China Railway : CREC Attends the First International Summit on BDS Applications

CREC Attends the First International Summit on BDS Applications

Date：2021年10月08日

The First International Summit on BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) Applications with the theme of "BDS serves the world; applications empower the future" opened in Changsha, Hunan Province, on September 16. The summit was co-sponsored by the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Transport, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, State Internet Information Office, China Satellite Navigation Committee and the People's Government of Hunan Province. More than 800 people including leaders from related ministries and commissions, academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, experts in satellite navigation, and representatives of international organizations, other countries' government departments and enterprises attended the summit. CREC participated in the summit as a representative of central state-owned enterprises in the construction field.

During the summit, CREC made a special report titled "BDS Empowering Construction Industry's Digital Transformation" from three aspects: the status-quo of digital transformation for the construction industry, BDS' empowerment to high-quality development of the industry, and CREC's applications of BDS.

As an industry leader, CREC is speeding up the construction field's BDS-empowered digital transformation and designing applications for engineering practices, in a bid to provide spatial-temporal intelligent infrastructure with stereoscopic perception and all-coverage coordination functions for digital intelligence upgrading, put BDS to large-scale, industrial and international use in the construction industry, and kick off a new start for CREC's digital transformation empowered by BDS.