  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
  News
  Summary
    386   CNE1000002Q2

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(386)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-12-07 am EST
3.650 HKD   -2.14%
06:33aUK-based INEOS agrees to buy 50% of Sinopec's Tianjin petchem plant
RE
12/06Factbox-Saudi-China energy, trade and investment ties
RE
12/05China Slashes Retail Fuel Prices From Tuesday
MT
UK-based INEOS agrees to buy 50% of Sinopec's Tianjin petchem plant

12/07/2022 | 06:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - UK-based chemical and energy group INEOS has agreed to acquire a 50% stake in a petrochemical project in north China owned by China's Sinopec Corp, the two companies said on Wednesday.

The Tianjin Nangang Ethylene Project is currently building a 1.2 million tonne per year (tpy) ethane cracker which is expected to come onstream at the end of 2023, according to company statements.

They did not give an investment value.

The deal follows three similar joint ventures companies announced in July, including Sinopec's sale of a 50% stake in Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical to INEOS for 10.5 billion yuan ($1.50 billion).

($1 = 6.9770 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION -2.14% 3.65 Delayed Quote.2.75%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.49% 5654.06 Real-time Quote.-9.31%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.03% 6.97489 Delayed Quote.9.64%
All news about CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
06:33aUK-based INEOS agrees to buy 50% of Sinopec's Tianjin petchem plant
RE
12/06Factbox-Saudi-China energy, trade and investment ties
RE
12/05China Slashes Retail Fuel Prices From Tuesday
MT
11/26Tranche Update on China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announce..
CI
11/25Sinopec Uncovers High-Yielding Shale Gas Reserve in Sichuan Basin
AQ
11/25China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Announces First Phase of the Qijiang Shale Gas F..
CI
11/25Sinopec Finds New Gas Field With 146 Billion Cubic Meter Reserve
MT
11/25China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on August 29, 2022, h..
CI
11/22Sinopec and QatarEnergy Ink Long-term LNG Deal
AQ
11/22Sinopec Signs Multi-Year LNG Deal With QatarEnergy
MT
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2022 3 155 B 451 B 451 B
Net income 2022 70 145 M 10 031 M 10 031 M
Net Debt 2022 90 658 M 12 964 M 12 964 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,69x
Yield 2022 10,8%
Capitalization 526 B 75 176 M 75 176 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 385 691
Free-Float 31,4%
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 3,35 CNY
Average target price 3,89 CNY
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Managers and Directors
Bao Cai Yu President & Executive Director
Dong Hua Shou Chief Financial Officer
Yong Sheng Ma Chairman
Shao Feng Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zizong Wang GM-Information & Digital Management Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION2.75%75 176
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION74.62%427 808
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD13.60%207 283
BP PLC43.62%104 730
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION70.79%51 220
PHILLIPS 6642.26%48 719