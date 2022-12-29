Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    386   CNE1000002Q2

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(386)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-12-29 am EST
3.790 HKD   -0.52%
China's Sinopec buys 49% of Thai oil retailer Susco Dealer

12/29/2022 | 05:52am EST
The company logo of Chinas Sinopec Corp is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Chinese state refiner Sinopec Corp said on Thursday its Hongkong subsidiary has acquired a 49% stake in Thailand's Susco Dealers Company Limited to expand fuel retail business there.

The investment by Sinopec Hongkong Co Ltd combines the Chinese refiner's fuel supply base and its brand with the Thai company's retail network, Sinopec said in a statement, without providing the size of the investment.

The joint venture will also explore developing into low-carbon and new energy business such as electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel and biofuels, it added.

Sinopec Hongkong supplies and trades refined fuel products in Hongkong and nearby Asia-Pacific markets.

A unit of fuel wholesaler and retailer Susco Public Company Ltd, Susco Dealer specializes in supplying fuel in the Thai capital Bangkok, including jet fuel refueling at its main airports.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
