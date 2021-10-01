China Power International Development : Stocks bounce but inflation fears persist

(Updates prices, adds analyst comment)
* MSCI World index breaks losing streak
* Wall Street gains but European stocks decline
* Gold builds on Thursday's 1.8% gain
* Oil prices rise
* Dollar, Treasury yields slip
NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Global shares bounced in
volatile trading Friday with debate over the timing of future
interest rate rises on both sides of the Atlantic intensified by
euro zone inflation jumping to a 13-year high.
Earlier in the week, global shares suffered their worst rout
since January with major U.S. and European indices feeling the
heat. The S&P 500 suffered its worst month since the
onset of the pandemic in September, reflecting concerns about
COVID-19, inflation fears and budget wrangling in Washington.
The first day of October, the month for some of history's
most infamous market routs, marked a see-saw session with major
indices repeatedly switching direction amid investor
uncertainty.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.47%.
The index had been on track for its longest daily losing
streak since last February.
Wall Street gained ground, with sentiment boosted by
drugmaker Merck announcing progress in the development
of an oral COVID-19 drug.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 503.7 points,
or 1.49%, to 34,347.62, the S&P 500 gained 50.89 points,
or 1.18%, to 4,358.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added
109.42 points, or 0.76%, to 14,558.00.
In Europe, it was a different picture with the STOXX 600
index falling 0.4%.
"There's clearly still plenty of nerves in the markets at
the moment, which is perfectly understandable under the
circumstances," said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam. "There's an
enormous amount of uncertainty as we move into the end of the
year and central banks removing stimulus, even raising rates, in
the midst of that doesn't inspire confidence."
With stellar economic growth figures now in the rear view
mirror, markets are looking ugly going into October, Michael
Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets, said.
"There is a sense that, with October's reputation, worries
about surging energy prices, supply chain disruptions, concerns
about inflation and power shortages, October could be a fairly
windy affair," Hewson said.
Consumer price inflation in the 19 countries sharing the
euro accelerated to 3.4% year on year in September, from 3% a
month earlier, the highest reading since the height of the
global financial crisis in September 2008.
"A sharp rise in the cost of living poses a threat to
consumers and savers, so that is influencing the mood in the
markets," said David Madden, market analyst at Equiti Capital.
So far, central bankers have insisted that rises in
inflation are temporary.
"We think there are high chances that this inflation is less
transitory than all central banks, including the European
Central Bank, are suggesting," BNP Paribas economist Luigi
Speranza said.
Data overnight showed that Asia's manufacturing activity
broadly stagnated in September as signs of slowing Chinese
growth weighed on the region's economies, weighing on Asian
shares.
DOLLAR, TREASURY YIELDS SLIP
The dollar slipped, having begun the last quarter of 2021
near its highest levels of the year, and heading for its best
week since June as currency markets braced for U.S. interest
rates to rise before those of major peers.
The dollar index fell 0.32%, with the euro up
0.15% to $1.1598.
Gold inched higher, following Thursday's 1.8% surge, as the
weaker dollar and worries about rising inflation countered bets
for looming interest rate hikes, keeping bullion on course for a
small weekly gain.
U.S. gold futures settled up 0.1% at $1,758.4. Spot
gold added 0.1% to $1,758.86 an ounce.
Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 17/32 in price
to yield 1.4702%, from 1.527% late on Thursday.
Japan's Nikkei tumbled 2.3% to the lowest level
since Sept. 3. An MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks
slid 1.22% to its lowest since Aug. 24.
Chinese markets are closed for a week from Friday for the
Golden Week holiday.
Crude prices rose but were still below the $80 a barrel
Brent hit earlier in the week for the first time in three years.
U.S. crude oil futures settled at $75.88 per barrel,
up 1.1%. Brent crude futures settled at $79.28 per
barrel, up 1.2%.
