FCCA), and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (FCA). Mr. Ng obtained a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in businessadministration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1984 and 1999, respectively. Mr. Ng joined KPMG (Hong Kong) in 1984 and became a Partner in 1996. He acted as a Managing Partner from June 2000 to September 2015 and Vice Chairman of KPMG China from October 2015 to March 2016. Mr. Ng currently serves as Independent Non-executive Director of China Vanke Co., Ltd., Fangdd Network Group Ltd. and Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. In May 2018, he was elected as Independent Director of Sinopec Corp. LIST OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD Zhang Yuzhuo Ma Yongsheng Yu Baocai Yes No Yes Liu Hongbin Ling Yiqun Management's Discussion and Analysis Zhang Shaofeng Tang Min Cai Hongbin Ng, Kar Ling Johnny Male Male MaleAge 59 59 56 Board Director, President Board Director, Senior Vice President Male 58 Board Director, Senior Vice PresidentMale 58 Board Director, Senior Vice President Male Male Male Male 49 67 53 60 Board Director Independent Director Independent Director Independent Director LIST OF FORMER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD Chairman Dai Houliang Li Yunpeng Li Yong Fan Gang - - - - Tenure 2020.03-2021.05 2016.02-2021.05 2018.10-2021.05 2020.05-2021.05 2018.05-2021.05 2020.09-2021.05 2015.05-2021.05 2018.05-2021.05 2018.05-2021.05 Male Male Male Male 57 Former Chairman 62 Former Director 2017.06-2020.03 57 Former Director 67 Former Independent Director 2015.05-2020.08 2009.05-2020.01 2018.05-2020.09 Note: According to regulation of the authority, Mr. Fan Gang did not get remuneration from the Company. - 1,013.1 0 0 - 0 0 - Yes - Yes - 350.0 350.0 350.0 0 13,000 Yes No No No 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13,000 0 0 0 0 Yes Yes Yes NO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (2) Supervisors Zhao Dong, aged 50, Chairman of Board of Supervisors of Sinopec Corp. Mr. Zhao is a professor level senior accountant with a Ph.D. degree. In July 2002, he was appointed as Chief Accountant and General Manager of Financial Assets Department of CNPC International (Nile) Ltd.; in January 2005, he was appointed as Deputy Chief Accountant and Executive Deputy Director of Financial and Capital Operation Department of China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Corporation; in April 2005, he was appointed as Deputy Chief Accountant and General Manager of Financial and Capital Operation Department of China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Corporation; in June 2008, he was appointed as Chief Accountant of China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Corporation; in October 2009, he was appointed as Chief Accountant of China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Corporation and Chief Financial Officer of PetroChina International Investment Company Limited; in September 2012, he was appointed as Deputy General Manager of CNPC Nile Company; in August 2013, he was appointed as General Manager of CNPC Nile Company; in November 2015, he was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of PetroChina Company Limited. In November 2016, he was appointed as a Member of the Leading Party Member Group and Chief Accountant of China Petrochemical Corporation; in May 2020, he was appointed as Director and Deputy Secretary of the Leading Party Member Group of China Petrochemical Corporation. In June 2017, he was elected as Chairman of Board of Supervisors of Sinopec Corp. Jiang Zhenying, aged 56, Supervisor of Sinopec Corp. Mr. Jiang is a professor level senior economist with a Ph.D. degree in management. In December 1998, he was appointed as Vice President of China Petrochemical Supplies & Equipment Co., Ltd.; in February 2000, he was appointed as Deputy Director General of Sinopec Procurement Management Department; in December 2001, he was appointed as Director General of Sinopec Procurement Management Department; in November 2005, he concurrently held the positions of Chairman of Board of Directors, President and Secretary of CPC Committee of China Petrochemical International Co., Ltd.; in March 2006, he was appointed as Director General (General Manager), Executive Director and Secretary of the CPC Committee of Sinopec Procurement Management Department (Sinopec International Co. Ltd.); in April 2010, he was appointed as Director General (General Manager), Executive Director and Deputy Secretary of theCPC Committee of Sinopec Procurement Management Department (Sinopec International Co. Ltd); in November 2014, he was appointed as Director of Safety Supervisory Bureau of China Petrochemical Corporation and Director General of Safety Supervisory Department of Sinopec Corp.; in May 2017, he was appointed as Deputy Director General (Director General level) of the Office of Leading Party Member Group Inspection Work of China Petrochemical Corporation; in December 2018, he was appointed as Director of Audit Bureau of China Petrochemical Corporation, and Director of Audit Department of Sinopec Corp.; in December 2019, he was appointed as President of Audit Bureau of Sinopec Corp. and Director of the Office of Audit Committee of Leading Party Member Group of China Petrochemical Corporation. In December 2010, he was elected as Employee's Representative Supervisor of Sinopec Corp.; in May 2018, he was elected as Supervisor of Sinopec Corp. Li Defang, aged 59, Employee's Representative Supervisor of Sinopec Corp. Mr. Li is a professor level senior engineer with a Ph.D. degree. In May 2001, he was appointed as Deputy Secretary of CPC Committee and Trade Union Chairman of Sinopec Engineering Incorporation; in December 2001, he was appointed as Director General of Information System Management Department of Sinopec Corp.; in September 2013, he was appointed as Director General of Informatization Management Department of Sinopec Corp.; in October 2014, he was appointed as Chairmanof Petro-CyberWorks Information Technology Co., Ltd.; in January 2018, he was elected as Employee Supervisor of China Petrochemical Corporation; in March 2019, he was appointed as Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Management Institute (Sinopec Communist Party School); in November 2020, he was appointed as the Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Management Institute and Executive Vice Principal of Sinopec Communist Party School. In May 2020, he was elected as Employee's Representative Supervisor of Sinopec Corp. Lv Dapeng, aged 59, Employee's Representative Supervisor of Sinopec Corp. Mr. Lv is a professor level senior administration engineer with a Master's degree of business administration. In December 2001, he was appointed as Deputy Director General of China Petrochemical News; in March 2003, he was appointed as Deputy Director General and Chief Editor of China Petrochemical News; in June 2004, he was appointed as Director General and Chief Editor of China Petrochemical News; in December 2004, he was appointed as Director General, Secretary of CPC Committee and Chief Editor of China Petrochemical News; in March 2011, he was appointed as Director General of Corporate Culture Department of Sinopec Corp., and Director General of the Political Work Department of and Deputy Secretary of theCPC Committee directly under China Petrochemical Corporation; in June 2012, he was appointed concurrently as Deputy Director General of Working Committee of Trade Union and Deputy Director of the Youth Working Committee of China Petrochemical Corporation; in March 2015, he was appointed as Director General of Corporate Culture Department of Sinopec Corp. and Director General of Communications Department (Press Office) of China Petrochemical Corporation; in December 2019, he was appointed as Director General of Corporate Culture Department of Sinopec Corp., Director General of Communication Department and Director General of Press Office of China Petrochemical Corporation. In January 2021, he was elected as Employee's Representative Supervisor of Sinopec Corp. Chen Yaohuan, aged 57, Employee's Representative Supervisor of Sinopec Corp. Mr. Chen is a professor level senior engineer with a Master's degree awarded by Central Party School of the CPC. In October 2008, he was appointed as Deputy Director General of Refining Department of Sinopec Corp.; in March 2015, he was appointed as Executive Director, General Manager and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Committee of Sinopec Beihai Refining and Chemical Limited Liability Company; in May 2015, he was appointed as a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Beihai MunicipalCommittee; in June 2018, he was appointed as General Manager and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Committee of Guanzhou Branch of Sinopec Corp. and General Manager of Guangzhou Branch of Sinopec Assets Management Corporation; in July 2019, he was appointed as Deputy Director General (Director General Level) and Chief Engineer of Refining Department of Sinopec Corp.; in October 2019, he was appointed concurrently as Chairman of Sinopec Kantons International Limited and Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited; in December 2019, he was appointed as General Manager and Chief Engineer of Refining Department of Sinopec Corp.; in December 2019, he was appointed concurrently as Vice Chairman and Chairman of Audit Committee of Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company Ltd.; in August 2020, he was appointed concurrently as Executive Director and Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Petroleum Marketing Company Limited and Chairman of Sinopec Petroleum Storage and Reserve Limited. In January 2021, he was elected as Employee's Representative Supervisor of Sinopec Corp. LIST OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS Name GenderAge Remuneration paid by Sinopec Corp. Position in Sinopec Corp. Tenure in 2020 (RMB 1,000, before tax)Whether paid by the shareholders of the Company or their related entities Equity interests in Sinopec Corp. (as of 31 December) 2020 2019 Note: Mr. Li Defang holds 40,000 A shares of Sinopec Corp.(the actual holder of the said shares is the spouse of Mr. Li Defang). LIST OF FORMER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS Yes 0 0 No 0 0 Yes 40,000 40,000 Yes 0 0 Yes 0 0 Yu Xizhi Male 58 Employee Representative Supervisor 2017.06-2020.05 761.9 No 0 0 Zhou Hengyou Male 57 Employee Representative Supervisor 2018.05-2020.05 760.0 No 0 0 Yang Changjiang Male 60 Supervisor 2018.05-2020.09 - Yes 0 0 Zhang Baolong Male 61 Supervisor 2018.05-2020.09 - Yes 0 0 Zou Huiping Male 60 Supervisor 2006.05-2021.01 885.1 No 0 0 Sun Huanquan Male 56 Employee Representative Supervisor 2020.05-2021.01 466.3 No 0 0 Yu Renming Male 57 Employee Representative Supervisor 2010.12-2021.01 - Yes 0 0 Zhao Dong Jiang Zhenying Li DefangMale 50 Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Male Male Male Male 56 Supervisor 59 Employee Representative Supervisor 2018.05-2021.05 2020.05-2021.05 Lv Dapeng Chen Yaohuan Management's Discussion and Analysis Name GenderAge Position in Sinopec Corp. TenureRemuneration paid by in 2020 (RMB 1,000, before tax)Whether paid by the shareholders of the Company or their related entities Equity interests in Sinopec Corp. (as of 31 December) 2020 2019 2017.06-2021.05 59 Employee representative Supervisor 57 Employee Representative Supervisor 2021.01-2021.05 2021.01-2021.05 - 1,159.4 - - - (3) Other Members of Senior Management Chen Ge, aged 58, Senior Vice President of Sinopec Corp. Mr. Chen is a senior economist with a Master's degree. In February 2000, he was appointed as Deputy Director General of the Board Secretariat of Sinopec Corp.; in December 2001, he was appointed as Director General of the Board Secretariat of Sinopec Corp.; in April 2003, he was appointed as Secretary to the Board of Directors of Sinopec Corp.; from April 2005 to August 2013, he was appointed concurrently as Director General of Corporate Reform & Management Dept. of Sinopec Corp.; in July 2010, he was appointed as Assistant to President of China Petrochemical Corporation; from December 2013 to December 2015, he was appointed temporarily as Deputy Secretary-General of Guizhou Provincial People's Government and a member of the Leading Party Member Group of Guizhou Provincial General Office; in November 2015, he was appointed as Employee's Representative Director of China Petrochemical Corporation; in December 2017, he was appointed concurrently as Director General of Corporate Reform & Management Dept. of Sinopec Corp.; in October 2018, he was appointed as Senior Vice President of Sinopec Corp. Yu Xizhi, aged 58, Vice President of Sinopec Corp. Mr Yu is a professor-level senior engineer with a Ph.D. degree in engineering. In August 1997, he was appointed as Deputy General Manager of Anqing Petrochemical General Plant and concurrently as General Manager of Fertiliser Plant; in September 1999, he became a member of the CPC Standing Committee of Anqing Petrochemical General Plant; in February 2000, he was appointed as Deputy General Manager of Sinopec Anqing Company and in September 2000, he was appointed as General Manager of Sinopec Anqing Company; in January 2005, he was appointed as General Manager of Anqing Petrochemical General Plant and from May 2009 to July 2010, he temporarily served as a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Anqing Municipal Committee; in July 2010, he became General Manager and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Committee of Maoming Petrochemical Companyand General Manager of Sinopec Maoming Company; in July 2016, Mr. Yu was appointed as head of Maoming-Zhanjiang Integration Leading Group; in December 2016, he became Executive Director, General Manager and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Committee of Zhongke (Guangdong) Refining and Petrochemical Co., Ltd.; in April 2017, Mr. Yu was appointed as Director General of Human Resources Department of Sinopec Corp.; in June 2017, he was elected as Employee's Representative Supervisor of Sinopec Corp.; in December 2019, he was appointed as President of Human Resource Department of Sinopec Corp. and the Director General of Organization Department of China Petrochemical Corporation; in January 2020, he was elected as Director of China Petrochemical Corporation. In July 2020, he was appointed as Vice President of Sinopec Corp. Shou Donghua, aged 51, Chief Financial Officer of Sinopec Corp. Ms. Shou is a professor level senior accountant with a Master's degree of business administration. In July 2010, she was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of Sinopec Zhenhai Refining & Chemical Company; in October 2014, she was appointed as Deputy Director General of Human Resource Department of Sinopec Corp.; in August 2017, she was appointed as the Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Zhenhai Refining & Chemical Company and Deputy General Manager of Sinopec Zhenhai Refining & Chemical Company; in August 2018, she was appointed as the Director General of Finance Department of China Petrochemical Corporation and concurrently served as the Chairman of Sinopec Century Bright Capital Investment Limited; in December 2019, she was appointed as General Manager of Finance Department of Sinopec Corp. and concurrently served as the Chairman of Sinopec Century Bright Capital Investment Limited; in January 2020, she was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Sinopec Corp. Zhao Rifeng, aged 58, Vice President of Sinopec Corp. Mr. Zhao is a professor level Senior Engineer with a Master's degree. In July 2000, he was appointed as Deputy General Manager of Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical Co., Ltd. and Deputy Manager of Sinopec Jinling Company; in October 2004, he was appointed as General Manager of Sinopec Jinling Company; in October 2006, he was appointed as Vice Chairman and General Manager of Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical Co., Ltd.; in November 2010, he was appointed as Chairman, General Manger, Deputy Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical Co.,Ltd.; in August 2013, he was appointed as Director General of Refining Department of Sinopec Corp.; in December 2017, he was appointed as the Director General of the Marketing Department of Sinopec Corp. and Chairman and Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Marketing Company Limited; in December 2019, he was appointed as the President of the Marketing Department of Sinopec Corp. and Chairman and Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Marketing Company Limited. In February 2018, he was appointed as Vice President of Sinopec Corp. Huang Wensheng, aged 54, Vice President of Sinopec Corp., Secretary to the Board of Directors. Mr. Huang is a professor level senior economist with a university diploma. In March 2003, he was appointed as Deputy Director General of the Board Secretariat of Sinopec Corp.; in May 2006, he was appointed as Representative on Securities Matters of Sinopec Corp.; in August 2009, he was appointed as the Deputy Director General of President's office of Sinopec Corp.; in September 2009, he was appointed as Director General of the Board Secretariat of Sinopec Corp.; in May 2012, he was appointed as Secretaryto the Board of Directors of Sinopec Corp.; in June 2018, he was appointed concurrently as Director General of Department of Capital Management and Financial Services of China Petrochemical Corporation; in July 2018, he was appointed concurrently as Chairman, and Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Capital Co., Ltd.; in December 2019, he was appointed as President of Department of Capital Management and Financial Services of China Petrochemical Corporation. In May 2014, he was appointed as Vice President of Sinopec Corp. LIST OF MEMBERS OF THE SENIOR MANAGEMENT Name Gender Age Remuneration Position in Sinopec Corp. paid by Sinopec Corp. in 2020 (RMB 1,000, before tax)Whether paid by the shareholders of the Company or their related entities Equity interests in Sinopec Corp. (as of 31 December) 2020 2019 Male Chen Ge Yu Xizhi Shou Donghua Zhao Rifeng Huang Wensheng 58 Senior Vice President Male Female 58 51 Vice President Chief Financial Officer Male 58 Male 54 Vice President, Board Secretary LIST OF FORMER MEMBERS OF THE SENIOR MANAGEMENT 1,510.6 317.3 805.4 Vice President 1,622.1 1,252.4 No No No No No 0 0 0 0 0 2 INFORMATION ON APPOINTMENT OR TERMINATION OF DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT On 13 January 2020, Ms. Shou Donghua was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Sinopec Corp. On 19 January 2020, Mr. Dai Houliang resigned as Chairman of the Board, Non-executive Director and Chairman of each of the Strategy Committee, Nomination Committee and Social Responsibility Management Committee of the Board of Sinopec Corp. due to change of working arrangement. On 24 March 2020, Mr. Li Yunpeng resigned as Non-executive Director and member of Remuneration and Appraisal Committee of Sinopec Corp. due to his age. On 25 March 2020, Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo was appointed as Chairman of the Board, Non-executive Director and Chairman of each of the Strategy Committee, Nomination Committee and Social Responsibility Management Committee of the Board of Sinopec Corp. On 25 March 2020, Mr. Liu Hongbin was appointed as Senior Vice President of Sinopec Corp. On 18 May 2020, Mr. Zhou Hengyou resigned as Employee's Representative Supervisor of Sinopec Corp. due to change of working arrangement. On 18 May 2020, Mr. Yu Xizhi resigned as Employee's Representative Supervisor of Sinopec Corp. due to change of working arrangement. On 18 May 2020, Mr. Sun Huanquan was elected as Employee's Representative Supervisor of the seventh session of of the Board of Supervisors of Sinopec Corp. 0 0 0 0 0 On 18 May 2020, Mr. Li Defang was elected as Employee's Representative Supervisor of the seventh session of of the Board of Supervisors of Sinopec Corp. On 19 May 2020, Mr. Liu Hongbin was elected as Executive Director of the seventh session of Board of Directors of Sinopec Corp. On 23 July 2020, Mr. Yu Xizhi was appointed as Vice President of Sinopec Corp. On 12 August 2020, Mr. Lei Dianwu resigned as Senior Vice President of Sinopec Corp. due to change of working arrangement. On 9 September 2020, Mr. Zhang Baolong resigned as Supervisor of Sinopec Corp. due to age. On 11 September 2020, Mr. Yu Baocai was appointed as Senior Vice President of Sinopec Corp. On 28 August 2020, Mr. Fan Gang resigned as Independent Non-Executive Director, member of the Strategy Committee, Chairman of the Remuneration and Review Committee and member of the Social Responsibility Management Committee of Sinopec Corp. due to need of work. Management's Discussion and Analysis On 9 September 2020, Mr. Yang Changjiang resigned as Supervisor of Sinopec Corp. due to age. On 22 September 2020, Mr. Li Yong resigned as Non-Executive Director of Sinopec Corp. due to change of working arrangement. On 28 September 2020, Mr. Zhang Shaofeng was elected as Non-Executive Director of the seventh session of Board of Directors of Sinopec Corp. On 11 January 2021, Mr. Yu Renming resigned as Employee's Representative Supervisor of Sinopec Corp. due to change of working arrangement. On 11 January 2021, Mr. Sun Huanquan resigned as Employee's Representative Supervisor of Sinopec Corp. due to change of working arrangement. On 11 January 2021, Mr. Lv Dapeng was elected as Employee's Representative Supervisor of the seventh session of the Board of Supervisors of Sinopec Corp. On 11 January 2021, Mr. Chen Yaohuan was elected as Employee's Representative Supervisor of the seventh session of the Board of Supervisors of Sinopec Corp. On 28 January 2021, Mr. Zou Huiping resigned as Supervisor of Sinopec Corp. due to age. 3 CHANGE OF SHAREHOLDING OF DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS, AND THE SENIOR MANAGEMENT There is no change in shareholdings of the Company by Directors, Supervisors and other senior managements during the reporting period.

4 CONTRACTRAL INTERESTS OF DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISORS As of 31 December 2020 or any time during the reporting period, no Director or Supervisor of the Company entered into any agreement with any of Sinopec Corp., its controlling shareholder, any subsidiary or related subsidiary which shall significantly benefit such Director or Supervisor. 5 CONTRACTS WITH DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISORS The Company has entered into service contracts with all the Directors and Supervisors. None of the Directors and Supervisors has entered into or will enter into service contracts that are not determinable by the Company within one year without payment of compensation (other than statutory compensation). 6 REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS, AND THE SENIOR MANAGEMENT During this reporting period, there is a total of 14 Directors, Supervisors and other senior management that received remuneration from Sinopec Corp. with a total amount of RMB 12.7769 million. 7 THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEES As at 31 December 2020, the Company has a total of 384,065 employees. There are a total of 259,639 retired employees to be reimbursed by Sinopec Corp. Sinopec Marketing Co. Limited and China International United Petroleum and Chemical Company Limited, the principalsubsidiaries of Sinopec Corp., have 1,251 and 438 employees respectively. THE BREAKDOWN ACCORDING TO THE MEMBERS OF EACH OPERATION SEGMENT AS FOLLOWS: (INCLUDING EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION, REFINING, MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION, CHEMICALS, R&D AND OTHERS) Marketing and Distribution 122,490 32%

R&D 6,035 2%

Other Segments 5,076 1%

Exploration and Production 130,920 34%

Refining 56,876 15%

Chemicals 62,668 16% EMPLOYEES' PROFESSIONAL STRUCTURE AS FOLLOWS: (INCLUDING PRODUCTION, SALES, TECHNOLOGY, FINANCE, ADMINISTRATION AND OTHERS) Technology 81,563 21% Finance 8,607 2% Administration 30,725 8% Others 12,535 3% Production 140,004 37% Sales 110,631 29% EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND STRUCTURE FOR EMPLOYEES AS FOLLOWS: (INCLUDING MASTER'S DEGREE OR ABOVE, UNDERGRADUATE, JUNIOR COLLEGE, SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL AND TECHNICAL SCHOOL DEGREES OR BELOW) Senior high school and Management's Discussion and Analysis 8 CHANGES OF CORE TECHNICAL TEAM OR KEY TECHNICIANS During the reporting period, there are no significant changes of core technical team or key technicians.

9 EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SCHEME Details of the Company's employee benefits scheme are set out in Note 40 of the financial statements prepared under IFRS of this annual report. As at 31 December 2020, the Company has a total of 259,639 retired employees. All of them participated in the basic pension schemes administered by provincial (autonomous region or municipalities) governments. Government-administered pension schemes are responsible for the payments of basic pensions. technical school degrees or below 141,668 37% Master's degree or above 19,606 5% Undergraduate 105,705 28% Junior college 86,083 22% Technical secondary school 31,003 8% 11 TRAINING PROGRAMS Directors, Supervisors, Senior Management and Employees 10 REMUNERATION POLICY Based on a relatively united basic remuneration system, Sinopec Corp. has established its remuneration distribution system based on the value of positions, performance & contribution, with an aim to improve employee capabilities, and constantly improve employee performance evaluation and incentive & discipline mechanisms. In 2020, the Company made great efforts to conduct training programs, continuously improved the training system for all types of employees and continuously improved the level of intelligence and precision of the training programs. To speed up training for strategic, industry-leading and innovative professional talents, the Company launched training courses such as advanced seminar on innovative development for refining and chemical specialists, training projects for experts on the whole-process of refining, training courses on the integration of research and application of high-end materials and training project on upgrading innovationcompetitiveness. With a focus on forging a team of talents with knowledge, skill and innovation, the Company lays emphasis on craftsman spirit education and launched training projects such as the Sinopec Craftsman Forging project. The Company made explorations in establishing a matrix-type international talent training system, and launched training projects for overseas project managers and international business talents. In 2020, the training has covered 3,084 multiple types of talents. In addition, the Company strengthened online training which was attended by 680,000 times and participants have spent 13.86 million hours on the online training program. PRINCIPAL WHOLLY-OWNED AND CONTROLLED SUBSIDIARIES On 31 December, 2020, details of the principal wholly-owned and controlled subsidiaries of the Company were as follows: Name of Company Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Limited Sinopec Great Wall Energy & Chemical Company Limited Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Company Limited Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Limited Liability Company Sinopec Lubricant Company LimitedSinopec Qingdao Petrochemical Company Limited Sinopec Chemical Sales Company Limited China International United Petroleum and Chemical Company Limited Sinopec Overseas Investment Holding Limited Sinopec Catalyst Company Limited China Petrochemical International Company Limited Sinopec Beihai Refining and Chemical Limited Liability Company petrochemical products Sinopec Qingdao Refining and Chemical Company Limited Sinopec Hainan Refining and Chemical Company Limited Sinopec Marketing Co., Limited Sinopec Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company Limited Sinopec-SK (Wuhan) Petrochemical Company Limited Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao Petroleum and Chemical Limited Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 1,662 million USD 1,500 1,400 5,294 248 million HKDFujian Petrochemical Company LimitedZhongke (Guangdong) Refining and Chemical Company Limited Sinopec Baling Petrochemical Co. Ltd. Percentage of shares held Registered by Sinopec Net Profit/ Capital Corp. Total Assets Net Assets (Net Loss) RMB million (%) RMB million RMB million RMB million 8,250 100 1,160 Investment in exploration, production and csale of petroleum and natural gas Principal Activities 31,571 12,826 22,761 100 30,490 10,453 (3,777) Coal chemical industry investment cmanagement, production and sale of coal chemical products 15,651 100 32,966 20,843 26 Manufacturing of intermediate petrochemical cproducts and petroleum products 4,000 100 8,483 5,742 5 Production and sale of polyester chips and cpolyester fibres 3,374 100 9,011 4,450 617 Production and sale of refined petroleum products, lubricant base oil, and petrochemical materials 1,595 100 3,138 567 (120) Manufacturing of intermediate petrochemical cproducts and petroleum products 1,000 100 19,065 3,947 1,084 Marketing and distribution of cpetrochemical products 5,000 100 147,791 37,346 6,671 Trading of crude oil and cpetrochemical products 100 100 100 17,462 10,921 19,803 15,335 8,234 5,665 3,618 (4,338) Overseas investment holding 664 Production and sale of catalyst products (617) Trading of petrochemical products 98.98 11,474 637 Import and processing of crude oil, production, cstorage and sale of petroleum products and cpetrochemical products 5,000 85 17,565 10,122 (221) Manufacturing of intermediate petrochemical cproducts and petroleum products 9,606 75 30,651 19,540 1,183 Manufacturing of intermediate petrochemical cproducts and petroleum products 28,403 70.42 495,923 234,691 22,415 Marketing and distribution of refined petroleum products 7,801 7,193 67.60 22,608 25,826 18,272 10,940 2,132 Production and sale of petrochemical products 59 (920) Production, sale, research and development of cpetroleum, petrochemical, ethylene and downstream by-products 60.33 13,479 12,385 2,047 Oil jetty and nature gas pipeline 10,000 55 34,277 15,176 902 Manufacturing of intermediate petrochemical cproducts and petroleum products 10,824 50.44 44,749 29,355 639 Manufacturing of synthetic fibres, resin cand plastics, intermediate petrochemical products and petroleum products 10,492 50 14,150 12,999 243 Manufacturing of plastics, intermediate cpetrochemical products and petroleum products 6,397 90.3 45,315 19,682 423 Crude oil processing and petroleum products manufacturing 3,000 55 11,368 4,740 257 Crude oil processing and petroleum products manufacturing Note 1: All above subsidiaries except Fujian Petrochemical Company Limited are audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP or PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2020. KPMG Huazhen LLP served the exception. 2: The above indicated total assets and net profit has been prepared in accordance with CASs. Except for Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited and Sinopec Overseas Investment Holdings Ltd., which are incorporated in Bermuda and Hong Kong SAR, respectively, all of the above wholly-owned and non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are incorporated in the PRC. All of the above wholly-owned and controlling subsidiaries are limited liability companies except for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, Sinopec Marketing Co., Limited and Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited. The Board of Directors considered that it would be redundant to disclose the particulars of all subsidiaries of Sinopec Corp. and, therefore, only those which have material impact on the results or assets of Sinopec Corp. are set out above. Principal Wholly-Owned and Controlled Subsidiaries REPORT OF THE PRC AUDITOR PwC ZT Shen Zi (2021) No. 10001 To the Shareholders of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, OPINION What we have audited We have audited the accompanying financial statements of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (hereinafter "Sinopec Corp."), which comprise: h the consolidated and company balance sheets as at 31 December 2020;

h the consolidated and company income statements for the year then ended;

h the consolidated and company cash flow statements for the year then ended;

h the consolidated and company statements of changes in shareholders' equity for the year then ended; and Financial Statements (PRC) h notes to the financial statements. Our opinion In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated and company's financial position of Sinopec Corp. as at 31 December 2020, and their financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the requirements of Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises ("CASs"). BASIS FOR OPINION We conducted our audit in accordance with China Standards on Auditing ("CSAs"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. We are independent of Sinopec Corp. in accordance with the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("CICPA Code"), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the CICPA Code. KEY AUDIT MATTERS Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. The key audit matter identified in our audit is "Recoverability of the carrying amount of fixed assets relating to oil and gas producing activities". Key Audit MatterRecoverability of the carrying amount of fixed assets relating to oil and gas producing activities Refer to Note 13 "Fixed assets" and Note 56 "Principal accounting estimates and judgements" to the financial statements. Low crude oil prices gave rise to possible indication that the carrying amount of fixed assets relating to oil and gas producing activities as at 31 December 2020 might be impaired. The Group has adopted value in use as the respective recoverable amounts of fixed assets relating to oil and gas producing activities, which involved key estimations or assumptions including: - Future crude oil prices;

- Future production profiles;

- Future cost profiles; and

- Discount rates. Because of the significance of the carrying amount of fixed assets relating to oil and gas producing activities as at 31 December 2020, together with the use of significant estimations or assumptions in determining their respective value in use, we had placed our audit emphasis on this matter. How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter In auditing the respective value in use calculations of fixed assets relating to oil and gas producing activities, we performed the following key procedures on the relevant discounted cash flow projections prepared by management: h Obtained an understanding of the management's internal control and assessment process of impairment of fixed assets relating to oil and gas producing activities and assessed the inherent risk of material misstatement by considering the degree of estimation uncertainty and level of other inherent risk factors such as complexity, subjectivity, changes and susceptibility to management bias or fraud.

h Evaluated and tested the key controls in respect of the preparation of the discounted cash flow projections of fixed assets relating to oil and gas producing activities.

h Assessed the methodology adopted in the discounted cash flow projections, tested mathematical accuracy of the projections, and the completeness, accuracy, and relevance of underlying data used in the projections.

h Compared estimates of future crude oil prices adopted by the Group against a range of published crude oil price forecasts.

h Compared the future production profiles against the oil and gas reserve estimation report approved by the management. Evaluated the competence, capability and objectivity of the management's experts engaged in estimating the oil and gas reserves. Assessed key estimations or assumptions used in the reserve estimation, by reference to historical data, management plans and/or relevant external data.

h Compared the future cost profiles against historical costs and relevant budgets of the Group.

h Tested selected other key data inputs, such as natural gas prices and production profiles in the projections by reference to historical data and/or relevant budgets of the Group.

h Used professionals with specialized skill and knowledge to assist in the evaluation of the appropriateness of discount rates adopted by the management.

h Evaluated the sensitivity analyses prepared by the Group, and assessed the potential impacts of a range of possible outcomes. Based on our work, we found the key assumptions and input data adopted were supported by the evidence we obtained. OTHER INFORMATION Management of Sinopec Corp. is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises all of the information included in 2020 annual report of Sinopec Corp. other than the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Management of Sinopec Corp. is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these financial statements in accordance with the CASs, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing these financial statements, management is responsible for assessing Sinopec Corp.'s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intend to liquidate Sinopec Corp. or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing Sinopec Corp.'s financial reporting process. AUDITOR'S RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether these financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with CSAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with CSAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: h Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

h Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

h Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

h Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on Sinopec Corp.'s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in these financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause Sinopec Corp. to cease to continue as a going concern. h Evaluate the overall presentation (including the disclosures), structure and content of the financial statements, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

h Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Sinopec Corp. to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. AUDITOR'S RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Cont'd) We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP Signing CPA Zhao Jianrong Shanghai, the People's Republic of China (Engagement Partner) Signing CPA Hu Yang 26 March 2021 (A) FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PREPARED UNDER CHINA ACCOUNTING STANDARDS FOR BUSINESS ENTERPRISES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET As at 31 December 2020 Notes At 31 December At 31 December 2020 2019 RMB million RMB million Assets Current assets Cash at bank and on hand 5 184,412 128,052 Financial assets held for trading 1 3,319 Derivative financial assets 6 12,528 837 Accounts receivable 7 35,587 54,375 Receivables financing 8 8,735 8,661 Prepayments 9 4,862 5,063 Other receivables 10 33,602 24,190 Inventories 11 151,895 194,142 Other current assets 23,773 28,671 Total current assets 455,395 447,310 Non-current assets Long-term equity investments 12 188,342 152,204 Other equity instrument investments 1,525 1,521 Fixed assets 13 589,285 625,706 Construction in progress 14 124,765 173,872 Right-of-use assets 15 189,583 198,051 Intangible assets 16 114,066 109,039 Goodwill 17 8,620 8,697 Long-term deferred expenses 18 9,535 8,935 Deferred tax assets 19 25,054 17,616 Other non-current assets 20 27,635 17,335 Total non-current assets 1,278,410 1,312,976 Total assets 1,733,805 1,760,286 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Short-term loans 22 20,756 31,196 Derivative financial liabilities 6 4,826 2,729 Bills payable 23 10,394 11,834 Accounts payable 24 151,262 188,189 Contract liabilities 25 126,160 126,833 Employee benefits payable 26 7,081 4,807 Taxes payable 27 76,843 69,524 Other payables 28 84,600 75,376 Non-current liabilities due within one year 29 22,493 69,490 Other current liabilities 30 17,775 - Total current liabilities 522,190 579,978 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans 31 45,459 39,677 Debentures payable 32 38,356 19,157 Lease liabilities 33 172,306 177,674 Provisions 34 45,552 43,163 Deferred tax liabilities 19 8,124 6,809 Other non-current liabilities 35 17,942 15,454 Total non-current liabilities 327,739 301,934 Total liabilities 849,929 881,912 Shareholders' equity Share capital 36 121,071 121,071 Capital reserve 37 122,558 122,864 Other comprehensive income 38 1,038 (321) Specific reserve 1,941 1,741 Surplus reserves 39 209,280 207,423 Retained earnings 286,575 287,187 Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 742,463 739,965 Minority interests 141,413 138,409 Total shareholders' equity 883,876 878,374 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,733,805 1,760,286 These financial statements have been approved for issue by the board of directors on 26 March 2021. Zhang Yuzhuo Ma Yongsheng Shou Donghua Chairman President Chief Financial Officer (Leagal representative) BALANCE SHEET As at 31 December 2020 (Leagal representative) Zhang Yuzhuo Chairman Notes At 31 December At 31 December 2020 2019 RMB million RMB million Assets Current assets Cash at bank and on hand 99,188 54,072 Derivative financial assets 7,776 940 Accounts receivable 7 21,763 21,544 Receivables financing 707 207 Prepayments 9 2,626 2,665 Other receivables 10 37,938 78,872 Inventories 39,034 49,116 Other current assets 14,048 25,149 Total current assets 223,080 232,565 Non-current assets Long-term equity investments 12 343,356 304,687 Other equity instrument investments 428 395 Fixed assets 13 283,695 291,547 Construction in progress 14 59,880 60,493 Right-of-use assets 15 108,737 112,832 Intangible assets 8,779 8,809 Long-term deferred expenses 2,499 2,630 Deferred tax assets 12,661 7,315 Other non-current assets 26,828 2,490 Total non-current assets 846,863 791,198 Total assets 1,069,943 1,023,763 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Short-term loans 20,669 19,919 Derivative financial liabilities 362 157 Bills payable 6,061 4,766 Accounts payable 65,779 75,352 Contract liabilities 5,840 5,112 Employee benefits payable 1,673 1,214 Taxes payable 43,500 43,025 Other payables 188,568 118,064 Non-current liabilities due within one year 12,026 59,596 Other current liabilities 439 - Total current liabilities 344,917 327,205 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans 30,413 12,680 Debentures payable 26,977 7,000 Lease liabilities 105,691 107,783 Provisions 36,089 34,514 Other non-current liabilities 3,581 4,471 Total non-current liabilities 202,751 166,448 Total liabilities 547,668 493,653 Shareholders' equity Share capital 121,071 121,071 Capital reserve 68,976 68,841 Other comprehensive income 5,910 1,181 Specific reserve 1,189 949 Surplus reserves 209,280 207,423 Retained earnings 115,849 130,645 Total shareholders' equity 522,275 530,110 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,069,943 1,023,763 These financial statements have been approved for issue by the board of directors on 26 March 2021. Annual Report 2020 Ma Yongsheng PresidentShou Donghua Chief Financial Officer CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Notes 2020 2019 RMB million RMB million 40 2,105,984 2,959,799 40 1,688,398 2,479,356 41 234,947 244,517 64,438 63,586 66,291 63,038 44 10,086 9,450 42 9,506 10,048 45 9,716 10,510 46 7,513 5,995 47 47,486 12,628 48 (1,253) (3,511) (2,066) (1,264) 49 (26,018) (1,779) 2,067 (1,229) Operating profit 50,331 90,134 Add: Non-operating income 50 2,370 2,601 Less: Non-operating expenses 51 4,732 2,624 Profit before taxation 47,969 90,111 Less: Income tax expense 52 6,219 17,939 Net profit 41,750 72,172 Including: net profit of acquiree before business combination under common control 119 50 Classification by going concern: Continuous operating net profit 41,750 72,172 Termination of net profit - - Classification by ownership: Equity shareholders of the Company 32,924 57,619 Minority interests 8,826 14,553 Basic earnings per share 64 0.272 0.476 Diluted earnings per share 64 0.272 0.476 Other comprehensive income 38 Items that may not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Changes in fair value of other equity instrument investments (22) (31) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Other comprehensive income that can be converted into profit or loss under the equity method (2,441) (810) Fair value hedges 162 - Cash flow hedges 7,073 4,941 Foreign currency translation differences (4,457) 1,480 Total other comprehensive income 315 5,580 Total comprehensive income 42,065 77,752 Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the Company 34,318 63,034 Minority interests 7,747 14,718 These financial statements have been approved for issue by the board of directors on 26 March 2021. Operating income Less: Operating costs Taxes and surcharges Selling and distribution expenses General and administrative expenses Research and development expenses Financial expenses Exploration expenses, including dry holes Add: Other income Investment income Losses from changes in fair value Credit impairment losses Impairment losses Asset disposal losses Zhang Yuzhuo Ma Yongsheng Shou Donghua Chairman President Chief Financial Officer (Leagal representative) INCOME STATEMENT (Leagal representative) 2020 2019 RMB million RMB million 770,321 1,021,272 584,315 799,566 148,350 161,820 3,256 3,420 29,868 28,302 9,098 8,597 8,749 7,628 8,297 9,417 4,922 3,497 43,356 28,062 350 (278) 71 132 (16,374) (534) 261 6,407 Operating profit 10,974 39,808 Add: Non-operating income 900 665 Less: Non-operating expenses 1,319 1,135 Profit before taxation 10,555 39,338 Less: Income tax (credit)/expense (8,017) 1,886 Net profit 18,572 37,452 Classification by going concern: Continuous operating net profit 18,572 37,452 Termination of net profit - - Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Other comprehensive income that can be converted into profit or loss under the equity method (182) 201 Cash flow hedges 4,948 1,384 Total other comprehensive income 4,766 1,585 Total comprehensive income 23,338 39,037 These financial statements have been approved for issue by the board of directors on 26 March 2021. Annual Report 2020 Operating income Less: Operating costs Taxes and surcharges Selling and distribution expenses General and administrative expenses Research and development expenses Financial expenses Exploration expenses, including dry holes Add: Other income Investment income Gains/(losses) from changes in fair value Credit impairment losses Impairment losses Asset disposal gains Zhang Yuzhuo Chairman Ma Yongsheng President Notes 40 40 47 Shou Donghua Chief Financial Officer CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT Notes 2020 2019 RMB million RMB million Cash flows from operating activities: Cash received from sale of goods and rendering of services 2,297,159 3,171,968 Refund of taxes and levies 2,985 2,053 Other cash received relating to operating activities 212,828 98,464 Sub-total of cash inflows 2,512,972 3,272,485 Cash paid for goods and services (1,754,016) (2,591,739) Cash paid to and for employees (83,772) (84,283) Payments of taxes and levies (282,162) (318,091) Other cash paid relating to operating activities (225,504) (124,753) Sub-total of cash outflows (2,345,454) (3,118,866) Net cash flow from operating activities 54(a) 167,518 153,619 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash received from disposal of investments 11,651 35,996 Cash received from returns on investments 11,510 10,272 Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 2,656 709 Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other business entities 54(d) 49,869 - Other cash received relating to investing activities 58,669 97,804 Sub-total of cash inflows 134,355 144,781 Cash paid for acquisition of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets (131,189) (141,554) Cash paid for acquisition of investments (12,740) (16,334) Net cash paid for the acquisition of subsidiaries and other business entities (340) (1,031) Other cash paid relating to investing activities (92,289) (106,913) Sub-total of cash outflows (236,558) (265,832) Net cash flow from investing activities (102,203) (121,051) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash received from capital contributions 4,219 3,919 Including: Cash received from minority shareholders' capital contributions to subsidiaries 4,219 3,919 Cash received from borrowings 558,680 602,467 Other cash received relating to financing activities 514 320 Sub-total of cash inflows 563,413 606,706 Cash repayments of borrowings (540,015) (614,108) Cash paid for dividends, profits distribution or interest (43,144) (59,615) Including: Subsidiaries' cash payments for distribution of dividends or profits to minority shareholders (4,157) (7,357) Other cash paid relating to financing activities 54(e) (17,209) (17,187) Sub-total of cash outflows (600,368) (690,910) Net cash flow from financing activities (36,955) (84,204) Effects of changes in foreign exchange rate (1,239) 147 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 54(b) 27,121 (51,489) These financial statements have been approved for issue by the board of directors on 26 March 2021. Zhang Yuzhuo Ma Yongsheng Shou Donghua Chairman President Chief Financial Officer (Leagal representative) CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Leagal representative) Zhang Yuzhuo Chairman Cash flows from operating activities: Cash received from sale of goods and rendering of services Refund of taxes and levies Other cash received relating to operating activities Sub-total of cash inflows Cash paid for goods and services Cash paid to and for employees Payments of taxes and levies Other cash paid relating to operating activities Sub-total of cash outflows Net cash flow from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities: Cash received from disposal of investments Cash received from returns on investments Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets Other cash received relating to investing activities Sub-total of cash inflows Cash paid for acquisition of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets Cash paid for acquisition of investments Other cash paid relating to investing activities Sub-total of cash outflows Net cash flow from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities: Cash received from borrowings Other cash received relating to financing activities Sub-total of cash inflows Cash repayments of borrowings Cash paid for dividends or interest Other cash paid relating to financing activities Sub-total of cash outflows Net cash flow from financing activities Effects of changes in foreign exchange rate Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents These financial statements have been approved for issue by the board of directors on 26 March 2021. Notes 2020 2019 RMB million RMB million 862,093 1,162,870 2,796 1,769 9,407 6,239 874,296 1,170,878 (606,295) (842,996) (44,139) (45,524) (164,635) (209,863) (19,239) (18,719) (834,308) (1,117,102) 39,988 53,776 12,157 23,584 18,805 31,385 6,579 690 78,751 42,037 116,292 97,696 (59,216) (64,100) (41,066) (16,884) (66,408) (53,138) (166,690) (134,122) (50,398) (36,426) 195,770 109,579 70,516 91,865 266,286 201,444 (199,727) (106,920) (36,973) (50,230) (7,074) (104,780) (243,774) (261,930) 22,512 (60,486) (5) - 12,097 (43,136) Annual Report 2020 Ma Yongsheng PresidentShou Donghua Chief Financial Officer CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Other to equity Total Share Capital comprehensive Specific Surplus Retained shareholders of Minority shareholders' capital reserve income reserve reserves earnings the Company interests equity RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million 121,071 119,192 (6,774) 1,706 203,678 279,482 718,355 139,304 857,659 - 735 - - - 58 793 670 1,463 121,071 119,927 (6,774) 1,706 203,678 279,540 719,148 139,974 859,122 - - - - - 57,619 57,619 14,553 72,172 - - 5,415 - - - 5,415 165 5,580 - - 5,415 - - 57,619 63,034 14,718 77,752 - - 1,038 - - - 1,038 55 1,093 - - - - 3,745 (3,745) - - - - - - - - (46,008) (46,008) - (46,008) - - - - - - - 5,495 5,495 - 2,933 - - - - 2,933 (2,933) - - - - - - - - (18,989) (18,989) - 2,933 - - 3,745 (49,753) (43,075) (16,427) (59,502) - - - 35 - - 35 34 69 - 4 - - - (219) (215) 55 (160) 121,071 122,864 (321) 1,741 207,423 287,187 739,965 138,409 878,374 121,071 122,864 (321) 1,741 207,423 287,187 739,965 138,409 878,374 - - - - - 32,924 32,924 8,826 41,750 - - 1,406 - - (12) 1,394 (1,079) 315 - - 1,406 - - 32,912 34,318 7,747 42,065 - - (47) - - - (47) 48 1 - - - - 1,857 (1,857) - - - - - - - - (31,479) (31,479) - (31,479) - - - - - - - 3,325 3,325 - (138) - - - - (138) 13 (125) - - - - - - - (6,726) (6,726) - (972) - - - - (972) 972 - - (1,110) - - 1,857 (33,336) (32,589) (2,416) (35,005) 8. Net increase in specific reserve for the year - - - 200 - - 200 37 237 9. Others - 804 - - - (188) 616 (2,412) (1,796) 121,071 122,558 1,038 1,941 209,280 286,575 742,463 141,413 883,876 Balance at 31 December 2018 Adjustment for business combination of entities under common control (Note 58) Balance at 1 January 2019 Change for the year 1. Net profit 2. Other comprehensive income (Note 38) Total comprehensive income Amounts transferred to initial carrying amount of hedged items Transactions with owners, recorded directly in shareholders' equity: 3. Appropriations of profits: - Appropriations for surplus reserves - Distributions to shareholders (Note 53) 4. Contributions to subsidiaries from minority interests 5. Transaction with minority interests 6. Distributions to minority interests Total transactions with owners, recorded directly in shareholders' equity 7. Net increase in specific reserve for the year 8. Others Balance at 31 December 2019 Balance at 1 January 2020 Change for the year Total comprehensive income Amounts transferred to initial carrying amount of hedged items Transactions with owners, recorded directly in shareholders' equity: Balance at 31 December 2020 1. Net profit 2. Other comprehensive income (Note 38) Total transactions with owners, recorded directly in shareholders' equity 3. Appropriations of profits: - Appropriations for surplus reserves - Distributions to shareholders (Note 53) 4. Contributions to subsidiaries from minority interests 5. Transaction with minority interests 6. Distributions to minority interests 7. Adjustment for business combination of entities under common control These financial statements have been approved for issue by the board of directors on 26 March 2021. Zhang Yuzhuo Ma Yongsheng Shou Donghua Chairman President Chief Financial Officer (Leagal representative) STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Balance at 1 January 2019 Change for the year 1. Net profit 2. Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income Amounts transferred to initial carrying amount of hedged items Transactions with owners, recorded directly in shareholders' equity: 3. Appropriations of profits: ÑAppropriations for surplus reserves ÑDistributions to shareholders (Note 53) Total transactions with owners, recorded directly in shareholders' equity 4. Net increase in specific reserve for the year 5. Others Balance at 31 December 2019 Balance at 1 January 2020 Change for the year 1. Net profit 2. Other comprehensive income Balance at 31 December 2020 Total transactions with owners, recorded directly in shareholders' equity Total comprehensive income Amounts transferred to initial carrying amount of hedged items Transactions with owners, recorded directly in shareholders' equity: 3. Appropriations of profits: ÑAppropriations for surplus reserves ÑDistributions to shareholders (Note 53) Other Total Share Capital comprehensive Specific Surplus Retained shareholders' capital reserve income reserve reserves earnings equity RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million 121,071 68,795 (485) 989 203,678 143,148 537,196 - - - - - 37,452 37,452 - - 1,585 - - - 1,585 - - 1,585 - - 37,452 39,037 - - 81 - - - 81 - - - - 3,745 (3,745) - - - - - - (46,008) (46,008) - - - - 3,745 (49,753) (46,008) - - - (40) - - (40) - 46 - - - (202) (156) 121,071 68,841 1,181 949 207,423 130,645 530,110 121,071 68,841 1,181 949 207,423 130,645 530,110 - - - - - 18,572 18,572 - - 4,766 - - - 4,766 - - 4,766 - - 18,572 23,338 - - (37) - - - (37) - - - - 1,857 (1,857) - - - - - - (31,479) (31,479) - - - - 1,857 (33,336) (31,479) 4. Net increase in specific reserve for the year - - - 240 - - 240 5. Others - 135 - - - (32) 103 121,071 68,976 5,910 1,189 209,280 115,849 522,275 These financial statements have been approved for issue by the board of directors on 26 March 2021. Zhang Yuzhuo Ma Yongsheng Shou Donghua Chairman President Chief Financial Officer (Leagal representative) CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1 STATUS OF THE COMPANY China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (the "Company") was established on 25 February 2000 as a joint stock limited company. The company is registered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China, and the headquarter is located in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. The approval date of the financial report is 26 March 2021. According to the State Council's approval to the "Preliminary Plan for the Reorganisation of China Petrochemical Corporation" (the "Reorganisation"), the Company was established by China Petrochemical Corporation, which transferred its core businesses together with the related assets and liabilities at 30 September 1999 to the Company. Such assets and liabilities had been valued jointly by China United Assets Appraisal Corporation, Beijing Zhong Zheng Appraisal Company, CIECC Assets Appraisal Corporation and Zhong Fa International Properties Valuation Corporation. The net asset value was determined at RMB 98,249,084,000. The valuation was reviewed and approved by the Ministry of Finance (the "MOF") (Cai Ping Zi [2000] No. 20 "Comments on the Review of the Valuation Regarding the Formation of a Joint Stock Limited Company by China Petrochemical Corporation"). In addition, pursuant to the notice Cai Guan Zi [2000] No. 34 "Reply to the Issue Regarding Management of State-Owned Equity by China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation" issued by the MOF, 68.8 billion domestic state-owned shares with a par value of RMB 1.00 each were issued to Sinopec Group Company, the amount of which is equivalent to 70% of the above net asset value transferred from Sinopec Group Company to the Company in connection with the Reorganisation. Pursuant to the notice Guo Jing Mao Qi Gai [2000] No. 154 "Reply on the Formation of China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation", the Company obtained the approval from the State Economic and Trade Commission on 21 February 2000 for the formation of a joint stock limited company. The Company took over the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, refining, chemicals and related sales and marketing business of Sinopec Group Company after the establishment of the Company. The Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") engage in the oil and gas and chemical operations and businesses, including: (1) the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas; (2) the refining, transportation, storage and marketing of crude oil and petroleum product; and (3) the production and sale of chemical. Details of the Company's principal subsidiaries are set out in Note 57.

2 BASIS OF PREPARATION (1) Statement of compliance of China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises ("CASs") The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises - Basic Standards, specific standards and relevant regulations (hereafter referred as CASs collectively) issued by the MOF on or after 15 February 2006. These financial statements also comply with the disclosure requirements of "Regulation on the Preparation of Information Disclosures of Companies Issuing Public Shares, No.15: General Requirements for Financial Reports" issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC"). These financial statements present truly and completely the consolidated and company financial position as at 31 December 2020, and the consolidated and company financial performance and the consolidated and company cash flows for the year ended 31 December 2020. These financial statements are prepared on a basis of going concern. (2) Accounting period The accounting year of the Group is from 1 January to 31 December. (3) Measurement basis The financial statements of the Group have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for the assets and liabilities set out below: - Financial assets held for trading (see Note 3(11)) - Other equity instrument investments (see Note 3(11)) - Derivative financial instruments (see Note 3(11)) - Receivables financing (see Note 3(11)) (4) Functional currency and presentation currency The functional currency of the Company's and most of its subsidiaries are Renminbi. The Company and its subsidiaries determine their functional currency according to the main economic environment in where they operate. The Group's consolidated financial statements are presented in Renminbi. Some of subsidiaries use other currency as the functional currency. The Company translates the financial statements of subsidiaries from their respective functional currencies into Renminbi (see Note 3(2)) if the subsidiaries' functional currencies are not Renminbi.

3 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES The Group determines specific accounting policies and accounting estimates based on the characteristics of production and operational activities, mainly reflected in the accounting for allowance for financial assets (Note 3(11)), valuation of inventories (Note 3(4)), depreciation of fixed assets and depletion of oil and gas properties (Note 3(7), (8)), measurement of provisions (Note 3(16)), etc. Principal accounting estimates and judgements of the Group are set out in Note 56. (1) Accounting treatment of business combination involving entities under common control and not under common control (a) Business combination involving entities under common control A business combination involving entities or businesses under common control is a business combination in which all of the combining entities or businesses are ultimately controlled by the same party or parties both before and after the business combination, and that control is not transitory. The assets and liabilities that the acquirer receives in the acquisition are accounted for at the acquiree's carrying amount on the acquisition date. The difference between the carrying amount of the acquired net assets and the carrying amount of the consideration paid for the acquisition (or the total nominal value of shares issued) is recognised in the share premium of capital reserve, or the retained earnings in case of any shortfall in the share premium of capital reserve. Any costs directly attributable to the combination shall be recognised in profit or loss for the current period when occurred. The expense incurred for equity securities and debt securities issued as the consideration of the combination is recognised in the initial cost of the securities. The combination date is the date on which the acquirer effectively obtains control of the acquiree.

(b) Business combination involving entities not under common control A business combination involving entities or businesses not under common control is a business combination in which all of the combining entities or businesses are not ultimately controlled by the same party or parties both before and after the business combination. Difference between the consideration paid by the Group as the acquirer, comprises of the aggregate of the fair value at the acquisition date of assets given, liabilities incurred or assumed, and equity securities issued by the acquirer in exchange for control of the acquiree, and the Group's interest in the fair value of the identifiable net assets of the acquiree, is recognised as goodwill (Note 3(10)) if it is an excess, otherwise in the profit or loss. The expense incurred for equity securities and debt securities issued as the consideration of the combination is recognised in the initial cost of the securities. Any other expense directly attributable to the business combination is recognised in the profit or loss for the year. The difference between the fair value and the book value of the assets given is recognised in profit or loss. The acquiree's identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities, if satisfying the recognition criteria, are recognised by the Group at their fair value at the acquisition date. The acquisition date is the date on which the acquirer effectively obtains control of the acquiree.

(c) Method for preparation of consolidated financial statements The scope of consolidated financial statements is based on control and the consolidated financial statements comprise the Company and its subsidiaries. Control means an entity is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date that control commences until the date that control ceases. Where the Company combines a subsidiary during the reporting period through a business combination involving entities under common control, the financial statements of the subsidiary are included in the consolidated financial statements as if the combination had occurred at the beginning of the earliest comparative year presented or, if later, at the date that common control was established. Therefore the opening balances and the comparative figures of the consolidated financial statements are restated. In the preparation of the consolidated financial statements, the subsidiary's assets, liabilities and results of operations are included in the consolidated balance sheet and the consolidated income statement, respectively, based on their carrying amounts in the subsidiary's financial statements, from the date that common control was established. Where the Company acquires a subsidiary during the reporting year through a business combination involving entities not under common control, the identifiable assets, liabilities and results of operations of the subsidiaries are consolidated into consolidated financial statements from the date that control commences, based on the fair value of those identifiable assets and liabilities at the acquisition date. Where the Company acquired a minority interest from a subsidiary's minority shareholders, the difference between the investment cost and the newly acquired interest into the subsidiary's identifiable net assets at the acquisition date is adjusted to the capital reserve (capital surplus) in the consolidated balance sheet. Where the Company partially disposed an investment of a subsidiary that do not result in a loss of control, the difference between the proceeds and the corresponding share of the interest into the subsidiary is adjusted to the capital reserve (capital surplus) in the consolidated balance sheet. If the credit balance of capital reserve (capital surplus) is insufficient, any excess is adjusted to retained profits. In a business combination involving entities not under common control achieved in stages, the Group remeasures its previously held equity interest in the acquiree on the acquisition date. The difference between the fair value and the net book value is recognised as investment income for the year. If other comprehensive income was recognised regarding the equity interest previously held in the acquiree before the acquisition date, the relevant other comprehensive income is transferred to investment income in the period in which the acquisition occurs. 3 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) (1) Accounting treatment of business combination involving entities under common control and not under common control (Continued) (c) Method for preparation of consolidated financial statements (Continued) Where control of a subsidiary is lost due to partial disposal of the equity investment held in a subsidiary, or any other reasons, the Group derecognises assets, liabilities, minority interests and other equity items related to the subsidiary. The remaining equity investment is remeasured to fair value at the date in which control is lost. The sum of consideration received from disposal of equity investment and the fair value of the remaining equity investment, net of the fair value of the Group's previous share of the subsidiary's identifiable net assets recorded from the acquisition date, is recognised in investment income in the period in which control is lost. Other comprehensive income related to the previous equity investment in the subsidiary, is transferred to investment income when control is lost. Other comprehensive income related to the equity investment of the original subsidiary shall be converted into the current investment income in the event of loss of control. Minority interest is presented separately in the consolidated balance sheet within shareholders' equity. Net profit or loss attributable to minority shareholders is presented separately in the consolidated income statement below the net profit line item. The excess of the loss attributable to the minority interests during the period over the minority interests' share of the equity at the beginning of the reporting period is deducted from minority interests. Where the accounting policies and accounting period adopted by the subsidiaries are different from those adopted by the Company, adjustments are made to the subsidiaries' financial statements according to the Company's accounting policies and accounting period. Intra-group balances and transactions, and any unrealised profit or loss arising from intra-group transactions, are eliminated in preparing the consolidated financial statements. Unrealised losses resulting from intra-group transactions are eliminated in the same way as unrealised gains but only to the extent that there is no evidence of impairment. The unrealised profit or loss arising from the sale of assets by the Company to its subsidiaries is eliminated in full against the net profit attributed to shareholders; the unrealised profit or loss from the sale of assets by subsidiaries to the Company is eliminated according to the distribution ratio between shareholders of the parent company and minority interests. For sale of assets that occurred between subsidiaries, the unrealised gains and losses is eliminated according to the distribution ratio for its subsidiaries seller between net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company and minority interests.

(2) Transactions in foreign currencies and translation of financial statements in foreign currencies Foreign currency transactions are, on initial recognition, translated into Renminbi at the spot exchange rates quoted by the People's Bank of China ("PBOC rates") at the transaction dates. Foreign currency monetary items are translated at the PBOC rates at the balance sheet date. Exchange differences, except for those directly related to the acquisition, construction or production of qualified assets, are recognised as income or expenses in the income statement. Non-monetary items denominated in foreign currency measured at historical cost are not translated. Non-monetary items denominated in foreign currency that are measured at fair value are translated using the exchange rates at the date when the fair value was determined. The difference between the translated amount and the original currency amount is recognised as other comprehensive income, if it is classified as other equity instrument investments; or charged to the income statement if it is measured at fair value through profit or loss. The assets and liabilities of foreign operation are translated into Renminbi at the spot exchange rates at the balance sheet date. The equity items, excluding "Retained earnings", are translated into Renminbi at the spot exchange rates at the transaction dates. The income and expenses of foreign operation are translated into Renminbi at the spot exchange rates or an exchange rate that approximates the spot exchange rates on the transaction dates. The resulting exchange differences are separately presented as other comprehensive income in the balance sheet within equity. Upon disposal of a foreign operation, the cumulative amount of the exchange differences recognised in which relate to that foreign operation is transferred to profit or loss in the year in which the disposal occurs.

(3) Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash on hand, demand deposits, short-term and highly liquid investments which are readily convertible into known amounts of cash and are subject to an insignificant risk of change in value.

(4) Inventories Inventories are initially measured at cost. Cost includes the cost of purchase and processing, and other expenditures incurred in bringing the inventories to their present location and condition. The cost of inventories is mainly calculated using the weighted average method. In addition to the cost of purchase of raw material, work in progress and finished goods include direct labour and an appropriate allocation of manufacturing overhead costs. At the balance sheet date, inventories are stated at the lower of cost and net realisable value. Any excess of the cost over the net realisable value of each item of inventories is recognised as a provision for diminution in the value of inventories. Net realisable value is the estimated selling price in the normal course of business less the estimated costs of completion and the estimated costs necessary to make the sale and relevant taxes. The net realisable value of materials held for use in the production is measured based on the net realisable value of the finished goods in which they will be incorporated. The net realisable value of the quantity of inventory held to satisfy sales or service contracts is measured based on the contract price. If the quantities held by the Group are more than the quantities of inventories specified in sales contracts, the net realisable value of the excess portion of inventories is measured based on general selling prices. 3 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) (4) Inventories (Continued) Inventories include raw materials, work in progress, semi-finished goods, finished goods and reusable materials. Reusable materials include low-value consumables, packaging materials and other materials, which can be used repeatedly but do not meet the definition of fixed assets. Reusable materials are amortised in full when received for use. The amounts of the amortisation are included in the cost of the related assets or profit or loss. Inventories are recorded by perpetual method.

(5) Long-term equity investments (a) Investment in subsidiaries In the Company's separate financial statements, long-term equity investments in subsidiaries are accounted for using the cost method. Except for cash dividends or profits distributions declared but not yet distributed that have been included in the price or consideration paid in obtaining the investments, the Company recognises its share of the cash dividends or profit distributions declared by the investee as investment income irrespective of whether these represent the net profit realised by the investee before or after the investment. Investments in subsidiaries are stated at cost less impairment losses (see Note 3(12)) in the balance sheet. At initial recognition, such investments are measured as follows: The initial investment cost of a long-term equity investment obtained through a business combination involving entities under common control is the Company's share of the carrying amount of the subsidiary's equity at the combination date. The difference between the initial investment cost and the carrying amounts of the consideration given is adjusted to share premium in capital reserve. If the balance of the share premium is insufficient, any excess is adjusted to retained earnings. For a long-term equity investment obtained through a business combination not involving enterprises under common control, the initial investment cost comprises the aggregate of the fair values of assets transferred, liabilities incurred or assumed, and equity securities issued by the Company, in exchange for control of the acquiree. For a long-term equity investment obtained through a business combination not involving enterprises under common control, if it is achieved in stages, the initial cost comprises the carrying value of previously-held equity investment in the acquiree immediately before the acquisition date, and the additional investment cost at the acquisition date. An investment in a subsidiary acquired otherwise than through a business combination is initially recognised at actual purchase cost if the Group acquires the investment by cash, or at the fair value of the equity securities issued if an investment is acquired by issuing equity securities, or at the value stipulated in the investment contract or agreement if an investment is contributed by investors. (b) Investment in joint ventures and associates A joint venture is an incorporated entity over which the Group, based on legal form, contractual terms and other facts and circumstances, has joint control with the other parties to the joint venture and rights to the net assets of the joint venture. Joint control is the contractually agreed sharing of control of an arrangement, which exists only when decisions about the relevant activities require the unanimous consent of the Group and the parties sharing control. An associate is the investee that the Group has significant influence on their financial and operating policies. Significant influence represents the right to participate in the financial and operating policy decisions of the investee but is not control or joint control over the establishment of these policies. The Group generally considers the following circumstances in determining whether it can exercise significant influence over the investee: whether there is representative appointed to the board of directors or equivalent governing body of the investee; whether to participate in the investee's policy-making process; whether there are significant transactions with the investees; whether there is management personnel sent to the investee; whether to provide critical technical information to the investee. An investment in a joint ventures or an associate is accounted for using the equity method, unless the investment is classified as held for sale. The initial cost of investment in joint ventures and associates is stated at the consideration paid except for cash dividends or profits distributions declared but unpaid at the time of acquisition and therefore included in the consideration paid should be deducted if the investment is made in cash. Under the circumstances that the long-term investment is obtained through non-monetary asset exchange, the initial cost of the investment is stated at the fair value of the assets exchanged if the transaction has commercial substance, the difference between the fair value of the assets exchanged and its carrying amount is charged to profit or loss; or stated at the carrying amount of the assets exchanged if the transaction lacks commercial substance. The Group's accounting treatments when adopting the equity method include: Where the initial investment cost of a long-term equity investment exceeds the Group's interest in the fair value of the investee's identifiable net assets at the date of acquisition, the investment is initially recognised at the initial investment cost. Where the initial investment cost is less than the Group's interest in the fair value of the investee's identifiable net assets at the time of acquisition, the investment is initially recognised at the investor's share of the fair value of the investee's identifiable net assets, and the difference is charged to profit or loss.

3 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) (5) Long-term equity investments (Continued) (b) Investment in joint ventures and associates (Continued) After the acquisition of the investment, the Group recognises its share of the investee's net profits or losses and other comprehensive income as investment income or losses and other comprehensive income, and adjusts the carrying amount of the investment accordingly. Once the investee declares any cash dividends or profits distributions, the carrying amount of the investment is reduced by that attributable to the Group. The Group recognises its share of the investee's net profits or losses after making appropriate adjustments to align the accounting policies or accounting periods with those of the Group based on the fair values of the investee's net identifiable assets at the time of acquisition. Under the equity accounting method, unrealised profits and losses resulting from transactions between the Group and its associates or joint ventures are eliminated to the extent of the Group's interest in the associates or joint ventures. Unrealised losses resulting from transactions between the Group and its associates or joint ventures are fully recognised in the event that there is an evidence of impairment. The Group discontinues recognising its share of net losses of the investee after the carrying amount of the long-term equity investment and any long-term interest that is in substance forms part of the Group's net investment in the associate or the joint venture is reduced to zero, except to the extent that the Group has an obligation to assume additional losses. However, if the Group has incurred obligations for additional losses and the conditions on recognition of provision are satisfied in accordance with the accounting standard on contingencies, the Group continues recognising the investment losses and the provision. Where net profits are subsequently made by the associate or joint venture, the Group resumes recognising its share of those profits only after its share of the profits equals the share of losses not recognised. The Group adjusts the carrying amount of the long-term equity investment for changes in owners' equity of the investee other than those arising from net profits or losses and other comprehensive income, and recognises the corresponding adjustment in capital reserve. (c) The impairment assessment method and provision accrual on investment The impairment assessment and provision accrual on investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures are stated in Note 3(12).

(6) Leases A lease is a contract that a lessor transfers the right to use an identified asset for a period of time to a lessee in exchange for consideration. (a) As Lessee The Group recognises a right-of-use asset at the commencement date, and recognises the lease liability at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at that date. The lease payments include fixed payments, the exercise price of a purchase option if the Group is reasonably certain to exercise that option, and payments of penalties for terminating the lease if the lease term reflects the Group exercising that option, etc. Variable payments that are based on a percentage of sales are not included in the lease payments, and should be recognised in profit or loss when incurred. Lease liabilities to be paid within one year (including one year) from balance sheet date is presented in non-current liabilities due within one year. Right-of-use assets of the Group mainly comprise land. Right-of-use assets are measured at cost which comprises the amount of the initial measurement of the lease liability, any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, any initial direct costs incurred by the lessee, less any lease incentives received. The Group depreciates the right-of-use assets over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis. When the recoverable amount of a right-of-use asset is less than its carrying amount, the carrying amount is reduced to the recoverable amount. Payments associated with short-term leases with lease terms within 12 months and leases for which the underlying assets are individually of low value when it is new are recognised on a straight-line basis over the lease term as an expense in profit or loss or as cost of relevant assets, instead of recognising right-of-use assets and lease liabilities. A lessee shall account for a lease modification as a separate lease if both: (1) the modification increases the scope of the lease by adding the right to use one or more underlying assets; and (2) the consideration for the lease increases by an amount commensurate with the stand-alone price for the increase in scope and any appropriate adjustments to that stand-alone price to reflect the circumstances of the particular contract. For a lease modification that is not accounted for as a separate lease, except for the practical expedient which applies only to rent concessions occurring as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group determine the lease term of the modified lease at the effective date of the modification, and remeasure the lease liability by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate. The group decrease the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset to reflect the partial or full termination of the lease for lease modifications that decrease the scope or shorten the term of the lease, and shall recognise in profit or loss any gain or loss relating to the partial or full termination of the lease. The group make a corresponding adjustment to the right-of-use asset for all other lease modifications. (b) As Lessor A lease that transfers substantially all the risks and rewards incidental to ownership of an asset is a finance lease. An operating lease is a lease other than a finance lease. When the Group leases self-owned plants and buildings, equipment and machinery, lease income from an operating lease is recognised on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease. The Group recognises variable lease income which is based on a certain percentage of sales as rental income when occurred.

3 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) (7) Fixed assets and construction in progress Fixed assets represent the tangible assets held by the Group using in the production of goods, rendering of services and for operation and administrative purposes with useful life over one year. Fixed assets are stated in the balance sheet at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses (see Note 3(12)). Construction in progress is stated in the balance sheet at cost less impairment losses (see Note 3(12)). The cost of a purchased fixed asset comprises the purchase price, related taxes, and any directly attributable expenditure for bringing the asset to working condition for its intended use. The cost of self-constructed assets includes the cost of materials, direct labour, capitalised borrowing costs (see Note 3(19)), and any other costs directly attributable to bringing the asset to working condition for its intended use. According to legal or contractual obligations, costs of dismantling and removing the items and restoring the site on which the related assets located are included in the initial cost. Construction in progress is transferred to fixed assets when the asset is ready for its intended use. No depreciation is provided against construction in progress. Where the individual component parts of an item of fixed asset have different useful lives or provide benefits to the Group in different patterns thus necessitating use of different depreciation rates or methods, each part is recognised as a separate fixed asset. The subsequent costs including the cost of replacing part of an item of fixed assets are recognised in the carrying amount of the item if the recognition criteria are satisfied, and the carrying amount of the replaced part is derecognised. The costs of the day-to-day servicing of fixed assets are recognised in profit or loss as incurred. The Group terminates the recognition of an item of fixed asset when it is in a state of disposal or it is estimated that it is unable to generate any economic benefits through use or disposal. Gains or losses arising from the retirement or disposal of an item of fixed asset are determined as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the item and are recognised in profit or loss on the date of retirement or disposal. Other than oil and gas properties, the cost of fixed assets less residual value and accumulated impairment losses is depreciated using the straight-line method over their estimated useful lives, unless the fixed asset is classified as held for sale. The estimated useful lives and the estimated rate of residual values adopted for respective classes of fixed assets are as follows: Estimated Estimated rate useful life of residual value Plants and buildings 12-50 years 3% Equipment, machinery and others 4-30 years 3% Useful lives, residual values and depreciation methods are reviewed at least each year end. (8) Oil and gas properties Oil and gas properties include the mineral interests in properties, wells and related support equipment arising from oil and gas exploration and production activities. The acquisition cost of mineral interest is capitalised as oil and gas properties. Costs of development wells and related support equipment are capitalised. The cost of exploratory wells is initially capitalised as construction in progress pending determination of whether the well has found proved reserves. Exploratory well costs are charged to expenses upon the determination that the well has not found proved reserves. However, in the absence of a determination of the discovery of proved reserves, exploratory well costs are not carried as an asset for more than one year following completion of drilling. If, after one year has passed, a determination of the discovery of proved reserves cannot be made, the exploratory well costs are impaired and charged to expense. All other exploration costs, including geological and geophysical costs, are charged to profit or loss in the year as incurred. The Group estimates future dismantlement costs for oil and gas properties with reference to engineering estimates after taking into consideration the anticipated method of dismantlement required in accordance with the industry practices. These estimated future dismantlement costs are discounted at credit-adjusted risk-free rate and are capitalised as oil and gas properties, which are subsequently amortised as part of the costs of the oil and gas properties. Capitalised costs of proved oil and gas properties are amortised on a unit-of-production method based on volumes produced and reserves. (9) Intangible assets Intangible assets, where the estimated useful life is finite, are stated in the balance sheet at cost less accumulated amortisation and provision for impairment losses (see Note 3(12)). For an intangible asset with finite useful life, its cost less estimated residual value and accumulated impairment losses is amortised on a straight-line basis over the expected useful lives, unless the intangible assets are classified as held for sale. An intangible asset is regarded as having an indefinite useful life and is not amortised when there is no foreseeable limit to the year over which the asset is expected to generate economic benefits for the Group. Useful lives and amortisation methods are reviewed at least each year end. 3 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) (10) Goodwill The initial cost of goodwill represents the excess of cost of acquisition over the acquirer's interest in the fair value of the identifiable net assets of the acquiree under the business combination involving entities not under common control. Goodwill is not amortised and is stated at cost less accumulated impairment losses (see Note 3(12)). On disposal of an asset group or a set of asset groups, any attributable amount of purchased goodwill is written off and included in the calculation of the profit or loss on disposal.

(11) Financial Instruments Financial instruments, refer to the contracts that form one party's financial assets and form the financial liabilities or equity instruments of the other party. The Group recognises a financial asset or a financial liability when the Group enters into and becomes a party to the underlining contract of the financial instrument. (a) Financial assets (i) Classification and measurement The Group classifies financial assets into different categories depending on the business model for managing the financial assets and the contractual terms of cash flows of the financial assets: (1) financial assets measured at amortised cost, (2) financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, (3) financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss. A contractual cash flow characteristic which could have only a de minimis effect, or could have an effect that is more than de minimis but is not genuine, does not affect the classification of the financial asset. Financial assets are initially recognised at fair value. For financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, the relevant transaction costs are recognised in profit or loss. The transaction costs for other financial assets are included in the initially recognised amount. However, accounts receivable arising from sales of goods or rendering services, without significant financing component, are initially recognised based on the transaction price expected to be entitled by the Group. Debt instruments The debt instruments held by the Group refer to the instruments that meet the definition of financial liabilities from the perspective of the issuer, and are measured in the following ways: - Measured at amortised cost: The business model for managing such financial assets by the Group are held for collection of contractual cash flows. The contractual cash flow characteristics are to give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. Interest income from these financial assets is recognised using the effective interest rate method. The financial assets include cash at bank and on hand and receivables. - Measured at fair value through other comprehensive income: The business model for managing such financial assets by the Group are held for collection of contractual cash flows and for selling the financial assets, the contractual cash flow characteristics of such financial assets are consistent with the basic lending arrangements. Movements in the carrying amount are taken through other comprehensive income, except for the recognition of impairment gains or losses, foreign exchange gains and losses and interest income calculated using the effective interest rate method, which are recognised in profit or loss. The financial assets include receivables financing. Equity instruments Equity instruments that the Group has no power to control, jointly control or exercise significant influence over, are measured at fair value through profit or loss and presented as financial assets held for trading. In addition, the Group designates some equity instruments that are not held for trading as financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income, and presented in other equity instrument investments. The relevant dividends of these financial assets are recognised in profit or loss. When derecognised, the cumulative gain or loss previously recognised in other comprehensive income is transferred to retained earnings. (ii) Impairment The Group recognises a loss allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets measured at amortised cost and receivables financing measured at fair value through other comprehensive income. The Group measures and recognises expected credit losses, considering reasonable and supportable information about the relevant past events, current conditions and forecasts of future economic conditions. The Group measures the expected credit losses of financial instruments on different stages at each balance sheet date. For financial instruments that have no significant increase in credit risk since the initial recognition, on first stage, the Group measures the loss allowance at an amount equal to 12-month expected credit losses. If there has been a significant increase in credit risk since the initial recognition of a financial instrument but credit impairment has not occurred, on second stage, the Group recognises a loss allowance at an amount equal to lifetime expected credit losses. If credit impairment has occurred since the initial recognition of a financial instrument, on third stage, the Group recognises a loss allowance at an amount equal to lifetime expected credit losses.

3 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) (11) Financial Instruments (Continued) (a) Financial assets (Continued) (ii) Impairment (Continued) For financial instruments that have low credit risk at the balance sheet date, the Group assumes that there is no significant increase in credit risk since the initial recognition, and measures the loss allowance at an amount equal to 12-month expected credit losses. For financial instruments on the first stage and the second stage, and that have low credit risk, the Group calculates interest income according to carrying amount without deducting the impairment allowance and effective interest rate. For financial instruments on the third stage, interest income is calculated according to the carrying amount minus amortised cost after the provision of impairment allowance and effective interest rate. For accounts receivable and receivables financing related to revenue, the Group measures the loss allowance at an amount equal to lifetime expected credit losses. The Group recognises the loss allowance accrued or written back in profit or loss. (iii) Derecognition The Group derecognises a financial asset when a) the contractual right to receive cash flows from the financial asset expires; b) the Group transfers the financial asset and substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset; c) the financial assets have been transferred and the Group neither transfers nor retains substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset, but the Group has not retained control. On derecognition of other equity instrument investments, the difference between the carrying amounts and the sum of the consideration received and any cumulative gain or loss previously recognised in other comprehensive income, is recognised in retained earnings. While on derecognition of other financial assets, this difference is recognised in profit or loss.

(b) Financial liabilities The Group, at initial recognition, classifies financial liabilities as either financial liabilities subsequently measured at amortised cost or financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss. The Group's financial liabilities are mainly financial liabilities measured at amortised cost, including bills payable, accounts payable, other payables, loans and debentures payable, etc. These financial liabilities are initially measured at the amount of their fair value after deducting transaction costs and use the effective interest rate method for subsequent measurement. Where the present obligations of financial liabilities are completely or partially discharged, the Group derecognises these financial liabilities or discharged parts of obligations. The differences between the carrying amounts and the consideration received are recognised in profit or loss.

(c) Determination of fair value If there is an active market for financial instruments, the quoted price in the active market is used to measure fair values of the financial instruments. If no active market exists for financial instruments, valuation techniques are used to measure fair values. In valuation, the Group adopts valuation techniques that are applicable in the current situation and have sufficient available data and other information to support it, and selects input values that are consistent with the asset or liability characteristics considered by market participants in the transaction of relevant assets or liabilities, and gives priority to relevant observable input values. Use of unobservable input values where relevant observable input values cannot be obtained or are not practicable.

(d) Derivative financial instruments and hedge accounting Derivative financial instruments are recognised initially at fair value. At each balance sheet date, the fair value is remeasured. The gain or loss on remeasurement to fair value is recognised immediately in profit or loss, except where the derivatives qualify for hedge accounting. Hedge accounting is a method which recognises the offsetting effects on profit or loss of changes in the fair values of the hedging instrument and the hedged item in the same accounting period, to represent the effect of risk management activities. Hedged items are the items that expose the Group to risks of changes in future cash flows and that are designated as being hedged and that must be reliably measurable. The Group's hedged items include a forecast transaction that is settled with an undetermined future market price and exposes the Group to risk of variability in cash flows, etc. A hedging instrument is a designated derivative whose changes in cash flows are expected to offset changes in the cash flows of the hedged item. 3 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) (11) Financial Instruments (Continued) (d) Derivative financial instruments and hedge accounting (Continued) The hedging relationship meets all of the following hedge effectiveness requirements: (1) There is an economic relationship between the hedged item and the hedging instrument, which share a risk and that gives rise to opposite changes in fair value that tend to offset each other.

(2) The effect of credit risk does not dominate the value changes that result from that economic relationship.

(3) The hedge ratio of the hedging relationship is the same as that resulting from the quantity of the hedged item that the entity actually hedges and the quantity of the hedging instrument that the entity actually uses to hedge that quantity of hedged item. However, that designation shall not reflect an imbalance between the weightings of the hedged item and the hedging instrument. - Cash flow hedges Cash flow hedge is a hedge of the exposure to variability in cash flows that is attributable to a particular risk associated with all, or a component of, a recognised asset or liability (such as all or some future interest payments on variable-rate debt) or a highly probable forecast transaction, and could affect profit or loss. As long as a cash flow hedge meets the qualifying criteria for hedge accounting, the hedging relationship shall be accounted for as follows: - The cumulative gain or loss on the hedging instrument from inception of the hedge;

- The cumulative change in present value of the expected future cash flows on the hedged item from inception of the hedge. The gain or loss on the hedging instrument that is determined to be an effective hedge is recognised in other comprehensive income. The portion of the gain or loss on the hedging instrument that is determined to be an ineffective hedge is recognised in profit or loss. If a hedged forecast transaction subsequently results in the recognition of a non-financial asset or non-financial liability, or a hedged forecast transaction for a non-financial asset or a non-financial liability becomes a firm commitment for which fair value hedge accounting is applied, the entity shall remove that amount from the cash flow hedge reserve and include it directly in the initial cost or other carrying amount of the asset or the liability. This is not a reclassification adjustment and hence it does not affect other comprehensive income. For cash flow hedges, other than those covered by the preceding two policy statements, that amount shall be reclassified from the cash flow hedge reserve to profit or loss as a reclassification adjustment in the same period or periods during which the hedged expected future cash flows affect profit or loss. If the amount that has been accumulated in the cash flow hedge reserve is a loss and the Group expects that all or a portion of that loss will not be recovered in one or more future periods, the Group immediately reclassify the amount that is not expected to be recovered into profit or loss. When the hedging relationship no longer meets the risk management objective on the basis of which it qualified for hedge accounting (ie the entity no longer pursues that risk management objective), or when a hedging instrument expires or is sold, terminated, exercised, or there is no longer an economic relationship between the hedged item and the hedging instrument or the effect of credit risk starts to dominate the value changes that result from that economic relationship or no longer meets the criteria for hedge accounting, the Group discontinues prospectively the hedge accounting treatments. If the hedged future cash flows are still expected to occur, that amount shall remain in the cash flow hedge reserve and shall be accounted for as cash flow hedges. If the hedged future cash flows are no longer expected to occur, that amount shall be immediately reclassified from the cash flow hedge reserve to profit or loss as a reclassification adjustment. A hedged future cash flow that is no longer highly probable to occur may still be expected to occur, if the hedged future cash flows are still expected to occur, that amount shall remain in the cash flow hedge reserve and shall be accounted for as cash flow hedges. (12) Impairment of other non-financial long-term assets Internal and external sources of information are reviewed at each balance sheet date for indications that the following assets, including fixed assets, construction in progress, right-of-use assets, goodwill, intangible assets and investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures may be impaired. Assets are tested for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that their carrying amounts may not be recoverable. The recoverable amounts of goodwill and intangible assets with uncertain useful lives are estimated annually no matter there are any indications of impairment. Goodwill is tested for impairment together with related asset units or groups of asset units. An asset unit is the smallest identifiable group of assets that generates cash inflows largely independent of the cash inflows from other assets or groups of assets. An asset unit comprises related assets that generate associated cash inflows. In identifying an asset unit, the Group primarily considers whether the asset unit is able to generate cash inflows independently as well as the management style of production and operational activities, and the decision for the use or disposal of asset. 3 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) (12) Impairment of other non-financial long-term assets (Continued) The recoverable amount is the greater of the fair value less costs to sell and the present value of expected future cash flows generated by the asset (or asset unit, set of asset units). Fair value less costs to sell of an asset is based on its selling price in an arm's length transaction less any direct costs attributable to the disposal. Present value of expected future cash flows is the estimation of future cash flows to be generated from the use of and upon disposal of the asset, discounted at an appropriate pre-tax discount rate over the asset's remaining useful life. If the recoverable amount of an asset is less than its carrying amount, the carrying amount is reduced to the recoverable amount. The amount by which the carrying amount is reduced is recognised as an impairment loss in profit or loss. A provision for impairment loss of the asset is recognised accordingly. Impairment losses related to an asset unit or a set of asset units first reduce the carrying amount of any goodwill allocated to the asset unit or set of asset units, and then reduce the carrying amount of the other assets in the asset unit or set of asset units on a pro rata basis. However, the carrying amount of an impaired asset will not be reduced below the highest of its individual fair value less costs to sell (if determinable), the present value of expected future cash flows (if determinable) and zero. Impairment losses for assets are not reversed.

(13) Long-term deferred expenses Long-term deferred expenses are amortised on a straight-line basis over their beneficial periods.

(14) Employee benefits Employee benefits are all forms of considerations and compensation given in exchange for services rendered by employees, including short term compensation, post-employment benefits, termination benefits and other long term employee benefits. (a) Short term compensation Short term compensation includes salaries, bonuses, allowances and subsidies, employee benefits, medical insurance premiums, work-related injury insurance premium, maternity insurance premium, contributions to housing fund, unions and education fund and short-term absence with payment etc. When an employee has rendered service to the Group during an accounting period, the Group shall recognise the short term compensation actually incurred as a liability and charge to the cost of an asset or to profit or loss in the same period, and non-monetary benefits are valued with the fair value. (b) Post-employment benefits The Group classifies post-employment benefits into either Defined Contribution Plan (DC plan) or Defined Benefit Plan (DB plan). DC plan means the Group only contributes a fixed amount to an independent fund and no longer bears other payment obligation; DB plan is post-employment benefits other than DC plan. In this reporting period, the post-employment benefits of the Group primarily comprise basic pension insurance and unemployment insurance and both of them are DC plans. Basic pension insurance Employees of the Group participate in the social insurance system established and managed by local labor and social security department. The Group makes basic pension insurance to the local social insurance agencies every month, at the applicable benchmarks and rates stipulated by the government for the benefits of its employees. After the employees retire, the local labor and social security department has obligations to pay them the basic pension. When an employee has rendered service to the Group during an accounting period, the Group shall recognise the accrued amount according to the above social security provisions as a liability and charge to the cost of an asset or to profit or loss in the same period. (c) Termination benefits When the Group terminates the employment relationship with employees before the employment contracts expire, or provides compensation as an offer to encourage employees to accept voluntary redundancy, a provision for the termination benefits provided is recognised in profit or loss under the conditions of both the Group has a formal plan for the termination of employment or has made an offer to employees for voluntary redundancy, which will be implemented shortly; and the Group is not allowed to withdraw from termination plan or redundancy offer unilaterally.

(15) Income tax Current tax and deferred tax are recognised in profit or loss except to the extent that they relate to business combinations and items recognised directly in equity (including other comprehensive income). Current tax is the expected tax payable calculated at the applicable tax rate on taxable income for the year, plus any adjustment to tax payable in respect of previous years. At the balance sheet date, current tax assets and liabilities are offset if the Group has a legally enforceable right to set them off and also intends either to settle on a net basis or to realise the asset and settle the liability simultaneously. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognised based on deductible temporary differences and taxable temporary differences respectively. Temporary difference is the difference between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities and their tax bases. Unused tax losses and unused tax credits able to be utilised in subsequent years are treated as temporary differences. Deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that future taxable income will be available to offset the deductible temporary differences. Temporary differences arise in a transaction, which is not a business combination, and at the time of transaction, does not affect accounting profit or taxable profit (or unused tax losses), will not result in deferred tax. Temporary differences arising from the initial recognition of goodwill will not result in deferred tax. 3 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) (15) Income tax (Continued) At the balance sheet date, the amounts of deferred tax recognised is measured based on the expected manner of recovery or settlement of the carrying amount of the assets and liabilities, using tax rates that are expected to be applied in the period when the asset is recovered or the liability is settled in accordance with tax laws. The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reviewed at each balance sheet date. If it is unlikely to obtain sufficient taxable income to offset against the benefit of deferred tax asset, the carrying amount of the deferred tax assets is written down. Any such write-down should be subsequently reversed where it becomes probable that sufficient taxable income will be available. At the balance sheet date, deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset if all the following conditions are met: - the taxable entity has a legally enforceable right to offset current tax assets and current tax liabilities; and - they relate to income taxes levied by the same tax authority on either: - the same taxable entity; or - different taxable entities which either to intend to settle the current tax liabilities and assets on a net basis, or to realise the assets and settle the liabilities simultaneously, in each future period in which significant amounts of deferred tax liabilities or assets are expected to be settled or recovered.

(16) Provisions Provisions are recognised when the Group has a present obligation as a result of a contingent event, it is probable that an outflow of economic benefits will be required to settle the obligations and a reliable estimate can be made. Where the effect of time value of money is material, provisions are determined by discounting the expected future cash flows. Provisions for future dismantlement costs are initially recognised based on the present value of the future costs expected to be incurred in respect of the Group's expected dismantlement and abandonment costs at the end of related oil and gas exploration and development activities. Any subsequent change in the present value of the estimated costs, other than the change due to passage of time which is regarded as interest costs, is reflected as an adjustment to the provision of oil and gas properties.

(17) Revenue recognition Revenue arises in the course of the Group's ordinary activities, and increases in economic benefits in the form of inflows that result in an increase in equity, other than those relating to contributions from equity participants. The Group sells crude oil, natural gas, petroleum and chemical products, etc. Revenue is recognised according to the expected consideration amount, when a customer obtains control over the relevant goods or services. To determine whether a customer obtains control of a promised asset, the Group shall consider indicators of the transfer of control, which include, but are not limited to, the Group has a present right to payment for the asset; the Group has transferred physical possession of the asset to the customer; the customer has the significant risks and rewards of ownership of the asset; the customer has accepted the asset. Sales of goods Sales are recognised when control of the goods have transferred, being when the products are delivered to the customer. Advance from customers but goods not yet delivered is recorded as contract liabilities and is recognised as revenues when a customer obtains control over the relevant goods.

(18) Government grants Government grants are the gratuitous monetary assets or non-monetary assets that the Group receives from the government, excluding capital injection by the government as an investor. Special funds such as investment grants allocated by the government, if clearly defined in official documents as part of "capital reserve" are dealt with as capital contributions, and not regarded as government grants. Government grants are recognised when there is reasonable assurance that the grants will be received and the Group is able to comply with the conditions attaching to them. Government grants in the form of monetary assets are recorded based on the amount received or receivable, whereas non-monetary assets are measured at fair value. Government grants received in relation to assets are recorded as deferred income, and recognised evenly in profit or loss over the assets' useful lives. Government grants received in relation to revenue are recorded as deferred income, and recognised as income in future periods as compensation when the associated future expenses or losses arise; or directly recognised as income in the current period as compensation for past expenses or losses.

(19) Borrowing costs Borrowing costs incurred on borrowings for the acquisition, construction or production of qualified assets are capitalised into the cost of the related assets in the capitalisable period. Except for the above, other borrowing costs are recognised as financial expenses in the income statement when incurred. 3 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) (20) Repairs and maintenance expenses Repairs and maintenance (including overhauling expenses) expenses are recognised in profit or loss when incurred.

(21) Environmental expenditures Environmental expenditures that relate to current ongoing operations or to conditions caused by past operations is expensed as incurred. Liabilities related to future remediation costs are recorded when environmental assessments and/or cleanups are probable and the costs can be reliably estimated. As facts concerning environmental contingencies become known to the Group, the Group reassesses its position both with respect to accrued liabilities and other potential exposures.

(22) Research and development costs Research costs and development costs that cannot meet the capitalisation criteria are recognised in profit or loss when incurred.

(23) Dividends Dividends and distributions of profits proposed in the profit appropriation plan which will be authorised and declared after the balance sheet date, are not recognised as a liability at the balance sheet date and are separately disclosed in the notes to the financial statements. Dividends are recognised as a liability in the period in which they are declared.

(24) Related parties If a party has the power to control, jointly control or exercise significant influence over another party, or vice versa, or where two or more parties are subject to common control, joint control from another party, they are considered to be related parties, except for the two parties significantly influenced by a party. Related parties may be individuals or enterprises. Where enterprises are subject to state control but are otherwise unrelated, they are not related parties. Related parties of the Group and the Company include, but not limited to: (a) the holding company of the Company; (b) the subsidiaries of the Company; (c) the parties that are subject to common control with the Company; (d) investors that have joint control or exercise significant influence over the Group; (e) enterprises or individuals if a party has control, joint control over both the enterprises or individuals and the Group; (f) joint ventures of the Group, including subsidiaries of the joint ventures; (g) associates of the Group, including subsidiaries of the associates; (h) principle individual investors of the Group and close family members of such individuals; (i) key management personnel of the Group, and close family members of such individuals; (j) key management personnel of the Company's holding company; (k) close family members of key management personnel of the Company's holding company; and (l) an entity which is under control, joint control of principle individual investor, key management personnel or close family members of such individuals. (m) the Company and the Joint ventures or associates of other members of the Company's holding company (including the holding company and the subsidiaries); and (n) Joint ventures of the Company and other joint ventures or associates of the Company.

(25) Segment reporting Reportable segments are identified based on operating segments which are determined based on the structure of the Group's internal organisation, management requirements and internal reporting system. An operating segment is a component of the Group that meets the following respective conditions: • engage in business activities from which it may earn revenues and incur expenses; • whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the Group's management to make decisions about resource to be allocated to the segment and assess its performance; and • for which financial information regarding financial position, results of operations and cash flows are available. Inter-segment revenues are measured on the basis of actual transaction price for such transactions for segment reporting, and segment accounting policies are consistent with those for the consolidated financial statements.

3 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) (26) Changes in significant accounting policies In 2020, Ministry of Finance (MOF) issued "For the release of Announcement of the accounting treatment for the reduction of lease payment related with COVID-19 epidemic" (Cai Kuai [2020] No.10) and "Q&A of implementation of ASBE" (released in December 11, 2020), both of which have no significant impact on the Group's and the Company's financial statements for the year 2020. 4 TAXATION Major types of tax applicable to the Group are income tax, consumption tax, resources tax, value-added tax, city construction tax, education surcharge and local education surcharge. Consumption tax was levied based on sales quantities of taxable products, tax rate of products is presented as below: 5 Effective from 13 January 2015 Products (RMB/Ton) Gasoline 2,109.76 Diesel 1,411.20 Naphtha 2,105.20 Solvent oil 1,948.64 Lubricant oil 1,711.52 Fuel oil 1,218.00 Jet fuel oil 1,495.20 CASH AT BANK AND ON HAND The Group At 31 December 2020 Original currency Exchange million rates At 31 December 2019 Original RMB million currency millionExchange rates RMB million Cash on hand Renminbi Cash at bank 8 14 Renminbi US Dollar 120,542 78,924 Hong Kong Dollar EUR 1,054 1,377 1 6.5249 0.8416 8.0250 Others 6,875 1,159 8 2,403 130,995 1,889 17 1 6.9762 0.8958 7.8155 13,174 15 8 85 92,220 Deposits at related parities Renminbi 23,737 17,809 US Dollar EUR Others 4,443 49 6.5249 8.0250 28,993 394 293 53,417 2,560 14 6.9762 7.8155 17,862 106 55 35,832 Total 184,412 128,052 Deposits at related parties represent deposits placed at Sinopec Finance Company Limited and Sinopec Century Bright Capital Investment Limited. Deposits interest is calculated based on market rate. At 31 December 2020, time deposits with financial institutions of the Group amounted to RMB 96,853 million (2019: RMB 67,614 million). 6 DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL ASSETS AND DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL LIABILITIES Derivative financial assets and derivative financial liabilities of the Group are primarily commodity futures and swaps contracts. See Note 62. 7 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE Accounts receivable Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts Total The Group The Company At 31 December At 31 December At 31 December At 31 December 2020 2019 2020 2019 RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million 39,447 3,860 35,587 56,223 1,848 54,375 21,871 108 21,763 21,675 131 21,544 Ageing analysis on accounts receivable is as follows: Within one year Between one and two years Between two and three years Over three years Percentage of allowance to accounts receivable balance % 0.3 77.1 57.0 86.4 34,626 87.8 117 55,231 4,062 10.3 3,131 260 149 0.4 85 129 Total 610 39,447 1.5 100.0 527 3,860 603 56,223 Percentage to total accounts receivable % 98.2 0.5 0.2 1.1 100.0 1,204 70 65 509 1,848 Percentage of allowance to accounts receivable balance % 2.2 26.9 50.4 84.4 Within one year 21,647 99.0 1 - 21,368 Between one and two years Between two and three years Over three years 76 0.3 7 9.2 105 49 0.2 13 26.5 51 Total 99 21,871 0.5 100.0 87 108 87.9 151 21,675 Percentage to total accounts receivable % 98.6 0.5 0.2 0.7 100.0 Allowance RMB million - 17 15 99 131 Percentage of allowance to accounts receivable balance % - 16.2 29.4 65.6 At 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2019, the total amounts of the top five accounts receivable of the Group are set out below: At 31 December At 31 December 2020 2019 Total amount (RMB million) 15,628 9,878 Percentage to the total balance of accounts receivable 39.6% 17.6% Allowance for doubtful accounts 2,057 732 Sales are generally on a cash term. Credit is generally only available for major customers with well-established trading records. Amounts due from China Petrochemical Corporation ("Sinopec Group Company") and fellow subsidiaries are repayable under the same terms. Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts) primarily represent receivables that are neither past due nor impaired. These receivables relate to a wide range of customers for whom there is no recent history of default. Information about the impairment of accounts receivable and the Group exposure to credit risk can be found in Note 62. During 2020 and 2019, the Group and the Company had no individually significant accounts receivable been fully or substantially provided allowance for doubtful accounts. During 2020 and 2019, the Group and the Company had no individually significant write-off or recovery of doubtful debts which had been fully or substantially provided for in prior years. 8 RECEIVABLES FINANCING Receivables financing represents mainly the bills of acceptance issued by banks for sales of goods and products. At 31 December 2020, the Group's derecognised but outstanding bills due to endorsement or discount amounted to RMB 25,740 million (2019: RMB 31,584 million). At 31 December 2020, the Group considers that its bills of acceptance issued by banks do not pose a significant credit risk and will not cause any significant loss due to the default of drawers.

9 PREPAYMENTS Prepayments Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts Total The Group The Company At 31 December At 31 December At 31 December At 31 December 2020 2019 2020 2019 RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million 4,939 77 4,862 5,143 80 5,063 2,637 11 2,626 2,671 6 2,665 Ageing analysis of prepayments is as follows: Within one year - 2,337 88.6 Between one and two years Between two and three years Over three years 159 6.0 39 1.5 Total 102 2,637 3.9 100.0 Allowance RMB million - 7 - 4 11 2,424 4.4 123 - 39 3.9 85 2,671 Percentage to total prepayments % 90.7 4.6 1.5 3.2 100.0 Allowance RMB million - 1 2 3 6 Percentage of allowance to prepayments balance % - 0.8 5.1 3.5 At 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2019, the total amounts of the top five prepayments of the Group are set out below: At 31 December 2020 At 31 December 2019 Total amount (RMB million) 1,131 1,940 Percentage to the total balance of prepayments 22.9% 37.7% 10 OTHER RECEIVABLES Other receivables Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts Total Ageing analysis of other receivables is as follows: The Group At 31 December At 31 December 2020 2019 RMB million RMB million 35,133 1,531 33,602 Within one year Between one and two years Between two and three years Over three years Total Amount RMB million 21,378 2,123 1,618 13,716 38,835 35.3 100.0 55.0 25,646 1,456 24,190 The Company At 31 December At 31 December 2020 2019 RMB million RMB million 38,835 897 37,938 5.5 - - 1 4.2 44,402 - 5 0.3 891 897 6.5 13,826 14,666 79,827 6,933 Percentage to total other receivables % 55.6 17.3 8.7 18.4 100.0 Allowance RMB million - 3 1 951 955 At 31 December 2020 and at 31 December 2019, the total amounts of the top five other receivables of the Group are set out below: 79,827 955 78,872 Percentage of allowance to other receivables balance % - - - 6.5 At 31 December At 31 December 2020 2019 Total amount (RMB million) 22,581 10,561 Within one year, one to two years, two to three years and over Ageing three years Within one year Percentage to the total balance of other receivables 64.3% 41.2% Allowance for doubtful accounts - - During the year ended 31 December 2020 and 2019, the Group and the Company had no individually significant other receivables been fully or substantially provided allowance for doubtful accounts. During the year ended 31 December 2020 and 2019, the Group and the Company had no individually significant write-off or recovery of doubtful debts which had been fully or substantially provided for in prior years. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

