Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Power International Development Limited    2380   HK2380027329

CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

(2380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Power International Development : Interim Report 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 12:16am EDT

INFORMATION FOR OUR SHAREHOLDERS AND INVESTORS

LISTING INFORMATION

SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Shares of China Power are:

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

• listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Centre

(Stock Code: 2380); and

183 Queen's Road East

• eligible for Southbound trading through Shanghai-

Wanchai, Hong Kong

Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong

Tel.: (852) 2862 8628

Kong Stock Connect.

Fax: (852) 2865 0990

INTERIM REPORT

SHAREHOLDERS AND INVESTORS

The interim report 2020 will be sent to the shareholders

ENQUIRIES

of the Company who have selected to receive the

Hotlines

printed version of corporate communication by 24

For Shareholders:

(852) 2862 8688

September 2020.

For Investors:

(852) 2802 3861

REGISTERED OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL

Emails

PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

For Shareholders:

chinapower.ecom@computershare.com.hk

Suite 6301, 63/F, Central Plaza

For Investors:

18 Harbour Road

ir@chinapower.hk

Wanchai, Hong Kong

Tel.: (852) 2802 3861

Fax: (852) 2802 3922

Website: www.chinapower.hk

C023053

Contents

2 Interim Financial Highlights

  1. Management's Discussion and Analysis
  1. Corporate Governance
  1. Independent Review Report
  2. Interim Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
  3. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
  4. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
  1. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  1. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
  2. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

02 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Interim Financial Highlights

PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY

for the six months ended 30 June

RMB'000

1,172,986

RMB'000

976,735

20.09%

20202019

TOTAL ELECTRICITY SOLD

for the six months ended 30 June

Wholly-owned or controlled power plants

MWh

50,000,000

39,979,532

42,261,760

40,000,000

30,000,000

20,000,000

10,000,000

0

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

MWh

MWh

11,780,203

13,204,537

-10.79%

Hydropower

2,078,356

1,627,093

27.73%

Wind power

2,132,468

1,533,232

39.08%

Photovoltaic power

23,988,505

25,896,898

-7.37%

Coal-red power

Major associates or joint ventures power plants

MWh

2020

2019

Change

10,000,000

MWh

MWh

9,201,867

8,000,000

7,743,101

6,000,000

0

2020

2019

Associates

Coal-red power

6,163,161

7,527,411

-18.12%

Photovoltaic power

49,831

49,466

0.74%

Joint venture

Coal-red power

1,530,109

1,624,990

-5.84%

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

03

Interim Financial Highlights

NET PROFIT

for the six months ended 30 June

-14.72%

-7.10%55.27%

18.64% 4.86% 71.65%

16.06%

14.53%

17.72%

23.09%

Net prot/(loss)

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

1,058,780

1,297,861

Hydropower

442,400

263,154

2020

Wind power

339,395

290,844

Photovoltaic power

2019

357,121

88,024

Coal-red power

Unallocated

(281,990)

(128,504)

The percentage shown in the chart above represents the proportion of each business segment to the total net profit.

OTHER KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

Change

RMB'000

RMB'000

%

Revenue

13,055,829

13,843,958

-5.69

RMB

RMB

%

Basic earnings per share

0.12

0.10

20.00

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

Change

RMB'000

RMB'000

%

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

30,000,293

30,320,075

-1.05

Total assets

146,120,512

140,289,698

4.16

Cash and cash equivalents

2,049,235

1,238,290

65.49

Total debts

83,458,613

78,568,268

6.22

04 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Management's Discussion and Analysis

BUSINESS REVIEW

The Group is principally engaged in generation and sales of electricity in Mainland China, including investment, development, operation and management of coal-fired power, hydropower, wind power and photovoltaic power plants. Its businesses are located in various major power grid regions of China.

At the beginning of 2020, affected by the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, energy consumption fell precipitously, and energy supply growth also plunged dramatically. However, under the timely introduction of a series of policies to contain the spread of the virus, most factories and enterprises have steadily resumed operations from suspension of work and production in the first quarter to gradually overcame the adverse effects of the pandemic in the second quarter of this year. Since the resumption of work and production by enterprises in various regions, power demand has also gradually improved and maintained its growth momentum.

In the first half of 2020, the total national electricity consumption in China dropped by 1.3% as compared with the corresponding period last year. The national power generation recorded a year-on-year decrease of 1.4%, among which, hydropower and coal-fired power decreased by 7.3% and 1.6% respectively; while wind power and photovoltaic power were less affected by the pandemic and increased by 10.9% and 20.0% respectively as compared with the corresponding period last year.

In the first half of 2020, the profit attributable to owners of the Company amounted to RMB1,172,986,000, increased by 20.09% as compared to the corresponding period last year. Basic earnings per share was approximately RMB0.12 (2019: RMB0.10). Net asset per share (excluding non-controlling interests) was approximately RMB3.06 as at 30 June 2020. With the emerging benefits of the Group's investment in new energy during recent years, the proportion of profits contributed by the new energy projects has continued to grow; while in respect of the traditional coal-fired power, the effectiveness of measures adopted to address the operating loss of individual power plants continued to manifest; in particular, the coal-fired power plants in Henan region have either reduced losses significantly or achieved a turnaround from loss to profit.

During the period under review, the development and performance of the Group's principal businesses were as follows:

Attributable Installed Capacity

The details of attributable installed capacity of the Group as at 30 June 2020 are set out as follows:

14.10%

7.21%

Hydropower

13.41%

Wind power

63.63%

Photovoltaic power

1.65%

Natural gas power*

Coal-red power

Total

2020 MW

3,134.1

1,602.2

2,981.6

367.6

14,147.9

22,233.4

The percentage shown in the chart above represents the proportion of each business segment to the total attributable installed capacity.

  • The attributable installed capacity of the Group's existing natural gas power was wholly held by Shanghai Power.

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

05

Management's Discussion and Analysis

The Group remained committed to establishing itself as a clean and low-carbon integrated energy enterprise. As at 30 June 2020, the attributable installed capacity of the Group's power plants reached 22,233.4MW, representing a year-on-year increase of 1,591.0MW. Among it, the attributable installed capacity of clean energy including hydropower, wind power, photovoltaic power and natural gas power was 8,085.5MW in total, accounting for approximately 36.37% of the total attributable installed capacity and representing an increase of 1.89 percentage points as compared with the corresponding period last year.

The Group's new power generating units that commenced commercial operation during the period from 1 July

2019 to 30 June 2020 are presented by type as follows:

Installed Capacity

Interest

Attributable Installed Capacity

Type of Power Plant

MW

%

MW

Hydropower

35

63

22.1

Wind power

389.6

~51-100

298

Photovoltaic power

765.6

~32.1-100

623.9

Coal-fired power

660

51

336.6

Total

1,850.2

1,280.6

Note: Apart from the above new power generating units, as compared to the corresponding period last year, the Group recorded a net increase in attributable installed capacity of 1,591.0MW after taking into account the followings: (i) the acquisition of attributable installed capacity of 40MW from a new project company; (ii) the decrease in attributable installed capacity of 157MW due to the sale or shutdown of power plants; and (iii) the changes in the total installed capacity of associates, joint ventures and Shanghai Power.

Project Development

The Group has been implementing a transformational development strategy towards the direction of clean, integrated, intelligent and transnational development. During the period, the development of the Group's major clean energy projects included:

CP Chaoyang's 500MW photovoltaic grid parity project in Liaoning Province, the PRC, of which 407MW was put into operation, laid a foundation for the development of grid parity projects of the Group.

CP Zhihui, a subsidiary of the Company engaging in the development of integrated intelligent energy projects in Beijing, the PRC, has completed three projects, namely:

  1. The "Photovoltaic Power Storage and Charging" project for Huitong Times Square ( 惠通時代廣場), which is a smart micro-grid system for the building and the first project in Beijing that integrates photovoltaic power, energy storage and charging station construction.
  2. The integrated energy project in the USTB Industrial Park ( 北科產業園) which provides integrated energy services such as electricity, heating and cooling for the locality by adding internal combustion engines, rooftop photovoltaics, and smart photovoltaic carports, thereby achieving multi-energy synergic complementation.
  3. The "zero carbon" energy supply project of Baozhigu International Conference Center Beijing ( 北京寶之谷 國際會議中心) was officially put into operation. With the complementary support and adjustment among power sources, power grids, power loading and energy storage, the project has enhanced the ability to maintain a dynamic balance of the power system in a more economical, more efficient and safer manner.

06 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Management's Discussion and Analysis

In order to achieve the goal of becoming a worldwide leading clean energy enterprise in the long run, during the period under review, the Company entered into an Entrusted Management Agreement with CPI Holding and SPIC Overseas, pursuant to which the Company will provide planning, operation and management services to their clean energy power plants in Mainland China and power plants abroad. As negotiated, the Company also obtained the right of first refusal to acquire the Entrusted Companies, which created opportunities for expansion into overseas markets. Through the entrusted management, the Company can better understand the asset quality, financial status and profitability of the Entrusted Companies, which, in the view of the Board, will be of important strategic significance for our future business development. For details, please refer to the Company's announcement dated 31 March 2020.

In June 2020, Guangxi Company, a subsidiary of the Company, established a joint venture in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of the PRC. The formation of the joint venture enables each of the joint venture partners to leverage their capital and investment capabilities, to share technical experience and to explore market development opportunities through concerted and strategic efforts to a greater extent. The joint venture will serve as a platform for investments in the ASEAN region with a focus on investment and development of clean energy, which is conducive to the Company's development and exploration of clean energy projects in the ASEAN region and will provide beneficial experience and reference for the Company's overseas project development in the future. For details, please refer to the Company's announcement dated 2 July 2020.

Projects under Construction

As at 30 June 2020, the attributable installed capacity of projects under construction was 4,621.3MW, among which, the attributable installed capacity of coal-fired power and clean energy segments were 2,344.3MW and 2,277.0MW respectively. The clean energy segments accounted for 49.27% in aggregate. Although the construction of Chaoyang Power Station was slightly delayed due to the pandemic, 407MW out of 500MW of the project has been put into production during the period.

New Development Projects

Currently, the total installed capacity of new projects of the Group at a preliminary development stage (including projects with applications submitted to the PRC government for approval) is approximately 3,400MW, which are mainly clean energy projects (including natural gas power projects) primarily located in areas with development potential, including Shandong, Hubei, Hunan and Guangxi.

Power Generation and Electricity Sold

For the first half of 2020, the details of power generation and electricity sold by the Group are set out as follows:

Power generation

2,178,575

2,124,908

1,681,546 1,559,268

Change

11,900,153

-10.78%

13,338,531

Hydropower

26.37%

2020

2019

Wind power

MWh

MWh

39.72%

Photovoltaic power

-7.05%

Coal-red power

27,370,320

-5.24%

Total

25,442,041

Total: 41,645,677MWh

Total: 43,949,665MWh

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

07

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Electricity sold

2,132,468

2,078,356

1,627,093 1,533,232

Change

11,780,203

-10.79%

13,204,537

Hydropower

27.73%

2020

2019

Wind power

MWh

MWh

39.08%

Photovoltaic power

-7.37%

Coal-red power

25,896,898

-5.40%

Total

23,988,505

Total: 39,979,532MWh

Total: 42,261,760MWh

In the first half of 2020, the total electricity sold by the Group amounted to 39,979,532MWh, representing a decrease of 5.40% as compared with the corresponding period last year. The changes in electricity sold by each power segment as compared with the corresponding period last year are as follows:

  • Hydropower - a decrease of 10.79% in electricity sold due to the inadequate rainfall in the river basins where most of the Group's hydropower plants are located during the period.
  • Wind power and photovoltaic power - benefiting from the commencement of commercial operation of new power generating units of the Group during the period, as well as the strengthening clean energy dispatchment and consumption under the national promotion of green development, the electricity sales of wind power and photovoltaic power recorded a year-on-year increase of 27.73% and 39.08%, respectively.
  • Coal-firedpower - affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during the period, the national demand for electricity declined, in particular traditional coal-fired power, resulting in a decrease of 7.37% in the electricity sold.

For the first half of 2020, the Group also performed satisfactorily in gaining incentive electricity from local governments. In recognition of the fulfilment of certain specific targets required by the local governments in respect of environmental protection, heat supply capacity and productivity of certain power generating units, the accumulated amount of various incentive electricity available for production obtained by the Group during the period increased as compared with the corresponding period last year.

For the first half of 2020, the details of electricity sold by the Group's main associates and joint venture are set out as follows:

MWh

2020

2019

Change

10,000,000

MWh

MWh

9,201,867

8,000,000

7,743,101

6,000,000

0

2020

2019

Associates

Coal-red power

6,163,161

7,527,411

-18.12%

Photovoltaic power

49,831

49,466

0.74%

Joint venture

Coal-red power

1,530,109

1,624,990

-5.84%

08 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Heat Sold

In order to strongly support the existing environmental policies promulgated by the PRC government, the Group has carried out in-depth exploration of the heat supply potentials in various regions, strengthened the development of heat market base and promoted the construction of centralized heating pipe networks, thereby achieving positive results in terms of energy efficiency upgrade and development of heat supply market. However, one of the joint ventures suspended its production for heat supply last year, resulting in a decrease in heat sold as compared with the corresponding period last year. For the first half of 2020, the total heat sold by the Group (including an associate and a joint venture) was 10,540,134GJ, representing a decrease of 642,652GJ or 5.75% as compared with the corresponding period last year.

In an effort to boost heat supply capacity, a total of six generating units of three subsidiaries of the Group have been carrying out technical upgrade for the heating system, which are expected to be completed successively starting in 2021.

Direct Power Supply

The Group has actively participated in the market-oriented reform of national power industry, analyzed the opportunities therein and participated in direct power supply transactions (including competitive bidding for on- grid electricity sales) with a view to securing market share. Subsidiaries in different provinces have also established their electricity sales center to serve and attract a larger number of trading partners. However, as the direct power supply users are mainly commercial and industrial users, the suspension of work and production during the first quarter of this year posed an impact on the demand for electricity and directly affected the sales of direct power, resulting in a decline in the proportion of direct power supply as compared with the corresponding period last year.

For the first half of 2020, a number of coal-fired power plants and clean energy power plants of the Group participated in direct power supply transactions, and the electricity sold through direct power supply transactions amounted to 11,365,536MWh and 3,372,422MWh respectively, together accounting for approximately 36.86% (2019: 41.96%) of the Group's total electricity sold.

In the first half of 2020, for those coal-fired power and hydropower plants of the Group which participated in direct power supply transactions, their average post-tax tariffs were at a discount of approximately 10.39% and 1.58% respectively compared with the respective average post-taxon-grid tariffs approved by the PRC government (including ultra-low emission tariff). The direct power supply tariff discount for coal-fired power increased as compared with the corresponding period last year, mainly due to the intensified electricity market competition in Anhui Province and Shanxi Province which has caused more tariff discounts.

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

09

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Average On-Grid Tariff

For the first half of 2020, the Group's average on-grid tariffs of each power segment as compared with the corresponding period last year were as follows:

RMB/

MWh

3.50%

485.35 468.95

.65%

8

-

254.25 278.34

2020

2019

2020

2019

Hydropower

Wind power

.21%

7

-

602.46

559.01

0.04%

327.65 327.52

2020

2019

2020

2019

Photovoltaic

Coal-red

power

power

As compared with the first half of 2019, the changes in the average on-grid tariff of each power segment were mainly due to the following factors:

  • Hydropower - the reduction of on-grid tariff of hydropower in Hunan Province since 1 July 2019 as promulgated by the Development and Reform Commission of Hunan Province.
  • Wind power - the higher average tariff during the period as a result of the Group's newly operating wind power plants which charged a relatively higher average on-grid tariff than that of the existing wind power plants, and the reduction in value-added tax rate from 1 April 2019.
  • Photovoltaic power - the impact of subsidies reduction policy for photovoltaic power tariff and the commencement of operation of the photovoltaic grid parity projects by the Group, which resulted in a lower average tariff.
  • Coal-firedpower - the reduction in the value-added tax rate from 1 April 2019 and the decline in the proportion of market trading electricity.

The Group will continue to closely monitor and strengthen researches on market power trading policies and green energy tariff policies in order to actively seek more favorable terms regarding market power trading for the Group.

10 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Average Utilization Hours of Power Generating Units

For the first half of 2020, the Group's average utilization hours of power generating units of each power segment as compared with the corresponding period last year were as follows:

Hour

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

-11.08%2,445

2,174

1.40%

1,087 1,072

5.32%

733 696

.14%

-11

2,065

1,835

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Hydropower

Wind power

Photovoltaic

Coal-red

power

power

As compared with the first half of 2019, the changes in the average utilization hours of power generating units of each power segment were mainly due to the following factors:

  • Hydropower - the decrease in power generation as a result of inadequate rainfall in the river basins where most of the Group's hydropower plants are located during the period.
  • Wind power - the higher average utilization hours of the newly operating generating units.
  • Photovoltaic power - the results achieved from effective facility operation and management.
  • Coal-firedpower - the decrease in electricity consumption due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in the consumption of clean energy which squeezed the demand for coal-fired power.

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

11

Management's Discussion and Analysis

OPERATING RESULTS OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2020

For the first half of 2020, the net profit of the Group amounted to RMB1,915,706,000, representing an increase of RMB104,327,000 or 5.76% as compared with the corresponding period last year.

In the first half of 2020, the net profit (loss) of each business segment and their respective changes over the corresponding period last year were as follows:

HYDROPOWER

WIND POWER

PHOTOVOLTAIC

COAL-FIRED

UNALLOCATED

POWER

POWER

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

1,058,780

442,400

339,395

357,121

(281,990)

-18.42%

68.11%

16.69%

305.71%

119.44%

As compared with the first half of 2019, the changes in net profit were mainly due to the following factors:

Revenue

The revenue of the Group was mainly derived from the sales of electricity to regional and provincial power grid companies and provision of power generation, while the Group recognized its revenue when its performance obligations have been satisfied. For the first half of 2020, the Group recorded a revenue of RMB13,055,829,000, representing a decrease of 5.69% as compared with RMB13,843,958,000 of the corresponding period last year.

For the first half of 2020, the details of revenue of each business segment are set out as follows:

2020

2019

22.94%

26.55%

61.27%

5.51%

7.73%

60.20%

6.67%

9.13%

The percentage shown in the chart above

represents the proportion of each business

segment to the total revenue.

2020

2019

Change

RMB'000

RMB'000

2,995,129

Hydropower

3,675,395

-18.51%

1,008,735

Wind power

763,026

32.20%

1,192,065

Photovoltaic power

923,711

29.05%

7,859,900

Coal-red power

8,481,826

-7.33%

13,055,829

Total

13,843,958

-5.69%

12 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Management's Discussion and Analysis

  • Revenue from wind power and photovoltaic power increased by RMB514,063,000 in aggregate due to the commencement of commercial operation of various new power generating units and the strengthening clean energy consumption under the national promotion of green development.
  • Revenue from hydropower decreased by RMB680,266,000 as a result of the decrease in electricity sales and average on-grid tariff of hydropower as compared with the corresponding period last year.
  • Revenue from coal-fired power decreased by RMB621,926,000, which was attributable to the decrease in electricity sales of coal-fired power.

Operating Costs

Operating costs of the Group mainly consist of fuel costs for coal-fired power generation, repairs and maintenance expenses for power generating units and facilities, depreciation and amortization, staff costs, consumables and other operating expenses.

For the first half of 2020, the operating costs of the Group amounted to RMB9,689,978,000, representing a drop of 6.82% as compared with RMB10,399,704,000 of the corresponding period last year. The decrease in operating costs was mainly due to the net effect of the decline in fuel costs and the increase in depreciation and staff costs.

Total Fuel Costs

The total fuel costs decreased by RMB746,913,000 as a result of the year-on-year decline in coal price and reduced fuel consumption due to the decline in sales of coal-fired power.

Unit Fuel Cost

The average unit fuel cost of the Group's coal-fired power business was RMB197.20/MWh, representing a decrease of 6.77% from that of RMB211.51/MWh of the corresponding period last year.

Depreciation and Staff Costs

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and the right-of-use assets and staff costs increased by RMB225,082,000 in aggregate as a result of business expansion and addition of power generating units.

Other Gains and Losses and Other Operating Expenses

The net gains of other gains and losses increased by RMB227,192,000, mainly due to the increase in profits on sale of heat, trading of coal, coal by-products, spare parts and others, the gain on disposal of subsidiaries, and the reduction in the impairment loss of assets classified as held for sale as compared with the corresponding period last year.

Other operating expenses reduced by RMB165,511,000, mainly due to the decrease in administrative and selling related expenses, and power and heat generation costs as compared with the corresponding period last year.

Operating Profit

For the first half of 2020, the Group's operating profit was RMB3,786,804,000, representing an increase of 1.94% as compared with the operating profit of RMB3,714,586,000 of the corresponding period last year.

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

13

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Finance Costs

For the first half of 2020, the finance costs of the Group amounted to RMB1,684,299,000, representing an increase of RMB140,393,000 or 9.09% as compared with the corresponding period last year. The increase in interest expense was mainly due to the rise of debts level.

Share of Results of Associates

For the first half of 2020, the share of results of associates was profits of RMB147,951,000, representing an increase of RMB22,616,000 or 18.04% as compared with the share of profits of RMB125,335,000 of the corresponding period last year. The increase in profits was mainly due to the increase in net profits of the associates engaging in coal-fired power related business as a result of the reduced coal price as compared with the corresponding period last year.

Share of Results of Joint Ventures

For the first half of 2020, the share of results of joint ventures was profits of RMB13,438,000, representing an increase in profits of RMB15,121,000 as compared with the share of losses of RMB1,683,000 of the corresponding period last year. The increase in profits was mainly due to the increase in net profit as a result of the reduced unit fuel cost of Xintang Power Plant (the principal joint venture of the Group engaging in coal-fired power generation and heat supply).

Income Tax Expense

For the first half of 2020, income tax expense of the Group was RMB464,708,000, representing a decrease of RMB87,099,000 as compared with RMB551,807,000 of the corresponding period last year. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease in profits of some hydropower plants and the income tax incentives received by Wu Ling Power during the second half of last year.

Interim Dividend

The Board has resolved not to distribute any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

EQUITY INSTRUMENTS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ("FVTOCI")

As at 30 June 2020, the carrying amount of equity instruments at FVTOCI was RMB3,088,305,000, accounting for 2.11% of total assets, including listed equity securities of RMB2,688,362,000 and unlisted equity investments of RMB399,943,000.

Listed equity securities represent the equity interests in Shanghai Power held by the Group. As at 30 June 2020, the Group held 13.88% of the issued share capital of Shanghai Power, the A shares of which are listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange. Fair value of such equity interests decreased by 8.07% as compared with RMB2,924,502,000 as at 31 December 2019.

Unlisted equity investments represent the Group's investment in equity of some unlisted companies principally engaged in financial services, coal production, water supply and electricity trading services respectively. As at 30 June 2020, the aggregate fair value of unlisted equity investments owned by the Group was RMB417,422,000 (including an unlisted equity investment in the PRC as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale), representing a decrease of 8.42% from RMB455,785,000 as at 31 December 2019.

The fair value loss on equity instruments at FVTOCI for the six months ended 30 June 2020 of RMB221,841,000 (net of tax) (2019: gain of RMB150,353,000) was recognized in the interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income.

14 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Management's Discussion and Analysis

MATERIAL ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS

In June 2020, Guangxi Company (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Jilin Electric, CEC and Sinohydro B11 to form a Joint Venture in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of the PRC. Guangxi Company made contribution by way of both Asset Injection and cash. Guangxi Company used its equity interests in Lingchuan Wind Power, Lingshan Wind Power and Jinzishan Wind Power (all being subsidiaries of Guangxi Company) as its contribution. Upon completing the transfer of equity interests in these three subsidiaries, they ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company. For details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 2 July 2020.

Save as disclosed above, the Group did not have any other material acquisition or disposal during the period under review.

EVENT AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

On 29 July 2020, Changzhou Hydropower entered into an Equity Transfer Agreement with Guangxi Overseas, pursuant to which Changzhou Hydropower has agreed to sell, and Guangxi Overseas has agreed to acquire the 45% of equity interest of Lingshan Wind Power at a consideration of RMB93,618,000. The Group did not recognize any gain or loss from the equity transfer as the consideration approximated the carrying amount of Lingshan Wind Power as at the transaction date. The carrying amount of Lingshan Wind Power has already been adjusted to its fair value following the transaction described in the section headed "Material Acquisitions And Disposals" above. For details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 29 July 2020.

LIQUIDITY, CASH FLOW AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES

As at 30 June 2020, cash and cash equivalents of the Group were RMB2,049,235,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,238,290,000). Current assets amounted to RMB9,378,571,000 (31 December 2019: RMB8,352,076,000), current liabilities amounted to RMB36,543,845,000 (31 December 2019: RMB32,436,962,000) and current ratio was 0.26 (31 December 2019: 0.26).

In April 2019, the Company renewed the Financial Services Framework Agreement with SPIC Financial for a term of three years, pursuant to which SPIC Financial has agreed to provide the Group with deposit services, settlement services, loan services and other financial services approved by the CBIRC on a non-exclusive basis. The Annual Cap in respect of the maximum daily balance of deposit (including accrued interests) placed by the Group with SPIC Financial shall not exceed RMB4.2 billion during the term of this Framework Agreement. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the maximum daily balance of deposit (including accrued interests) placed by the Group with SPIC Financial was approximately RMB4.04 billion.

During the period under review, the Group recorded a net increase in cash and cash equivalents (including cash and cash equivalents as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale) of RMB818,928,000 (2019: RMB464,810,000). For the six months ended 30 June 2020:

  • Net cash generated from operating activities amounted to RMB3,589,510,000 (2019: RMB3,173,432,000).
  • Net cash used in investing activities amounted to RMB6,456,662,000 (2019: RMB3,757,532,000), which mainly represented the cash outflow in relation to capital expenditure including the Group's payments for property, plant and equipment and prepayments for construction of power plants. The increase in cash outflow, as compared with the corresponding period last year, was mainly attributable to the significant increase in the Group's payment for property, plant and equipment and prepayments for construction of power plants.
  • Net cash generated from financing activities amounted to RMB3,686,080,000 (2019: RMB1,048,910,000). The increase in net cash inflow, as compared with the corresponding period last year, was mainly attributable to the significant increase in cash inflow from drawdown of bank borrowings.

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

15

Management's Discussion and Analysis

The financial resources of the Group were mainly derived from cash inflow from operating activities, borrowings from banks and related parties, and project financing.

DEBTS

As at 30 June 2020, total debts of the Group amounted to RMB83,458,613,000 (31 December 2019: RMB78,568,268,000). All debts of the Group are denominated in RMB, Japanese Yen ("JPY") or United States Dollars ("USD").

As at 30 June 2020, the Group's gearing ratio, calculated as net debt (being total debts less cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (being total equity plus net debt), was approximately 65% (31 December 2019: approximately 63%). The Group's gearing ratio remained stable.

As at 30 June 2020, the amount of borrowings granted by SPIC Financial was approximately RMB3.83 billion (31 December 2019: approximately RMB3.88 billion).

SIGNIFICANT FINANCING

In May 2020, the Company issued a super & short-term commercial paper in the PRC in a principal amount of RMB500 million, at the interest rate of 2.00% per annum and with a maturity period of 270 days. The proceeds were fully used for repayment of existing borrowings.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

For the first half of 2020, the capital expenditure of the Group was RMB8,219,799,000 (2019: RMB5,193,147,000). In particular, the capital expenditure for clean energy segments (hydropower, wind power and photovoltaic power) was RMB5,993,855,000 (2019: RMB2,360,691,000), which was mainly applied for the engineering construction of new power plants and power stations; whereas the capital expenditure for coal-fired power segment was RMB2,042,555,000 (2019: RMB2,776,051,000), which was mainly applied for the engineering construction of new coal-fired power generating units and technical upgrade for the existing power generating units. These expenditures were mainly funded by project financing, funds generated from business operations and borrowings from related parties.

PLEDGE OF ASSETS

As at 30 June 2020, the Group pledged certain property, plant and equipment with a net book value of RMB472,479,000 (31 December 2019: RMB392,981,000) to certain related parties to secure borrowings from related parties in the amount of RMB185,120,000 (31 December 2019: RMB196,820,000). In addition, certain bank borrowings, borrowings from related parties and lease liabilities totaling RMB17,272,236,000 (including bank borrowings as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale) (31 December 2019: RMB20,134,405,000) were secured by the rights on accounts receivable of certain subsidiaries of the Group. The accounts receivable secured under these borrowings amounted to RMB4,088,423,000 (including accounts receivable as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale) (31 December 2019: RMB3,760,170,000).

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

As at 30 June 2020, a subsidiary of the Group was named as the defendant in certain legal disputes in relation to relocation compensations. As at the date hereof, the above legal proceedings were still in progress of which the final outcomes cannot be determined at present. The Board considered that the outcome of these outstanding disputes will have no material adverse effect either on the financial position or the operating results of the Group.

16 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Management's Discussion and Analysis

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Group has implemented all-rounded risk management and has established a systematic and comprehensive risk management mechanism and internal control system. It also has a Risk Management Committee which is accountable to the Board and assists the Board in providing leadership, direction and oversight with regard to the overall risk appetite and tolerance and risk management framework of the Group, including risk policies, processes and controls. The Group also has an internal audit department in place for execution and implementation of risk management measures.

Foreign Exchange Risks

The Group principally operates its businesses in Mainland China with most of its transactions settled in RMB. Apart from certain bank borrowings as well as cash and cash equivalents, the Group's assets and liabilities are mainly denominated in RMB. The Group held borrowings denominated in JPY and USD during the period. Higher volatility of RMB exchange rate against JPY and USD increases the exchange risks of the Group, thus affecting its financial position and operating results.

As at 30 June 2020, the Group's borrowings denominated in foreign currencies amounted to RMB3,475,335,000 (31 December 2019: RMB3,371,773,000). The Group will continue to keep track on the exchange rate movements and, if necessary, take responsive measures to avoid excessive foreign exchange risks.

Funding Risks

With the Group's efforts to strengthen its development of all kinds of new power projects, funding adequacy will have an increasing impact on the Group's operations and development. The financing market is affected by a number of factors such as the liquidity of the lending market and the economic environment, which in turn may also affect the effectiveness and costs of the Group's borrowing.

The Group has always leveraged its ability of accessing the Mainland China and overseas markets to optimize its funding sources, increase the credit facilities and lower its financing costs. Various cost-saving and efficiency enhancement initiatives have also been adopted in the Group's business management to reduce administrative and operating expenses. Moreover, the financial services framework agreement with SPIC Financial also facilitates the mitigation of funding risks.

As at 30 June 2020, the Group had sufficient available unutilized financing facilities amounting to RMB34,315,933,000.

Risks Relating to Policy Changes

The cancellation of the coal price and coal-fired power tariff linkage mechanism (煤電價格聯動機制) since January 2020 has promoted the marketization of coal-fired power transactions. It is expected that the coal-fired power tariff will be further affected by the market conditions and the supply and demand of coal, as well as the results of negotiation or the competitive bidding between both parties of power supply and demand.

In March 2020, the National Energy Administration published the Notice on the Issues Related to the Construction of Wind Power and Photovoltaic Power Projects in 2020 (《關於2020年風電、光伏發電項目建設有關事項的通知》) to give priority to promoting the construction of wind power and photovoltaic power grid parity projects without subsidies, pursuant to which, those wind power and photovoltaic power projects which are either already grid- connected or still in the process of applying national subsidies within the approved effective term are strategically encouraged to transform into grid parity projects voluntarily, with a view to accelerating the progress of grid parity.

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

17

Management's Discussion and Analysis

In April 2020, the National Development and Reform Commission published the Draft for Solicitation of Comments regarding the tariffs for power supply industry, with a view to gradually canceling the official tariffs for industrial and commercial use, among which, the tariffs will be determined by the market force and the tariffs for power transmission and distribution will be approved by the government and under its stringent control. It is expected that such measure will deepen the system reform of the power industry, thereby leading to more market-oriented electricity tariffs. From the perspective of the development of the electricity market, such measure will further reduce or even remove the market entry barrier, which will encourage more entities to participate in market-driven transactions.

Risks and Prevention and Control of COVID-19

In the past six months, COVID-19 pandemic became the new and highest risk facing by the globe. Under its impact, the growth of national total electricity consumption throughout China has slowed down. It is foreseen the annual growth rate would fall by approximately 2%. According to The China Electricity Council, the growth rate of coal-fired power generation in Hubei Province and Anhui Province, where the pandemic outbreak was relatively severe, for the first half of the year was -17.4% and -10.5% respectively.

In terms of operations, as certain coal-fired power plants of the Group are located in the above two provinces, their electricity sold recorded a similar year-on-year decrease to some extent. Coupled with the delay in progress of varying degrees of the Group's projects in construction under the pandemic impact, pressure was posed to the operating revenue of the Group for the year. However, we anticipate it will not have any material adverse effects on the overall results of the Group.

In addition, the demand and supply, transportation and import business in respect of the fuel market are affected by the pandemic, particularly the import of coal is under strict control. Together with the regional control of varying extents on various areas, transportation of coal is further restricted, thereby posing new challenges to the coal inventory management and safe production of the Group. Thanks to the more relaxing balance of supply and demand for coal in the regions where the operation of the Group is located as compared with the corresponding period last year, the Group has capitalized on the opportunities favoring procurement to increase its coal reserve at staggered peaks. The average unit fuel cost was thus reduced and the fuel costs was curbed significantly.

In terms of finances, currently the Group has sufficient available unutilized financing facilities. Furthermore, the counterparties of our electricity sales are mainly regional and provincial power grid companies, which have robust financial strength and good reputation. As such, counterparty default rates of the Group are extremely low despite the pandemic, and we do not expect any risk associated with the cash flow and bad debts of the Group arising therefrom. However, the pandemic has posed a certain downward pressure on the domestic and global economy. It is expected the interest rates and exchange rates would be affected to different degrees accordingly in the future. We will closely monitor and timely control the financing costs.

In response to the impact of the sudden pandemic outbreak on the economy and the demand for electricity, the Group has conducted a comprehensive analysis and formulated measures to meet our performance targets so as to focus on efforts such as marketing of electricity and management of coal procurement. Besides, the Group has made timely assessment on the uncertainties arising from the pandemic over the contract performance in relation to the construction projects, actively designed and implemented the epidemic prevention and control measures to lay the foundation for the sustainably better operating results of the Group. Currently, the epidemic prevention and control measures have already gained phased achievements in China. Nevertheless, various pandemic related potential risks still exist. The Group will normalize the epidemic prevention and control measures, all in a bid to ensure health of its employees and stability of the workforce, and hence facilitating the implementation of various operational tasks as planned.

18 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Management's Discussion and Analysis

SOCIAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL GOVERNANCE

Operational Safety

In response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group promptly adopted comprehensive measures to enhance protection of the health and safety of its employees. These measures include special work arrangement, such as reducing non-essential office work, implementing work-from-home and flexible working hour arrangements, and providing necessary protective equipment and hosting online seminars on epidemic prevention for its employees. Moreover, catering for the personal needs of its employees and their families, the Group also provided supporting services for their physical and psychological well-being, and expressed love and care to each of its employees through letter of condolences, consolation money, video teleconferences, home visits and other means.

In summer this year, China faced huge pressure on flood control given the exceptionally critical condition of flooding along the Yangtze River. During the flood seasons, Wu Ling Power strengthened its management and control on flooding and established alert mechanism for typhoons, rainstorms and mudslides to closely monitor hazards arising from rainfall, flooding and geological conditions. By taking full advantages of its power system in terms of overall basin organization and dispatch management, it has effectively reduced risks relating to natural disasters and safeguarded the production safety of power plants in the river basins, thus has been effectively fulfilling its social responsibilities and achieving the win-win situation of both flood prevention and power generation at the same time.

For the first half of 2020, no material accident in the aspects of employees, facilities and environmental protection occurred in the Group.

During the period under review, all operating power plants over which the Group has operational control complied with the relevant PRC production safety regulations. No fines or charges were imposed on the Group due to violation of regulations.

Human Resources

The Group has put great emphasis on the establishment of the performance appraisal, rewarding and punishment mechanism for all employees. It determines the emoluments of its directors and employees based on their respective performance, working experience, duties of the position, and the remuneration system of the Company's parent companies as well as the prevailing market conditions. The Group has also implemented an incentive policy with performance-linked emoluments.

As at 30 June 2020, the Group had a total of 10,337 (2019: 10,230) full-time employees.

During the period under review, all business units over which the Group has operational control complied with the local labor laws. No fines or charges were imposed on the Group due to violation of regulations.

Energy Saving

The Group has always been placing a great emphasis on environmental protection from the perspective of sustainable corporate development, vigorously promoting energy saving and emission reduction, conscientiously fulfilling its social responsibilities and actively responding to global climate change.

The net coal consumption rate of the Group was 302.05g/kWh, representing a slight increase of 0.58g/kWh as compared with the corresponding period last year. The net coal consumption rate remained at a relatively low level.

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

19

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Emission Reduction

In active response to the policy of "Action Plan of the Upgrade and Renovation of Energy Saving and Emission Reduction of Coal-fired Units (2014-2020) ( 煤電節能減排升級與改造行動計劃 (2014-2020))" promulgated by the PRC government, the Group has strengthened the environmental control and rectification measures for its coal-fired power generating units. Currently, more than 90% of the operating coal-fired power generating units have met the standards of ultra-low-emission.

For the first half of 2020, the operational ratio of desulphurization facilities for the coal-fired power generating units of the Group was 100% (2019: 100%), and the efficiency ratio of desulphurization was 99.29% (2019: 99.34%); the operational ratio of denitration facilities reached 100% (2019: 99.99%) and the efficiency ratio of denitration reached 88.70% (2019: 89.79%).

During the period under review, the environmental protection indicators for coal-fired power generating units were as follows:

  • the emission rate of sulphur dioxide (SO2) at 0.090g/kWh, representing an increase of 0.022g/kWh as compared with the corresponding period last year;
  • the emission rate of nitrogen oxide (NOx) at 0.156g/kWh, representing an increase of 0.035g/kWh as compared with the corresponding period last year; and
  • the emission rate of flue gas and dusts at 0.009g/kWh, representing an increase of 0.002g/kWh as compared with the corresponding period last year.

Three environmental protection indicators recorded an increase as compared to the corresponding period last year, which was mainly attributable to the higher average emission rate resulting from the commencement of commercial operation of two 660MW generating units that have not yet met the ultra-low emission standard. The Group has carried out technological research on the ultra-low emission upgrade for these two generating units and recommended optimization projects for all generating units in advance in order to improve the production efficiency.

During the period under review, all the power plants over which the Group has operational control complied with the relevant PRC environmental protection regulations. No fines or charges were imposed on the Group due to violation of regulations.

OUTLOOK FOR THE SECOND HALF OF 2020

According to the preliminary statistics of the National Bureau of Statistics, the national GDP declined by 1.6% year-on-year during the first half of the year. Under the adverse impact of the continuous epidemic spread overseas, the progress of globalization was seriously disrupted. Economic and trade frictions as well as other non- economic factors have affected the relationship between the United States and China and added a number of uncertainties to the development of the Chinese economy. With the lingering impacts of the pandemic in the second half of the year, the growth of the global economy will inevitably slow down with persisting downside risks.

In China, according to the forecast of The China Electricity Council, the growth of power consumption will rebound significantly and the total national power consumption is expected to grow by approximately 6% in the second half of the year, representing a year-on-year growth of annual national power consumption of around 2% to 3%.

20 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Management's Discussion and Analysis

The priorities of the Group for the second half of the year mainly include the following:

Improving operation and management standards comprehensively - Firstly, the Group will continue to strenuously expand the electricity consumption channels by actively coordinating with power grid companies, all in a bid to improve structural power curtailment and realize the concept of "Every Watt Counts" by broadening the channels for cross-province outbound power transmission. Secondly, the Group will comprehensively improve the production management system of renewable energy by conducting research and analysis on the relevant policies, and participate in the bidding of quality grid parity projects and competitive-bidding projects in various regions. Thirdly, leveraging the opportunities arising from the entrusted management of overseas assets of the parent company, the Group will gather more experience in the management of overseas assets, based on which it will comprehensively enhance its multi-national operation capabilities and explore opportunities for business development overseas.

Accelerating structural transformation and upgrade of the industry - The Group will remain committed to the development and transformation towards clean, integrated and smart energy. While focusing on its existing business operation, the Group will also make deployment for investment and development in the long run, strive to improve the industry layout and create synergy by optimizing the structure and highlighting its own strengths. More efforts will be made to develop zero-carbon green base, intensively explore integrated energy utilization of "coal-fired power, wind power and photovoltaic power energy storage" and accelerate the construction of the million kW photovoltaic power generation base.

Increasing inputs for technological innovation - The Group will facilitate in-depth integration of energy technologies and information/internet technologies to combine technologies such as big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, mobile network and artificial intelligence. By integrating resources of upstream and downstream customers through internet platforms, the Group will effectively align the energy supply and demand and maintain interactive and balanced power supply and demand, thereby gradually establishing an integrated smart energy control and adjustment system and integrated big database of smart energy to promote the development of integrated smart energy platform.

Deepening reform of systems and mechanisms - The Group will fully launch the requirements for the arrangement of "dual benchmark and dual incentive" for employees' performance appraisal by using the "Plan- Budget-Appraisal-Incentives" management system and mechanism to encourage all business units to achieve breakthroughs in their respective benchmarking areas and their own performance benchmarks. The use of such system will increase the positive incentives for and boost motivation and vitality of the business units, at the same time demonstrating the potential and efficiency of their operations.

Continuing to duly fulfill corporate social responsibilities - Currently, the epidemic prevention and control measures have already gained phased achievements in China. However, there are still pressure from overseas imported cases and spread of virus in the local communities. The Group will continue to closely monitor the works in relation to epidemic prevention and control, normalize the prevention and control mechanisms and measures to constantly enhance the efficiency of its efforts in containing the epidemic spread, all in a bid to ensure physical and psychological well-being of its employees, stable workforce, and hence maintaining stable and sound production and operation standards on an ongoing basis.

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

21

Corporate Governance

China Power believes that good corporate governance is an essential element in enhancing and safeguarding the interests of shareholders and other stakeholders, and is vital to the healthy and sustainable development of the Group. The Company commits to maintaining a high level of corporate governance by adopting and applying good corporate governance principles and practices. The Company has formed a standardized governance structure and has in place an effective risk management and internal control system.

The Group's corporate governance has been fully disclosed in the "Corporate Governance Report" of the Company's annual report 2019. Save for the code provision of A.2.1 (as specified below), the Company has complied with all the provisions of Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report (the "CG Code") as set out in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020.

Under the CG Code provision A.2.1, the role of both the chairman and chief executive should be separated and should not be performed by the same individual. Mr. Tian Jun served as both the Chairman of the Board and the President (being the chief executive) of the Company during the period under review. The Board considered that the balance of authority has adequately ensured by the composition of the Board which comprises high-calibre individuals, with whom two being non-executive Directors and three being independent non-executive Directors. Also, the Executive Committee under the Board consists of all the vice presidents of the Company who possess rich knowledge and experience in different professional fields to assist the President of the Company in making decisions about the daily business management and operations of the Group. The Board believed appropriate power checks and balances have been put in place to safeguard the interests of the Group and the Company's shareholders as a whole.

CHANGES IN DIRECTORATE AND UPDATED DIRECTORS' INFORMATION

Pursuant to Rule 13.51B(1) of the Listing Rules, the changes in directorate and updated information of the Directors that required to be disclosed since the date of the annual report 2019 until the date of this Report are as follows:

  • Mr. Tian Jun ceased to hold the position as the President of the Company with effect from 28 July 2020; and
  • Mr. He Xi was appointed as an executive Director, the President of the Company and a member of the
    Executive Committee with effect from 28 July 2020.

Subsequent to the above changes, the Company has been in compliance with the CG Code provision of A.2.1 with regard to the separating the roles of chairman and chief executive.

Mr. Tian Jun was appointed as the director of China Power International Holding Limited ("CPI Holding"), the controlling shareholder of the Company, while Mr. Guan Qihong and Mr. Wang Xianchun resigned as the directors of CPI Holding respectively with effect from 25 March 2020.

Mr. Kwong Che Keung, Gordon retired as an independent non-executive director of Global Digital Creations Holdings Limited which is listed on the GEM Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") with effect from 22 May 2020. Mr. Kwong was appointed as an independent non- executive director of COSCO Shipping International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. which is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with effect from 9 July 2020.

Save as disclosed above, there had been no other changes in the composition of the Board and the Board Committees as set out in the annual report 2019 during the reporting period and up to the date of this Report.

22 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Corporate Governance

SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS

The Company has adopted a set of Code of Conduct for Securities Transactions by the Directors (the "Code of Conduct"), the terms of which are no less than the requirements of Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules. Having made specific enquiries to each of the Directors, they all confirmed that they have fully complied with the Code of Conduct throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020.

FINANCIAL REPORTING

The Audit Committee has reviewed the accounting principles adopted by the Group and the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

The Company has engaged Ernst & Young to perform a review on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020, and the "Independent Review Report" is set out on page 25.

RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROL

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Company has strictly complied with the relevant provisions of the CG Code regarding the risk management and internal control. Our works done in this respect during the period, amongst others, included the following:

Containing the epidemic spread as well as completing the annual audit on time successfully. In our best endeavor to complete the annual audit for the financial year 2019 amid the pandemic, the Company was at the forefront of setting up a "Remote Audit Expert Pool" in February in order to commence remote internal audit work. Regarding the audit center established in 2019, in view of strengthening the audit-related talent team, we have completed the internal recruitment of appropriate positions for the audit center. During the first half of the year, the audit center was put into official operation, the new audit information system has provided remote online access as scheduled, laying the foundation for the transformation and upgrade of internal audit and full audit coverage.

Preventing and eliminating major risks in concerted efforts. In conjunction with the post-epidemic risk management, the Company organized and commenced its efforts in major risks prevention and elimination on monthly basis. We continued to persist in the concept of incorporating the risk management efforts into our corporate strategies and performance management. Major risks were analyzed in details with responsibilities assigned to individuals. Employees' awareness of personal responsibility was enhanced and risk prevention response measures were refined, thereby further consolidating the comprehensive risk management system that integrated hierarchical management and control with the "three lines of defence".

Strengthening the post-evaluation works of project investment. In the first half of the year, the Company organized and carried out diagnosis of investments in new energy projects and launched its efforts in post- evaluation of investment in summary on projects which had completed construction and commenced operation during 2016 to 2019. We completed the collection and overall compilation of project information and the self- assessment of each business unit in terms of the project investments. At the same time, coupling with the closed- loop management on the risks involved with investment projects, those investment projects tabled on the investment decision meetings have been under monthly review and evaluation. Analysis and tracking were also conducted according to their comprehensive risk assessment reports and risk responses so as to strengthen the dynamic risk management on investment projects.

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

23

Corporate Governance

Commencing to build the system for accountability relating to non-compliant operations and investments as a norm. In the first half of the year, the Company hosted online seminars on the accountability relating to non- compliant operations and investments. We systematically publicized and implemented the spirit of accountability for non-compliant operations and investments, and completed the tasks of soliciting accountability trails and related filing and reporting ledgers as scheduled.

In addition, the Internal Audit Department also took appropriate measures to review and inspect quarterly the implementation of the Group's existing continuing connected transactions. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, each of the relevant companies of the Group had strictly monitored the agreed prices and terms of the various continuing connected transactions in the actual course of business operations and did not exceed the respective annual caps disclosed.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

The shareholders and investors are informed of the latest business performance and development of the Group by means of various communication channels, including the Company's website at www.chinapower.hk, the annual and interim reports, the quarterly announcement on the Group's electricity sold and other announcements on the Group's key business development.

In the first half of 2020, the Group organized the results press conference right after the publication of its annual results 2019. Under the exceptional condition caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the results press conference was held online. At the same time, we also launched online roadshows to coordinate with the announcement of the annual results and promote the Company's established strategies and development prospects to the market.

In addition, the Company participated in various investors' activities via teleconference and other online tools during the first half of the year. The investor relations team met and communicated with more than 40 personnel from investment institutions and maintained the activities of answering the telephone consultations from investors on a daily basis, which minimized the impact of the epidemic on the Company's investor relations work and maintained good communication.

SHARE OPTION SCHEME

At present, the Company has no share option scheme.

DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SECURITIES

As at 30 June 2020, none of the Directors or the chief executive of the Company had any interests or short positions in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong (the "SFO") which will be required, pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, to be entered in the register referred to therein or which will be required to be notified to the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code.

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS IN SECURITIES

As at 30 June 2020, save as disclosed below, no person, not being a Director nor chief executive of the Company, had an interest or short position in the shares or underlying shares of the Company which should be recorded in the register kept under Section 336 of the SFO.

24 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Corporate Governance

Number of

shares in which

Percentage of

interested

issued share

other than

capital of the

under equity

Company

Long/short

Name

Capacity

derivatives(4)

%

position

SPIC International Finance

Beneficial owner

392,275,453

4.00

Long

  • (Hong Kong) Company
  • Limited ("SPIC Finance HK")

China Power Development

Beneficial owner

2,662,000,000

27.14

Long

Limited ("CPDL")

Seth Holdings Corporation

Interest of a controlled

2,662,000,000

27.14

Long

Limited ("Seth Holdings")(1)

  corporation

CPI Holding(2)

Interest of a controlled

2,662,000,000

27.14

Long

  corporation

Beneficial owner

2,833,518,060

28.89

Long

State Power Investment

Interest of controlled

5,887,793,513

60.04

Long

Corporation Limited

  corporations

("SPIC")(3)

Notes:

  1. On 28 December 2017, CPDL had made an issue of non-voting convertible preferred shares to Seth Holdings pursuant to an agreement entered into between Seth Holdings, CPI Holding and CPDL. If those non-voting convertible preferred shares were fully converted into ordinary shares, Seth Holdings would hold approximately 33.48% of the voting rights in CPDL. As a result of the agreement, Seth Holdings became a beneficial owner of CPDL and therefore Seth Holdings is deemed to be interested in the shares of the Company owned by CPDL for the purposes of the SFO.
  2. CPI Holding is the beneficial owner of CPDL and therefore CPI Holding is deemed to be interested in the shares of the Company owned by CPDL for the purposes of the SFO.
  3. SPIC is the beneficial owner of CPI Holding and SPIC Finance HK, and therefore SPIC is deemed to be interested in the shares of the Company owned by CPI Holding and SPIC Finance HK for the purposes of the SFO.
  4. Save as disclosed above, SPIC, CPI Holding, Seth Holdings, CPDL and SPIC Finance HK do not have any interest in the equity derivatives of the Company.

PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE LISTED SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the listed securities of the Company during the six months ended 30 June 2020.

PUBLIC FLOAT

As at the date of this Report, based on public information available to the Company and to the best knowledge of the Directors, the Company has maintained sufficient public float, being no less than 25% of the Company's number of shares in issue as required under the Listing Rules.

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

25

Independent Review Report

Ernst & Young

安永會計師事務所

Tel 電話: +852 2846 9888

22/F, CITIC Tower

香港中環添美道1

Fax 傳真:+852 2868 4432

1 Tim Mei Avenue

中信大廈22

ey.com

Central, Hong Kong

To the board of directors of China Power International Development Limited (incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

INTRODUCTION

We have reviewed the interim financial information set out on pages 26 to 72, which comprises the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of China Power International Development Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") as at 30 June 2020 and the related interim condensed consolidated income statement, statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and explanatory notes. The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited require the preparation of a report on interim financial information to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("HKAS 34") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with HKAS 34. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review. Our report is made solely to you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report.

SCOPE OF REVIEW

We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity issued by the HKICPA. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

CONCLUSION

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with HKAS 34.

Ernst & Young

Certified Public Accountants

Hong Kong

27 August 2020

26 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Interim Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

3

13,055,829

13,843,958

Other income

4

101,301

177,872

Fuel costs

(4,730,481)

(5,477,394)

Depreciation

(2,558,427)

(2,367,208)

Staff costs

(1,169,430)

(1,135,567)

Repairs and maintenance

(318,828)

(320,970)

Consumables

(130,868)

(151,110)

Other gains and losses, net

5

319,652

92,460

Other operating expenses

6

(781,944)

(947,455)

Operating profit

7

3,786,804

3,714,586

Finance income

8

116,520

68,854

Finance costs

8

(1,684,299)

(1,543,906)

Share of results of associates

147,951

125,335

Share of results of joint ventures

13,438

(1,683)

Profit before taxation

2,380,414

2,363,186

Income tax expense

9

(464,708)

(551,807)

Profit for the period

1,915,706

1,811,379

Attributable to:

  Owners of the Company

1,172,986

976,735

Non-controlling interests

742,720

834,644

1,915,706

1,811,379

Earnings per share for profit attributable to owners

  of the Company (expressed in RMB per share)

  - Basic and diluted

10

0.12

0.10

The notes on pages 33 to 72 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

27

Interim Condensed Consolidated

Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Profit for the period

1,915,706

1,811,379

Other comprehensive income/(expense):

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Fair value (loss)/gain on equity instruments at fair value

  through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI"),

  net of tax

13

(221,841)

150,353

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Fair value loss on debt instruments at FVTOCI, net of tax

(1,481)

(1,615)

Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the period,

  net of tax

(223,322)

148,738

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,692,384

1,960,117

Attributable to:

  Owners of the Company

955,113

1,129,440

Non-controlling interests

737,271

830,677

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,692,384

1,960,117

The notes on pages 33 to 72 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

27

28 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Interim Condensed Consolidated

Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2020

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

12

102,867,621

99,044,926

Right-of-use assets

12

6,026,391

6,685,104

Prepayments for construction of power plants

12

5,078,292

5,155,703

Goodwill

1,187,214

1,187,214

Other intangible assets

1,023,160

1,054,130

Interests in associates

3,010,794

2,780,410

  Interests in joint ventures

1,084,212

550,774

Equity instruments at FVTOCI

13

3,088,305

3,362,808

  Deferred income tax assets

762,946

719,142

Restricted deposits

1,803

11,800

Other non-current assets

14

8,178,946

6,758,646

132,309,684

127,310,657

Current assets

Inventories

628,528

689,862

Accounts receivable

15

3,109,863

3,412,791

  Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

2,069,019

2,282,625

Amounts due from related parties

30

1,088,988

506,557

Tax recoverable

80,624

82,283

Debt instruments at FVTOCI

16

325,727

112,418

Restricted deposits

26,587

27,250

  Cash and cash equivalents

2,049,235

1,238,290

9,378,571

8,352,076

Assets associated with a disposal group classified

as held for sale

17

4,432,257

4,626,965

Total assets

146,120,512

140,289,698

EQUITY

Capital and reserves attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

18

17,268,192

17,268,192

Reserves

19

12,732,101

13,051,883

30,000,293

30,320,075

Non-controlling interests

14,638,720

14,813,134

Total equity

44,639,013

45,133,209

28

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

29

Interim Condensed Consolidated

Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2020

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Deferred income

69,733

70,722

Bank borrowings

20

22,077,202

22,547,366

Borrowings from related parties

21

28,805,492

26,444,744

Other borrowings

22

4,000,000

4,000,000

Lease liabilities

23

3,456,149

3,740,809

  Deferred income tax liabilities

1,686,489

1,743,183

Provisions for other long-term liabilities

24

1,893,669

1,074,477

61,988,734

59,621,301

Current liabilities

Accounts and bills payables

25

1,299,306

874,076

Construction costs payable

6,082,035

6,172,925

  Other payables and accrued charges

1,852,419

1,678,192

Amounts due to related parties

30

1,815,306

1,680,820

Bank borrowings

20

15,272,250

11,333,147

Borrowings from related parties

21

8,782,621

9,292,725

Other borrowings

22

535,000

528,000

Lease liabilities

23

529,899

681,477

Tax payable

375,009

195,600

36,543,845

32,436,962

Liabilities associated with a disposal group classified

as held for sale

17

2,948,920

3,098,226

Total liabilities

101,481,499

95,156,489

Total equity and liabilities

146,120,512

140,289,698

Net current liabilities

25,681,937

22,556,147

Total assets less current liabilities

106,627,747

104,754,510

The notes on pages 33 to 72 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

29

30 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Interim Condensed Consolidated

Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Attributable to owners of the Company

Share

Other

Retained

Non-

capital

reserves

earnings

controlling

Total

(Note 18)

(Note 19)

(Note 19)

Sub-total

interests

equity

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

At 1 January 2020 (audited)

17,268,192

5,562,012

7,489,871

30,320,075

14,813,134

45,133,209

Profit for the period

-

-

1,172,986

1,172,986

742,720

1,915,706

Other comprehensive income/(expense):

Fair value loss on equity instruments

  at FVTOCI, net of tax

-

(216,854)

-

(216,854)

(4,987)

(221,841)

Fair value loss on debt instruments

  at FVTOCI, net of tax

-

(2,642)

-

(2,642)

(759)

(3,401)

Release on derecognition of debt

  instruments at FVTOCI, net of tax

-

1,623

-

1,623

297

1,920

Total comprehensive income

  for the period

-

(217,873)

1,172,986

955,113

737,271

1,692,384

Loss of control over subsidiaries (Note 29)

-

-

-

-

(294,141)

(294,141)

Contributions from non-controlling

  interests

-

-

-

-

177,873

177,873

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

  (note)

-

-

-

-

(76,793)

(76,793)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

(718,624)

(718,624)

2019 final dividend

-

-

(1,274,895)

(1,274,895)

-

(1,274,895)

Total transactions recognized directly

  in equity

-

-

(1,274,895)

(1,274,895)

(911,685)

(2,186,580)

At 30 June 2020 (unaudited)

17,268,192

5,344,139

7,387,962

30,000,293

14,638,720

44,639,013

Note:

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group acquired a non-controlling interest in Hunan Wuhua Hotel Co., Ltd.

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

31

Interim Condensed Consolidated

Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Attributable to owners of the Company

Share

Other

Retained

Non-

capital

reserves

earnings

controlling

Total

(Note 18)

(Note 19)

(Note 19)

Sub-total

interests

equity

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

At 1 January 2019 (audited)

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income/(expense): Fair value gain/(loss) on equity instruments   at FVTOCI, net of tax

Fair value loss on debt instruments   at FVTOCI, net of tax Release on derecognition of debt

  instruments at FVTOCI, net of tax

Total comprehensive income   for the period

Acquisition of subsidiaries Contributions from non-controlling   interests

Disposal of interests in subsidiaries

  • without loss of control (Note 19) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests 2018 final dividend

Total transactions recognized   directly in equity

At 30 June 2019 (unaudited)

17,268,192

5,254,065

7,427,661

29,949,918

12,899,114

42,849,032

-

-

976,735

976,735

834,644

1,811,379

-

153,412

-

153,412

(3,059)

150,353

-

(2,860)

-

(2,860)

(1,404)

(4,264)

-

2,153

-

2,153

496

2,649

-

152,705

976,735

1,129,440

830,677

1,960,117

-

-

-

-

257,641

257,641

-

-

-

-

89,797

89,797

-

127,349

-

127,349

403,717

531,066

-

-

-

-

(371,407)

(371,407)

-

-

(1,078,757)

(1,078,757)

-

(1,078,757)

-

127,349

(1,078,757)

(951,408)

379,748

(571,660)

17,268,192

5,534,119

7,325,639

30,127,950

14,109,539

44,237,489

The notes on pages 33 to 72 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

32 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Interim Condensed Consolidated

Statement of Cash Flows

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from operations

32

5,567,782

5,030,405

Interest paid

(1,772,289)

(1,596,909)

Income tax paid

(205,983)

(260,064)

Net cash generated from operating activities

3,589,510

3,173,432

Cash flows from investing activities

  Payments for property, plant and equipment and

  prepayments for construction of power plants

(6,543,627)

(4,186,097)

  Payments for right-of-use assets

(129,961)

(61,407)

  Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

69,761

8,595

  Net cash outflow on disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash

(10,735)

-

  Net cash outflow on acquisitions of subsidiaries

-

(115,574)

  Investments in an associate

(60,000)

(10,000)

  Investments in a joint venture

(27,646)

-

  Repayment from related parties

-

449,650

  Advance to related parties

-

(184,000)

  Purchase of equity instruments at FVTOCI

(4,511)

-

Asset-related government grants received

440

-

Dividends received

227,356

262,816

Interest received

21,598

68,854

  Increase in restricted deposits

-

(226)

  Decrease in restricted deposits

663

9,857

Net cash used in investing activities

(6,456,662)

(3,757,532)

Cash flows from financing activities

  Drawdown of bank borrowings

11,781,999

7,575,604

  Drawdown of other borrowings

510,000

3,000

  Drawdown of borrowings from related parties

10,507,366

14,515,784

  Contributions from non-controlling interests

177,873

89,797

  Repayment of bank borrowings

(8,110,753)

(8,479,895)

  Repayment of borrowings from related parties

(7,851,993)

(9,261,188)

  Repayment of other borrowings

(503,000)

(1,000,000)

  Payments for leases liabilities

(916,753)

(1,607,456)

Dividend paid

(1,274,895)

(1,079,241)

  Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(633,764)

(238,561)

  Proceeds from disposal of interests in subsidiaries

  without loss of control

-

531,066

Net cash generated from financing activities

3,686,080

1,048,910

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

818,928

464,810

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

1,239,057

1,855,235

Exchange losses, net

(2,375)

(17,191)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period (note)

2,055,610

2,302,854

Note:

As at 30 June 2020, cash and cash equivalents included cash and cash equivalents classified as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale of RMB6,375,000 (Note 17) (30 June 2019: RMB2,246,000).

The notes on pages 33 to 72 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

33

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    1. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements of China Power International Development Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2020 have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"). These interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of the Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
    2. The financial information relating to the year ended 31 December 2019 that is included in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance is as follows:
      • The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
      • The Company's then auditor has reported on those financial statements. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
    4. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis, details of which are set out in Note 27.1. They are presented in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB'000"), unless otherwise stated, and have been approved by the board of Directors (the "Board") on 27 August 2020.
    5. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have not been audited.
  3. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those applied in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the adoption of the following revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") for the first time in the current period.

Application of new and amendments to HKFRSs

Amendments to HKFRS 3

Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 Amendment to HKFRS 16

Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8

Definition of a Business

Interest Rate Benchmark Reform Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions (early adopted) Definition of Material

34 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)

The nature and impact of the revised HKFRSs are described below:

Amendments to HKFRS 3: Definition of a Business

The amendment to HKFRS 3 clarifies that to be considered a business, an integrated set of activities and assets must include, at a minimum, an input and a substantive process that together significantly contribute to the ability to create output. Furthermore, it clarifies that a business can exist without including all of the inputs and processes needed to create outputs. These amendments had no impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group, but may impact future periods should the Group enter into any business combinations.

Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7: Interest Rate Benchmark Reform

The amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement provide a number of reliefs, which apply to all hedging relationships that are directly affected by interest rate benchmark reform. A hedging relationship is affected if the reform gives rise to uncertainties about the timing and or amount of benchmark-based cash flows of the hedged item or the hedging instrument. These amendments had no impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group as it does not have any interest rate hedge relationships.

Amendment to HKFRS 16: Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions

The amendment to HKFRS 16 provides relief to lessees from applying the HKFRS 16 guidance on lease modifications to rent concessions arising as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The amendment does not apply to lessors. As a practical expedient, a lessee may elect not to assess whether a Covid-19-related rent concession from a lessor is a lease modification. A lessee that makes this election accounts for any change in lease payments resulting from the such rent concession the same way it would account for the change under HKFRS 16, if the change were not a lease modification. The Group has early adopted and assessed the impact of this amendment and concluded that it did not have any material impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8: Definition of Material

The amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 provide a new definition of material that states: "information is material if omitting, misstating or obscuring it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general purpose financial statements make on the basis of those financial statements, which provide financial information about a specific reporting entity."

These amendments clarify that materiality will depend on the nature or magnitude of information, either individually or in combination with other information, in the context of the financial statements. A misstatement of information is material if it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions made by the primary users.

The above amendments had no material impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group.

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

35

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION

Revenue recognized during the period is as follows:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Types of goods:

Sales of electricity to regional and provincial power grid

  companies (note (a))

13,018,686

13,828,543

Provision of power generation (note (b))

37,143

15,415

13,055,829

13,843,958

Timing of revenue recognition:

At a point in time

13,055,829

13,843,958

Notes:

  1. Pursuant to the power purchase agreements entered into between the Group and the respective regional and provincial power grid companies, the Group's sales of electricity were made to these power grid companies at the tariff rates agreed with the respective regional and provincial power grid companies as approved by the relevant government authorities in the PRC, and some of these tariff rates followed the market-oriented price mechanism.
  2. Provision of power generation represents incomes from the provision of power generation to other companies in the PRC which are calculated based on mutually agreed terms.

Segment information

The chief operating decision maker has been identified as the Executive Directors and certain senior management (collectively referred to as the "CODM") who make strategic decisions. The CODM reviews the internal reporting of the Company and its subsidiaries in order to assess performance and allocate resources. Management has determined the operating segments based on these reports.

The CODM assesses the performance of the operating segments based on a measure of profit/loss before taxation, excluding dividends from equity instruments at FVTOCI. Other information provided to the CODM is measured in a manner consistent with that in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Segment assets exclude equity instruments at FVTOCI, deferred income tax assets and corporate assets, which are managed on a centralized basis.

Segment liabilities exclude deferred income tax liabilities, tax payable and corporate liabilities, which are managed on a centralized basis.

36 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)

Segment information (Continued)

Six months ended 30 June 2020 (unaudited)

Wind

Photovoltaic

Coal-fired

Hydropower

power

power

Segment

electricity

electricity

electricity

electricity

total

Unallocated

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Segment revenue

Sales of electricity

7,827,768

2,995,129

1,008,735

1,187,054

13,018,686

-

13,018,686

Provision of power generation

32,132

-

-

5,011

37,143

-

37,143

7,859,900

2,995,129

1,008,735

1,192,065

13,055,829

-

13,055,829

Segment results

1,013,094

1,717,786

637,590

631,943

4,000,413

-

4,000,413

Unallocated income

-

-

-

-

-

85,657

85,657

Unallocated expenses

-

-

-

-

-

(299,266)

(299,266)

Operating profit/(loss)

1,013,094

1,717,786

637,590

631,943

4,000,413

(213,609)

3,786,804

Finance income

3,322

19,346

12,168

78,205

113,041

3,479

116,520

Finance costs

(606,745)

(452,860)

(185,822)

(361,760)

(1,607,187)

(77,112)

(1,684,299)

Share of results of associates

108,946

-

-

10,014

118,960

28,991

147,951

Share of results of joint ventures

17,151

-

-

(5)

17,146

(3,708)

13,438

Profit/(loss) before taxation

535,768

1,284,272

463,936

358,397

2,642,373

(261,959)

2,380,414

Income tax expense

(178,647)

(225,492)

(21,536)

(19,002)

(444,677)

(20,031)

(464,708)

Profit/(loss) for the period

357,121

1,058,780

442,400

339,395

2,197,696

(281,990)

1,915,706

Other segment information

Capital expenditure

  - Property, plant and equipment,

right-of-use assets and

prepayments for construction

of power plants

2,042,555

183,619

3,379,251

2,430,985

8,036,410

183,389

8,219,799

Depreciation of property, plant and

equipment

930,717

733,728

339,098

354,139

2,357,682

16,146

2,373,828

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

58,558

26,763

5,855

73,872

165,048

19,551

184,599

Amortization of other intangible assets

-

-

-

30,970

30,970

-

30,970

(Gain)/loss on disposal of property,

  plant and equipment, net

(7,361)

(46)

5,334

(10,344)

(12,417)

(9)

(12,426)

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

(pre-tax) (Note 29)

-

(715)

(32,017)

-

(32,732)

-

(32,732)

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

37

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)

Segment information (Continued)

As at 30 June 2020 (unaudited)

Wind

Photovoltaic

Coal-fired

Hydropower

power

power

Segment

electricity

electricity

electricity

electricity

total

Unallocated

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Segment assets Other segment assets

Assets associated with disposal group

  • classified as held for sale Goodwill
    Interests in associates Interests in joint ventures

Equity instruments at FVTOCI Deferred income tax assets Other unallocated assets

Total assets per interim condensed

  • consolidated statement of
  • financial position

Segment liabilities Other segment liabilities Liabilities associated with disposal

  • group classified as held for sale Borrowings

40,333,677

38,082,748

24,948,394

26,194,634

129,559,453

-

129,559,453

4,432,257

-

-

-

4,432,257

-

4,432,257

67,712

872,865

-

246,637

1,187,214

-

1,187,214

2,160,733

12,000

190,120

158,510

2,521,363

489,431

3,010,794

427,242

-

-

55,472

482,714

601,498

1,084,212

47,421,621

38,967,613

25,138,514

26,655,253

138,183,001

1,090,929

139,273,930

-

-

-

-

-

3,088,305

3,088,305

-

-

-

-

-

762,946

762,946

-

-

-

-

-

2,995,331

2,995,331

47,421,621

38,967,613

25,138,514

26,655,253

138,183,001

7,937,511

146,120,512

(5,845,917)

(3,560,006)

(3,064,204)

(4,069,474)

(16,539,601)

-

(16,539,601)

(2,948,920)

-

-

-

(2,948,920)

-

(2,948,920)

(24,920,142)

(25,340,771)

(12,318,065)

(10,488,136)

(73,067,114)

(6,405,451)

(79,472,565)

(33,714,979)

(28,900,777)

(15,382,269)

(14,557,610)

(92,555,635)

(6,405,451)

(98,961,086)

Deferred income tax liabilities

-

-

-

-

-

(1,686,489)

(1,686,489)

Tax payable

-

-

-

-

-

(375,009)

(375,009)

Other unallocated liabilities

-

-

-

-

-

(458,915)

(458,915)

Total liabilities per interim condensed

consolidated statement of

financial position

(33,714,979)

(28,900,777)

(15,382,269)

(14,557,610)

(92,555,635)

(8,925,864)

(101,481,499)

38 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)

Segment information (Continued)

Six months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited)

Wind

Photovoltaic

Coal-fired

Hydropower

power

power

Segment

electricity

electricity

electricity

electricity

total

Unallocated

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Segment revenue

Sales of electricity

8,470,163

3,675,395

763,026

919,959

13,828,543

-

13,828,543

Provision of power generation

11,663

-

-

3,752

15,415

-

15,415

8,481,826

3,675,395

763,026

923,711

13,843,958

-

13,843,958

Segment results

739,102

2,156,320

400,836

506,206

3,802,464

-

3,802,464

Unallocated income

-

-

-

-

-

154,793

154,793

Unallocated expenses

-

-

-

-

-

(242,671)

(242,671)

Operating profit/(loss)

739,102

2,156,320

400,836

506,206

3,802,464

(87,878)

3,714,586

Finance income

6,904

7,104

9,908

28,888

52,804

16,050

68,854

Finance costs

(579,370)

(496,767)

(141,855)

(253,514)

(1,471,506)

(72,400)

(1,543,906)

Share of results of associates

94,968

-

-

7,882

102,850

22,485

125,335

Share of results of joint ventures

(2,553)

-

-

(122)

(2,675)

992

(1,683)

Profit/(loss) before taxation

259,051

1,666,657

268,889

289,340

2,483,937

(120,751)

2,363,186

Income tax (expense)/credit

(171,027)

(368,796)

(5,735)

1,504

(544,054)

(7,753)

(551,807)

Profit/(loss) for the period

88,024

1,297,861

263,154

290,844

1,939,883

(128,504)

1,811,379

Other segment information

Capital expenditure

  - Property, plant and equipment,

right-of-use assets and

prepayments for construction

of power plants

2,776,051

111,863

1,550,314

698,514

5,136,742

56,405

5,193,147

Depreciation of property, plant and

equipment

914,954

736,121

261,445

275,729

2,188,249

8,716

2,196,965

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

71,305

3,242

16,138

65,303

155,988

14,255

170,243

Amortization of other intangible assets

-

-

-

22,679

22,679

-

22,679

(Gain)/loss on disposal of property,

  plant and equipment, net

(9,740)

1,398

-

-

(8,342)

(4)

(8,346)

(Reversal)/impairment of other

receivables

(5,016)

7,696

1,550

196

4,426

21,846

26,272

Impairment of property, plant and

equipment

-

-

13,676

-

13,676

-

13,676

Impairment of assets classified

  as held for sale

-

80,920

-

-

80,920

-

80,920

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

39

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)

Segment information (Continued)

As at 31 December 2019 (audited)

Wind

Photovoltaic

Coal-fired

Hydropower

power

power

Segment

electricity

electricity

electricity

electricity

total

Unallocated

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Segment assets Other segment assets

Assets associated with disposal group

  • classified as held for sale Goodwill
    Interests in associates Interests in joint ventures

Equity instruments at FVTOCI

Deferred income tax assets

Other unallocated assets

Total assets per interim condensed

  • consolidated statement of
  • financial position

Segment liabilities Other segment liabilities Liabilities associated with disposal

  • group classified as held for sale Borrowings

Deferred income tax liabilities

Tax payable

Other unallocated liabilities

Total liabilities per interim condensed

  • consolidated statement of
  • financial position

39,779,154

38,663,618

23,527,396

23,100,487

125,070,655

-

125,070,655

4,626,965

-

-

-

4,626,965

-

4,626,965

67,712

872,865

-

246,637

1,187,214

-

1,187,214

2,194,187

12,000

-

137,012

2,343,199

437,211

2,780,410

410,092

-

-

55,477

465,569

85,205

550,774

47,078,110

39,548,483

23,527,396

23,539,613

133,693,602

522,416

134,216,018

-

-

-

-

-

3,362,808

3,362,808

-

-

-

-

-

719,142

719,142

-

-

-

-

-

1,991,730

1,991,730

47,078,110

39,548,483

23,527,396

23,539,613

133,693,602

6,596,096

140,289,698

(4,718,299)

(3,426,553)

(3,213,380)

(4,014,102)

(15,372,334)

-

(15,372,334)

(3,098,226)

-

-

-

(3,098,226)

-

(3,098,226)

(24,259,123)

(24,588,153)

(10,273,821)

(9,643,166)

(68,764,263)

(5,381,719)

(74,145,982)

(32,075,648)

(28,014,706)

(13,487,201)

(13,657,268)

(87,234,823)

(5,381,719)

(92,616,542)

-

-

-

-

-

(1,743,183)

(1,743,183)

-

-

-

-

-

(195,600)

(195,600)

-

-

-

-

-

(601,164)

(601,164)

(32,075,648)

(28,014,706)

(13,487,201)

(13,657,268)

(87,234,823)

(7,921,666)

(95,156,489)

40 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

4. OTHER INCOME

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Rental income

2,308

1,697

Hotel operations income

3,655

10,739

Income from provision of repairs and maintenance services

26,143

30,507

Dividend income

47,228

119,885

Income from provision of IT and other services

21,967

15,044

101,301

177,872

5. OTHER GAINS AND LOSSES, NET

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Amortization of deferred income

2,716

2,563

Government subsidies

21,072

4,033

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net

12,426

8,346

Sales of unused power production quota

80,684

96,588

Profits on sales of heat, trading of coal, coal by-products,

  spare parts and others

128,584

69,971

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

-

(13,676)

Impairment of assets classified as held for sale

-

(80,920)

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries (pre-tax) (Note 29)

32,732

-

Others

41,438

5,555

319,652

92,460

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

41

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

6. OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES

Amortization of other intangible assets Research and development expenses Lease expenses

Impairment of other receivables Reservoir maintenance and usage fees Administrative and selling related expenses Taxes and surcharges

Power and heat generation costs Others

Six months ended 30 June

20202019

RMB'000 RMB'000

(unaudited) (unaudited)

30,970

22,679

4,247

6,699

4,757

15,322

  • 26,272
    42,26447,949

195,932 236,930

164,434 178,414

228,697 259,381

110,643 153,809

781,944 947,455

7. OPERATING PROFIT

Operating profit is stated after charging the following:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Amortization of other intangible assets

30,970

22,679

Depreciation:

  - Owned property, plant and equipment

2,373,828

2,196,965

  - Right-of-use assets

184,599

170,243

Operating lease rental expenses:

  - Equipment

1,213

946

  - Leasehold land and buildings

3,544

14,376

Key management personnel compensations (Note 30(e))

8,057

8,733

Impairment of other receivables

-

26,272

42 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

8. FINANCE INCOME AND FINANCE COSTS

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Finance income

Interest income from bank deposits

3,038

3,901

Interest income from related parties (Note 30(a))

18,560

16,577

Interest income on discounting effect of clean energy power

  price premium receivable (Note 15(b))

94,922

48,376

116,520

68,854

Finance costs

Interest expense on

- Bank borrowings

831,253

727,786

  - Long-term borrowings from related parties (Note 30(b))

724,797

580,029

  - Short-term borrowings from related parties (Note 30(b))

95,340

82,139

  - Long-term other borrowings

78,920

55,785

  - Short-term other borrowings

9,101

607

  - Amounts due to related parties (Note 30(b))

10,134

43,376

- Lease liabilities

149,743

173,423

- Provisions for other long-term liabilities (Note 24)

51,960

44,696

1,951,248

1,707,841

Less: amounts capitalized

(311,697)

(197,230)

1,639,551

1,510,611

Exchange losses, net

44,748

33,295

1,684,299

1,543,906

The weighted average interest rate on capitalized borrowings is approximately 4.24% (2019: 4.48%) per annum.

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

43

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

9. INCOME TAX EXPENSE

No Hong Kong profits tax has been provided for as the Group did not have any estimated assessable profits arising in Hong Kong for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (2019: Nil).

The provision for PRC enterprise income tax is calculated based on the statutory tax rate of 25% (2019: 25%) on the estimated assessable profits for the six months ended 30 June 2020 except that certain subsidiaries were either exempted from PRC enterprise income tax or entitled to the preferential tax rates of 7.5%, 10%, 12.5% or 15% (2019: 7.5%, 10%, 12.5% or 15%).

The amount of income tax recognized represents:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

PRC enterprise income tax

  Charge for the period

399,100

504,787

  (Over provision)/under provision in prior years

(5,220)

10,994

393,880

515,781

Deferred income tax

  Charged for the period

70,828

36,026

464,708

551,807

Share of income tax charge attributable to associates and joint ventures for the six months ended 30 June 2020 of RMB48,295,000 (2019: RMB44,014,000) and RMB4,782,000 (2019: RMB2,326,000) respectively were included in the Group's share of results of associates/joint ventures for the current period.

44 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

10. EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period.

Six months ended 30 June

20202019

(unaudited) (unaudited)

Profit attributable to owners of the Company (RMB'000)

1,172,986

976,735

Weighted average number of shares in issue (shares in thousands)

9,806,886

9,806,886

Basic and diluted earnings per share (RMB) (note)

0.12

0.10

Note:

The Group had no dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019.

11. DIVIDEND

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, a final dividend of RMB0.130 (equivalent to HK$0.1426) per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2019 (2019: final dividend of RMB0.110 (equivalent to HK$0.1292) per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2018) was declared and paid to the owners of the Company.

The Board has resolved not to distribute any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (2019: Nil).

12. CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the capital expenditure of the Group, which includes acquisition of property, plant and equipment, prepayments for construction of power plants and recognition of right-of- use assets, amounted to RMB8,219,799,000 (2019: RMB5,193,147,000) in total. The Group acquired property, plant and equipment and made prepayments for construction of power plants which in aggregate amounted to RMB7,813,416,000 (2019: RMB4,769,000,000).

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group entered into new lease agreements for leasehold land and building from 2 to 29 years and certain equipment ranged from 5 to 11 years. The Group is required to make fixed payments. On lease commencement, the Group recognized right-of-use assets of RMB406,383,000 (2019: RMB424,147,000) and lease liabilities of RMB331,824,000 (2019: RMB362,740,000).

As at 30 June 2020, certain property, plant and equipment of the Group with carrying amounts of RMB472,479,000 (31 December 2019: RMB392,981,000) were pledged as security for certain long-term borrowings from related parties of the Group (Note 21(c)).

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

45

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

13. EQUITY INSTRUMENTS AT FVTOCI

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Unlisted equity investments in the PRC

399,943

438,306

Listed equity securities in the PRC

  - Shanghai Electric Power Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Power")

2,688,362

2,924,502

3,088,305

3,362,808

The fair value loss on equity instruments at FVTOCI for the six months ended 30 June 2020 of RMB221,841,000 (2019: gain of RMB150,353,000) (net of tax) was recognized in the interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income.

14. OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Deductible value-added tax and other taxes

2,558,680

2,588,910

Accounts receivable (Note 15)

5,450,130

3,996,742

Amounts due from related parties (Note 30(c))

100,000

100,000

Others

70,136

72,994

8,178,946

6,758,646

46 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

15. ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

Accounts receivable from regional and provincial power   grid companies (notes (a) and (b))

Accounts receivable from other companies (note (a))

Notes receivable (note (c))

Analyzed for reporting purpose as:

  - Non-current (included in other non-current assets (Note 14))

    (note (b))

- Current

Notes:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

8,468,770

7,378,774

39,163

16,866

8,507,933

7,395,640

52,060

13,893

8,559,993

7,409,533

5,450,130

3,996,742

3,109,863

3,412,791

8,559,993

7,409,533

The analysis below includes those accounts receivable classified as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale of RMB142,779,000 (31 December 2019: RMB152,005,000) (Note 17).

  1. The ageing analysis of the accounts receivable presented based on invoice date is as follows:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Unbilled

5,450,674

4,419,540

1 to 3 months

3,200,038

3,128,105

8,650,712

7,547,645

An impairment analysis is performed at each reporting date using a provision matrix to measure expected credit losses. Generally, accounts receivables are written off if the recovery of the amount is considered to be remote. As at 30 June 2020, no significant credit loss is recognized.

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

47

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

15. ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE (Continued)

Notes: (Continued)

  1. As at 30 June 2020, accounts receivable from regional and provincial power grid companies included clean energy power price premium receivable of RMB5,450,674,000 (31 December 2019: RMB4,419,540,000), which was unbilled. Among the unbilled receivables, RMB4,709,901,000 (31 December 2019: RMB3,996,742,000) were related to revenue from the Group's wind and photovoltaic power projects which were not in the Subsidy Catalogue or the Subsidy List (as defined below) and were stated after discounting.
    The clean energy power price premium, which is a component of the government-approvedon-grid tariff for wind and photovoltaic power generation, is recognized as revenue from sales of electricity in the interim condensed consolidated income statement of the Group for its wind and photovoltaic power projects.
    The financial resource for the clean energy power price premium is the national renewable energy fund that accumulated through a special levy on the consumption of electricity. Pursuant to Caijian [2012] No. 102 Notice on the Interim Measures for Administration of Subsidy Funds for Tariff Premium of Renewable Energy ( 可再生能源電 價附加補助資金管理暫行辦法) jointly issued by the Ministry of Finance (the "MOF"), the National Development and Reform Commission (the "NDRC") and the National Energy Administration (the "NEA") in March 2012, the standardized application and approval procedures on a project by project basis for the settlement of the tariff premium came into force since 2012, and such applications are accepted and approved batch by batch jointly by the MOF, the NDRC and the NEA at intervals in form of announcing renewable energy subsidy catalogues (the "Subsidy Catalogue").

In February 2020, the MOF, the NDRC and the NEA jointly issued new guidelines and notices, i.e., Caijian [2020] No. 4 Guidelines on the Stable Development of Non-Water Renewable Energy Generation ( 關於促進非水可再生能 源發電健康發展的若干意見) and Caijian [2020] No. 5 Measures for Administration of Subsidy Funds for Tariff Premium of Renewable Energy ( 可再生能源電價附加資金管理辦法) (collectively referred to the"New Guidelines"). Pursuant to the New Guidelines, the quota of new subsidies are decided based on the scale of subsidy funds, there will not be any new Subsidy Catalogue to be published for tariff premium and as an alternative, grid companies will publish lists of renewable energy projects qualified for tariff premium (the "Subsidy List") periodically after the renewable energy generators have gone through certain approval and information publicity process.

Based on the above and their past experience, the Directors estimated that there are no foreseeable obstacles that would lead to the application not being approved before entering into either the Subsidy Catalogue or the Subsidy List. It is expected that the Group's wind and photovoltaic power projects will be listed as qualified projects for tariff premium after 30 June 2021 (31 December 2019: obtained after 31 December 2020) and the corresponding premium receivables are estimated to be recovered after twelve months from the reporting date. Therefore, the Directors considered the renewable energy electricity sales contract for projects before entering into the Subsidy Catalogue or the Subsidy List contains a significant financing component. During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the respective clean energy power price premium was adjusted for this financing component based on an effective interest rate of 4.75% (2019: 4.75%) per annum. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group's revenue was adjusted by RMB164,284,000 (2019: RMB192,455,000) and interest income amounting to RMB94,922,000 (2019: RMB48,376,000) (Note 8) was recognized.

  1. As at 30 June 2020, notes receivable were bank acceptance notes issued by third parties and were normally with maturity period within 360 days (31 December 2019: 360 days).
  2. As at 30 June 2020, certain bank borrowings, borrowings from related parties (including SPIC Financial Company Limited ("SPIC Financial"), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited ("ICBC") and Agricultural Bank of China Limited ("ABC")), and certain lease liabilities (Notes 20(d), 21(b), 21(c), 21(h) and 23) were secured by the rights on accounts receivable of certain subsidiaries. The accounts receivable pledged under these debts as at 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB4,088,423,000 (31 December 2019: RMB3,760,170,000).
  3. The fair values of the accounts and notes receivables approximate their carrying amounts as the impact of discounting is not significant. All accounts and notes receivables are denominated in RMB.

48 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

16. DEBT INSTRUMENTS AT FVTOCI

The balance as at 31 December 2019 and below analysis include debt instruments at FVTOCI classified as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale of RMB73,018,000 (Note 17).

As at 30 June 2020, debt instruments at FVTOCI represented certain notes receivable issued by third parties and were normally with maturity period within 360 days (31 December 2019: 360 days). For the six months ended 30 June 2020, notes receivable discounted and endorsed to banks and suppliers of RMB159,354,000 and RMB495,724,000 (2019: RMB64,710,000 and RMB411,196,000) respectively were derecognized by the Group.

17. ASSETS AND LIABILITIES ASSOCIATED WITH A DISPOSAL GROUP CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE

During the year ended 31 December 2018, Shanxi Shentou Power Generating Company Limited, a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into a joint venture agreement to form Sujin Energy Holding Company Limited ("Sujin Energy"), an associate of the Group, in Shanxi Province of the PRC. And the Company would use its 80% equity interest in China Power Shentou Power Generating Company Limited ("CP Shentou") as part of the capital contribution to Sujin Energy.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the works in relation to the epidemic prevention and control have been going on throughout the country. As at 30 June 2020, the above-mentioned capital contribution has not been completed. As the Group has committed to the disposal of CP Shentou and the transaction is highly probable to complete within one year, the assets and liabilities attributable to CP Shentou were continued to be classified as a disposal group held for sale, which was separately presented in the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position. The operation of CP Shentou was included in the Group's "Coal-fired electricity" segment for segment reporting.

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

49

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

17. ASSETS AND LIABILITIES ASSOCIATED WITH A DISPOSAL GROUP CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE (Continued)

Major assets and liabilities of CP Shentou as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 are as follows:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Property, plant and equipment

4,140,156

4,136,331

Right-of-use assets

149,663

149,730

Prepayments for construction of power plants

60

-

Equity instruments at FVTOCI - unlisted equity investments in PRC

17,479

17,479

Deferred income tax assets

-

96,884

Inventories

30,504

-

Accounts receivable (Note 15)

142,779

152,005

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

5,432

33,986

Amounts due from related parties (Note 30)

25,330

21,598

Debt instruments at FVTOCI (Note 16)

-

73,018

Cash and cash equivalents

6,375

767

Other assets

-

30,688

Impairment of assets classified as held for sale

(85,521)

(85,521)

Total assets associated with a disposal group classified

  as held for sale

4,432,257

4,626,965

Deferred income

20,860

21,560

Long-term bank borrowings (Note 20) (note)

812,960

1,009,075

Long-term borrowings from State Power Investment

  Corporation Limited ("SPIC") (Note 21(a)) (note)

900,000

700,000

Long-term borrowings from ABC (Note 21(c)) (note)

291,000

292,000

Accounts payables (Note 25)

108,782

110,283

Construction costs payable

66,998

79,924

Other payables and accrued charges

135,585

64,804

Amounts due to related parties (Note 30)

27,735

35,580

Short-term bank borrowings (Note 20)

285,000

285,000

Short-term borrowings from SPIC (Note 21(e))

-

200,000

Short-term borrowings from ABC (Note 21(h))

300,000

300,000

Total liabilities associated with a disposal group classified

  as held for sale

2,948,920

3,098,226

Note:

As at 30 June 2020, the current portion of long-term bank borrowings, long-term borrowings from SPIC and long-term borrowings from ABC amounted to RMB244,023,000, RMB700,000,000 and RMB291,000,000 (31 December 2019: RMB470,640,000, RMB100,000,000 and RMB292,000,000) respectively.

18. SHARE CAPITAL

The total number of shares of the Company amounted to 9,806,886,321. There are no movements in the number of shares of the Company from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020.

50 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

19. RESERVES

Other

Merger

Capital

FVTOCI

Statutory

reserves

Retained

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserves

Others

sub-total

earnings

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

At 1 January 2020 (audited) Profit for the period

Fair value loss on equity instruments at   FVTOCI, net of tax

Fair value loss on debt instruments at   FVTOCI, net of tax

Release on derecognition of debt

  • instruments at FVTOCI, net of tax 2019 final dividend
    At 30 June 2020 (unaudited)

At 1 January 2019 (audited) Profit for the period

Fair value gain on equity instruments at   FVTOCI, net of tax

Fair value loss on debt instruments at   FVTOCI, net of tax

Release on derecognition of debt

  • instruments at FVTOCI, net of tax Disposal of interests in subsidiaries
  • without loss of control (note) 2018 final dividend
    At 30 June 2019 (unaudited)

306,548

2,406,069

1,150,111

1,309,998

389,286

5,562,012

7,489,871

13,051,883

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,172,986

1,172,986

-

-

(216,854)

-

-

(216,854)

-

(216,854)

-

-

(2,642)

-

-

(2,642)

-

(2,642)

-

-

1,623

-

-

1,623

-

1,623

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,274,895)

(1,274,895)

306,548

2,406,069

932,238

1,309,998

389,286

5,344,139

7,387,962

12,732,101

306,548

2,406,069

1,112,876

1,166,584

261,988

5,254,065

7,427,661

12,681,726

-

-

-

-

-

-

976,735

976,735

-

-

153,412

-

-

153,412

-

153,412

-

-

(2,860)

-

-

(2,860)

-

(2,860)

-

-

2,153

-

-

2,153

-

2,153

-

-

-

-

127,349

127,349

-

127,349

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,078,757)

(1,078,757)

306,548

2,406,069

1,265,581

1,166,584

389,337

5,534,119

7,325,639

12,859,758

Note:

Disposal of interests in subsidiaries without loss of control

In April 2019, the Company disposed of 40% and 15% of interests in Anhui Huainan Pingwei Electric Power Company Limited ("Pingwei I") and Huainan Pingwei No.2 Electric Power Generating Company Limited ("Pingwei II") for considerations of RMB342,974,000 and RMB188,092,000 respectively to Huainan Mining Industry (Group) Company Limited, which is a related party transaction entered by the Group. As a result, the Group recognized an increase in non- controlling interests of RMB403,717,000 and an increase in equity attributable to owners of the Company of RMB127,349,000. The effect of above-mentioned changes in the ownership interests in Pingwei I and Pingwei II on the equity attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is summarized as follows:

Pingwei I

Pingwei II

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Consideration received from non-controlling

  shareholders

342,974

188,092

531,066

Less: Carrying amount of net assets disposed of

(252,148)

(151,569)

(403,717)

90,826

36,523

127,349

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

51

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

20. BANK BORROWINGS

Bank borrowings are analyzed as follows:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Non-current

Long-term bank borrowings

  - Secured (note (d))

9,243,713

10,777,320

  - Unsecured (note (e))

18,229,070

15,597,216

27,472,783

26,374,536

Less: Current portion of long-term bank borrowings

(5,395,581)

(3,827,170)

22,077,202

22,547,366

Current

Short-term bank borrowings - unsecured

9,876,669

7,505,977

Current portion of long-term bank borrowings

5,395,581

3,827,170

15,272,250

11,333,147

37,349,452

33,880,513

Notes:

The analysis below includes those bank borrowings classified as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale of RMB1,097,960,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,294,075,000) (Note 17).

  1. The carrying amounts of the Group's bank borrowings are denominated in the following currencies:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

RMB

34,972,077

31,802,815

United States Dollars ("USD")

3,102,595

2,989,555

Japanese Yen ("JPY")

372,740

382,218

38,447,412

35,174,588

52 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

20. BANK BORROWINGS (Continued)

Notes: (Continued)

  1. The repayment terms of the long-term bank borrowings are analyzed as follows:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Within one year

5,639,604

4,297,810

Between one and two years

5,043,522

8,413,066

Between two and five years

5,809,436

6,411,291

Over five years

11,793,181

8,261,444

28,285,743

27,383,611

  1. The weighted average effective interest rates of the Group's bank borrowings are as follows:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Short-term bank borrowings

3.87%

4.13%

Long-term bank borrowings (including the current portion

  of long-term bank borrowings)

4.34%

4.36%

  1. As at 30 June 2020, the bank borrowings of the Group are secured as follows:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Secured against the rights on accounts receivable of

  certain subsidiaries

9,557,153

11,122,075

  1. As at 30 June 2020, bank borrowings amounting to RMB344,162,000 (31 December 2019: RMB353,621,000) were guaranteed by Hunan Provincial Finance Bureau.

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

53

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

21. BORROWINGS FROM RELATED PARTIES

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Non-current

Long-term borrowings from SPIC (note (a))

5,280,000

5,380,000

Long-term borrowings from SPIC Financial (note (b))

3,305,000

3,328,000

Long-term borrowings from ICBC and ABC (note (c))

23,854,458

21,615,279

Long-term borrowings from other related parties (note (d))

295,000

50,000

32,734,458

30,373,279

Less: Current portion of long-term borrowings from SPIC

(810,000)

(1,180,000)

Less: Current portion of long-term borrowings from SPIC Financial

(1,272,000)

(796,800)

Less: Current portion of long-term borrowings from ICBC and ABC

(1,796,966)

(1,951,735)

Less: Current portion of long-term borrowing from other

      related party

(50,000)

-

28,805,492

26,444,744

Current

Short-term borrowings from SPIC (note (e))

1,000,000

1,100,000

Short-term borrowings from China Power International

  Holding Limited ("CPI Holding") (note (f))

450,000

550,000

Short-term borrowings from SPIC Financial (note (g))

525,000

550,000

Short-term borrowings from ICBC and ABC (note (h))

2,280,042

2,654,794

Short-term borrowings from other related party (note (i))

598,613

509,396

Current portion of long-term borrowings from SPIC (note (a))

810,000

1,180,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings from SPIC Financial

  (note (b))

1,272,000

796,800

Current portion of long-term borrowings from ICBC and ABC

  (note (c))

1,796,966

1,951,735

Current portion of long-term borrowing from other

  related party (note (d))

50,000

-

8,782,621

9,292,725

37,588,113

35,737,469

54 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

21. BORROWINGS FROM RELATED PARTIES (Continued)

Notes:

The analysis below includes those borrowings from related parties classified as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale of RMB1,491,000,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,492,000,000) (Note 17).

  1. The long-term borrowings from SPIC are unsecured, interest bearing from 3.37% to 5.15% (31 December 2019: 2.94% to 5.15%) per annum and are wholly repayable within five years. The repayment terms of these borrowings are analyzed as follows:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Within one year

1,510,000

1,280,000

Between one and two years

4,200,000

550,000

Between two and five years

470,000

4,250,000

6,180,000

6,080,000

  1. The long-term borrowings from SPIC Financial of RMB7,000,000 (31 December 2019: RMB7,000,000) is secured against the rights on accounts receivable of a subsidiary (Note 15(d)), interest bearing at 4.41% (31 December 2019: 4.41%) per annum. The remaining balances are unsecured and interest bearing from 4.27% to 4.99% (31 December 2019: 4.28% to 5.23%) per annum.
    The repayment terms of these borrowings are analyzed as follows:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Within one year

1,272,000

796,800

Between one and two years

1,095,000

1,060,800

Between two and five years

495,000

802,400

Over five years

443,000

668,000

3,305,000

3,328,000

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

55

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

21. BORROWINGS FROM RELATED PARTIES (Continued)

Notes: (Continued)

  1. The long-term borrowings from ICBC and ABC include balance of RMB7,046,798,000 (31 December 2019: RMB7,618,642,000) which is secured against the rights on accounts receivable of certain subsidiaries (Note 15(d)), interest bearing from 4.41% to 4.90% (31 December 2019: 4.41% to 4.90%) per annum, balance of RMB209,450,000 (31 December 2019: RMB216,400,000) which is guaranteed by a non-controlling shareholder, interest bearing from
    4.66% to 5.15% (31 December 2019: 4.90%) per annum and balance of RMB185,120,000 (31 December 2019:
    RMB196,820,000) which is secured against property, plant and equipment (31 December 2019: property, plant and
    equipment) of certain subsidiaries (Note 12), interest bearing from 4.41% to 4.90% (31 December 2019: 4.41% to 4.90%) per annum. The remaining balances are unsecured and interest bearing from 3.29% to 5.15% (31 December 2019: 4.28% to 4.90%) per annum.
    The repayment terms of these borrowings are analyzed as follows:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Within one year

2,087,966

2,243,735

Between one and two years

3,389,655

2,037,325

Between two and five years

6,243,938

5,568,351

Over five years

12,423,899

12,057,868

24,145,458

21,907,279

  1. The long-term borrowing from other related parties as at 30 June 2020 are unsecured, interest bearing at 4.75% per annum and repayable within two years.
  2. The short-term borrowings from SPIC as at 30 June 2020 are unsecured, interest bearing from 1.64% to 2.20% (31 December 2019: 2.20%) per annum and repayable within one year.
  3. The short-term borrowings from CPI Holding as at 30 June 2020 are unsecured, interest bearing at 3.92% (31 December 2019: 3.92%) per annum and repayable within one year.
  4. The short-term borrowings from SPIC Financial as at 30 June 2020 are unsecured, interest bearing from 3.92% to 5.28% (31 December 2019: 3.92% to 4.34%) per annum and repayable within one year.
  5. As at 30 June 2020, except for RMB50,000,000 (31 December 2019: Nil) which are secured against the rights on
    accounts receivable of certain subsidiaries (Note 15(d)) and interest bearing at 4.75% (31 December 2019: Nil) per annum, the remaining balance of short-term borrowings from ICBC and ABC are unsecured, interest bearing from 3.35% to 4.90% (31 December 2019: 3.91% to 5.50%) per annum and repayable within one year.
  6. The short-term borrowings from other related party as at 30 June 2020 are unsecured, interest bearing at 4.35% (31 December 2019: 4.13% to 4.35%) per annum and repayable within one year.

56 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

22. OTHER BORROWINGS

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Non-current

Medium-term notes issued by the Company (note (a))

4,000,000

4,000,000

Current

Super short-term commercial paper issued by the Company

  (note (b))

500,000

500,000

Short-term other borrowings from third parties (note (c))

35,000

28,000

535,000

528,000

4,535,000

4,528,000

Notes:

  1. The balance represents unsecured RMB denominated medium-term notes of RMB4,000,000,000 issued by the Company in September 2019 for a term of three years, which are interest bearing at 3.55% per annum.
  2. The balance represents unsecured RMB denominated super short-term commercial paper of RMB500,000,000 (31 December 2019: RMB500,000,000) issued by the Company in May 2020 (31 December 2019: September 2019) for a term of 270 days, which is interest bearing at 2.00% (31 December 2019: 2.80%) per annum.
  3. The balance is unsecured, interest bearing from 3.92% to 4.88% (31 December 2019: 3.92% to 4.35%) per annum and denominated in RMB.

23. LEASE LIABILITIES

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Lease liabilities

3,986,048

4,422,286

Less: Current portion of lease liabilities

(529,899)

(681,477)

Non-current portion of lease liabilities

3,456,149

3,740,809

The balance as at 30 June 2020 includes certain lease agreements entered into with related parties, namely CPI Ronghe Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., and China Kangfu International Leasing Co., Ltd., to acquire equipment amounting to RMB2,017,029,000 (31 December 2019: RMB3,597,145,000), of which RMB611,285,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,386,688,000) is secured against the rights on accounts receivable of certain subsidiaries (Note 15(d)).

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

57

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

24. PROVISIONS FOR OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

Provisions for other long-term liabilities represent the provisions for inundation compensations caused by the construction of certain hydropower plants of the Group.

The provisions are measured at the present value of the expenditures expected to be required to settle the compensations, based on the latest rules and regulations as set out by the relevant local government authorities in the PRC and the expected useful lives of these hydropower plants, using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the compensations. The increase in the provisions due to the passage of time is recognized as interest expense.

Analysis of the provisions for inundation compensations as at 30 June 2020 is as follows:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Non-current liabilities

1,893,669

1,074,477

Current liabilities (included in other payables and accrued charges)

92,139

99,309

1,985,808

1,173,786

The movements of the provisions for inundation compensations for the six months ended 30 June 2020 are as follows:

30 June

30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

At 1 January

1,173,786

1,141,901

Recognition during the period (Note 32) (note)

775,305

-

Interest expense (Note 8)

51,960

44,696

Payment

(15,243)

(28,622)

At 30 June

1,985,808

1,157,975

Note:

During the current period, the Group reassessed the inputs used in the net present value model based on the current charges per unit of area and the growth rate of compensation, as well as the pre-tax discount rate applied to account for the time value of money and the risks specific to the compensations.

58 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

25. ACCOUNTS AND BILLS PAYABLES

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Accounts payable (note (a))

1,016,144

710,675

Bills payable (note (b))

283,162

163,401

1,299,306

874,076

Notes:

The analysis below includes those accounts payable as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale of RMB108,782,000 (31 December 2019: RMB110,283,000) (Note 17).

  1. The normal credit period for accounts payable generally ranges from 60 to 180 days. The ageing analysis of the accounts payable presented based on invoice date is as follows:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

1 to 6 months

1,010,503

763,627

7 to 12 months

109,220

1,544

Over 1 year

5,203

55,787

1,124,926

820,958

  1. As at 30 June 2020, bills payable are bills of exchange with maturity period ranged from 3 to 12 months (31 December 2019: ranged from 3 to 12 months).

26. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Contracted but not provided for in respect of:

  - Property, plant and equipment

20,657,292

21,300,790

  - Capital contribution to associates

941,276

971,653

21,598,568

22,272,443

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

59

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

27. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

  1. Financial risk factors
    The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk (including foreign exchange risk, interest rate risks and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk.
    As at 30 June 2020, the Group had net current liabilities of RMB25,681,937,000. In preparing these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the Directors have taken into account all information that could reasonably be expected to be available and have ascertained that the Group has obtained adequate financial resources to support the Group to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. As at 30 June 2020, the Group had available unutilized facilities in writing from banks and related parties amounting to approximately RMB16,142,996,000 as well as other bank committed facilities amounting to approximately RMB18,172,937,000, totaling approximately RMB34,315,933,000. Moreover, the Group will refinance and/or restructure certain short-term loans into long-term loans or consider alternative sources of financing, where applicable. Under these circumstances, the Directors are of the opinion that the Group will be able to meet its liabilities as and when they fall due within the next twelve months and therefore have prepared these interim condensed consolidated financial statements on a going concern basis.
    During the current period, all financial assets were not impaired.
    These interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's 2019 annual financial statements.
    There has not been any change in the risk management department or risk management policies since the year end of 2019.
  2. Fair value estimation
    The table below analyses the Group's financial instruments carried at fair value by level of the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value. Such inputs are categorized into three levels within a fair value hierarchy as follows:
    • Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1).
    • Inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices) (Level 2).
    • Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs) (Level 3).

60 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

27. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued)

27.2 Fair value estimation (Continued)

  1. Fair values of the Group's financial assets that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis:
    The following items presents the Group's assets that are measured at fair value (the analysis below includes those classified as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale):

Fair value as at

30 June

31 December

Fair value

Valuation technique

Financial assets

2020

2019

hierarchy

and key inputs

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Equity instruments at FVTOCI

- Shanghai Power

2,688,362

2,924,502

Level 1

Quoted market prices at the end of

reporting period (current bid price)

Equity instruments at FVTOCI

  - Unlisted equity investments in

417,422

455,785

Level 3

Market approach - Fair value of such

  the PRC

equity instruments is estimated by

calculating the Enterprise Value

("EV")/Earnings before Interest,

Tax, Depreciation and Amortization

("EBITDA") and EV/Earnings before

Interest and Tax ("EBIT") based on

market multiples derived from a set of

comparable listed companies in the

same or similar industries

Key inputs are market value of the equity

interest and value ratio of comparable

companies

Debt instruments at FVTOCI

325,727

185,436

Level 3

Discounted cash flow at a comparable

discount rate of 4.75% per annum

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

61

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

27. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued)

27.2 Fair value estimation (Continued)

  1. Reconciliation of Level 3 fair value measurements:

Equity

Debt

instruments

instruments

at FVTOCI

at FVTOCI

RMB'000

RMB'000

At 1 January 2020 (audited)

455,785

185,436

Additions

7,709

799,904

Derecognition

-

(655,078)

Total losses in other comprehensive expenses

(46,072)

(4,535)

At 30 June 2020 (unaudited)

417,422

325,727

At 1 January 2019 (audited)

159,706

278,832

Additions

-

588,787

Derecognition

-

(472,367)

Total losses in other comprehensive expenses

(10,239)

(5,685)

At 30 June 2019 (unaudited)

149,467

389,567

Included in other comprehensive expenses was a loss of RMB48,047,000 (2019: RMB12,385,000) loss relating to equity instruments at FVTOCI - unlisted equity investments in the PRC and debt instruments at FVTOCI held at the end of the current reporting period and was reported as a changes of FVTOCI reserve.

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, there were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 fair value measurements, and no transfers into or out of Level 3 fair value measurements.

62 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

27. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued)

27.2 Fair value estimation (Continued)

  1. Reconciliation of Level 3 fair value measurements: (Continued)

A quantitative sensitivity analysis of the significant unobservable inputs used in the fair value measurements categorized within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy is as follows:

Significant unobservable input

Sensitivity of the input to fair value

Equity instruments at FVTOCI

  - Unlisted equity investments in the PRC

Average EV/EBITDA multiple of peers

10% increase/decrease in multiple would

EV/EBITDA = 4.5x

result in increase/decrease in fair value by

EV/EBIT = 7.4x

RMB32,708,000

Debt instruments at FVTOCI

Discount rate of 4.75% per annum

5% increase/decrease in discount rate would

result in decrease/increase in fair value by

RMB185,000

27.3 Fair values of financial assets and liabilities measured at amortized cost

The carrying amounts and fair values of borrowings are as follows (the analysis below includes those borrowings classified as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale):

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

Carrying

Carrying

amounts

Fair value

amounts

Fair value

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

(audited)

Long-term borrowings (note (a))

66,211,201

65,399,922

62,748,890

62,002,979

Short-term borrowings (note (b))

15,850,324

15,850,324

14,183,167

14,183,167

82,061,525

81,250,246

76,932,057

76,186,146

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

63

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

27. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued)

27.3 Fair values of financial assets and liabilities measured at amortized cost (Continued)

Notes:

  1. Balance represents the aggregate fair values of the long-term bank borrowings, long-term borrowings from related parties and corporate notes. These fair values were calculated based on the prevailing interest rate and the corresponding future cash flows.
  2. Balance represents the aggregate fair values of short-term bank borrowings, short-term borrowings from related parties.
  3. The fair values of the following financial assets and liabilities approximate their carrying amounts:
    • Accounts receivable
    • Deposits and other receivables
    • Restricted deposits
    • Cash and cash equivalents
    • Amounts due from/to related parties
    • Accounts and bills payables
    • Construction costs payable
    • Other payables and accrued charges
    • Lease liabilities

28. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

As at 30 June 2020, a subsidiary of the Group was the defendant in certain legal disputes in relation to relocation compensations. At the end of the reporting period, the above legal proceedings were in progress whose final outcomes cannot be determined at present. The Directors considered that the outcome of these outstanding disputes will not result in significant adverse effect on the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position and operating results of the Group.

64 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

29. LOSS OF CONTROL OVER SUBSIDIARIES

  1. Formation of a joint venture
    On 30 June 2020, SPIC Guangxi Power Company Limited ("Guangxi Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company entered into a joint venture agreement (the "Joint Venture Agreement") with Jilin Electric Power Co., Ltd. ( 吉林電力股份有限公司) ("Jilin Electric"), China Power Complete Equipment Co., Ltd. ( 中國電能成套設備有限公司) ("CEC") and Sinohydro Bureau 11 Co., Ltd. ( 中國水 利水電第十一工程局有限公司), pursuant to which the parties agreed to form Guangxi SPIC Overseas Energy Investment Co., Ltd. ( 廣西國電投海外能源投資有限公司) ("Guangxi Overseas"), a joint venture in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of the PRC.
    Pursuant to the Joint Venture Agreement, the contribution by Guangxi Company included RMB27,646,000 through cash directly and 100% equity interest in SPIC Guangxi Lingchuan Wind Power Ltd. (國家電投廣西靈川風電有限公司) ("Lingchuan Wind Power"), 55% equity interest in Guangxi Lingshan Dahuaishan New Energy Ltd. (廣西靈山大懷山新能源有限公司) ("Lingshan Wind Power") and 35.35% equity interest in SPIC Guangxi Jinzishan Wind Power Ltd. ("Jinzishan Wind Power") (subsidiaries of Guangxi Company). The value of the equity interests in these three subsidiaries was RMB492,354,000 (Note 32), which was determined by the joint venture parties after arm's length negotiation and taking into account the valuation reports prepared by an independent valuer, its assumption bases and valuation methods, and the net asset value of the above three subsidiaries.
    As at 30 June 2020, the transfer of the equity interests in these three subsidiaries was completed and they ceased to be the subsidiaries of the Group; instead, the investments retained in the former subsidiaries of Lingshan Wind Power of 45% and Jinzishan Wind Power of 15.22% were accounted for as investments in associates at their fair values at the date when control is lost. Besides, after the contribution by cash and equity interests in those three subsidiaries, the Group owns 40% interest in Guangxi Overseas which was accounted for as investment in a joint venture. The Group recorded a disposal gain (pre-tax) of RMB32,017,000 (Note 30(a)(iv)).
    CEC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPIC. SPIC is the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company, which is interested in approximately 60.04% of the issued share capital of the Company. As such, CEC is a related party and a connected person of the Company as defined in the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the formation of Guangxi Overseas with CEC constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules.
    As disclosed in Note 31, the Group further disposed 45% of interest retained in Lingshan Wind Power to Guangxi Overseas on 29 July 2020.

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

65

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

29. LOSS OF CONTROL OVER SUBSIDIARIES (Continued)

  1. Loss of control in other subsidiaries
    During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group disposed of its 65% equity interest in a subsidiary, Xinlongxian Xida Hydropower Development Co., Ltd. ( 新龍縣西達水電開發有限公司) at a consideration of RMB8,000,000 and recorded a disposal gain (pre-tax) of RMB715,000.
    On the 18 March 2020 meeting, the shareholders of SPIC Anhui Hailuo Electricity Power Sales Co., Ltd. ("Hailuo Power Sales", a then subsidiary of the Group) resolved that the Group can appoint 2 directors in the 5-member board of directors, whereas the other shareholder can appoint 3 directors. Accordingly, the Group could not exercise control on Hailuo Power Sales after the reassignment of board seating and Hailuo Power Sales is accounted for as an associate since then.

Upon loss of control over these subsidiaries, the Group recognized a disposal gain (pre-tax) amounting to RMB32,732,000 (Note 5), non-controlling interests were derecognized by RMB294,141,000 and resulted in net cash outflows of RMB10,735,000 during the six months ended 30 June 2020.

30. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Group is controlled by CPI Holding, an intermediate holding company which directly holds approximately 28.9% (31 December 2019: 28.9%) of the Company's shares, and indirectly holds approximately 27.1% (31 December 2019: 27.1%) of the Company's shares through China Power Development Limited ("CPDL"). As at 30 June 2020, CPI Holding owned approximately 56.0% (31 December 2019: 56.0%) of equity interest in the Company in aggregate. In addition, SPIC International Finance (Hong Kong) Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPIC and also a fellow subsidiary of the Company, held 4.0% (31 December 2019: Nil) of the Company's shares as at 30 June 2020. The Directors regard SPIC, a wholly state-owned enterprise established in the PRC, which is the beneficial owner of CPI Holding, as the ultimate holding company.

SPIC is controlled by the PRC government which also owns a significant portion of the productive assets in the PRC. In accordance with HKAS 24 (Revised), government-related entities and their subsidiaries, directly or indirectly controlled, jointly controlled or significantly influenced by the PRC government are defined as related parties of the Group. On that basis, related parties include SPIC, its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (other than the Group), other government-related entities and their subsidiaries, other entities and corporations in which the Company is able to control or exercise significant influence and key management personnel of the Company and SPIC as well as their close family members.

For the purpose of the related party transactions disclosures, the Directors believe that it is also meaningful to disclose the related party transactions with SPIC companies for the interests of financial statements users. The Directors believe that the information of related party transactions has been adequately disclosed in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

During the year of 2018, ABC Financial Asset Investment Co., Ltd. ("ABC Financial"), a subsidiary of ABC Group and ICBC Financial Asset Investment Co., Ltd. ("ICBC Financial"), a subsidiary of ICBC Group, have respectively became non-controlling shareholders of Huaihua Yuanjiang Power Development Co., Ltd. ("Yuanjiang Power") and SPIC Guangxi Changzhou Hydropower Development Co., Ltd. ("Changzhou Hydropower"), both being significant subsidiaries of the Group. ABC and its subsidiaries (collectively the "ABC Group") and ICBC and its subsidiaries (collectively the "ICBC Group") could exercise significant influence over these subsidiaries and were identified as related parties to the Group accordingly.

66 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

30. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (Continued)

The following is a summary of significant related party transactions which, in the opinion of the Directors, are entered into in the ordinary course of the Group's business in addition to the related party information shown elsewhere in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Management of the Group is of the opinion that meaningful information relating to related party transactions has been adequately disclosed.

  1. Income

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Interest income from:

(i)

  - SPIC Financial (a company controlled by SPIC)

11,550

3,974

  - ICBC and ABC

709

692

- An associate

6,301

5,945

  - A joint venture

-

5,966

Dividend income from Shanghai Power,

  a company controlled by SPIC

(ii)

47,228

119,885

Income from provision of repairs and

maintenance services to:

(iii)

  - Companies controlled by SPIC

-

94

- Fellow subsidiaries

995

3,981

- An associate

3,132

1,566

Income from provision of other services

  (entrusted management services) to:

(iii)

- CPI Holding

15,208

-

  - Companies controlled by SPIC

5,258

-

Income from provision of IT services to:

(iii)

  - Companies controlled by SPIC

106

2,426

- Fellow subsidiaries

736

3,142

- An associate

373

335

Sale of coal, coal by-products and spare parts to:

(iii)

  - Companies controlled by SPIC

85

3,437

- Associates

73,386

4,057

Provision of power generation to:

(iii)

- Fellow subsidiaries

-

368

  - Companies controlled by SPIC

-

202

Sale of heat to:

(iii)

- Non-controlling interests

20,869

11,744

  - A joint venture

-

649

Sale of unused power production quota to

  companies controlled by SPIC

(iii)

2,315

33,754

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries (pre-tax)

(iv)

32,017

-

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

67

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

30. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (Continued)

  1. Income (Continued)
    Notes:
    1. Interest income to these related parties is charged at interest rates from 0.35% to 5.66% (2019: 0.35% to 5.66%) per annum.
    2. Dividend income received from Shanghai Power was recognized based on dividend declared by its board of directors in proportion to the Group's interest in it.
    3. These incomes were charged in accordance with the terms of the relevant agreements.
    4. As disclosed in Note 29(a), the Group contributed cash and equity interests of certain subsidiaries to Guangxi Overseas, a related party, and recognized a disposal gain (pre-tax) of RMB32,017,000.
  3. Expenses

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Purchases of coal, coal by-products and

spare parts from:

(i)

  - Companies controlled by SPIC

238,385

210,914

- Fellow subsidiaries

6,306

3,441

  - A joint venture

9,427

16,064

- Non-controlling shareholders

2,867,770

2,954,342

Construction costs and other services fees to:

(ii)

  - Companies controlled by SPIC

276,102

291,230

- Fellow subsidiaries

78,166

86,848

- Non-controlling shareholders

697,096

184,796

Interest expenses to:

(iii)

- SPIC

70,508

89,253

- SPIC Financial

160,572

65,952

- CPI Holding

14,121

42,964

  - ICBC and ABC

568,860

496,917

  - ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

-

2,804

  - A fellow subsidiary

-

9,323

- An associate

751

412

  - Companies controlled by SPIC

15,459

723

  - Companies controlled by SPIC on

    lease liabilities

22,267

110,654

68 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

30. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (Continued)

  1. Expenses (Continued)
    Notes:
    1. Purchases of coal, coal by-products and spare parts were charged in accordance with the terms of the relevant agreements.
    2. Construction costs and other service fees were mainly related to construction services, repair and maintenance services, transportation services and other services which were charged based on mutually agreed prices.
    3. Interest expenses to these related parties are charged at interest rates from 1.64% to 8.00% (2019: 1.38% to 8.00%) per annum.
  3. Period-end/year-endbalances with related parties

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Prepayments for construction of power plants to

  companies controlled by SPIC other than

SPIC Financial

(i)

258,545

481,717

Prepayments (included in prepayments,

  deposits and other receivables) to

non-controlling shareholders

-

76,793

Deposits at:

(ii)

- SPIC Financial

1,121,646

671,095

  - ICBC and ABC

155,061

70,930

Amounts due from:

- SPIC

16,120

7,912

- CPI Holding

(viii)

17,066

99

- SPIC Financial

(viii)

802

23

  - Companies controlled by SPIC other than

    SPIC Financial

(viii)

95,432

14,088

- Fellow subsidiaries

(iii)

380,243

407,063

- Associates

(iv)

414,645

160,893

- Joint ventures

(v)

172,366

448

- Non-controlling shareholders

(vii)

92,314

16,031

Less: Amount that is expected to realize after

  12 months shown under non-current assets

(iv)

(100,000)

(100,000)

Amounts that is expected to realize within

  12 months shown under current assets

1,088,988

506,557

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

69

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

30. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (Continued)

  1. Period-end/year-endbalances with related parties (Continued)

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Amounts due to:

(x)

- SPIC

81,600

78,758

- CPI Holding

106,680

113,777

- SPIC Financial

(ix)

519,524

429,428

  - Amounts due to ICBC and ABC

(ix)

81,434

129,788

  - Companies controlled by SPIC other than

    SPIC Financial

(viii)

287,995

602,296

- Fellow subsidiaries

(viii)

65,462

101,608

- Joint ventures

(viii)

-

3

- Associates

(vi)

122,840

17,573

- Non-controlling shareholders

(vii)

549,771

207,589

1,815,306

1,680,820

Notes:

The analysis below includes those items classified as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale.

  1. Balances represent prepayments for construction of power plants to companies controlled by SPIC other than SPIC Financial which were paid in accordance with the terms of the relevant agreements.
  2. Deposits at SPIC Financial are interest bearing of 1.38% (31 December 2019: 1.38%) per annum. Deposits at ICBC and ABC are interest bearing at rates from 1.35% to 2.75% per annum.
  3. The balance mainly represents an amount due from SPIC Guangdong Power Company Limited ("Guangdong Company"), a fellow subsidiary of the Group. Guangdong Company collected power generation income on behalf of Guangxi Company and its subsidiaries. The balance is unsecured and interest free.
  4. The amounts due from associates are unsecured, of which RMB55,080,000 (31 December 2019: RMB55,080,000) is interest bearing at 1.75% (31 December 2019: 1.75%) per annum and repayable within one year, and RMB100,000,000 (31 December 2019: RMB100,000,000) is interest bearing at 4.34% (31 December 2019: 4.34%) per annum and repayable by 2021 and has been included in other non-current assets. And the remaining balances are interest free and repayable on demand.
  5. The amounts due from joint ventures are unsecured.
  6. The amounts due to an associate are unsecured and repayable on demand.

70 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

30. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (Continued)

  1. Period-end/year-endbalances with related parties (Continued)

Notes: (Continued)

    1. The balances include advanced payment due from and payables due to non-controlling shareholders for the purchase of coal and equipment, as well as the dividend payable due to the non-controlling shareholders. The balances are unsecured and interest-free.
    2. The balances with these related parties are unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand.
    3. The balances as at 30 June 2020 represent interest payable on loans due to these related parties.
    4. The balances of the amounts due to related parties are due within one year. Accounts payable included in amounts due to related parties are all aged within one year.
  2. The Company is a state-owned enterprise and is an indirect subsidiary of SPIC, which is controlled by the State Council of the PRC. For the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, the Group's significant transactions and balances with entities that are controlled, joint-controlled or significantly influenced by the PRC government mainly include:
    1. Bank deposits in state-owned banks and the related interest income
    2. Bank borrowings from the state-owned banks and the related interest expenses
    3. Sale of electricity to provincial power grid companies owned by the PRC government and the related receivables
    4. Sales and purchases of coal from state-owned enterprises and the related receivables and payables
    5. Construction cost to state-owned enterprises
    6. Service fees to state-owned enterprises

The prices and terms of such transactions are set out in the relevant agreements governing these transactions or as mutually agreed.

Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

71

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

30. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (Continued)

(e) Key management personnel compensation

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Fees, basic salaries, housing allowance, other allowances

  and benefit in kind, discretionary bonus, employer's

  contribution to pension scheme and other benefits

8,057

8,733

  1. As disclosed in Note 29(a), CEC is a related party and a connected person of the Company as defined in the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the formation of Guangxi Overseas with CEC constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules.

31. EVENT AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

On 29 July 2020, Changzhou Hydropower entered into an Equity Transfer Agreement with Guangxi Overseas, pursuant to which Changzhou Hydropower has agreed to sell, and Guangxi Overseas has agreed to acquire the 45% of the equity interest of Lingshan Wind Power at a consideration of RMB93,618,000. The Group did not recognize any gain or loss on the equity transfer as the consideration approximated the carrying amount of Lingshan Wind Power at the transaction date. The carrying amount of Lingshan Wind Power has been adjusted to its fair value following the disposal transaction described in Note 29(a). Details are set out in the announcement of the Company dated 29 July 2020.

72 Interim Report 2020 China Power International Development Limited

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

32. NOTE TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Reconciliation of profit before taxation to cash generated from operations

The reconciliation below includes those items classified as part of a disposal group classified as held for sale.

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Profit before taxation

2,380,414

2,363,186

Adjustments for:

  Share of results of associates

(147,951)

(125,335)

  Share of results of joint ventures

(13,438)

1,683

Finance income

8

(116,520)

(68,854)

Finance costs

8

1,684,299

1,543,906

Dividend income

4

(47,228)

(119,885)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

7

2,373,828

2,196,965

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

7

184,599

170,243

Impairment of other receivables

7

-

26,272

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

5

-

13,676

Impairment of assets classified as held for sale

5

-

80,920

Amortization of other intangible assets

7

30,970

22,679

Amortization of deferred income

5

(2,716)

(2,563)

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net

5

(12,426)

(8,346)

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries (pre-tax)

5

(32,732)

-

Operating cash flows before working capital changes

6,281,099

6,094,547

Changes in working capital:

Decrease/(increase) in inventories

57,542

(86,060)

  Increase in accounts receivable

(1,523,999)

(571,523)

  Decrease in prepayments, deposits and

  other receivables

282,059

95,942

  (Increase)/decrease in amounts due from

  related parties

(681,865)

178,910

  Increase in debt instruments at FVTOCI

(214,067)

(135,477)

  Increase in accounts and bills payables

425,230

65,467

  Increase/(decrease) in other payables

  and accrued charges

103,512

(276,219)

  Increase/(decrease) in amounts due to related parties

838,711

(333,204)

  Decrease in deferred income

(440)

(1,978)

Cash generated from operations

5,567,782

5,030,405

Major non-cash transaction:

  Contribution of interests in subsidiaries to

  form a joint venture

29(a)

492,354

-

Provisions for other long-term liabilities

24

775,305

-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Power International Development Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 04:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
12:16aCHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : Interim Report 2020
PU
08/31CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : Terms of Reference of Sustainability Work..
PU
08/31CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : Terms of Reference of Risk Management Com..
PU
08/31CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : Establishment of Sustainability Working C..
PU
08/19SIEMENS : Energy to Build Green Hydrogen Production System in China
DJ
08/18CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : Supplemental Announcement on the Annual R..
PU
08/18CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : Issuance of RMB1 Billion Super & Short-te..
PU
07/29CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : Transfer of Equity Interest in an Associa..
PU
07/28CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : Appointment of Executive Director
PU
07/28CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : List of Directors and their Role and Func..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 27 359 M 4 047 M 4 047 M
Net income 2020 1 875 M 277 M 277 M
Net Debt 2020 85 210 M 12 606 M 12 606 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,62x
Yield 2020 8,53%
Capitalization 12 922 M 1 911 M 1 912 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,59x
EV / Sales 2021 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 10 337
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Power International Development Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,67 CNY
Last Close Price 1,32 CNY
Spread / Highest target 49,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xi He President & Executive Director
Jun Tian Chairman
Che Keung Kwong Independent Non-Executive Director
Qi Hong Guan Non-Executive Director
Fang Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-9.58%1 898
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.-2.53%7 731
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-7.69%6 312
UNIPRO4.35%2 364
SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED-25.88%1 572
JOINTO ENERGY INVESTMENT CO., LTD. HEBEI.6.54%1 374
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group