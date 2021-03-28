China Petroleum & Chemical : Proposed Election of Directors of the Eighth Session of the Board and Supervisors of the Eighth Session of the Board of Supervisors

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibilities for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00386)

PROPOSED ELECTION OF

DIRECTORS OF THE EIGHTH SESSION OF THE BOARD AND SUPERVISORS OF THE EIGHTH SESSION OF THE BOARD OF

SUPERVISORS

INTRODUCTION

The tenure of the seventh session of the board of directors (the "Board") and the board of supervisors (the "Board of Supervisors") of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or "Company") will expire in May 2021. The elections of directors of the eighth session of the Board and non-employee representative supervisors of the eighth session of the Board of Supervisors are subject to the shareholders' approval by way of ordinary resolutions at the annual general meeting of Sinopec Corp. for the year 2020 ("2020 AGM").

PROPOSED ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The following candidates have been nominated for election as directors ("Director Candidates") of the eighth session of the Board:

Name Position Zhang Yuzhuo Non-executive Director Ma Yongsheng Executive Director Zhao Dong Non-executive Director Yu Baocai Executive Director Liu Hongbin Executive Director Ling Yiqun Executive Director Li Yonglin Executive Director Cai Hongbin Independent Non-executive Director Ng, Kar Ling Johnny Independent Non-executive Director Shi Dan Independent Non-executive Director Bi Mingjian Independent Non-executive Director Details of the Director Candidates:

Zhang Yuzhuo, aged 59. Mr. Zhang is a Research Fellow, Ph.D. in engineering and Academician of the Chinese

Academy of Engineering. Mr. Zhang is an alternate member of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China ("CPC"). In January 1997, he was appointed as Vice President of China Coal Research Institute; in February 1998, he temporarily served as Deputy General Manager of Yankuang Group Co. Ltd.; in July 1998, he was appointed as Vice President of China Coal Research Institute, Director and Deputy General Manager of China Coal Technology Corporation; in March 1999, he served as President of China Coal Research Institute and Chairman of China Coal Technology Corporation; in June 1999, he was appointed as President and Deputy Secretary of CPC Committee of China Coal Research Institute, and Chairman and Deputy Secretary of CPC

Committee of China Coal Technology Corporation; in January 2002, he was appointed as Deputy General Manager of Shenhua Group Corporation Limited, and served concurrently as Chairman and General Manager of China Shenhua Coal Liquefaction Company Limited; in August 2003, he was appointed as Deputy General Manager and Member of the Leading Party Member Group of Shenhua Group Corporation Limited, and served concurrently as Chairman of China Shenhua Coal Liquefaction Company Limited; in December 2008, he was appointed as Director, General Manager and Member of the Leading Party Member Group of Shenhua Group Corporation Limited; in July 2009, he served concurrently as Vice Chairman of All-China Federation of

Returned Overseas Chinese; in May 2014, he was appointed as Chairman and Secretary of the Leading Party Member Group of Shenhua Group Corporation Limited, and served concurrently as Chairman of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited; in March 2017, he served as a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Tianjin

Municipal Committee and Secretary of the CPC Binhai New Area Committee; in July 2017, he served concurrently as Chairman of Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Investment & Development Co., Ltd.; in May 2018, he served concurrently as Director of China (Tianjin) Pilot Free Trade Zone Administration; in January 2020, he was appointed as Chairman and Secretary of the Leading Party Member Group of China Petrochemical Corporation. In March 2020, he was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sinopec Corp.

Ma Yongsheng, aged 59. Mr. Ma is a professor level senior engineer with a Ph.D. degree and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering. Mr. Ma is a member of the 13th National Committee of Chinese

People's Political Consultative Conference ("CPPCC"). In April 2002, he was appointed as Chief Geologist of Sinopec Southern Exploration and Production Company; in April 2006, he was appointed as Executive Deputy

Manager (in charge of overall management), Chief Geologist of Sinopec Southern Exploration and Production Company; in January 2007, he was appointed as General Manager and Party Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Southern Exploration and Production Company; in March 2007, he served as General Manager and

Deputy Party Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Exploration Company; in May 2007, he was appointed as Deputy Commander of Sichuan-East China Gas Pipeline Project Headquarter of Sinopec Corp., General

Manager and Deputy Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Exploration Company; in May 2008, he was appointed as Deputy Director General of Exploration and Production Department of Sinopec Corp. (Director General Level) and Deputy Commander of Sichuan-East China Gas Pipeline Project Headquarter; in July 2010, he served as Deputy Chief Geologist of Sinopec Corp.; in August 2013, he was appointed as Chief Geologist of Sinopec Corp.; in December 2015, he served as Vice President of China Petrochemical Corporation and was appointed as Senior Vice President of Sinopec Corp.; in January 2017, he was appointed as Member of the Leading Party Member Group of China Petrochemical Corporation; in April 2019, he was appointed as Director,

President and Vice Secretary of the Leading Party Member Group of China Petrochemical Corporation. In February 2016, he was elected as Director of Sinopec Corp.; in October 2018, he was appointed as President of Sinopec Corp.

Zhao Dong, aged 50. Mr. Zhao is a professor level senior accountant with a Ph.D. degree. In July 2002, he was appointed as Chief Accountant and General Manager of Financial Assets Department of CNPC International

(Nile) Ltd.; in January 2005, he was appointed as Deputy Chief Accountant and Executive Deputy Director of Financial and Capital Operation Department of China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Corporation; in April 2005, he was appointed as Deputy Chief Accountant and General Manager of Financial and Capital Operation Department of China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Corporation; in June 2008, he was appointed as Chief Accountant of China National Oil and Gas Exploration and

Development Corporation; in October 2009, he was appointed as Chief Accountant of China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Corporation and Chief Financial Officer of PetroChina International Investment Company Limited; in September 2012, he was appointed as Deputy General Manager of CNPC Nile

Company; in August 2013, he was appointed as General Manager of CNPC Nile Company; in November 2015, he was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of PetroChina Company Limited. In November 2016, he was appointed as a Member of the Leading Party Member Group and Chief Accountant of China Petrochemical Corporation; in May 2020, he was appointed as Director and Deputy Secretary of the Leading Party Member Group of China Petrochemical Corporation. In June 2017, he was elected as Chairman of Board of Supervisors of Sinopec Corp.

Yu Baocai, aged 56. Mr. Yu is a senior engineer with a master's degree in economics. In September 1999, Mr.

Yu was appointed as Deputy General Manager of Daqing Petrochemical Company; in December 2001, he was appointed as General Manager and Deputy Secretary of CPC Committee of Daqing Petrochemical Company; in September 2003, he was appointed as General Manager and Secretary of CPC Committee of Lanzhou

Petrochemical Company; in June 2007, he was appointed as General Manager and Deputy Secretary of CPC Committee of Lanzhou Petrochemical Company and General Manager of Lanzhou Petroleum & Chemical

Company; in September 2008, he was appointed as a member of the Leading Party Member Group and Deputy General Manager of China National Petroleum Corporation ("CNPC") and since May 2011, he acted concurrently as Director of PetroChina Company Limited; in June 2018, he was appointed as a Member of the Leading Party Member Group and Vice President of China Petrochemical Corporation. In October 2018, Mr. Yu was elected as Director of Sinopec Corp.; in September 2020, he was appointed as Senior Vice President of

Sinopec Corp.

Liu Hongbin, aged 58. Mr. Liu is a senior engineer with a bachelor's degree. In June 1995, he was appointed as Chief Engineer of Tuha Petroleum Exploration & Development Headquarters; in July 1999, he was appointed as Deputy General Manager of PetroChina Tuha Oilfield Company; in July 2000, he was appointed as Commander and Deputy Secretary of CPC Committee of Tuha Petroleum Exploration & Development

Headquarters; in March 2002, he served as General Manager of the Planning Department of PetroChina Company Limited; in September 2005, he served as Director of the Planning Department of CNPC; in June 2007, he was appointed as Vice President of PetroChina Company Limited, and in November 2007, he served concurrently as General Manager and Secretary of CPC Committee of the Marketing Branch of PetroChina Company Limited; in June 2009, he served concurrently as General Manager and Deputy Secretary of CPC

Committee of the Marketing Branch of PetroChina Company Limited; in July 2013, he was appointed as Member of the Leading Party Member Group and Deputy General Manager of CNPC and in August 2013, he served concurrently as an Executive Director and General Manager of Daqing Oilfield Company Limited,

Director of Daqing Petroleum Administration Bureau and Deputy Secretary of CPC Committee of Daqing Oilfield; in May 2014, he served concurrently as Director of PetroChina Company Limited; in November 2019, he was appointed as a member of the Leading Party Member Group of China Petrochemical Corporation; in December 2019, he was appointed as Vice President of China Petrochemical Corporation. In March 2020, he was appointed as Senior Vice President of Sinopec Corp.; in May 2020, he was elected as Director of Sinopec Corp.

Ling Yiqun, aged 58. Mr. Ling is a professor level senior engineer with a Ph.D. degree. From 1983, he worked in the refinery of Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Company and the Refining Department of Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Company Ltd.; in February 2000, he was appointed as Deputy Director General of Refining

Department of Sinopec Corp.; in June 2003, he was appointed as Director General of Refining Department of Sinopec Corp.; in July 2010, he was appointed as Vice President of Sinopec Corp.; in May 2012, he was appointed concurrently as Executive Director, President and Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Refinery

Product Sales Company Limited; in August 2013, he was appointed concurrently as President and Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Qilu Petrochemical Company, and President of Sinopec Qilu Company; in March 2017, he was appointed as Vice President of China Petrochemical Corporation; since April 2019, he has been a member of the Leading Party Member Group of China Petrochemical Corporation. In February 2018, he was appointed as Senior Vice President of Sinopec Corp.; in May 2018, he was elected as Director of Sinopec Corp.

Li Yonglin, aged 54. Mr. Li is a professor level senior engineer with a Ph.D. degree. Mr. Li is a member of the 13th National Committee of CPPCC. He was appointed as Vice General Manager of Sinopec Maoming

Company in March 2003; in July 2009, he was appointed as Chief of Preparatory Group for the Beihai Refining Off-Site Reconstruction Project; in November 2011, he was appointed as General Manager and Deputy Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Beihai Refining & Chemical Co., Ltd.; in March 2015, he was appointed as Vice Director General of Refining Division of Sinopec Corp. (Director General Level); in December 2016 he was appointed as General Manager and Deputy Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec

Tianjin Petrochemical Company, General Manager of Sinopec Tianjin Company and Vice Chairman of SINOPEC SABIC Tianjin Petrochemical Co., Ltd.; in October 2019, he was appointed as Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Tianjin Petrochemical Company and Corporate Representative of Sinopec Tianjin

Company; in July 2020, he was appointed as Assistant to the President of China Petrochemical Corporation, concurrently serving as General Manager of Human Resources Department and Head of Organizational

Department of the Leading Party Member Group; in November 2020, he was appointed as a member of Leading Party Member Group and Vice President of China Petrochemical Corporation.

Cai Hongbin, aged 53. Mr. Cai is Dean of Faculty of Business and Economics and Professor of Economics of the University of Hong Kong. Mr. Cai has a Ph.D. degree in Economics. From 1997 to 2005, Mr. Cai taught at the University of California, Los Angeles. Since 2005, he served as a professor and Ph.D. supervisor in Applied Economics Department at Guanghua School of Management at Peking University, and he once served as

Director, Assistant to the Dean and Vice Dean of the Applied Economics Department. From December 2010 to January 2017, he served as Dean of Guanghua School of Management at Peking University. In June 2017, he joined the Faculty of Business and Economics of the University of Hong Kong. Mr. Cai once served as a member of the 12th National People's Congress, a member of Beijing Municipal Committee of CPPCC, a member of the 11th Central Committee of China Democratic League, Deputy Chairman of Beijing Municipal Committee of

China Democratic League and a Special Auditor of the National Audit Office. He currently serves as an Independent Director of CCB International (Holdings) Limited and Ping An Bank Co., Ltd. In May 2018, he was elected as Independent Director of Sinopec Corp.

Ng, Kar Ling Johnny, aged 60. Mr. Ng currently is a practicing Certified Public Accountant in Hong Kong, a practicing auditor and Certified Public Accountant in Macau, a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified

Public Accountants (FCPA), a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountant (FCCA), and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (FCA). Mr. Ng obtained a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in business administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1984 and 1999, respectively. Mr. Ng joined KPMG (Hong Kong) in 1984 and became a Partner in 1996. He acted as a Managing Partner from June 2000 to September 2015 and Vice Chairman of KPMG China from October 2015 to March 2016. Mr. Ng currently serves as Independent Non-executive Director of China Vanke Co., Ltd., Fangdd Network Group Ltd. and Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. In May 2018, he was elected as

Independent Director of Sinopec Corp.

Shi Dan, aged 59. Ms. Shi is the legal representative and Chairman of China Industrial Economics Society, a member of Expert Advisory Committee of the National Energy Commission and a member of National Expert

Committee on Climate Change and enjoys special government subsidies from the State Council. Ms. Shi obtained bachelor's degree in engineering, master's degree in economics, master's degree of development economics and Ph.D. degree in management from Changchun University of Technology, Renmin University of China, Australian National University and Huazhong University of Science and Technology respectively. In October 1993, Ms. Shi was appointed as Research Fellow and Assistant to the Dean of the Institute of Industrial

Economics of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences; in August 2010, Ms. Shi was appointed as a Research Fellow and Deputy Dean of National Academy of Economic Strategy, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences; in

November 2013, she was appointed as a Research Fellow and Secretary of CPC Committee (Deputy Dean) of the Institute of Industrial Economics of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences; in November 2017, she served as External Director of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited. In March 2019, she was appointed as Dean of Institute of Industrial Economics of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Bi Mingjian, aged 66. Mr. Bi obtained the certificate of diploma majoring in English from East China Normal University in 1982 and master's degree in business administration from George Mason University in the United States of America in 1993 respectively. Mr. Bi served as a cadre at Shanghai Subei Haifeng Farm from April 1977 to April 1979; he studied at the External Training Program of the Cadre School of the Ministry of State Farms and Land Reclamation, and subsequently he studied at a farm in Saskatchewan Province of Canada from April 1979 to November 1980; he served as a cadre at the Foreign Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of State Farms and Land Reclamation from November 1980 to December 1983; he served as Deputy Division Chief of the State Farms and Land Reclamation Bureau of the Ministry of Agriculture from January 1984 to December 1985; he served as Operation Officer of the World Bank Representative Office in China from December 1985 to June 1988; he served as Deputy Director of the project office of China Rural Trust and Investment Corporation from June 1988 to October 1988; he served as Project Economist and Advisor of the World Bank from October 1988 to January 1994; he served as a cadre at People's Construction Bank of China from January 1994 to July 1995; he served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, member and Acting Chairman of the Management Committee, Co-Chief Operating Officer and Co-Head of the Investment Banking Department of China International Capital Corporation Limited ("CICC") from August 1995 to February 2006; he served as a Senior Advisor to CICC from March 2006 to November 2012; he served as a Managing Partner of HOPU Investment Management Co., Ltd. from November 2012 to March 2015; he served as non-executive director for China Investment Securities Co., Ltd. (currently known as China CICC Wealth Management Securities Company Limited) from March 2017 to January 2020; from March 2015 to December 2019, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Management Committee of CICC; from May 2015 to February 2020, he served as Executive Director of CICC.

Before Mr. Bi's retirement in February 2020, he was Director of CICC, which rendered financial advisory services to China Petrochemical Corporation (being the controlling shareholder of the Company) and its subsidiaries during the period from 1 January 2019 to the date of this announcement.

However, the Board is of the view that Mr. Bi satisfies the independence requirements for Independent Non-executive Directors taking into account the following factors:

(1) Mr. Bi was not a relationship holder of the Company or China Petrochemical Corporation in CICC throughout his service in CICC;

(2) Other than being a consultant ending in March 2022 (subject to the signing of the agreement), which is of honorary nature, Mr. Bi does not involve in the management or operation of CICC, and Mr. Bi has not had any engagement with CICC, nor holds any position in CICC after his retirement;

(3) Mr. Bi holds no share in the Company or China Petrochemical Corporation as at the date of this announcement;

(4)Mr. Bi holds 2,252,515 shares in CICC, representing 0.047% of the total issued shares of CICC as at the date of this announcement, which constitutes a minimal part of the share capital of CICC and is immaterial in the context of independence, and Mr. Bi does not have any other economic interest in and in association with CICC;

(5) Mr. Bi has not involved or participated in, and will not involve or participate in, any transaction (if any)

between the Company (or its controlling shareholder, or their respective subsidiaries or core connected persons) and CICC in his capacity as a consultant of CICC; and

(6)Mr. Bi has met all requirements under Rule 3.13 (other than Rule 3.13(3)) of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and there is no other matters that would potentially compromise Mr. Bi's compliance with the independence criterion as set out in Rule 3.13.

The Company will also disclose in the next annual report published after his appointment as required by Rule 3.14 of the Listing Rules.

Other than disclosed above, none of the above Director Candidates has served as directors of other listed companies in the past three years and none of them has any relationship with any other directors, supervisors, senior management or substantial shareholders or controlling shareholder of Sinopec Corp. As at the date of this announcement, apart from 13,000 A shares of Sinopec Corp. held by Mr. Ling Yiqun, none of them has any interest in the shares of Sinopec Corp. within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

None of the Director Candidates has received any regulatory sanction imposed by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, or stock exchanges or any other government authority.

Each of the Director Candidates listed above, once elected at the 2020 AGM, will enter into a service contract with Sinopec Corp. Pursuant to the provisions in the relevant service contracts, the term of each of the director shall start from the date when his appointment is approved by the 2020 AGM to the date when the term of the eighth session of the Board expires, and the remunerations for the services provided by executive directors under their service contracts will be determined according to relevant laws and regulations and "Measures for

Implementation of Remuneration Packages for Senior Management of Sinopec Corp.". The "Measures for Implementation of Remuneration Packages for Senior Management of Sinopec Corp." stipulates that the specific amount of remunerations will consist of a base salary, performance bonus and mid-term and long-term incentive, with specific reference to the functions, responsibilities of the respective employee and also the performance of Sinopec Corp. as a whole. The emolument for services provided by independent non-executive director under the service contract is RMB450,000 per year (before tax). The non-executive directors will not receive remunerations from Sinopec Corp. Sinopec Corp. will disclose in its annual report the remunerations obtained by the relevant directors of Sinopec Corp. during the relevant reporting period.

Other than those disclosed herein, there are no other matters in relation to the above Director Candidates which should be disclosed to the shareholders of Sinopec Corp. or matters which would require disclosure under rule 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules.

PROPOSED ELECTION OF SUPERVISORS

The following persons have been nominated for election as the non-employee representative supervisors ("Supervisor Candidates") of the eighth session of the Board of Supervisors:

Name Positions Zhang Shaofeng External Supervisor Jiang Zhenying External Supervisor Zhang Zhiguo External Supervisor Yin Zhaolin External Supervisor Zhou Liwei External Supervisor Guo Hongjin Internal Supervisor

Details of the Supervisor Candidates:

Zhang Shaofeng, aged 49. Mr. Zhang is a professor level senior accountant with a master's degree in business administration. In December 2008, he was appointed as Chief Accountant and Member of the CPC Committee of Trans-Asia Gas Pipeline Company Limited of CNPC; in July 2017, he was appointed as General Manager of

Finance Department of CNPC (中國石油天然氣集團公司) and served concurrently as General Manager of Finance Department of PetroChina Company Limited; in December 2017, he was appointed as General

Manager of Finance Department of CNPC (中國石油天然氣集團有限公司) and served concurrently as General Manager of Finance Department of PetroChina Company Limited; in July 2020, he was appointed as Member of the Leading Party Member Group and Chief Accountant of China Petrochemical Corporation. In September 2020, he was elected as Director of Sinopec Corp.

Jiang Zhenying, aged 56. Mr. Jiang is a professor level senior economist with a Ph.D. degree in management. In December 1998, he was appointed as Vice President of China Petrochemical Supplies & Equipment Co., Ltd.; in February 2000, he was appointed as Deputy Director General of Sinopec Procurement Management Department; in December 2001, he was appointed as Director General of Sinopec Procurement Management Department; in November 2005, he concurrently held the positions of Chairman of Board of Directors, President and Secretary of CPC Committee of China Petrochemical International Co., Ltd.; in March 2006, he was appointed as Director General (General Manager), Executive Director and Secretary of the CPC Committee of Sinopec Procurement Management Department (Sinopec International Co. Ltd.); in April 2010, he was appointed as Director General (General Manager), Executive Director and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Committee of Sinopec Procurement Management Department (Sinopec International Co. Ltd.); in November 2014, he was appointed as Director of Safety Supervisory Bureau of China Petrochemical Corporation and Director General of Safety Supervisory Department of Sinopec Corp.; in May 2017, he was appointed as Deputy Director General (Director General level) of the Office of Leading Party Member Group Inspection Work of China Petrochemical Corporation; in December 2018, he was appointed as Director of Audit Bureau of China Petrochemical Corporation, and Director of Audit Department of Sinopec Corp.; in December 2019, he was appointed as President of Audit Bureau of Sinopec Corp. and Director of the Office of Audit Committee of Leading Party Member Group of China Petrochemical Corporation. In December 2010, he was elected as Employee's Representative Supervisor of Sinopec Corp.; in May 2018, he was elected as Supervisor of Sinopec Corp.

Zhang Zhiguo, aged 58. Mr. Zhang is a professor level senior administration engineer with a master's degree. In September 2009, he was appointed as Deputy Director General of Corporate Office of China Petrochemical

Corporation (Sinopec President's office); in March 2015, he was appointed as Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Management Institute (Sinopec Communist Party School); in December 2018, he was appointed as

Director General of the Office of Leading Party Member Group Inspection Work of China Petrochemical Corporation; in December 2019, he was appointed as Director General of the General Management Department and Director of Leading Party Member Group Office of China Petrochemical Corporation.

Yin Zhaolin, aged 55. Mr. Yin is a professor level senior engineer with a master's degree in engineering. In April 2010, he was appointed as Deputy General Manager of Sinopec Maoming Company; in January 2017, he was appointed as Executive Deputy General Manager of Sinopec Maoming Company (administrated as a General Manager of a Level-I Large-scale Enterprise); in April 2017, he was appointed as General Manager and Deputy Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Maoming Petrochemical Company and General Manager of Sinopec Maoming Company; in July 2017, he was appointed to serve a temporary position as a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Maoming Municipal Committee; in October 2020, he was appointed as

Executive Director and Secretary of CPC Committee of the Sinopec Maoming Petrochemical Company and the representative of the Sinopec Maoming Company.

Zhou Liwei, aged 49. Mr. Zhou is a professor level senior engineer with a master's degree in business administration. In August 2008, he was appointed as Deputy Director General of the Production Management Department of Sinopec Corp.; in August 2009, he was appointed as Deputy Director General of Production

Management Department of Sinopec Corp. and concurrently held the positions of Executive Director and General Manager of Sinopec Petroleum Storage and Reserve Limited; in September 2018, he was appointed as

Deputy Chairman, General Manager and Deputy Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical Company and General Manager of Sinopec Jinling Company; in April 2020, he was appointed as General Manager of Production Management Department and Chief Coordinator of Sinopec Production Dispatching

Command Centre.

Guo Hongjin, aged 55. Mr. Guo is a professor level senior engineer with a Ph.D. degree. In July 2013, he was appointed as Deputy General Manager of Sinopec Shengli Oilfield Company; in March 2018, he was appointed as General Manager and Deputy Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Shengli Petroleum Administrative Bureau Co., Ltd. and General Manager of Sinopec Shengli Oilfield Company; in December 2018, he was appointed as Executive Director, General Manager and Deputy Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Jianghan Petroleum Administrative Bureau Co., Ltd. and General Manager of Sinopec Jianghan Oilfield

Company; in July 2019, he was appointed as Executive Director and Secretary of CPC Committee of Sinopec Jianghan Petroleum Administrative Bureau Co., Ltd. and the representative of Sinopec Jianghan Oilfield Company; in April 2020, he was appointed as General Manager of the Petroleum Exploration & Development

Department of Sinopec Corp.

Other than disclosed above, none of the above Supervisor Candidates has served as directors of other listed companies in the past three years and none of them has any relationship with any other directors, supervisors, senior management or substantial shareholders or controlling shareholder of Sinopec Corp. As at the date of this announcement, none of them has any interest in the shares of Sinopec Corp. within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. None of the Supervisor Candidates has received any regulatory sanction imposed by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, stock exchanges or any other government authority.

Each of the above Supervisor Candidates once approved at the 2020 AGM, will enter into a service contract with Sinopec Corp. Pursuant to the provisions in the relevant service contracts, the term of each of the Supervisors shall start from the date on which his appointment is approved by the 2020 AGM to the date when the term of the eighth session of the Board of Supervisors expires, and the remunerations for the services provided by the internal supervisors will be determined according to relevant laws and regulations and "Measures for Implementation of Remuneration Packages for Senior Management of Sinopec Corp.". The "Measures for Implementation of Remuneration Packages for Senior Management of Sinopec Corp." stipulates that the specific amount of remunerations will consist of a base salary, performance bonus and mid-term and long-term incentive, with specific reference to the functions, responsibilities of the relevant employee and the performance of Sinopec Corp. as a whole. The external supervisors will not receive remunerations from Sinopec Corp. Sinopec Corp. will disclose in its annual report the remunerations obtained by the relevant supervisors of Sinopec Corp. during the relevant reporting period.

Other than those disclosed herein, there are no other matters in relation to the above Supervisors Candidates which should be disclosed to the shareholders of Sinopec Corp., or matters which would require disclosure under rule 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules.

