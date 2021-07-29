Log in
    769   KYG210891001

CHINA RARE EARTH HOLDINGS LIMITED

(769)
China Rare Earth : Change of Place of Business in Hong Kong

07/29/2021 | 04:47am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

CRE - China Rare Earth Holdings Limited published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 08:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 112 M 143 M 143 M
Net income 2020 19,7 M 2,53 M 2,53 M
Net cash 2020 1 737 M 223 M 223 M
P/E ratio 2020 48,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 108 M 271 M 271 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,52x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart CHINA RARE EARTH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Rare Earth Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RARE EARTH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Da Wei Jiang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yuan Ying Qian Chairman
Chun Hua Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhong Jin Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Hong Dou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA RARE EARTH HOLDINGS LIMITED122.22%271
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED29.97%33 158
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD201.15%21 954
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED26.29%13 771
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA33.44%12 829
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED5.63%12 535