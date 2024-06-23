Certain A Shares of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUN-2024.

June 22, 2024

Certain A Shares of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUN-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1103 days starting from 16-JUN-2021 to 23-JUN-2024.



Details:

The company shareholders, namely, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, China Railway Construction Group, and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation have agreed not to dispose of their interest for a period of 36 months after the listing date. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months.