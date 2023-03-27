Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
  News
  Summary
    386   CNE1000002Q2

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(386)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:30:23 2023-03-27 am EDT
4.520 HKD   -3.62%
03:32aTrending: Sinopec Posts 2022 Earnings Miss, Announces Share Placement
DJ
12:13aSinopec Cuts Final Dividend as 2022 Profit Sinks; Hong Kong Shares Down 4%
MT
03/26Sinopec Shares Weighed by Share Placement, Weaker Net Profit
DJ
Summary 
Most relevant

Trending: Sinopec Posts 2022 Earnings Miss, Announces Share Placement

03/27/2023 | 03:32am EDT
0716 GMT - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past eight hours, according to Factiva data, after it posted disappointing earnings and announced a share placement. Sinopec, as the company is known, said Monday that it was planning to place 2.24 billion new A shares at 5.36 yuan a share, a 2.9% discount to Friday's closing price. A shares in Shanghai were last at CNY5.35, down 3.1%. The Chinese state-owned oil-and-gas major said its net profit last year fell 6.9% to CNY66.30 billion, which fell short of the CNY69.50 billion consensus estimate of analysts polled by Factset. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 0331ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.53% 75.3 Delayed Quote.-12.14%
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION -3.84% 4.52 Delayed Quote.24.40%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.16% 6.8768 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
WTI 0.64% 69.965 Delayed Quote.-13.60%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 260 B 475 B 475 B
Net income 2022 69 471 M 10 116 M 10 116 M
Net cash 2022 85 788 M 12 492 M 12 492 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,08x
Yield 2022 8,84%
Capitalization 627 B 91 258 M 91 258 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 385 691
Free-Float 31,5%
Chart CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 4,10 CNY
Average target price 4,10 CNY
Spread / Average Target 0,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bao Cai Yu President & Executive Director
Dong Hua Shou Chief Financial Officer
Yong Sheng Ma Chairman
Shao Feng Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zizong Wang GM-Information & Digital Management Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION24.40%91 258
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-6.14%421 469
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-13.50%169 929
BP PLC2.40%105 901
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.14%55 071
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION1.89%47 547
