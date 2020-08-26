China Railway : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 國 中 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司

CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 390)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Railway Group Limited (the "Company") received the written resignation report from Mr. MA Zonglin on 26 August 2020. In light of his age, Mr. MA Zonglin has tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of the Company, a member of the strategy committee under the Board, a member of the remuneration committee under the Board (the "Remuneration Committee") and a member of safety, health and environmental protection committee under the Board. Upon his resignation, Mr. MA Zonglin will not hold any position in the Company. Mr. MA Zonglin confirmed that he had no disagreement with the Board and the Company and there were no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

According to the requirements of the Company Law, the articles of association of the Company and the rules of procedures of special committees under the Board, the resignation report of Mr. MA Zonglin shall take effect upon receipt by the Board. The resignation of Mr. MA Zonglin would not result in the number of members of the Board being less than the minimum quorum and would not affect the normal operation of the Board and normal production and operation of the Company. Pursuant to the Rules of Procedures for the Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, the Remuneration Committee shall comprise of three directors. Upon the resignation of Mr. MA Zonglin, the Remuneration Committee only comprises of two committee members. The Company will fill up the vacancy in the Remuneration Committee as soon as practicable in accordance with relevant requirements.