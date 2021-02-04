China Railway Construction : Malaysia's Prasarana to lodge graft report over Saudi project losses

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Prasarana Malaysia
on Thursday said it will lodge reports with the country's
anti-graft agency and companies commission over losses incurred
during their involvement in Saudi Arabia's MMMSL rail project.
The Malaysian public transport operator in a statement said
the reports are based on findings of audit and forensic
investigations on its involvement in the Mashaaer Al Mugaddassah
Metro-Southern Line from 2015 to 2018, causing the firm 417
million riyal ($111.19 million) in losses.
Prasarana was awarded a three-year contract in 2015 to
operate and maintain the MMMSL line, which was used to ferry
millions of Muslims on the annual haj pilgrimage to Mecca.
"In a board of directors meeting that took place this
morning, we are satisfied with the advice by the Audit Risk
Committee that there are grounds for Prasarana to take this
matter up with the authorities for proper investigations and
ensuing legal actions to commence," Prasarana Chairman Tajuddin
Abdul Rahman said in the statement.
Prasarana's statement did not mention the nature of the
issues uncovered during its 18-month internal audit and forensic
investigation carried out by PriceWaterhouseCoopers Advisory
Services.
The project was previously managed by a consortium led by
China Railway Construction Corp, which built the
rail line.
($1 = 3.7504 riyals)
(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Martin Petty)