    601390   CNE100000866

CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED

(601390)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

China Railway : Polish President Visits CREC-made Shield Machine

10/18/2021 | 11:22pm EDT
Polish President Visits CREC-made Shield Machine
Date：2021年10月18日

Anthem of CREC-"Trailbreaker"

The Zhongtie-797 telemole shield machine with an ultra-large diameter (13.46 meters), independently developed by China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. under CREC, surfaced from the river bed of Wina in Poland on September 21. This marked that the road project under the river had completed tunneling, another successful example of "made-in-China" going global.

That day, the last step of tunneling of the project was completed under the witness of Polish President Andrzej Duda. "The completion of the tunnel is epoch-making for Poland," he said.

The tunnel connects the Uznam and Wolin islands in the northern Polish city of ?winouj?cie. Spanning 1,483 meters in total, it is the longest underwater tunnel in Poland. The completion of the tunnel will put an end to the history of transport between the two islands depending on ferries and cut the travel time from 40 to 4 minutes, thus facilitating travel of local residents and boosting economic development along the Wina River.

Since arriving at the construction site on October 14, 2020, the service team from China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. has been committed to providing considerate one-stop service despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic and days-long extreme coldness. They not only made high-quality performance in the assembly and debugging of tunnel components, but also provided 24-hour service to ensure the smooth operation of the equipment. They set an amazing record of tunneling 18 meters a day and 338 meters a month.

Disclaimer

China Railway Group Limited published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 03:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 106 B 172 B 172 B
Net income 2021 27 264 M 4 252 M 4 252 M
Net Debt 2021 78 617 M 12 261 M 12 261 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,83x
Yield 2021 3,49%
Capitalization 125 B 19 391 M 19 444 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Railway Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5,46 CNY
Average target price 7,70 CNY
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wen Jian Chen President & Executive Director
Yun Chen Chairman
Huiping Jia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ming Wan Member-Supervisory Board
Shui Ming Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.61%17 184
VINCI10.52%60 354
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED38.88%33 507
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.23%30 378
FERROVIAL, S.A.16.55%22 752
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.23.05%17 457