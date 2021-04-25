China Railway Construction : PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF A PUBLICLY TRADED INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITIES INVESTMENT FUND ON SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF A PUBLICLY TRADED INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITIES INVESTMENT FUND ON SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (the "Company") was informed on 23 April 2021 that on 21 April 2021, Gfund Management Co., Ltd. and Sinolink Securities Co., Ltd. submitted, among others, the application materials on the registration and listing of Guojin Railway Construction Chongqing Yusui Expressway Closed-end Infrastructure Securities Investment Fund and the transfer of the asset-backed securities of Sinolink Securities - Yusui Expressway Asset-Backed Special Scheme by way of public tender (the "Infrastructure REITs") to the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC") and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "SSE"), respectively, and received the corresponding acceptance letters from the CSRC and the SSE on 23 April 2021.

The underlying asset of the Infrastructure REITs is the BOT project of Chongqing-Suining Expressway (Chongqing Section), which is held by Chongqing Tiefa Suiyu Highway Co., Ltd.*（重 慶 鐵 發 遂 渝 高 速 公 路 有 限 公 司）(the "Suiyu Company"). As at the date of this announcement, the Company indirectly held 80% equity interests in Suiyu Company.

Pursuant to Practice Note 15 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), the public offering of the Infrastructure REITs may constitute a spin-off of the Company. The Company will submit an application to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") in relation to the proposed spin-off of the Infrastructure REITs in due course.