    1911   KYG212151016

CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1911)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  12:53:58 2023-02-17 am EST
7.110 HKD   -28.90%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China, Hong Kong stocks fall as strong U.S. data clouds China's recovery outlook

02/17/2023 | 12:01am EST
Hong Kong, Feb 17 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, weighed down by some tech stocks, as upbeat U.S. economic data revived market concerns that China's central bank might delay more easing measures to support the pandemic-hit economy.

** The market had previously expected more interest rate cuts from the Chinese central bank to support the economy. But with the U.S. Federal Reserve now expected to keep rates higher for longer, further rate cuts from China could widen the policy rate gap between the two countries and pose more challenges for China to stablize its economy.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 0.48% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.16%.

** Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was down 0.58%.

** Asian equities slipped, while the dollar hovered around six-week highs as economic data and hawkish comments from Fed officials revived fears that the U.S. central bank will stick to its monetary tightening path.

** U.S. producer price index (PPI) rebounded 0.7% in January, the largest increase since June.

** "The stronger than expected monthly PPI data, combined with the sticky consumer inflation released earlier this week, are clouding the Hong Kong and China markets," said Kenny Ng, securities strategist, Everbright Securities International.

** "Investors worry that if U.S. rate stays higher for longer, this would narrow the room for China's central bank to ease interest rates further, as a widening of the gap between the two countries' interest rates would fuel portfolio outflow."

** CSI Computer Index lost 3.25%, while the CSI Internet Finance Index fell 2.53%.

** Hang Seng Tech Index lost 1.46 %, weighed down by China internet search engine giant Baidu Inc., and Kingsoft.

** Shares of China Renaissance, a boutique investment bank active in underwriting Hong Kong IPOs, plunged 26.5% to a record low, after the company said it was unable to contact its chairman and chief executive Bao Fan. (Reporting by Georgina Lee, Hong Kong Newsroom)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.38% 0.68364 Delayed Quote.2.55%
BAIDU, INC. -1.99% 149.01 Delayed Quote.30.28%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.22% 1.19473 Delayed Quote.0.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.12% 0.7408 Delayed Quote.1.55%
CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED -28.90% 7.11 Delayed Quote.23.15%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.28% 1.06357 Delayed Quote.0.30%
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED -1.36% 15.22 End-of-day quote.2.35%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.012089 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
KINGSOFT CORPORATION LIMITED -5.47% 27.6 Delayed Quote.12.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.46% 0.6215 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.51% 3722.73 Real-time Quote.7.06%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.39% 3577.74 Real-time Quote.4.58%
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 209 M - -
Net income 2022 30,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,4x
Yield 2022 2,51%
Capitalization 724 M 724 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 775
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Renaissance Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,27 $
Average target price 1,42 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fan Bao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lin Cong President
Xin Wei Wang Co-Chief Financial Officer
Qiang Cui Chief Financial Officer
Ye Ren Xu Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED23.15%724
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-10.57%20 918
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.60%15 177
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED2.35%9 287
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.11.03%6 640
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)19.81%4 018