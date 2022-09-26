China Railway : Prime Minister of Dominica Meets Airport Project Representative of China Railway No.5 Engineering Group

Prime Minister of Dominica Meets Airport Project Representative of China Railway No.5 Engineering Group

On September 7, local time, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of the Dominican Republic met with Dr. Hayden, CEO of Montreal Management Consulting Company (MMCE), the owner of Dominica International Airport Project, and representatives of the advance team of Dominica International Airport Project of China Railway No.5 Engineering Group Overseas Branch in the Prime Minister's Office.

During the talks, Dr. Hayden reported to Prime Minister Skerrit on the transfer route of project equipment, the construction of temporary facilities, and the utilization of demolition houses. The representative of the advance team of China Railway No.5 Engineering Group made a supplementary report on the preparation and mobilization of the project and said that as a contractor with rich experience in international engineering construction, China Railway No.5 Engineering Group is confident and capable of completing the airport project construction with quality and quantity within the contract period.

Prime Minister Skerrit expressed his congratulations on the arrival of the Mid-Autumn Festival, a traditional Chinese festival, and stressed: "Dominica and China are closely linked and are an alliance of friends, and the multi-government will fully coordinate various departments to ensure the smooth implementation of the project." He hoped that all parties would work together to build Dominica International Airport into the best airport in the Caribbean region.