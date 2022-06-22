China Railway : CREC Launches First Project in Argentina

Recently, the salt field civil engineering project of Ganfeng Lithium's subsidiary Litio Minera Argentina (LMA) was launched in Salta, Argentina. Contracted by China Railway No.10 Engineering Group, the project is CREC's first in Argentina. Zou Xiaoli, Chinese Ambassador to Argentina, extended his congratulations via video link. Governor of Salta Province Gustavo Sáen and leaders of Ganfeng Lithium attended the launch ceremony.
The project is located in Mariana, an area known as the "Lithium Triangle of Latin America" in the Andes Mountains in northwest Argentina, one of the most potential salt flats in the country. The construction site lies at 4,037 meters above sea level, and the project duration is 768 days. When complete, the salt field facility will produce 20,000 tons of lithium chloride annually.
The Mariana project is a milestone in the history of mining industry in Salta Province and even across Argentina. Upon completion, it will boost the construction of Ganfeng Lithium's chloride plant with an annual output of 20,000 tons, which will help meet the demand of lithium batteries for solar electric vehicles in northern Argentina. Meanwhile, the construction and implementation of this project will also effectively create more jobs in Salta, further optimize the local business model and infrastructure construction, and foster the cooperation between China and Argentina in the field of new energy and green development.