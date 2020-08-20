China Public Procurement : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA PUBLIC PROCUREMENT LIMITED

中 國 公 共 採 購 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1094)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of China Public Procurement Limited (the "Company") held on 20 August 2020, all the proposed resolutions were voted by way of poll by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular of the Company dated 17 July 2020 (the "Circular") despatched to the Shareholders.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued ordinary Shares was 209,386,725 Shares, the holders of which were entitled to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes in any of the resolutions at the AGM and there was no Share entitling the holder to attend and vote only against the resolutions at the AGM.

There was no Share entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting in respect of any resolutions proposed for approval at the AGM. No person has indicated in the Circular containing the notice of the AGM that he/she/it intends to vote against the resolutions or to abstain at the AGM.