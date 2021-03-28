Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation    386   CNE1000002Q2

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(386)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Petroleum & Chemical : Sinopec aims for carbon neutrality by 2050, with pivot to hydrogen

03/28/2021 | 11:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Man stands next to a logo of Sinopec at an expo on rubber technology in Shanghai

(Corrects year in headline to 2050, not 2025)

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's Sinopec Corp, Asia's largest oil refiner, said on Monday that it aims to be carbon neutral by 2050 with hydrogen as one core area for a low-carbon push.

As the country's largest hydrogen producer, Sinopec will focus on fossil fuel-based hydrogen production in next five years and meantime also start introducing "green" hydrogen using solar and wind power, Chairman Zhang Yuzhuo told an earnings call.

(This story corrects year in headline to 2050, not 2025)

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
03/28CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL  : Sinopec aims for carbon neutrality by 2050, with p..
RE
03/28CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL  : Estimated Increase in Profit for the First Quarter..
PU
03/28CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL  : Proposed Change in Auditors
PU
03/28CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL  : Proposed Election of Directors of the Eighth Sessi..
PU
03/28CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL  : Connected Transactions - Acquisition of Target Ass..
PU
03/28CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL  : 2020 Sinopec Corp. Sustainability Report
PU
03/28CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL  : Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2020
PU
03/28CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL  : Sinopec raises 2021 capital expenditure by 23.8%
RE
03/25MARKET CHATTER : Sinopec Provides 40 Metric Tons of Hydrogen to Guangdong-Hong K..
MT
03/25CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL  : PetroChina expects its carbon emissions to peak ar..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 316 B 354 B 354 B
Net income 2020 34 146 M 5 220 M 5 220 M
Net Debt 2020 47 774 M 7 304 M 7 304 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 5,99%
Capitalization 491 B 75 040 M 75 042 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 402 206
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,13 CNY
Last Close Price 3,36 CNY
Spread / Highest target 45,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Sheng Ma President, General Manager & Executive Director
Donghua Shou Chief Financial Officer
Dong Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Zhuo Zhang Chairman
Min Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION14.99%82 450
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION40.00%255 660
CHEVRON CORPORATION27.27%212 383
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.47%184 557
BP PLC18.78%88 746
NESTE OYJ-18.39%49 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ