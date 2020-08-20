China Public Procurement : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
0
08/20/2020 | 09:39am EDT
CHINA PUBLIC PROCUREMENT LIMITED
中 國 公 共 採 購 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1094)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of China Public Procurement Limited (the "Company") held on 20 August 2020, all the proposed resolutions were voted by way of poll by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular of the Company dated 17 July 2020 (the "Circular") despatched to the Shareholders.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued ordinary Shares was 209,386,725 Shares, the holders of which were entitled to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes in any of the resolutions at the AGM and there was no Share entitling the holder to attend and vote only against the resolutions at the AGM.
There was no Share entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting in respect of any resolutions proposed for approval at the AGM. No person has indicated in the Circular containing the notice of the AGM that he/she/it intends to vote against the resolutions or to abstain at the AGM.
Union Registrars Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM. The poll results in respect of the respective resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follows:
FOR
AGAINST
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Number of
Number of
Shares
Shares
(approximate %)
(approximate %)
1.
To receive and consider the audited
97,025,205
6,720
consolidated financial statements of the
(99.9931%)
(0.0069%)
Company and its subsidiaries and the reports
of the directors and auditors of the Company
for the year ended 31 December 2019.
2.
To re-elect Mr. Jiang Jun as an independent
97,031,925
0
non-executive director of the Company.
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
3.
To re-elect Ms. He Qian as an executive
97,025,205
6,720
director of the Company.
(99.9931%)
(0.0069%)
4.
To re-elect Mr. Chen Limin as a non-executive
97,025,205
6,720
director of the Company.
(99.9931%)
(0.0069%)
5.
To authorise the board of directors of the
97,031,925
0
Company to fix the directors' remuneration.
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
6.
To re-appoint RSM Hong Kong as the
97,031,925
0
Company's auditors for the year ending 31
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
December 2020 and to authorise the board of
directors of the Company to fix the auditors'
remuneration.
7.
To give a general mandate to the directors
97,031,925
0
of the Company to repurchase shares of the
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
Company not exceeding 10% of the issued
shares of the Company as at the date of
passing this resolution.
8.
To give a general mandate to the directors
97,025,205
6,720
of the Company to issue additional shares
(99.9931%)
(0.0069%)
of the Company not exceeding 20% of the
issued shares of the Company as at the date of
passing this resolution.
FOR
AGAINST
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Number of
Number of
Shares
Shares
(approximate %)
(approximate %)
9.
To extend the general mandate granted to the
97,025,205
6,720
directors of the Company to issue additional
(99.9931%)
(0.0069%)
shares of the Company by the aggregate
number of the shares repurchased by the
Company.
Note: The percentage of votes is based on the total number of Shares held by the Shareholders who voted at the AGM in person or by corporate representative or proxy.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of all resolutions at the AGM, all resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.
By order of the Board
China Public Procurement Limited
Zheng Jinwei
Chairman
Hong Kong, 20 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive directors, namely Mr. Zheng Jinwei (Chairman and Chief Executive) and Ms. He Qian; three non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chen Limin, Mr. Zhang Jianguo and Mr. Xu Peng; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Deng Xiang, Mr. Jiang Jun and Mr. Wang Shuai.
