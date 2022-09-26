China Railway : The Second Phase of the Project of Solar Traffic Lights in Nigeria Started

The Second Phase of the Project of Solar Traffic Lights in Nigeria Started

On September 13, local time, the opening ceremony of the second phase of the solar traffic lights project in Nigeria, which was constructed by the China Railway No.8 Engineering Group, was held in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. Cui Jianchun, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Olusade Adesola, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Region of Nigeria, and all the Nigeria Project Department of China Railway No.8 Engineering Group staff attended the ceremony.

The first phase of the project of solar traffic lights in Nigeria, assisted by the Chinese government, was completed in September 2015, which significantly improved the traffic management level in Abuja, improved traffic conditions and reduced the accident rate, and won widespread praise from the local people. The Nepalese side is eager to build the project's second phase to cover the main intersections in Abuja as soon as possible. The Chinese and Nigerian governments signed the minutes of the supplementary inspection meeting on May 31, 2021, and the Chinese government agreed to build the second phase of Nigeria's solar traffic lights project. Through public bidding, China Railway No.8 Engineering Group Co., Ltd. has been selected by the International Economic Cooperation Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce as the general contractor of the project by its excellent construction ability and good performance ability, and will undertake the construction of 98 new intersections of the project.