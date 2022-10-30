Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Renaissance Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1911   KYG212151016

CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1911)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59 2022-10-30 pm EDT
6.110 HKD   -0.33%
10/30China Renaissance appoints senior executives in SE Asia expansion drive
RE
08/30China Renaissance Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/17China Renaissance Forecasts Swing to Loss in January-June Results
MT
News 
All News

China Renaissance appoints senior executives in SE Asia expansion drive

10/30/2022 | 11:08pm EDT
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China Renaissance Holdings Ltd has appointed two senior executives in Singapore, the lender said in a statement on Monday, as the investment bank looks to expand its operations in Southeast Asia.

The move comes at a time where tough measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 in China and Hong Kong have led to some entrepreneurs and investors to set up shop or expand their investment in Singapore.

China Renaissance named Wee Leong Gan as its head of ASEAN and Chuan Qin as the chief of its ASEAN financial advisory division.

The Chinese investment bank said its Singapore unit has obtained the capital markets services licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

"Our intention is to fully replicate China Renaissance's China businesses to ASEAN, using Singapore as a springboard to expand our geographic presence not just in ASEAN but globally," Gan said in the statement.

There has been a big influx of family offices and funds to Singapore, especially from China, and funds and tycoons have been snapping up premium properties and backing start-ups based in the city and the region.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.33% 6.11 Delayed Quote.-58.53%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.53% 5215.24 Real-time Quote.-18.18%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 429 M - -
Net income 2022 123 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,32x
Yield 2022 4,23%
Capitalization 443 M 443 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 775
Free-Float 38,9%
