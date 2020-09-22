Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  China Railway Construction Corporation Limited    601186   CNE1000009T1

CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED

(601186)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Railway Construction to Issue Up to CNY3.0 Billion in Extendable Bonds

09/22/2020 | 12:56am EDT

By Yifan Wang

China Railway Construction Corp. plans to issue up to 3.0 billion yuan ($440.8 million) worth of extendable corporate bonds.

The bonds, which are expected to be listed on the Shanghai stock exchange, will have repricing periods of three years and five years, at the end of which the issuer will have the option to extend the bonds by another repricing period, it said Tuesday.

The engineering company said it plans to use the bond proceeds for working capital needs.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED -0.45% 8.78 End-of-day quote.-13.41%
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 5.77 End-of-day quote.-2.86%
SHANGHAI A INDEX -0.63% 3476.3486 Real-time Quote.8.77%
SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES INDEX -0.19% 251.3333 Real-time Quote.-2.14%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.13% 6.7842 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
Financials
Sales 2020 923 B 136 B 136 B
Net income 2020 22 158 M 3 263 M 3 263 M
Net Debt 2020 53 674 M 7 903 M 7 903 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,48x
Yield 2020 2,71%
Capitalization 111 B 16 353 M 16 386 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 293 884
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Railway Construction Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 12,02 CNY
Last Close Price 8,78 CNY
Spread / Highest target 77,7%
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shang Biao Zhuang President & Executive Director
Xi Rui Cao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiuming Wang Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Ru Chen Liu Executive Director
Patrick Sun Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-13.41%16 353
VINCI SA-26.46%50 511
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.76%32 486
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-2.86%19 519
FERROVIAL, S.A.-19.99%19 459
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-32.11%17 186
