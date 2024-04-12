Recently, the Baodi District of Tianjin celebrated the start of a pioneering ecological restoration project along the Chaobai New River led by CRCC.

This river is not just the lifeline of Tianjin's northern reaches but also Baodi District's largest and most crucial water source, playing a key role in the region's surface water supply. The initiative unfolds across approximately 290,000 square meters in Dongtazhuang Village, Datangzhuang Town, within Baodi District. It's a cornerstone project in transforming Baodi into a model for green, low-carbon urban living, embodying the philosophy that natural beauty equals economic value.

A highlight of this project is the transformation of former fish farming ponds south of Dongtazhuang Village into a cutting-edge artificial wetland. This setup uses advanced techniques to purify agricultural runoff and ditch water, encompassing everything from regulation ponds and enhanced pre-treatment to sophisticated subsurface and surface flow wetlands. The approach combines pollution control, ecological restoration, and water quality management to foster a sustainable water cycle, ensuring long-term water quality improvements that meet national standards.

"The work is now focused on dredging, followed by constructing regulation ponds. Post-completion, water used for irrigation in Dongtazhuang Village and from rural channels will be processed and purified through these artificial wetlands before flowing into the Chaobai New River, significantly enhancing water quality," explains Xu Rui, the project manager. In addition to water treatment, the project will beautify the area with green spaces and scenic belts, upgrading the village's waterways and ponds for ecological benefit. The entire undertaking is slated for completion in 18 months.

This project goes beyond water treatment; it aims to transform the riverbanks and village landscapes into a showcase for China's green leisure and agri-tourism sectors. By improving rural living conditions, safeguarding the river's water quality, boosting green agricultural production, and creating an idyllic countryside setting, the initiative is poised to play a vital role in rural revitalization across the nation.