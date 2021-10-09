Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shanghai Stock Exchange
  China Railway Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    601390   CNE100000866

CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED

(601390)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Railway : CREC Attends the First International Summit on BDS Applications

10/09/2021 | 05:12am EDT
CREC Attends the First International Summit on BDS Applications
Source：Date：2021年10月08日

Anthem of CREC-"Trailbreaker"

The First International Summit on BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) Applications with the theme of "BDS serves the world; applications empower the future" opened in Changsha, Hunan Province, on September 16. The summit was co-sponsored by the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Transport, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, State Internet Information Office, China Satellite Navigation Committee and the People's Government of Hunan Province. More than 800 people including leaders from related ministries and commissions, academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, experts in satellite navigation, and representatives of international organizations, other countries' government departments and enterprises attended the summit. CREC participated in the summit as a representative of central state-owned enterprises in the construction field.

During the summit, CREC made a special report titled "BDS Empowering Construction Industry's Digital Transformation" from three aspects: the status-quo of digital transformation for the construction industry, BDS' empowerment to high-quality development of the industry, and CREC's applications of BDS.

As an industry leader, CREC is speeding up the construction field's BDS-empowered digital transformation and designing applications for engineering practices, in a bid to provide spatial-temporal intelligent infrastructure with stereoscopic perception and all-coverage coordination functions for digital intelligence upgrading, put BDS to large-scale, industrial and international use in the construction industry, and kick off a new start for CREC's digital transformation empowered by BDS.

Disclaimer

China Railway Group Limited published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2021 09:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 106 B 172 B 172 B
Net income 2021 27 264 M 4 231 M 4 231 M
Net Debt 2021 78 617 M 12 201 M 12 201 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,01x
Yield 2021 3,36%
Capitalization 129 B 20 080 M 20 081 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 49,6%
Technical analysis trends CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5,67 CNY
Average target price 7,70 CNY
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wen Jian Chen President & Executive Director
Yun Chen Chairman
Huiping Jia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ming Wan Member-Supervisory Board
Shui Ming Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.59%20 080
VINCI11.07%60 061
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED34.15%32 289
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.41%31 573
FERROVIAL, S.A.15.58%22 203
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD96.39%17 911