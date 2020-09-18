MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > China Power International Development Limited 2380 HK2380027329 CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED (2380) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/17 1.51 HKD +0.67% 12:16a CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Interim Report 2020 PU 08/31 CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Terms of Reference of Sustainability Working Committee PU 08/31 CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Terms of Reference of Risk Management Committee PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news China Power International Development : Interim Report 2020 0 09/18/2020 | 12:16am EDT Send by mail :

INTERIM FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY for the six months ended 30 June RMB'000 1,172,986 RMB'000 976,735 20.09% 20202019 TOTAL ELECTRICITY SOLD for the six months ended 30 June Wholly-owned or controlled power plants MWh 50,000,000 39,979,532 42,261,760 40,000,000 30,000,000 20,000,000 10,000,000 0 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change MWh MWh 11,780,203 13,204,537 -10.79% Hydropower 2,078,356 1,627,093 27.73% Wind power 2,132,468 1,533,232 39.08% Photovoltaic power 23,988,505 25,896,898 -7.37% Coal-red power Major associates or joint ventures power plants MWh 2020 2019 Change 10,000,000 MWh MWh 9,201,867 8,000,000 7,743,101 6,000,000 0 2020 2019 Associates Coal-red power 6,163,161 7,527,411 -18.12% Photovoltaic power 49,831 49,466 0.74% Joint venture Coal-red power 1,530,109 1,624,990 -5.84% NET PROFIT for the six months ended 30 June -14.72% -7.10%55.27% 18.64% 4.86% 71.65% 16.06% 14.53% 17.72% 23.09% Net prot/(loss) 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 1,058,780 1,297,861 Hydropower 442,400 263,154 2020 Wind power 339,395 290,844 Photovoltaic power 2019 357,121 88,024 Coal-red power Unallocated (281,990) (128,504) The percentage shown in the chart above represents the proportion of each business segment to the total net profit. OTHER KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Change RMB'000 RMB'000 % Revenue 13,055,829 13,843,958 -5.69 RMB RMB % Basic earnings per share 0.12 0.10 20.00 Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Change RMB'000 RMB'000 % Equity attributable to owners of the Company 30,000,293 30,320,075 -1.05 Total assets 146,120,512 140,289,698 4.16 Cash and cash equivalents 2,049,235 1,238,290 65.49 Total debts 83,458,613 78,568,268 6.22 OTHER KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Change RMB'000 RMB'000 % Revenue 13,055,829 13,843,958 -5.69 RMB RMB % Basic earnings per share 0.12 0.10 20.00 Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Change RMB'000 RMB'000 % Equity attributable to owners of the Company 30,000,293 30,320,075 -1.05 Total assets 146,120,512 140,289,698 4.16 Cash and cash equivalents 2,049,235 1,238,290 65.49 Total debts 83,458,613 78,568,268 6.22 04 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Management's Discussion and Analysis BUSINESS REVIEW The Group is principally engaged in generation and sales of electricity in Mainland China, including investment, development, operation and management of coal-fired power, hydropower, wind power and photovoltaic power plants. Its businesses are located in various major power grid regions of China. At the beginning of 2020, affected by the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, energy consumption fell precipitously, and energy supply growth also plunged dramatically. However, under the timely introduction of a series of policies to contain the spread of the virus, most factories and enterprises have steadily resumed operations from suspension of work and production in the first quarter to gradually overcame the adverse effects of the pandemic in the second quarter of this year. Since the resumption of work and production by enterprises in various regions, power demand has also gradually improved and maintained its growth momentum. In the first half of 2020, the total national electricity consumption in China dropped by 1.3% as compared with the corresponding period last year. The national power generation recorded a year-on-year decrease of 1.4%, among which, hydropower and coal-fired power decreased by 7.3% and 1.6% respectively; while wind power and photovoltaic power were less affected by the pandemic and increased by 10.9% and 20.0% respectively as compared with the corresponding period last year. In the first half of 2020, the profit attributable to owners of the Company amounted to RMB1,172,986,000, increased by 20.09% as compared to the corresponding period last year. Basic earnings per share was approximately RMB0.12 (2019: RMB0.10). Net asset per share (excluding non-controlling interests) was approximately RMB3.06 as at 30 June 2020. With the emerging benefits of the Group's investment in new energy during recent years, the proportion of profits contributed by the new energy projects has continued to grow; while in respect of the traditional coal-fired power, the effectiveness of measures adopted to address the operating loss of individual power plants continued to manifest; in particular, the coal-fired power plants in Henan region have either reduced losses significantly or achieved a turnaround from loss to profit. During the period under review, the development and performance of the Group's principal businesses were as follows: Attributable Installed Capacity The details of attributable installed capacity of the Group as at 30 June 2020 are set out as follows: 14.10% 7.21% Hydropower 13.41% Wind power 63.63% Photovoltaic power 1.65% Natural gas power* Coal-red power Total 2020 MW 3,134.1 1,602.2 2,981.6 367.6 14,147.9 22,233.4 The percentage shown in the chart above represents the proportion of each business segment to the total attributable installed capacity. The attributable installed capacity of the Group's existing natural gas power was wholly held by Shanghai Power. Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 05 Management's Discussion and Analysis The Group remained committed to establishing itself as a clean and low-carbon integrated energy enterprise. As at 30 June 2020, the attributable installed capacity of the Group's power plants reached 22,233.4MW, representing a year-on-year increase of 1,591.0MW. Among it, the attributable installed capacity of clean energy including hydropower, wind power, photovoltaic power and natural gas power was 8,085.5MW in total, accounting for approximately 36.37% of the total attributable installed capacity and representing an increase of 1.89 percentage points as compared with the corresponding period last year. The Group's new power generating units that commenced commercial operation during the period from 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2020 are presented by type as follows: Installed Capacity Interest Attributable Installed Capacity Type of Power Plant MW % MW Hydropower 35 63 22.1 Wind power 389.6 ~51-100 298 Photovoltaic power 765.6 ~32.1-100 623.9 Coal-fired power 660 51 336.6 Total 1,850.2 1,280.6 Note: Apart from the above new power generating units, as compared to the corresponding period last year, the Group recorded a net increase in attributable installed capacity of 1,591.0MW after taking into account the followings: (i) the acquisition of attributable installed capacity of 40MW from a new project company; (ii) the decrease in attributable installed capacity of 157MW due to the sale or shutdown of power plants; and (iii) the changes in the total installed capacity of associates, joint ventures and Shanghai Power. Project Development The Group has been implementing a transformational development strategy towards the direction of clean, integrated, intelligent and transnational development. During the period, the development of the Group's major clean energy projects included: CP Chaoyang's 500MW photovoltaic grid parity project in Liaoning Province, the PRC, of which 407MW was put into operation, laid a foundation for the development of grid parity projects of the Group. CP Zhihui, a subsidiary of the Company engaging in the development of integrated intelligent energy projects in Beijing, the PRC, has completed three projects, namely: The "Photovoltaic Power Storage and Charging" project for Huitong Times Square ( 惠通時代廣場 ), which is a smart micro-grid system for the building and the first project in Beijing that integrates photovoltaic power, energy storage and charging station construction. The integrated energy project in the USTB Industrial Park ( 北科產業園 ) which provides integrated energy services such as electricity, heating and cooling for the locality by adding internal combustion engines, rooftop photovoltaics, and smart photovoltaic carports, thereby achieving multi-energy synergic complementation. The "zero carbon" energy supply project of Baozhigu International Conference Center Beijing ( 北京寶之谷 國際會議中心 ) was officially put into operation. With the complementary support and adjustment among power sources, power grids, power loading and energy storage, the project has enhanced the ability to maintain a dynamic balance of the power system in a more economical, more efficient and safer manner. 06 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Management's Discussion and Analysis In order to achieve the goal of becoming a worldwide leading clean energy enterprise in the long run, during the period under review, the Company entered into an Entrusted Management Agreement with CPI Holding and SPIC Overseas, pursuant to which the Company will provide planning, operation and management services to their clean energy power plants in Mainland China and power plants abroad. As negotiated, the Company also obtained the right of first refusal to acquire the Entrusted Companies, which created opportunities for expansion into overseas markets. Through the entrusted management, the Company can better understand the asset quality, financial status and profitability of the Entrusted Companies, which, in the view of the Board, will be of important strategic significance for our future business development. For details, please refer to the Company's announcement dated 31 March 2020. In June 2020, Guangxi Company, a subsidiary of the Company, established a joint venture in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of the PRC. The formation of the joint venture enables each of the joint venture partners to leverage their capital and investment capabilities, to share technical experience and to explore market development opportunities through concerted and strategic efforts to a greater extent. The joint venture will serve as a platform for investments in the ASEAN region with a focus on investment and development of clean energy, which is conducive to the Company's development and exploration of clean energy projects in the ASEAN region and will provide beneficial experience and reference for the Company's overseas project development in the future. For details, please refer to the Company's announcement dated 2 July 2020. Projects under Construction As at 30 June 2020, the attributable installed capacity of projects under construction was 4,621.3MW, among which, the attributable installed capacity of coal-fired power and clean energy segments were 2,344.3MW and 2,277.0MW respectively. The clean energy segments accounted for 49.27% in aggregate. Although the construction of Chaoyang Power Station was slightly delayed due to the pandemic, 407MW out of 500MW of the project has been put into production during the period. New Development Projects Currently, the total installed capacity of new projects of the Group at a preliminary development stage (including projects with applications submitted to the PRC government for approval) is approximately 3,400MW, which are mainly clean energy projects (including natural gas power projects) primarily located in areas with development potential, including Shandong, Hubei, Hunan and Guangxi. Power Generation and Electricity Sold For the first half of 2020, the details of power generation and electricity sold by the Group are set out as follows: Power generation 2,178,575 2,124,908 1,681,546 1,559,268 Change 11,900,153 -10.78% 13,338,531 Hydropower 26.37% 2020 2019 Wind power MWh MWh 39.72% Photovoltaic power -7.05% Coal-red power 27,370,320 -5.24% Total 25,442,041 Total: 41,645,677MWh Total: 43,949,665MWh Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 07 Management's Discussion and Analysis Electricity sold 2,132,468 2,078,356 1,627,093 1,533,232 Change 11,780,203 -10.79% 13,204,537 Hydropower 27.73% 2020 2019 Wind power MWh MWh 39.08% Photovoltaic power -7.37% Coal-red power 25,896,898 -5.40% Total 23,988,505 Total: 39,979,532MWh Total: 42,261,760MWh In the first half of 2020, the total electricity sold by the Group amounted to 39,979,532MWh, representing a decrease of 5.40% as compared with the corresponding period last year. The changes in electricity sold by each power segment as compared with the corresponding period last year are as follows: Hydropower - a decrease of 10.79% in electricity sold due to the inadequate rainfall in the river basins where most of the Group's hydropower plants are located during the period.

Wind power and photovoltaic power - benefiting from the commencement of commercial operation of new power generating units of the Group during the period, as well as the strengthening clean energy dispatchment and consumption under the national promotion of green development, the electricity sales of wind power and photovoltaic power recorded a year-on-year increase of 27.73% and 39.08%, respectively.

year-on-year increase of 27.73% and 39.08%, respectively. Coal-fired power - affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during the period, the national demand for electricity declined, in particular traditional coal-fired power, resulting in a decrease of 7.37% in the electricity sold. For the first half of 2020, the Group also performed satisfactorily in gaining incentive electricity from local governments. In recognition of the fulfilment of certain specific targets required by the local governments in respect of environmental protection, heat supply capacity and productivity of certain power generating units, the accumulated amount of various incentive electricity available for production obtained by the Group during the period increased as compared with the corresponding period last year. For the first half of 2020, the details of electricity sold by the Group's main associates and joint venture are set out as follows: MWh 2020 2019 Change 10,000,000 MWh MWh 9,201,867 8,000,000 7,743,101 6,000,000 0 2020 2019 Associates Coal-red power 6,163,161 7,527,411 -18.12% Photovoltaic power 49,831 49,466 0.74% Joint venture Coal-red power 1,530,109 1,624,990 -5.84% 08 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Management's Discussion and Analysis Heat Sold In order to strongly support the existing environmental policies promulgated by the PRC government, the Group has carried out in-depth exploration of the heat supply potentials in various regions, strengthened the development of heat market base and promoted the construction of centralized heating pipe networks, thereby achieving positive results in terms of energy efficiency upgrade and development of heat supply market. However, one of the joint ventures suspended its production for heat supply last year, resulting in a decrease in heat sold as compared with the corresponding period last year. For the first half of 2020, the total heat sold by the Group (including an associate and a joint venture) was 10,540,134GJ, representing a decrease of 642,652GJ or 5.75% as compared with the corresponding period last year. In an effort to boost heat supply capacity, a total of six generating units of three subsidiaries of the Group have been carrying out technical upgrade for the heating system, which are expected to be completed successively starting in 2021. Direct Power Supply The Group has actively participated in the market-oriented reform of national power industry, analyzed the opportunities therein and participated in direct power supply transactions (including competitive bidding for on- grid electricity sales) with a view to securing market share. Subsidiaries in different provinces have also established their electricity sales center to serve and attract a larger number of trading partners. However, as the direct power supply users are mainly commercial and industrial users, the suspension of work and production during the first quarter of this year posed an impact on the demand for electricity and directly affected the sales of direct power, resulting in a decline in the proportion of direct power supply as compared with the corresponding period last year. For the first half of 2020, a number of coal-fired power plants and clean energy power plants of the Group participated in direct power supply transactions, and the electricity sold through direct power supply transactions amounted to 11,365,536MWh and 3,372,422MWh respectively, together accounting for approximately 36.86% (2019: 41.96%) of the Group's total electricity sold. In the first half of 2020, for those coal-fired power and hydropower plants of the Group which participated in direct power supply transactions, their average post-tax tariffs were at a discount of approximately 10.39% and 1.58% respectively compared with the respective average post-taxon-grid tariffs approved by the PRC government (including ultra-low emission tariff). The direct power supply tariff discount for coal-fired power increased as compared with the corresponding period last year, mainly due to the intensified electricity market competition in Anhui Province and Shanxi Province which has caused more tariff discounts. Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 09 Management's Discussion and Analysis Average On-Grid Tariff For the first half of 2020, the Group's average on-grid tariffs of each power segment as compared with the corresponding period last year were as follows: RMB/ MWh 3.50% 485.35 468.95 .65% 8 - 254.25 278.34 2020 2019 2020 2019 Hydropower Wind power .21% 7 - 602.46 559.01 0.04% 327.65 327.52 2020 2019 2020 2019 Photovoltaic Coal-red power power As compared with the first half of 2019, the changes in the average on-grid tariff of each power segment were mainly due to the following factors: Hydropower - the reduction of on-grid tariff of hydropower in Hunan Province since 1 July 2019 as promulgated by the Development and Reform Commission of Hunan Province.

on-grid tariff of hydropower in Hunan Province since 1 July 2019 as promulgated by the Development and Reform Commission of Hunan Province. Wind power - the higher average tariff during the period as a result of the Group's newly operating wind power plants which charged a relatively higher average on-grid tariff than that of the existing wind power plants, and the reduction in value-added tax rate from 1 April 2019.

on-grid tariff than that of the existing wind power plants, and the reduction in value-added tax rate from 1 April 2019. Photovoltaic power - the impact of subsidies reduction policy for photovoltaic power tariff and the commencement of operation of the photovoltaic grid parity projects by the Group, which resulted in a lower average tariff.

Coal-fired power - the reduction in the value-added tax rate from 1 April 2019 and the decline in the proportion of market trading electricity. The Group will continue to closely monitor and strengthen researches on market power trading policies and green energy tariff policies in order to actively seek more favorable terms regarding market power trading for the Group. 10 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Management's Discussion and Analysis Average Utilization Hours of Power Generating Units For the first half of 2020, the Group's average utilization hours of power generating units of each power segment as compared with the corresponding period last year were as follows: Hour 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 -11.08%2,445 2,174 1.40% 1,087 1,072 5.32% 733 696 .14% -11 2,065 1,835 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Hydropower Wind power Photovoltaic Coal-red power power As compared with the first half of 2019, the changes in the average utilization hours of power generating units of each power segment were mainly due to the following factors: Hydropower - the decrease in power generation as a result of inadequate rainfall in the river basins where most of the Group's hydropower plants are located during the period.

Wind power - the higher average utilization hours of the newly operating generating units.

Photovoltaic power - the results achieved from effective facility operation and management.

Coal-fired power - the decrease in electricity consumption due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in the consumption of clean energy which squeezed the demand for coal-fired power. Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 11 Management's Discussion and Analysis OPERATING RESULTS OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2020 For the first half of 2020, the net profit of the Group amounted to RMB1,915,706,000, representing an increase of RMB104,327,000 or 5.76% as compared with the corresponding period last year. In the first half of 2020, the net profit (loss) of each business segment and their respective changes over the corresponding period last year were as follows: HYDROPOWER WIND POWER PHOTOVOLTAIC COAL-FIRED UNALLOCATED POWER POWER RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 1,058,780 442,400 339,395 357,121 (281,990) -18.42% 68.11% 16.69% 305.71% 119.44% As compared with the first half of 2019, the changes in net profit were mainly due to the following factors: Revenue The revenue of the Group was mainly derived from the sales of electricity to regional and provincial power grid companies and provision of power generation, while the Group recognized its revenue when its performance obligations have been satisfied. For the first half of 2020, the Group recorded a revenue of RMB13,055,829,000, representing a decrease of 5.69% as compared with RMB13,843,958,000 of the corresponding period last year. For the first half of 2020, the details of revenue of each business segment are set out as follows: 2020 2019 22.94% 26.55% 61.27% 5.51% 7.73% 60.20% 6.67% 9.13% The percentage shown in the chart above represents the proportion of each business segment to the total revenue. 2020 2019 Change RMB'000 RMB'000 2,995,129 Hydropower 3,675,395 -18.51% 1,008,735 Wind power 763,026 32.20% 1,192,065 Photovoltaic power 923,711 29.05% 7,859,900 Coal-red power 8,481,826 -7.33% 13,055,829 Total 13,843,958 -5.69% 12 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Management's Discussion and Analysis Revenue from wind power and photovoltaic power increased by RMB514,063,000 in aggregate due to the commencement of commercial operation of various new power generating units and the strengthening clean energy consumption under the national promotion of green development.

Revenue from hydropower decreased by RMB680,266,000 as a result of the decrease in electricity sales and average on-grid tariff of hydropower as compared with the corresponding period last year.

on-grid tariff of hydropower as compared with the corresponding period last year. Revenue from coal-fired power decreased by RMB621,926,000, which was attributable to the decrease in electricity sales of coal-fired power. Operating Costs Operating costs of the Group mainly consist of fuel costs for coal-fired power generation, repairs and maintenance expenses for power generating units and facilities, depreciation and amortization, staff costs, consumables and other operating expenses. For the first half of 2020, the operating costs of the Group amounted to RMB9,689,978,000, representing a drop of 6.82% as compared with RMB10,399,704,000 of the corresponding period last year. The decrease in operating costs was mainly due to the net effect of the decline in fuel costs and the increase in depreciation and staff costs. Total Fuel Costs The total fuel costs decreased by RMB746,913,000 as a result of the year-on-year decline in coal price and reduced fuel consumption due to the decline in sales of coal-fired power. Unit Fuel Cost The average unit fuel cost of the Group's coal-fired power business was RMB197.20/MWh, representing a decrease of 6.77% from that of RMB211.51/MWh of the corresponding period last year. Depreciation and Staff Costs Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and the right-of-use assets and staff costs increased by RMB225,082,000 in aggregate as a result of business expansion and addition of power generating units. Other Gains and Losses and Other Operating Expenses The net gains of other gains and losses increased by RMB227,192,000, mainly due to the increase in profits on sale of heat, trading of coal, coal by-products, spare parts and others, the gain on disposal of subsidiaries, and the reduction in the impairment loss of assets classified as held for sale as compared with the corresponding period last year. Other operating expenses reduced by RMB165,511,000, mainly due to the decrease in administrative and selling related expenses, and power and heat generation costs as compared with the corresponding period last year. Operating Profit For the first half of 2020, the Group's operating profit was RMB3,786,804,000, representing an increase of 1.94% as compared with the operating profit of RMB3,714,586,000 of the corresponding period last year. Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 13 Management's Discussion and Analysis Finance Costs For the first half of 2020, the finance costs of the Group amounted to RMB1,684,299,000, representing an increase of RMB140,393,000 or 9.09% as compared with the corresponding period last year. The increase in interest expense was mainly due to the rise of debts level. Share of Results of Associates For the first half of 2020, the share of results of associates was profits of RMB147,951,000, representing an increase of RMB22,616,000 or 18.04% as compared with the share of profits of RMB125,335,000 of the corresponding period last year. The increase in profits was mainly due to the increase in net profits of the associates engaging in coal-fired power related business as a result of the reduced coal price as compared with the corresponding period last year. Share of Results of Joint Ventures For the first half of 2020, the share of results of joint ventures was profits of RMB13,438,000, representing an increase in profits of RMB15,121,000 as compared with the share of losses of RMB1,683,000 of the corresponding period last year. The increase in profits was mainly due to the increase in net profit as a result of the reduced unit fuel cost of Xintang Power Plant (the principal joint venture of the Group engaging in coal-fired power generation and heat supply). Income Tax Expense For the first half of 2020, income tax expense of the Group was RMB464,708,000, representing a decrease of RMB87,099,000 as compared with RMB551,807,000 of the corresponding period last year. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease in profits of some hydropower plants and the income tax incentives received by Wu Ling Power during the second half of last year. Interim Dividend The Board has resolved not to distribute any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020. EQUITY INSTRUMENTS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ("FVTOCI") As at 30 June 2020, the carrying amount of equity instruments at FVTOCI was RMB3,088,305,000, accounting for 2.11% of total assets, including listed equity securities of RMB2,688,362,000 and unlisted equity investments of RMB399,943,000. Listed equity securities represent the equity interests in Shanghai Power held by the Group. As at 30 June 2020, the Group held 13.88% of the issued share capital of Shanghai Power, the A shares of which are listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange. Fair value of such equity interests decreased by 8.07% as compared with RMB2,924,502,000 as at 31 December 2019. Unlisted equity investments represent the Group's investment in equity of some unlisted companies principally engaged in financial services, coal production, water supply and electricity trading services respectively. As at 30 June 2020, the aggregate fair value of unlisted equity investments owned by the Group was RMB417,422,000 (including an unlisted equity investment in the PRC as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale), representing a decrease of 8.42% from RMB455,785,000 as at 31 December 2019. The fair value loss on equity instruments at FVTOCI for the six months ended 30 June 2020 of RMB221,841,000 (net of tax) (2019: gain of RMB150,353,000) was recognized in the interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income. 14 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Management's Discussion and Analysis MATERIAL ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS In June 2020, Guangxi Company (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Jilin Electric, CEC and Sinohydro B11 to form a Joint Venture in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of the PRC. Guangxi Company made contribution by way of both Asset Injection and cash. Guangxi Company used its equity interests in Lingchuan Wind Power, Lingshan Wind Power and Jinzishan Wind Power (all being subsidiaries of Guangxi Company) as its contribution. Upon completing the transfer of equity interests in these three subsidiaries, they ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company. For details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 2 July 2020. Save as disclosed above, the Group did not have any other material acquisition or disposal during the period under review. EVENT AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD On 29 July 2020, Changzhou Hydropower entered into an Equity Transfer Agreement with Guangxi Overseas, pursuant to which Changzhou Hydropower has agreed to sell, and Guangxi Overseas has agreed to acquire the 45% of equity interest of Lingshan Wind Power at a consideration of RMB93,618,000. The Group did not recognize any gain or loss from the equity transfer as the consideration approximated the carrying amount of Lingshan Wind Power as at the transaction date. The carrying amount of Lingshan Wind Power has already been adjusted to its fair value following the transaction described in the section headed "Material Acquisitions And Disposals" above. For details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 29 July 2020. LIQUIDITY, CASH FLOW AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES As at 30 June 2020, cash and cash equivalents of the Group were RMB2,049,235,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,238,290,000). Current assets amounted to RMB9,378,571,000 (31 December 2019: RMB8,352,076,000), current liabilities amounted to RMB36,543,845,000 (31 December 2019: RMB32,436,962,000) and current ratio was 0.26 (31 December 2019: 0.26). In April 2019, the Company renewed the Financial Services Framework Agreement with SPIC Financial for a term of three years, pursuant to which SPIC Financial has agreed to provide the Group with deposit services, settlement services, loan services and other financial services approved by the CBIRC on a non-exclusive basis. The Annual Cap in respect of the maximum daily balance of deposit (including accrued interests) placed by the Group with SPIC Financial shall not exceed RMB4.2 billion during the term of this Framework Agreement. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the maximum daily balance of deposit (including accrued interests) placed by the Group with SPIC Financial was approximately RMB4.04 billion. During the period under review, the Group recorded a net increase in cash and cash equivalents (including cash and cash equivalents as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale) of RMB818,928,000 (2019: RMB464,810,000). For the six months ended 30 June 2020: Net cash generated from operating activities amounted to RMB3,589,510,000 (2019: RMB3,173,432,000).

Net cash used in investing activities amounted to RMB6,456,662,000 (2019: RMB3,757,532,000), which mainly represented the cash outflow in relation to capital expenditure including the Group's payments for property, plant and equipment and prepayments for construction of power plants. The increase in cash outflow, as compared with the corresponding period last year, was mainly attributable to the significant increase in the Group's payment for property, plant and equipment and prepayments for construction of power plants.

Net cash generated from financing activities amounted to RMB3,686,080,000 (2019: RMB1,048,910,000). The increase in net cash inflow, as compared with the corresponding period last year, was mainly attributable to the significant increase in cash inflow from drawdown of bank borrowings. Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 15 Management's Discussion and Analysis The financial resources of the Group were mainly derived from cash inflow from operating activities, borrowings from banks and related parties, and project financing. DEBTS As at 30 June 2020, total debts of the Group amounted to RMB83,458,613,000 (31 December 2019: RMB78,568,268,000). All debts of the Group are denominated in RMB, Japanese Yen ("JPY") or United States Dollars ("USD"). As at 30 June 2020, the Group's gearing ratio, calculated as net debt (being total debts less cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (being total equity plus net debt), was approximately 65% (31 December 2019: approximately 63%). The Group's gearing ratio remained stable. As at 30 June 2020, the amount of borrowings granted by SPIC Financial was approximately RMB3.83 billion (31 December 2019: approximately RMB3.88 billion). SIGNIFICANT FINANCING In May 2020, the Company issued a super & short-term commercial paper in the PRC in a principal amount of RMB500 million, at the interest rate of 2.00% per annum and with a maturity period of 270 days. The proceeds were fully used for repayment of existing borrowings. CAPITAL EXPENDITURE For the first half of 2020, the capital expenditure of the Group was RMB8,219,799,000 (2019: RMB5,193,147,000). In particular, the capital expenditure for clean energy segments (hydropower, wind power and photovoltaic power) was RMB5,993,855,000 (2019: RMB2,360,691,000), which was mainly applied for the engineering construction of new power plants and power stations; whereas the capital expenditure for coal-fired power segment was RMB2,042,555,000 (2019: RMB2,776,051,000), which was mainly applied for the engineering construction of new coal-fired power generating units and technical upgrade for the existing power generating units. These expenditures were mainly funded by project financing, funds generated from business operations and borrowings from related parties. PLEDGE OF ASSETS As at 30 June 2020, the Group pledged certain property, plant and equipment with a net book value of RMB472,479,000 (31 December 2019: RMB392,981,000) to certain related parties to secure borrowings from related parties in the amount of RMB185,120,000 (31 December 2019: RMB196,820,000). In addition, certain bank borrowings, borrowings from related parties and lease liabilities totaling RMB17,272,236,000 (including bank borrowings as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale) (31 December 2019: RMB20,134,405,000) were secured by the rights on accounts receivable of certain subsidiaries of the Group. The accounts receivable secured under these borrowings amounted to RMB4,088,423,000 (including accounts receivable as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale) (31 December 2019: RMB3,760,170,000). CONTINGENT LIABILITIES As at 30 June 2020, a subsidiary of the Group was named as the defendant in certain legal disputes in relation to relocation compensations. As at the date hereof, the above legal proceedings were still in progress of which the final outcomes cannot be determined at present. The Board considered that the outcome of these outstanding disputes will have no material adverse effect either on the financial position or the operating results of the Group. 16 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Management's Discussion and Analysis RISK MANAGEMENT The Group has implemented all-rounded risk management and has established a systematic and comprehensive risk management mechanism and internal control system. It also has a Risk Management Committee which is accountable to the Board and assists the Board in providing leadership, direction and oversight with regard to the overall risk appetite and tolerance and risk management framework of the Group, including risk policies, processes and controls. The Group also has an internal audit department in place for execution and implementation of risk management measures. Foreign Exchange Risks The Group principally operates its businesses in Mainland China with most of its transactions settled in RMB. Apart from certain bank borrowings as well as cash and cash equivalents, the Group's assets and liabilities are mainly denominated in RMB. The Group held borrowings denominated in JPY and USD during the period. Higher volatility of RMB exchange rate against JPY and USD increases the exchange risks of the Group, thus affecting its financial position and operating results. As at 30 June 2020, the Group's borrowings denominated in foreign currencies amounted to RMB3,475,335,000 (31 December 2019: RMB3,371,773,000). The Group will continue to keep track on the exchange rate movements and, if necessary, take responsive measures to avoid excessive foreign exchange risks. Funding Risks With the Group's efforts to strengthen its development of all kinds of new power projects, funding adequacy will have an increasing impact on the Group's operations and development. The financing market is affected by a number of factors such as the liquidity of the lending market and the economic environment, which in turn may also affect the effectiveness and costs of the Group's borrowing. The Group has always leveraged its ability of accessing the Mainland China and overseas markets to optimize its funding sources, increase the credit facilities and lower its financing costs. Various cost-saving and efficiency enhancement initiatives have also been adopted in the Group's business management to reduce administrative and operating expenses. Moreover, the financial services framework agreement with SPIC Financial also facilitates the mitigation of funding risks. As at 30 June 2020, the Group had sufficient available unutilized financing facilities amounting to RMB34,315,933,000. Risks Relating to Policy Changes The cancellation of the coal price and coal-fired power tariff linkage mechanism (煤電價格聯動機制) since January 2020 has promoted the marketization of coal-fired power transactions. It is expected that the coal-fired power tariff will be further affected by the market conditions and the supply and demand of coal, as well as the results of negotiation or the competitive bidding between both parties of power supply and demand. In March 2020, the National Energy Administration published the Notice on the Issues Related to the Construction of Wind Power and Photovoltaic Power Projects in 2020 (《關於2020年風電、光伏發電項目建設有關事項的通知》) to give priority to promoting the construction of wind power and photovoltaic power grid parity projects without subsidies, pursuant to which, those wind power and photovoltaic power projects which are either already grid- connected or still in the process of applying national subsidies within the approved effective term are strategically encouraged to transform into grid parity projects voluntarily, with a view to accelerating the progress of grid parity. Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 17 Management's Discussion and Analysis In April 2020, the National Development and Reform Commission published the Draft for Solicitation of Comments regarding the tariffs for power supply industry, with a view to gradually canceling the official tariffs for industrial and commercial use, among which, the tariffs will be determined by the market force and the tariffs for power transmission and distribution will be approved by the government and under its stringent control. It is expected that such measure will deepen the system reform of the power industry, thereby leading to more market-oriented electricity tariffs. From the perspective of the development of the electricity market, such measure will further reduce or even remove the market entry barrier, which will encourage more entities to participate in market-driven transactions. Risks and Prevention and Control of COVID-19 In the past six months, COVID-19 pandemic became the new and highest risk facing by the globe. Under its impact, the growth of national total electricity consumption throughout China has slowed down. It is foreseen the annual growth rate would fall by approximately 2%. According to The China Electricity Council, the growth rate of coal-fired power generation in Hubei Province and Anhui Province, where the pandemic outbreak was relatively severe, for the first half of the year was -17.4% and -10.5% respectively. In terms of operations, as certain coal-fired power plants of the Group are located in the above two provinces, their electricity sold recorded a similar year-on-year decrease to some extent. Coupled with the delay in progress of varying degrees of the Group's projects in construction under the pandemic impact, pressure was posed to the operating revenue of the Group for the year. However, we anticipate it will not have any material adverse effects on the overall results of the Group. In addition, the demand and supply, transportation and import business in respect of the fuel market are affected by the pandemic, particularly the import of coal is under strict control. Together with the regional control of varying extents on various areas, transportation of coal is further restricted, thereby posing new challenges to the coal inventory management and safe production of the Group. Thanks to the more relaxing balance of supply and demand for coal in the regions where the operation of the Group is located as compared with the corresponding period last year, the Group has capitalized on the opportunities favoring procurement to increase its coal reserve at staggered peaks. The average unit fuel cost was thus reduced and the fuel costs was curbed significantly. In terms of finances, currently the Group has sufficient available unutilized financing facilities. Furthermore, the counterparties of our electricity sales are mainly regional and provincial power grid companies, which have robust financial strength and good reputation. As such, counterparty default rates of the Group are extremely low despite the pandemic, and we do not expect any risk associated with the cash flow and bad debts of the Group arising therefrom. However, the pandemic has posed a certain downward pressure on the domestic and global economy. It is expected the interest rates and exchange rates would be affected to different degrees accordingly in the future. We will closely monitor and timely control the financing costs. In response to the impact of the sudden pandemic outbreak on the economy and the demand for electricity, the Group has conducted a comprehensive analysis and formulated measures to meet our performance targets so as to focus on efforts such as marketing of electricity and management of coal procurement. Besides, the Group has made timely assessment on the uncertainties arising from the pandemic over the contract performance in relation to the construction projects, actively designed and implemented the epidemic prevention and control measures to lay the foundation for the sustainably better operating results of the Group. Currently, the epidemic prevention and control measures have already gained phased achievements in China. Nevertheless, various pandemic related potential risks still exist. The Group will normalize the epidemic prevention and control measures, all in a bid to ensure health of its employees and stability of the workforce, and hence facilitating the implementation of various operational tasks as planned. 18 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Management's Discussion and Analysis SOCIAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL GOVERNANCE Operational Safety In response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group promptly adopted comprehensive measures to enhance protection of the health and safety of its employees. These measures include special work arrangement, such as reducing non-essential office work, implementing work-from-home and flexible working hour arrangements, and providing necessary protective equipment and hosting online seminars on epidemic prevention for its employees. Moreover, catering for the personal needs of its employees and their families, the Group also provided supporting services for their physical and psychological well-being, and expressed love and care to each of its employees through letter of condolences, consolation money, video teleconferences, home visits and other means. In summer this year, China faced huge pressure on flood control given the exceptionally critical condition of flooding along the Yangtze River. During the flood seasons, Wu Ling Power strengthened its management and control on flooding and established alert mechanism for typhoons, rainstorms and mudslides to closely monitor hazards arising from rainfall, flooding and geological conditions. By taking full advantages of its power system in terms of overall basin organization and dispatch management, it has effectively reduced risks relating to natural disasters and safeguarded the production safety of power plants in the river basins, thus has been effectively fulfilling its social responsibilities and achieving the win-win situation of both flood prevention and power generation at the same time. For the first half of 2020, no material accident in the aspects of employees, facilities and environmental protection occurred in the Group. During the period under review, all operating power plants over which the Group has operational control complied with the relevant PRC production safety regulations. No fines or charges were imposed on the Group due to violation of regulations. Human Resources The Group has put great emphasis on the establishment of the performance appraisal, rewarding and punishment mechanism for all employees. It determines the emoluments of its directors and employees based on their respective performance, working experience, duties of the position, and the remuneration system of the Company's parent companies as well as the prevailing market conditions. The Group has also implemented an incentive policy with performance-linked emoluments. As at 30 June 2020, the Group had a total of 10,337 (2019: 10,230) full-time employees. During the period under review, all business units over which the Group has operational control complied with the local labor laws. No fines or charges were imposed on the Group due to violation of regulations. Energy Saving The Group has always been placing a great emphasis on environmental protection from the perspective of sustainable corporate development, vigorously promoting energy saving and emission reduction, conscientiously fulfilling its social responsibilities and actively responding to global climate change. The net coal consumption rate of the Group was 302.05g/kWh, representing a slight increase of 0.58g/kWh as compared with the corresponding period last year. The net coal consumption rate remained at a relatively low level. Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 19 Management's Discussion and Analysis Emission Reduction In active response to the policy of "Action Plan of the Upgrade and Renovation of Energy Saving and Emission Reduction of Coal-fired Units (2014-2020) ( 煤電節能減排升級與改造行動計劃 (2014-2020年))" promulgated by the PRC government, the Group has strengthened the environmental control and rectification measures for its coal-fired power generating units. Currently, more than 90% of the operating coal-fired power generating units have met the standards of ultra-low-emission. For the first half of 2020, the operational ratio of desulphurization facilities for the coal-fired power generating units of the Group was 100% (2019: 100%), and the efficiency ratio of desulphurization was 99.29% (2019: 99.34%); the operational ratio of denitration facilities reached 100% (2019: 99.99%) and the efficiency ratio of denitration reached 88.70% (2019: 89.79%). During the period under review, the environmental protection indicators for coal-fired power generating units were as follows: the emission rate of sulphur dioxide (SO 2 ) at 0.090g/kWh, representing an increase of 0.022g/kWh as compared with the corresponding period last year;

) at 0.090g/kWh, representing an increase of 0.022g/kWh as compared with the corresponding period last year; the emission rate of nitrogen oxide (NO x ) at 0.156g/kWh, representing an increase of 0.035g/kWh as compared with the corresponding period last year; and

) at 0.156g/kWh, representing an increase of 0.035g/kWh as compared with the corresponding period last year; and the emission rate of flue gas and dusts at 0.009g/kWh, representing an increase of 0.002g/kWh as compared with the corresponding period last year. Three environmental protection indicators recorded an increase as compared to the corresponding period last year, which was mainly attributable to the higher average emission rate resulting from the commencement of commercial operation of two 660MW generating units that have not yet met the ultra-low emission standard. The Group has carried out technological research on the ultra-low emission upgrade for these two generating units and recommended optimization projects for all generating units in advance in order to improve the production efficiency. During the period under review, all the power plants over which the Group has operational control complied with the relevant PRC environmental protection regulations. No fines or charges were imposed on the Group due to violation of regulations. OUTLOOK FOR THE SECOND HALF OF 2020 According to the preliminary statistics of the National Bureau of Statistics, the national GDP declined by 1.6% year-on-year during the first half of the year. Under the adverse impact of the continuous epidemic spread overseas, the progress of globalization was seriously disrupted. Economic and trade frictions as well as other non- economic factors have affected the relationship between the United States and China and added a number of uncertainties to the development of the Chinese economy. With the lingering impacts of the pandemic in the second half of the year, the growth of the global economy will inevitably slow down with persisting downside risks. In China, according to the forecast of The China Electricity Council, the growth of power consumption will rebound significantly and the total national power consumption is expected to grow by approximately 6% in the second half of the year, representing a year-on-year growth of annual national power consumption of around 2% to 3%. 20 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Management's Discussion and Analysis The priorities of the Group for the second half of the year mainly include the following: Improving operation and management standards comprehensively - Firstly, the Group will continue to strenuously expand the electricity consumption channels by actively coordinating with power grid companies, all in a bid to improve structural power curtailment and realize the concept of "Every Watt Counts" by broadening the channels for cross-province outbound power transmission. Secondly, the Group will comprehensively improve the production management system of renewable energy by conducting research and analysis on the relevant policies, and participate in the bidding of quality grid parity projects and competitive-bidding projects in various regions. Thirdly, leveraging the opportunities arising from the entrusted management of overseas assets of the parent company, the Group will gather more experience in the management of overseas assets, based on which it will comprehensively enhance its multi-national operation capabilities and explore opportunities for business development overseas. Accelerating structural transformation and upgrade of the industry - The Group will remain committed to the development and transformation towards clean, integrated and smart energy. While focusing on its existing business operation, the Group will also make deployment for investment and development in the long run, strive to improve the industry layout and create synergy by optimizing the structure and highlighting its own strengths. More efforts will be made to develop zero-carbon green base, intensively explore integrated energy utilization of "coal-fired power, wind power and photovoltaic power energy storage" and accelerate the construction of the million kW photovoltaic power generation base. Increasing inputs for technological innovation - The Group will facilitate in-depth integration of energy technologies and information/internet technologies to combine technologies such as big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, mobile network and artificial intelligence. By integrating resources of upstream and downstream customers through internet platforms, the Group will effectively align the energy supply and demand and maintain interactive and balanced power supply and demand, thereby gradually establishing an integrated smart energy control and adjustment system and integrated big database of smart energy to promote the development of integrated smart energy platform. Deepening reform of systems and mechanisms - The Group will fully launch the requirements for the arrangement of "dual benchmark and dual incentive" for employees' performance appraisal by using the "Plan- Budget-Appraisal-Incentives" management system and mechanism to encourage all business units to achieve breakthroughs in their respective benchmarking areas and their own performance benchmarks. The use of such system will increase the positive incentives for and boost motivation and vitality of the business units, at the same time demonstrating the potential and efficiency of their operations. Continuing to duly fulfill corporate social responsibilities - Currently, the epidemic prevention and control measures have already gained phased achievements in China. However, there are still pressure from overseas imported cases and spread of virus in the local communities. The Group will continue to closely monitor the works in relation to epidemic prevention and control, normalize the prevention and control mechanisms and measures to constantly enhance the efficiency of its efforts in containing the epidemic spread, all in a bid to ensure physical and psychological well-being of its employees, stable workforce, and hence maintaining stable and sound production and operation standards on an ongoing basis. Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 21 Corporate Governance China Power believes that good corporate governance is an essential element in enhancing and safeguarding the interests of shareholders and other stakeholders, and is vital to the healthy and sustainable development of the Group. The Company commits to maintaining a high level of corporate governance by adopting and applying good corporate governance principles and practices. The Company has formed a standardized governance structure and has in place an effective risk management and internal control system. The Group's corporate governance has been fully disclosed in the "Corporate Governance Report" of the Company's annual report 2019. Save for the code provision of A.2.1 (as specified below), the Company has complied with all the provisions of Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report (the "CG Code") as set out in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020. Under the CG Code provision A.2.1, the role of both the chairman and chief executive should be separated and should not be performed by the same individual. Mr. Tian Jun served as both the Chairman of the Board and the President (being the chief executive) of the Company during the period under review. The Board considered that the balance of authority has adequately ensured by the composition of the Board which comprises high-calibre individuals, with whom two being non-executive Directors and three being independent non-executive Directors. Also, the Executive Committee under the Board consists of all the vice presidents of the Company who possess rich knowledge and experience in different professional fields to assist the President of the Company in making decisions about the daily business management and operations of the Group. The Board believed appropriate power checks and balances have been put in place to safeguard the interests of the Group and the Company's shareholders as a whole. CHANGES IN DIRECTORATE AND UPDATED DIRECTORS' INFORMATION Pursuant to Rule 13.51B(1) of the Listing Rules, the changes in directorate and updated information of the Directors that required to be disclosed since the date of the annual report 2019 until the date of this Report are as follows: Mr. Tian Jun ceased to hold the position as the President of the Company with effect from 28 July 2020; and

Mr. He Xi was appointed as an executive Director, the President of the Company and a member of the

Executive Committee with effect from 28 July 2020. Subsequent to the above changes, the Company has been in compliance with the CG Code provision of A.2.1 with regard to the separating the roles of chairman and chief executive. Mr. Tian Jun was appointed as the director of China Power International Holding Limited ("CPI Holding"), the controlling shareholder of the Company, while Mr. Guan Qihong and Mr. Wang Xianchun resigned as the directors of CPI Holding respectively with effect from 25 March 2020. Mr. Kwong Che Keung, Gordon retired as an independent non-executive director of Global Digital Creations Holdings Limited which is listed on the GEM Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") with effect from 22 May 2020. Mr. Kwong was appointed as an independent non- executive director of COSCO Shipping International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. which is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with effect from 9 July 2020. Save as disclosed above, there had been no other changes in the composition of the Board and the Board Committees as set out in the annual report 2019 during the reporting period and up to the date of this Report. 22 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Corporate Governance SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS The Company has adopted a set of Code of Conduct for Securities Transactions by the Directors (the "Code of Conduct"), the terms of which are no less than the requirements of Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules. Having made specific enquiries to each of the Directors, they all confirmed that they have fully complied with the Code of Conduct throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020. FINANCIAL REPORTING The Audit Committee has reviewed the accounting principles adopted by the Group and the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The Company has engaged Ernst & Young to perform a review on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020, and the "Independent Review Report" is set out on page 25. RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROL For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Company has strictly complied with the relevant provisions of the CG Code regarding the risk management and internal control. Our works done in this respect during the period, amongst others, included the following: Containing the epidemic spread as well as completing the annual audit on time successfully. In our best endeavor to complete the annual audit for the financial year 2019 amid the pandemic, the Company was at the forefront of setting up a "Remote Audit Expert Pool" in February in order to commence remote internal audit work. Regarding the audit center established in 2019, in view of strengthening the audit-related talent team, we have completed the internal recruitment of appropriate positions for the audit center. During the first half of the year, the audit center was put into official operation, the new audit information system has provided remote online access as scheduled, laying the foundation for the transformation and upgrade of internal audit and full audit coverage. Preventing and eliminating major risks in concerted efforts. In conjunction with the post-epidemic risk management, the Company organized and commenced its efforts in major risks prevention and elimination on monthly basis. We continued to persist in the concept of incorporating the risk management efforts into our corporate strategies and performance management. Major risks were analyzed in details with responsibilities assigned to individuals. Employees' awareness of personal responsibility was enhanced and risk prevention response measures were refined, thereby further consolidating the comprehensive risk management system that integrated hierarchical management and control with the "three lines of defence". Strengthening the post-evaluation works of project investment. In the first half of the year, the Company organized and carried out diagnosis of investments in new energy projects and launched its efforts in post- evaluation of investment in summary on projects which had completed construction and commenced operation during 2016 to 2019. We completed the collection and overall compilation of project information and the self- assessment of each business unit in terms of the project investments. At the same time, coupling with the closed- loop management on the risks involved with investment projects, those investment projects tabled on the investment decision meetings have been under monthly review and evaluation. Analysis and tracking were also conducted according to their comprehensive risk assessment reports and risk responses so as to strengthen the dynamic risk management on investment projects. Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 23 Corporate Governance Commencing to build the system for accountability relating to non-compliant operations and investments as a norm. In the first half of the year, the Company hosted online seminars on the accountability relating to non- compliant operations and investments. We systematically publicized and implemented the spirit of accountability for non-compliant operations and investments, and completed the tasks of soliciting accountability trails and related filing and reporting ledgers as scheduled. In addition, the Internal Audit Department also took appropriate measures to review and inspect quarterly the implementation of the Group's existing continuing connected transactions. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, each of the relevant companies of the Group had strictly monitored the agreed prices and terms of the various continuing connected transactions in the actual course of business operations and did not exceed the respective annual caps disclosed. INVESTOR RELATIONS The shareholders and investors are informed of the latest business performance and development of the Group by means of various communication channels, including the Company's website at www.chinapower.hk, the annual and interim reports, the quarterly announcement on the Group's electricity sold and other announcements on the Group's key business development. In the first half of 2020, the Group organized the results press conference right after the publication of its annual results 2019. Under the exceptional condition caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the results press conference was held online. At the same time, we also launched online roadshows to coordinate with the announcement of the annual results and promote the Company's established strategies and development prospects to the market. In addition, the Company participated in various investors' activities via teleconference and other online tools during the first half of the year. The investor relations team met and communicated with more than 40 personnel from investment institutions and maintained the activities of answering the telephone consultations from investors on a daily basis, which minimized the impact of the epidemic on the Company's investor relations work and maintained good communication. SHARE OPTION SCHEME At present, the Company has no share option scheme. DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SECURITIES As at 30 June 2020, none of the Directors or the chief executive of the Company had any interests or short positions in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong (the "SFO") which will be required, pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, to be entered in the register referred to therein or which will be required to be notified to the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code. SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS IN SECURITIES As at 30 June 2020, save as disclosed below, no person, not being a Director nor chief executive of the Company, had an interest or short position in the shares or underlying shares of the Company which should be recorded in the register kept under Section 336 of the SFO. 24 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Corporate Governance Number of shares in which Percentage of interested issued share other than capital of the under equity Company Long/short Name Capacity derivatives(4) % position SPIC International Finance Beneficial owner 392,275,453 4.00 Long (Hong Kong) Company

Limited ("SPIC Finance HK") China Power Development Beneficial owner 2,662,000,000 27.14 Long Limited ("CPDL") Seth Holdings Corporation Interest of a controlled 2,662,000,000 27.14 Long Limited ("Seth Holdings")(1) corporation CPI Holding(2) Interest of a controlled 2,662,000,000 27.14 Long corporation Beneficial owner 2,833,518,060 28.89 Long State Power Investment Interest of controlled 5,887,793,513 60.04 Long Corporation Limited corporations ("SPIC")(3) Notes: On 28 December 2017, CPDL had made an issue of non-voting convertible preferred shares to Seth Holdings pursuant to an agreement entered into between Seth Holdings, CPI Holding and CPDL. If those non-voting convertible preferred shares were fully converted into ordinary shares, Seth Holdings would hold approximately 33.48% of the voting rights in CPDL. As a result of the agreement, Seth Holdings became a beneficial owner of CPDL and therefore Seth Holdings is deemed to be interested in the shares of the Company owned by CPDL for the purposes of the SFO. CPI Holding is the beneficial owner of CPDL and therefore CPI Holding is deemed to be interested in the shares of the Company owned by CPDL for the purposes of the SFO. SPIC is the beneficial owner of CPI Holding and SPIC Finance HK, and therefore SPIC is deemed to be interested in the shares of the Company owned by CPI Holding and SPIC Finance HK for the purposes of the SFO. Save as disclosed above, SPIC, CPI Holding, Seth Holdings, CPDL and SPIC Finance HK do not have any interest in the equity derivatives of the Company. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE LISTED SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the listed securities of the Company during the six months ended 30 June 2020. PUBLIC FLOAT As at the date of this Report, based on public information available to the Company and to the best knowledge of the Directors, the Company has maintained sufficient public float, being no less than 25% of the Company's number of shares in issue as required under the Listing Rules. Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 25 Independent Review Report Ernst & Young 安永會計師事務所 Tel 電話: +852 2846 9888 22/F, CITIC Tower 香港中環添美道1號 Fax 傳真:+852 2868 4432 1 Tim Mei Avenue 中信大廈22樓 ey.com Central, Hong Kong To the board of directors of China Power International Development Limited (incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) INTRODUCTION We have reviewed the interim financial information set out on pages 26 to 72, which comprises the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of China Power International Development Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") as at 30 June 2020 and the related interim condensed consolidated income statement, statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and explanatory notes. The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited require the preparation of a report on interim financial information to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("HKAS 34") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with HKAS 34. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review. Our report is made solely to you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report. SCOPE OF REVIEW We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity issued by the HKICPA. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. CONCLUSION Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with HKAS 34. Ernst & Young Certified Public Accountants Hong Kong 27 August 2020 26 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Interim Condensed Consolidated Income Statement For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 3 13,055,829 13,843,958 Other income 4 101,301 177,872 Fuel costs (4,730,481) (5,477,394) Depreciation (2,558,427) (2,367,208) Staff costs (1,169,430) (1,135,567) Repairs and maintenance (318,828) (320,970) Consumables (130,868) (151,110) Other gains and losses, net 5 319,652 92,460 Other operating expenses 6 (781,944) (947,455) Operating profit 7 3,786,804 3,714,586 Finance income 8 116,520 68,854 Finance costs 8 (1,684,299) (1,543,906) Share of results of associates 147,951 125,335 Share of results of joint ventures 13,438 (1,683) Profit before taxation 2,380,414 2,363,186 Income tax expense 9 (464,708) (551,807) Profit for the period 1,915,706 1,811,379 Attributable to: Owners of the Company 1,172,986 976,735 Non-controlling interests 742,720 834,644 1,915,706 1,811,379 Earnings per share for profit attributable to owners of the Company (expressed in RMB per share) - Basic and diluted 10 0.12 0.10 The notes on pages 33 to 72 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 27 Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Profit for the period 1,915,706 1,811,379 Other comprehensive income/(expense): Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Fair value (loss)/gain on equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI"), net of tax 13 (221,841) 150,353 Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Fair value loss on debt instruments at FVTOCI, net of tax (1,481) (1,615) Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the period, net of tax (223,322) 148,738 Total comprehensive income for the period 1,692,384 1,960,117 Attributable to: Owners of the Company 955,113 1,129,440 Non-controlling interests 737,271 830,677 Total comprehensive income for the period 1,692,384 1,960,117 The notes on pages 33 to 72 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 27 28 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 30 June 2020 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 12 102,867,621 99,044,926 Right-of-use assets 12 6,026,391 6,685,104 Prepayments for construction of power plants 12 5,078,292 5,155,703 Goodwill 1,187,214 1,187,214 Other intangible assets 1,023,160 1,054,130 Interests in associates 3,010,794 2,780,410 Interests in joint ventures 1,084,212 550,774 Equity instruments at FVTOCI 13 3,088,305 3,362,808 Deferred income tax assets 762,946 719,142 Restricted deposits 1,803 11,800 Other non-current assets 14 8,178,946 6,758,646 132,309,684 127,310,657 Current assets Inventories 628,528 689,862 Accounts receivable 15 3,109,863 3,412,791 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 2,069,019 2,282,625 Amounts due from related parties 30 1,088,988 506,557 Tax recoverable 80,624 82,283 Debt instruments at FVTOCI 16 325,727 112,418 Restricted deposits 26,587 27,250 Cash and cash equivalents 2,049,235 1,238,290 9,378,571 8,352,076 Assets associated with a disposal group classified as held for sale 17 4,432,257 4,626,965 Total assets 146,120,512 140,289,698 EQUITY Capital and reserves attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 18 17,268,192 17,268,192 Reserves 19 12,732,101 13,051,883 30,000,293 30,320,075 Non-controlling interests 14,638,720 14,813,134 Total equity 44,639,013 45,133,209 28 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 29 Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 30 June 2020 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Deferred income 69,733 70,722 Bank borrowings 20 22,077,202 22,547,366 Borrowings from related parties 21 28,805,492 26,444,744 Other borrowings 22 4,000,000 4,000,000 Lease liabilities 23 3,456,149 3,740,809 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,686,489 1,743,183 Provisions for other long-term liabilities 24 1,893,669 1,074,477 61,988,734 59,621,301 Current liabilities Accounts and bills payables 25 1,299,306 874,076 Construction costs payable 6,082,035 6,172,925 Other payables and accrued charges 1,852,419 1,678,192 Amounts due to related parties 30 1,815,306 1,680,820 Bank borrowings 20 15,272,250 11,333,147 Borrowings from related parties 21 8,782,621 9,292,725 Other borrowings 22 535,000 528,000 Lease liabilities 23 529,899 681,477 Tax payable 375,009 195,600 36,543,845 32,436,962 Liabilities associated with a disposal group classified as held for sale 17 2,948,920 3,098,226 Total liabilities 101,481,499 95,156,489 Total equity and liabilities 146,120,512 140,289,698 Net current liabilities 25,681,937 22,556,147 Total assets less current liabilities 106,627,747 104,754,510 The notes on pages 33 to 72 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 29 30 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Attributable to owners of the Company Share Other Retained Non- capital reserves earnings controlling Total (Note 18) (Note 19) (Note 19) Sub-total interests equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 At 1 January 2020 (audited) 17,268,192 5,562,012 7,489,871 30,320,075 14,813,134 45,133,209 Profit for the period - - 1,172,986 1,172,986 742,720 1,915,706 Other comprehensive income/(expense): Fair value loss on equity instruments at FVTOCI, net of tax - (216,854) - (216,854) (4,987) (221,841) Fair value loss on debt instruments at FVTOCI, net of tax - (2,642) - (2,642) (759) (3,401) Release on derecognition of debt instruments at FVTOCI, net of tax - 1,623 - 1,623 297 1,920 Total comprehensive income for the period - (217,873) 1,172,986 955,113 737,271 1,692,384 Loss of control over subsidiaries (Note 29) - - - - (294,141) (294,141) Contributions from non-controlling interests - - - - 177,873 177,873 Acquisition of non-controlling interests (note) - - - - (76,793) (76,793) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - (718,624) (718,624) 2019 final dividend - - (1,274,895) (1,274,895) - (1,274,895) Total transactions recognized directly in equity - - (1,274,895) (1,274,895) (911,685) (2,186,580) At 30 June 2020 (unaudited) 17,268,192 5,344,139 7,387,962 30,000,293 14,638,720 44,639,013 Note: During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group acquired a non-controlling interest in Hunan Wuhua Hotel Co., Ltd. Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 31 Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Attributable to owners of the Company Share Other Retained Non- capital reserves earnings controlling Total (Note 18) (Note 19) (Note 19) Sub-total interests equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 At 1 January 2019 (audited) Profit for the period Other comprehensive income/(expense): Fair value gain/(loss) on equity instruments at FVTOCI, net of tax Fair value loss on debt instruments at FVTOCI, net of tax Release on derecognition of debt instruments at FVTOCI, net of tax Total comprehensive income for the period Acquisition of subsidiaries Contributions from non-controlling interests Disposal of interests in subsidiaries without loss of control (Note 19) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests 2018 final dividend Total transactions recognized directly in equity At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 17,268,192 5,254,065 7,427,661 29,949,918 12,899,114 42,849,032 - - 976,735 976,735 834,644 1,811,379 - 153,412 - 153,412 (3,059) 150,353 - (2,860) - (2,860) (1,404) (4,264) - 2,153 - 2,153 496 2,649 - 152,705 976,735 1,129,440 830,677 1,960,117 - - - - 257,641 257,641 - - - - 89,797 89,797 - 127,349 - 127,349 403,717 531,066 - - - - (371,407) (371,407) - - (1,078,757) (1,078,757) - (1,078,757) - 127,349 (1,078,757) (951,408) 379,748 (571,660) 17,268,192 5,534,119 7,325,639 30,127,950 14,109,539 44,237,489 The notes on pages 33 to 72 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 32 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations 32 5,567,782 5,030,405 Interest paid (1,772,289) (1,596,909) Income tax paid (205,983) (260,064) Net cash generated from operating activities 3,589,510 3,173,432 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment and prepayments for construction of power plants (6,543,627) (4,186,097) Payments for right-of-use assets (129,961) (61,407) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 69,761 8,595 Net cash outflow on disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash (10,735) - Net cash outflow on acquisitions of subsidiaries - (115,574) Investments in an associate (60,000) (10,000) Investments in a joint venture (27,646) - Repayment from related parties - 449,650 Advance to related parties - (184,000) Purchase of equity instruments at FVTOCI (4,511) - Asset-related government grants received 440 - Dividends received 227,356 262,816 Interest received 21,598 68,854 Increase in restricted deposits - (226) Decrease in restricted deposits 663 9,857 Net cash used in investing activities (6,456,662) (3,757,532) Cash flows from financing activities Drawdown of bank borrowings 11,781,999 7,575,604 Drawdown of other borrowings 510,000 3,000 Drawdown of borrowings from related parties 10,507,366 14,515,784 Contributions from non-controlling interests 177,873 89,797 Repayment of bank borrowings (8,110,753) (8,479,895) Repayment of borrowings from related parties (7,851,993) (9,261,188) Repayment of other borrowings (503,000) (1,000,000) Payments for leases liabilities (916,753) (1,607,456) Dividend paid (1,274,895) (1,079,241) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (633,764) (238,561) Proceeds from disposal of interests in subsidiaries without loss of control - 531,066 Net cash generated from financing activities 3,686,080 1,048,910 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 818,928 464,810 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,239,057 1,855,235 Exchange losses, net (2,375) (17,191) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period (note) 2,055,610 2,302,854 Note: As at 30 June 2020, cash and cash equivalents included cash and cash equivalents classified as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale of RMB6,375,000 (Note 17) (30 June 2019: RMB2,246,000). The notes on pages 33 to 72 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 33 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements BASIS OF PREPARATION The interim condensed consolidated financial statements of China Power International Development Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2020 have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"). These interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of the Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). The financial information relating to the year ended 31 December 2019 that is included in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance is as follows: The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

The Company's then auditor has reported on those financial statements. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis, details of which are set out in Note 27.1. They are presented in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB'000"), unless otherwise stated, and have been approved by the board of Directors (the "Board") on 27 August 2020. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have not been audited. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those applied in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the adoption of the following revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") for the first time in the current period. Application of new and amendments to HKFRSs Amendments to HKFRS 3 Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 Amendment to HKFRS 16 Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 Definition of a Business Interest Rate Benchmark Reform Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions (early adopted) Definition of Material 34 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) The nature and impact of the revised HKFRSs are described below: Amendments to HKFRS 3: Definition of a Business The amendment to HKFRS 3 clarifies that to be considered a business, an integrated set of activities and assets must include, at a minimum, an input and a substantive process that together significantly contribute to the ability to create output. Furthermore, it clarifies that a business can exist without including all of the inputs and processes needed to create outputs. These amendments had no impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group, but may impact future periods should the Group enter into any business combinations. Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7: Interest Rate Benchmark Reform The amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement provide a number of reliefs, which apply to all hedging relationships that are directly affected by interest rate benchmark reform. A hedging relationship is affected if the reform gives rise to uncertainties about the timing and or amount of benchmark-based cash flows of the hedged item or the hedging instrument. These amendments had no impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group as it does not have any interest rate hedge relationships. Amendment to HKFRS 16: Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions The amendment to HKFRS 16 provides relief to lessees from applying the HKFRS 16 guidance on lease modifications to rent concessions arising as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The amendment does not apply to lessors. As a practical expedient, a lessee may elect not to assess whether a Covid-19-related rent concession from a lessor is a lease modification. A lessee that makes this election accounts for any change in lease payments resulting from the such rent concession the same way it would account for the change under HKFRS 16, if the change were not a lease modification. The Group has early adopted and assessed the impact of this amendment and concluded that it did not have any material impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8: Definition of Material The amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 provide a new definition of material that states: "information is material if omitting, misstating or obscuring it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general purpose financial statements make on the basis of those financial statements, which provide financial information about a specific reporting entity." These amendments clarify that materiality will depend on the nature or magnitude of information, either individually or in combination with other information, in the context of the financial statements. A misstatement of information is material if it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions made by the primary users. The above amendments had no material impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group. Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 35 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION Revenue recognized during the period is as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Types of goods: Sales of electricity to regional and provincial power grid companies (note (a)) 13,018,686 13,828,543 Provision of power generation (note (b)) 37,143 15,415 13,055,829 13,843,958 Timing of revenue recognition: At a point in time 13,055,829 13,843,958 Notes: Pursuant to the power purchase agreements entered into between the Group and the respective regional and provincial power grid companies, the Group's sales of electricity were made to these power grid companies at the tariff rates agreed with the respective regional and provincial power grid companies as approved by the relevant government authorities in the PRC, and some of these tariff rates followed the market-oriented price mechanism. Provision of power generation represents incomes from the provision of power generation to other companies in the PRC which are calculated based on mutually agreed terms. Segment information The chief operating decision maker has been identified as the Executive Directors and certain senior management (collectively referred to as the "CODM") who make strategic decisions. The CODM reviews the internal reporting of the Company and its subsidiaries in order to assess performance and allocate resources. Management has determined the operating segments based on these reports. The CODM assesses the performance of the operating segments based on a measure of profit/loss before taxation, excluding dividends from equity instruments at FVTOCI. Other information provided to the CODM is measured in a manner consistent with that in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Segment assets exclude equity instruments at FVTOCI, deferred income tax assets and corporate assets, which are managed on a centralized basis. Segment liabilities exclude deferred income tax liabilities, tax payable and corporate liabilities, which are managed on a centralized basis. 36 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Segment information (Continued) Six months ended 30 June 2020 (unaudited) Wind Photovoltaic Coal-fired Hydropower power power Segment electricity electricity electricity electricity total Unallocated Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Segment revenue Sales of electricity 7,827,768 2,995,129 1,008,735 1,187,054 13,018,686 - 13,018,686 Provision of power generation 32,132 - - 5,011 37,143 - 37,143 7,859,900 2,995,129 1,008,735 1,192,065 13,055,829 - 13,055,829 Segment results 1,013,094 1,717,786 637,590 631,943 4,000,413 - 4,000,413 Unallocated income - - - - - 85,657 85,657 Unallocated expenses - - - - - (299,266) (299,266) Operating profit/(loss) 1,013,094 1,717,786 637,590 631,943 4,000,413 (213,609) 3,786,804 Finance income 3,322 19,346 12,168 78,205 113,041 3,479 116,520 Finance costs (606,745) (452,860) (185,822) (361,760) (1,607,187) (77,112) (1,684,299) Share of results of associates 108,946 - - 10,014 118,960 28,991 147,951 Share of results of joint ventures 17,151 - - (5) 17,146 (3,708) 13,438 Profit/(loss) before taxation 535,768 1,284,272 463,936 358,397 2,642,373 (261,959) 2,380,414 Income tax expense (178,647) (225,492) (21,536) (19,002) (444,677) (20,031) (464,708) Profit/(loss) for the period 357,121 1,058,780 442,400 339,395 2,197,696 (281,990) 1,915,706 Other segment information Capital expenditure - Property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and prepayments for construction of power plants 2,042,555 183,619 3,379,251 2,430,985 8,036,410 183,389 8,219,799 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 930,717 733,728 339,098 354,139 2,357,682 16,146 2,373,828 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 58,558 26,763 5,855 73,872 165,048 19,551 184,599 Amortization of other intangible assets - - - 30,970 30,970 - 30,970 (Gain)/loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net (7,361) (46) 5,334 (10,344) (12,417) (9) (12,426) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries (pre-tax) (Note 29) - (715) (32,017) - (32,732) - (32,732) Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 37 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Segment information (Continued) As at 30 June 2020 (unaudited) Wind Photovoltaic Coal-fired Hydropower power power Segment electricity electricity electricity electricity total Unallocated Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Segment assets Other segment assets Assets associated with disposal group classified as held for sale Goodwill

Interests in associates Interests in joint ventures Equity instruments at FVTOCI Deferred income tax assets Other unallocated assets Total assets per interim condensed consolidated statement of

financial position Segment liabilities Other segment liabilities Liabilities associated with disposal group classified as held for sale Borrowings 40,333,677 38,082,748 24,948,394 26,194,634 129,559,453 - 129,559,453 4,432,257 - - - 4,432,257 - 4,432,257 67,712 872,865 - 246,637 1,187,214 - 1,187,214 2,160,733 12,000 190,120 158,510 2,521,363 489,431 3,010,794 427,242 - - 55,472 482,714 601,498 1,084,212 47,421,621 38,967,613 25,138,514 26,655,253 138,183,001 1,090,929 139,273,930 - - - - - 3,088,305 3,088,305 - - - - - 762,946 762,946 - - - - - 2,995,331 2,995,331 47,421,621 38,967,613 25,138,514 26,655,253 138,183,001 7,937,511 146,120,512 (5,845,917) (3,560,006) (3,064,204) (4,069,474) (16,539,601) - (16,539,601) (2,948,920) - - - (2,948,920) - (2,948,920) (24,920,142) (25,340,771) (12,318,065) (10,488,136) (73,067,114) (6,405,451) (79,472,565) (33,714,979) (28,900,777) (15,382,269) (14,557,610) (92,555,635) (6,405,451) (98,961,086) Deferred income tax liabilities - - - - - (1,686,489) (1,686,489) Tax payable - - - - - (375,009) (375,009) Other unallocated liabilities - - - - - (458,915) (458,915) Total liabilities per interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position (33,714,979) (28,900,777) (15,382,269) (14,557,610) (92,555,635) (8,925,864) (101,481,499) 38 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Segment information (Continued) Six months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited) Wind Photovoltaic Coal-fired Hydropower power power Segment electricity electricity electricity electricity total Unallocated Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Segment revenue Sales of electricity 8,470,163 3,675,395 763,026 919,959 13,828,543 - 13,828,543 Provision of power generation 11,663 - - 3,752 15,415 - 15,415 8,481,826 3,675,395 763,026 923,711 13,843,958 - 13,843,958 Segment results 739,102 2,156,320 400,836 506,206 3,802,464 - 3,802,464 Unallocated income - - - - - 154,793 154,793 Unallocated expenses - - - - - (242,671) (242,671) Operating profit/(loss) 739,102 2,156,320 400,836 506,206 3,802,464 (87,878) 3,714,586 Finance income 6,904 7,104 9,908 28,888 52,804 16,050 68,854 Finance costs (579,370) (496,767) (141,855) (253,514) (1,471,506) (72,400) (1,543,906) Share of results of associates 94,968 - - 7,882 102,850 22,485 125,335 Share of results of joint ventures (2,553) - - (122) (2,675) 992 (1,683) Profit/(loss) before taxation 259,051 1,666,657 268,889 289,340 2,483,937 (120,751) 2,363,186 Income tax (expense)/credit (171,027) (368,796) (5,735) 1,504 (544,054) (7,753) (551,807) Profit/(loss) for the period 88,024 1,297,861 263,154 290,844 1,939,883 (128,504) 1,811,379 Other segment information Capital expenditure - Property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and prepayments for construction of power plants 2,776,051 111,863 1,550,314 698,514 5,136,742 56,405 5,193,147 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 914,954 736,121 261,445 275,729 2,188,249 8,716 2,196,965 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 71,305 3,242 16,138 65,303 155,988 14,255 170,243 Amortization of other intangible assets - - - 22,679 22,679 - 22,679 (Gain)/loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net (9,740) 1,398 - - (8,342) (4) (8,346) (Reversal)/impairment of other receivables (5,016) 7,696 1,550 196 4,426 21,846 26,272 Impairment of property, plant and equipment - - 13,676 - 13,676 - 13,676 Impairment of assets classified as held for sale - 80,920 - - 80,920 - 80,920 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 39 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Segment information (Continued) As at 31 December 2019 (audited) Wind Photovoltaic Coal-fired Hydropower power power Segment electricity electricity electricity electricity total Unallocated Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Segment assets Other segment assets Assets associated with disposal group classified as held for sale Goodwill

Interests in associates Interests in joint ventures Equity instruments at FVTOCI Deferred income tax assets Other unallocated assets Total assets per interim condensed consolidated statement of

financial position Segment liabilities Other segment liabilities Liabilities associated with disposal group classified as held for sale Borrowings Deferred income tax liabilities Tax payable Other unallocated liabilities Total liabilities per interim condensed consolidated statement of

financial position 39,779,154 38,663,618 23,527,396 23,100,487 125,070,655 - 125,070,655 4,626,965 - - - 4,626,965 - 4,626,965 67,712 872,865 - 246,637 1,187,214 - 1,187,214 2,194,187 12,000 - 137,012 2,343,199 437,211 2,780,410 410,092 - - 55,477 465,569 85,205 550,774 47,078,110 39,548,483 23,527,396 23,539,613 133,693,602 522,416 134,216,018 - - - - - 3,362,808 3,362,808 - - - - - 719,142 719,142 - - - - - 1,991,730 1,991,730 47,078,110 39,548,483 23,527,396 23,539,613 133,693,602 6,596,096 140,289,698 (4,718,299) (3,426,553) (3,213,380) (4,014,102) (15,372,334) - (15,372,334) (3,098,226) - - - (3,098,226) - (3,098,226) (24,259,123) (24,588,153) (10,273,821) (9,643,166) (68,764,263) (5,381,719) (74,145,982) (32,075,648) (28,014,706) (13,487,201) (13,657,268) (87,234,823) (5,381,719) (92,616,542) - - - - - (1,743,183) (1,743,183) - - - - - (195,600) (195,600) - - - - - (601,164) (601,164) (32,075,648) (28,014,706) (13,487,201) (13,657,268) (87,234,823) (7,921,666) (95,156,489) 40 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 4. OTHER INCOME Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Rental income 2,308 1,697 Hotel operations income 3,655 10,739 Income from provision of repairs and maintenance services 26,143 30,507 Dividend income 47,228 119,885 Income from provision of IT and other services 21,967 15,044 101,301 177,872 5. OTHER GAINS AND LOSSES, NET Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Amortization of deferred income 2,716 2,563 Government subsidies 21,072 4,033 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 12,426 8,346 Sales of unused power production quota 80,684 96,588 Profits on sales of heat, trading of coal, coal by-products, spare parts and others 128,584 69,971 Impairment of property, plant and equipment - (13,676) Impairment of assets classified as held for sale - (80,920) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries (pre-tax) (Note 29) 32,732 - Others 41,438 5,555 319,652 92,460 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 41 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 6. OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Amortization of other intangible assets Research and development expenses Lease expenses Impairment of other receivables Reservoir maintenance and usage fees Administrative and selling related expenses Taxes and surcharges Power and heat generation costs Others Six months ended 30 June 20202019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) 30,970 22,679 4,247 6,699 4,757 15,322 26,272

42,264 47,949 195,932 236,930 164,434 178,414 228,697 259,381 110,643 153,809 781,944 947,455 7. OPERATING PROFIT Operating profit is stated after charging the following: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Amortization of other intangible assets 30,970 22,679 Depreciation: - Owned property, plant and equipment 2,373,828 2,196,965 - Right-of-use assets 184,599 170,243 Operating lease rental expenses: - Equipment 1,213 946 - Leasehold land and buildings 3,544 14,376 Key management personnel compensations (Note 30(e)) 8,057 8,733 Impairment of other receivables - 26,272 42 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 8. FINANCE INCOME AND FINANCE COSTS Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Finance income Interest income from bank deposits 3,038 3,901 Interest income from related parties (Note 30(a)) 18,560 16,577 Interest income on discounting effect of clean energy power price premium receivable (Note 15(b)) 94,922 48,376 116,520 68,854 Finance costs Interest expense on - Bank borrowings 831,253 727,786 - Long-term borrowings from related parties (Note 30(b)) 724,797 580,029 - Short-term borrowings from related parties (Note 30(b)) 95,340 82,139 - Long-term other borrowings 78,920 55,785 - Short-term other borrowings 9,101 607 - Amounts due to related parties (Note 30(b)) 10,134 43,376 - Lease liabilities 149,743 173,423 - Provisions for other long-term liabilities (Note 24) 51,960 44,696 1,951,248 1,707,841 Less: amounts capitalized (311,697) (197,230) 1,639,551 1,510,611 Exchange losses, net 44,748 33,295 1,684,299 1,543,906 The weighted average interest rate on capitalized borrowings is approximately 4.24% (2019: 4.48%) per annum. Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 43 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 9. INCOME TAX EXPENSE No Hong Kong profits tax has been provided for as the Group did not have any estimated assessable profits arising in Hong Kong for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (2019: Nil). The provision for PRC enterprise income tax is calculated based on the statutory tax rate of 25% (2019: 25%) on the estimated assessable profits for the six months ended 30 June 2020 except that certain subsidiaries were either exempted from PRC enterprise income tax or entitled to the preferential tax rates of 7.5%, 10%, 12.5% or 15% (2019: 7.5%, 10%, 12.5% or 15%). The amount of income tax recognized represents: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) PRC enterprise income tax Charge for the period 399,100 504,787 (Over provision)/under provision in prior years (5,220) 10,994 393,880 515,781 Deferred income tax Charged for the period 70,828 36,026 464,708 551,807 Share of income tax charge attributable to associates and joint ventures for the six months ended 30 June 2020 of RMB48,295,000 (2019: RMB44,014,000) and RMB4,782,000 (2019: RMB2,326,000) respectively were included in the Group's share of results of associates/joint ventures for the current period. 44 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 10. EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period. Six months ended 30 June 20202019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Profit attributable to owners of the Company (RMB'000) 1,172,986 976,735 Weighted average number of shares in issue (shares in thousands) 9,806,886 9,806,886 Basic and diluted earnings per share (RMB) (note) 0.12 0.10 Note: The Group had no dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019. 11. DIVIDEND During the six months ended 30 June 2020, a final dividend of RMB0.130 (equivalent to HK$0.1426) per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2019 (2019: final dividend of RMB0.110 (equivalent to HK$0.1292) per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2018) was declared and paid to the owners of the Company. The Board has resolved not to distribute any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (2019: Nil). 12. CAPITAL EXPENDITURE During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the capital expenditure of the Group, which includes acquisition of property, plant and equipment, prepayments for construction of power plants and recognition of right-of- use assets, amounted to RMB8,219,799,000 (2019: RMB5,193,147,000) in total. The Group acquired property, plant and equipment and made prepayments for construction of power plants which in aggregate amounted to RMB7,813,416,000 (2019: RMB4,769,000,000). During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group entered into new lease agreements for leasehold land and building from 2 to 29 years and certain equipment ranged from 5 to 11 years. The Group is required to make fixed payments. On lease commencement, the Group recognized right-of-use assets of RMB406,383,000 (2019: RMB424,147,000) and lease liabilities of RMB331,824,000 (2019: RMB362,740,000). As at 30 June 2020, certain property, plant and equipment of the Group with carrying amounts of RMB472,479,000 (31 December 2019: RMB392,981,000) were pledged as security for certain long-term borrowings from related parties of the Group (Note 21(c)). Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 45 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 13. EQUITY INSTRUMENTS AT FVTOCI 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Unlisted equity investments in the PRC 399,943 438,306 Listed equity securities in the PRC - Shanghai Electric Power Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Power") 2,688,362 2,924,502 3,088,305 3,362,808 The fair value loss on equity instruments at FVTOCI for the six months ended 30 June 2020 of RMB221,841,000 (2019: gain of RMB150,353,000) (net of tax) was recognized in the interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income. 14. OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Deductible value-added tax and other taxes 2,558,680 2,588,910 Accounts receivable (Note 15) 5,450,130 3,996,742 Amounts due from related parties (Note 30(c)) 100,000 100,000 Others 70,136 72,994 8,178,946 6,758,646 46 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 15. ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE Accounts receivable from regional and provincial power grid companies (notes (a) and (b)) Accounts receivable from other companies (note (a)) Notes receivable (note (c)) Analyzed for reporting purpose as: - Non-current (included in other non-current assets (Note 14)) (note (b)) - Current Notes: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) 8,468,770 7,378,774 39,163 16,866 8,507,933 7,395,640 52,060 13,893 8,559,993 7,409,533 5,450,130 3,996,742 3,109,863 3,412,791 8,559,993 7,409,533 The analysis below includes those accounts receivable classified as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale of RMB142,779,000 (31 December 2019: RMB152,005,000) (Note 17). The ageing analysis of the accounts receivable presented based on invoice date is as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Unbilled 5,450,674 4,419,540 1 to 3 months 3,200,038 3,128,105 8,650,712 7,547,645 An impairment analysis is performed at each reporting date using a provision matrix to measure expected credit losses. Generally, accounts receivables are written off if the recovery of the amount is considered to be remote. As at 30 June 2020, no significant credit loss is recognized. Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 47 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 15. ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE (Continued) Notes: (Continued) As at 30 June 2020, accounts receivable from regional and provincial power grid companies included clean energy power price premium receivable of RMB5,450,674,000 (31 December 2019: RMB4,419,540,000), which was unbilled. Among the unbilled receivables, RMB4,709,901,000 (31 December 2019: RMB3,996,742,000) were related to revenue from the Group's wind and photovoltaic power projects which were not in the Subsidy Catalogue or the Subsidy List (as defined below) and were stated after discounting.

The clean energy power price premium, which is a component of the government-approvedon-grid tariff for wind and photovoltaic power generation, is recognized as revenue from sales of electricity in the interim condensed consolidated income statement of the Group for its wind and photovoltaic power projects.

The financial resource for the clean energy power price premium is the national renewable energy fund that accumulated through a special levy on the consumption of electricity. Pursuant to Caijian [2012] No. 102 Notice on the Interim Measures for Administration of Subsidy Funds for Tariff Premium of Renewable Energy ( 可再生能源電 價附加補助資金管理暫行辦法 ) jointly issued by the Ministry of Finance (the "MOF"), the National Development and Reform Commission (the "NDRC") and the National Energy Administration (the "NEA") in March 2012, the standardized application and approval procedures on a project by project basis for the settlement of the tariff premium came into force since 2012, and such applications are accepted and approved batch by batch jointly by the MOF, the NDRC and the NEA at intervals in form of announcing renewable energy subsidy catalogues (the "Subsidy Catalogue"). In February 2020, the MOF, the NDRC and the NEA jointly issued new guidelines and notices, i.e., Caijian [2020] No. 4 Guidelines on the Stable Development of Non-Water Renewable Energy Generation ( 關於促進非水可再生能 源發電健康發展的若干意見) and Caijian [2020] No. 5 Measures for Administration of Subsidy Funds for Tariff Premium of Renewable Energy ( 可再生能源電價附加資金管理辦法) (collectively referred to the"New Guidelines"). Pursuant to the New Guidelines, the quota of new subsidies are decided based on the scale of subsidy funds, there will not be any new Subsidy Catalogue to be published for tariff premium and as an alternative, grid companies will publish lists of renewable energy projects qualified for tariff premium (the "Subsidy List") periodically after the renewable energy generators have gone through certain approval and information publicity process. Based on the above and their past experience, the Directors estimated that there are no foreseeable obstacles that would lead to the application not being approved before entering into either the Subsidy Catalogue or the Subsidy List. It is expected that the Group's wind and photovoltaic power projects will be listed as qualified projects for tariff premium after 30 June 2021 (31 December 2019: obtained after 31 December 2020) and the corresponding premium receivables are estimated to be recovered after twelve months from the reporting date. Therefore, the Directors considered the renewable energy electricity sales contract for projects before entering into the Subsidy Catalogue or the Subsidy List contains a significant financing component. During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the respective clean energy power price premium was adjusted for this financing component based on an effective interest rate of 4.75% (2019: 4.75%) per annum. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group's revenue was adjusted by RMB164,284,000 (2019: RMB192,455,000) and interest income amounting to RMB94,922,000 (2019: RMB48,376,000) (Note 8) was recognized. As at 30 June 2020, notes receivable were bank acceptance notes issued by third parties and were normally with maturity period within 360 days (31 December 2019: 360 days). As at 30 June 2020, certain bank borrowings, borrowings from related parties (including SPIC Financial Company Limited ("SPIC Financial"), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited ("ICBC") and Agricultural Bank of China Limited ("ABC")), and certain lease liabilities (Notes 20(d), 21(b), 21(c), 21(h) and 23) were secured by the rights on accounts receivable of certain subsidiaries. The accounts receivable pledged under these debts as at 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB4,088,423,000 (31 December 2019: RMB3,760,170,000). The fair values of the accounts and notes receivables approximate their carrying amounts as the impact of discounting is not significant. All accounts and notes receivables are denominated in RMB. 48 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 16. DEBT INSTRUMENTS AT FVTOCI The balance as at 31 December 2019 and below analysis include debt instruments at FVTOCI classified as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale of RMB73,018,000 (Note 17). As at 30 June 2020, debt instruments at FVTOCI represented certain notes receivable issued by third parties and were normally with maturity period within 360 days (31 December 2019: 360 days). For the six months ended 30 June 2020, notes receivable discounted and endorsed to banks and suppliers of RMB159,354,000 and RMB495,724,000 (2019: RMB64,710,000 and RMB411,196,000) respectively were derecognized by the Group. 17. ASSETS AND LIABILITIES ASSOCIATED WITH A DISPOSAL GROUP CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE During the year ended 31 December 2018, Shanxi Shentou Power Generating Company Limited, a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into a joint venture agreement to form Sujin Energy Holding Company Limited ("Sujin Energy"), an associate of the Group, in Shanxi Province of the PRC. And the Company would use its 80% equity interest in China Power Shentou Power Generating Company Limited ("CP Shentou") as part of the capital contribution to Sujin Energy. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the works in relation to the epidemic prevention and control have been going on throughout the country. As at 30 June 2020, the above-mentioned capital contribution has not been completed. As the Group has committed to the disposal of CP Shentou and the transaction is highly probable to complete within one year, the assets and liabilities attributable to CP Shentou were continued to be classified as a disposal group held for sale, which was separately presented in the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position. The operation of CP Shentou was included in the Group's "Coal-fired electricity" segment for segment reporting. Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 49 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 17. ASSETS AND LIABILITIES ASSOCIATED WITH A DISPOSAL GROUP CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE (Continued) Major assets and liabilities of CP Shentou as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 are as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Property, plant and equipment 4,140,156 4,136,331 Right-of-use assets 149,663 149,730 Prepayments for construction of power plants 60 - Equity instruments at FVTOCI - unlisted equity investments in PRC 17,479 17,479 Deferred income tax assets - 96,884 Inventories 30,504 - Accounts receivable (Note 15) 142,779 152,005 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 5,432 33,986 Amounts due from related parties (Note 30) 25,330 21,598 Debt instruments at FVTOCI (Note 16) - 73,018 Cash and cash equivalents 6,375 767 Other assets - 30,688 Impairment of assets classified as held for sale (85,521) (85,521) Total assets associated with a disposal group classified as held for sale 4,432,257 4,626,965 Deferred income 20,860 21,560 Long-term bank borrowings (Note 20) (note) 812,960 1,009,075 Long-term borrowings from State Power Investment Corporation Limited ("SPIC") (Note 21(a)) (note) 900,000 700,000 Long-term borrowings from ABC (Note 21(c)) (note) 291,000 292,000 Accounts payables (Note 25) 108,782 110,283 Construction costs payable 66,998 79,924 Other payables and accrued charges 135,585 64,804 Amounts due to related parties (Note 30) 27,735 35,580 Short-term bank borrowings (Note 20) 285,000 285,000 Short-term borrowings from SPIC (Note 21(e)) - 200,000 Short-term borrowings from ABC (Note 21(h)) 300,000 300,000 Total liabilities associated with a disposal group classified as held for sale 2,948,920 3,098,226 Note: As at 30 June 2020, the current portion of long-term bank borrowings, long-term borrowings from SPIC and long-term borrowings from ABC amounted to RMB244,023,000, RMB700,000,000 and RMB291,000,000 (31 December 2019: RMB470,640,000, RMB100,000,000 and RMB292,000,000) respectively. 18. SHARE CAPITAL The total number of shares of the Company amounted to 9,806,886,321. There are no movements in the number of shares of the Company from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020. 50 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 19. RESERVES Other Merger Capital FVTOCI Statutory reserves Retained reserve reserve reserve reserves Others sub-total earnings Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 At 1 January 2020 (audited) Profit for the period Fair value loss on equity instruments at FVTOCI, net of tax Fair value loss on debt instruments at FVTOCI, net of tax Release on derecognition of debt instruments at FVTOCI, net of tax 2019 final dividend

At 30 June 2020 (unaudited) At 1 January 2019 (audited) Profit for the period Fair value gain on equity instruments at FVTOCI, net of tax Fair value loss on debt instruments at FVTOCI, net of tax Release on derecognition of debt instruments at FVTOCI, net of tax Disposal of interests in subsidiaries

without loss of control (note) 2018 final dividend

At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 306,548 2,406,069 1,150,111 1,309,998 389,286 5,562,012 7,489,871 13,051,883 - - - - - - 1,172,986 1,172,986 - - (216,854) - - (216,854) - (216,854) - - (2,642) - - (2,642) - (2,642) - - 1,623 - - 1,623 - 1,623 - - - - - - (1,274,895) (1,274,895) 306,548 2,406,069 932,238 1,309,998 389,286 5,344,139 7,387,962 12,732,101 306,548 2,406,069 1,112,876 1,166,584 261,988 5,254,065 7,427,661 12,681,726 - - - - - - 976,735 976,735 - - 153,412 - - 153,412 - 153,412 - - (2,860) - - (2,860) - (2,860) - - 2,153 - - 2,153 - 2,153 - - - - 127,349 127,349 - 127,349 - - - - - - (1,078,757) (1,078,757) 306,548 2,406,069 1,265,581 1,166,584 389,337 5,534,119 7,325,639 12,859,758 Note: Disposal of interests in subsidiaries without loss of control In April 2019, the Company disposed of 40% and 15% of interests in Anhui Huainan Pingwei Electric Power Company Limited ("Pingwei I") and Huainan Pingwei No.2 Electric Power Generating Company Limited ("Pingwei II") for considerations of RMB342,974,000 and RMB188,092,000 respectively to Huainan Mining Industry (Group) Company Limited, which is a related party transaction entered by the Group. As a result, the Group recognized an increase in non- controlling interests of RMB403,717,000 and an increase in equity attributable to owners of the Company of RMB127,349,000. The effect of above-mentioned changes in the ownership interests in Pingwei I and Pingwei II on the equity attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is summarized as follows: Pingwei I Pingwei II Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Consideration received from non-controlling shareholders 342,974 188,092 531,066 Less: Carrying amount of net assets disposed of (252,148) (151,569) (403,717) 90,826 36,523 127,349 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 51 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 20. BANK BORROWINGS Bank borrowings are analyzed as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Non-current Long-term bank borrowings - Secured (note (d)) 9,243,713 10,777,320 - Unsecured (note (e)) 18,229,070 15,597,216 27,472,783 26,374,536 Less: Current portion of long-term bank borrowings (5,395,581) (3,827,170) 22,077,202 22,547,366 Current Short-term bank borrowings - unsecured 9,876,669 7,505,977 Current portion of long-term bank borrowings 5,395,581 3,827,170 15,272,250 11,333,147 37,349,452 33,880,513 Notes: The analysis below includes those bank borrowings classified as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale of RMB1,097,960,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,294,075,000) (Note 17). The carrying amounts of the Group's bank borrowings are denominated in the following currencies: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) RMB 34,972,077 31,802,815 United States Dollars ("USD") 3,102,595 2,989,555 Japanese Yen ("JPY") 372,740 382,218 38,447,412 35,174,588 52 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 20. BANK BORROWINGS (Continued) Notes: (Continued) The repayment terms of the long-term bank borrowings are analyzed as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Within one year 5,639,604 4,297,810 Between one and two years 5,043,522 8,413,066 Between two and five years 5,809,436 6,411,291 Over five years 11,793,181 8,261,444 28,285,743 27,383,611 The weighted average effective interest rates of the Group's bank borrowings are as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Short-term bank borrowings 3.87% 4.13% Long-term bank borrowings (including the current portion of long-term bank borrowings) 4.34% 4.36% As at 30 June 2020, the bank borrowings of the Group are secured as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Secured against the rights on accounts receivable of certain subsidiaries 9,557,153 11,122,075 As at 30 June 2020, bank borrowings amounting to RMB344,162,000 (31 December 2019: RMB353,621,000) were guaranteed by Hunan Provincial Finance Bureau. Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 53 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 21. BORROWINGS FROM RELATED PARTIES 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Non-current Long-term borrowings from SPIC (note (a)) 5,280,000 5,380,000 Long-term borrowings from SPIC Financial (note (b)) 3,305,000 3,328,000 Long-term borrowings from ICBC and ABC (note (c)) 23,854,458 21,615,279 Long-term borrowings from other related parties (note (d)) 295,000 50,000 32,734,458 30,373,279 Less: Current portion of long-term borrowings from SPIC (810,000) (1,180,000) Less: Current portion of long-term borrowings from SPIC Financial (1,272,000) (796,800) Less: Current portion of long-term borrowings from ICBC and ABC (1,796,966) (1,951,735) Less: Current portion of long-term borrowing from other related party (50,000) - 28,805,492 26,444,744 Current Short-term borrowings from SPIC (note (e)) 1,000,000 1,100,000 Short-term borrowings from China Power International Holding Limited ("CPI Holding") (note (f)) 450,000 550,000 Short-term borrowings from SPIC Financial (note (g)) 525,000 550,000 Short-term borrowings from ICBC and ABC (note (h)) 2,280,042 2,654,794 Short-term borrowings from other related party (note (i)) 598,613 509,396 Current portion of long-term borrowings from SPIC (note (a)) 810,000 1,180,000 Current portion of long-term borrowings from SPIC Financial (note (b)) 1,272,000 796,800 Current portion of long-term borrowings from ICBC and ABC (note (c)) 1,796,966 1,951,735 Current portion of long-term borrowing from other related party (note (d)) 50,000 - 8,782,621 9,292,725 37,588,113 35,737,469 54 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 21. BORROWINGS FROM RELATED PARTIES (Continued) Notes: The analysis below includes those borrowings from related parties classified as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale of RMB1,491,000,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,492,000,000) (Note 17). The long-term borrowings from SPIC are unsecured, interest bearing from 3.37% to 5.15% (31 December 2019: 2.94% to 5.15%) per annum and are wholly repayable within five years. The repayment terms of these borrowings are analyzed as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Within one year 1,510,000 1,280,000 Between one and two years 4,200,000 550,000 Between two and five years 470,000 4,250,000 6,180,000 6,080,000 The long-term borrowings from SPIC Financial of RMB7,000,000 (31 December 2019: RMB7,000,000) is secured against the rights on accounts receivable of a subsidiary (Note 15(d)), interest bearing at 4.41% (31 December 2019: 4.41%) per annum. The remaining balances are unsecured and interest bearing from 4.27% to 4.99% (31 December 2019: 4.28% to 5.23%) per annum.

The repayment terms of these borrowings are analyzed as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Within one year 1,272,000 796,800 Between one and two years 1,095,000 1,060,800 Between two and five years 495,000 802,400 Over five years 443,000 668,000 3,305,000 3,328,000 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 55 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 21. BORROWINGS FROM RELATED PARTIES (Continued) Notes: (Continued) The long-term borrowings from ICBC and ABC include balance of RMB7,046,798,000 (31 December 2019: RMB7,618,642,000) which is secured against the rights on accounts receivable of certain subsidiaries (Note 15(d)), interest bearing from 4.41% to 4.90% (31 December 2019: 4.41% to 4.90%) per annum, balance of RMB209,450,000 (31 December 2019: RMB216,400,000) which is guaranteed by a non-controlling shareholder, interest bearing from

4.66% to 5.15% (31 December 2019: 4.90%) per annum and balance of RMB185,120,000 (31 December 2019:

RMB196,820,000) which is secured against property, plant and equipment (31 December 2019: property, plant and

equipment) of certain subsidiaries (Note 12), interest bearing from 4.41% to 4.90% (31 December 2019: 4.41% to 4.90%) per annum. The remaining balances are unsecured and interest bearing from 3.29% to 5.15% (31 December 2019: 4.28% to 4.90%) per annum.

The repayment terms of these borrowings are analyzed as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Within one year 2,087,966 2,243,735 Between one and two years 3,389,655 2,037,325 Between two and five years 6,243,938 5,568,351 Over five years 12,423,899 12,057,868 24,145,458 21,907,279 The long-term borrowing from other related parties as at 30 June 2020 are unsecured, interest bearing at 4.75% per annum and repayable within two years. The short-term borrowings from SPIC as at 30 June 2020 are unsecured, interest bearing from 1.64% to 2.20% (31 December 2019: 2.20%) per annum and repayable within one year. The short-term borrowings from CPI Holding as at 30 June 2020 are unsecured, interest bearing at 3.92% (31 December 2019: 3.92%) per annum and repayable within one year. The short-term borrowings from SPIC Financial as at 30 June 2020 are unsecured, interest bearing from 3.92% to 5.28% (31 December 2019: 3.92% to 4.34%) per annum and repayable within one year. As at 30 June 2020, except for RMB50,000,000 (31 December 2019: Nil) which are secured against the rights on

accounts receivable of certain subsidiaries (Note 15(d)) and interest bearing at 4.75% (31 December 2019: Nil) per annum, the remaining balance of short-term borrowings from ICBC and ABC are unsecured, interest bearing from 3.35% to 4.90% (31 December 2019: 3.91% to 5.50%) per annum and repayable within one year. The short-term borrowings from other related party as at 30 June 2020 are unsecured, interest bearing at 4.35% (31 December 2019: 4.13% to 4.35%) per annum and repayable within one year. 56 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 22. OTHER BORROWINGS 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Non-current Medium-term notes issued by the Company (note (a)) 4,000,000 4,000,000 Current Super short-term commercial paper issued by the Company (note (b)) 500,000 500,000 Short-term other borrowings from third parties (note (c)) 35,000 28,000 535,000 528,000 4,535,000 4,528,000 Notes: The balance represents unsecured RMB denominated medium-term notes of RMB4,000,000,000 issued by the Company in September 2019 for a term of three years, which are interest bearing at 3.55% per annum. The balance represents unsecured RMB denominated super short-term commercial paper of RMB500,000,000 (31 December 2019: RMB500,000,000) issued by the Company in May 2020 (31 December 2019: September 2019) for a term of 270 days, which is interest bearing at 2.00% (31 December 2019: 2.80%) per annum. The balance is unsecured, interest bearing from 3.92% to 4.88% (31 December 2019: 3.92% to 4.35%) per annum and denominated in RMB. 23. LEASE LIABILITIES 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Lease liabilities 3,986,048 4,422,286 Less: Current portion of lease liabilities (529,899) (681,477) Non-current portion of lease liabilities 3,456,149 3,740,809 The balance as at 30 June 2020 includes certain lease agreements entered into with related parties, namely CPI Ronghe Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., and China Kangfu International Leasing Co., Ltd., to acquire equipment amounting to RMB2,017,029,000 (31 December 2019: RMB3,597,145,000), of which RMB611,285,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,386,688,000) is secured against the rights on accounts receivable of certain subsidiaries (Note 15(d)). Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 57 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 24. PROVISIONS FOR OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Provisions for other long-term liabilities represent the provisions for inundation compensations caused by the construction of certain hydropower plants of the Group. The provisions are measured at the present value of the expenditures expected to be required to settle the compensations, based on the latest rules and regulations as set out by the relevant local government authorities in the PRC and the expected useful lives of these hydropower plants, using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the compensations. The increase in the provisions due to the passage of time is recognized as interest expense. Analysis of the provisions for inundation compensations as at 30 June 2020 is as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Non-current liabilities 1,893,669 1,074,477 Current liabilities (included in other payables and accrued charges) 92,139 99,309 1,985,808 1,173,786 The movements of the provisions for inundation compensations for the six months ended 30 June 2020 are as follows: 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) At 1 January 1,173,786 1,141,901 Recognition during the period (Note 32) (note) 775,305 - Interest expense (Note 8) 51,960 44,696 Payment (15,243) (28,622) At 30 June 1,985,808 1,157,975 Note: During the current period, the Group reassessed the inputs used in the net present value model based on the current charges per unit of area and the growth rate of compensation, as well as the pre-tax discount rate applied to account for the time value of money and the risks specific to the compensations. 58 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 25. ACCOUNTS AND BILLS PAYABLES 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Accounts payable (note (a)) 1,016,144 710,675 Bills payable (note (b)) 283,162 163,401 1,299,306 874,076 Notes: The analysis below includes those accounts payable as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale of RMB108,782,000 (31 December 2019: RMB110,283,000) (Note 17). The normal credit period for accounts payable generally ranges from 60 to 180 days. The ageing analysis of the accounts payable presented based on invoice date is as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) 1 to 6 months 1,010,503 763,627 7 to 12 months 109,220 1,544 Over 1 year 5,203 55,787 1,124,926 820,958 As at 30 June 2020, bills payable are bills of exchange with maturity period ranged from 3 to 12 months (31 December 2019: ranged from 3 to 12 months). 26. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Contracted but not provided for in respect of: - Property, plant and equipment 20,657,292 21,300,790 - Capital contribution to associates 941,276 971,653 21,598,568 22,272,443 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 59 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 27. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Financial risk factors

The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk (including foreign exchange risk, interest rate risks and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk.

As at 30 June 2020, the Group had net current liabilities of RMB25,681,937,000. In preparing these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the Directors have taken into account all information that could reasonably be expected to be available and have ascertained that the Group has obtained adequate financial resources to support the Group to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. As at 30 June 2020, the Group had available unutilized facilities in writing from banks and related parties amounting to approximately RMB16,142,996,000 as well as other bank committed facilities amounting to approximately RMB18,172,937,000, totaling approximately RMB34,315,933,000. Moreover, the Group will refinance and/or restructure certain short-term loans into long-term loans or consider alternative sources of financing, where applicable. Under these circumstances, the Directors are of the opinion that the Group will be able to meet its liabilities as and when they fall due within the next twelve months and therefore have prepared these interim condensed consolidated financial statements on a going concern basis.

During the current period, all financial assets were not impaired.

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's 2019 annual financial statements.

There has not been any change in the risk management department or risk management policies since the year end of 2019. Fair value estimation

The table below analyses the Group's financial instruments carried at fair value by level of the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value. Such inputs are categorized into three levels within a fair value hierarchy as follows: Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1).

Inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices) (Level 2).

Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs) (Level 3). 60 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 27. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued) 27.2 Fair value estimation (Continued) Fair values of the Group's financial assets that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis:

The following items presents the Group's assets that are measured at fair value (the analysis below includes those classified as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale): Fair value as at 30 June 31 December Fair value Valuation technique Financial assets 2020 2019 hierarchy and key inputs RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Equity instruments at FVTOCI - Shanghai Power 2,688,362 2,924,502 Level 1 Quoted market prices at the end of reporting period (current bid price) Equity instruments at FVTOCI - Unlisted equity investments in 417,422 455,785 Level 3 Market approach - Fair value of such the PRC equity instruments is estimated by calculating the Enterprise Value ("EV")/Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and EV/Earnings before Interest and Tax ("EBIT") based on market multiples derived from a set of comparable listed companies in the same or similar industries Key inputs are market value of the equity interest and value ratio of comparable companies Debt instruments at FVTOCI 325,727 185,436 Level 3 Discounted cash flow at a comparable discount rate of 4.75% per annum Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 61 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 27. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued) 27.2 Fair value estimation (Continued) Reconciliation of Level 3 fair value measurements: Equity Debt instruments instruments at FVTOCI at FVTOCI RMB'000 RMB'000 At 1 January 2020 (audited) 455,785 185,436 Additions 7,709 799,904 Derecognition - (655,078) Total losses in other comprehensive expenses (46,072) (4,535) At 30 June 2020 (unaudited) 417,422 325,727 At 1 January 2019 (audited) 159,706 278,832 Additions - 588,787 Derecognition - (472,367) Total losses in other comprehensive expenses (10,239) (5,685) At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 149,467 389,567 Included in other comprehensive expenses was a loss of RMB48,047,000 (2019: RMB12,385,000) loss relating to equity instruments at FVTOCI - unlisted equity investments in the PRC and debt instruments at FVTOCI held at the end of the current reporting period and was reported as a changes of FVTOCI reserve. During the six months ended 30 June 2020, there were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 fair value measurements, and no transfers into or out of Level 3 fair value measurements. 62 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 27. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued) 27.2 Fair value estimation (Continued) Reconciliation of Level 3 fair value measurements: (Continued) A quantitative sensitivity analysis of the significant unobservable inputs used in the fair value measurements categorized within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy is as follows: Significant unobservable input Sensitivity of the input to fair value Equity instruments at FVTOCI - Unlisted equity investments in the PRC Average EV/EBITDA multiple of peers 10% increase/decrease in multiple would EV/EBITDA = 4.5x result in increase/decrease in fair value by EV/EBIT = 7.4x RMB32,708,000 Debt instruments at FVTOCI Discount rate of 4.75% per annum 5% increase/decrease in discount rate would result in decrease/increase in fair value by RMB185,000 27.3 Fair values of financial assets and liabilities measured at amortized cost The carrying amounts and fair values of borrowings are as follows (the analysis below includes those borrowings classified as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale): 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Carrying Carrying amounts Fair value amounts Fair value RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) Long-term borrowings (note (a)) 66,211,201 65,399,922 62,748,890 62,002,979 Short-term borrowings (note (b)) 15,850,324 15,850,324 14,183,167 14,183,167 82,061,525 81,250,246 76,932,057 76,186,146 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 63 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 27. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued) 27.3 Fair values of financial assets and liabilities measured at amortized cost (Continued) Notes: Balance represents the aggregate fair values of the long-term bank borrowings, long-term borrowings from related parties and corporate notes. These fair values were calculated based on the prevailing interest rate and the corresponding future cash flows. Balance represents the aggregate fair values of short-term bank borrowings, short-term borrowings from related parties. The fair values of the following financial assets and liabilities approximate their carrying amounts: Accounts receivable

Deposits and other receivables

Restricted deposits

Cash and cash equivalents

Amounts due from/to related parties

Accounts and bills payables

Construction costs payable

Other payables and accrued charges

Lease liabilities 28. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES As at 30 June 2020, a subsidiary of the Group was the defendant in certain legal disputes in relation to relocation compensations. At the end of the reporting period, the above legal proceedings were in progress whose final outcomes cannot be determined at present. The Directors considered that the outcome of these outstanding disputes will not result in significant adverse effect on the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position and operating results of the Group. 64 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 29. LOSS OF CONTROL OVER SUBSIDIARIES Formation of a joint venture

On 30 June 2020, SPIC Guangxi Power Company Limited ("Guangxi Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company entered into a joint venture agreement (the "Joint Venture Agreement") with Jilin Electric Power Co., Ltd. ( 吉林電力股份有限公司 ) ("Jilin Electric"), China Power Complete Equipment Co., Ltd. ( 中國電能成套設備有限公司 ) ("CEC") and Sinohydro Bureau 11 Co., Ltd. ( 中國水 利水電第十一工程局有限公司 ), pursuant to which the parties agreed to form Guangxi SPIC Overseas Energy Investment Co., Ltd. ( 廣西國電投海外能源投資有限公司 ) ("Guangxi Overseas"), a joint venture in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of the PRC.

Pursuant to the Joint Venture Agreement, the contribution by Guangxi Company included RMB27,646,000 through cash directly and 100% equity interest in SPIC Guangxi Lingchuan Wind Power Ltd. ( 國家電投廣西靈川風電有限公司 ) ("Lingchuan Wind Power"), 55% equity interest in Guangxi Lingshan Dahuaishan New Energy Ltd. ( 廣西靈山大懷山新能源有限公司 ) ("Lingshan Wind Power") and 35.35% equity interest in SPIC Guangxi Jinzishan Wind Power Ltd. ("Jinzishan Wind Power") (subsidiaries of Guangxi Company). The value of the equity interests in these three subsidiaries was RMB492,354,000 (Note 32), which was determined by the joint venture parties after arm's length negotiation and taking into account the valuation reports prepared by an independent valuer, its assumption bases and valuation methods, and the net asset value of the above three subsidiaries.

As at 30 June 2020, the transfer of the equity interests in these three subsidiaries was completed and they ceased to be the subsidiaries of the Group; instead, the investments retained in the former subsidiaries of Lingshan Wind Power of 45% and Jinzishan Wind Power of 15.22% were accounted for as investments in associates at their fair values at the date when control is lost. Besides, after the contribution by cash and equity interests in those three subsidiaries, the Group owns 40% interest in Guangxi Overseas which was accounted for as investment in a joint venture. The Group recorded a disposal gain (pre-tax) of RMB32,017,000 (Note 30(a)(iv)).

CEC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPIC. SPIC is the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company, which is interested in approximately 60.04% of the issued share capital of the Company. As such, CEC is a related party and a connected person of the Company as defined in the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the formation of Guangxi Overseas with CEC constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules.

As disclosed in Note 31, the Group further disposed 45% of interest retained in Lingshan Wind Power to Guangxi Overseas on 29 July 2020. Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 65 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 29. LOSS OF CONTROL OVER SUBSIDIARIES (Continued) Loss of control in other subsidiaries

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group disposed of its 65% equity interest in a subsidiary, Xinlongxian Xida Hydropower Development Co., Ltd. ( 新龍縣西達水電開發有限公司 ) at a consideration of RMB8,000,000 and recorded a disposal gain (pre-tax) of RMB715,000.

On the 18 March 2020 meeting, the shareholders of SPIC Anhui Hailuo Electricity Power Sales Co., Ltd. ("Hailuo Power Sales", a then subsidiary of the Group) resolved that the Group can appoint 2 directors in the 5-member board of directors, whereas the other shareholder can appoint 3 directors. Accordingly, the Group could not exercise control on Hailuo Power Sales after the reassignment of board seating and Hailuo Power Sales is accounted for as an associate since then. Upon loss of control over these subsidiaries, the Group recognized a disposal gain (pre-tax) amounting to RMB32,732,000 (Note 5), non-controlling interests were derecognized by RMB294,141,000 and resulted in net cash outflows of RMB10,735,000 during the six months ended 30 June 2020. 30. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS The Group is controlled by CPI Holding, an intermediate holding company which directly holds approximately 28.9% (31 December 2019: 28.9%) of the Company's shares, and indirectly holds approximately 27.1% (31 December 2019: 27.1%) of the Company's shares through China Power Development Limited ("CPDL"). As at 30 June 2020, CPI Holding owned approximately 56.0% (31 December 2019: 56.0%) of equity interest in the Company in aggregate. In addition, SPIC International Finance (Hong Kong) Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPIC and also a fellow subsidiary of the Company, held 4.0% (31 December 2019: Nil) of the Company's shares as at 30 June 2020. The Directors regard SPIC, a wholly state-owned enterprise established in the PRC, which is the beneficial owner of CPI Holding, as the ultimate holding company. SPIC is controlled by the PRC government which also owns a significant portion of the productive assets in the PRC. In accordance with HKAS 24 (Revised), government-related entities and their subsidiaries, directly or indirectly controlled, jointly controlled or significantly influenced by the PRC government are defined as related parties of the Group. On that basis, related parties include SPIC, its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (other than the Group), other government-related entities and their subsidiaries, other entities and corporations in which the Company is able to control or exercise significant influence and key management personnel of the Company and SPIC as well as their close family members. For the purpose of the related party transactions disclosures, the Directors believe that it is also meaningful to disclose the related party transactions with SPIC companies for the interests of financial statements users. The Directors believe that the information of related party transactions has been adequately disclosed in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. During the year of 2018, ABC Financial Asset Investment Co., Ltd. ("ABC Financial"), a subsidiary of ABC Group and ICBC Financial Asset Investment Co., Ltd. ("ICBC Financial"), a subsidiary of ICBC Group, have respectively became non-controlling shareholders of Huaihua Yuanjiang Power Development Co., Ltd. ("Yuanjiang Power") and SPIC Guangxi Changzhou Hydropower Development Co., Ltd. ("Changzhou Hydropower"), both being significant subsidiaries of the Group. ABC and its subsidiaries (collectively the "ABC Group") and ICBC and its subsidiaries (collectively the "ICBC Group") could exercise significant influence over these subsidiaries and were identified as related parties to the Group accordingly. 66 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 30. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (Continued) The following is a summary of significant related party transactions which, in the opinion of the Directors, are entered into in the ordinary course of the Group's business in addition to the related party information shown elsewhere in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Management of the Group is of the opinion that meaningful information relating to related party transactions has been adequately disclosed. Income Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income from: (i) - SPIC Financial (a company controlled by SPIC) 11,550 3,974 - ICBC and ABC 709 692 - An associate 6,301 5,945 - A joint venture - 5,966 Dividend income from Shanghai Power, a company controlled by SPIC (ii) 47,228 119,885 Income from provision of repairs and maintenance services to: (iii) - Companies controlled by SPIC - 94 - Fellow subsidiaries 995 3,981 - An associate 3,132 1,566 Income from provision of other services (entrusted management services) to: (iii) - CPI Holding 15,208 - - Companies controlled by SPIC 5,258 - Income from provision of IT services to: (iii) - Companies controlled by SPIC 106 2,426 - Fellow subsidiaries 736 3,142 - An associate 373 335 Sale of coal, coal by-products and spare parts to: (iii) - Companies controlled by SPIC 85 3,437 - Associates 73,386 4,057 Provision of power generation to: (iii) - Fellow subsidiaries - 368 - Companies controlled by SPIC - 202 Sale of heat to: (iii) - Non-controlling interests 20,869 11,744 - A joint venture - 649 Sale of unused power production quota to companies controlled by SPIC (iii) 2,315 33,754 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries (pre-tax) (iv) 32,017 - Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 67 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 30. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (Continued) Income (Continued)

Notes: Interest income to these related parties is charged at interest rates from 0.35% to 5.66% (2019: 0.35% to 5.66%) per annum. Dividend income received from Shanghai Power was recognized based on dividend declared by its board of directors in proportion to the Group's interest in it. These incomes were charged in accordance with the terms of the relevant agreements. As disclosed in Note 29(a), the Group contributed cash and equity interests of certain subsidiaries to Guangxi Overseas, a related party, and recognized a disposal gain (pre-tax) of RMB32,017,000. Expenses Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Purchases of coal, coal by-products and spare parts from: (i) - Companies controlled by SPIC 238,385 210,914 - Fellow subsidiaries 6,306 3,441 - A joint venture 9,427 16,064 - Non-controlling shareholders 2,867,770 2,954,342 Construction costs and other services fees to: (ii) - Companies controlled by SPIC 276,102 291,230 - Fellow subsidiaries 78,166 86,848 - Non-controlling shareholders 697,096 184,796 Interest expenses to: (iii) - SPIC 70,508 89,253 - SPIC Financial 160,572 65,952 - CPI Holding 14,121 42,964 - ICBC and ABC 568,860 496,917 - ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. - 2,804 - A fellow subsidiary - 9,323 - An associate 751 412 - Companies controlled by SPIC 15,459 723 - Companies controlled by SPIC on lease liabilities 22,267 110,654 68 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 30. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (Continued) Expenses (Continued)

Notes: Purchases of coal, coal by-products and spare parts were charged in accordance with the terms of the relevant agreements. Construction costs and other service fees were mainly related to construction services, repair and maintenance services, transportation services and other services which were charged based on mutually agreed prices. Interest expenses to these related parties are charged at interest rates from 1.64% to 8.00% (2019: 1.38% to 8.00%) per annum. Period-end/year-end balances with related parties 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Prepayments for construction of power plants to companies controlled by SPIC other than SPIC Financial (i) 258,545 481,717 Prepayments (included in prepayments, deposits and other receivables) to non-controlling shareholders - 76,793 Deposits at: (ii) - SPIC Financial 1,121,646 671,095 - ICBC and ABC 155,061 70,930 Amounts due from: - SPIC 16,120 7,912 - CPI Holding (viii) 17,066 99 - SPIC Financial (viii) 802 23 - Companies controlled by SPIC other than SPIC Financial (viii) 95,432 14,088 - Fellow subsidiaries (iii) 380,243 407,063 - Associates (iv) 414,645 160,893 - Joint ventures (v) 172,366 448 - Non-controlling shareholders (vii) 92,314 16,031 Less: Amount that is expected to realize after 12 months shown under non-current assets (iv) (100,000) (100,000) Amounts that is expected to realize within 12 months shown under current assets 1,088,988 506,557 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 69 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 30. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (Continued) Period-end/year-end balances with related parties (Continued) 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Amounts due to: (x) - SPIC 81,600 78,758 - CPI Holding 106,680 113,777 - SPIC Financial (ix) 519,524 429,428 - Amounts due to ICBC and ABC (ix) 81,434 129,788 - Companies controlled by SPIC other than SPIC Financial (viii) 287,995 602,296 - Fellow subsidiaries (viii) 65,462 101,608 - Joint ventures (viii) - 3 - Associates (vi) 122,840 17,573 - Non-controlling shareholders (vii) 549,771 207,589 1,815,306 1,680,820 Notes: The analysis below includes those items classified as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale. Balances represent prepayments for construction of power plants to companies controlled by SPIC other than SPIC Financial which were paid in accordance with the terms of the relevant agreements. Deposits at SPIC Financial are interest bearing of 1.38% (31 December 2019: 1.38%) per annum. Deposits at ICBC and ABC are interest bearing at rates from 1.35% to 2.75% per annum. The balance mainly represents an amount due from SPIC Guangdong Power Company Limited ("Guangdong Company"), a fellow subsidiary of the Group. Guangdong Company collected power generation income on behalf of Guangxi Company and its subsidiaries. The balance is unsecured and interest free. The amounts due from associates are unsecured, of which RMB55,080,000 (31 December 2019: RMB55,080,000) is interest bearing at 1.75% (31 December 2019: 1.75%) per annum and repayable within one year, and RMB100,000,000 (31 December 2019: RMB100,000,000) is interest bearing at 4.34% (31 December 2019: 4.34%) per annum and repayable by 2021 and has been included in other non-current assets. And the remaining balances are interest free and repayable on demand. The amounts due from joint ventures are unsecured. The amounts due to an associate are unsecured and repayable on demand. 70 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 30. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (Continued) Period-end/year-end balances with related parties (Continued) Notes: (Continued) The balances include advanced payment due from and payables due to non-controlling shareholders for the purchase of coal and equipment, as well as the dividend payable due to the non-controlling shareholders. The balances are unsecured and interest-free. The balances with these related parties are unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand. The balances as at 30 June 2020 represent interest payable on loans due to these related parties. The balances of the amounts due to related parties are due within one year. Accounts payable included in amounts due to related parties are all aged within one year. The Company is a state-owned enterprise and is an indirect subsidiary of SPIC, which is controlled by the State Council of the PRC. For the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, the Group's significant transactions and balances with entities that are controlled, joint-controlled or significantly influenced by the PRC government mainly include: Bank deposits in state-owned banks and the related interest income Bank borrowings from the state-owned banks and the related interest expenses Sale of electricity to provincial power grid companies owned by the PRC government and the related receivables Sales and purchases of coal from state-owned enterprises and the related receivables and payables Construction cost to state-owned enterprises Service fees to state-owned enterprises The prices and terms of such transactions are set out in the relevant agreements governing these transactions or as mutually agreed. Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited 71 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 30. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (Continued) (e) Key management personnel compensation Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Fees, basic salaries, housing allowance, other allowances and benefit in kind, discretionary bonus, employer's contribution to pension scheme and other benefits 8,057 8,733 As disclosed in Note 29(a), CEC is a related party and a connected person of the Company as defined in the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the formation of Guangxi Overseas with CEC constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules. 31. EVENT AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD On 29 July 2020, Changzhou Hydropower entered into an Equity Transfer Agreement with Guangxi Overseas, pursuant to which Changzhou Hydropower has agreed to sell, and Guangxi Overseas has agreed to acquire the 45% of the equity interest of Lingshan Wind Power at a consideration of RMB93,618,000. The Group did not recognize any gain or loss on the equity transfer as the consideration approximated the carrying amount of Lingshan Wind Power at the transaction date. The carrying amount of Lingshan Wind Power has been adjusted to its fair value following the disposal transaction described in Note 29(a). Details are set out in the announcement of the Company dated 29 July 2020. 72 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 32. NOTE TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Reconciliation of profit before taxation to cash generated from operations The reconciliation below includes those items classified as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale. Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Profit before taxation 2,380,414 2,363,186 Adjustments for: Share of results of associates (147,951) (125,335) Share of results of joint ventures (13,438) 1,683 Finance income 8 (116,520) (68,854) Finance costs 8 1,684,299 1,543,906 Dividend income 4 (47,228) (119,885) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 7 2,373,828 2,196,965 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 7 184,599 170,243 Impairment of other receivables 7 - 26,272 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 5 - 13,676 Impairment of assets classified as held for sale 5 - 80,920 Amortization of other intangible assets 7 30,970 22,679 Amortization of deferred income 5 (2,716) (2,563) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 5 (12,426) (8,346) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries (pre-tax) 5 (32,732) - Operating cash flows before working capital changes 6,281,099 6,094,547 Changes in working capital: Decrease/(increase) in inventories 57,542 (86,060) Increase in accounts receivable (1,523,999) (571,523) Decrease in prepayments, deposits and other receivables 282,059 95,942 (Increase)/decrease in amounts due from related parties (681,865) 178,910 Increase in debt instruments at FVTOCI (214,067) (135,477) Increase in accounts and bills payables 425,230 65,467 Increase/(decrease) in other payables and accrued charges 103,512 (276,219) Increase/(decrease) in amounts due to related parties 838,711 (333,204) Decrease in deferred income (440) (1,978) Cash generated from operations 5,567,782 5,030,405 Major non-cash transaction: Contribution of interests in subsidiaries to form a joint venture 29(a) 492,354 - Provisions for other long-term liabilities 24 775,305 - This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer China Power International Development Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 04:09:02 UTC 0 All news about CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED 12:16a CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : Interim Report 2020 PU 08/31 CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : Terms of Reference of Sustainability Work.. PU 08/31 CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : Terms of Reference of Risk Management Com.. PU 08/31 CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : Establishment of Sustainability Working C.. PU 08/19 SIEMENS : Energy to Build Green Hydrogen Production System in China DJ 08/18 CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : Supplemental Announcement on the Annual R.. PU 08/18 CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : Issuance of RMB1 Billion Super & Short-te.. PU 07/29 CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : Transfer of Equity Interest in an Associa.. PU 07/28 CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : Appointment of Executive Director PU 07/28 CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : List of Directors and their Role and Func.. PU Financials CNY USD Sales 2020 27 359 M 4 047 M 4 047 M Net income 2020 1 875 M 277 M 277 M Net Debt 2020 85 210 M 12 606 M 12 606 M P/E ratio 2020 6,62x Yield 2020 8,53% Capitalization 12 922 M 1 911 M 1 912 M EV / Sales 2020 3,59x EV / Sales 2021 3,47x Nbr of Employees 10 337 Free-Float 40,0% Chart CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 8 Average target price 1,67 CNY Last Close Price 1,32 CNY Spread / Highest target 49,1% Spread / Average Target 26,9% Spread / Lowest Target 1,24% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Xi He President & Executive Director Jun Tian Chairman Che Keung Kwong Independent Non-Executive Director Qi Hong Guan Non-Executive Director Fang Li Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED -9.58% 1 898 ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD. -2.53% 7 731 GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. -7.69% 6 312 UNIPRO 4.35% 2 364 SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED -25.88% 1 572 JOINTO ENERGY INVESTMENT CO., LTD. HEBEI. 6.54% 1 374