China Railway Consortium Wins RMB17.55 Bln Contract to Build Railway in the Philippines

Source： Date：2022年01月30日

Recently, China railway consortium composed of China Railway Group (CREC) and its subsidiaries China Railway No. 3 Engineering Group and China Railway Engineering Consulting Group won a bid for the construction of Package 1 of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) South Long-Haul Project. The consortium has signed a contract worth around 17.55 billion yuan (141.79 Philippine Peso) with the Philippines Department of Transportation to design and build the project, which is expected to be completed in 36 months.

The first phase of the PNR South-long Haul Project includes 380 kilometers of single-track, standard-gauge and non-electrified railway and 23 stations along the line. The railway can be upgraded for electrification in the future. The designed speed of passenger trains and cargo trains stands at 120-160 km/h and 80-100 km/h, respectively.