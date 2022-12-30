Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
  News
  Summary
    386   CNE1000002Q2

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(386)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  02:31 2022-12-30 am EST
3.800 HKD   +0.26%
China's Sinopec appoints new chief for trading arm Unipec
RE
12/29China's Sinopec buys 49% of Thai oil retailer Susco Dealer
RE
12/29Sinopec Releases China Energy Outlook 2060, Anchoring New Path of Energy Transformation Development
AQ
China's Sinopec appoints new chief for trading arm Unipec

12/30/2022 | 02:00am EST
China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Chinese refining giant Sinopec Corp has appointed Zhong Fuliang, vice president of its trading arm Unipec, as the new managing director of the unit, according to a company representative.

Zhong, 54, replaces Chen Gang, who is set to hand over the managing director's position in January after reaching the retirement age of 60.

Before the new appointment, Zhong had been in charge of crude oil procurement, trading as well as shipping for Unipec.

Sinopec is the world's largest crude oil refiner by total capacity.

Zhong started his oil career in the early 1990s at Sinopec subsidiary refinery Zhenhai in east China, having worked for years as a planning official for Zhenhai, Sinopec's largest and most profitable plant. He moved to become Unipec's vice president in 2015.

"Zhong's long work experience at Zhenhai means he is an expert of refinery economics with thorough understanding of refineries' needs," one industry source close to Unipec said.

Formally known as China International United Petroleum & Chemical Co, Unipec turned around 8 million barrels per day of crude oil and refined products in 2021, on par with the world's top independent energy trader Vitol.

Unipec has also been stepping up procuring and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), having recently locked in large volumes of long-term supply deals with top LNG exporters Qatar and the United States.

Under Zhong's helm, Sinopec will focus increasingly on profitablity by further boosting crude oil supplies with producers as well as the international oil majors, industry sources said.

However, the company also faces challenges in the form of slowing domestic oil demand hurt by the country's COVID restrictions amid a global drive for energy transition, and a more complex geopolitical climate, they added.

Separately, Unipec has over the recent weeks named two new vice presidents - Wang Yuning, a former head of derivatives desk, and Zhang Guoxin, previously head of finance division, said the company representative and one of the sources.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Chen Aizhu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.48% 83.98 Delayed Quote.9.30%
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION -0.26% 3.8 Delayed Quote.4.41%
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION -1.81% 4.34 End-of-day quote.2.60%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.20% 5564.94 Real-time Quote.-11.25%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.01% 430.9984 Real-time Quote.5.96%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.91% 208.8679 Real-time Quote.33.65%
SHANGHAI AIKO SOLAR ENERGY CO.,LTD. -3.54% 37.09 End-of-day quote.58.78%
WTI 0.41% 78.845 Delayed Quote.5.88%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 191 B 458 B 458 B
Net income 2022 71 662 M 10 293 M 10 293 M
Net Debt 2022 90 658 M 13 021 M 13 021 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,74x
Yield 2022 10,8%
Capitalization 497 B 71 339 M 71 339 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 385 691
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 3,39 CNY
Average target price 3,88 CNY
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bao Cai Yu President & Executive Director
Dong Hua Shou Chief Financial Officer
Yong Sheng Ma Chairman
Shao Feng Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zizong Wang GM-Information & Digital Management Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION4.41%71 339
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION77.12%449 718
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.44%195 044
BP PLC45.46%105 267
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION78.97%54 449
PHILLIPS 6643.68%49 206