Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Public Procurement Limited    1094   BMG2157R1346

CHINA PUBLIC PROCUREMENT LIMITED

(1094)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Public Procurement : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 09:39am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA PUBLIC PROCUREMENT LIMITED

中 國 公 共 採 購 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1094)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of China Public Procurement Limited (the "Company") held on 20 August 2020, all the proposed resolutions were voted by way of poll by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular of the Company dated 17 July 2020 (the "Circular") despatched to the Shareholders.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued ordinary Shares was 209,386,725 Shares, the holders of which were entitled to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes in any of the resolutions at the AGM and there was no Share entitling the holder to attend and vote only against the resolutions at the AGM.

There was no Share entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting in respect of any resolutions proposed for approval at the AGM. No person has indicated in the Circular containing the notice of the AGM that he/she/it intends to vote against the resolutions or to abstain at the AGM.

- 1 -

Union Registrars Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM. The poll results in respect of the respective resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follows:

FOR

AGAINST

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Number of

Number of

Shares

Shares

(approximate %)

(approximate %)

1.

To receive and consider the audited

97,025,205

6,720

consolidated financial statements of the

(99.9931%)

(0.0069%)

Company and its subsidiaries and the reports

of the directors and auditors of the Company

for the year ended 31 December 2019.

2.

To re-elect Mr. Jiang Jun as an independent

97,031,925

0

non-executive director of the Company.

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

3.

To re-elect Ms. He Qian as an executive

97,025,205

6,720

director of the Company.

(99.9931%)

(0.0069%)

4.

To re-elect Mr. Chen Limin as a non-executive

97,025,205

6,720

director of the Company.

(99.9931%)

(0.0069%)

5.

To authorise the board of directors of the

97,031,925

0

Company to fix the directors' remuneration.

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

6.

To re-appoint RSM Hong Kong as the

97,031,925

0

Company's auditors for the year ending 31

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

December 2020 and to authorise the board of

directors of the Company to fix the auditors'

remuneration.

7.

To give a general mandate to the directors

97,031,925

0

of the Company to repurchase shares of the

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

Company not exceeding 10% of the issued

shares of the Company as at the date of

passing this resolution.

8.

To give a general mandate to the directors

97,025,205

6,720

of the Company to issue additional shares

(99.9931%)

(0.0069%)

of the Company not exceeding 20% of the

issued shares of the Company as at the date of

passing this resolution.

- 2 -

FOR

AGAINST

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Number of

Number of

Shares

Shares

(approximate %)

(approximate %)

9.

To extend the general mandate granted to the

97,025,205

6,720

directors of the Company to issue additional

(99.9931%)

(0.0069%)

shares of the Company by the aggregate

number of the shares repurchased by the

Company.

Note: The percentage of votes is based on the total number of Shares held by the Shareholders who voted at the AGM in person or by corporate representative or proxy.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of all resolutions at the AGM, all resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Public Procurement Limited

Zheng Jinwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 20 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive directors, namely Mr. Zheng Jinwei (Chairman and Chief Executive) and Ms. He Qian; three non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chen Limin, Mr. Zhang Jianguo and Mr. Xu Peng; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Deng Xiang, Mr. Jiang Jun and Mr. Wang Shuai.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

China Public Procurement Limited published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 13:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHINA PUBLIC PROCUREMENT LIMITED
09:39aCHINA PUBLIC PROCUREMENT : Poll results of the annual general meeting
PU
07/27CHINA PUBLIC PROCUREMENT : Subscription of new shares under general mandate
PU
07/24CHINA PUBLIC PROCUREMENT : Supplemental announcement to the annual report for th..
PU
2017CHINA PUBLIC PROCUREMENT : Monthly Return for the month ended 31 August 2017
PU
2017CHINA PUBLIC PROCUREMENT : Termination of the subscription agreement
PU
2017CHINA PUBLIC PROCUREMENT : List of directors and their role and function
PU
2017CHINA PUBLIC PROCUREMENT : Change in composition of the board committees
PU
2017CHINA PUBLIC PROCUREMENT : Supplemental announcement in relation to subscription..
PU
2017CHINA PUBLIC PROCUREMENT : Profit warning
PU
2017CHINA PUBLIC PROCUREMENT : Notification of board meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 73,3 M 9,46 M 9,46 M
Net income 2019 -14,2 M -1,83 M -1,83 M
Net Debt 2019 12,8 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,73x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 41,7 M 5,38 M 5,38 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,72x
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart CHINA PUBLIC PROCUREMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Public Procurement Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA PUBLIC PROCUREMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jin Wei Zheng Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Weng Sin Ng Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Xiang Deng Independent Non-Executive Director
Qian He Executive Director
Jun Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PUBLIC PROCUREMENT LIMITED-1.96%5
ACCENTURE11.43%149 271
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.39%113 144
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.61%110 289
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.92%59 722
VMWARE, INC.-8.25%58 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group