Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Renaissance Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1911   KYG212151016

CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1911)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05:33:23 27/02/2023 GMT
7.270 HKD   +2.39%
05:13aChina Renaissance shares climb after statement on missing chairman
RE
04:26aAsia stocks feel rate squeeze, dollar gets the lift
RE
02/26Chinese bank says missing chairman is cooperating with Chinese authorities in an investigation
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Renaissance shares climb after statement on missing chairman

02/27/2023 | 05:13am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fan Bao, founder, Chairman and CEO of China Renaissance Group holds a news conference in Hong Kong

(Reuters) - Shares of China Renaissance Holdings rose as much as 9% on Monday after the boutique bank said its missing chairman was cooperating with Chinese authorities in an investigation.

The Beijing-based investment bank, which did not disclose details on the investigation involving Bao Fan or specify which authorities, reiterated that the company's business and operations remained normal.

China Renaissance shares climbed to as much as HK$7.74 in early trade on Monday, the highest since Feb. 22, before trimming gains to HK$7.34, still up 3.4%, compared to a 0.8% decline in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

The stock dived 50% on Feb. 17 after the boutique bank said it was not able to reach its chairman and controlling shareholder Bao, a famed deal maker who has been involved in a series of major Chinese technology mergers.

"We can only say the negative factor affecting the share price has been digested," said Alex Wong, director of Alex KY Wong Asset Management Company Ltd in Hong Kong.

Monday's share price gain was "limited" compared with the previous plunge, Wong said, adding that the company's update on Bao's whereabout was not particularly positive piece news nor negative.

Reuters reported on Feb. 20, citing two sources familiar with the matter and some media reports, that authorities took Bao away earlier this month to assist in an investigation into a former colleague, Cong Lin, the company's former president, .

The dealmaker's disappearance is the latest in a series of cases of high-profile Chinese executives going missing with little explanation during a sweeping anti-corruption campaign spearheaded by President Xi Jinping.

In 2015 alone, at least five executives became unreachable without prior notice to their companies, including Fosun Group Chairman Guo Guangchang, who Fosun later said was assisting with investigations regarding a personal matter.

Bao was involved with major technology mergers including the tie-up of ride-hailing firms Didi and Kuaidi, food delivery giants Meituan and Dianping, and travel devices platforms Ctrip and Qunar.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; additional reporting by Kaiwen Xu; writing by Roxanne Liu; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.25% 7.27 Delayed Quote.-12.56%
DIDI GLOBAL INC. -9.84% 4.03 Delayed Quote.26.73%
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -0.61% 6.53 Delayed Quote.3.30%
HECKLER & KOCH AG 3.96% 105 Real-time Quote.-14.63%
MEITUAN INC. 1.19% 136 Delayed Quote.-23.07%
All news about CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:13aChina Renaissance shares climb after statement on missing chairman
RE
04:26aAsia stocks feel rate squeeze, dollar gets the lift
RE
02/26Chinese bank says missing chairman is cooperating with Chinese authorities in an invest..
RE
02/24Take Five: Strap in for no landing
RE
02/23China anti-graft body vows crackdown on finance sector corruption
RE
02/21Factbox-Chinese business tycoons, executives who disappeared from public view
RE
02/20China Renaissance shares extend loss after chairman goes missing
RE
02/20Chinese bank seeks to reassure over missing star dealmaker
RE
02/20Shares of china renaissance holdings set to open up 1.4% after l…
RE
02/20China Renaissance shares set to open up 1.4% after slump on chairman's disappearance
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 209 M - 175 M
Net income 2022 30,2 M - 25,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,4x
Yield 2022 3,54%
Capitalization 514 M 514 M 430 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 775
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Renaissance Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,90 $
Average target price 1,42 $
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fan Bao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lin Cong President
Xin Wei Wang Co-Chief Financial Officer
Qiang Cui Chief Financial Officer
Ye Ren Xu Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.56%514
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-15.29%20 481
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.5.29%14 941
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED6.32%9 374
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.8.62%6 496
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)20.21%4 018