Benettons, Blackstone set to launch bid for Atlantia late summer - sources

  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Railway Tielong Container Logistics Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600125   CNE000000VW6

CHINA RAILWAY TIELONG CONTAINER LOGISTICS CO., LTD

(600125)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  05-05
4.700 CNY   -1.26%
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA SPA -0.22% 22.85 Delayed Quote.31.19%
BLACKSTONE INC. -1.88% 102.97 Delayed Quote.-18.88%
CHINA RAILWAY TIELONG CONTAINER LOGISTICS CO., LTD -1.26% 4.7 End-of-day quote.-8.91%
Financials
Sales 2022 18 517 M 2 778 M 2 778 M
Net income 2022 415 M 62,3 M 62,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 6 136 M 920 M 920 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 226
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart CHINA RAILWAY TIELONG CONTAINER LOGISTICS CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
China Railway Tielong Container Logistics Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RAILWAY TIELONG CONTAINER LOGISTICS CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,70 CNY
Average target price 5,42 CNY
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Xin General Manager & Director
Qiong Wu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Xiao Dong Zhang Independent Director
Hai Ou Han Independent Director
Yuan Yuan Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA RAILWAY TIELONG CONTAINER LOGISTICS CO., LTD-8.91%934
CSX CORPORATION-5.59%75 488
DAQIN RAILWAY CO., LTD.1.56%14 722
GMÉXICO TRANSPORTES, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.20%7 850
PKP CARGO S.A.-19.97%112
NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ-46.70%84