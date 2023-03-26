Sinopec Shares Weighed by Share Placement, Weaker Net Profit

By Justina Lee

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.'s shares slumped early Monday, following news of a share placement, as well as a decline in its full-year net profit.

Shares in Hong Kong fell as much as 7.7% to 4.33 Hong Kong dollars, while shares listed in Shanghai were recently 4.4% lower.

The Chinese state-owned oil-and-gas major's 2022 net profit fell 6.9% to 66.30 billion yuan (US$9.65 billion), below the CNY69.50 billion estimate compiled by FactSet.

Sinopec's core profit in the fourth quarter also fell 72% on quarter to CNY3.8 billion, weighed by inventory losses at its refining and marketing segments, as well as lower chemical spreads, Citi analysts say in a note.

The company's latest share placement announcement also came as a surprise, given that its net gearing in 2022 was just 3%, Citi analysts say.

"The placement implies a dilution to existing shareholders of 1.8%," they add.

Sinopec plans to raise CNY12.0 billion via a share placement, with proceeds to be used for its business expansion in clean energy. The company will place 2.24 billion new A shares at CNY5.36 each.

Citi maintains a neutral rating and target price of HK$4.00 on Sinopec's H shares.

