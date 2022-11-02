Advanced search
    386   CNE1000002Q2

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(386)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-11-02 am EDT
3.240 HKD   +1.57%
Nigeria's NNPC Says Dispute Over Oil Mining Leases With Addax Petroleum Resolved

11/02/2022 | 11:38am EDT
By Obafemi Oredein

Special to Dow Jones Newswires


IBADAN, Nigeria--The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd. said Wednesday that Addax Petroleum Nigeria Ltd. is no longer the contractor for four oil mining leases in the country after exiting from the assets.

The NNPC said that the "protracted dispute" on the four OMLs--OML 123, 124, 126 and 137--operated by Addax, which is run by state-owned Chinese firm Sinopec, has been resolved, paving the way for investment in the oil blocks.

The production sharing contract for the blocks was initially signed in 1973 between the NNPC and Ashland before being terminated after 25 years.

Subsequently, NNPC signed another PSC on the blocks in 1998 with Addax and operated through Addax Petroleum for 24 years, the NNPC said.

In 2021, issues around the revocation of the licences were reconsidered and the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, or NUPRC, advised that the assets be returned to the concessionaires (NNPC) to ensure a clean and amicable exit for Addax.

In January 2022, the NNPC commenced formal engagements with Addax and NUPRC; followed by a series of meetings to ensure a swift close-out of the exit discussions and formalities. These discussions eventually paved the way for the preparation and signing of a transfer, settlement and exit agreement.

Bala Wunti, chief upstream investment officer of the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, confirmed in a statement on Twitter that Addax has ceased to be the PSC contractor of the assets.

NNPC Chief Executive Mele Kyari urged the Transition Management Team to "hit the ground running" toward restoration and fulfilment of the promise of the assets.

"Readjustment will be swift and efficient, in order to extract optimum value from the assets, and to deliver maximum value to shareholders," Mr. Kyari said at the close-out and signing ceremony.


Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1138ET

