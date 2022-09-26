China Railway : CREC Makes a Splendid Appearance at the CIFTIS in 2022

CREC Makes a Splendid Appearance at the CIFTIS in 2022

Source： Date：2022年09月26日

From August 31 to September 5, the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (hereinafter referred to as the "CIFTIS") was successfully held in Beijing with the theme of "Service Cooperation Promotes Development, Green Innovation and Welcomes the Future." CREC brought new services, products, technologies, and scenario applications to Shougang Park in CIFTIS.

CIFTIS is the only national, international and comprehensive service trade platform in the world, which has been held in Beijing every year since 2012. Jointly organized by the Ministry of Commerce and the Beijing Government and supported by international organizations such as the WTO, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Fair is the only comprehensive trade fair in services covering 12 major areas of trade in services in the world.

CREC and its affiliated enterprises, such as China TIESIJU Civil Engineering Group, China Railway No.10 Engineering Group, China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group, and China Railway Tunnel Group, signed up for the conference and set up an online exhibition hall to display their products and services. For the first time, CREC has set up an offline exhibition area in Shougang Park, covering an area of about 110 square meters, focusing on the development achievements and strength of CREC in the fields of infrastructure construction, design consulting services, smart supply chain, smart operation, and smart construction.

The CREC CIFTIS Exhibition also focused on popularizing railway history and railway science and technology knowledge to the general audience. It fulfilled the task of promoting railway industry culture, publicizing railway development history, and displaying railway science and technology development achievements. CREC's participation in this exhibition presents three characteristics: the first is to show "new technology," the second is to offer a "new scene" with a three-dimensional display, and the third is to publicize a "new journey" in a diversified way.

CREC has completed six contracted projects at CIFTIS after thoroughly investigating procurement demand and in-depth negotiation and docking.