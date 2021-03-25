Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Other OTC  >  China Power Equipment, Inc.    CPQQ

CHINA POWER EQUIPMENT, INC.

(CPQQ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Power Equipment : to step up financial support for wind and solar power

03/25/2021 | 05:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it will step up financial support for the development of wind and solar power generation, as part of its efforts to meet its target for carbon emissions cuts.

China would step up financial support to promote the healthy and orderly development of wind and solar power industries, as some renewable energy companies had encountered difficulties in production and operations due to tight cash conditions, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on Thursday.

President Xi Jinping last year targeted a steeper cut in rates of carbon emissions relative to economic activity by 2030 and set new goals for growth in renewable energy as the country looks to reach the peak of its emissions before the end of the decade.

In early March, China set a modest five-year growth target for nuclear power generation capacity and promised quicker development of alternative energy sources, but left its coal industry largely untouched.

For promising renewable companies facing short-term repayment pressure, financial institutions could make arrangements including loan extensions, refinancing or adjustments of the schedule and terms of loan repayments, PBOC said on Thursday.

China will preferentially give subsidies to wind and solar power companies, and further step up credit and loan support, the PBOC said.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CHINA POWER EQUIPMENT, INC.
05:26aCHINA POWER EQUIPMENT  : to step up financial support for wind and solar power
RE
2013CHINA POWER EQUIPMENT INC  : China Power Equipment Announces Third Quarter 2013 ..
PR
More news
Chart CHINA POWER EQUIPMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
China Power Equipment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yongxing Song President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA POWER EQUIPMENT, INC.0.00%0
ABB LTD17.56%62 224
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED19.33%11 831
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION-14.65%5 117
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC23.04%4 881
ABB INDIA LIMITED13.66%4 228
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ