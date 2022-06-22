Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Railway Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    601390   CNE100000866

CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED

(601390)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-20
6.220 CNY    0.00%
03:45aCHINA RAILWAY : CREC Launches First Project in Argentina
PU
06/15CHINA RAILWAY : CREG's First Hard-rock TBM for Export to the Philippines Rolls Off the Production Line
PU
06/14China Railway Wins Bids for 40 Infrastructure Projects; Shares Rise 4%
MT
China Railway : CREC Launches First Project in Argentina

06/22/2022 | 03:45am EDT
CREC Launches First Project in Argentina
Source：Date：2022年06月22日

Anthem of CREC-"Trailbreaker"

Recently, the salt field civil engineering project of Ganfeng Lithium's subsidiary Litio Minera Argentina (LMA) was launched in Salta, Argentina. Contracted by China Railway No.10 Engineering Group, the project is CREC's first in Argentina. Zou Xiaoli, Chinese Ambassador to Argentina, extended his congratulations via video link. Governor of Salta Province Gustavo Sáen and leaders of Ganfeng Lithium attended the launch ceremony.
The project is located in Mariana, an area known as the "Lithium Triangle of Latin America" in the Andes Mountains in northwest Argentina, one of the most potential salt flats in the country. The construction site lies at 4,037 meters above sea level, and the project duration is 768 days. When complete, the salt field facility will produce 20,000 tons of lithium chloride annually.
The Mariana project is a milestone in the history of mining industry in Salta Province and even across Argentina. Upon completion, it will boost the construction of Ganfeng Lithium's chloride plant with an annual output of 20,000 tons, which will help meet the demand of lithium batteries for solar electric vehicles in northern Argentina. Meanwhile, the construction and implementation of this project will also effectively create more jobs in Salta, further optimize the local business model and infrastructure construction, and foster the cooperation between China and Argentina in the field of new energy and green development.

Disclaimer

China Railway Group Limited published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 1 201 B 180 B 180 B
Net income 2022 30 819 M 4 607 M 4 607 M
Net Debt 2022 157 B 23 496 M 23 496 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,99x
Yield 2022 3,50%
Capitalization 146 B 21 752 M 21 752 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 294 013
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Railway Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 6,22 CNY
Average target price 8,18 CNY
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wen Jian Chen President & Executive Director
Yun Chen President & Executive Director
Huiping Jia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ming Wan Member-Supervisory Board
Shui Ming Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.43%21 752
VINCI-9.08%50 544
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.80%34 342
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-20.81%26 510
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-1.65%18 373
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD-1.49%18 309