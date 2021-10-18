China Railway : Polish President Visits CREC-made Shield Machine

Polish President Visits CREC-made Shield Machine

The Zhongtie-797 telemole shield machine with an ultra-large diameter (13.46 meters), independently developed by China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. under CREC, surfaced from the river bed of Wina in Poland on September 21. This marked that the road project under the river had completed tunneling, another successful example of "made-in-China" going global.

That day, the last step of tunneling of the project was completed under the witness of Polish President Andrzej Duda. "The completion of the tunnel is epoch-making for Poland," he said.

The tunnel connects the Uznam and Wolin islands in the northern Polish city of ?winouj?cie. Spanning 1,483 meters in total, it is the longest underwater tunnel in Poland. The completion of the tunnel will put an end to the history of transport between the two islands depending on ferries and cut the travel time from 40 to 4 minutes, thus facilitating travel of local residents and boosting economic development along the Wina River.

Since arriving at the construction site on October 14, 2020, the service team from China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. has been committed to providing considerate one-stop service despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic and days-long extreme coldness. They not only made high-quality performance in the assembly and debugging of tunnel components, but also provided 24-hour service to ensure the smooth operation of the equipment. They set an amazing record of tunneling 18 meters a day and 338 meters a month.