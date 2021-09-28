Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Power International Development Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2380   HK2380027329

CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

(2380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Power International Development : Asian markets grapple with Evergrande fallout, China power shortages

09/28/2021 | 02:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Screen displays Nikkei share average and stock indexes outside a brokerage in Tokyo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares were mixed across the region on Tuesday as investors fretted over China Evergrande Group's debt crisis and a widening power shortage in China.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was just slightly higher by mid-afternoon after trading in the red following a mixed session on Wall Street.

During the Asian time zone, Brent crude oil hit $80 a barrel for the first time in three years, driven by regional economies beginning to reopen from the pandemic and supply concerns.

The dollar was was trading flat in late Asian trading.

Yields on two-year Treasuries rose to 18-month highs as investors priced in the prospect of rising cash rates and the risk of persistent inflation, forcing the U.S government to pay more to sell its debt.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down nearly 1.42%, led by a sell off in healthcare and technology stocks, while Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3% after halving its initial losses.

China's blue chip index CSI300 edged up 0.24%, as Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 1.57% snapping a recent run of negative sessions.

Hong Kong and mainland China's major property indices rose between 3% to 8% after the People's Bank of China (OBOC) pledged to support homeowners.

"There has been positive news for the property sector, and markets are digesting that after all of the negative news flow of the past few days," Tammy Leung, Everbright Sun Hung Kai strateigst said.

Investors remain on edge over the future of Evergrande, after the world's most indebted property developer failed to ot meet a deadline to make an interest payment to offshore bond holders.

Evergrande has 30 days to make the payment before it falls into default and Shenzen authorities are now investigating the company's wealth management unit https://www.reuters.com/world/china/exclusive-china-evergrandes-wealth-management-arm-faces-local-government-inquiry-2021-09-27.

Without making reference to Evergrande, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said Monday in a statement posted to its website that it would "safeguard the legitimate rights of housing consumers".

Widening power shortages in China, meanwhile, halted production at a number of factories https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-power-crunch-begins-weigh-economic-outlook-2021-09-27 including suppliers to Apple Inc and Tesla Inc and are expected to hit the country's manufacturing sector and associated supply chains.

Analysts cautioned the ongoing blackouts could affect the country's listed industrial stocks.

"What we see in China with the developers and the blackouts is going to be a negative weight on the Asian markets," Tai Hui, JPMorgan Asset Management's Asian chief market strategist told Reuters.

"Most people are trying to work out the potential contagion effect with Evergrande and how far and wide it could go. We keep monitoring the policy response and we have started to see some shift towards supporting homebuyers which is what we have been expecting."

Commonwealth Bank economists estimate two months of power rationing in key provinces in China could shave 0.1 percentage points off this year's economic growth, and 0.3 percentage points off next year's.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 144.36 points, or 0.41%, to 34,942.36, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 4.57 points, or 0.10%, to 4,450.91 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 68.29 points, or 0.45%, to 14,979.41.

U.S. Treasury yields soared to a three-month high, touching 1.516% overnight following the Federal Reserve's move last week to indicate fiscal stimulus could be tapered as early as November.

Investors are looking ahead to speeches later this week from several senior Fed officials.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; editing by Richard Pullin & Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Scott Murdoch


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 8.05% 2.55 End-of-day quote.-82.89%
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED 0.73% 4.13 End-of-day quote.148.80%
All news about CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
02:15aCHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : Asian markets grapple with Evergrande fallout, Chin..
RE
02:14aAsian markets grapple with Evergrande fallout, China power shortages
RE
09/27CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : crunch undermines industrial metals
RE
09/27CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : Copper climbs but other metals fall as China power ..
RE
09/27CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : Copper climbs but other metals fall as China power ..
RE
09/22Drought Forces SPIC to Cut Hydropower Output, Launch Natural Gas Plant in Brazil
MT
09/21SPIC-Backed $1 Billion Power Plant Starts Operations in Brazil
MT
09/16CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : Eyes Asset Restructuring to Become Jilin Electric's..
MT
09/01CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : to Pay $9 Million for 55% Stake in Nuclear Engineer..
MT
08/20CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : Achieves Remarkable 2021 Interim Results
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 33 020 M 5 117 M 5 117 M
Net income 2021 1 885 M 292 M 292 M
Net Debt 2021 101 B 15 595 M 15 595 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 3,29%
Capitalization 33 596 M 5 204 M 5 206 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,07x
EV / Sales 2022 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 10 413
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Power International Development Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,43 CNY
Average target price 3,19 CNY
Spread / Average Target -6,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ping Gao President & Executive Director
Xi He Chairman
Fang Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Chi Yau Independent Non-Executive Director
Hon Chung Hui Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED148.80%5 204
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD-5.47%13 477
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD38.67%9 572
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.9.09%8 582
ENEVA S.A.7.76%3 957
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY UNIPRO-2.36%2 363