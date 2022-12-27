Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1508   CNE100002342

CHINA REINSURANCE (GROUP) CORPORATION

(1508)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-12-23 am EST
0.4950 HKD    0.00%
10:29aGold jumps on dollar pullback, China re-opening optimism
RE
12/22China Reinsurance Books 42.28 Billion Yuan Primary Premium Income for January-November Period
MT
12/22China Reinsurance Corporation Reports Premium Income Results for the Period from 1 January 2022 to 30 November 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold jumps on dollar pullback, China re-opening optimism

12/27/2022 | 10:29am EST
*

Dollar index down 0.2%

*

Benchmark 10-year yields reach highest since Nov. 21

*

China to drop quarantine rule for inbound travellers

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as optimism surrounding top consumer China's decisions to further ease COVID-19 restrictions weighed on the dollar, while resilient U.S. yields cast a shadow over non-yielding bullion's advance.

Spot gold rose nearly 1% to $1,814.69 per ounce by 10:15 a.m. ET (1515 GMT). U.S. gold futures were up 1% as well at $1,823.00.

While the expectation for U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes coming to an end has been a supportive environment for gold, if benchmark U.S. Treasury yields "do remain a little lofty, that certainly could be a slight barrier to gold's rise," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

The dollar index edged lower, and benchmark 10-year yields held close to their highest in over a month.

Gold has gained nearly $200 after falling to a more than two-year low in late September, as expectations about slower interest rate hikes from the Fed dimmed the dollar's allure and lowered the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.

Focus today seems to be on top gold consumer China relaxing quarantine rules, in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020.

"The gold futures bulls have the overall near-term technical advantage. Prices are in a seven-week-old uptrend on the daily bar chart," with the first resistance at $1,825 an ounce, said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals, in a note.

In other metals, spot silver rose 1.5% to $24.07 per ounce while platinum dropped 1.6% to $1,012.25.

Palladium jumped 2.9% to $1,814.13, earlier in the session hitting its highest in over a week at $1,817.68, on news about China opening up.

"We continue to see palladium as the stronger of the two metals (platinum and palladium) almost specifically due to supply constraints," Meger highlighted. (Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.03% 0.67397 Delayed Quote.-7.62%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.45% 1.20295 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.38% 0.74028 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
CHINA REINSURANCE (GROUP) CORPORATION 0.00% 0.495 Delayed Quote.-34.00%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.04% 12909.44 Real-time Quote.6.09%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.20% 1.06589 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
GOLD 1.01% 1820.58 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.27% 0.012069 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.37% 0.62807 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
NOTE INC. -4.17% 437 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PALLADIUM 2.90% 1821.77 Delayed Quote.-7.73%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 1.39% 1064.8 Real-time Quote.-1.33%
SILVER 0.81% 24.05 Delayed Quote.1.86%
Financials
Sales 2022 168 B 24 057 M 24 057 M
Net income 2022 4 804 M 688 M 688 M
Net cash 2022 25 602 M 3 664 M 3 664 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,13x
Yield 2022 7,44%
Capitalization 18 826 M 2 694 M 2 694 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,04x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,04x
Nbr of Employees 55 965
Free-Float 14,9%
Chart CHINA REINSURANCE (GROUP) CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA REINSURANCE (GROUP) CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,44 CNY
Average target price 0,61 CNY
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA REINSURANCE (GROUP) CORPORATION-34.00%2 694
MUNICH RE16.51%44 789
SWISS RE LTD-3.10%27 104
HANNOVER RÜCK SE11.10%23 804
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.22.27%13 117
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED30.30%9 535