China Sept crude oil imports up 2.1% m/m as port congestion eases

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports rose
2.1% in September from a month ago as some delayed cargoes
finally cleared customs after a months-long port congestion
eased, while onshore storage capacity was expanded.
China, the world's top crude oil importer, took in 48.48
million tonnes of oil last month, according to data from the
General Administration of Customs on Tuesday, equivalent to 11.8
million barrels per day (bpd).
That compares to 11.18 million bpd in August and 10.04
million bpd in September last year, but still below the record
high level of 12.94 mln bpd imported in June.
For the first three quarters of 2020, China imported a total
of 416 million tonnes of crude oil, data showed, or about 11.08
million bpd, up 12.7% from the same period last year.
Storage facilities holding crude stocks at major Chinese
ports were close to full in July and August following a bargain
purchase amid a collapse of oil prices in April due to the
coronavirus pandemic.
Companies and ports have been scrambling to add storage
capacity to ease the port congestion.
"Port operations should continue at high capacity in the
near term. This coupled with reduced inbound flows of fresh
cargoes should further draw down floating storage in the coming
weeks," said Chen Jiyao, head of China client advisory with
consultancy FGE.
But with China's fuel demand having already peaked as global
oil prices rebound, refineries are struggling with swelling
stocks of refined products and poor refining margins.
"In contrast to strong imports growth in the second and
third quarters, China's crude imports growth is likely to be
muted in the fourth quarter due to historical high crude
inventories and higher import base recorded in the fourth
quarter last year," said Seng Yick Tee, senior director at
consultancy SIA Energy.
Customs data also showed China's refined oil product exports
for September at 3.95 million tonnes, lower than 4.27 million
tonnes in August.
September's natural gas imports, both piped and liquefied
natural gas (LNG), were 8.66 million tonnes, up 5.5% from a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore;
Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)