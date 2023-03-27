Trending: Sinopec Posts 2022 Earnings Miss, Announces Share Placement

0716 GMT - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past eight hours, according to Factiva data, after it posted disappointing earnings and announced a share placement. Sinopec, as the company is known, said Monday that it was planning to place 2.24 billion new A shares at 5.36 yuan a share, a 2.9% discount to Friday's closing price. A shares in Shanghai were last at CNY5.35, down 3.1%. The Chinese state-owned oil-and-gas major said its net profit last year fell 6.9% to CNY66.30 billion, which fell short of the CNY69.50 billion consensus estimate of analysts polled by Factset. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

03-27-23 0331ET