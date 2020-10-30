China Railway Construction Third-Quarter Net Profit Edged Higher

By Martin Mou



China Railway Construction Corp. said Friday that its third-quarter net profit ticked 3.0% higher, helped partly by stronger revenue from its operations.

Net profit rose to 5.56 billion yuan ($828.0 million), while revenue increased to CNY253.22 billion from CNY208.42 billion a year earlier, the state-owned company said.

For the first nine months of the year, China Railway Construction's net profit rose 1.3% to CNY14.88 billion and revenue climbed 11% to CNY624.01 billion, said the company, a major infrastructure builder in China.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-20 0503ET