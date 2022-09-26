Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shanghai Stock Exchange
  China Railway Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    601390   CNE100000866

CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED

(601390)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-22
5.530 CNY   +0.73%
03:05aCHINA RAILWAY : The Guia Hill Pedestrian Tunnel Project in Macao was Completed Ahead of Schedule
PU
02:55aCHINA RAILWAY : Prime Minister of Dominica Meets Airport Project Representative of China Railway No.5 Engineering Group
PU
02:55aCHINA RAILWAY : The Second Phase of the Project of Solar Traffic Lights in Nigeria Started
PU
China Railway : Prime Minister of Dominica Meets Airport Project Representative of China Railway No.5 Engineering Group

09/26/2022 | 02:55am EDT
Prime Minister of Dominica Meets Airport Project Representative of China Railway No.5 Engineering Group
Source：Date：2022年09月26日

Anthem of CREC-"Trailbreaker"

On September 7, local time, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of the Dominican Republic met with Dr. Hayden, CEO of Montreal Management Consulting Company (MMCE), the owner of Dominica International Airport Project, and representatives of the advance team of Dominica International Airport Project of China Railway No.5 Engineering Group Overseas Branch in the Prime Minister's Office.

During the talks, Dr. Hayden reported to Prime Minister Skerrit on the transfer route of project equipment, the construction of temporary facilities, and the utilization of demolition houses. The representative of the advance team of China Railway No.5 Engineering Group made a supplementary report on the preparation and mobilization of the project and said that as a contractor with rich experience in international engineering construction, China Railway No.5 Engineering Group is confident and capable of completing the airport project construction with quality and quantity within the contract period.

Prime Minister Skerrit expressed his congratulations on the arrival of the Mid-Autumn Festival, a traditional Chinese festival, and stressed: "Dominica and China are closely linked and are an alliance of friends, and the multi-government will fully coordinate various departments to ensure the smooth implementation of the project." He hoped that all parties would work together to build Dominica International Airport into the best airport in the Caribbean region.

Disclaimer

China Railway Group Limited published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 06:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
