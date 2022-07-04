Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    386   CNE1000002Q2

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(386)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:43 2022-07-04 am EDT
3.520 HKD   -0.28%
01:23aSinopec Taps Trillion Cubic Meter Shale-Gas Resource Reserve in China
DJ
12:35aSinopec Acquires Trillion Cubic Meters of Shale Gas Resources in Southwestern Sichuan, China
AQ
06/29Sinopec Produces First Aviation Fuel From Used Cooking Oil
MT
Summary 
Summary

Sinopec Taps Trillion Cubic Meter Shale-Gas Resource Reserve in China

07/04/2022 | 01:23am EDT
By Yongchang Chin


Chinese energy major China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., also known as Sinopec, has developed a trillion cubic meter shale-gas resource reserve after ramping up production at one of its gas wells, the company said Monday.

Sinopec said it has achieved a daily shale-gas production capacity of 530,000 cubic meters as of end-June at the 5,756-meter-deep Xinye Well-1 in Chongqing, China. This takes total output at the company's southeastern Sichuan basin--comprising Xinchang South, Dongxi, Dingshan and Lintanchang--to 1.193 trillion cubic meters.

This would be the company's second trillion cubic meter shale-gas resource reserve after its Fuling shale-gas field development, which will contribute to China's energy security, it said.

Sinopec said it will seek to continue with its exploration breakthroughs with its shale-gas resources in the area.


Write to Yongchang Chin at yongchang.chin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-04-22 0122ET

Financials
Sales 2022 3 188 B 476 B 476 B
Net income 2022 70 912 M 10 585 M 10 585 M
Net Debt 2022 43 677 M 6 520 M 6 520 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,15x
Yield 2022 12,8%
Capitalization 467 B 69 659 M 69 653 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 385 691
Free-Float 31,4%
