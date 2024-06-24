China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation(SEHK:386) added to S&P Global 1200

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation specializes in the refining and distribution of oil products. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution of oil products (49.9%): 198.3 million tons of oil products (essence, diesel and distillate products) sold in 2018. At the end of 2018, the group has a network of 30,661 service stations located in China; - petrochemistry (16.4%): ethylene, resin, polymer, urea, etc.; - crude oil refining (5.3%): 244 million tons refined; - exploration and production (3.6%): 288 million barrels of crude oil and 27.6 billion m3 of natural gas produced; - other (24.8%).

