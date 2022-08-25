China Railway : Tanzania 53.5 km Road Project Opened To Traffic

Tanzania 53.5 km Road Project Opened To Traffic

Source： Date：2022年08月25日

On August 9, 2022, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan cut the ribbon for opening the 53.5 km road project in Tanzania, which was constructed by China Railway Seventh Group Co., Ltd. This is the third time this year that President Hassan has attended the project's opening ceremony undertaken by China Railway Seventh Group Co., Ltd.

The 53.5 km road project in Tanzania is located in the mountainous area in the south of Tanzania. It is the second bid section of the road upgrading project from Njombe to Makoto, with a total length of 53.5 km and a construction period of 5 years. The topography along the road is complex and changeable, with 216 bends. The drop is large, the highest elevation is 2453 meters, the lowest is 1835 meters, and the construction is difficult. During the construction process, the excavation volume increased from 330000 cubic meters to 2.13 million cubic meters, and the structural concrete increased from 1430 cubic meters to 16900 cubic meters.

As a traffic artery in the south of Tanzania, the project will greatly facilitate the travel of people along the line after it is put into operation, which will have a positive and far-reaching impact on the economic development of local tea and timber, and will also play a decisive role in accelerating the economic development of Njombe and Mbeya.