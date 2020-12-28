Log in
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(600028)
China's first batch of 2021 fuel export quotas up 5.4% on yr - trade, exchange blog

12/28/2020 | 12:10am EST
SINGAPORE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China has issued its first batch of 2021 quotas for exports of refined fuel totalling 29.5 million tonnes to seven firms, including a private refiner, according to the blog of a state-run energy exchange and one of the recipient companies.

That volume is 5.4% higher than the quota of 27.99 million tonnes in the first issue of 2020.

The recipients are CNPC, Sinopec, CNOOC, Sinochem, China National Aviation Oil Company, defence conglomerate Norinco and private refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp, the official blog of state-run Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange showed.

Its posting cited domestic consultancy JLC, which confirmed the details to Reuters and has often proved correct in reports of such decisions in the past.

Separately, an executive with one of the firms confirmed the quota issue.

The commerce ministry, which issues the quotas, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The general trade category accounted for 26.17 million tonnes of the quotas, while 3.33 million tonnes fell under processing or tolling schemes.

Companies get a tax refund for general trade deals once exports are completed, while tolling arrangements receive a tax waiver. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Additional reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORPORATION LTD -0.94% 1.05 End-of-day quote.-17.32%
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION 0.25% 4 End-of-day quote.-21.72%
CNOOC LIMITED 1.38% 7.34 End-of-day quote.-43.36%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.04% 50.89 Delayed Quote.-22.55%
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD. 3.34% 27.25 End-of-day quote.119.94%
WTI 0.10% 47.9 Delayed Quote.-21.71%
Financials
Sales 2020 2 414 B 370 B 370 B
Net income 2020 29 756 M 4 557 M 4 557 M
Net Debt 2020 40 454 M 6 195 M 6 195 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Yield 2020 7,23%
Capitalization 455 B 69 614 M 69 624 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 402 206
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3,80 CNY
Last Close Price 2,86 CNY
Spread / Highest target 92,5%
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Sheng Ma President, General Manager & Executive Director
Dong Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Zhuo Zhang Chairman
Donghua Shou Chief Financial Officer
Zhen Ying Jiang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-21.72%69 614
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-40.38%175 895
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD32.96%172 058
BP PLC-44.23%71 877
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-27.51%69 614
NESTE OYJ87.23%54 346
