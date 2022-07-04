Sinopec Taps Trillion Cubic Meter Shale-Gas Resource Reserve in China

By Yongchang Chin

Chinese energy major China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., also known as Sinopec, has developed a trillion cubic meter shale-gas resource reserve after ramping up production at one of its gas wells, the company said Monday.

Sinopec said it has achieved a daily shale-gas production capacity of 530,000 cubic meters as of end-June at the 5,756-meter-deep Xinye Well-1 in Chongqing, China. This takes total output at the company's southeastern Sichuan basin--comprising Xinchang South, Dongxi, Dingshan and Lintanchang--to 1.193 trillion cubic meters.

This would be the company's second trillion cubic meter shale-gas resource reserve after its Fuling shale-gas field development, which will contribute to China's energy security, it said.

Sinopec said it will seek to continue with its exploration breakthroughs with its shale-gas resources in the area.

